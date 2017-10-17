Blake Lively changed outfits seven times in one day: too much or fabulous?

Blake Lively stands out in a metallic dress as she leaves her hotel

As I went through these photos, I actually had to take stock of my life and how many times I, a humble blogger, change my clothes throughout any given day. If it’s a gym day, this is my routine (I’ll try not to be too exhaustive): wake up in an old t-shirt, shower, change into “work outfit” of sweatpants & t-shirt, change into gym clothes, shower, change back into work outfit (maybe change the t-shirt) and then rinse & repeat day after day. If I’m going out for anything besides the gym, I’ll maybe change into jeans or something clean and presentable. That’s it. Obviously, I’m not Blake Lively. Blake spent Monday promoting her latest film, All I See Is You, in New York. She literally changed outfits SEVEN TIMES. She gave paparazzi seven different “looks” in one day of promotion. So let’s get through them. The look above – the silver dress – is Chanel. That’s what she wore to the premiere.

This is Ralph Lauren. Shockingly, I love this. I get tired of Blake in princess gowns. She has the body to really pull off menswear-inspired stuff.

Blake Lively looks ready for business in a black and white pants suit as she leaves her hotel

A BANANAS Brandon Maxwell. I enjoy this. She can pull off yellow.

Blake Lively Arrives to GMA

This is Oscar de la Renta. This was her “morning show” look!! It’s too much for morning show appearances, but this would have been a great premiere look.

Blake Lively looks stunning leaving Good Morning America

Here’s another Chanel piece – a houndstooth jumpsuit which, frankly, looks amazing on her. She should have worn this all day!

Blake Lively steps out in NYC in a black and white checkered pant suit

This is Michael Kors, from head to toe. I like this, but it’s not my favorite.

Blake Lively is all smiles as she leaves an office building

And finally, here’s her last look of Monday. I think she and Ryan went to dinner. This is crazy.

Blake lively and Ryan Reynolds attends a special movie screening in NYC

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

34 Responses to “Blake Lively changed outfits seven times in one day: too much or fabulous?”

  1. Lee says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Imho, it’s too much and trying too hard.

    Reply
  2. Flahoola says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:43 am

    She was doing so well up until the last outfit

    Reply
  3. PIa says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:45 am

    For morning television rounds…extra. But I hope she does not complain about reporters asking for her clothes during this fashion blowout.

    Reply
  4. H says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I’m sure all of those outfits equal my salary as a teacher for a YEAR. To me, it’s a waste of money. Pick one. You are not Cher in a Vegas show, Blake.

    Reply
  5. Jessi says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:48 am

    She looks fabulous. Except for the last outfit

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I like all of these, actually. Yes, even the last one.

    Reply
  7. Kimma1216 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Overboard. I really do NOT like the banana wear or the suit..but she only has a few opportunities a year to get out and show off for a new film nowadays, so I guess she decided to go big..

    Reply
  8. Millenial says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I think the outfits are amazing (though I’m meh on the last two). The world feels like it’s ending, but I’m here for the fashion. I dig it.

    Reply
  9. GreenBunny says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:50 am

    That yellow outfit makes her look like yellow gumby. The dinner outfit looks especially stupid. And Ryan Reynolds looks so damn hot with the glasses, the bit of gray, and that suit.

    Reply
  10. leskat says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:50 am

    For someone who got so mortally offended by being asked what she was wearing once, she sure changes her clothes a lot in an effort to make us all talk about her.

    Reply
  11. Div says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:50 am

    It sounds crazy but not that bad when you look more closely at the situation…she just wore different outfits for different public appearances to promote her film and then changed for dinner. Wearing four different outfits at an awards show is more nuts imo. Some of those outfits are terrible, but I love the houndstooth jumpsuit.

    A lot of so called woke people have been very ugly about her harassment since she worked with Allen. I think it’s perfectly reasonable to address the hypocrisy in Hollywood, but people usually bring it up in the same article or even tweet/paragraph about her experience. I want to scream “there are not perfect victims so please stop perpetuating this myth.” The hypocrisy is something that needs to be addressed, but it can be done in a much better and more sensitive way.

    Reply
    • Kate says:
      October 17, 2017 at 10:13 am

      I think people are more agressive with Blake because she was very agressive in her defense of Allen. The other people on her movie, like Stewart, barely talked about him in interviews, which was a much better pr strategy IMO. By contrast, Blake wouldn’t shut up about this disgusting creature, even though she was in his movie for about 5 minutes.

      Reply
  12. cindy says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:51 am

    That yellow outfit makes me feel like i have been taking crazy pills and Ryan looks like her grumpy chaperone. Yikes.

    Reply
  13. Sherry says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I like Blake and I loved this! It was like watching a mini fashion show all day.

    Reply
  14. MMC says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:58 am

    The dinner look is crazy because it was chilly in NYC last night! Always amazed when one person is dressed for the weather and the other like it’s still summer.

    Agree though, she was changing for multiple promotion venues so while arduous it shows some effort to give each a different look/approach/discussion point.

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    October 17, 2017 at 9:58 am

    There’s something strange about the yellow outfit. The fit and shape makes it look like she could be walking on stilts. Can’t see her feet, so maybe she really is.

    Finally there’s something attractive by Chanel. She looks great in the Chanel houndstooth jumpsuit and the Ralph Lauren outfit.

    Reply
  16. Shijel says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Oh I love her in that menswear-styled thing. Damn, I wish I wasn’t short, stocky and short-legged, I’d so wear that kind of stuff every day.

    Reply
  17. MickeyM says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Most of these look like pre-packaged Barbie outfits purchased in 1989.

    Reply
  18. Lee says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I love the outfits. Every single one. Well, maybe not the denim or dinner ones so much, but much like Celine’s fashion parade, there’s always a clunker or two. It’s fun and a bit of a breather in an otherwise grim news/gossip landscape.

    Reply
  19. ash says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:04 am

    the last outfit looks like early 2000′s when blonde pop stars tried to be urban and wear jerseys and hoops… LOL

    she was trying to pull a rihanna in the last pic…but came off vanilla AF

    Reply
  20. OTHER RENEE says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Love the first one, the silver outfit, and the houndstooth suit. The rest are awful. The yellow one is absolutely ridiculous; she looks like she’s filming a Chiquita banana commercial.

    Reply
  21. Amide says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I ❤💓 💘 the yellow jumpsuit only.
    Ryan looks like he’s losing a lot of weight.😐

    Reply
  22. Carrie1 says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:13 am

    These photos…I didn’t see until now but she reminds me so much of Sharon Tate.

    About all the outfits, she likes to look pretty and dress up so this seems a fun day for her. But I wonder if she lives in a fairy tale in her head because of what’s she’s wearing at night with hubby in contrast to him etc. Looking back to the Taylor Swift group photo on the porch with Tiddles too…. I think Blake lives in a happy world most of us don’t. And that’s ok.

    Reply
  23. MellyMel says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:14 am

    That last outfit is giving me some early 2000s vibes when wearing jerseys was the thing to do. Hated it then and still hate it. But I like all the other outfits. The morning show look is just fab!!

    Reply
  24. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    October 17, 2017 at 10:15 am

    She has to get in all her new looks before she gets pregnant again!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment