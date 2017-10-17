Lauren Holly: Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed me & it involved a toilet

Lauren Holly

Prepare yourselves for another gut-wrenching story about Harvey Weinstein harassing another well-known actress. Once again, it’s a situation where I’m left thinking, “Did Weinstein go out of his way to thwart this woman’s career after he harassed her?” Lauren Holly was very famous in the 1990s – she worked consistently in films, she married Jim Carrey, she was invited to big awards shows, all of it. Then her career seemed to hit some roadblocks – she still worked, but after the ‘90s, her biggest role was probably on NCIS. Did Weinstein have that effect? I don’t know. Here’s Lauren Holly’s story, as she told on The Social:

“This happened in the late 1990s; I was in my 30s. I was not a young ingenue, and I was certainly not new to Hollywood; I was a seasoned, Hollywood person.”

She explained that she was already familiar with Weinstein, having worked with him on “Beautiful Girls” and interacted with him socially. A meeting was set up between her and Weinstein at a hotel to talk about her future with his company, which she didn’t find “abormal at all” because she had routinely met with producers, writers, and directors in hotel suites.

She described the early stages of their meeting as normal: “Everything was absolutely professional from the get-go.” After some small talk, Holly said that Weinstein asked to be excused, and returned to the main part of the suite wearing a hotel bathrobe. “No doubt it was odd,” she said, “however, when he walked in and he was in the bathrobe, he said, ‘Okay, let’s get to it, this is what we’ve got going on at my company, these are the scripts we have in the pipeline, this is what I think might be right for you,’ and he gestured for me to follow him.”

Holly recounted that she followed him into the bedroom part of the suite as he continued talking. After entering the suite, she said that Weinstein dropped his robe, went into the bathroom, and began using the toilet.

“At this point my head was exploding,” she said. “He keeps the conversation going, he finishes, he turns on the shower, he gets in the shower. He’s continually talking to me, he’s in the shower washing himself. Leaning out, asking me for responses. My head is going crazy at this point. He’s acting like the situation is normal. He’s acting like we’re having a normal encounter. I’m thinking to myself, ‘Am I just a prude? Am I supposed to be more open minded?’ I didn’t quite know how to handle myself at that moment.”

According to Holly, Weinstein left the shower, dried off, and began approaching her while still naked. “The adrenaline rush I felt, I wanted to flee, I was scared. He told me that I looked stressed and he thought maybe I could use a massage, maybe I could give him a massage. I began just sort of babbling like I was a child, I think it was just the fear.” She told him she didn’t have a massage license and that maybe they could call the front desk to have a masseuse come up. Holly said Weinstein began to threaten her, stating that she needed to “keep him as [her] ally” and that it would be a “bad decision” if she left the room. At that point, Holly said, she “pushed him and ran.”

After leaving the hotel, Holly went to a previously planned dinner with other Hollywood notables, who, when she explained why she arrived distraught, said that since Weinstein hadn’t raped or assaulted her, she should “keep [her] mouth shut because it’s Harvey Weinstein.”

The actress continued that although she isn’t certain the encounter had any negative impacts on her career, she did pivot away from film in the intervening years. Holly also recounted a later experience with Weinstein, in which the two were staying at the same hotel and he requested to meet her. She, however, went to great lengths to avoid him.

[From Variety]

My God, this story. MY GOD. I would have been done when he started using the toilet with the door open. We all have our different levels of what we will tolerate – not even at a harassment scale, just in general – and all I would have been able to think of was “I AM A PRIVATE BATHROOM PERSON AND YOU SHOULD BE TOO.” As soon as a person is, like, taking a dump with the door open, I would be out of there. The first part of the story reads like Romola Garai’s interaction with Weinstein, which is the “transaction” is just that Weinstein got an actress into his hotel suite while he was in his bathrobe. He made her feel uncomfortable, and because he’s a predator who sensed her fear, he kept going further and further. Yeah, this story is horrifying.

33 Responses to “Lauren Holly: Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed me & it involved a toilet”

  1. Talie says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:28 am

    It really is something to consider that many well-known 90s actresses faded (maybe) due to this guy deciding it was over.

    Reply
  2. Neelyo says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:31 am

    One thing that should be noted is the practice of going to hotel rooms for auditions is not uncommon, even outside of Hollywood. I was a theatre major in college and throughout the year there would be large cattle call auditions for graduate schools, summer theatre, etc. They would take place in hotel banquet halls and if companies/schools were interested in you, you would be called to their hotel rooms for smaller auditions. None of us ever thought twice about it.

    Caveat one: I’m a guy but I forgot about this entirely until a female actor friend brought it up in light of the Weinstein case

    Caveat two: This was back in the 90s so i don’t know if these large auditions even allow this to happen anymore.

    Reply
    • HH says:
      October 17, 2017 at 8:58 am

      One thing that routinely hurts my heart with this stories (aside from the other details) is that the actresses have to keep justifying why they bothered to show up to a hotel room for a business meeting. One, it’s a different industry. Two, and most importantly, when one of the most powerful people in this field of work says “meet me here,” you go wherever “here” isz Hollywood is not banking. If you don’t like JP Morgan Chase, you can go to Bank of America, UBS, etc. Hollywood may look like multiple pieces, but for most part it moves/thinks as one. Hence, why so much absuse has been allowed to continue.

      Reply
  3. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:34 am

    And don’t forget, most notably, Lauren played Julie on All My Children! Love her.

    What a piece of work? As much as I’ve tried to get my head around why a grown man would keep doing this pathological routine, why he believed the best way to get women to sleep with him was to show up in a bathrobe, as for a massage, and take a dump in front of them, is beyond what my mind can comprehend. He’s truly sick. It’s like he can’t get off unless he’s intimidating and/or threatening women.

    Reply
  4. detritus says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:35 am

    This is how a predator works.
    He sets the stage with professionalism, then pushes your boundaries. First the robe, then the peeing, then the shower.
    He pushes not just to see what he can get, but to also get you used to having your boundaries crossed and broken, and to doubt yourself.

    This is why it is really important to recognize people who ignore both your spoken and unspoken boundaries. They are a danger to you.

    Reply
  5. Neelyo says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Didn’t Lyndon Johnson employ this same tactic on the White House staff? Going to the bathroom with the door open?

    Reply
  6. Skylark says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Honestly, the more I hear, the less I believe those who claim to not have known the depraved reality of Weinstein. It’s just not possible for this many women to have been assaulted by him (and these are only the ones who’ve spoken publicly, think of the number that haven’t) for the major industry players to not have been aware of it.

    This is not something you need to be witness to to know about.

    Reply
  7. Allie B says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I’m feeling the same way, like so many actresses that I wondered “WEHT” have ended up telling these accounts. She looks great in that bottom picture. These are such important reminders that we remain in uncomfortable situations, questioning our own sanity. He has it down to a science. It’s almost more sick how methodical he was with blending normal and predatory behavior. It’s meant to be a mind trick.

    Reply
  8. Peeking in says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I watched and listened as Lauren told the story live, and it was gut wrenching. She was so emotional. You could tell she was re-living every second, and it was just as painful for her. Harvey is a monster.

    Reply
  9. Urs says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:02 am

    And then straight after her assault, she goes to a meeting shaken up, frightened, needing support and she has to face a bunch of men around a table tell you to keep your mouth shut. My God……How awful for her.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      October 17, 2017 at 9:24 am

      Why didn’t she tell her husband. In my head I can’t figure out why all of these victims took it and said nothing. So many, God. I would like to think if I were one of his victims, I would have been the last. Screw a career, he was using women like his sex toys and they all took it. As is apparent now, once the floodgates are opened, everybody comes out with their own story of abuse. It just takes one to start…..hope lessons are learned and history doesn’t repeat itself with these pigs over and over and over.

      Reply
  10. serena says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Disgusting. I feel so bad for all the women arrassed/abused/raped by this horrible excuse of a man.. I’m glad they’re ready to speak up, it’s time to uncover the dirt and let these abusers PAY for what they’ve done (at least mediatically, since nobody will put them to jail).

    Reply
  11. Catherine says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I watched the interview on The Social with Lauren Holly as well, gut wrenching, she is so incredibly brave to tell her story. It is shocking how HW got away with it for so long but he went out of his way to destroy people and careers when they talked. It is a shocking and sad story, hopefully he will go to jail for a very long time.

    Reply
  12. DiligentDiva says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:21 am

    He’s obviously sick and got off on the power, but when I read the title I thought you meant he wanted to do something sexual on the toilet and I’m quite happy that’s not the case.

    Reply
  13. Jayna says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Holy Fvck!

    Sorry, but those are the first words that came to my mind reading that, almost putting myself in her place as she’s standing there enduring this surreal “business meeting” as it becomes more and more bizarre and she’s recounting everything going through her mind.

    Reply
  14. Claire says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:56 am

    He has no shame. 🤤

    Reply

