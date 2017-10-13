Tara Subkoff: Harvey Weinstein blacklisted me after I refused to sleep with him

I mostly knew/know the name Tara Subkoff from her work in fashion, her friendship with Chloe Sevigny and her one-status as an It Girl of the 1990s. I honestly never thought too much about it, I just thought “oh, she’s a fashion designer” because the thing I most closely associated her with was co-founding the label Imitation of Christ (now “Imitation”). But she was and is an actress too, working consistently (but not really notably) since the ‘90s. She had a promising career at one point. Then she crossed Harvey Weinstein’s path. Subkoff told her story to Variety:
Actress Tara Subkoff has opened up about her experience with Harvey Weinstein, alleging the producer sexually harassed her in the 1990s when she was up for a part in one of his movies.
“That night I was offered the role, and I went out to a premiere after party that Harvey Weinstein was also at,” she told Variety. “He motioned for me to come over to him, and then grabbed me to sit me on his lap. I was so surprised and shocked I couldn’t stop laughing because it was so awkward. But then I could feel that he had an erection. I got quiet, but got off his lap quickly. He then asked me to come outside with him and other things I don’t want to share, but it was implied that if I did not comply with doing what he asked me to do that I would not get the role that I had already been informally offered. I laughed in his face as I was in shock and so uncomfortable. I left the party right after that.”
Subkoff made her film debut in 1994’s thriller “When the Bough Breaks,” and appeared in the 1997 Jack Nicholson comedy “As Good as It Gets,” the 1997 “All Over Me,” and the 1998 Whit Stillman film “The Last Days of Disco.” Subkoff said after denying Weinstein’s advances that night, she was stripped of the informally offered part and blacklisted from acting in Hollywood.
“My reputation was ruined by false gossip, and I was called ‘too difficult to work with,’” she said. “It became impossible for me to get work as an actress after this, so I then had to start a new career path and started Imitation of Christ, a fashion and art label.
In 2015, Subkoff stepped back into entertainment and made her directorial debut with the feature film “#Horror.”
“The Weinstein company executives snuck into a cast and crew screening of my film and told me they loved it,” she recalled. “Then they took it to Harvey, who then refused to watch it but then bad-mouthed it to everyone all over Cannes.”
Still, the movie was picked up for distribution by IFC Midnight. “[IFC was] so supportive of me and the movie, even though Harvey tried to ruin any potential success it could have had,” she said. “It is challenging enough to get work in Hollywood as a female, let alone being a female filmmaker producer/director. And when people attempt to ruin your reputation on top of that, it makes it next to impossible.”
Subkoff said she hopes the growing list of women coming forward with their stories will set a precedent for how women are treated in all places of work. “I have a 17 month old daughter, and I hope she never has a story like this to share.”
Though she has never shared her story before, Subkoff said she opened up about her experience to demonstrate how “powerful men abusing their power can affect not only a few careers, but all of ours,” adding, “I had it affect and ruin my career as an actress. And then almost twenty years later it almost affected my first feature film I wrote directed and produced getting distribution. That refusing to comply with one powerful man’s sexual advances could not only ruin my first career as an actress, but almost twenty years later also had the power to affect my first and only feature film to get distribution is so important to show how the abuse of power by the patriarchy is affecting all female artists everywhere.”
This is what I keep saying: this week, I’m having a series of revelations about just how many women’s careers were hampered, diffused, blacklisted and destroyed by Harvey Weinstein’s enormous reach. It’s one thing to wonder “whatever happened to WhatsHerName, who did she piss off?” It’s quite another for the confirmations to come hard and fast, and to realize the scope of the problem. Harvey Weinstein didn’t just sexually harass, abuse and assault women and destroy their lives THAT way. He also set about destroying women financially and professionally. It’s monstrous. It’s sickening.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He needs to go down HARD.
He probably hated her even more for the success she had with Imitation of Christ–she didn’t stay crushed!
I love Tara so much , I’ve had the chance to meet her and she’s just lovely. She’s amazingly talented too, her fashion line is fantastic.
Shes honestly one of my favourite celebrities and she’s such a badass.
Thank you Kaiser and he did exactly this to A. Jolie as well. I was wondering all the time, where all this hate came from. He did not fully succeed in her case, but he did a lot of damage.
“whatever happened to WhatsHerName, who did she piss off?”
Sadly it’s who did she refuse to sleep with. Also let’s not forget the women who said no and were trashed in the media. Harvey go to slander was page 6 and dailymail.
It’s not just women who refused to sleep with him. Some did, and then found out that wasn’t enough. They had to do it whenever he wanted. They had to have threesomes too. Etc.
He wanted reasons to destroy women. He kept creating new ones.
My question is, with Weinstein destroying so many women’s careers, coupled with the “rumors” of sexual assault (that many “claim” they didn’t know if they were true) who was then complicit in destroying these careers? And wouldn’t someone wonder why it was all these WOMEN who were on his shit list? Meaning, those he told to never work with these women, why did those people listen? Was his power that immense back then that if they had ignored him and given these women roles, would they have been destroyed too? Like, other studios? I don’t know if I’m asking my question clearly. It just seems like there are more shitty characters to be looked at that helped destroy these careers, no questions asked, despite the rumors, etc.
This is so sad, I have no words. So many women had their careers destoyed by this psycopath.
In the same time I do wonder which actresses agreed (reluctantly) to his propositions and then had advances in their careers? They are most likely ashamed and silent now. But I feel so sorry for them and by no means think it was their real choice.
This guy belongs in jail.
Good for her that she was able to create another career for herself. Glad she is finally being heard.
Now we know what “too difficult to work with” truly means. The abuse Weinstein inflicted is so deep-rooted, beyond just sexual, but mentally and emotionally too. He is a monster.
Absolutely. While I know gossip is gossip, I will now take that phrase with the boulder of salt it deserves.
What really gets me about this story is the dates. She rejected him in the 90s. He tried to ruin her movie and her career as a new director in 2015!
The man held a grudge for TWENTY YEARS!!! How… pathetic? obsessive? deranged?
Do you think he was keeping a list of all the women he harassed? I mean, there must have been hundreds over the years, now the British police are investigating an incident dating back to the *80s*! Can he even remember them all?!
So anyway, if such a list exists… can the investigators get their hands on it please??
He hasn’t even apologized to his victims…
