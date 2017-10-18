E!: Robert Pattinson ‘has been leaning a lot’ on Katy Perry, post-breakup

Last week, we got the confirmation that Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs are totally done. They called off their engagement and broke up. I tend to believe that they were “on a break” for months, still seeing each other sometimes, but exploring their options in general. That seems to be over now, and they’re totally done. So what’s next? Twigs is off doing her Twigs thing (making music, dancing, touring), but what will Rob do with himself? I don’t know. But E! News thinks he’s leaning on his friend (with benefits?) Katy Perry. From E!:
The wedding is off! Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs are officially over, and it appears Katy Perry is stepping in to lend a helping hand. E! News has confirmed the Twilight actor and singer split after three years of dating. They made their last public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in May. A source explains to E! News, “Their travel schedules took a big toll on the relationship. Robert is the one who ended it.” Another source also confirms Pattinson initiated the break up.
“They bought a house together but then it was just not working out between them,” the insider added. “She moved out.” A separate insider attributed their split to “timing” issues, but assured, “They still have love for each other.”
Now that Robert and Twigs’ breakup is official, is there something romantic going on between him and Katy Perry? As of now, they are just close pals. “Robert is not dating anyone now,” a source reveals. “He is just chilling. He is good friends with Katy Perry and talks to her about everything.”
“Rob has been leaning a lot on Katy since his split with FKA Twigs,” our third source shares. “They talk on the phone regularly and make sure to see each other when they both aren’t away working. Katy has always been a good friend to Rob over the years and has been there for him emotionally. They have many common interests and also both know how to have fun and party. Although they have been flirtatiously romantic, they have still remained good friends. Rob loves that Katy is a free spirit and she has given him good advice when it comes to relationships,” the insider continues.
And as Perry continues her world tour, she still takes time to keep in touch with Rob. “Since Katy has been busy on tour, her and Rob will FaceTime and text when possible,” the source says. “She wants to make sure he is doing OK. Rob knows how good of a friend she is and he was also there for her when she was going through her divorce. They lean on each other.”
Considering Katy Perry’s faulty “picker,” I think she’s probably never considered Rob as boyfriend material because he’s too normal and seems like such a nice guy. You know what I mean? She only gets hot for douchebags. But maybe she’s changing (here’s hoping). Because I wouldn’t mind Katy and Rob finally getting together for-real. She digs English guys, he likes American girls. He’s cool with dating someone who is super-famous. She desperately needs to break her douchebag cycle. Give it a chance, you two!
twigs looks so uncomfortable in that pic. lol. i would be so annoyed if i had to sit a table with my boyfriend and his ex katy perry. no one deserves to be put in such an awkward position. maybe robert isn’t as much as a prince as he tries to come off as
It was a charity gala Robert hosted and Katy showed up to support as a high profile guest (and his friend). I guess twigs wasn’t that insecure to refuse to sit at the same table with Katy and pose for pics. Considering the number of hook-ups in Hollywood and showbiz in general it would be difficult to bring people together for a party or an event if everyone was this sensitive.
@mary
+1
Thanks for that comment. It clarified why he irks me so much. Light bulb moment.
I’d be totally fine with this pairing, but I don’t get the «what will Rob do with himself?” thing… is he supposed to be madly in love all the time and expected to get lost on his own? LOL
haha Alice i guess this is EXACTLY what is expected of him. Good one.
How do you go from FKA to Katy Perry? Talk about downgrading. He’s always given me major douche vibes, so I’m glad FKA is done with him. Hopefully now she can crank out some new hits.
All the “sources” claim it was him who broke up with her, not the other way round. She looked deeply sad at London Fashion Week. And maybe, probably, he’s not a douche, they just didn’t work out like 90% couples in show business? Ugh
Chill. I never said he was a douche, but I’ve gotten those vibes long preceding their relationship. It really doesn’t matter to me so long as she makes more music.
That dark lipstick that Katy is wearing is very hard to pull off. I have tried it but I makes my face look hard. I don’t think it’s working for her either.
Yeah, she can and does wear a lot of make up, but this lipstick is wrong.
Rob and Katy have been friends for ten years. Every time Rob is single, these rumors start up again, like it’s impossible for it just to be a long term friendship. It’s an easy target for tabloid-type gossip, but after this many years, it seems they really are just good friends.
Yeah, I’ve been following Rob on this site for many years, and it just seems that he and Katy are friends. Never seen any evidence to the contrary.
E!News is a RobKat shipper, whenever Rpatz has trouble in his relationships they always bring up Katy one way or another. They’re great friends, such a rare thing in Hollywood, if they become a full-on couple they’ll most likely split in a few years and lose their friendship, they probably know it themselves and decided not to give it a go.
When was the last time FKA Twigs put out new music and went on tour? I sort of gave up on new stuff from her… thank god this year brought us SZA and Kelela, those girls are amazing.
She’s played one show in a year. Hasn’t released music for 18 months, had her second Nike commercial get canceled & has been dating a french model since the summer while people call her ex Rob a douche for having a friend named Katy
