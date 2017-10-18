Jimmy Fallon won’t turn anti-Trump: ‘I don’t really even care that much about politics’

Some days, I really do wonder what it’s like to BE a white guy. What is it like to have your every mediocrity be “good enough”? What is it like to get to choose what issues you want to be involved with, rather than the issues you have to be involved with because of how you were born or what family you have? What is it like to catered to politically, financially and culturally? And what is it like to be told over and over that you are the one who should have a grudge against society, because now you only have 99% of the power instead of 100%? I don’t know. It’s mind-boggling.
So, yes, it’s mind-boggling that Jimmy Fallon thought it was in his best interest, in the current world in which we live, in the current political atmosphere, to come out and say that he doesn’t “really even care that much about politics.” Fallon spoke to the Today Show in a pre-taped interview, and Fallon was asked why the Tonight Show hasn’t done more political humor, or used the platform to speak out in any way, shape or form.
When asked if Fallon ever feels pressure to take on Trump like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert do night after night, Fallon offers three reasons why his show, compared to others, isn’t one to take swipes at POTUS.
First of all, Fallon isn’t really a political comedian to begin with. “It’s just not what I do. I think it’d be weird for me to start doing it now,” he muses. “I don’t really even care that much about politics. I gotta be honest. I love pop culture more than I love politics. I’m just not that brain.”
Second of all, Colbert, Kimmel and the rest of late night have already kind of, sort of, cornered the market on Trump jokes. “I think the other guys are doing it very well. Colbert’s doing great. That’s what he’s good at. He’s great. He’s always into political comedy,” Fallon, whose rating have continued to dip throughout the fall, explains. “When it’s organic, I’ll dip into it as well. But I’ve always made jokes about the President.”
Finally, given this year’s non-stop flood of natural and man-made catastrophes, it’s not been easy to milk jokes from disaster, especially a joke Jimmy Fallon can deliver with conviction on The Tonight Show. “A lot of stuff is hard to even make a joke about,” he observes. “It’s just too serious.”
I actually understand – a little bit – the idea of “we’re here to make people laugh, it doesn’t have to be so serious.” The thing is though, Fallon comes across like he’s content to be consciously oblivious, that he’s making the choice to play the violin as the Titanic goes down. No one is really asking Fallon to suddenly turn into Seth Meyers or Stephen Colbert or John Oliver – that kind of thing would fall flat, for real, because that isn’t Fallon’s style and no one expects it of him. But it’s not an all or nothing proposition, it’s not like “Be John Oliver or GTFO.” Fallon could start organically, which is how Jimmy Kimmel started getting more political, because of Kimmel’s come-to-Jesus realizations about healthcare. But that’s the problem, isn’t it? Jimmy Fallon is a white guy who has the white male privilege to live in Trump’s America, so he’s not being affected by the daily monstrosities.
Photos courtesy of WENN, NBC.
If you don’t want to be political don’t ruffle a racist’s hair
Valid point.
Yeah, this.
I have conservative friends, politically speaking. They are good people who genuinely feel a light-hand approach to state intervention works best (I am a Brit, so our right is probably your left). None of them like the current British Tory party, because the bunch currently in power are ideology before welfare of the population at best, and motivated by their own financial interests at worst, and that doesn’t fly with anyone who is genuinely fiscally right leaning because they want the best for the country and believe that achieves it. Their politics comes from a good place and an intelligent place; we just disagree on conclusions. I don’t share their views, but I do respect them.
That’s worlds apart from Trump. Not calling out a racist traitor who is also a self-confessed sexual predator… that’s not down to politics. That’s down to basic human decency.
I agree K
It’s easier to stay out. I mean, you have to be talented and smart and sober to make jokes that punch the right direction.
Jimmy should just take up residence under that shade because it’s the absolute truth. Political or not, I’ve never found him to be all that funny, just silly.
His humor appeals more to immature young boys. He sufferers from the Petter Pan syndrome. I know many people hated Leno but he was at least funny half the time. Fallon is more of an entertainer than a comic.
**chefs kiss**
yes! burn him.
“I’m just not that brain” um jimmy – you are just not “a” brain. he sucked on SNL. he sucks on late night. boy, bye.
Ha, yes. Staying in his lane is a good idea, although I agree with Kaiser that his brand of oblivious silliness doesn’t feel right for these times. I’m sure plenty of people are fine with it, though. The same ones who are content with Trump as POTUS.
LOL spot on!
I guess he doesn’t have a daughter.
What a dick
He has two little girls. He probably thinks his money and fame will protect them which is completely ridiculous.
1+
I was being snarky/referencing the idiots to refer to their daughters when calling out disgusting behaviour…
I loled.
He needs another. You have to have at least four women in your life before you see them as equals, obvi.
I actually cannot stand Fallon. He’s a slime ball.
He’s a drunk; he’s getting way too old for the alcoholic frat boy shtick.
Definitely.
Between being so incredibly privileged that he doesn’t feel the need to at least be somewhat interested/invested in politics, and the fact that he’s probably half-lit on a ‘good’, ‘quiet’ night, I am not all that surprised.
I really can’t wait for him to go away. He’s such an obnoxious, narcissistic idiot. I have never seen someone find someone as funny as Jimmy Fallon thinks Jimmy Fallon is.
I think the era of Trump is about more than politics. It’s about a collective decency, it’s about human dignity. I hate when people say: i’m not getting involved in politics, when clearly the core values of a country are at stake.
Completely agree. Trump being in power is everything about human rights and dignity (or the loss of them). He can’t do jokes because he’s not smart enough and doesn’t care.
So agree. Politics govern the very rules of your life. People who say this have the luxury of not being impacted either way
I remember, as a teenager, being incensed beyond words when a bunch of kids at my (very white, very privileged – I was a scholarship kid) school piously insisted that the national sports teams should always go to apartheid South Africa, because sport should be above politics. My inchoate argument was that politics was about human beings, and lives, and life choices, and how could you argue that something that determined how we all lived was somehow separate and value-free? Now, I’d simply say that there is a major difference between a human rights issue, and an opinions issue. Politics is opinions. Trump’s choices have removed him from the area of differing opinions, and taken him squarely into the arena of human rights threats.
Trump is about as politically neutral as Jim Crow. Sitting on the fence makes you complicit.
I have always thought that politics were tied to core values, too, so I’ve also never understood people who say they “aren’t political.” I feel like even if you’re not personally affected by something it’s still important to stay informed and, if necessary, engaged. It’s more incumbent than ever on all of us to be more “political,” as the fate of our very democracy is at stake.
I agree – how can you NOT follow politics right now, because as you said, it’s about so much more than that right now?
If he were to say he knows he’s not cut out for it, or thinks it’s all too deadly serious to joke about, or that he just wants his show to be a relief from all of that everywhere, I’d feel better about it, but to say he doesn’t care and isn’t interested?!?!? How f-ing nice to have that privilege, Jimmy, where it likely won’t affect you personally.
Yes! It’s totally fine if he doesn’t want to DO politics on his show. It’s a business, and if the market is already saturated with others doing politics better and funnier, he’s under no obligation to take his product in a political direction.
HOWEVER, he as a person should CARE. We should all care!!
Man, rich, white, male, privilege is powerful.
Agreed. That was my first thought: What a luxury to not really care about politics right now. I would LOVE not to care. I would love not to be depressed all the time, heartbroken whenever I read the news or even just talk to friends and my therapy clients, effing exhausted and worried whenever I read about healthcare disappearing or racists parading or my rights being forcibly taken. Sounds awesome.
What a privileged, entitled hack.
He’s a man-child. Whenever I’ve tried to watch him, I end up switching channels about five minutes in. Hes a walking ‘puff’ piece with no layers or depth… even his comedic value runs light and airy so the above statements make perfect sense. Oblivious and empty.
After a day of Two Scoop coverage, it may be the mindless relief some people are looking for. And if he’s no good at harder-hitting comedy, maybe it’s best that he stick to what he’s merely mediocre at.
He hit the genetic jackpot being male and white, so he has that luxury, must be nice to not care! Ugh, he should’ve just said he’s not good at making political jokes and leave it at that, how the hell can you not care with all that’s going on, doesn’t he have daughters??
He is also rich. Male, white and rich. Eventually he will not be able to stay apolitical. He will have to take a side whether he likes it or not.
Male, white, rich, and straight. The four pillars of the privilege of “not caring”.
I respect if he would say ‘i do not think my show is the right platform’, but then do not have policitians as guests, especially during their campaign.
But to come out in these dire times and flat out state that he does not care about politics is just so lame.
But WHO in these days dark times can afford the luxury of not being into politics?????? Who??? Ah yeah, extremely rich guys who are given tax breaks. He lives a cushioned life, and since his garden is all milk and honey why ask his neighbors whats up with the brown grass? As long as it doesn’t affect him why tackle on important issues? He hasn’t said a think about WH either.. maybe he doesn’t want to burn some financial bridges. or maybe he scared he loose more audience if he gets involved which is a douche move anyway. I don’t even think he is funny..
Jimmy doesn’t care about politics, and we don’t care about Jimmy Fallon. He can go away now.
Lol. This was pretty much my thought too. “Oh, good. I don’t care about Fallon.” I would much rather watch super-smart Colbert, and Kimmel’s heartfelt pleas re: healthcare and the Vegas massacre showed a whole other dimension of who he is.
Fallon is one-note “nice goofy guy.”
He’s purposefully ignorant. No wonder his ratings are going down. I understand he’s a late night talk show host, but shit is serious dude. Take a moment to realize how effed the USA is right now. He should let people know that hes aware because right now it looks like he doesn’t give a sh!t.
It is impossible for anybody at this point into Trump’s presidency to be neutral. You must have an opinion on politics. People who decided to be so cool and be neutral did not bother to vote in the 2016 elections and now all of us collectively are harvesting the consequences.
Fallon is a massive and very sloppy drunk. I imagine being a typical alcoholic he is selfish so makes sense this wouldn’t appeal to him..
Also know this to be true based on mine and other experiences as service staff during the Superbowl in Indianapolis a few years back. He was a nice guy but always some degree of Intoxicated at all times.
There’s a photo of Fallon next to the word “mediocre” in the dictionary.
That’s an insult to mediocre.
No kidding, it’s astonishing to me that this no talent has a career.
And it’s fine by me if he doesn’t get on the anti-Trump-train. But I prefer to watch late night comedy that is sharp on current events, thought-provoking and helps me laugh at the clown that is in office.
Well, he has done some funny Trump jokes, some just okay, and some Don, Jr. jokes.
I did love this joke Jimmy Fallon did.
“The Washington Post reports that some White House staffers have already started looking for other jobs,” he continued. “A lot of them have posted their résumés on the job-hunting site, ‘IWorkedForAMonster.com.”
So, he doesn’t care about all the people negatively effected, people losing health care, their homes, racism, etc.etc. nice. Makes him sound like a sociopath.
I would boycott his show but I already don’t watch it. 🤷🏻♀️
Me neither.
Is Jimmy Fallon under the impression that any of us actually want to be consumed by politics like it’s a fun hobby? It’s about survival, you shmuck. It’s about caring for ourselves and the world around us. It’s having principals, it’s having a moral conscience. It’s about dignity and respect. What a fete for you to be void of such decency.
I can understand a person keeping their political opinions to themselves especially in a day and age where it can feel like a real witch hunt if you disagree with anything i.e. you voted for Brexit – you’re evil etc.
But I think to say that you have no interest in politics whatsoever is extremely naïve. Politics affects absolutely everything.
We watch only Colbert these days. He’s smart, and satire is the time honored way to battle tyrants. Fallon may also have the added problem that he wants too much to be buddies with celebrities [from whatever sphere].
I love Stephen so much, but I think the show format doesn’t give him time to actually write anything funny or scathing the way he used to. He’s basically reading the headlines right now and cracking one-liners. They’ve been doing heroics with the show schedule attempting to give him more days off, which means looong days, and they’ve been stuffing the interview roster full of like 95% actors. Usually Stephen has to set them up for questions about their personal lives unless you get a champion storyteller like Jenny Slate, Paul Rust (his Colbert segment is maybe my fave of all time), or Conan, who just told back-to-back-to-back stories. Stephen often seems bored with this, and forgets things he’s told them, or interrupts them just as they’re getting to the best bit of the story to railroad them back on topic. When he’s engaged with someone and their work, it’s a totally different person behind the desk and he’s sharp, insightful, listening, asking great questions.
Anyway! Stephen hasn’t lost his wit, but the showrunners seem to be catering to these very conservative expectations: Stephen will do a ripped-from-the-headlines political monologue, there will be celeb interviews, there will be one or two late-night bits of comedy comprised of strung-together one-liners. I guess Comedy Central decided to play hardball with “the Word” segments after all, because we haven’t seen another piece resembling what Stephen used to do with The Word, and that sort of segment, IMHO, is where he really shines.
They’re doing well with ratings right now, so I’m probably in the minority, but I loved what Stephen was trying to do with the show at first when he was micromanaging everything. He had non-movie-star guests; I loved the early bits like Friday Night Fights (they were hysterical), I loved learning about some of his producers and staff and how the show is run.
I feel that the new media world caters more to the smart, well-prepared takeaway piece, like what Seth Meyers has been doing with A Closer Look, what John Oliver prepares so brilliantly every week, and what Sam Bee does with her entire show. I guess the big late-night star-studded show fills a niche, but it feels like a dinosaur, and it’s like the execs are catering to people’s idea of what dinosaur they want to see before it goes extinct.
I love Stephen, but I hope he doesn’t look up in 10 years and find he’s been stuck in a rut of catering to other people’s expectations of what it means to run a late-night show without making it his own.
This guy’s house band is The Roots. THE ROOTS. And he doesn’t care about politics???? So he doesn’t care about how the current climate is affecting them??? Because when you are Black, it doesn’t matter how much money you have because it can’t shield you from racism.
Very good point. That makes his apathy even worse.
I don’t even know what to say. What an idiot.
How hard would it have been to simply say, I regret bringing 45 on the show and making light of what kind of person he is, this is why I usually leave the political stuff to hard hitters like Colbert who have been doing it a long time and are very good at it.
No one is asking him to be Colbert. No one is asking him to suddenly make serious political commentary on his show.
But we shouldn’t have to ask him to deeply examine why it was a horrible decision to invite 45 on his show and act like it was a big laugh. But we have to when after all this, Fallon thinks a good excuse is “well, I was never into politics anyway, derp!!”
A weak, gutless excuse from a weak, gutless host.
How nice to have so much privilege that you get the option of not caring about politics. Must be nice to be a rich, white millionaire.
I don’t watch his show but listened to his interview with Terry Gross on Fresh Air. He is pretty much a light souflee, airhead of a man who is full of self praise. At one point he said he couldn’t watch daytime tv because there aren’t enough laughs. He then said in a halting, valley girl voice that he read “Meaning of Life” but said the author was Arthur Frankel (it’s Viktor Frankel). I don’t believe for a second he read that book, but he tried to come off as a a deep person.
He’s the Howdy Doody of late night tv.
I am a black woman. Not caring about politics is not an option.
I’m bummed Universal Studios FL removed the Twister attraction and replaced it with a 3D Jimmy Fallon ride. Total downgrade. I’d rather be in a tornado than a 3 min ride through NYC with this knucklehead.*
(* I’m exaggerating, of course. Tornadoes are no joke. But, that ride was a classic and I’ll miss it)
Wonder if Trump has something on him, like compromising video or mob ties. Far fetched, but reaching for answers when nothing makes sense. I don’t see Fallon as the kind of guy who could ever stand up to any public or peer pressure, and yet here he is at this late date, still refusing to say a word about our political plight. Odd.
He has. I just don’t think he’s comfortable with it. He’s more of a lightweight monologue kind of humor. But he throws Trump jokes in there. Here are many of them in the Daily Beast article. https://www.thedailybeast.com/jimmy-fallon-finally-mans-up-and-goes-after-donald-trump
And he got serious also one night and talked about Charlottesville on his late night show.
“Even though The Tonight Show isn’t a political show, it’s my responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being,” he said. Watching what happened in Charlottesville over the weekend, Fallon explained, and seeing “Nazi flags and torches and white supremacists … I was sick to my stomach.” Speaking of his daughters, who are 2 and 4, he wondered, “How can I explain to them that there’s so much hatred in this world?” At times he seemed close to tears, particularly when he praised Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old protester who was killed when she was hit by a car allegedly driven into a crowd by a white supremacist.”
It did seem he was acknowledging that he’s just simply not as good at making political humour.
When I read his statement in full, I didn’t think it was that bad — he seemed to be saying he can’t be as funny as Colbert, etc. when it comes to making political jokes, which is what everyone says about him anyway. I do think you need a certain kind of intellectual delivery to make those kinds of jokes, and I think Colbert has it.
He could have left the part out about not caring about politics, but I read his statement as an awareness of his limitations as a comedian.
Some comics aren’t good at political jokes. It’s not their thing. He does tell Trump jokes here and there. Why judge him? He does jokes in the opening monologue that works for him. We have more than enough late night hosts taking Trump on the full monty. And Jimmy Kimmel does them here and there, but nothing like Seth and Stephen. And there’s other late night shows taking on Trump on cable.
As a liberal, I refuse to start dictating how every celebrity should speak out or comics or late-night hosts should use their humor in opening monologues. I become no better than the right going off on Stephen Colbert trying to dictate his monologues.
I judged Jimmy for Trump coming on and having a softball interview. That is how he interviews, but then just don’t have the asshole on. But other than that, Jimmy can do his thing.
Fallon has been the biggest bottom feeder I’ve seen. I’ve never found him likeable.
If you are apathetic about politics, Fallon, you are part of the problem.
He did not have a problem making jokes about President Obama during Obama’s first term. He had not issue with giving Michelle Bachmann a platform to promote her dangerous book. He did not have a problem throwing The Roots under the bus when they told him how they felt about Bachmann and the song they were going to use for her walk out music.
What I am saying is, Fallon is full of it and his ratings are only going to get worse and The Roots can always go back on the road and continue to be the best live band ever.
