“Mayim Bialik wrote a NYT op-ed that came across as victim-blaming” links

Mayim Bialik wrote a stupid victim-blaming NYT op-ep about Harvey Weinstein and Martha Plimpton trashed her for it. Good. [Pajiba]

Jennifer Lopez organized a great telethon for Puerto Rico. [LaineyGossip]

Kate McKinnon did Kellyanne Conway-as-Pennywise. [Dlisted]

I still don’t know what I think of Kate Hudson’s hair now. [Go Fug Yourself]

Larry Flynt is doing the lord’s work. [Jezebel]

Roger Goodell’s wife has too much time on her hands. [The Blemish]

Shahs of Sunset recap: A Persian Winter Wonderland. [Reality Tea]

Kylie Jenner is trolling her fans for some reason. [Starcasm]

Kim Kardashian is good at designing makeup brushes. [Celebslam]