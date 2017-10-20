LeBron James: ‘If you are an African-American…you will always be that’

LeBron James is America’s King. He was not anointed. He saw there was an opening and he took the throne. He is a benevolent and just king who cares about the citizens of this country more than the actual president cares about anything. King James covers the November issue of GQ, and the magazine declares him to be “the greatest living athlete.” My first thought was “but he’s so much more.” But that’s the point of the GQ article – LeBron is arguably the greatest athlete of his generation, and one of the greatest athletes of all time. But he’s King James because he’s a lot more than an athlete. He’s a voice of reason in a hurricane of insanity. He’s a thoughtful commentator on racial issues in a time when neo-Nazis are marching in the street. In a time of pettiness, LeBron calls the president “U BUM” and the petty, childish president was so f–king shocked that even his itchy Twitter fingers couldn’t react. It’s not that LeBron is untouchable – it’s that he’s great in every way, and real in every way. You can read the GQ piece here. Some highlights:

Whether his stand against Trump will be compared to Mohamed Ali refusing to go to Vietnam: “Well. I think only time will tell. I think Ali represented something bigger than Ali. He wanted to make a change for a future without him included. That’s what Ali brought to the table. I don’t know what it’s like to live in every state in this country, but I know freedom. I know the opportunity that our country has given people, and to see the guy in charge now not understanding that is baffling to not only myself but to my friends and to the people that’ve helped grow this country. But Muhammad Ali’s correlation to the war… I don’t think me and Donald Trump could ever get to that point.”

Whether he wants to be president: “Of the United States? Nah. I say no because of always having to be on someone else’s time. From the outside looking in, it seems like the president always has to be there—gotta be there. You really don’t have much ‘me time.’ I enjoy my ‘me time.’ The positive that I see from being the president… Well, not with the president we have right now, because there’s no positive with him, but the positive that I’ve seen is being able to inspire. Your word has command to it. If you’re speaking with a knowledgeable, caring, loving, passionate voice, then you can give the people of America and all over the world hope.”

Why he speaks out on social issues: “I don’t do it to get praise or to be in an article. I do it because it’s my responsibility. It’s my responsibility…. I believe that I was put here for a higher cause. We have people, not only today but over the course of time, that have been in the higher positions that chose to do it and chose not to do it.”

When racist sh-t happens close to home: “It’s heavy when a situation occurs either with myself or with someone in a different city, i.e., Trayvon, Mike Brown. I have to go home and talk to my 13- and 10-year-old sons, even my 2-year-old daughter, about what it means to grow up being an African-American in America. Because no matter how great you become in life, no matter how wealthy you become, how people worship you, or what you do, if you are an African-American man or African-American woman, you will always be that.”

The divided America: “True colors will show, and it showed for me during the playoffs, where my house in Brentwood, California, one of the f–king best neighborhoods in America, was vandalized with, you know, the N-word. And that sh-t puts it all back into perspective. So do I use my energy toward that? Or do I now shed a light on how I can use this negative to turn into a positive, because so many people are looking for what I’m going to say. I had a conversation with my kids. I let them know this is what it is, this is how it’s going to be. When it’s time for y’all to fly, you’ll have to understand that. When y’all go out in public and y’all start driving or y’all start moving around, be respectful to cops, as much as you can. When you get pulled over, call your mom or dad, put it on speakerphone, and put your phone underneath the seat. But be respectful the whole time.”

Whether Ohio – a state that voted for Trump – can love King James: “That’s a great question. I think, um, they can love what LeBron James does. Do they know what LeBron James completely represents? I don’t think so. So those people may love the way I play the game of basketball, because they might have some grandkids, you know, they might have a son or a daughter or a niece that no matter what they’re talking about, the kids are like, ‘LeBron is LeBron. And I don’t give a damn what you talking about. I love him.’ So they don’t have a choice liking me. But at the end of the day, these people are gonna resort back to who they are. So do I have a definite answer to that? My state definitely voted for Donald Trump, the state that I grew up in. And I think I can sit here and say that I have a lot of fans in that state, too. It’s unfortunate.”

Whether he owes anything to Cleveland: “LeBron James owes nobody anything. Nobody. When my mother told me I don’t owe her anything, from that point in time, I don’t owe anybody anything. But what I will give to the city of Cleveland is passion, commitment, and inspiration. As long as I put that jersey on, that’s what I represent. That’s why I’m there—to inspire that city. But I don’t owe anybody anything.”