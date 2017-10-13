Quentin Tarantino & Oliver Stone make statements about Harvey Weinstein

Of all of the long-time and well-known collaborators of Harvey Weinstein, I have been the most interested in hearing from Quentin Tarantino in particular. Tarantino’s career happened because of Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein nurtured QT’s talent and gave QT everything he needed to make his films. Tarantino has spoken often about the importance of Weinstein’s support over the years. But as we now know, Tarantino also dated at least one women (Mira Sorvino) who was harassed by Weinstein, and Tarantino has worked with other actresses who are now sharing their Weinstein stories. If there’s anyone in Hollywood who had a decades-long professional relationship with Weinstein and coulda, shoulda, woulda known about it, it would be Tarantino, right? Well, up until now, Tarantino has been silent. Then he went out to dinner with Amber Tamblyn, and this happened:
Last night I had a long dinner with my friend Quentin Tarantino. He has asked me to share a statement with you regarding Harvey Weinstein.
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 13, 2017
From Quentin Tarantino: pic.twitter.com/jv0VQNrI91
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 13, 2017
His statement is, “For the last week, I’ve been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it.” This is like the teaser trailer for his official statement then. I don’t know. I guess I’ll wait to see if Tarantino goes scorched earth or what. Who knows.
Meanwhile, some other male directors are finally offering up some statements after a week. Oliver Stone was in South Korea for a film festival, and when asked about Weinstein by reporters, Stone said: “I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial. I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through, either. During that period he was a rival. I never did business with him and didn’t really know him. I’ve heard horror stories on everyone in the business, so I’m not going to comment on gossip. I’ll wait and see, which is the right thing to do.” Which went over about as well as you would expect. He later went on his Facebook page and posted this:
“I’ve been traveling for the last couple of days and wasn’t aware of all the women who came out to support the original story in the New York Times. After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape. I’ll therefore recuse myself from the “Guantanamo” series as long as the Weinstein Company is involved.
The Guantanamo series was a scripted show that had Stone teaming up with The Weinstein Company. It was announced in May, and I guess Stone doesn’t want to do it now. As for Stone’s back-and-forth… it’s actually pretty typical male reaction. Men don’t “get” why women would be scared, they don’t get the awful positions Weinstein put women in professionally and personally, and men really don’t get how the justice system doesn’t work in favor of victims of harassment, abuse and assault. The first statement from Stone was very male-privilege-y, but hey, at least he “got it right” once he realized that it wasn’t just one or two women making claims (who believes women, amirite?) but dozens of women. Because that’s what it takes.
And finally, Darren Aronofsky issued a statement too. You know, the same Aronofsky who ordered Jennifer Lawrence to continue filming even after she tore her diaphragm. He said: “Sexual abuse of any type anywhere is unacceptable, it is unlawful, it is disgusting and it needs to be battled by everyone — men and women have to have absolutely no tolerance for it.”
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Stories are already dropping about Stone. Surprise, surprise.
I expected as much.
I think a lot of showbiz types are sweating hoping their skeletons don’t come popping out of the closet. So any statement they make condemning Weinstein could be the last straw for their victims.
*Sigh*
I have disliked Oliver Stone for almost three decades. Glad to know I was right to. (And it is worth taking a look at Jezebel to see that Stone has his own problems with how he treats women).
I was never a big Tarantino fan but I can also understand the need to process this. That being said, he must not have been unaware of the rumors, so it feels a little like this may be a stalling tactic.
To be fair I don’t think Tarantino is aware of a lot of things. Remember his excuse for using the n word? He really is in his own little world. And seems incredibly self-absorbed. This is one of the few men i would honestly believe had no clue.
“men and women have to have absolutely no tolerance for it” – HATE this. As if women just need to ‘stop tolerating’ their own abuse. Seriously. This kind of statement that draws a false equivalence between genders sends me into a rage. It’s not that we’re all on a level playing field and some women tolerated this abuse. It’s a GENDERED issue involving the SYSTEMIC abuse of WOMEN, specifically.
Thanks. He wrongly put the onus on the victims as if there’s no way to prohibit or reduce assault and harassment in the first place.
It’s not like getting a flu shot to fight the natural phenomenon of flu. Abuse is cultural and people who abuse break the law. We don’t have laws against flu,we do have laws against rape. Why is this so hard for some men to understand?
Say his name, FFS. These statements that don’t call out Weinstein directly are bullsh*t.
Seconded.
Does the “women” in his statement refer to the victims, or to the women who were complicit in the abuse, like Harvey’s assistant in Cara’s story?
Beat me to it, Sasha. This kind of shit ENRAGES me…easy for you to say, white dude.
And yes, that absolutely insinuates that these women are complicit in their own victimization.
In fairness, atleast 5 male celebs have talked about their abuse on twitter (I know Terry Crew’s was reported here) perhaps he’s including those guys in his statement, instead of drawing a false equivalence. I don’t know. Some of the stories have been horrific from the guys too. Moises (I forgot his last name) went into great detail about his abuse and why he quit Hollywood. I wanted to cry for the young man he was. And he said he didn’t even tell the worst of it.
Edited to add: I just went to twitter, his name is Moises Chiullan. Read his thread, if/when you have a minute.
I feel some sympathy for Tarantino. It’s got to be hard to process the monstrous reality of someone you regarded for over 2 decades as not just a mentor but also a good friend.
Yup. He’s said in interviews he thinks of him as a Father figure.
The comments from Stone are enraging. When he thinks for himself, it’s “this is malicious gossip, prove it in court, missies”, but when he hears what the pack is doing, he jumps in with “ditto what Clooney said”.
Yeah, don’t tell me what’s right or wrong Oliver. You can’t even figure out what’s true or false.
While I doubt these directors knew everything, all the specifics, how vast, how severe, I have a hard time believing that somehow nobody knew anything. I get that many of the most egregious acts were in private, but surely HW was not some kind of angel in public, he openly bragged of coercing women to sleep with him for parts, they know he’s showing sexual interest in very young women in his employ and some women told their stories. It’s getting harder to believe that everyone was oblivious or discounting it as rumour rather than being willfully ignorant to further their careers.
I guess it’s going to take me a while to digest these statements from men in the industry, because right now, I’m still beyond eye-rolling them to the point of anger. A formal, two-sentence PR piece simply doesn’t do it imo.
Yeah, Stone is saying that ‘wait until trial, don’t believe gossip’ preemptively in hopes that people extend that to him when people start talking about his ass.
This is utterly superficial and in no way helpful, but talk about having the face you deserve. Harvey Weinstein is just repulsive. Inside, outside, all the way.
Stone’s first response is, of course, what he really thought. Then backed into a corner, he tries to fix it. He’s an asshole who hasn’t been relevant in Hollywood for decades. He’s merely bait for the right wing idiots who think he represents liberal show business.
Yep, and I’d wager it was a LOT of people’s first reaction, hence 20 years of abuse gone unchallenged.
I have expended so much effort over the last 15 years explaining to men why “just go to the police if it’s true” is just not realistic in so many situations. They are so often astonished by the stories, facts and figures I tell them. By the fact that most women have stories of some sort. Most women have many stories. They really just don’t get it.
Oliver Stone’s initial reaction to me rings some alarm bells. I imagine he might not necessarily be so “clean” himself. Just an instinct.
I guess Tarantino’s tepid statement was heavily influenced by Tamblyn’s views and approaches on the matter, she’s been very vocal about feminism and sexual harassment and abuse.
I was going to jump on to say that Tarantino picked the right messenger.
That seems sneaky to me, asking her to post something as if he didn’t have public outlets himself. He wants us to know that he’s friends with her first…?
Let’s remember the first men to speak: Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, Mark Ruffalo. I will never forget that when most of Hollywood was silent and even just a few women had spoken, these guys stepped up to bat.
If not for any other reason than because I’m so pissed off at men right now, I appreciate the reminder about the actors you mentioned.
His 1st statement was typical don’t believe the victim, let’s wait till it goes to trial to prove the man’s innocence (nvm the article clearly stated police involvement and the DA shut it down although there police said they had enough evidence).
Not until he recognized names he’d like to work with in the future that he saw better ‘proof’ and was now “aware of all the women”
Maybe I’m just in a bad mood today. But I think many of these statements are CYA and not heartfelt at all.
I really hope Quentin can work through his ~pain. I don’t want to put words in his mouth but he didn’t do a very good job of distinguishing between his grief over losing a friend and his empathy for the victims. You worked hand in hand with this man for 25 years and never suspected? I can buy that there are actually people out there who didn’t understand the extent of his crimes or were so far removed that they thought it was just gossip but there is not a chance in hell that he didn’t have an inkling.
Oliver Stone was always an overrated hack and I’m sure his hands aren’t clean which explains his repulsive responses.
I can’t stand Stone. I feel for Tarantino and believe he needs to process this. He knew Weinstein as a friend for 25 years. Obviously he was never on the receiving end of his sexual aggression.
I think many in Hollywood were like Clooney’s statement, “We all knew Harvey was a dog,” in that, they assumed he was just a philandering Hollywood producer. I don’t think they knew he was sexually assaulting/raping women.
That said, I do think Hollywood sees the Casting Couch as just another part of doing business. To me, it is sexual assault. If someone (male/female/child) cannot get a part unless they sexually service the person in charge of handing out jobs, then that is wrong and should be considered an assault.
But if someone speaks out about it, they are blackballed and called “difficult to work with.”
Hey Celebitchy. I jumped over to Jezebel to read about Oliver Stone… and as I was poking around I happened upon an interesting comment in a thread from 2015. Looks like there’s another creepy Harvey out there:
“I worked in the entertainment industry in the late 90’s. Here’s my rundown.
I had to drop something off at Harvey Keitel’s apartment. He greeted me in a bathrobe and was ALL kinds of skeevy. I tried to give him the package, but he refused it and asked me to wait in the living room while he took a “call”. A few minutes go by and I catch him staring at me through a cracked door. He comes out and then sits down right next to me, thighs touching. At that point I jump off the couch and leave the package on the table and walk out. This was something he apparently did with lots of girls who had the misfortune of having to go to his place to drop something off.”
WTF is with these dudes and their bathrobes?
Is this some sort of Hugh Hefner fantasy left over from their childhood?
Gross.
Remember that bit about Donald Trump wandering around the White House in his bathrobe?
Seriously…guys, at least your fellow serial abuser Hefner wore jammies.
No I hadn’t heard that but not surprising. I guess robes are the preferred outfit for predators. I wonder where they do their robe shopping and if there’s a special discount for rapists?
Maybe it is an Albert Einstein fantasy. He apparently used to expose himself while wearing a bathrobe to young female students.
JFC even Einstein was a perv? FFS
Ditto Kitten’s reaction. Jesus.
I actually respect Tarantino’s “pre-statement.” If he genuinely knew nothing of these rumors, and was yet another one who “never heard the stories,” this past week or two must be shocking. I respect that he is taking some time to process what he thought he knew about HW and what he knows now. I respect that Amber was probably like, “you need to say something while you are processing” and he listened to her.
That said…..I’m finding the long litany of people who just “didn’t know anything” to be kind of comical.
But it seems that most people knew “something” about Harvey and women which I just think says so much about sexual harassment in our society. It was considered normal, to a very large extent.
Also – has Uma Thurman released a statement?
I think for alll the guys that knew him, they very much knew who he was up to the point where, in their minds, it crossed the line into assault. Guys don’t think womanizing or bullying is a bad thing. It was HW being HW but wait we didn’t know he actually forced himself on women. Well guess what to be a womanizer you are making unwanted advanced st least some of the time. Most women don’t want (married) men to hit on them, talk about their boobs or grab their asses at a party. Add into the equation the power imbalance at work and it’s that much worse.
Recently on two different occasions to two different female friends a male married man made a pass at them in a social, non-work setting. It’s laughed off by the guys and all of their apologists but it’s humiliating and disturbing to the women it happens to.
It’s not fun or funny to be objectified.
I’m tired of the we didn’t know from the guys. They knew enough and still gave him a pass.
I think I can wait and see what Tarantino has to say. It seems he’s going to put some thought to his actual statement and it’s not going to be a quickly released PR blurb.
And honestly it gives me hope that he’s talking to Amber, which could mean he’s actually trying to do better and is thinking about his past actions, his friendship with Weinstein and what it’s all led too.
I believe Tarantino. Looking forward to hearing/reading whatever he has to say.
It seems like more people believe Tarantino–a man who has known Harvey intimately for 25 years–than believe the women who may have only had a handful (or fewer) of interactions with Weinstein.
Interesting to see the allowances that we afford men and not women.
Interesting indeed…in the least. He knew. I wouldn’t put anything past these men having dinner, or lunch, or drinks, or what-the-frak-ever, laughing over escapades. If they’re not talking openly, they’re carefully crafting their next move, because a female uprising has left the horizon and hurling toward careers. What does the misogynist-in-chief cram down our throats? Drain the swamp? Looks like we’re in for a ride. I’m keeping fingers crossed.
MTE. I understand that men don’t always show their predatory side to other men but I’d be surprised that after all their interactions, Weinstein wouldn’t let something slide…especially over drinks when his guard would be down.
It’s extremely Interesting.
I also notice the marked absence of the “I don’t believe her!” crowd on this thread and other threads that feature male celebs.
Things that make you go “hmmmmmmm”.
Oliver Stone’s comment made me sick. So men are now being victimized by us women, due to a vigilante system? EFF YOU. Men are systematically victimizing women and then they cry because they get caught, because men feelings get hurt. EFF YOU, Oliver Stone.
This is one of the reasons I hope I don’t bring daughters into this world. I will not be able to shield and protect them.
Let’s all wait for Tarantino to process his hurt feelings. God knows women just need to put up with it and “tolerate it”.
Bullshit Tarantino didn’t know. He’s been living in Harvey’s world for 25 years. He seriously dated Mira Sorvino, one of Harvey’s victims, for 2 years. Right during the time when Mira was dealing with the fallout of rejecting Weinstein’s advances. Bullshit.
