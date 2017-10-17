Blake Lively changed outfits seven times in one day: too much or fabulous?

As I went through these photos, I actually had to take stock of my life and how many times I, a humble blogger, change my clothes throughout any given day. If it’s a gym day, this is my routine (I’ll try not to be too exhaustive): wake up in an old t-shirt, shower, change into “work outfit” of sweatpants & t-shirt, change into gym clothes, shower, change back into work outfit (maybe change the t-shirt) and then rinse & repeat day after day. If I’m going out for anything besides the gym, I’ll maybe change into jeans or something clean and presentable. That’s it. Obviously, I’m not Blake Lively. Blake spent Monday promoting her latest film, All I See Is You, in New York. She literally changed outfits SEVEN TIMES. She gave paparazzi seven different “looks” in one day of promotion. So let’s get through them. The look above – the silver dress – is Chanel. That’s what she wore to the premiere.
This is Ralph Lauren. Shockingly, I love this. I get tired of Blake in princess gowns. She has the body to really pull off menswear-inspired stuff.
A BANANAS Brandon Maxwell. I enjoy this. She can pull off yellow.
This is Oscar de la Renta. This was her “morning show” look!! It’s too much for morning show appearances, but this would have been a great premiere look.
Here’s another Chanel piece – a houndstooth jumpsuit which, frankly, looks amazing on her. She should have worn this all day!
This is Michael Kors, from head to toe. I like this, but it’s not my favorite.
And finally, here’s her last look of Monday. I think she and Ryan went to dinner. This is crazy.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Imho, it’s too much and trying too hard.
She was doing so well up until the last outfit
Why did she wear a dress made out of electrical tape to the premiere?
For morning television rounds…extra. But I hope she does not complain about reporters asking for her clothes during this fashion blowout.
lmao! spot on!
the shade!!! Thx!
I’m sure all of those outfits equal my salary as a teacher for a YEAR. To me, it’s a waste of money. Pick one. You are not Cher in a Vegas show, Blake.
She looks fabulous. Except for the last outfit
Last outfit was awful. Especially in contrast to Ryan’s hot accountant look.
Bahaha hot accountant! Love that!
“Hot Accountant”😅😆😄
I like all of these, actually. Yes, even the last one.
Overboard. I really do NOT like the banana wear or the suit..but she only has a few opportunities a year to get out and show off for a new film nowadays, so I guess she decided to go big..
I think the outfits are amazing (though I’m meh on the last two). The world feels like it’s ending, but I’m here for the fashion. I dig it.
That yellow outfit makes her look like yellow gumby. The dinner outfit looks especially stupid. And Ryan Reynolds looks so damn hot with the glasses, the bit of gray, and that suit.
Yellow Gumby exactly
He looks amazing. That gray. . .
For someone who got so mortally offended by being asked what she was wearing once, she sure changes her clothes a lot in an effort to make us all talk about her.
It sounds crazy but not that bad when you look more closely at the situation…she just wore different outfits for different public appearances to promote her film and then changed for dinner. Wearing four different outfits at an awards show is more nuts imo. Some of those outfits are terrible, but I love the houndstooth jumpsuit.
A lot of so called woke people have been very ugly about her harassment since she worked with Allen. I think it’s perfectly reasonable to address the hypocrisy in Hollywood, but people usually bring it up in the same article or even tweet/paragraph about her experience. I want to scream “there are not perfect victims so please stop perpetuating this myth.” The hypocrisy is something that needs to be addressed, but it can be done in a much better and more sensitive way.
I think people are more agressive with Blake because she was very agressive in her defense of Allen. The other people on her movie, like Stewart, barely talked about him in interviews, which was a much better pr strategy IMO. By contrast, Blake wouldn’t shut up about this disgusting creature, even though she was in his movie for about 5 minutes.
That yellow outfit makes me feel like i have been taking crazy pills and Ryan looks like her grumpy chaperone. Yikes.
I like Blake and I loved this! It was like watching a mini fashion show all day.
The dinner look is crazy because it was chilly in NYC last night! Always amazed when one person is dressed for the weather and the other like it’s still summer.
Agree though, she was changing for multiple promotion venues so while arduous it shows some effort to give each a different look/approach/discussion point.
There’s something strange about the yellow outfit. The fit and shape makes it look like she could be walking on stilts. Can’t see her feet, so maybe she really is.
Finally there’s something attractive by Chanel. She looks great in the Chanel houndstooth jumpsuit and the Ralph Lauren outfit.
Oh I love her in that menswear-styled thing. Damn, I wish I wasn’t short, stocky and short-legged, I’d so wear that kind of stuff every day.
Most of these look like pre-packaged Barbie outfits purchased in 1989.
hahahahah!
I love the outfits. Every single one. Well, maybe not the denim or dinner ones so much, but much like Celine’s fashion parade, there’s always a clunker or two. It’s fun and a bit of a breather in an otherwise grim news/gossip landscape.
the last outfit looks like early 2000′s when blonde pop stars tried to be urban and wear jerseys and hoops… LOL
she was trying to pull a rihanna in the last pic…but came off vanilla AF
Love the first one, the silver outfit, and the houndstooth suit. The rest are awful. The yellow one is absolutely ridiculous; she looks like she’s filming a Chiquita banana commercial.
I ❤💓 💘 the yellow jumpsuit only.
Ryan looks like he’s losing a lot of weight.😐
These photos…I didn’t see until now but she reminds me so much of Sharon Tate.
About all the outfits, she likes to look pretty and dress up so this seems a fun day for her. But I wonder if she lives in a fairy tale in her head because of what’s she’s wearing at night with hubby in contrast to him etc. Looking back to the Taylor Swift group photo on the porch with Tiddles too…. I think Blake lives in a happy world most of us don’t. And that’s ok.
That last outfit is giving me some early 2000s vibes when wearing jerseys was the thing to do. Hated it then and still hate it. But I like all the other outfits. The morning show look is just fab!!
She has to get in all her new looks before she gets pregnant again!
