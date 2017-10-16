“Mayim Bialik wrote a NYT op-ed that came across as victim-blaming” links

Mayim Bialik wrote a stupid victim-blaming NYT op-ep about Harvey Weinstein and Martha Plimpton trashed her for it. Good. [Pajiba]
Martha stated what I thought about Mayim’s piece much better than I could have.
For me as well.
Thank god there are people who can articulate their thoughts with such clarity. I am long winded, to say the least.
This piece… girl. Also, she later apologized and said things were taken out of context. It’s an op-ed, that SHE wrote. YOU, ma’am, are responsible for the giving the appropriate context and ensuring people know what the hell it is you’re trying to say. We’re all guilty of not elaborating, but then recognize that it’s not an audience problem. This also brings me to my second pet peeve, when celebrities (or anyone) says that their words weren’t taken out of context but then a) can’t elaborate how this was done; and/or, b) the explanation they do give doesn’t match one iota of their original statement.
Shame on the NY Times for publishing that thoughtless piece by Bialik. It was awful and Plimpton’s response was awesome.
Martha should write, she’s extremely articulate.
IT’s producer loved Kate’s sketch! She posted a screencap with a really nice caption on IG.
Mayim Bialik is the most condescending egotistical actress in Hollywood. It’s comical that she thinks she’s down to earth and normal. She’s more pretentious and self-righteous than Gwyneth.
Yep, she can take her shitty attitude and even shittier show and go the f@ck away.
Omfg. Mayim Bialik is— and always has been—a smug, pretentious, self-important asshole. It has never been more clear than in that piece of rotting TRASH she calls an op-ed. F*ck her. I will never watch TBBT again, not that it was ever a good show in the first place. She made the Harvey Weinstein situation completely about herself. She basically made the case that we should feel sorry for HER, because she was ostracized for not being one of the “pretty girls” growing up, but at the same time we should look to her as a paragon of virtue because she had the good sense to not be sexually assaulted. I’m so angry I could scream. She’s lucky I’ll never be in a room with her because I would literally try to rip her hair out. I’m headed to her Instagram comments as we speak. I love NYT but I’m damn pissed at them for publishing this infuriating garbage.
I’ve always had problems with her. She’s made some really awful comments on a lot of different subjects over the years – and you’re right. She’s SO smug and pretentious, and absolutely an asshole. I think she tends to carry an awful lot of insecurities about herself that she projects on other women, and it’s such a shitty attitude to have. And in times like this I’m always reminded how much I can’t stand the woman. She’s slime.
I’m glad she is getting dragged up and down the interwebs for this. Bialik’s has many, many garbage opinions. She loves to boast of her science degree but is antivax and a huge supporter of homeopathy and other forms of pseudoscience. Who would have thought her feminism was just as shitty?
Same. I’m thankful to live in a time period where people will publicly call out rape culture when it’s promoted like this by our public figures. Think of all our ancestors who didn’t really have that. Here are two other responses calling her out:
Gabrielle Union-“Reminder. I got raped at work at a Payless shoe store. I had on a long tunic & leggings so miss me w/ ‘dress modestly’. Though I was raped by a stranger who raped me at gunpoint after robbing the store, I was still asked by a female “friend” what I had worn.”
Patricia Arquette- “Is choosing to portray complicated characters an invitation for predators? Does that mean [you’re] fair game? Should we all just chose to tackle material that doesn’t explore that side of different women? Because Hollywood (and the world) has predators, is it a woman’s responsibility? I have to say I was dressed non provocatively at 12 walking home from school when men masturbated at me. It’s not the clothes.”
Her response to the valid, necessary, and feminist criticism she’s getting is: “Anyone who knows me and my feminism knows that’s absurd and not at all what this piece was about. It’s so sad how vicious people are being when I basically live to make things better for women.” Bullshit. Those of us who know you and your “feminism” know that up to this point, it has mainly consisted of 1.) Slut-shaming one famous woman for daring to wear- gasp- a modest bathing suit in a black-and-white photograph on the cover of one of her albums, 2.) trying to spin patriarchal religious modesty as ‘real feminism’, 3.) your own hypocritical history of posing in outfits just as revealing as the one you attacked Ariana Grande for wearing, plus flashing your tits on television for publicity, and 4.) hi-jacking a blog where another pop star’s cultural appropriation was being discussed to make it all about your conservative religious good-girl ‘Well, I don’t want my 7-year-old-son to live in a world where women are able to dress immodestly anyway, so that alone makes her not a feminist,” complaint. It’s not surprising at all Bialik would internalize and perpetuate the dangerous myth that modesty is a protective amulet that wards off rapists. Her essay is smug, navel-gazing, problematic drivel all about patting herself on the back for her ‘purity’ and basically saying if da younger wimmenz were rational like her, we’d all just accept the fact that women need to avoid accidentally or deliberately turning men on with immodesy and beauty in order to be protected from sexual violence and exploitation. And of course, misogynistic victim-blaming men all over the internet applauded and defended this essay.
I know there will be a chorus of conservative and liberal women- many whom have secretly or not so secretly internalized some of her toxic patriarchal beliefs- or at least think this part of rape culture is ‘not that bad’- rushing to her defense. They’ll express more discomfort and irritation with the fact that her harmful statements are being criticized, than they will about the long-term harm that these attitudes about women and sex crimes do to society. She may even get inaccurately portrayed as some kind of ‘brave truthteller expressing unpopular beliefs.’ But shouldn’t we be grateful that this sort of thing gets criticized in the 21st century, instead of blindly accepted as good, moral advice? Do we really want girls being conditioned to blame themselves and other girls for this kind of behavior from males? Better yet, do people really like the idea of males growing up in a culture where they’re constantly told that sex crimes are a natural and understandable response to a girl’s physical appearance and sexuality?
She may have a high IQ and be very book smart but she seriously lacks social skills and empathy for other women. She was definitely victim shaming in her piece and if she doesn’t understand then she is either lying or lacks complete self awareness. I’m glad she’s getting the good dose of social media backlash that she clearly deserves. She’s so smug it makes me sick and she has always been that way.
Curious if the headline was “Mayim Bialik wrote a thoughtful op-ed” if the comments would be different; so often on this site commenters take their lead from the header. I read her NYT piece and did not take it as victim shaming at all. In fact several national and state sexual assault and domestic violence prevention/education organizations linked to and promoted it. She wrote it from her perspective and experience, yet she’s getting bullied in the same breath many of you are expressing indignation for the very same actions. Come on already.
That’s the problem. It wasn’t thoughtful. It was self-important, smug, and absolutely victim shaming. When you say “well IIIIII was never assaulted,” you are victim shaming. End of.
Corden, Woody and now Mayim Bialik’s being taken down?
Mayim has a history of shaming other women.
I need a break from sex assault news and talk. Overwhelmed. Very overwhelmed. You guys have a good one and keep keepin it real. Peace ✌️
