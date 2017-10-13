Rose McGowan is back on Twitter & calling out Jeff Bezos for winning a ‘dirty Oscar’

Rose McGowan’s name was trending on Twitter throughout Thursday because Twitter locked her account. Rose has been tweeting for a solid week about Harvey Weinstein and the “rot” of Hollywood, the complicity of the Hollywood “boys’ club.” She had been naming names… except for Harvey Weinstein’s name in particular, because – it was widely believed – she could name namecheck him specifically because of a non-disclosure agreement. She had been getting harassed by a lot of “men’s rights activists” and conservative “journalists” too, and I strongly suspected that those men were the reason her account was locked – they had probably been reporting her tweets as spam/harassment/whatever.
Hours into the “Twitter is shutting down a rape victim for speaking” drama, Twitter came out and said her account had been temporarily locked because she tweeted out a phone number, and that was against their policy. They sure have a funny way of enforcing that policy, considering Donald Trump has tweeted out phone numbers before, as have journalists, harassers, MRAs and more, and Twitter has never suspended those accounts. In the end, Rose deleted the offending tweet and the suspension was lifted. The whole thing has led for some women to call for #WomenBoycottTwitter. Which I’m not doing – when women are being forcibly silenced, that’s not the moment to silence ourselves in protest.
Even though Rose is participating in #WomenBoycottTwitter, she exited Thursday with a bang by making a clearer reference to Harvey Weinstein than she has ever made before. She calls him “HW” and calls out Jeff Bezos at Amazon for working with Harvey Weinstein to screw over a show she had written. Her tweets:
1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017
2) @jeffbezos I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017
3) @Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar.
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017
4) @jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017
4) @jeffbezos I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017
5) @jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017
It’s sort of confusing because I think Rose is talking about several different things all at once? I think the “dirty Oscar” reference is about Manchester by the Sea, which Amazon Studios produced, but she words it like Amazon Studios won a “dirty Oscar” for working with Weinstein? The LAT was trying to figure it out too. But what’s clear is that Amazon Studios screwed her over in favor of making a deal with Weinstein, and they did so with the full knowledge that Weinstein raped Rose.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Oh no now I have to cancel Amazon????
But good on Rose for not being silenced and her continued fight to get justice.
I ordered something last week. I guess that was the last time. Honestly I should of stopped using Amazon while ago. Didn’t they fund a Woody allen movie or show? Yeah, Amazon is cut. Walmart, here I come!
Amazon also supports Breitbart, so it should have been cancelled a while back.
They do?? Genuinely didn’t know that and now they are officially cancelled.
They also own the Washington Post or at least Bezos does. It is a complicated world when you are that rich. I would bet he Bezos has little or any knowledge of anything she is talking about. Maybe she’ll get something done that will really change the system a bit, by going to the head person. We should wait and see if she gets any action, and then boycott. The world is a boys club, not just Hollywood and the reality is we can make change, and I’m willing to give people a chance. I think about what Sheryl Sandburg said the other day to a group of young girls, the world is run by the boys, but it’s not working too well for them is it. It’s our time to change things, let’s not make it just angry pr hype let’s make it real change for all.
Yea I cut my renewal after Manchester. Just no.
I’m also on the twitter boycott and I almost checked this morning for news just out of reflex. Rose is a one woman wrecking ball and I’m just…claps for Rose
F*ck, F*ck, F*ckity F*ck-I buy a LOT of stuff on Amazon. Any time I want something, I check Amazon first to see if it’s available on Prime (I hate shopping in stores with a passion).
Prime, I will miss you.
Relax amazon just let the guy go
At this moment, it appears Amazon is trying to address this. Hopefully, they continue making the right moves going forward.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/money/2017/10/12/media/amazon-studios-roy-price-harvey-weinstein/index.html
I just saw this, and can we all just shout out a great work to Rose McGowan. She is getting some things done that will help a lot of women. The reality is more women need to report, I understand why they don’t, but they need to feel comfortable to report. She is making it seem like yeah I can do this and someone may listen. Better than it was.
Now if she can get the orange cheeto thrown off twitter, I will love her forever!!!!!
Can someone explain: if she sold them the script and then they canned it can she not get the script back? That’s awful! I work in copyright, surely she has some rights as the author?
I read on DM – Roy Price article yesterday because Amazon technically terminated first, before she did, “That move meant that she was no longer able to take her screenplay to another studio or network in an attempt to develop her work elsewhere, and that Amazon would forever hold the rights.” If true, this is super nasty of Amazon.
Writers in Hollywood are usually treated worse than interns. Lots of scrips sit on shelves or are forgotten in drawers. They buy the scripts and the writers dont have any rights for them.
She was suspended for posting a private phone number.
It’s shit because, you know, Nazis get to be Nazis loudly on twitter and never get silenced
BUT she did break a specific guideline.
Lots of people have been doxed on Twitter and had their complaints ignored and the people who doxxed them weren’t suspended. The MRA groups who hate her for speaking out all mass reported her and it likely triggered an automatic suspension, which Twitter couldn’t own to because they don’t want to admit that there is a problem with harassment on Twitter and they’re doing nothing about it. So they used the fact that she’d published the number as an excuse to cover their tracks.
Not trying to change your mind on #womenboycotttwitter but I see it differently. We are taking a day to let those who abuse us (on twitter) yell into the void. As well as noting to twitter, the money making business, that their slanted protections which allow men to abuse women, racists to run rampant and 45 to break every rule, while not affording those kinds of protections to women, minorities, etc, could have financial consequences for them.
That is why I am participating in today’s boycott.
I hope everyone has a Good Friday the 13th.
Thanks for the (mostly) lighthearted writing this site brings to our stressful world.
I understand your perspective and I respect your choice! I feel differently, especially given that this feels like a unique moment where women are reclaiming their power, their voices and their agency.
And those voices make serious bank for Twitter. I’m sorry, but the only thing that talks in this country is money. Cut their profits, they’ll change because we force them to. 13 years in D.C. politics taught me well. Regardless of industry, our power rests solely in our economic choices. It is foolhardy to believe otherwise.
I think twitter put Rose on 12 hour suspension. It’s happened to me twice. Once for calling someone a c-nt, twice. The other because I was talking to a girl who seemed suicidal, and I was trying to talk her down (we took it to DMs afterwards). I think twitter has an algorithm that automatically puts you on suspension. The words {don’t} kill yourself triggered my suspension, completely ignoring the “don’t” part of the sentence.
During suspension you have access to your account, but can’t tweet, retweet or like comments. You can read tweets, and send DMs etc.
I agree with Kaiser. I am learning so much about these issues from women on Twitter, and it is where I get my feminist’s announcements, call outs and articles. I get my vegan information such as Gucci not using fur anymore! YAY!
To me, the better action would be to take over Twitter and change the paradigm not leave them to it. Follow as many outspoken women as we can so other women will follow and make it work for us. It is a powerful medium, and I am not ready to hand it over to a bunch of delusional dudebro pigs.
I am tired of walking away from the fight.
Yeah, I can’t get behind the Twitter boycott. First of all, I too don’t understand how silencing ourselves is supposed to stop us from being silenced. Secondly, while I respect the attention Rose McGowan is bringing to women’s issues now, as far as I know, she’s never addressed how she defended working with convicted sex offender and pedophile Victor Salva in 2011. And third, we white feminists often leave our sisters of colour out of conversations, and I feel that this movement highlights that. Where were our boycotts over the suspension of Jemele Hill? Where are our boycotts when trans women of colour are being killed at epidemic rates?
Nina, due respect, but I do not think we can question Rose’s motives, intentions or actions at this time. I cannot even fathom how difficult this week (heck, this decade?!) must have been for her. To be the public face of an issue she did not ask to be the figure-head of… she has acted with strength and grace and I have been in awe all week. (Seriously, to have an event that is so personal, and that is likely connected to so much pain and shame, be front page news across the globe…… I can’t even.)
Let’s save the motive-questioning for Harvey, the direct circle of enablers around him, and the wider web of complicit people who held a degree of power (whether they realised it or not) yet did not speak up.
Not Rose. She deserves only our support.
I battle with this everyday. My view of the world is that I’m black before I’m a female. Society sees my blackness well before they see me as a female. I’m going through so many emotions because of this horrible situation with men like Weinstein. As a woman, I feel as violated and vulnerable, especially after reading Rose’s very emotional tweets and the numerous recounts of the other ladies. But then, I can’t help but to think about all the women of color who’ve been abused and harassed. Because Harvey is the man of the hour and he has a type, most people aren’t thinking about them. I wonder if Gabrielle Union or Halle Berry, or Taraji Hanson came out with stories about Harvey, would the stories have been published? Would the backlash be as swift? Let’s not forget about what happens to women in the music industry. In Hip Hop, the women in the videos, the female singers and rappers are harassed so often and aggressively, that it’s taken for granted; like a hazing. Rick Ross just said a few months ago that he doesn’t work with female rappers because he’s always trying to sleep with them. If we’re going to be outraged, let’s be outraged for ALL people who are prey on, victimized and ignored.
IKWBL-
I can only hope and pray that this opens the door for ALL women to openly speak about the abuse, assault, and harassment they’ve suffered. I think we (as a public) need to be prepared that the victims aren’t always going to be white women, and be ready with the same defense, the same narrative around belief and support, and the same safe spaces and protection, no matter the color of the victim, their orientation, their gender identity, etc.
Thank you so much for bringing this up-in my privilege, I hadn’t considered how this narrative might look different for WOC who’ve experienced this issue in HW. Now, I will be prepared to identify and call out the difference in treatment. Hopefully this movement creates a space for those women to bring the assaults and harassment to the light.
The deafening silence around R. Kelly (apart from the Village Voice) tells me that society at large doesn’t care about the rape and sexual assault of black women. It is really distressing.
I feel the same. In fact I was attacked on this site by saying my blackness comes before I’m a female like a month ago. It was distressing. It’s also why I’m not always on board with the feminist movement because it centers on whiteness.
I did the twitter boycott for personal reasons but I feel very similar to how you do. And many people do not get why black women don’t always want to join these movements
How many trans women of color has been killed this year? Serious question as I had not heard of this epidemic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/vdpnxx/trans-women-of-color-face-an-epidemic-of-violence-and-murder-673
Be prepared for heartbreak because it will devastate you. There was a site that used to document all cases and it was only shown to me because a trans woman of color told me about it. It hardly got traffic, but the stories were so horrific I couldn’t believe it wasn’t a human rights issue or at least addressed in the national media. Nothing and the worst part is that the police act like no one cares. I CARE! We should all care for our trans sisters they need us more now as they are under attack.
Here’s my thing with Rose, I understand where she’s coming from but why take the payout, and stay silent until other women spoke up. Plus why isn’t she calling out Victor Salva, he’s a convicted child molester that she worked with.
Taking the payout is absolutely understandable IMHO but working with and defending a child rapist is not.
I don’t judge anyone for taking the payout. First, the rape happened 20 years ago. If I were in her position, accused a man like Harvey Weinstein of rape, I would have believed my career was over. I would’ve taken the money. My only question is why so little?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now for people who work with abusers, criminals, rapist etc. I have mixed feelings. I know it is easy to say you shouldn’t do this, and theoretically I agree, but it is hard when it is your livelihood. I don’t know the Victor Salva case, but maybe she felt like he paid for his crime, maybe she didn’t know until she was contracted, maybe she thought he was innocent. It’s easy to be judgmental at these high flying celebrities, but some like Rose aren’t that well off and need to work too. Like I say I am conflicted about this.
Now not sure if this is true, but someone said the Weinstein Board knew of Harvey’s settlements and each time he had one he had to pay for it and he would give the Weinstein board a million dollars in addition to it. Now if this is true, I see how they may have been trying to prevent his actions, but they better have donated the million to a woman’s shelter or something or else this is just flat out creepy, and it still was kind of stupid.
Interesting that Rose keeps putting the onus on everyone else when she has both proudly worked with and defended a man who was convicted of raping a young boy on the set of one of his films. She is a victim and I ache for her but she is complicit, to an extent, in the very thing she is now championing against.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scout – 👍👌👏👊
Then Rose needs to answer for that. she needs to take a look at herself going forward. As much as this all happened to her, if she’s going to root out predators, it has to be all predators.
Exactly !! She’s condemning people for doing exactly what she’s doing . She can’t pick and choose which predator is worth exposing while defending another. It’s all or none.
Here’s the article where she talked about Victor Salva: https://www.advocate.com/arts-entertainment/features/2011/08/11/rose-mcgowan-my-life-l-word
Her quote: “Yeah, I still don’t really understand the whole story or history there, and I’d rather not, because it’s not really my business. But he’s an incredibly sweet and gentle man, lovely to his crew, and a very hard worker.”
I don’t think she actively defended Victor but well, her response is similar to what George Clooney, Meryl Streep, etc are saying: “I didn’t know”.
It doesn’t negate what she claims about Weinstein, though. She was raped. Just a bit weird that she’s calling out people who didn’t speak out.
I’d have more respect for her if she said that she made a mistake working with Salva, but has since learned from it, and wants to use the knowledge she’s gained since then to be an advocate for victims of sexual abuse. But the fact that she’s not addressing something she said not even 10 years ago while so strongly condemning sexual abusers is telling.
Yeah, calling a child rapist a sweet and gentle man is totes not defending him. She knows, if she didn’t know you’d get a completely different response from her. Interesting you left out that the question she was asked included that reporter stating for fact that Salva was a convicted sex offender. Stop trying to use misdirection, literally nowhere did I say she was less of a victim because of it. For the record, she’s also homophobic and transphobic. She’s still a victim but she should maybe stop throwing stones in glass houses and focus on calling out HW.
@Scout I did not say that you said she was less of a victim because of it. I added that it doesn’t negate that she was raped because some posters here might tell ME the exact same thing. So it’s more of a pre-emptive response on my end. And just so you know, I agree with you 100% that she should stop throwing stones in glass houses. That’s why I reposted the article, in case someone doubts the veracity of her response.
I read a bit more about this, and I am still conflicted about her participation, but I don’t like how she referred to him as sweet and gentle knowing what she did. One thing I think it does do is make us realize there aren’t perfect victims, and we all might be a bit hypocritical at times too.
I get that she’s letting all the anger and grief of these years out, but if she wants to fight this fight, she should focus her energy. She called out Ryan Gosling for not naming the women, which was not reasonable, because at this point there are too many names for a statement(and it’s a bit too picky to be honest).
Also, her Amazon tweets are a bit unclear and touch on too many subjects. I feel like there are far bigger complicits in the HW coverup, but she’s going after Amazon because of the script deal.
I’m on her side, and can only try to imagine what it must feel like to finally be able to let it all out and call out those who let you down, but she probably could use some patience and deliberation going forward.
I agree …I don’t want to judge how she has responded and she had to take her power back and use it on her own terms.
It’s my opinion She could be even more powerful and influential for change with a tad more focus….narrowing the scope and deepening the reach.
But for now her need appears to be a different one.
I feel for Rose. I can’t imagine (and I hope I never have to) what it feels like to be harassed or assaulted. I was on her side. However, I was completely unaware of her involvement with Victor Salva. After doing some reading, I cannot understand how she feels she has the right to call out people who did business with HW but failed to speak out. She worked with a CHILD molester- a convicted one at that. Her response to questions about Salva were pathetic and complicit.
No one should be assaulted. No one should harassed. But it is a two way street. If you want others to step up and speak out, you need to do the same. She failed in the same way all of these other Hollywood actors, actresses, and movie making people have.
Just FYI, and I could be wrong, but my understanding is that Twitter hasn’t actually turned a profit yet. So the whole hit em where it hurts angle for the Twitter protest doesn’t work for me. They aren’t losing any money by women taking the day off of tweeting if there aren’t any profits anyway.
