E!: Robert Pattinson ‘has been leaning a lot’ on Katy Perry, post-breakup

Last week, we got the confirmation that Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs are totally done. They called off their engagement and broke up. I tend to believe that they were “on a break” for months, still seeing each other sometimes, but exploring their options in general. That seems to be over now, and they’re totally done. So what’s next? Twigs is off doing her Twigs thing (making music, dancing, touring), but what will Rob do with himself? I don’t know. But E! News thinks he’s leaning on his friend (with benefits?) Katy Perry. From E!:

The wedding is off! Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs are officially over, and it appears Katy Perry is stepping in to lend a helping hand. E! News has confirmed the Twilight actor and singer split after three years of dating. They made their last public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in May. A source explains to E! News, “Their travel schedules took a big toll on the relationship. Robert is the one who ended it.” Another source also confirms Pattinson initiated the break up.

“They bought a house together but then it was just not working out between them,” the insider added. “She moved out.” A separate insider attributed their split to “timing” issues, but assured, “They still have love for each other.”

Now that Robert and Twigs’ breakup is official, is there something romantic going on between him and Katy Perry? As of now, they are just close pals. “Robert is not dating anyone now,” a source reveals. “He is just chilling. He is good friends with Katy Perry and talks to her about everything.”

“Rob has been leaning a lot on Katy since his split with FKA Twigs,” our third source shares. “They talk on the phone regularly and make sure to see each other when they both aren’t away working. Katy has always been a good friend to Rob over the years and has been there for him emotionally. They have many common interests and also both know how to have fun and party. Although they have been flirtatiously romantic, they have still remained good friends. Rob loves that Katy is a free spirit and she has given him good advice when it comes to relationships,” the insider continues.

And as Perry continues her world tour, she still takes time to keep in touch with Rob. “Since Katy has been busy on tour, her and Rob will FaceTime and text when possible,” the source says. “She wants to make sure he is doing OK. Rob knows how good of a friend she is and he was also there for her when she was going through her divorce. They lean on each other.”