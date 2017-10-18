Carrie Fisher sent a cow tongue to a producer who sexually assaulted her friend

This is a great story about the incomparable Carrie Fisher. Although it has a humorous takeaway and even a moment of catharsis, it is, at its heart, another story about sexual assault at the hands of a powerful Hollywood player. Heather Ross told her story when she called in to a radio show in her hometown of Tucson. Heather, who was known professionally as Heather Robinson, worked for America Online as a customer service rep. It was through this job that she met several celebrities in chat rooms, including Carrie. Carrie and Heather became very good friends and that friendship continued until Carrie’s death last year (it crushes me every time I write it). Carrie encouraged Heather to become a screenwriter, which led to Heather writing the screenplay for The Perfect Man. At some point Heather, who had no desire to act, only to write and produce, agreed to what she thought was a business lunch with an Oscar-winning producer to discuss her involvement on a project. She had no reason to think it was anything other than a meeting. But two minutes after he picked her up, he was on top of her with his hand on her neck. She describes the whole incident for those who want to hear it. When she pushed back, he got angry and told her she’d never work in this town again but ultimately let her out on the side of the road and she was able to run away. Heather did tell a few people, one of whom was Carrie. That was when Carrie decided to pay the producer a little visit.
The Star Wars actress’ longtime friend, Heather Ross, opened up to a Tucson, Arizona, radio station 94.9 MixFM about her own experiences with sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood, in the wake of the allegations leveled at producer Harvey Weinstein.
Ross revealed that an unnamed Oscar-winning producer (not Weinstein) had invited her for dinner and, when he picked her up, he pulled the car over and climbed in top of her, pinning her seat.
Ross managed to push the producer off her but as she fled, he said, “You’ll never make a movie in my town and get the F out of my car,”, she told the radio show.
When Ross confided in her friend Fisher, the late actress took matters into her own hands.
“About two weeks later, she sent me a message online and she said, ‘I just saw [blank] at Sony Studios,” Ross said. “I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow.”
Ross continued, “I asked her what was inside and she said, ‘It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!’”
She added that knowing Fisher had her back left an impact on her.
“It felt validating to know, ‘Okay, first of all, this woman who I love as a friend was not just a fake Hollywood friend. That’s who she was. She spoke out and she put things out there in your face,” she said.
This just reinforces everything I know and love about Carrie. I don’t think Carrie was making light of anything, I think hers was a very powerful statement especially, as Heather explained, since she stood there while he opened it and read the note. However, that was some Medici-level message. I hope it resonated. I hope he heard and listened and some poor woman was spared from his advances as a result.
Heather makes the point that young up-and-coming actresses are not the only victims. As Kristen Stewart pointed out, it was anybody looking to get ahead in the business. At the end of the interview, Heather said she just received a note from another friend about an award-winning director whom Heather highly regarded. The friend told Heather that this director had raped her. Heather brought this up to say one of the few silver linings in this is that women are feeling safe enough to speak their truth. I agree, I am heartened to know that victims find they can finally tell their stories. I also think we should all prepare to receive news about people we admired that we don’t want to hear – but we still need to listen.
Photo credit: WENN Photos
Love this – a breath of fresh air into such tragic horrific news
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A Princess Leia in all respects
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And General Organa
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and yes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So thankful one of my childhood idols stands the test of time. She has, and always will be, a force to be reckoned with. See what I did there? :p
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish we all had more time with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I miss her so much….I can’t imagine how her family still feel..
All this just emphasises what a loss she is to all of us..
Even though she insulted Chewie and called him a walking rug!🙀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
carpet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she fell in love with a scruffy looking nerfherder!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This world was too awful to deserve Carrie Fisher. That’s why she’s in heaven.
One thing that’s starting to concern me. The lack of naming names. The stories are powerful but I just don’t think that if anonymity is maintained any predator is going to be discouraged. I know that places an undue burden on the victims and I am so sorry for that, but I don’t want to see this simply be a venting session and then back to status quo. The best I can suggest is that their needs to be a place for women to “compare notes” and allow multiple victims to work together like in this Weinstein horror.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It may also be a call out to the universe… There might be a pro bono lawyer that will take up her case. I think a representational framework will need to be thought up to allow all these victims, especially victims of old harassment which might be more difficult to prove in court, room to name names while keeping their financial security and their sanity. Possibly a reframing of the laws concerning harassment and the burden of proof? Maybe it’s a pipe dream in Trump’s America, but still… these stories are noted going away and they’re getting coverage.
ETA: the Medicis were enlightened bankers and patrons of the arts, maybe you mean the Borgias?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I was thinking the same thing, about naming names. The fact is, it’s still a huge risk for those in the industry, so I don’t blame anyone for not naming names. But still, until that happens, a lot of these guys will continue to get away with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a legal risk to blatantly call somebody like that out in the media. If the statute of limitations has already passed, doubly so, because she’d have no way to legally pursue the claims in a court of law. Her attacker, on the other, who likely has a lot more disposable income, could easily turn around and sue for slander. (Doesn’t matter if it holds up in a court of law – but he could bleed her dry financially and get the same satisfaction.)
Predators like this individual bank on their ability to work around the legal system and perpetuate harm against their victims over and over again. I’m not going to blame the victims for doing what little they can to protect themselves. I blame their peers who tolerate the behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for clarifying that – not that I expect anyone to name names if they choose not to. Carrie, I love you so hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not naming him because he must still be alive, and still be rich and powerful. We are probably watching his movies right now. I am sick about how these jerks get away with such abuse of power. In every industry!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a list of names being circulated quietly, a model had put out word she was accepting anonymous tips and was putting together a spreadsheet. There are ethical dillemas involved with this, but it allowed women to name names without reprecussion. Buzzfeed reported on it, linking to it, and killed it.
There needs to be a way to do this officially, a way that reduces the ethical issues but still supports the survivors.
I think the next step toward this is addressing the issues with reporting and prosecution. The laws need to change, because current law is not supportive of the survivor. Trauma survivors should ideally have 24-48 hours in a safe space to process. Police reporting requires revisiting the incident almost immediately, submitting to invasive testing, and often being dismissed, discredited or threatened by police officers.
That’s not even the touching the disgusting judicial process which allows for assault survivors to be questioned using victim blaming and the publics lack of understanding of assault psychology to discredit them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone once old me that if you go to the ER, and not the police, they can collect evidence and document your injuries, and they keep it on file for 6 months. So then if later you decide to go to the police, the evidence has already been collected and is on file at the hospital, and you have as much time as you want/need to get through the worst of the mental trauma. (not that the mental trauma will ever go away, but going to the cops after 48 days is much different than going at 48 hours)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. If the predator goes unnamed, he can continue to carry on as usual.
Also, there is the issue of exactly how big the iceberg is. If some of the victims outed these men, perhaps Hollywood could weed out the nasty ones-as they have Harvey, and I think this will stick- and leave the good ones. Or not. I know that’s hoping for a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know Blind items are considered questionable but there are many that are true too. I think that will be the avenue some truths will come out. They will also be thinly veiled. I was shocked when my sister in law sent me one recently and she knew it was true!
It seems that people are dying to speak one way or the other. Even in their interviews they are giving huge hints.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still the ‘unnamed’ ..like it’s a guessing game
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say more like they are testing the waters to make sure it’s safe to share.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just became a serious Carrie Fisher fan. Oh my.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As if I needed further confirmation as to how magnificent and badass Carrie was, this is amazing. Talk about women standing up for other women! I’m so sorry Heather had this happen to her, but so glad she had someone like Carrie to turn to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s so funny, love the idea. Too bad nobody did this to Weinstein. He’d be completely covered and suffocating under a pile of cow tongues
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I think he’d have got one smaller box.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is a Medici-level message? I am not familiar with that phrase.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Medici were an incredibly rich and influential Italian family. They started out as bankers and became grand dukes of Florence in the 16th century.
A few Medici married kings, a few others became pope.
There are all sorts of stories (some with less truth to them than others) about how they made it to the top and how ruthless they were.
Just google “Catherine of Medici and her poisoned gloves” to get an idea of their reputation back in the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@valois I know the Medici history, I’ve simply never heard that reference before. I was wondering if it referred to something in current pop culture. As an old fuddy duddy I do my best to stay relevant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this. I hope he took it to heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, so heartwarming to have it confirmed that Carrie was a woman with ovaries of steel.
I watched the film George Michael made about himself yesterday – the last thing he ever did creatively. It was kinda George’s love letter to himself really, bless him. And it occurred to me – all the negative things he did, he did to himself. All the good things were for other people, as came out after his death. Not a perfect man by any means but I think this makes him one to admire.
Anyway. It made me cry. And compare it to Wankstain and all these other abusers – says a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for Carrie Fisher ! Sixer- love your comments about George Michael . I really mourned his loss , very sad to me. You are right , he was so kind and good hearted to people I only wish he had treated himself better. I look forward to seeing the documentary on Showtime. What were your thoughts on it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you have any details when it’s hitting Showtime? I actually spent some time yesterday looking online for where I can watch it (huge George fan in the states here), and came up empty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What got to me after his death was the extent of his charitable donations that came out – there was a story he gave £25k to pay the debts of a woman he heard crying about it in a cafe and setup a trust fund to help disabled children and adults. One charity came out and said that without his donations they would have closed.
Many people said over the years that while he was troubled, he was very kind and generous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no idea how generous he was until after his death. Made it even sadder that he is no longer with us.
I hope whoever inherited his estate continues giving as he did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JCZ – it was George’s hagiography of himself really. Lovely an’ all but, had he still been alive, I confess I would have called it self indulgent! Made me cry buckets though.
It just really struck me, this week of all weeks, that George had been raked over every tabloid coal possible for all his misdemeanours when all he ever did was hurt HIMSELF. And yet there is normalised, institutionalised abuse throughout the entertainment industry. Who cares about George doing a bit of cottaging when there are powerful influential figures who are serial rapists? And who are lauded and their crimes ignored by journos who perfectly well know all about them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Digital Unicorn – I heard those stories as well , very heartwarming .
Sixer- I see your point , all artists have the an ego .. But in GM’s case he never seemed to get much credit , the music industry didn’t seem to laud him at least not out loud and the public didn’t take him seriously . As for your comments about his public behavior and the scrutiny and criticism it got, I agree , doesn’t make a whole lot of sense given the severity of other issues. The press didn’t seem to like him much from the start . Some of the things he did set himself up for the coverage he got , and some was just unfair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Digital Unicorn – I heard those stories as well , very heartwarming .
Sixer- I see your point , all artists have an ego .. But in GM’s case he never seemed to get much credit , the music industry didn’t seem to laud him at least not out loud and the public didn’t take him seriously . As for your comments about his public behavior and the scrutiny and criticism it got, I agree , doesn’t make a whole lot of sense given the severity of other issues. The press didn’t seem to like him much from the start . Some of the things he did set himself up for the coverage he got , and some was just unfair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also love the fact that Carrie didn’t send it to this guy, she walked it right into his office.
With all this horrible news still coming to light, I’m definitely missing her commentary right now. You know it would be absolutely scathing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The best BFF story ever….how I miss the great Carrie Fisher. She was not only a great actress, but a breath of fresh air for humanity and she was REAL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still can’t believe she’s gone. It’s almost been a year now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A part of me feels bad for Rian Johnson because TLJ is going to wind up being Carrie Fisher’s swan song, and I can’t imagine any of us will feel that the film could do her the justice she deserves. On the other hand, it’s a comfort to know Princess Leia lives on, iconic as ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I DO want to hear. I don’t want to accidentally admire an *******
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my favorite images is an artist’s rendering of Carrie/Leia with “A Woman’s Place is in the Resistance” below. I saw it during the women’s march, and it’s been in my phone gallery since. Every once in a while I’ll scroll through and see it, and feel a little better. Carrie was a fighter, through and through. We were lucky to have her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
x
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVED it, what a story!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Respect. Love her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wouldn’t be surprised if these things happened to Carrie when she was famous. She disappeared from Hollywood rather quickly. Would love to know her story and who blacklisted her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Carrie was and will always be a legend, this just adds to my list.
Also, I can only image how hard it is, but I hope more women will come out with their stories because we need to write these abusers names down. It’s sickening knowing there are so many in the industry (and the world) with so much power to crush a person, but the dirt needs to come out. Now it’s the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I miss her. Miss Debbie Reynolds too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fight for your sister tribe ladies. This past year I was involved in the DV spawned divorce two close best friends. The male, a man I loved as a brother for over 20yrs was gaslighting his wife (also a best friend) and their children in a horrible way. We tried interventions. One night she was afraid to go home and I said no worries luv, I dressed for a fight and stomped on my combat boots and went with her. He didn’t know I was coming and was enraged because he wouldn’t tear into her with a witness. It made me sick that after 20yrs of loving this man as a brother he could be so cruel, violent and toxic. And I never saw ‘ t because he only did it when no one was there to hear it.
I have been a victim many times over. Now I have mace, a stun gun, combat boots and a don’t fuck with me chin walk. The stun gun kept me from getting jumped by 3men on the way home from
They were catcalling, intimidating and getting to close. I kept walking and simply took the gun out and let it crackle. They literally said fuck that terminator bitch and turned the corner. Ha! Punk ass bitches.
Arm yourselves with attitude ladies. Bite back. For you and your girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We should all promise our friends that if they disclosed something like this to us, we would have their back and Carrie Fisher the perpetrator on their behalf. Can we agree on something that sends a strong message but doesn’t interfere with other personal convictions (moral, religious)?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I enjoyed the book Postcards from the Edge and I liked Carrie – she was always frank and funny – but here I have to speak up for the cow. Why didn’t she use some poop instead? (I don’t eat beef.) Normalising of using animals for non-survival purposes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse