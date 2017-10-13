Rose McGowan is back on Twitter & calling out Jeff Bezos for winning a ‘dirty Oscar’

Embed from Getty Images

Rose McGowan’s name was trending on Twitter throughout Thursday because Twitter locked her account. Rose has been tweeting for a solid week about Harvey Weinstein and the “rot” of Hollywood, the complicity of the Hollywood “boys’ club.” She had been naming names… except for Harvey Weinstein’s name in particular, because – it was widely believed – she could name namecheck him specifically because of a non-disclosure agreement. She had been getting harassed by a lot of “men’s rights activists” and conservative “journalists” too, and I strongly suspected that those men were the reason her account was locked – they had probably been reporting her tweets as spam/harassment/whatever.

Hours into the “Twitter is shutting down a rape victim for speaking” drama, Twitter came out and said her account had been temporarily locked because she tweeted out a phone number, and that was against their policy. They sure have a funny way of enforcing that policy, considering Donald Trump has tweeted out phone numbers before, as have journalists, harassers, MRAs and more, and Twitter has never suspended those accounts. In the end, Rose deleted the offending tweet and the suspension was lifted. The whole thing has led for some women to call for #WomenBoycottTwitter. Which I’m not doing – when women are being forcibly silenced, that’s not the moment to silence ourselves in protest.

Even though Rose is participating in #WomenBoycottTwitter, she exited Thursday with a bang by making a clearer reference to Harvey Weinstein than she has ever made before. She calls him “HW” and calls out Jeff Bezos at Amazon for working with Harvey Weinstein to screw over a show she had written. Her tweets:

1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

2) @jeffbezos I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

3) @Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

5) @jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

It’s sort of confusing because I think Rose is talking about several different things all at once? I think the “dirty Oscar” reference is about Manchester by the Sea, which Amazon Studios produced, but she words it like Amazon Studios won a “dirty Oscar” for working with Weinstein? The LAT was trying to figure it out too. But what’s clear is that Amazon Studios screwed her over in favor of making a deal with Weinstein, and they did so with the full knowledge that Weinstein raped Rose.

