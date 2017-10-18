Donald Trump to a fallen soldier’s widow: ‘He knew what he signed up for’

On October 4th, four American soldiers will killed in Niger. The story around these fallen soldiers and their deadly mission in Niger has been coming out in bits and pieces – I just read this recent CNN account of what happened that night and it is harrowing. Of the four Americans who were killed in action, three were white men and one was an African-American man, Sgt. La David T. Johnson. Sgt. Johnson’s body wasn’t recovered until 48 hours after the assault, and his last journey home to Florida just happened this week. Donald Trump whined endlessly about how f–king tough his life is now that people expect him to write letters and make calls to gold-star families, plus he blatantly and clearly lied about how he was the only president in history who, like, made calls and wrote letters to the families of fallen soldiers. Well, the U BUM finally called Sgt. Johnson’s pregnant widow. And U BUM has all of the decency and grace of a hemorrhoid.
President Donald Trump allegedly told the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson of Miami Gardens, Florida, that “he knew what he signed up for” as she was on her way to pick up his body at a ceremonial homecoming Tuesday. The 25-year-old was one of four US special forces soldiers killed in Niger.
Myeshia Johnson was heading toward Miami International Airport with U.S. Rep Frederica Wilson when Trump called at about 4:45 p.m., just before the soldier’s body arrived, according to the Miami Herald. Wilson, who overheard the call on speakerphone, said Trump’s call lasted only five minutes but left an impact with these words, “He knew what he signed up for… but when it happens it hurts anyway.”
“I think it’s so insensitive. It’s crazy. Why do you need to say that?” Wilson told the Herald. “You don’t say that to someone who lost family, the father, the breadwinner. You can say, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss. He’s a hero.’ I’m livid. [Johnson] can’t even have an open-coffin funeral because his body is so messed up.”
His widow is pregnant with the couple’s third child, which is due in January. They share a 2-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter. Just minutes after the call, the family were on the tarmac as the husband and father’s body arrived home. Myeshia threw herself over her husband’s casket as she began to sob uncontrollably, according to Local 10 News. Their daughter stood by her mother, standing stoically and with her head held tall. Her baby brother was in the arms of a relative according to the outlet.
Local politicians, police officers and firefighters stood in silence, lining up to honor Johnson for his service. Local 10 News reports Johnson was a former Walmart employee who joined the 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
“He knew what he signed up for…” That will be the epitaph for every Republican who stands with Donald Trump. They knew what they were doing. They still know. They all got what they paid for: an ignorant, crass, graceless motherf–ker who lacks the ability to be sympathetic or empathetic or even have a modicum of decency. He knew what he signed up for. Can you imagine saying that to a pregnant widow? And what do you want to bet that Trump was a lot more respectful to the families of the white soldiers who were killed in action? I’m being completely f–king serious. Republicans and Trump voters: you knew what you signed up for. You saw the way he treated Khizr Khan and you still f–king voted for this monster.
Trump just tweeted this:
Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017
F–k off, U BUM.
He is just despicable. The fact that it’s even easy to believe that he said this as a sitting US President is just baffling. Cue poor Gen. Kelly’s next presser where he reads off a cue card, “President Trump is always respectful to gold star families. Obama never called me,” with dead eyes.
The troops were killed in a terrorist ambush, much like what happened in Benghazi. When will Trey Gowdy be investigating?
Probably right after he investigates the 60 embassy deaths that occurred during W’s term.
And they were in unarmored pickup trucks. Niger! Niger! Niger!
PS @Annabelle That investigation has to take a backseat to the one about the 250 Americans killed in Lebanon under Reagan.
Part of me hopes the widow comes out and puts Trump right – but he will probably disparage her in retaliation, and get away with it beause she is black.
I hope she does, but I certainly understand if she doesn’t. She’s apparently pregnant, I just cannot imagine the pain she is under. Soldiers dying in Niger is extremely rare, she was not prepared and he did not sign up for this–his death to be used as some football to score political points. Where is the “moral majority” now?
Trump’s MO is to attack people whom he perceives as vulnerable. Who is more vulnerable than a grieving widow who is dealing with the loss of her husband and the knowledge that their three children will never know their father? If she claps back he will eviserate her because he assumes she is powerless and his deplorables will pile on because they are racist pieces of sh*t.
My heart goes out to her and her children.
Exactly right, Megan. He is the king at punching down, truly no one is better at identifying how to exploit the weakness of a person. Just think a bit deeper about what he is doing to General Kelly… Kelly has been on the ropes for a while in this administration, Trump is basically daring Kelly to speak against him by using probably Kelly’s weakest point. It’s abhorrent.
I felt horrible when I read this story originally, but when I saw the photo of his pregnant wife weeping over his casket with her little daughter standing next to her looking lost, it became even worse. Realizing the wife/mother was a woman of color made me wonder if that had an influence on how Trump treated this family. At one point, even I would have said that’s hyperbole, but Trump has sunk so low that it’s totally possible now, maybe even likely.
The thought crossed my mind as well, Tiffany. At least George W Bush had the good sense and the empathy to take it when those who lost loved ones in his wars yelled at him. https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/04/25/george-w-bush-dying-soldier-mother_n_7142684.html
Sgt. Johnson’s Mother has come forward & confirmed that is indeed what Trump said. This morning FOX News showed yet again their true colors.. they said the wife should be grateful Trump called, he didn’t have to. I wonder where all that faux outraged Patriotism is now from Trumpsters?
John Kelly really should resign over this. President Obama called Michael Kelly’s widow, wrote a letter to John and his wife and sat them next to Michelle at a breakfast honoring Gold Star families. But I guess that translates to “nothing” by the feeble-minded narcissist now in the Oval Office.
I’m so tired. He is despicable and there is no bottom to his ignorance and cruelty.
And Obama is too classy to clap back about it. As it should be, call me old fashioned but some things are off limits.
Oh, I agree that Obama shouldn’t (and would never) talk about it. I just think if this isn’t what pushes Kelly to resign then nothing will. And I don’t even like John Kelly, he’s just as racist and Islamaphobic as his boss. But Trump lying and politicizing his son’s death should deeply offend him as both a father and a military leader.
I hear you Pedro. This is just so low for Trump to use Kelly’s son’s death in this way. Although I think the jury is still out on General Kelly, he may be sacrificing his personal beliefs for the good of the country. I know I sleep a teensy bit better knowing Kelly would tackle Trump if he went for the nuclear football.
So out of everything stupid here, one detail ESPECIALLY bothers me, and that is that in my wildest dreams I would not expect a President to call every single family member of a fallen solder.
A 20 year old unmarried kid dies? Call/letter to parents.
A 29 year old married soldier dies? Call/letter to spouse.
Isn’t it weird that it would even be brought up? Obama DID call Michael Kelly’s wife, what else would be expected?
Annabelle, it’s sad and terrifying that we think of Kelly and Mattis as all that stands between us and annihilation because our President is utterly unfit in every possible way. This is our normal now.
Exactly. Kelly had a wife. The wife is the one who gets the call if the soldier is married.
This monster cares nothing for his country or the sacrifice it’s citizens make. I don’t think his tiny, selfish mind can even comprehend the concept of selflessness, patriotism, loyalty, honor, etc… sadly, we already knew how he treats families of brave, fallen soldiers.
Side comment. I don’t want him impeached. I don’t want a president pence. I want his to be a stain in American history so big that all associated with him in a political sense have careers ruined. I want his family in jail. Him in jail. And bankrupt all connections. Pariahs.
Amen, FLORC. Let’s hope the universe hears the prayer.
And Kelly I believe wrote one of his memos (for ICE) so all that “voice of reason” crap is just crap
Also I hate Trump. There I said it
In my dreams I shove a flaming torch in that anus mouth of his.
lol. I love you!
@ Jerusha
Things are now so sick that I laughed out very loudly to your rather violent comment…….
Thank you.
Oh, what a shock, he’s saying it’s fake news! I believe it is true when he says it’s fake news. He’s such a liar
I know. But the thing is, the deplorables apparently believe him. I’m sickened. More than usual, I should add.
Yes. All he has to do is say “it’s fake news!”, and they believe him. Even when the “fake news” offer REAL evidence his supporters refuse to believe it. How do you ignore reality that much???
If he has “proof”, why doesn’t he show it? Did he record the conversation (which would be unbelievably horrible)? Other than that, just no. Liars always lie.
Even if he did record it, a recording can only prove that someone DID say something, not that they didn’t. IMO.
I get that, but if the whole conversation were recorded it should prove he didn’t say it (not that I’m defending him – Just saying) – unless there’s a “gap” like in the Watergate recordings.
He is a liar.I watched this breaking news last night almost 12 hrs ago.The WH could have denied it last night especially if he has proof.All they did was say the conservation should be private.
I understand why they did put it on speaker phone so the entire family(in the family car) could hear condolences from the Commander in Chief.
As for Trump saying he has proof how many times has he “claimed” he had proof? Comey conversation,Obama bugging Trump Tower,etc.
Regarding the military don’t forget how he said McCain wasn’t really a hero because he was captured.
NO HE DIDN’T.
He says this all the time – he used to say it when he was a sketchy businessman, he’s said it during his time in the WH (e.g. to James Comey), he uses it to try to intimidate people. He knows other people haven’t taped things and lies that he has and implies that he can release the “tapes” that he doesn’t even have.
He’s a horrible speaker. I can absolutely see him saying something that stupid.
I am so disgusted by this vile creature and this disgraceful party that made and still makes this possible. And I am German!
Dude has lots of balls for someone who dodged the military, mocked McCain for having been captured , uses John Kelly’s late son as puppet and still taunt North Korea.. Did he say the same thing to the other white families?
Effing DESPICABLE. Just what is this horrid thing that is posing as the U.S. president? He is a fucking SOCIOPATH!!!!
OK, I am not defending Trump (he should have a better script and stick to it) but the most uncomfortable moment for me in this story was when Representative Wilson described the soldier’s body as “messed up”, on the record.
Really? For me it was the REASON the body was “messed up.” Left out for 48 hours before recovery. That makes me a lot more than just uncomfortable.
Same here.
Of course the larger circumstance of four soldiers deaths is deeply upsetting. But the story we’re all commenting on is about how elected officials are treating the bereaved. To me, Representative Wilson’s comments were even more insensitive than Trump’s.
That said, Trump has a greater responsibility to prevent more deaths like this soldier’s. And I am totally confident he’s neglecting it.
This.
Wilson’s point was that this man died a brutal and gruesome death and Trump can’t even find it within himself to show an ounce of compassion. It was not “expected” and he did not sign up to die.
F*ck this old orange trashbag.
@honeybee
I’m so disgusted and appalled. The gall of this man to politicize soldiers’ deaths!!! He needs to be removed from office today. How can anyone still support him? And I have family members that do. Fox News needs to be shut down and the Fair News doctrine reenacted.
Yeah, that made me uncomfortable too
Yes, you are defending 45.
If that is all you got out of this whole thing, then it isn’t surprising you are a 45 supporter. You would have to be. It is deplorable to say something so obtuse.
@magnoliarose I traveled from the state I live in to my home state, where I am registered, to vote for Clinton because my absentee ballot never arrived. I have written multiple letters to Representatives and to the WH on preserving the ACA and PEPFAR since Trump took office. I am not a Trump supporter, and I agree with you that his comments to this widow are deplorable.
However, I believe that Representative Wilson’s public discussion of the state of the soldier’s remains using the phrase “messed up” is even more insensitive to his family. It literally took my breath away to think about having my partner’s body described that way. Kitten, above, did a good job summarizing what I believe she meant to say, but sadly, it’s not what she said.
It doesn’t save me from the f@cking shit show we are living through but I take a tiny bit of comfort knowing I did not vote for this vile piece of garbage.
Something I remind myself of every single day. We will be on the right side of history or should I say shitstory,
This is a garbage fire. Hes circulating “research” (uncited propositions and assumptions that make me want to have a goddamn aneurism) linking abortion and other presumed ”social ills” with declining manufacturing jobs. It’s impacting how people on the Hill are voting.
Insert the Will Farrell gif about the crazy pills with your imagination here.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/business/wp/2017/10/17/internal-white-house-documents-allege-manufacturing-decline-increases-abortions-infertility-and-spousal-abuse/?hpid=hp_hp-top-table-main_manufacturingmemo-853pm-1%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.e20988650fb3
ETA: they look like something a 4th grader makes for a presentation, not a supposedly college educated person. *head desk* The only reason people (read: Republicans) are responsive is it is providing “evidence” for their agenda. They don’t seem to care that just because someone is saying it doesn’t make it true.
There is no rock bottom.
Go ahead with your “proof” Trumpy, I’d really like to hear it.
Yes, please, on the “proof.”
He’ll say he has the “tape” to prove it, which of course is a lie, just like last time when he hinted at “tapes” only to confess later that, surprise, they didn’t exist. Wouldn’t it be great if Ms. Johnson recorded it? Not that we would have a right to hear it, as that is her private business and she deserves to be left in peace in her time of grief. She didn’t ask to lose her husband. She didn’t “sign up for this” and to have her name plastered everywhere. I hope this foul piece of garbage fake president just leaves her alone. But he won’t.
like with all the rest of his “proof” that things are fake (like O’s birth cert), he’ll say something like “I’ll release it in two weeks”…thinking that, like him, most folks forget about things after that time. (this tactic is DUMB DUMB DUMB because if you have proof to exonerate yourself from such a horrible statement you were accused of, you’d drop it right away.)
kind of like the “tapes” of him and Comey.
unfortunately, it’s on vacation with his tax return releases.
And Melania’s immigration paperwork
I hope what I am thinking( and a few other people I am sure) is not the reason that man’s body was not recovered for 48 hours. Because that is the first thing that entered my mind when I saw his photo. Thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of those fallen soldiers.
Well, RBC – I thought the same thing that you did…
can you explain? I think I’m missing something
Because he’s black. And I thought it too.
oh ya, totally right on. I thought that at first but then thought maybe there was something else I was missing. That poor family….
Yesterday I had a long meeting with a progressive advocacy client. I was so exhausted from talking about how to resist Trump, I had to go to bed at 6:30 last night. He is literally sucking the life out of me.
Oh no, Megan, yikes. Hope you’re feeling better today.
Megan, you deserve a huge treat to recover!
I got a huge dose of fuzz therapy from my kitties. I swear I can feel my blood pressure drop when they cuddle up to me and purr.
Oh man I can imagine. It really is such an exhausting roller coaster dealing with this administration.
All that’s missing is the evil clown makeup.
Yep, Pennywise Trump. Everytime he goes off script or speaks off the cuff, he fuks it up and shows the world how ignorant and mean-spirited he really is.
There is no aspect of American life that Trump cannot make into a vile reflection of HIS problems, HIS accomplishments.For most Republicans and conservatives, military service and sacrifice are sacred. Yet, where are the voices of outrage?
Yes, everything he touches he despoils. He’s monstrous.
I’ve run out of epithets for this POS. Sad!
The soldier bravely signed up to serve our country and most likely didn’t think he’d be killed. The family lost someone they love, and all the president says is basically, “oh well. Too bad, ” Are Trumpsters happy that they’re getting the president that most of us knew “that’s what they’re signing up for”? President Bone Spurs is the biggest prick in the world. He’s beyond embarrassing
As Joseph Welch said to craven monster Senator Joseph McCarthy ” At long last, have you no decency?” during the 1950s communist investigation.
dump is also a reckless monster and a liar with no trace of humanity or decency.
Something is rotten in Denmark about the Mission in Niger. The press got distracted by Trump’s usual deflection. The pentagon doesn’t have a full accounting of why the mission went FUBAR. I don’t know if it was a setup or poor intelligence but those 4 servicemen when completely outnumbered. Trump is just going to get into a political foodfight with the congresswoman and call in his culture warriors. The press should do their duty and investigate.
+100
Well, there’s this: Trump’s travel ban appears to have affected local troop support:
http://www.newsweek.com/trump-travel-ban-chad-boko-haram-684078
Very interesting article. So if you connect the dots, these soldiers deaths are Trump’s fault and he should be held accountable. Chad pulling their military out of Niger was a direct result of Trump placing Chad on his latest travel ban list. As a result, Chad pulls its military out of Niger leaving US military personnel there exposed and understaffed to deal with a counter military insurgency. Trump has blood on his hands. I guess the 12 day response delay was to give them time to get their lies together. And yet, there still hasn’t been any sort of explanation as to what happened and the media is failing once again to do their damn jobs and investigate properly.
My thoughts and condolences go out to the families.
Thank you for the article–sharing on social media.
They discussed Chad recently on one of my pods and went into detail about how reckless and stupid it was for Trump to alienate an ally in a region where we don’t have a ton of support. These soldiers died because of Trump’s careless decision-making.
@imasscaredashell
I think you are exactly right. There is blood on his hands. He’s obviously throwing a tantrum on Twitter to distract from the investigation. He’s the most racist corrupt man on Earth. A despot and a monster.
Absolutely.
Yes something stinks here and it’s not Donnie Two Poop’s golden toilet.
Yes, indeed. Why did this ambush happen?
But NFL players kneeling during the anthem is disrespectful to the fallen.
I just can’t. There are no words for this. And that wife of his and that money-grubbing snake of a daughter need to explain to me why they are not taking actions to deal with what is clearly something very wrong with that man’s brain. Nobody should be subjected to the insensitive abuse he unleased on Myeshia Johnson ever. He is a disgrace and so are his family members for allowing it.
And he’s on Twitter this morning attacking people for telling the truth about this.
Everything you said @lightpurple. So sorry about Hayward. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to witness on a court. No words.
Thanks, Nancy. Yes, that was rather gruesome and difficult last night. He’s scheduled for surgery today.
He’s also on Twitter talking about Hillary again. She lives in his head rent free.
Did you all see the picture of the Jets fan with a shirt saying I stand for the anthem SITTING on an American flag like a blanket. When it comes time to act, these people (including their cult leader Trump) very rarely respect the flag or our troops.
Disgusting, worthless, evil, small-minded, pitiful excuse of a man
This story brought me to tears. And I cannot remember the last time I cried.
This despicable tiny fists ballsless excuse for human being should go away. Now.
I’m not shocked. There is not an ounce of humanity in Trump. He is not capable of saying basic polite and comforting things.
Sad to say, but I’m not shocked either. This is the way he’s always been
As I’ve said a million times, he is incapable of displaying normal human behavior. He has a narcissistic personality disorder or as I always thought, he is a sociopath. His entire life, he has had to parrot others to display any appropriate emotion, since he is void of any emotion himself. This is a sick individual and it is extremely distressing since anyone with an open mind can see (and hear) his mental illness, and yet here he is, our president.
Hes a classic narcissist. Look up the DSM for Narcissistic Personality Disorder and the DSM for Anti-Social Personality Disorder (sociopathy is a subset of ASPD and no longer classified independently but remains a colloquial description, but correct me if I’m wrong). They are uncannily similar. The only difference is who they want to talk about. Someone with ASPD wants to talk about you (to learn to manipulate you), whereas someone with NPD only wants to talk about themselves. They share the same trademark lack of empathy, dehumanization of other people, and feelings of superiority. I am completely convinced he had an untreatable personality disorder, and some people are still acting like this is normal because his destructive personality is utilitarian to them (looking at you, GOP and Americans who voted for him).
Statement from Steve Schmidt, Repub strategist:
Steve Schmidt, a Republican strategist and former adviser to Bush and McCain, said he was surprised by Trump’s 12-day silence on the Niger attack.
“There is no issue too small for him to comment on,” Schmidt said. “He tweets at all hours of the morning and night on every conceivable subject. He has time to insult, to degrade, to demean always. But once again, you see this moral obtusity in the performance of his duties as commander in chief.”
Schmidt is an honest man.
Not sure he’ll ever get over his guilt about introducing the Wasilla Hillbilly to the world. But he’s doing good work now.
Yeah, I was so impressed by his willingness to acknowledge the realities in “Game Change”. No spin, just “Yup, that’s what happened. “
This comment is totally in keeping with his character. Trumps sub conscience is always on full display so while calling on the actual victim/widow he blurts out words that comfort him and what helps him sleep at nite. I can’t imagine having to talk to this creep after losing the Father to your 3 children. I’m not hopeful this incident will finally and forever reveal his true character to his supporters because the soldiers wasnt white….
His supporters are all over twitter calling Rep. Wilson a liar.
Of course they are. *sobs*
You knew that was coming. These f*cking sheeple are a disgrace to our country.
I have absolutely no doubt that she is telling the truth. The entire comment sounded EXACTLY like something Trump would say. If she wanted to smear him, she would have left out the second part where he says that it still hurts but she used the full context.
I never read the comments on local news stories because they are bananas. I am convinced that only deplorables comment on local news pages, even here in New York. Man, they really believe this is a set up by the biased liberal media to discredit Trump. They are calling her a liar etc saying Trump never said that or, our favorite, it was taken out of context. Pretty much every story about Trump they are commenting about the fake news and liberal media smearing Trump and tearing us apart. Funny how Liberal Media TM started with Palin and FAKE NEWS R continues with Trump. He can never do anything wrong.
Philippine despot Duterte visited the wake of fallen soldiers who fought Isis backed insurgents and comforted the families. Trump is heartless.
JFC even that monster is more compassionate than Trump. He disgusts me.
Thank you, thank you, thank you for telling it like it is.
He is one huge BIGOT! His behavior was, is, and continues to be disgusting. A truly despicable excuse for a person. The Republicans should be ashamed. He has fouled the GOP.
The GOP has irreparably fouled itself by their silence and complicity with regards to this a**hole. And all in the name of tax cuts for their rich masters.
He’s a sociopath.
That was my first thought as well. It is known that people suffering from these mental illnesses often have a hard time grasping empathy and compassion towards others.
Still no excuse.
Some are much better at faking it though. He can’t even do that much. What a POS.
Emperor Zero
Donnie Two Scoops
Dotard
U Bum
Fucking Moron
Shitgibbon
I’d rather have NO presidential call, visit, email, or letter than have this clown try to soothe me.
Asshat
Liar
Pussy-grabber
Misogynist
Racist
Divider
Yu Dum Fuk
I’ve also seen the resident being called
IQ45
and, as there can never be too much of a good thing:
the Real Dotard Bum –
which sounds quite similar to the Real D.T.
Donnie Dipshit
Dumbass Donnie
Orange Sphincter
Stumpy Trumpy
Asswipe
Is it bad that my first thought upon seeing the headline was “Was it a WoC?” Because I doubt he’d say that to a white woman (unless she had an opinion he didn’t like). SMH.
Same.
Don’t feel bad I thought the same thing.
I thought the same.
The only thing I can think to say is to commiserate with Celebitchy for having to pen multiple daily updates. The political swamp which apparently needed draining has harvested a toxicity that’s breeding diseases at an exponential rate. The decay is alarming and is choking us out.
He should have more respect for the family of the men and women who sacrificed themselves for a country that gave him the FREEDOM to say garbage like that.
the timing of the call is also so obvious. 12 days passed, but you contact the family once twitter points out that you have been golfing instead. GTFO.
and when he was called out for his callous ignoring of this tragedy and the families of the fallen, he “defends” himself by saying, like a 7 year old, “well the OTHER presidents didn’t do it!” which A) is completely untrue and B) even IF true DOES NOT EXCUSE YOU FROM DOING IT!
And the follow-up, “but it still hurts.” Hurts? Grief isn’t hurts. Grief brings you to your knees. It’s unimaginable pain to lose someone you love dearly. It’s a nightmare to hear your loved one is dead, a nightmare you can’t wake up from.
F off, Trump.
he has proof guys!! he has proof!!
i bet he said exactly what was repeated
i bet he’s going to then say “well that’s not what i meant. she knew what i meant”
i bet three days later he blasts the widow with some racist dog whistle shit and then doubles down on his original statement
“well look, he did. he did know what he signed up for. that is a fact. i have proof. its terrible. terrible what happened to him. and the kids. he has kids you know. i met them. i talked to them and the wife. but he knew…i promise you that”
end scene. fucking shoot me.
Spot-on. The man is nothing if not predictable In his disgustingly inappropriate behavior.
Sigh.
Yeah, when he tweeted the Congresswoman made it up and he had proof, that was actually confirmation that she’s being truthful. He’s said that before and never produced proof. He has no other coping skills other than to retreat to a fantasy world. He can’t stop lying. He would need intensive professional help to stop. Can you believe this dude is President? Nice job, deplorables. You and your President can all go to h#ll!!
@Radley,
The deplorables sicken me as much as the next normal human being, but they didn’t elect him. He did not win the popular vote. The antiquated EC elected him.
It’s time to disassemble the EC.
Trump is a sociopath. He doesn’t even know how to fake empathy. Probably why his staff wasn’t pushing him to visit with or phone the next of kin in the first place.
I thought W was a lousy president, but he was a human being, who cared about the role he had and how it effected others. He didn’t make many decisions I agreed with, but I never believed he was actively trying to ruin the country or hurt his citizens.
Read the story of how he let a fallen soldiers family treat him. That’s the difference between having a somewhat inept leader with poor policies vs a total monster in the White House. Right now, we have the latter and I fear for our nation, and the world.
This was a heartbreaking story and I don’t like W. http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/commentary/ct-trump-purple-heart-george-bush-perspec-20160803-story.html
He’s batshit and yes, I agree he didn’t want to make the call at all, much less offer condolences and be deferential to a black family.
When will this hideous hellbeast be stopped? When we’re all trying to find a bomb shelter to hide in? This lunatic piece of garbage is unfit to hold office. Let’s not pretend otherwise. Time to put the trash on the curb.
If the family has the tape of that comment…
If Kelly threw Obama under the bus he’s out to save his job.
A talking head on the news this morning said that Kelly mentioned that as part of a larger narrative. He was invited to the white house as a gold star family by Obama and accepted. Maybe Kelly was trying to offer ol Senile Scum ways to repair the damage, as in invite the families to the white house and spin it like that was your plan all along.
But you can’t share things with Orange Abomination and expect him to comprehend or keep your confidence. He’s a stupid, petty, gossiping, mean-spirited, child. If Kelly isn’t a double agent (please God let him be collecting receipts for Mueller) he should resign. Too much disrespect.
Even if he isn’t an inside informer, he needs to stay to control/manage this pathological liar and malignant narcissist.
I’m the daughter of one of the first Green Berets. As a little kid we knew “Dad might not come home”.
All I can say is – I’m sorry those kids dad did not come home.
I’m sorry history will record 45/140′s cruel callous and UNAMERICAN response to their father’s death.
I’m sorry. My heart hurts for their mom. I’m sorry.
See – it’s not difficult to say that or write it.
Hemorrhoid is way too nice a word to describe this subhuman.
He also apparently didn’t remember Johnson’s name. Inexcusable.
I heard that interview on TV ONE.That probably hurt more than the comment, that Trump didn’t remember her husband’s name.Why not have the name on a card in front of you? He is too arrogant to prepare for the call.I think he should just write letters to Gold Star families.No phone calls.
Dick. Scratch that.
Subhuman.
And cue Princess Nagini’s magical obfuscation act, running point for daddy, ” I once had a punk phase” and that she “was really into Nirvana” ( not knowing that Nirvana was grunge rock, and at least a decade later ) adding, she cried for 24 hours when Kurt Cobain died.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, he probably said it…that orange faced anal boil.
He’s a MONSTER. Period. He’s not even human.
I’ve been hearing this, ” Well you knew what you signed up for” for years when referring to the fact that I married a military man. This is coming from his family that have no empathy. Sick of hearing it and I find it very insulting. I also find disgust in people who tell my husband to suck it up when he gets deployed and is away from his children and wife for months. I find the lack of empathy more now with sh*tbag in office.
