Claire Forlani says she ‘escaped’ Harvey Weinstein ‘five times’ in the 1990s

In the 1990s, Claire Forlani was a big deal. She was supposed to be the next big thing, a major actress, and so many women and girls wish they looked like her (including me, I always thought she was the most beautiful of the ’90s It Girls). And then she just sort of faded away. A combination of choosing bad films and not being able to deliver on expectations? Or was it something else? That’s what I keep wondering as all of these ‘90s actresses are coming out with their Harvey Weinstein stories. I’m having a series of realizations of, “Oh, Harvey Weinstein probably had a hand in derailing her career.” It all makes sense now, doesn’t it? Claire Forlani spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her vague experiences with Weinstein and how she feels guilty for not agreeing to be interviewed by Ronan Farrow:
She was approached by Ronan Farrow: “[Farrow] didn’t mention that it was about Harvey but when I received the email I instinctively knew it was going to be. I told some close men around me and they all advised me not to speak. I had already told Ronan I would speak with him but from the advice around me, interestingly the male advice around me, I didn’t make the call. Today I sit here feeling some shame, like I’m not a woman supporting other women. I just read Mira Sorvino’s article in Time and she writes of how scared she was to speak out and participate. I take little solace in that.
She escaped Weinstein five times: “You see, nothing happened to me with Harvey — by that I mean, I escaped 5 times. I had two Peninsula Hotel meetings in the evening with Harvey and all I remember was I ducked, dived and ultimately got out of there without getting slobbered over, well just a bit. Yes, massage was suggested. The three dinners with Harvey I don’t really remember the time period, I was 25. I remember him telling me all the actresses who had slept with him and what he had done for them. I wasn’t drinking the cool aid [sic], I knew Harvey was a master manipulator. He also announced to me at the last dinner I had with him at Dominic’s that his pilot knew to be on standby because he could never get me to sleep with him, to which I did what I always did, make light of the situation, a joke here or there and moved on.”
She grew up with so many of those experiences: “You see, I always thought I was a pro at handling these guys, I’d had a fair amount of experience. Sometimes I got angry, really angry. I wondered why I had Prey stamped on my forehead but this I kept to myself. This sort of thing was something my generation dealt with, all the time. For me it started at age 14, my parents had two male friends who I trusted and adored and they were deeply inappropriate. It happened all the time when I modeled and it happened all through my twenties in the film business. For us it was something you weren’t supposed to make a big deal out of; it was sadly our normal.”
She thinks the women who came forward are so brave: “I remember when Thandie Newton spoke out about a director that I had also had a disgusting experience with and I felt scared even reading what she said publicly about him, thinking, ‘Damn, she’s gonna get crucified for that.’ Yet I was in awe for her bravery and balls, she was a female crusader, modern suffragette and I loved her for it. But I also knew I didn’t have those balls, too scared of the repercussions. This was because when you did react or tell a man to shove it, there were always repercussions. I was punished when I was brave. So I learned to let it go and carry on.
She’s hopeful for the future: “I am feeling very moved that these brave women who came forward are creating alchemy of all bad, brutal ugliness. That maybe now a safe and respectful work environment for the generation coming up will happen. I feel excited, I really do, that this could be a thing of the past, that these men will now not feel they have carte blanche to intimidate, sexualize, bully and ultimately hurt women or girls. I’m not naïve enough to believe it can be eradicated but it can be a different time and that after all this pain, suffering and fear, it can be a new time in this business. I am proud of my community. I love what I do. There are so many beautiful people in this business. So may the bad seeds please leave the stage?”
I feel so sorry for her, even as she’s taking pains to gloss over what really happened to her. “I escaped five times… I had two Peninsula Hotel meetings in the evening with Harvey and all I remember was I ducked, dived and ultimately got out of there without getting slobbered over, well just a bit. Yes, massage was suggested.” The “well just a bit” made me shudder. She’s a small woman too, and the thought of her trying to physically dodge this fat, mountainous predator makes me sick to my stomach. She can’t even bring herself to call it what it was – harassment, abuse, assault. She thinks she’s lucky that nothing worse happened.
She says she was 25 years old – this incidents would have been circa 1997. Those seemed like his prime predator years, when he was really going after some high profile actresses (Gwyneth, Angelina, Mira Sorvino).
Clearly he preyed upon nearly every actress he met.
How many women feel as she did, that something about *them* attracted abuse, instead of the mere fact of being female. This is one of the many unhealthy results of being raised in a culture that blames victims as one way to enable abuse.
And AGAIN here is a woman discussing her guilt, her shame, her “cowardice”. It’s disgusting but it’s so easy to see why women feel like that, when everyone who’s come forward is either
1. Overreacting to nothing
2. A selfish harpy who allowed him to continue because she didn’t stop him and she smiled once standing next to him at a party
These women have nothing to feel guilt about and FFS, every day that goes by I notice we haven’t heard a single high profile man in Hollywood talk about how guilty HE feels.
I don’t see anyone “blaming” or telling people they’re overreacting or a “selfish harpy”. Everywhere I see is support for all of these poor women who had to interact with him-either by having to sleep with him or dodging his advances. All I’m seeing is horror and disgust.
It’s heartbreaking that having being inappropriately propositioned and having to physically dodge being groped 5 times by your boss is “nothing happened” in the minds of women. Or that she felt it was her talent/responsibility to do so. And where does that attitude emanate from? Maybe other powerful men who are saying “Harvey’s chasing girls again” has something to do with the minimization that women then use to cope.
And I agree, she is beautiful and you wonder if an alternate universe she, Ashley, Rose, Mila et al have had more successful careers but for this vengeful perve.
I still unabashedly love Meet Joe Black.
Me too.
I just rewatched it three days ago. Good movie.
I thought she was stunningly beautiful in it as was Brad Pitt. They were so gorgeous it was hard for me to truly engage with the plot, I remember thinking it was boring and went on 30 minutes Beyond my interest. But that’s just me. 😕
All the people who have come forward have written things that have made me angry, exhausted, furious, and so on, but hers was the one that made me choke up a bit. This part:
“You see, I always thought I was a pro at handling these guys, I’d had a fair amount of experience. Sometimes I got angry, really angry. I wondered why I had Prey stamped on my forehead but this I kept to myself.”
…really upset me. That’s how I’ve felt since barely post-puberty. That’s how most women I know feel. Like one of our life skills is handling creeps. Like we are f*cking deer and it’s always f*cking hunting season.
same. i feel much stronger now in my late 20s, but when i was younger it was tough. i would really question myself.
Handwowen, I feel you. That is the part that got to me the most. Thinking back at my teenage years this was shared and understood among girl friends: it was our responsibility to handle the creeps, to smile or laugh and find an excuse to leave (the gym, the bar, the party, the sunday school). It was never men’s responbility to behave.
I am now over 40 and one of the things I am glad of in the last few years is that the number of inappropriate comments/behaviours and of men that feel entitled to something from me has lessened.
It is an aspect that literally shapes the life of women.
I relate to this too. Especially around the age of 14, when it first starts. Middle age men were the worst. And you do become a pro at handling it, and it does become a normal part of life. What blew my mind at that age, because I wasn’t very emotionally sophisticated, was- why does this gross old guy think I would want anything to do with him? And you kind of turn yourself into ice, and learn to give of zero signals of encouragement. But even than, they still try.
Interesting that the men around her told her not to speak on this. I hope it was out of wanting to protect her from HW’s retaliation, and not out of being dismissive of what she went through.
They are everywhere. I consider myself to be a fairly strong woman. However, dealing with a situation at my office right now.
One of the big bosses constantly touches several of the women (me included). Massages shoulders, makes comments. It’s so subtle that most of us aren’t sure how to deal with it. Small office so if a complaint was raised it was cause a huge issue. I have dropped hints that it’s inappropriate but he seems to try and come off as just a friendly guy who gets along with everyone. He is also very religious and mentions it all the time
It’s just so subtle that none of us are sure it could be considered harassment, only that it makes several of us uncomfortable. So yeah, they are everywhere.
Religion as a cover story, a tale as old as time. You must want to sew poisoned spikes onto the shoulders of your work clothes. Massages and comments aren’t subtle at all, he just wants to make it seem that way. Does he massage the men? Comment on the men?
Would you consider going to him as a group and saying, “Look, it’s inappropriate to touch women like this in the workplace and to say things about our appearance. Stop now, or we’ll go to HR because you are violating workplace law by creating an unsafe environment.”
Guaranteed he knows what he is doing. Guaranteed he isn’t just a “friendly guy.” He’s your boss, not your friend – and male friends don’t necessarily rub women’s shoulders and “make comments.”
Show him the video of GW Bush “massaging” the shoulders of world leader Angela Merkel. Talk about other “religious” types who were caught in acts of sexual abuse and predation.
Jesus is watching! ; )
Advice from a stranger: Think of the next people he will touch, and how he may escalate, if you need to, and take action. Do it together if it makes you more confident. HR just telling him to not touch people might be enough. Consequences be d*mned. We are the problem if we don’t do something. Just my two cents! /end rant. #beentherestoppedthat
I have been avoiding commenting on these posts cuz so overwhelmed by the grossness.But one thing I would like to say after the outrage , shock and surprise ( feigned and otherwise ) does the Hollywood culture change?
One of the things that has always bothered me even before this is that is the status quo in Hollywood for women to take meetings in hotel rooms.( in my culture and industry that is considered wildly inappropriate ) Yes it is easy for the shamers to say well don’t take the meeting but how does an actress do that when it seems so ingrained in that biz ? My understanding is that these meetings can be above board I.e in a exec suite that has a working round table desk and other people are milling around but why put an actress in such a vulnerable position just in case the meeting is not and yes I know abuse can happen anywhere but this practice just speaks to the entitlement and power dynamics in Hollywood
Who are these managers, agencies and other execs that are sending thier clients to these meetings and is it going to stop now ? Also when an actress refuses a power broker advances who is taking those calls that say don’t hire so and so , or taking it gospelthat so and so is “difficult ” when they darned well know what it means
This dialogue around Weinstein is important but Holloywood culture is rotten to the core and needs to be changed.
It really does. The agents and casting directors are complicit. Of course it goes on everywhere-but the blatant abuse in Hollywood (and theater, quite frankly) is just disgusting.
She’s right that you do end up accepting that many men are “dogs”, i.e., inappropriate and predatory. So clearly men and boys really need to be taught how to behave. It takes a village. School, work, church, extracurriculars…everybody needs to get involved. We need to take seriously all the toxic masculinity messaging that’s openly peddled to men and boysas “real men” stuff.
We always say protect our girls, and that’s good, but I’m personally just getting the revelation that we aren’t protecting our boys. And that in turn leaves our girls vulnerable.
Right – for every girl and woman victimized there is a boy or man victimizing. They have to be raised right not only to not assault females, but to know what to do to prevent others that they know from assaulting females, and also how to intervene in these situations, support the victims, and GET MORE WOMEN INTO POSITIONS OF POWER which is the only thing that will really make it stop.
