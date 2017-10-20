LeBron James: ‘If you are an African-American…you will always be that’

LeBron James is America’s King. He was not anointed. He saw there was an opening and he took the throne. He is a benevolent and just king who cares about the citizens of this country more than the actual president cares about anything. King James covers the November issue of GQ, and the magazine declares him to be “the greatest living athlete.” My first thought was “but he’s so much more.” But that’s the point of the GQ article – LeBron is arguably the greatest athlete of his generation, and one of the greatest athletes of all time. But he’s King James because he’s a lot more than an athlete. He’s a voice of reason in a hurricane of insanity. He’s a thoughtful commentator on racial issues in a time when neo-Nazis are marching in the street. In a time of pettiness, LeBron calls the president “U BUM” and the petty, childish president was so f–king shocked that even his itchy Twitter fingers couldn’t react. It’s not that LeBron is untouchable – it’s that he’s great in every way, and real in every way. You can read the GQ piece here. Some highlights:
Whether his stand against Trump will be compared to Mohamed Ali refusing to go to Vietnam: “Well. I think only time will tell. I think Ali represented something bigger than Ali. He wanted to make a change for a future without him included. That’s what Ali brought to the table. I don’t know what it’s like to live in every state in this country, but I know freedom. I know the opportunity that our country has given people, and to see the guy in charge now not understanding that is baffling to not only myself but to my friends and to the people that’ve helped grow this country. But Muhammad Ali’s correlation to the war… I don’t think me and Donald Trump could ever get to that point.”
Whether he wants to be president: “Of the United States? Nah. I say no because of always having to be on someone else’s time. From the outside looking in, it seems like the president always has to be there—gotta be there. You really don’t have much ‘me time.’ I enjoy my ‘me time.’ The positive that I see from being the president… Well, not with the president we have right now, because there’s no positive with him, but the positive that I’ve seen is being able to inspire. Your word has command to it. If you’re speaking with a knowledgeable, caring, loving, passionate voice, then you can give the people of America and all over the world hope.”
Why he speaks out on social issues: “I don’t do it to get praise or to be in an article. I do it because it’s my responsibility. It’s my responsibility…. I believe that I was put here for a higher cause. We have people, not only today but over the course of time, that have been in the higher positions that chose to do it and chose not to do it.”
When racist sh-t happens close to home: “It’s heavy when a situation occurs either with myself or with someone in a different city, i.e., Trayvon, Mike Brown. I have to go home and talk to my 13- and 10-year-old sons, even my 2-year-old daughter, about what it means to grow up being an African-American in America. Because no matter how great you become in life, no matter how wealthy you become, how people worship you, or what you do, if you are an African-American man or African-American woman, you will always be that.”
The divided America: “True colors will show, and it showed for me during the playoffs, where my house in Brentwood, California, one of the f–king best neighborhoods in America, was vandalized with, you know, the N-word. And that sh-t puts it all back into perspective. So do I use my energy toward that? Or do I now shed a light on how I can use this negative to turn into a positive, because so many people are looking for what I’m going to say. I had a conversation with my kids. I let them know this is what it is, this is how it’s going to be. When it’s time for y’all to fly, you’ll have to understand that. When y’all go out in public and y’all start driving or y’all start moving around, be respectful to cops, as much as you can. When you get pulled over, call your mom or dad, put it on speakerphone, and put your phone underneath the seat. But be respectful the whole time.”
Whether Ohio – a state that voted for Trump – can love King James: “That’s a great question. I think, um, they can love what LeBron James does. Do they know what LeBron James completely represents? I don’t think so. So those people may love the way I play the game of basketball, because they might have some grandkids, you know, they might have a son or a daughter or a niece that no matter what they’re talking about, the kids are like, ‘LeBron is LeBron. And I don’t give a damn what you talking about. I love him.’ So they don’t have a choice liking me. But at the end of the day, these people are gonna resort back to who they are. So do I have a definite answer to that? My state definitely voted for Donald Trump, the state that I grew up in. And I think I can sit here and say that I have a lot of fans in that state, too. It’s unfortunate.”
Whether he owes anything to Cleveland: “LeBron James owes nobody anything. Nobody. When my mother told me I don’t owe her anything, from that point in time, I don’t owe anybody anything. But what I will give to the city of Cleveland is passion, commitment, and inspiration. As long as I put that jersey on, that’s what I represent. That’s why I’m there—to inspire that city. But I don’t owe anybody anything.”
I mean… I would vote for him. For anything. If he wanted to change the ballots so he could legitimately be elected king, I would vote for him for king. If he wanted to be president, senator, governor, I would vote for him. I love that LeBron has pretty much dismantled the Michael Jordan-era “Republicans buy sneakers too” way of thinking. LeBron has claimed ownership of the “political athlete” role, but reading his words, it feels like it wasn’t really a choice for him. He genuinely (and rightly) believes that as an African-American man, it’s his duty and responsibility to talk about these issues and speak thoughtfully. Long live King James.
Photos courtesy of Pari Dukovic/GQ.
Man, I love that coat he’s wearing.
Look, one of the more disgusting things in our society today is the ongoing public “ownership” of black men’s bodies. It really hasn’t changed much in the past ohhhhhhh several hundred years. Black men’s bodies are either fetishised, or feared, or treated like public property (e.g. they “owe” everything to the white people who “let” them become millionaires, so they better not speak their minds).
I’m glad to see Lebron making some noise about it.
‘fetishised or feared’ – those words are so heavy, and so true.
Very well summed up, Handwoven. Thank you.
Yep. It’s why white america is losing its mind on football players protesting. They don’t want to have to think about how these are BLACK MEN off the field. They just want them to throw the ball. Same with our music, hair, physical features, style…so much of it has roots in African or black culture that was ripped from us as soon as we were bound for the US (unwillingly). It continues in each era in different forms but it persists.
Again they want our culture not our struggle.
Really? Smh
Nah, I don‘t support cheaters. It is also so cliché as a professional athlete. I think people lower their expectations for great people nowadays, because you really have the worst at the head of your state. But I won‘t praise people just because. He is a great athlete, but come on.
Um… Not the point of this post, at all? Did you completely miss what he was talking about…? Or you think you can just ignore what he has to say because you think he’s a cheater? Your comment is totally baffling to me.
@Jem, his message is important and I am glad he uses his platform. Doesn‘t mean I have to respect him.
Huh? Cheating is not illegal and he was talking about reality of the world we live in.
Also, do you really think that cheating is such a big deal? Who are we to judge?
He sounds sad yet real. Hence our reality is sad…
@Milla, oh yes, I think cheating is a huge deal. It destroys lives and families.
@responders to my comment: I acknowledge that he has important things to say and has a big platform for it and if he makes or tries to make the world a better place, more power to him. I just don‘t respect cheaters, because it shows someones low moral standards and that flaws my view on every person.
Edit: Also, someone who refers to himself in third-person… not my cup of tea.
Cheater? Oh where’s the proof? Are you referring to his mothers ex bf accusing him of cheating after he was dumped and cut off? Bc I’ve never heard of LBJ cheating or any woman saying he has, and we all know how desperate for publicity these side pieces are. Smh
I mean hes am NBA player. What are the chances he didn’t cheat?
Considering he is basketball player not public property of instagram, i think his personal life is hia thing and he can share what he wants.
100 @Jess. Of course he is a baller, he has to be a cheater. It sickens me that some people just assume a baller or any athlete for that matter can’t be the loving husband and father that LeBron. Dirty minds. Why do some people chase the storm clouds instead of basking in the sunshine. We really are living in 45′s ugly world, aren’t we….
You can google it.
Oh, we “can google it”, huh? If you had the tea, you’d be spilling it instead of trying to deflect.
Nice try at trying to deligitimate black suffering and trying to detract from the content of lebron’s message. Cheating doesn’t necessarily destroy lives and families. Get over it. Men are as faithful as their opportunities. So are many women. Perhaps humans are not made for monogamy.
@Missy, I don‘t know what you experienced, but people are not as faithful as their opportunities. This statement shows that you don‘t understand that people, men or women, don‘t automatically jump on the chance to cheat. There are loyal and moral people that never cheated. Maybe if the love of your life cheats on you and your BFF says „get over it“ „monogamy doesn‘t exist“ you understand.
What did he cheat at?
The greatest living athlete is Serena Williams. Lebron is the greatest MALE athlete. But I’d like to see him win shit while boasting a sympathetic pregnancy bump. The end.
They’re the greatest AMERICAN athletes. Or the greatest in their respective sports. But Jesus can we stop constantly declaring Americans (and famous people from big countries in general) as the greatest ever?
Just because they’re from a big influential country doesn’t make them the greatest. Just because they play a popular sport doesnt make them the greatest.
Thank you. Also, how do you measure it? Cos it is enough to be best one or two seasons. You challenge the upcoming talents, raise the bar. You can only be the best as certain point.
And not whole world like basket. I prefer euro football.
This brought tears to my eyes, especially as he talked about his kids and also about Ohio. This country, man. It represents so much good to my parents who fled Europe during WWII but being white, they don’t get it at all. I really hate it sometimes, never more than right now.
Those of us who live in Cleveland, and even more so Akron, are so proud of the work LeBron does for our cities OFF the court. He is a man of honor, he is a leader and in my eyes the GOAT. Whenever someone of his stature is on top of the pyramid, there are so many trying to knock you down, i,e, Skip Bayless and other talking heads in the sports world. He started here, left, came back and will leave again, but this is his home and I respect him greatly and am grateful for all the magic I’ve watched on the court. He has challenged 45, but don’t expect the asshat to respond, for he is the jester and LeBron is the King. Bow down
I love that he has no fear of honestly saying what thinks. We need more like that. As far as him being “the greatest living athlete” is untrue. Maybe he’s the greatest player now in the NBA, but there are many other living athletes that are even better
LeBron is impressive in all aspects of his life.
I’m from Ohio and yeah, I share LeBron’s disgust with the way our state voted. Ohio’s such a mishmash of different influences—the Rust Belt up north, the Midwest in the central and western parts of the state, Appalachia in the southeast—you never know which way it’s going to vote. That’s one reason we get so much attention during elections. Unlike New York which is solidly Democratic or Kansas which is solidly Republican, Ohio is up for grabs every time. We went for Obama twice, then somehow ended up in Trump’s column. It’s mind-boggling.
I do think LeBron underestimates his influence on people who voted for Trump. LeBron’s so admired in this state. When he says something, people listen. And if you can make people stop and listen even for a few minutes, you’re influencing them. You’re opening their minds, just a tiny bit.
He really is the King.
“I don’t do it to get praise or to be in an article. I do it because it’s my responsibility. It’s my responsibility…. I believe that I was put here for a higher cause. We have people, not only today but over the course of time, that have been in the higher positions that chose to do it and chose not to do it.”
^This is what some many of today’s athletes fail to get: “to whom much is given, much is required.” Not saying everyone has to speak up all the time, but when it matters most a word or an action goes along way in furthering the fight for equality and justice for all. To me, sports today (at both the professional and collegiate level) is nothing more than a continuation of the plantation system…..with “owners” dictating and ruling over their “players”. I just wish so many of these guys would stand up and be counted.
I don’t know much about LeBron at all but I respect anyone with any sort of platform who considers it their responsibility to speak up – honestly can’t even follow those who stay completely silent anymore. And some would just ‘like’ a post or a picture quietly, and that’s enough, sometimes, just don’t be completely silent, people are looking up to you, want to be like you
He gave Trump the biggest insult a black person has ever given him,and Trump, with his reputation of going after everyone who slights him hasn’t even responded to him up to know. I guess even Trump knows who he can fuck with and who not, like all bullies do.
King J indeed just for pulling that off.
A couple of quick thoughts
1. LeBron is not even the best player in the NBA(hasn’t won MVP since 2013), let alone the best athlete(that would be Ashton Eaton)
2. LeBron is a lot more similar to Michael Jordan than Muhammad Ali politically. The only athlete that is carrying on the legacy of Ali is Colin Kaepernick. A lot of people forget how deeply unpopular Ali was for decades for his opinions. LeBron on the other hand doesn’t have dramatically controversial opinions about politics and is under no threat of having his livelihood stripped from him.
3. LeBron gave a GREAT answer to the question about how a state that voted Trump could love him. They separate who LeBron is off the court from who he is on the court. The really interesting follow up is obviously whether it is right or even possible to like a team with people on it who may fundamentally disagree with a lot of your beliefs.
I don’t follow sports and have no opinion about LeBron James, but this struck me:
“Because no matter how great you become in life, no matter how wealthy you become, how people worship you, or what you do, if you are an African-American man or African-American woman, you will always be that.”
British actor David Harewood just wrote a very powerful piece for the Guardian about his nervous breakdown as a young man, and said: “Outside drama school, in the world of acting, I was being forced to get to grips with the reality that I was no longer just another actor. I was a black actor.”
His piece is a must-read — incredibly strong and frank:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/oct/13/mental-health-sectioned-black-identity
This was something I was trying to explain to somebody on my Facebook awhile back before I got fed up and logged off. There is a very narrow segment of humanity in America that gets to define their lives by personal identity rather than social characteristic. Women and minorities don’t get that privilege. Our lives don’t get to be apolitical. Our definition as the “other,” external to the social norm, provides us a charged identity that is subject to prejudice and generalizations that can be extremely damaging within the hierarchical Western patriarchal structures of the United States.
Yes, but I would go further and say “There is a very narrow segment of humanity ANYWHERE that gets to define their lives by personal identity rather than social characteristic.” This is a global issue and one that has defined humanity throughout our history.
Well said
I LOVED when he wrote, “U BUM.” It was surprising and perfect, and to have the big clanking brass ones to call Trump a bum! I hadn’t heard anyone use that word in a long time.
Edit: James’ tweet was re-tweeted 620,000 times, making that tweet almost twice as popular as anything ever posted by Benedict Donald.
That’s….. that’s awesome.
Yup those words summed it all up and it was easy for the orange baby to understand.
Agree Alex.
Ali’s stance really affected his career, and I think the American public only started warming up to him when he couldn’t speak and was therefore no longer a threat. Him, Jim Brown, but especially Tommy Smith and John Carlos were the real sporting heroes as far as fighting for civil rights goes. They haven’t recovered from the stance they took 50 years ago. I think it is almost impossible for a black person to fight for civil rights and not be harassed to some degree, which is why you don’t see many black athletes standing up . That’s why CK to me has been the modern day torchbearer. It took a lot of guys to do what he did and now the whole league is on it. Hell, here in Germany a league football team got down on one knee a week ago in solidarity with our brothers in America! Good on him. It was a bit silly that he did not vote but that’s another matter- nobody is perfect…
Yes things have gotten better somewhat, in that a black man can mock a white president and not be directly impacted by the system for his remarks, but LBJ has not risked anything by saying what he has done. Nobody can touch him.Still, respect to him for tweeting about trump the way he did- not many black people people would do that.
Certainly not Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods or Charles Barkley that’s for sure..
He’s so cool.
I cannot love this guy more. I LOVE basketball & even though I’m a “Warriors” fan, you can’t deny what LeBron has brought to this sport. I love that he is so forthcoming about his experiences & how he views the culture we are living in. I just think he speaks from the heart & is so eloquent.
I just came here to say: Class Act.
The cover is such melaniny goodness I am LIVING
I admired that photo for a good 5 minutes before scrolling down to read.
This is so minor in an otherwise great piece about a very good man, but it drives me crazy that we STILL assume people outside of politics can and should hold the most powerful political position in the world. THE PRESIDENCY IS NOT AN ENTRY LEVEL JOB.
Of all the lessons we should have learned in the last nine months, I hope it’s clear that business success, general leadership skills, or likability aren’t enough to be a functioning president. There are critical parts of the job that require specific education and experience. Things you don’t have, LeBron James, The Rock, Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah, or Donald Trump.
Yes, please. Thank you for saying this. It infuriates me (and I think The Rock and LeBron James are impressive in many ways, and all-around great people, to the extent that I can say that about someone I don’t know personally) when celebrities are mentioned as potential presidential candidates. It’s incredibly difficult, fraught, and all-consuming even for people with a strong political background and years of education.
If someone wants to affect change politically, do the work and start at the ground level. Al Franken is a hell of a Senator and a class act, but he’s the exception to the entertainer-to-politician rule. The idea that being President isn’t incredibly difficult and important, and that resume doesn’t matter is one reason why U BUM is in office right now.
Also, I looooooove LeBron for christening him “U BUM.” It. Is Perfect.
Nah. Steph Curry is the greatest male athlete.
I can get behind King LaBron for his social and political comments, though. He sounds like a good guy with a good head on his shoulders…something we need a lot more of these days.
And yes, that coat! It’s gorgeous!
LeBron and Serena, King and Queen in the North…
I don’t know much about LeBron as I’m not a big sports person but I LOVE that he uses his voice and platform to point out injustice. I’m hopi g he can make a difference. His u bum tweet was epic.
On a side note, my husband thinks Michael Jordan is a better player although I can’t remember the term he used to explain why. It did make sense lol.
