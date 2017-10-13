Quentin Tarantino & Oliver Stone make statements about Harvey Weinstein

Embed from Getty Images

Of all of the long-time and well-known collaborators of Harvey Weinstein, I have been the most interested in hearing from Quentin Tarantino in particular. Tarantino’s career happened because of Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein nurtured QT’s talent and gave QT everything he needed to make his films. Tarantino has spoken often about the importance of Weinstein’s support over the years. But as we now know, Tarantino also dated at least one women (Mira Sorvino) who was harassed by Weinstein, and Tarantino has worked with other actresses who are now sharing their Weinstein stories. If there’s anyone in Hollywood who had a decades-long professional relationship with Weinstein and coulda, shoulda, woulda known about it, it would be Tarantino, right? Well, up until now, Tarantino has been silent. Then he went out to dinner with Amber Tamblyn, and this happened:

Last night I had a long dinner with my friend Quentin Tarantino. He has asked me to share a statement with you regarding Harvey Weinstein. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 13, 2017

His statement is, “For the last week, I’ve been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it.” This is like the teaser trailer for his official statement then. I don’t know. I guess I’ll wait to see if Tarantino goes scorched earth or what. Who knows.

Meanwhile, some other male directors are finally offering up some statements after a week. Oliver Stone was in South Korea for a film festival, and when asked about Weinstein by reporters, Stone said: “I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial. I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through, either. During that period he was a rival. I never did business with him and didn’t really know him. I’ve heard horror stories on everyone in the business, so I’m not going to comment on gossip. I’ll wait and see, which is the right thing to do.” Which went over about as well as you would expect. He later went on his Facebook page and posted this:

“I’ve been traveling for the last couple of days and wasn’t aware of all the women who came out to support the original story in the New York Times. After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape. I’ll therefore recuse myself from the “Guantanamo” series as long as the Weinstein Company is involved.

[From THR]

The Guantanamo series was a scripted show that had Stone teaming up with The Weinstein Company. It was announced in May, and I guess Stone doesn’t want to do it now. As for Stone’s back-and-forth… it’s actually pretty typical male reaction. Men don’t “get” why women would be scared, they don’t get the awful positions Weinstein put women in professionally and personally, and men really don’t get how the justice system doesn’t work in favor of victims of harassment, abuse and assault. The first statement from Stone was very male-privilege-y, but hey, at least he “got it right” once he realized that it wasn’t just one or two women making claims (who believes women, amirite?) but dozens of women. Because that’s what it takes.

And finally, Darren Aronofsky issued a statement too. You know, the same Aronofsky who ordered Jennifer Lawrence to continue filming even after she tore her diaphragm. He said: “Sexual abuse of any type anywhere is unacceptable, it is unlawful, it is disgusting and it needs to be battled by everyone — men and women have to have absolutely no tolerance for it.”

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images