Donald Trump to a fallen soldier’s widow: ‘He knew what he signed up for’

On October 4th, four American soldiers will killed in Niger. The story around these fallen soldiers and their deadly mission in Niger has been coming out in bits and pieces – I just read this recent CNN account of what happened that night and it is harrowing. Of the four Americans who were killed in action, three were white men and one was an African-American man, Sgt. La David T. Johnson. Sgt. Johnson’s body wasn’t recovered until 48 hours after the assault, and his last journey home to Florida just happened this week. Donald Trump whined endlessly about how f–king tough his life is now that people expect him to write letters and make calls to gold-star families, plus he blatantly and clearly lied about how he was the only president in history who, like, made calls and wrote letters to the families of fallen soldiers. Well, the U BUM finally called Sgt. Johnson’s pregnant widow. And U BUM has all of the decency and grace of a hemorrhoid.

President Donald Trump allegedly told the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson of Miami Gardens, Florida, that “he knew what he signed up for” as she was on her way to pick up his body at a ceremonial homecoming Tuesday. The 25-year-old was one of four US special forces soldiers killed in Niger.

Myeshia Johnson was heading toward Miami International Airport with U.S. Rep Frederica Wilson when Trump called at about 4:45 p.m., just before the soldier’s body arrived, according to the Miami Herald. Wilson, who overheard the call on speakerphone, said Trump’s call lasted only five minutes but left an impact with these words, “He knew what he signed up for… but when it happens it hurts anyway.”

“I think it’s so insensitive. It’s crazy. Why do you need to say that?” Wilson told the Herald. “You don’t say that to someone who lost family, the father, the breadwinner. You can say, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss. He’s a hero.’ I’m livid. [Johnson] can’t even have an open-coffin funeral because his body is so messed up.”

His widow is pregnant with the couple’s third child, which is due in January. They share a 2-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter. Just minutes after the call, the family were on the tarmac as the husband and father’s body arrived home. Myeshia threw herself over her husband’s casket as she began to sob uncontrollably, according to Local 10 News. Their daughter stood by her mother, standing stoically and with her head held tall. Her baby brother was in the arms of a relative according to the outlet.

Local politicians, police officers and firefighters stood in silence, lining up to honor Johnson for his service. Local 10 News reports Johnson was a former Walmart employee who joined the 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“He knew what he signed up for…” That will be the epitaph for every Republican who stands with Donald Trump. They knew what they were doing. They still know. They all got what they paid for: an ignorant, crass, graceless motherf–ker who lacks the ability to be sympathetic or empathetic or even have a modicum of decency. He knew what he signed up for. Can you imagine saying that to a pregnant widow? And what do you want to bet that Trump was a lot more respectful to the families of the white soldiers who were killed in action? I’m being completely f–king serious. Republicans and Trump voters: you knew what you signed up for. You saw the way he treated Khizr Khan and you still f–king voted for this monster.

Trump just tweeted this:

F–k off, U BUM.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

136 Responses to “Donald Trump to a fallen soldier’s widow: ‘He knew what he signed up for’”

  1. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:04 am

    He is just despicable. The fact that it’s even easy to believe that he said this as a sitting US President is just baffling. Cue poor Gen. Kelly’s next presser where he reads off a cue card, “President Trump is always respectful to gold star families. Obama never called me,” with dead eyes.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      October 18, 2017 at 8:11 am

      The troops were killed in a terrorist ambush, much like what happened in Benghazi. When will Trey Gowdy be investigating?

      Reply
    • Clare says:
      October 18, 2017 at 8:14 am

      Part of me hopes the widow comes out and puts Trump right – but he will probably disparage her in retaliation, and get away with it beause she is black.

      Reply
      • Annabelle Bronstein says:
        October 18, 2017 at 8:17 am

        I hope she does, but I certainly understand if she doesn’t. She’s apparently pregnant, I just cannot imagine the pain she is under. Soldiers dying in Niger is extremely rare, she was not prepared and he did not sign up for this–his death to be used as some football to score political points. Where is the “moral majority” now?

      • Megan says:
        October 18, 2017 at 10:03 am

        Trump’s MO is to attack people whom he perceives as vulnerable. Who is more vulnerable than a grieving widow who is dealing with the loss of her husband and the knowledge that their three children will never know their father? If she claps back he will eviserate her because he assumes she is powerless and his deplorables will pile on because they are racist pieces of sh*t.

        My heart goes out to her and her children.

      • Annabelle Bronstein says:
        October 18, 2017 at 10:09 am

        Exactly right, Megan. He is the king at punching down, truly no one is better at identifying how to exploit the weakness of a person. Just think a bit deeper about what he is doing to General Kelly… Kelly has been on the ropes for a while in this administration, Trump is basically daring Kelly to speak against him by using probably Kelly’s weakest point. It’s abhorrent.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        October 18, 2017 at 10:12 am

        I felt horrible when I read this story originally, but when I saw the photo of his pregnant wife weeping over his casket with her little daughter standing next to her looking lost, it became even worse. Realizing the wife/mother was a woman of color made me wonder if that had an influence on how Trump treated this family. At one point, even I would have said that’s hyperbole, but Trump has sunk so low that it’s totally possible now, maybe even likely.

      • Annabelle Bronstein says:
        October 18, 2017 at 10:43 am

        The thought crossed my mind as well, Tiffany. At least George W Bush had the good sense and the empathy to take it when those who lost loved ones in his wars yelled at him. https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/04/25/george-w-bush-dying-soldier-mother_n_7142684.html

      • Green_eyes says:
        October 18, 2017 at 10:56 am

        Sgt. Johnson’s Mother has come forward & confirmed that is indeed what Trump said. This morning FOX News showed yet again their true colors.. they said the wife should be grateful Trump called, he didn’t have to. I wonder where all that faux outraged Patriotism is now from Trumpsters?

    • Pedro45 says:
      October 18, 2017 at 8:27 am

      John Kelly really should resign over this. President Obama called Michael Kelly’s widow, wrote a letter to John and his wife and sat them next to Michelle at a breakfast honoring Gold Star families. But I guess that translates to “nothing” by the feeble-minded narcissist now in the Oval Office.

      I’m so tired. He is despicable and there is no bottom to his ignorance and cruelty.

      Reply
      • Annabelle Bronstein says:
        October 18, 2017 at 8:53 am

        And Obama is too classy to clap back about it. As it should be, call me old fashioned but some things are off limits.

      • Pedro45 says:
        October 18, 2017 at 9:06 am

        Oh, I agree that Obama shouldn’t (and would never) talk about it. I just think if this isn’t what pushes Kelly to resign then nothing will. And I don’t even like John Kelly, he’s just as racist and Islamaphobic as his boss. But Trump lying and politicizing his son’s death should deeply offend him as both a father and a military leader.

      • Annabelle Bronstein says:
        October 18, 2017 at 9:29 am

        I hear you Pedro. This is just so low for Trump to use Kelly’s son’s death in this way. Although I think the jury is still out on General Kelly, he may be sacrificing his personal beliefs for the good of the country. I know I sleep a teensy bit better knowing Kelly would tackle Trump if he went for the nuclear football.

      • Handwoven says:
        October 18, 2017 at 9:31 am

        So out of everything stupid here, one detail ESPECIALLY bothers me, and that is that in my wildest dreams I would not expect a President to call every single family member of a fallen solder.
        A 20 year old unmarried kid dies? Call/letter to parents.
        A 29 year old married soldier dies? Call/letter to spouse.

        Isn’t it weird that it would even be brought up? Obama DID call Michael Kelly’s wife, what else would be expected?

      • Pedro45 says:
        October 18, 2017 at 9:41 am

        Annabelle, it’s sad and terrifying that we think of Kelly and Mattis as all that stands between us and annihilation because our President is utterly unfit in every possible way. This is our normal now.

      • Lightpurple says:
        October 18, 2017 at 9:46 am

        Exactly. Kelly had a wife. The wife is the one who gets the call if the soldier is married.

      • FLORC says:
        October 18, 2017 at 10:13 am

        This monster cares nothing for his country or the sacrifice it’s citizens make. I don’t think his tiny, selfish mind can even comprehend the concept of selflessness, patriotism, loyalty, honor, etc… sadly, we already knew how he treats families of brave, fallen soldiers.

        Side comment. I don’t want him impeached. I don’t want a president pence. I want his to be a stain in American history so big that all associated with him in a political sense have careers ruined. I want his family in jail. Him in jail. And bankrupt all connections. Pariahs.

      • Lady D says:
        October 18, 2017 at 10:22 am

        Amen, FLORC. Let’s hope the universe hears the prayer.

    • Nicole says:
      October 18, 2017 at 8:55 am

      And Kelly I believe wrote one of his memos (for ICE) so all that “voice of reason” crap is just crap
      Also I hate Trump. There I said it

      Reply
  2. Jerusha says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:04 am

    In my dreams I shove a flaming torch in that anus mouth of his.

    Reply
  3. Snowflake says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Oh, what a shock, he’s saying it’s fake news! I believe it is true when he says it’s fake news. He’s such a liar

    Reply
  4. ida says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I am so disgusted by this vile creature and this disgraceful party that made and still makes this possible. And I am German!

    Reply
  5. trollontheloose says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Dude has lots of balls for someone who dodged the military, mocked McCain for having been captured , uses John Kelly’s late son as puppet and still taunt North Korea.. Did he say the same thing to the other white families?

    Reply
  6. jferber says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Effing DESPICABLE. Just what is this horrid thing that is posing as the U.S. president? He is a fucking SOCIOPATH!!!!

    Reply
  7. Hoopjumper says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:05 am

    OK, I am not defending Trump (he should have a better script and stick to it) but the most uncomfortable moment for me in this story was when Representative Wilson described the soldier’s body as “messed up”, on the record.

    Reply
    • Honeybee Blues says:
      October 18, 2017 at 8:17 am

      Really? For me it was the REASON the body was “messed up.” Left out for 48 hours before recovery. That makes me a lot more than just uncomfortable.

      Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      October 18, 2017 at 8:29 am

      Yeah, that made me uncomfortable too

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 18, 2017 at 9:54 am

      Yes, you are defending 45.
      If that is all you got out of this whole thing, then it isn’t surprising you are a 45 supporter. You would have to be. It is deplorable to say something so obtuse.

      Reply
      • hoopjumper says:
        October 18, 2017 at 11:00 am

        @magnoliarose I traveled from the state I live in to my home state, where I am registered, to vote for Clinton because my absentee ballot never arrived. I have written multiple letters to Representatives and to the WH on preserving the ACA and PEPFAR since Trump took office. I am not a Trump supporter, and I agree with you that his comments to this widow are deplorable.

        However, I believe that Representative Wilson’s public discussion of the state of the soldier’s remains using the phrase “messed up” is even more insensitive to his family. It literally took my breath away to think about having my partner’s body described that way. Kitten, above, did a good job summarizing what I believe she meant to say, but sadly, it’s not what she said.

  8. Tate says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:06 am

    It doesn’t save me from the f@cking shit show we are living through but I take a tiny bit of comfort knowing I did not vote for this vile piece of garbage.

    Reply
  9. AbbyRose says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:07 am

    There is no rock bottom.

    Go ahead with your “proof” Trumpy, I’d really like to hear it.

    Reply
  10. RBC says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I hope what I am thinking( and a few other people I am sure) is not the reason that man’s body was not recovered for 48 hours. Because that is the first thing that entered my mind when I saw his photo. Thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of those fallen soldiers.

    Reply
  11. Megan says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Yesterday I had a long meeting with a progressive advocacy client. I was so exhausted from talking about how to resist Trump, I had to go to bed at 6:30 last night. He is literally sucking the life out of me.

    Reply
  12. Enough Already says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:10 am

    All that’s missing is the evil clown makeup.

    Reply
  13. third ginger says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:12 am

    There is no aspect of American life that Trump cannot make into a vile reflection of HIS problems, HIS accomplishments.For most Republicans and conservatives, military service and sacrifice are sacred. Yet, where are the voices of outrage?

    Reply
  14. Alix says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I’ve run out of epithets for this POS. Sad!

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:14 am

    The soldier bravely signed up to serve our country and most likely didn’t think he’d be killed. The family lost someone they love, and all the president says is basically, “oh well. Too bad, ” Are Trumpsters happy that they’re getting the president that most of us knew “that’s what they’re signing up for”? President Bone Spurs is the biggest prick in the world. He’s beyond embarrassing

    Reply
  16. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:14 am

    As Joseph Welch said to craven monster Senator Joseph McCarthy ” At long last, have you no decency?” during the 1950s communist investigation.

    dump is also a reckless monster and a liar with no trace of humanity or decency.

    Reply
  17. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Something is rotten in Denmark about the Mission in Niger. The press got distracted by Trump’s usual deflection. The pentagon doesn’t have a full accounting of why the mission went FUBAR. I don’t know if it was a setup or poor intelligence but those 4 servicemen when completely outnumbered. Trump is just going to get into a political foodfight with the congresswoman and call in his culture warriors. The press should do their duty and investigate.

    Reply
  18. lightpurple says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:16 am

    But NFL players kneeling during the anthem is disrespectful to the fallen.

    I just can’t. There are no words for this. And that wife of his and that money-grubbing snake of a daughter need to explain to me why they are not taking actions to deal with what is clearly something very wrong with that man’s brain. Nobody should be subjected to the insensitive abuse he unleased on Myeshia Johnson ever. He is a disgrace and so are his family members for allowing it.

    And he’s on Twitter this morning attacking people for telling the truth about this.

    Reply
  19. Liz version 700 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Disgusting, worthless, evil, small-minded, pitiful excuse of a man

    Reply
  20. SoulSPA says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:17 am

    This story brought me to tears. And I cannot remember the last time I cried.
    This despicable tiny fists ballsless excuse for human being should go away. Now.

    Reply
  21. Merritt says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I’m not shocked. There is not an ounce of humanity in Trump. He is not capable of saying basic polite and comforting things.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      October 18, 2017 at 8:37 am

      Sad to say, but I’m not shocked either. This is the way he’s always been

      Reply
    • Nancy says:
      October 18, 2017 at 9:14 am

      As I’ve said a million times, he is incapable of displaying normal human behavior. He has a narcissistic personality disorder or as I always thought, he is a sociopath. His entire life, he has had to parrot others to display any appropriate emotion, since he is void of any emotion himself. This is a sick individual and it is extremely distressing since anyone with an open mind can see (and hear) his mental illness, and yet here he is, our president.

      Reply
      • Tryannosarahs says:
        October 18, 2017 at 10:21 am

        Hes a classic narcissist. Look up the DSM for Narcissistic Personality Disorder and the DSM for Anti-Social Personality Disorder (sociopathy is a subset of ASPD and no longer classified independently but remains a colloquial description, but correct me if I’m wrong). They are uncannily similar. The only difference is who they want to talk about. Someone with ASPD wants to talk about you (to learn to manipulate you), whereas someone with NPD only wants to talk about themselves. They share the same trademark lack of empathy, dehumanization of other people, and feelings of superiority. I am completely convinced he had an untreatable personality disorder, and some people are still acting like this is normal because his destructive personality is utilitarian to them (looking at you, GOP and Americans who voted for him).

  22. Jerusha says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Statement from Steve Schmidt, Repub strategist:

    Steve Schmidt, a Republican strategist and former adviser to Bush and McCain, said he was surprised by Trump’s 12-day silence on the Niger attack.

    “There is no issue too small for him to comment on,” Schmidt said. “He tweets at all hours of the morning and night on every conceivable subject. He has time to insult, to degrade, to demean always. But once again, you see this moral obtusity in the performance of his duties as commander in chief.”

    Reply
  23. Anniefannie says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:20 am

    This comment is totally in keeping with his character. Trumps sub conscience is always on full display so while calling on the actual victim/widow he blurts out words that comfort him and what helps him sleep at nite. I can’t imagine having to talk to this creep after losing the Father to your 3 children. I’m not hopeful this incident will finally and forever reveal his true character to his supporters because the soldiers wasnt white….

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      October 18, 2017 at 8:29 am

      His supporters are all over twitter calling Rep. Wilson a liar.

      Reply
    • Moon Beam says:
      October 18, 2017 at 10:37 am

      I never read the comments on local news stories because they are bananas. I am convinced that only deplorables comment on local news pages, even here in New York. Man, they really believe this is a set up by the biased liberal media to discredit Trump. They are calling her a liar etc saying Trump never said that or, our favorite, it was taken out of context. Pretty much every story about Trump they are commenting about the fake news and liberal media smearing Trump and tearing us apart. Funny how Liberal Media TM started with Palin and FAKE NEWS R continues with Trump. He can never do anything wrong.

      Reply
  24. Adrien says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Philippine despot Duterte visited the wake of fallen soldiers who fought Isis backed insurgents and comforted the families. Trump is heartless.

    Reply
  25. Ms. Lib says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Thank you, thank you, thank you for telling it like it is.
    He is one huge BIGOT! His behavior was, is, and continues to be disgusting. A truly despicable excuse for a person. The Republicans should be ashamed. He has fouled the GOP.

    Reply
  26. Maria says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:39 am

    He’s a sociopath.

    Reply
  27. Eric says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Emperor Zero
    Donnie Two Scoops
    Dotard
    U Bum
    Fucking Moron
    Shitgibbon

    I’d rather have NO presidential call, visit, email, or letter than have this clown try to soothe me.

    Asshat
    Liar
    Pussy-grabber
    Misogynist
    Racist
    Divider
    Yu Dum Fuk

    Reply
  28. WendyNerd says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Is it bad that my first thought upon seeing the headline was “Was it a WoC?” Because I doubt he’d say that to a white woman (unless she had an opinion he didn’t like). SMH.

    Reply
  29. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:49 am

    The only thing I can think to say is to commiserate with Celebitchy for having to pen multiple daily updates. The political swamp which apparently needed draining has harvested a toxicity that’s breeding diseases at an exponential rate. The decay is alarming and is choking us out.

    Reply
  30. Cristina says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:51 am

    He should have more respect for the family of the men and women who sacrificed themselves for a country that gave him the FREEDOM to say garbage like that.

    Reply
  31. Maria F. says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:56 am

    the timing of the call is also so obvious. 12 days passed, but you contact the family once twitter points out that you have been golfing instead. GTFO.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      October 18, 2017 at 9:57 am

      and when he was called out for his callous ignoring of this tragedy and the families of the fallen, he “defends” himself by saying, like a 7 year old, “well the OTHER presidents didn’t do it!” which A) is completely untrue and B) even IF true DOES NOT EXCUSE YOU FROM DOING IT!

      Reply
  32. Jayna says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:59 am

    And the follow-up, “but it still hurts.” Hurts? Grief isn’t hurts. Grief brings you to your knees. It’s unimaginable pain to lose someone you love dearly. It’s a nightmare to hear your loved one is dead, a nightmare you can’t wake up from.

    F off, Trump.

    Reply
  33. Lizzie says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:02 am

    he has proof guys!! he has proof!!

    i bet he said exactly what was repeated
    i bet he’s going to then say “well that’s not what i meant. she knew what i meant”
    i bet three days later he blasts the widow with some racist dog whistle shit and then doubles down on his original statement
    “well look, he did. he did know what he signed up for. that is a fact. i have proof. its terrible. terrible what happened to him. and the kids. he has kids you know. i met them. i talked to them and the wife. but he knew…i promise you that”

    end scene. fucking shoot me.

    Reply
  34. S says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Trump is a sociopath. He doesn’t even know how to fake empathy. Probably why his staff wasn’t pushing him to visit with or phone the next of kin in the first place.

    I thought W was a lousy president, but he was a human being, who cared about the role he had and how it effected others. He didn’t make many decisions I agreed with, but I never believed he was actively trying to ruin the country or hurt his citizens.

    Read the story of how he let a fallen soldiers family treat him. That’s the difference between having a somewhat inept leader with poor policies vs a total monster in the White House. Right now, we have the latter and I fear for our nation, and the world.

    Reply
  35. Radley says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:23 am

    He’s batshit and yes, I agree he didn’t want to make the call at all, much less offer condolences and be deferential to a black family.

    When will this hideous hellbeast be stopped? When we’re all trying to find a bomb shelter to hide in? This lunatic piece of garbage is unfit to hold office. Let’s not pretend otherwise. Time to put the trash on the curb.

    Reply
  36. aquarius64 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:33 am

    If the family has the tape of that comment…

    If Kelly threw Obama under the bus he’s out to save his job.

    Reply
    • Radley says:
      October 18, 2017 at 10:03 am

      A talking head on the news this morning said that Kelly mentioned that as part of a larger narrative. He was invited to the white house as a gold star family by Obama and accepted. Maybe Kelly was trying to offer ol Senile Scum ways to repair the damage, as in invite the families to the white house and spin it like that was your plan all along.

      But you can’t share things with Orange Abomination and expect him to comprehend or keep your confidence. He’s a stupid, petty, gossiping, mean-spirited, child. If Kelly isn’t a double agent (please God let him be collecting receipts for Mueller) he should resign. Too much disrespect.

      Reply
  37. MrsFToYou says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I’m the daughter of one of the first Green Berets. As a little kid we knew “Dad might not come home”.

    All I can say is – I’m sorry those kids dad did not come home.

    I’m sorry history will record 45/140′s cruel callous and UNAMERICAN response to their father’s death.

    I’m sorry. My heart hurts for their mom. I’m sorry.

    See – it’s not difficult to say that or write it.

    Reply
  38. Angela82 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Hemorrhoid is way too nice a word to describe this subhuman.

    Reply
  39. Rapunzel says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:50 am

    He also apparently didn’t remember Johnson’s name. Inexcusable.

    Reply
    • BJ says:
      October 18, 2017 at 10:37 am

      I heard that interview on TV ONE.That probably hurt more than the comment, that Trump didn’t remember her husband’s name.Why not have the name on a card in front of you? He is too arrogant to prepare for the call.I think he should just write letters to Gold Star families.No phone calls.

      Reply
  40. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Dick. Scratch that.

    Subhuman.

    And cue Princess Nagini’s magical obfuscation act, running point for daddy, ” I once had a punk phase” and that she “was really into Nirvana” ( not knowing that Nirvana was grunge rock, and at least a decade later ) adding, she cried for 24 hours when Kurt Cobain died.

    This family is so sick. So very, very sick.

    Reply
  41. Dragonlady sakura says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Oh, he probably said it…that orange faced anal boil.

    Reply
  42. Anastasia says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:42 am

    He’s a MONSTER. Period. He’s not even human.

    Reply
  43. Sara says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I’ve been hearing this, ” Well you knew what you signed up for” for years when referring to the fact that I married a military man. This is coming from his family that have no empathy. Sick of hearing it and I find it very insulting. I also find disgust in people who tell my husband to suck it up when he gets deployed and is away from his children and wife for months. I find the lack of empathy more now with sh*tbag in office.

    Reply

