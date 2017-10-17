Jennifer Lawrence describes being ‘degraded & humiliated’ in her young-actress days

Because of the Harvey Weinstein story dominating headlines for the past two weeks, we’ve been unable to do some more standard coverage of monthly magazine covers and that sort of thing. The November issue of Elle is annually devoted to “Women In Hollywood,” and there are multiple covers featuring (obvs) exciting women in Hollywood, and I’ll cover that at some point. Last night, Elle hosted their big WIH event in LA, and because of the Weinstein stories still ripping through Hollywood, several of the women used their speeches to discuss sexual assault, harassment and generally inappropriate and gross behavior within Hollywood.
Jennifer Lawrence wore this Dior gown which is… okay. Not the best, not the worst. The styling isn’t great, but I’m only saying that because I actually enjoyed her Brigitte-Bardot-esque styling during the ‘mother!’ promotional tour. During her speech, Jennifer Lawrence talked about the harassment and general disgusting behavior she dealt with in the early days of her career. These stories… my God.
“When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks,” she said, revealing another actress before her had already been fired for not losing the weight fast enough. But it did not end there, she said.
“During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates,” she added. “After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet.”
Lawrence said she tried to stand up for herself and told another producer she thought the weight loss demands were not appropriate.
“He said he didn’t know why everyone thought I was so fat, he thought I was ‘perfectly f***able.’” The actress said she felt “trapped” by the experience. “I let myself be treated a certain way because I felt I had to for my career,” she shared. “I’m still learning that I don’t have to smile when a man makes me uncomfortable,” she added. “Every human being should have the power to be treated with respect because they’re human.”
When J-Law issued her statement about Harvey Weinstein last week and said that Weinstein had never harassed her in any way, I took her at her word that she didn’t believe she had been harassed, but I also noted that in my opinion, J-Law has a high tolerance for douchebaggery and inappropriate behavior. It’s clear that Jennifer has been harassed, abused and victimized many times throughout the course of her career – it’s just a matter of Jen being able to properly identify what is happening to her. To be fair, though, a lot of young women (across all industries) don’t have the language or the experience to identify what’s happening or why certain moments are abusive or inappropriate.
Here are two more ladies in black at the WIH event. Margot Robbie wore Calvin Klein and Nikki Reed wore Victoria Beckham. I cannot look at Nikki and Ian Somerhalder anymore without thinking that their relationship is so unhealthy.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She still hasn’t learned considering her recent experiences. And she’s dating someone that put her through hell (and yes having a director film you when you cannot breathe is abusive). So yea I would say she doesn’t have a handle on what’s appropriate at 27.
The dress is plain and yawn.
And if we continue to have woman propping up abusers for career purposes (see kate and Meryl), internalize misogyny and men who turn a blind eye then yes this will pass and Hollywood will continue business as usual.
Reminder that the most powerful man in the country had rape cases opened when elected. And men and 53% of WW voted for him. Complicit runs deep
+1 Nicole.
Ugh I am much older than her and it took me until about 39 to stop pretending I wasn’t uncomfortable when men/ women made inappropriate remarks about my body or face.
Women in power have been just as horrible to me as men though it is different.
You don’t have to be in film to have a story similar to jlaw.
Please stop blaming attractive people for not attacking and putting people in place every effing time. Truthfully if they did they wouldn’t have time to work.
I agree so much with this denise. I didn’t feel and understand and use my power until I was 40.
I didn’t say anything about attractive people? Confused where this went. I mention Hollywood because that’s the industry she works. I would find it harder to find someone who has not been harassed than who did.
And I had to have therapy to figure out how to stop this behavior when it happened to me. Luckily I’m young and I had therapy in a young age that I’ve continued sporadically for years.
@nicole, this rarely happens to unattractive people so it is part of the conversation. She is treated that way because of how she looks. attractive people have comments coming at them all the time from how great they look to what they need to do to be perfect.
This is what someone like jlaw,paltrow, and berry deal with all the time.
Deciphering when someone has gone too far and when it is dangerous and the level of your discomfort, cause your never comfortable with it, takes time.
Denisemitch
Please stop perpetuating the dangerous myth that sexual targeting is exclusive to atteactive women. It is blatantly false and shifts the goal pists when we talk about misogyny and psychopathy. this happens to beautiful Hollywood starlets, this happens to 60 year old factory workers, this happens to 12 year old girls in gym class, this happens to women covered head to toe in burkhas. This happens.
@enoughsaid ,not at the same frequency which determines coping mechanisms. That is just the truth
and people who might be considered unattractive are told that they should be grateful for the attention, as it might be the only time they get it.
stop victim blaming. Assault, abuse, happens to anyone, at any time, in any situation, that the abuser wants it to. It’s the fault of the abuser, every time, and has NOTHING to do with any victim, ever.
ETA: I just can’t with Denise. I am sitting here crying because I am so enraged at her fucking stupid posts I want to throw something at my computer. I’m gonna go read another thread.
@archiegood, nothing in my post victim blames. It all actually defends JLaw and how she has coped with her situation.
denisemitch
Wait. What?
I can’t.
Abuse is about power. Nothing more.
This is exactly what was wrong with Mayim’s stupid Op-ed. There are women in full religious modest clothing that get abused.
Abuse is about power. Can’t say it enough
i’m always sort of wary of those hollywood stories of how people hurt themselves during filming, or how they trained so much their spleen ruptured, or didn’t call their gf for months. more often than not they’re an exaggeration of reality to sell the movie.
Well multiple people recounted the story like it was cool until people were like “wtf” about it.
@Nicole, idk remember when everyone was saying how natalie portman did all her ballet scenes for black swan, her feet were bleeding and all that jazz, except it wasn’t true and she only did some of the scenes?
It can really difficult to identify abuse when you are in a relationship. Especially when it’s not textbook.
When I do outreach one of the most common things people ask is if it is actually abuse. They are in severe distress, and they doubt their experience as being valid and equal.
@denisemich You need to listen to and/or read Heather Ross’ story about what happened to her and how Carrie Fisher threatened the Oscar Winning Producer after Ross was assaulted. Ross stated she always thought she was “safe” because she was “fat” and “unattractive”. Most assaults are not about sex, but instead about power.
Carrie Fisher = still awesome.
Internalized misogyny is not easy to recognize or internally disassemble. I’m a woman in her thirties who minored in women’s studies, and I still catch myself thinking misogynistic things occasionally. I hope for her sake she starts to reconcile it earlier in her life than later. At the end of the day, all of us lose when women hate themselves, even if we don’t realize it.
At this point and I am so done with Hollywood at this point. They are close their eyes on sexual perverse nature and I suppose to give these people a pat on the back for standing up to sex bullies? No, none of them get a pass.
Uhhh I’ve got some bad news for you, in no way is this limited to Hollywood.
@handwoven. I know this happens everywhere bit that is not what I am saying. I am saying is that these people wants to be all nice and sweet towards the victims and did nothing in the early. This is why I have had it with Hollywood.
Have you noticed that there is ZERO Hollywood conversation about reconfiguring the system so that people (women, children, men) can’t be harrassed/humiliated/exploited a la Weinstein. Because all the people in powerful positions DON’T WANT IT TO STOP.
Watch them do absolutely f*** all to weed this type of bs out. And no, I don’t think more women in higher up positions will do it. Women can be predators or enablers too. The entire industry needs to be independently vetted (in a way that can’t be manipulated) transparently.
Tjis is not helped, however, when people don’t understand when they’re experiencing coercion, abuse or harrassment.
JLaw doesn’t entirely get it, as many others don’t. Not helped by the lack of boundaries or consequences in the industry she’s in.
I’d legit like to hear her recount these same experiences, and others, 30 years from now to see if her take has changed.
Great comment.
I’ll add, most of the abuse from men I experienced was enabled, sometimes facilitated, and definitely supported by other women. In some cases the women doled out their own share of abuse. So yeah I’m wary of everyone and don’t see anyone as a saint.
I empathize with J Law. Once you’ve been abused, it twists your brain a bit and if more abuse follows, it builds on that and then it’s really hard if not impossible to recognize going forward. This is why being silenced is so dangerous. If we can’t speak or do and are dismissed or not heard, we have no safety or hope of saving ourselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m like embarrassed for Ian. Calm down bro. He tries too hard.
I can’t decide if he became more try hard after being married or not. But they are cringe
He was always try hard.
Ian is gorgeous. The ladies look great, in the black dresses.
So over Jennifer L.
HarveyW is horrid, the guy is a monster.
I don’t know why people are trying so hard to make Jennifer Lawrence a victim. Some things that happened to her she found offensive others she didn’t. I don’t think that means she’s in denial or doesn’t know what happened to her.
I agree with you, Louise.
I think it’s because Jennifer isn’t very well liked by the people on this site but I can’t figure out why. That happens a lot around here.
Actually that can be exactly what that means. Often times people dissociate from their experiences to protect themselves. That’s literally how the brain protects you from experiences like these. I have kids who think the abuse they suffer is normal and not offensive. Doesn’t change that they were a victim of abuse.
Just from the stories we KNOW off jen has been screamed at, degraded and punctured a lung and needed oxygen but didn’t get medical attention because her loving bf wanted another take. That’s abuse.
@nicole
I understand what you are trying to say, but I wish we could stop trying to define her experiences, her abuse, and her reactions for her. She did what she had to do to survive. Period. We don’t know all the particulars of her relationship, we know some gossip. Right now she is telling how she had to cope to get through her abuse as a teen. Does it impact her life now, of course! That’s not for any of us to try and define for her. By doing so, you help to perpetuate the silence, the fear, the guilt for victims.
Yes exactly. Many times we don’t know that we were abused till much, much later after the incident occurred.
Which is why it’s incredibly disturbing that knowing this about abuse survivors, we would still label them as complicit for possibly not reporting the abuse they witnessed, whether it be directed towards them or others.
Yep. Sometimes she tells stories about on set things and its “oh he pulls stuff out of me” or “I wanted to get a good shot” which is disturbing on many levels. More disturbing that she is dating someone that I believe was abusive towards her but they sell it as “being genius”
There’s no words for that except she has no idea how damaging that is. And eventually she will once she works with others that don’t treat her that way. Or date men that don’t treat her that way. Its sad really.
I see it day in and day out when that moment “clicks” in sessions. Its not about defining for her. But we have guidelines on abuse for a reason. Clients often don’t see it that way to survive. That’s not shaming. That’s literally part of my job…to help people reason these things out.
Agreed, Kitten. There have been so many things I’ve read in the past week about abuse/harassment that suddenly resonated, bringing back a memory I’d stuffed away to be able to cope. Sadly, I imagine my experience is quite common.
@Nicole – This exactly. I’m so glad you’re here. Thanks for sharing your expertise.
Well said, Nicole.
People sometime don’t, or aren’t ready, or aren’t able, to see what is abusive. It’s hard to admit people close to you have mistreated you.
I have noticed other stories she has told that in my opinion were emotional abuse. I remember something about a mean prank that was pulled on her on set of Hunger Games after she won her Oscar.
I personally hate hate hate all kind of humiliating pranks and always get offended. Maybe she is used to it but I would have been so mad.
@Louise I agree. It’s like people need for her to be a victim of Harvey. They are pretty much calling her a liar. If she said she didn’t experience any sexual harassment from Harvey then maybe she didn’t. This is not a little girl and I think JLaw may know better than some of us what harassment is. Clearly she knows that things have happened to her that made her uncomfortable as she just expressed. I think she would know if Harvey was inappropriate with her. I will take her at her word until she says otherwise. I will not listen to people on a website who seems disappointed that she isn’t one of his victims.
@V4Real I totally believe that Harvey did not abuse her. Some people have an aura that repel a certain kind of abusive person. I also think that he might have “respected” her more because she was not a nepotism starlet and rose on her own merits from a very young age.
It is just how narcissistic abusers work sometimes. When they feel someone is close to them or has gained respect from them for some reason, they steer clear of victimizing them.
KLO
So Weinstein’s victims didn’t have the right aura? You just don’t get it. There’s absolutely nothing about Jennifer that inherently prevented her from being abused. Weinstein decided not to or didn’t get the chance to assault or harass her. Abuse is about the abuser.
She’s worked with other abusive dudes. Heck she’s worked with mostly known abusers.
And these are stories that came straight from jen.
I’m just saying that knowing my work in neuroscience and human behavior what she describes is abuse. Our brains are built to protect us and rationalize it. That’s a survival technique. That’s what you unpack in therapy. No matter how you slice it being screamed out for hours a day on a set is abusive.
@Enough Already I knew that someone was going to react to my comment like this. I get why you did. That does not mean this is what I meant.
I wrote the “aura” comment for personal reasons, for I have steered clear from a known abuser because I reminded him of someone he personally cared about and respected. It was not about any “positive qualities” that I personally had, but the abusers personal preferences and quirks. I just wasnt his cup of tea.
This has nothing to do with someone having the “right aura” to be abused. Stop reaching.
KLO
Lol you admit you realized how your comment was going to be taken but I’m the one who’s reaching? Okay. Universally speaking, your anecdotal experience doesn’t smooth out the rough edges of your comment, even if I understand your explanation. Weinstein harassed A-listers, women just starting out, Hollywood royalty, unknowns you name it. But whatevs.
“I took her at her word that she didn’t believe she had been harassed, but I also noted that in my opinion, J-Law has a high tolerance for douchebaggery and inappropriate behavior. It’s clear that Jennifer has been harassed, abused and victimized many times throughout the course of her career – it’s just a matter of Jen being able to properly identify what is happening to her” >> This was my train of thought as well.
Sometimes rationalizing things away or having high tolerance is the only way to keep on going.
There is actually a term in psychology called “neurotic naivety” – you are always abused and always told that it was not abuse (gaslighting), so you compartmentalize and still think of the abuser as a “good person” so you could keep on having contact with them without having a psychological breakdown. It happens to many people who have been regularly abused.
Its like when you stop smelling things when you have to be in a smelly environment for a lengthened period of time. Your sense of smell numbs itself out so you wouldnt throw up.
Oh wow. This analogy brought tears to my eyes because it home so squarely. For me and so many friends. Just wow.
This. 24/7 this.
What is wrong with Hollywood?? A naked line up to use as inspiration for a diet? If someone would have said that to me as a teen, it honestly would have destroyed me. I really hope she hasn’t experienced other sexual harassment. I do wish she would stop idealizing DA though, he’s abusive and that’s also an issue.
I know of a sorority that did this during rush week, except they didn’t give tape to cover anything. They just circled in Sharpe the areas that needed to lose fat.
It’s a sick circle for those girls, and for Hollywood too. Many were abused/ humiliated and when they get into a position of power instead of stopping the abuse they perpetrate it. I believe it’s a “i had to go through it, why shouldn’t they” mentality. It’s really sad and sick; it’s like the victim is lashing out to take control by creating new victims.
This is why people need to get help for their mental health, to keep that as important as physical health. Abuse victims either reach out for help or become abusive themselves.
It’s par of the course for people starting out. In movies, in fashion. Not everyone of course, but a huge %. I’m not victim blaming. It’s simply the power structure. And too many people accepting said power structure even where they should know better plus the complicity of media.
2 examples:
1. Thandie Newton has been talking about a particularly horrid audition she had as a young actress, with a female casting director in the room as it happened. And the bitch of it is the director used to play the video to his mates, one of whom drunkenly propositioned Thandie at a festival years later which is when she discovered the date of the video.
http://variety.com/2016/film/news/thandie-newton-sexual-abuse-director-audition-video-1201807780/
2. Michael Bay and his infamous auditions and how he treats the women on his sets. He treated Megan Fox so badly in terms of sexual harrassment and weight shaming, but when she discussed his behaviour in public, hollywood AND the public called her ungrateful and a b!tch for daring to complain and for calling Michael rude names because how dare she. No one addressed *his* behaviour except for one or two articles here and there that were water off a duck’s back.
https://www.thecut.com/2016/06/history-of-michael-bay-being-a-sexist-jerk.html
https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-world-according-to-michael-bay-the-donald-trump-of-cinema#pq=zZYsO0
Shia Lebeuf of all people explicitly and publicly explained the harrassment of Megan Fox, but she was the one who lost her career and eventually had to crawl back to hollywood. I mean when Spielberg blacklists you, you have nowhere to go except down. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2005537/Steven-Spielberg-demanded-Megan-Fox-fired-Transformers-Hitler-comment.html (confirmed by Michael to GQ magazine that Spielberg demanded Megan be fired)
I remember the comments calling her an ungrateful starlet who was talking trash about the director who gave her her big break. In one scene he wanted her to lean seductively over a motorcycle (for no good reason) and she stormed off to her trailer. Nearly every article after her statement was from cast and crew praising Bay and saying what an arrogant (insert horrible name) Fox was.
What she describes that story is absolutely horrible. No one should have to go through that, especially someone that young.
There’s been a lot of speculation here that she has a high tolerance for abusive directors. Hearing this awful story, it makes me wonder if that’s true, and she puts up with it to prove to herself that she CAN, after experiencing something like this, where she had to feel utterly powerless.
Nail. Head. Excellent point @Lucy2.
I think once Jen dumps the abusive (he has a history of it) director “boyfriend” I think we’ll start hearing more about what Jennifer has endured as a young, pretty actress in Hollywood. She can’t because Darren is creepy and weird and I am sure whatever their relationship actually is (fauxmance, real) that has factored into it.
Darren wants awards for mother! he won’t get them, but he wants them and Jennifer is his pawn to try to get them and she won’t be able to say much until he gets what he wants.
Lemme guess you think her and josh belong to each other
“After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet.”
That woman needs to go rot. I know there’s a lot of internalized misogyny at work – but my GOD. What kind of person honestly thinks that sort of thing is okay? It’s almost worse in a way that it’s a woman doing it – it comes off as ‘hey, I’ve had to deal with a lot of bullshit, what makes these actresses so special that they should be immune?’. It’s the whole ‘hazing’ type of attitude – I put up with a terrible experience and am ‘fine’ so I don’t feel bad for inflicting it on someone else.
It’s disgusting how many people keep the cycle going, and have no issue with being awful humans. This woman didn’t commit a crime, per se, but she’s a piece of crap. Harvey is a criminal piece of excrement, and every single person on boards, HR, whatever who have had to listen to these men and women pour their heart out to them only for them to turn around and protect the shit out of their abusers should be subpoenaed.
Those producers need to be called out and shamed. This behaviour would definitely be sexual harassment if not worse and must be stopped. Weinstein wasn’t alone in his abusive behaviour and the others need to be put out in the open as well.
Jen said she wasn’t abused by Harvey, I believe her. She was abused by others, and I’ll take her at her word that those abuses happened.
I tend to believe her too. Maybe she didn’t come into his orbit until she was more famous and already known for her willingness to say anything. She would have been too much of a risk for him
Stripe – that’s what I’m thinking too. Maybe Because Jen has no filter, Harvey didn’t want to risk it. Predators are very careful about their prey. Not that it’s the victims’ faults in anyway.
I know this is a serious discussion, but I have to say it because it’s bugging me. Did Margot lose her bedazzlement off of one of her heels?
Also, I imagine this has been a very eye-opening and hopefully soul searching week for JLaw.
It was all I could see when I looked at the photos!
I hear you. Also, I have noticed glimmers of self-reflection on her part earlier as well. I recall a junket for “Joy” where she was angrily going off about everyone using her character (Joy Mangano) and telling her she owed them and a sentence Jennifer said “I am here not because of you but in spite of you” with a vibe of personal vengeance that I had never seen from her before.
She is not THAT naive. She understands her life. her goofy act is just to keep everyones spirits up. She is tough as hell, people. Wake up.
I noticed that shoe on Margot and was bewildered but also thought, oh that’s sort of cool. LOL
I don’t know why people act like she’s clueless or not capable of standing up for herself.
Those stories she tells above aren’t new, she first shared them when she was just starting out. She’s been talking about how young actresses are treated for a long time now.
When that barrage of celebrities nude photos leaked, she was the first one affected to call it what it was, a sex crime. She spoke about feeling violated. She really changed the way people talk about nude photo leaks by not just brushing it off and trying to move past it as quickly as possible.
She also talked at length about equal pay, a conversation many more established actresses didn’t want to get anywhere near, a conversation that could damage her career.
Yes, DOR is a massive asshole, but even on her first film with him, she wasn’t afraid to have drawn out fights with him over her character. Not many young actresses OR actors would do that, but she didn’t hesitate to speak her mind despite his reputation. With Aronofsky, yes he asked her to keep going after she hurt herself, but she told him to f$&@ off and didn’t film the scene until she decided she was ready. She’s worked with some difficult directors (half the directors in Hollywood are difficult directors), but she knows her power and she uses it.
On another (lighter) note – WTF is going on with Margot’s shoes? Err couldn’t she find a pair that matched?!
It looks like a similar shoe to what Nicole Kidman wore at the Emmys, so the other shoe’s bedazzlement is on the ankle, not the toe strap.
Margot looks amazing as does JLaw. That story JLaw told is horrifying and I wonder if she is able to tolerate Darren’s awfulness towards his actors because it pales in comparison to other people in the industry. I keep seeing people defending Darren, but to keep filming someone after they injured themselves badly is emotionally abusive even if the injured person was okay with trucking on.
Lawrence has been the target of plenty of misogyny over the years, with the photo leak and now all of these revelations about her early years. She’s been consistently strong on feminist issues – maybe the most vocal big star, certainly within her age group – and it’s great to see her speaking now about how regular all this abuse can be in Hollywood.
Incidentally, I don’t get the idea that some people have that she’s been currently victimised in her relationship with Aronofsky. There’s zero evidence of that: I think they’re just projecting. Sure, he’s an intense director who believes in his actors going deep in their roles. Does that make him an ‘abuser’? Only if you think that 100 years of method/deep role acting is all nonsense, and you deny the possibility that ambitious and talented actors like J-Law might want to go down that route.
I agree on this. She’s not not some withering flower, she holds her own. I saw a press conference during mother! where she was giving an answer and Aronofsky started talking over her, she turned to him and said something like “Hello, I’m talking”, he shut immediately up and she said what she had to say, turned to him again “Now you can talk”. And she was not joking.
@Cassie231
Even if she wanted to keep working after she injured herself, a reasonable partner would say “no, you are hurt…let’s get you to a hospital.” Perhaps I went too far in calling Darren emotionally abusive, but her certainly seems like a controlling, unhealthy partner (especially when you factor in his age) and I do think JLaw deserves so much better.
She’s dealt with some horrible misogyny and I truly feel for her and all the other actresses in Hollywood.
You do not have to be a withering flower to be abused. Good lord. Having someone push you to the point of a medical emergency is not being genius or cavalier. A good boss would’ve stopped her…I’m not even bringing the boyfriend part into it. All types of women are abused. Saying that strong women cannot be abuse victims is another way to shame them. People consider me headstrong and willful and yes I’ve been harassed.
yes, it’s dangerous to imply strong women can’t be abuse victims, because it lands the blame on the blame on on the person who’s being abused. either you’re strong so ofc it didn’t happen to you, or you’re not strong enough and that’s why it happened to you.
Great points AN and Ell. And for some abusers, a strong woman isnt off limits, she’s a challenge. So much more satisfying to break down.
Abuse is like a river, slowly wearing down even the greatest of mountains.
Because these threads are infuriating to read and in light of the “me, too” campaign, I’m just going to leave this right here:
I see you, I believe you, and: disclosure is not required; survivors do not owe you their stories; harassment and assault are not the same thing; it’s never ok to disclose or allude to another persons experience with sexual violence.
Thank you Kitten.
Thank you. I worry in our rush to uncover, and to show complicity, we are at risk of revictimizing. You don’t owe anyone your story. You don’t owe anyone names.
And remember, if it is not your story and you do not have permission to share – don’t.
So many psychiatrists here.
There is actually at least one psychiatrist and a couple of therapists…
Do you guys remember when her nude photographs leaked and people were blaming HER? YES, she’s been a victim and shame on all of you for desperately trying to bring her down.
She is probably talking about Winter’s Bone. The character was meant to be starving.
I suffered a full assault (dont get triggerd or hung up on my wording) in college…and I would never speak about it and have tried to block it out. I refuse to feel or be labelled as a victim and have just come to grips with the term survivor….that my right and yea.
