Benedict Cumberbatch is ‘utterly disgusted’ by Weinstein’s ‘horrifying’ actions

Benedict Cumberbatch received his first Oscar nomination for a film produced by Harvey Weinstein. That film was The Imitation Game, and to this day I believe that Weinstein micro-managed Cumberbatch’s Oscar campaign to an insane degree, which ended up with Cumberbatch oversaturating the gossip-market with non-stop interviews, a surprise fiancee, a surprise pregnancy, photobombs at the Oscars and so much more. At the end of the day, Benedict didn’t win sh-t, right? Eddie Redmayne won almost everything. So, I was bracing myself for another Winter of Cumberbatch as he underwent a Weinstein-driven Oscar campaign for The Current War. But as it turns out, The Current War is going to land with a thud for about a million different reasons. For one, Cumberbatch is now openly discussing his disgust with Weinstein, to the point where I wonder if Cumby is even going to promote the movie. Here’s the statement Benedict released this week:
“I am utterly disgusted by the continuing revelations of Harvey Weinstein’s horrifying and unforgivable actions. We need to collectively stand up and support victims of abuse such as the brave and inspiring women who have spoken out against him and say we hear you and believe you. That way others may be emboldened by our support to come forward and speak. But we shouldn’t wait until there are any more stories like this. We, as an industry and as a society at large, need to play our part. There has to be zero tolerance of any such behavior in any walk of life. We owe that to these women’s bravery in coming forward.”
Utterly disgusted? MORE LIKE OTTERLY DISGUSTED! Sorry (not sorry). I’m just trying to have one moment of levity, peeps. Anyway, The Current War comes out on November 24th. Weinstein actually kept playing around with the release date before settling on the November date, which is considered pretty prime release real-estate for Oscar campaigns. Weinstein had high hopes of managing another successful campaign for it. But no more. I’m glad that Benedict is unequivocally over it too – there’s no hedging, there’s no “what he did was horrible BUT GO SEE OUR MOVIE.” No. Also: for what it’s worth, I kind of doubt that Benedict had much of an idea about Weinstein before now.
I’m getting to the point with the men of Hollywood where I just want to shout “YOU EFFING KNEW!” Because, let’s face it, they did.
I know, right? I mean they all act now like they live in bubbles of their individual narcisism. But the reality is they coinhabit the collective bubble filled with gossip. Would that take too much balls to actually come out and say, yeah, I heard about that but chose to ignore it because I have a family to feed or I chose to not believe because he always has so liberal and charming and smart. I mean this is what one of he victims said, that he was coming off as funny and smart. This is also what his wife implied: she may have had an agreement with him regarding other women but she alegedly had no idea that was non consensual. A lot of monsters and psychos are capable of presenti g themselves as likable to the world and the people around choose to beloeve their experience rather than negative gossip they hear about them.
Also a bit off topic, but when another well known pervert uncle Terry will be brought into a bright daylight now that the sexual assault and harrasment became the main news out of Hollywood?
Uncle Terry. YES. Now is the time.
Yes, Uncle Terry is WAY beyond due for his comeuppance. But then all of the (alleged) sex pests are. James Woods, anyone?
As for my original point – let’s go back to The Hangover (I can’t remember which one) were they happily employed Mike Tyson – an effing convicted RAPIST as a ‘guest star’. I mean, the lack of respect for women all over is rife in Hollywood and is endemic of society in general. The worm is turning, fellas – not all men, but yes, all woman.
Terry needs to go. He is so disgusting and it isn’t edgy, it is exploitation.
Yes, let’s hope for a huge domino effect and wipe all the effers out
Not all. Let’s appreciate those who are coming out about their own nightmares. Not all are Affleck or Clooney or Damon.
And I have all the sympathy for them – doesn’t mean they didn’t know what was happening to the woman but I do take your point. I think the men who have been abused deserve every sympathy.
I know right. That is a stretch, and again I ask what were they to do about a very powerful man? They are actors not board members with leverage.
He might be one of be few I believe. And thank goodness he didn’t say “now that I have a wife” or some crap like that
I know it’s a small mercy but I am specifically looking out for the men who don’t invoke wives and daughters.
Next step men: start referring people on to WOMEN who have offered insights and opinions and explain that they say it better than you.
Yea amazing that women are seen as people instead of relation to (insert man here)
Yup, this. They all knew or didn’t care to know too much. And I’m not blaming them for not going up against the powerful Hollywood machine Weinstein was when he could basically break them for speaking out.
But this pearl clutching “I knew Nothing! And please please don’t cancel me!” attempt at distancing themselves to save their own skins is disingenuous to say the least. And I’m not giving any actors passes on this one, not even the celebitchy faves because that would make me a hypocrite.
They’re in a bind, aren’t they? Because Weinstein is far from the only open secret. It’s the entire bloody industry. I don’t blame any of them for not having previously spoken up either – even for a man, even for a ridiculously privileged man like Benny the Bouncer – it doesn’t take much for a Weinstein to ruin your career and only a tiny percentage of even the most privileged competitors in Hollywood actually make it. Even the men have fragile positions.
Like you say, all we can do is evaluate the tone of their statements. Do they invoke “their” women – wives and daughters? Do they protest too much about their own personal ignorance? Or do they highlight specific and knowledgeable women on the topic? Suggest positive solutions going forward? Wailing about the horror of it all from men isn’t going to cut it.
‘Like you say, all we can do is evaluate the tone of their statements. Do they invoke “their” women – wives and daughters? Do they protest too much about their own personal ignorance? Or do they highlight specific and knowledgeable women on the topic? Suggest positive solutions going forward? Wailing about the horror of it all from men isn’t going to cut it.’
this is avery good point, because i’ve also been feelings sort of conflicted about all these men who did not know (in BC case i’d believe it, he’s a brit and relatively new to hollywood so he might have hear rumours like everyone else but he’s no matt damon or ben affleck).
Same, Sixer. Cumberbatch and the others at his level are nowhere near Hollywood elite, either. A little disappointed that he’s the only actor with an active Weinstein project currently who has said a word.
only thing i would add is that he could ruin both careers and damage personal lives because of his media outlet control and access. nbc refusing to run this story just this year is pretty scary tbh
Hm I can believe it of some actors. The sad difference is, maybe they “knew” of the sleeping around rumors but they may not have known of rape, assault, intimidation, and harassment. The bigger question is why they’re silent on the power imbalance. Because consensual or not, sexism and misogyny is rampant in the industry.
I’m not singling out Cumberbatch here, but like all the other actors who have claimed they didn’t know, I can’t buy it. When people like lower down in the fame totem pole like Rufus Sewell, also British, are warning actresses not to be alone with the guy. Again, they may not have known the specifics and they may not have known the actual gory details that are only now out in the open, but I really really can’t believe they had NO IDEA WHATSOEVER. What I can believe is that they knew the reputation and rumours, and hell maybe even some of them knew the truth AND specifics, but hey, what are you going to do about them when the whole industry is rife with this sort of behaviour and speaking out is only going to get you blacklisted?
And another special eye-roll and side eye to any one of the actors releasing statements who have no problem with working with Woody Allen or Polanski. You don’t have any credibility so please stop.
I’m sorry if this comes off as harsh but 2017 has been an ongoing revelation that I am not cynical or jaded enough.
That’s what I keep thinking – they knew of casting couch and philandering rumors, but not assault. That’s all I heard for a long time too, so it’s possible. I wish though if that’s what they meant, they’d be more clear about it.
I’m done with celebrity statements on this (unless from the victims). They’re a little too high and mighty for a problem that was an open secret. Everyone is shocked and appalled by his honorific behavior, and yet everyone also knew. This exasperation is not solely directed at Cumberbatch, but just in general.
Good on him. I’m getting a bit tired with the crusade going against any actor/actress that has ever crossed paths with that pervert.
Unless I learn about someone that had an active role covering up for him, I’m gonna save my ire and disgust for Harvey.
Hopefully the comments section here will not become poisonous.
@ Diane:
I know, right? If I were PR for Harvey Weinstein, that would be my number 1 tactic to defuse at least some of the anger directed at him…..muddy the waters as much as possible => Lets direct some of the anger at the people around him, question who did and who didn’t know and eventually change the narrative from
“HARVEY WEINSTEIN!! PERVERT, RAPIST, MONSTER!!! ” to
“The perversions of Harvey Weinstein and his Hollywood friends”.
Not that some people around him weren’t complicit, but lets deal with the monster in question first and as more details emerge, we can decide who else around him was genuinely complicit in his crimes and who was collateral damage. There is enough time and fuel to bonfire them all into oblivion. Let’s just make sure we’re picking the right people to toss on the fire.
I agree. I’m not happy with all the nitpicking of their comments and motives. Support and fresh eyes is a good thing to build on.
I agree @Diana. This whole “everybody knew, I live under a rock and even I knew, so therefore everybody is complicit” narrative is getting out of hand. Of course there were whispers and rumblings and he had a reputation as a womanizer and cheater, but to take that as “knowing” he was an actual sexual predator and rapist isn’t fair. Another commenter pointed out on a separate post (I think the one about Gretchen Mol) that so many of them have found themselves wrapped up in rumors and gossip that wasn’t true it wasn’t hard to believe that they only took the rumors about HW with a grain of salt. Was it known that he would act inappropriately? Absolutely. But again, to not make the leap to sexual predator/rapist doesn’t seem unreasonable. He was a master manipulator who pulled the wool over (most) everybody’s eyes, and wielded a power over others that were too fearful to blow the whistle. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that *no one* knew (those that have covered up for him and helped him procure his victims obviously knew and should be loudly called out), just that not *everyone* knew.
Thanks, Diana! I am tired of all the vitriol poured out on actors instead of keeping the focus on HW and the executives and board of directors who chose to pay off the women in secret rather than deal with their abhorrent money maker. Their names aren’t as recognizable, but they are the truly complicit.
On a much, much lesser extent, years ago I began hearing rumors that a close friend was having an affair with our married boss. It became an open secret among the company, but I never saw anything to confirm it. At first I just thought it was a malicious rumor. As it grew more prevalent, but some information was wrong, I felt paralyzed. What I saw was an unnatural closeness to his whole family (she was best friends with his wife), and I thought the rumor could be a misinterpretation of my friend’s relationship with the family. Do I say something to her? His wife, who was an acquaintance? Our boss? And what should I say? When people asked me, I told them I had heard the rumors but didn’t know anything beyond them. Years later when the rumor proved true I am sure I was lumped in the “she knew and didn’t say anything” category, but I didn’t know. In some ways I think I might have been their beard, as he would assign both of us to a project so I could corroborate that we had to work late or they were busy with some piece of the deal. Every time I saw them together it was friendly but professional. I still find myself looking back to see what I missed. I believe some of the people who say they didn’t know or just heard rumblings but didn’t know anything for sure.
My heart goes out to the woman who have come forward and those not yet ready to share their stories. We believe you.
I noticed the Brits responding to these questions for comment get less backlash and criticism than their American peers. I can kind of get it. They’re not as involved with the Hollywood system as American actors are. Sure they’ll have a few films produced here and there by American studios and distributors, but they also work in their own country with work produced there. Of the Brits though, I love Emma Thompson’s response the most and about the story of her confronting Weinstein to stick up for Hayley Atwell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emma did a long interview on BBC Newsnight last night. Covers Weinstein AND the whole industry:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XV_W6kPqR9U
I don’t think it’s geo-blocked but there are excerpts floating around Twitter.
I have to disagree on that. The bridge between London and L.A. is heavily trafficked and has been for awhile. Shakespeare in Love, The Imitation Game, The King’s Speech – his wife is English, is she not?
They deserve every last ounce of backlash. They knew, too. Everyone knew, everyone has known for a couple of decades.
As long as his power could help their careers, they put ambition before everything else. And that includes Benedict Cumberbatch, OBE.
Why are we always at opposite ends of most debates??!
When you can give me even one specific bit of evidence that shows Benedict Cumberbatch (for instance) knew that HW was a sexual predator and rapist (not merely a horny old b*stard), I’ll be there with you, wielding my biggest, sharpest pitchforks against him.
Until then, can we concentrate our efforts on taking down the behemoth that is Harvey Weinstein and not muddy the waters with generalizations that just distract from the task at hand?
By the way, I’m not suggesting that the industry isn’t bad, it’s rotten to the absolute core. But pulling out individual names to point the finger at without the requisite evidence…….that’s just unfair.
Can I just mention that “knowing” and being able to prove something are two entirely different things.
I am sure that there are scumbags who were complicit but if others who heard rumours had spoken out without proof they may well have been sued to hell and back.
And before anyone shouts at me, I am just as disgusted as you are.
But not disgusted enough not to smile enthusiastically as he pushed you toward an Oscar nomination with “The Imitation Game”, eh, Ben? And please spare us the “I had no idea” defense.
Hypocrites, hypocrites as far as the eye can see. While his power could do something for them and their careers (and this includes the outraged Brad Pitt), they kept their mouths shut. Now that he can’t, they’re happy to join the gathering sharks to cover their hindends.
Better late that never, I suppose.
I’m not willing to compare BC to Brad Pitt LOL. Cumberbatch is just above a nobody, and I’m not sure what actors at that level could have said or done that would have done a damn thing. It would just be them repeating rumors we can see on gossip sites, even if they could even get it out there considering the trouble the media had reporting this. The idea some mid-pack actors could somehow unravel a empire is unrealistic, and these are the types of actors Weinstein would have been putting the boot to as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Britain has plenty of skeeves and isn’t any better than other cultures as far as that is concerned. The only reason the scale is different is that of size but ratio wise it is no better. Most of my experiences are in the British fashion, and music industry and some of the most prominent British rockstars are total users of women.
My father had business dealings with these two British aristocrats, and they invited our family to Italy, and I was maybe in kindergarten at the time. I remember having fun, but it wasn’t until recently my mother told me she spent the entire vacation trying to avoid one of the men. My mother is an attractive woman, but her looks and body was insane in her youth and has always had gorgeous legs that she still gets compliments about at her age. She said she wore a bikini one of the days and this man was beside himself trying to get near her and found excuses to touch her, and she kept quiet because of my father’s business dealings with them.
Fortunately, the one who was mildly flirty but funny is still the one he does business with, but she never said anything yet endured this man for well over a decade because it would have created a problem. Men still hit on her, but now they are more flattering since it is young women who are the most vulnerable to aggressors.
All this to say men are the same about this no matter their class or nationality.
@ magnoliarose
You’re right. There are absolute shits everywhere. No sooner had I hit “submit comment” than i remembered my ex boss who used to go round the office every morning groping all the women, one after the other, in the name of morning greetings…..lol
We certainly do have plenty of skeeves.
Also, Weinstein didn’t produce the Imitation Game. They bought it after it was made at a distribution rights auction.
The Current War has been removed from that Nov. 24th date. I’m not sure if it’s even coming out this year at this rate.
Not surprising. Who is going to promote it? Shannon won’t say a word and Cumberbatch just shit on his promo contract by issuing a statement.
Not that it is important compared to the Weinstein horrors, but THE CURRENT WAR was dead in the water after the film festival circuit. It got mediocre reviews.This sink or swim for so-called Oscar bait films happens very quickly. It’s not like THE KING’S SPEECH.
If Hollywood were Starbucks, actors like this guy are baristas, A-list actors are store managers, directors are area managers and producers/distributors like Weinstein are corporate. Corporate is where the fault lies.
What is the point of all these celebs saying they didn’t know. If this was whispered about then what is the point of saying you didn’t know. We are not stupid most them knew but didn’t give a shit. The fake outrage is pathetic. Most of these people are probably not that “outraged” they say this so that we don’t judge them. The fucked up thing is that once this blows over it will business as usual. If people think that Harvey is the only one we are all sadly mistaken. Mysoginistic behaviour is deeply embedded in our society that a few people crying how “outraged” they are about the treatment of the various women by this rodent is not going to change a damn thing. I am just sick of the outrage and the shock.
