Reese Witherspoon opens up about being assaulted at 16 by a director

Reese Witherspoon was among the attendees at the Elle Women in Hollywood event last night. I’m going to get the superficial stuff out of the way first and to comment on her dress, a black Calvin Klein a-line with matelassé/quilted fabric. It’s a cute dress without the tied-on bell sleeves, which seem like an afterthought. Reese’s look was lovely overall.
Reese was there with her daughter, 18 year-old Ava. Reese spoke to the crowd about the topic that’s been on our minds ever since the news came out about the breadth of Harvey Weinstein’s assaults on women and massive abuse of power. Women are sharing and facing their own stories of harassment, assault and abuse and it’s been both tough to face and freeing in a way. Reese opened up about some of the abuse she suffered as a teen at 16 working in films. She also mentioned that she’s gone through so much more than just that, but she didn’t get into details. Her speech was powerful and I would like to see the video if it’s ever made available. People has the details.
“This has been a really hard week for women in Hollywood, for women all over the world, and a lot of situations and a lot of industries are forced to remember and relive a lot of ugly truths,” the Oscar winner said at the event held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. “I have my own experiences that have come back to me very vividly and I find it really hard to sleep, hard to think, hard to communicate a lot of the feelings that I’ve been having about anxiety, honest, the guilt for not speaking up earlier.”
“[I feel] true disgust at the director who assaulted me when I was 16-years-old and anger at the agents and the producers who made me feel that silence was a condition of my employment,” she added.
“And I wish that I could tell you that was an isolated incident in my career, but sadly it wasn’t. I’ve had multiple experiences of harassment and sexual assault and I don’t speak about them very often.”
“But after hearing all the stories these past few days and hearing these brave women speak up tonight about things that we’re kind of told to sweep under the rug and not to talk about, it’s made me want to speak up and speak up loudly because I actually felt less alone this week than I have ever felt in my entire career.”
Adding, “I have just spoken to so many actresses and writers, particularly women, who have had similar experiences and many of them have bravely gone public with their stories. That truth is very encouraging to me and everyone out there in the world because you can only heal by telling the truth.”
“I feel really, really encouraged that there will be a new normal. For the young women in this room, life is going to be different because we’re with you, we have your back and it makes me feel better. It makes me so sad to talk about these issues, but I would be remiss not to,” Witherspoon concluded.
I can relate to not being able to sleep, to feeling anxiety and uncertainty and to remembering some really sad and terrifying experiences I went through as a teen, young adult, and as a career woman. It’s painful to realize what you dealt with and to imagine that other young people may be going through that too. I don’t even want to get into specifics because I don’t want to talk about it. I think that we need to both applaud and champion women who are telling their stories and to understand why so many of us aren’t ready. We already have so much guilt and shame around things that were never our fault. Also, Reese didn’t name her accuser, but IMDB has some possibilities and maybe more women will come forward with stories about that person. As Kaiser wrote, it takes dozens of women to make our voices heard about a predator. Hopefully, as Reese mentioned, things are changing.
I read, on twitter, someone said that the stories people share are only those they are able to bear. It’s so true. Some aren’t able to share, think people won’t listen, won’t care, call you a liar, or worse.
It’s ok. However anyone needs to deal with it, it’s ok to take your time and pace. We all did.
‘It’s ok to take your own time and pace.’This is exactly it.
You do not owe anyone your story. You tell it if and when you feel okay to do so.
I doubt it’s getting any safer or better for women with regard to sexual assault or harassment, worse if anything. I was sexually harassed at work by a middle aged, married man who sat at a desk near me. I was 19 and it was my first job which I needed to take care of myself. The longer I worked there the more vulgar and crude he became. There have been other incidents. Men (and no, not all) are one of the worst dangers many women will ever have to face. Dating itself when you think of it is not one of the safest things a lone female can do.
It’s very hard to raise women – we want our daughters to be able to trust men and be open to love, but at the same time they are surrounded by stories of rape and other forms of assault, of harassment and devaluation. How can their emotions possibly hold all of this together without exploding? Where is their fine line to walk? How can they (when heterosexual) handle wanting male companionship and fearing men as the enemy? And given the prevalence of assault and harassment, how can we possibly say “it’s only a few bad apples” or “most men are good and don’t do that?”
I don’t have answers, only questions.
As for dating, yeah, this is why we meet them in daylight in public places and try to keep alcohol out of it. This is why we stay in after dark and go to the bathroom with a girlfriend. We have less fun and try to boost the odds of staying safe, knowing that the next assault can come out of the blue from a “safe” guy in a “safe” place.
Perhaps she can’t name names because of an NDA. Hollywood is such a cesspool.
In the wake of the HW mess, this is the only statement that I truly appreceate.
really? i want to believe that you aren’t as callous as this comment makes you sound–because it sounds from your words that you have been sitting at home with a rubric to grade statements with, deciding which statements are “real” to you and which ones are not–seriously?
Who do you think you are?
Regarding this post and all the posts–what Reese articulates beautifully is the common thread of all, “silence as a condition of employment,” which is something every single one of us who have been harassed or assaulted know all too well.
Kaye, thanks for singling out the role of silence. Silence is what allows all forms of abuse to be perpetuated and the power system silences victims across the board. It’s just awful. It is so important that we are hearing all our women’s voices now, in the public eye and in private life. Will men listen to these voices?
@SM before I judge your comment may I ask why?
Really hits me where it hurts. “Silence was a condition of my employment…” For some reason, reminds me of what happened to Judy Garland as a child actor.
‘I think that we need to both applaud and champion women who are telling their stories and to understand why so many of us aren’t ready.’
thank you for writing this, i completely agree and it’s so so very important to support those women telling their stories, but have sympathy and understanding for those who don’t want to talk, for whatever reason.
Poor Reese. There are really only two options when it comes to her attacker: Robert Mulligan, who was in his late 60s, and Andy Tennant, who would have been in his mid 30s. The only other director she worked with at that time was Diane Keaton of all people. I wonder if other stories will come out about one of the directors now that Reese has spoken up…
On a lighter note, she looks lovely.
Just a word of caution about playing detective …. the assault could have been during an audition, or a work meeting, or an industry event, or just at a party.
I wouldn’t use IMDB to play detective. The way she phrases it, you can’t even be sure that the project even saw the light of day or that she even got the job at the end. And projects released when she was older could have been made whe she was 16. So many more possibilities than you 2 conjectures.
Everyone, all at once, please: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1… names!
No. I’m not going to demand anything of an assault victim. I’ll support them, uplift them and help create a world where victims can feel safe. That means letting them tell their stories at their own pace.
100000000000000000 percent this.
Thank you. The comments on these posts have been really disappointing to me, because many of them have been so demanding of what victims of assault “owe” us as they give statements or stay silent–what they owe us, is NOTHING.
Yep–we support and stand behind and beside them–if they need silence or if they need to tell us everything–and anything in between.
No. They can if they can, and will if they will. Have you ever been threatened with a lawsuit? Have you ever had to defend yourself against people who say that you’re crazy or you made things up? I think names will come over time, more often when the perpetrators are out of the industry/retired/DEAD, but right now the most important thing to know about the perpetrators is this:
1. They were in positions of power and authority over the actors.
2. Most of them were men exploiting girls and women.
3. A few were men exploiting boys and men.
You know who hasn’t issued a statement? The head of CAA.
No. That’s going to lead to guessing games, and the naming of people who may have done absolutely nothing. Look at Gretchen Mol’s situation, where through blind items and insinuation and guessing, her name was synonymous with Weinstein and the casting couch, for no reason.
Reese has her reasons, legal, personal, whatever they are, for not naming that person.
has anyone who has come forward named anyone or are all of these assholes are still free to continue their behavior with no consequences?
I’m glad to see people speak out about this issue. What I’d really like to see is the records unlocked from The Apprentice, to see what pure hell Trump imposed on people. And his behavior with the beauty contestants. All this got buried and it needs to be revealed.
It doesn’t. But I’m at a place where it’s like, to what end? I’m feeling so hopeless about things ever getting better in regards to women’s rights and safety. There are absolutely zero surprises as to what kind of trash 45* is, and STILL most white women voted for the dingus (I’ll scream here, “NOT ME!”. Even though he bragged about sexual assault. I just can’t even. Did they think that because those women were in entertainment, it’s cool, it’s expected. My mother was assaulted by a family member as a child. Both my sisters were. I mean, I’m just worn down by this.
Her speech was so thoughtful and moving.
Thank you Reese.
Honestly, with each woman that speaks out, I only feel more hopeful. Maybe it’s because I’m a survivor as well and I already know how often it happens. This is the first time in my lifetime it’s out there. It’s no longer just women whispering warnings to each other at cocktail parties or or quietly sharing their pain in living rooms and back yards. This is powerful women coming out in droves and telling their stories honestly, not sugar coating the anguish of survival. I’ve never felt safer to be a woman.
This has triggered me severely, which is why I kept away from this site yesterday. I’m not only reliving moments, but I’m feeling shame and anger all over again. It was humbling to see how many of my friends and acquaintances wrote #metoo on their social media.
I’ve always hated Reese for her reprehensible behavior during the night she and her husband drive drunk and was more angry about the cop not knowing her name than almost killing someone and only giving half-hearted apologies about it.
THAT being said, I can’t imagine the pain she went through during all these assaults. My thoughts are out to her and my disgust to Hollywood has never been more apparent.
Glad she shared. I find myself unwilling to talk as well.
Reese started pretty young. Hope it heals for many to share now, as she feels it is.
