FKA Twigs & Robert Pattinson have apparently ended their engagement & broken up

Back in August, we started hearing that Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs were fizzling out or taking a break. Those stories came wrapped up with the information that A) Rob was suddenly spending more time in LA, as opposed to London (where he and Twigs had been living primarily) and B) he was possibly canoodling with Katy Perry. The Katy Perry part of the story kind of fell apart, and at this point, I kind of just believe Katy and Sparkles are good friends, possibly friends with benefits. Gossip Cop slammed all of the rumors of a Twigs-Sparkles split though, for whatever that’s worth. Then, just days after that flurry of split drama, Twigs was seen in Ibiza, looking somewhat friendly with a male model. People Mag later insisted that Twigs and Sparkles were JUST FINE, so stop asking. Guess what? There’s another round of breakup rumors.

As vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight, ROBERT PATTINSON was a pin-up for millions of teens around the world. And now his legion of fans might be pleased to hear he’s back on the market, as I can reveal Rob has split from fiancée FKA TWIGS. Rob started dating the singer whose real name is TAHLIAH BARNETT, in September 2014 and they got engaged just seven months later. But he has called time on their romance after the pair grew apart over the past few months. A source close to the couple said: “They were almost inseparable for their first two years together. But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together. Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there. It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.”

[From The Sun]

If this is the case, it feels… surprisingly mature. Like, there’s no spectacular flame out, no crazy public affair. I think Twigs and Sparkles have been “on the rocks” for months, perhaps even taking a break for much of the summer, but as this source says, they were leaving it open for a possible reconciliation because they still care about each other. I’m sure the super-fans will be happy about a lot of this – most of Rob-stans hated Rob with Twigs (which sucks, because Twigs seems cool/interesting) and they’re probably rejoicing with the idea that Rob dumped her. Something to keep in mind, Rob-stans: he’s never, ever going to get back together with Kristen Stewart. It’s just not happening. But I do hope he finds someone – he seems to like being in a serious relationship.