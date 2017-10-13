Benedict Cumberbatch is ‘utterly disgusted’ by Weinstein’s ‘horrifying’ actions

Embed from Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch received his first Oscar nomination for a film produced by Harvey Weinstein. That film was The Imitation Game, and to this day I believe that Weinstein micro-managed Cumberbatch’s Oscar campaign to an insane degree, which ended up with Cumberbatch oversaturating the gossip-market with non-stop interviews, a surprise fiancee, a surprise pregnancy, photobombs at the Oscars and so much more. At the end of the day, Benedict didn’t win sh-t, right? Eddie Redmayne won almost everything. So, I was bracing myself for another Winter of Cumberbatch as he underwent a Weinstein-driven Oscar campaign for The Current War. But as it turns out, The Current War is going to land with a thud for about a million different reasons. For one, Cumberbatch is now openly discussing his disgust with Weinstein, to the point where I wonder if Cumby is even going to promote the movie. Here’s the statement Benedict released this week:

“I am utterly disgusted by the continuing revelations of Harvey Weinstein’s horrifying and unforgivable actions. We need to collectively stand up and support victims of abuse such as the brave and inspiring women who have spoken out against him and say we hear you and believe you. That way others may be emboldened by our support to come forward and speak. But we shouldn’t wait until there are any more stories like this. We, as an industry and as a society at large, need to play our part. There has to be zero tolerance of any such behavior in any walk of life. We owe that to these women’s bravery in coming forward.”

Utterly disgusted? MORE LIKE OTTERLY DISGUSTED! Sorry (not sorry). I’m just trying to have one moment of levity, peeps. Anyway, The Current War comes out on November 24th. Weinstein actually kept playing around with the release date before settling on the November date, which is considered pretty prime release real-estate for Oscar campaigns. Weinstein had high hopes of managing another successful campaign for it. But no more. I’m glad that Benedict is unequivocally over it too – there’s no hedging, there’s no “what he did was horrible BUT GO SEE OUR MOVIE.” No. Also: for what it’s worth, I kind of doubt that Benedict had much of an idea about Weinstein before now.

