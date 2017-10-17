Blake Lively changed outfits seven times in one day: too much or fabulous?

As I went through these photos, I actually had to take stock of my life and how many times I, a humble blogger, change my clothes throughout any given day. If it’s a gym day, this is my routine (I’ll try not to be too exhaustive): wake up in an old t-shirt, shower, change into “work outfit” of sweatpants & t-shirt, change into gym clothes, shower, change back into work outfit (maybe change the t-shirt) and then rinse & repeat day after day. If I’m going out for anything besides the gym, I’ll maybe change into jeans or something clean and presentable. That’s it. Obviously, I’m not Blake Lively. Blake spent Monday promoting her latest film, All I See Is You, in New York. She literally changed outfits SEVEN TIMES. She gave paparazzi seven different “looks” in one day of promotion. So let’s get through them. The look above – the silver dress – is Chanel. That’s what she wore to the premiere.

This is Ralph Lauren. Shockingly, I love this. I get tired of Blake in princess gowns. She has the body to really pull off menswear-inspired stuff.

A BANANAS Brandon Maxwell. I enjoy this. She can pull off yellow.

This is Oscar de la Renta. This was her “morning show” look!! It’s too much for morning show appearances, but this would have been a great premiere look.

Here’s another Chanel piece – a houndstooth jumpsuit which, frankly, looks amazing on her. She should have worn this all day!

This is Michael Kors, from head to toe. I like this, but it’s not my favorite.

And finally, here’s her last look of Monday. I think she and Ryan went to dinner. This is crazy.