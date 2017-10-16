James Corden apologizes after making some unfortunate Weinstein jokes

Embed from Getty Images

A year ago, James Corden could do no wrong. He was arguably the most popular late-night talk show host, and the crown jewel in CBS’s programming. There were rumors that CBS executives wanted Stephen Colbert and Corden to switch time slots, with Corden taking the more prestigious 11:30 slot (CBS and Colbert denied those stories, but the stories lingered for months). But things have really shifted over the past year, as the situation in America grows more dire, and more comedians are feeling the need to lean into political humor, which has never been Corden’s thing. Plus, I feel like Corden’s shtick is wearing a bit thin (much like Jimmy Fallon’s shtick, honestly). There’s being an upbeat, positive comedian in troubled times, and then there’s completely misreading the national mood.

So, I’ve been feeling that the knives have been out for Corden for months now. And they stabbed away this weekend, when Corden did a bit on stage at an amfAR gala honoring Julia Roberts. Corden decided this was the moment to crack some “jokes” about Harvey Weinstein. Sample jokes: “This is a beautiful room, this a beautiful night here in L.A., it is so beautiful that Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel room to give him a massage.” And: “It has been weird this week, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women that had to watch him take a bath, it is weird to watch Harvey Weinstein in hot water.” And: “Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight but he will settle for whatever potted plant is closest.” Har-har, sexual harassment, abuse, assault and rape are so funny to James Corden!

Straight out gate, host @JKCorden with Harvey Weinstein jokes. Too soon? Some laughs, some groans #amfARLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/nx88w5UwUe — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 14, 2017

People were offended. People were yelling at Corden all weekend. Rose McGowan tweeted this:

1) James Corden is a close friend of HW’s — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

Is that true? If it is, that might be why Corden seemed to be in a rush to make Weinstein’s crimes into a “funny joke.” In general though, this is the conversation comedians have been having amongst themselves and with the public for a few years now: when does “political correctness” stand in the way of a good joke? If you’re going to mock a sensitive subject like decades-long sexual harassment by a powerful Hollywood producer, should you try to ensure that all of your jokes are “punching up” at the perpetrator and never “punching down” at the victims? I don’t have a problem with making jokes at Harvey Weinstein’s expense, but these are not those jokes. Corden issued an apology on Twitter:

To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, (1/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention. (2/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

That was bare-bones. And for the love of God, STAHP with “I am sorry you were offended” and all of the variations of that stupid non-apology. If you don’t feel like apologizing, don’t. Own that. Because “I am truly sorry for anyone offended” is not the same f–king thing as “I am so sorry that I was offensive.”

