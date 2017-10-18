Donald Trump to a fallen soldier’s widow: ‘He knew what he signed up for’

Embed from Getty Images

On October 4th, four American soldiers will killed in Niger. The story around these fallen soldiers and their deadly mission in Niger has been coming out in bits and pieces – I just read this recent CNN account of what happened that night and it is harrowing. Of the four Americans who were killed in action, three were white men and one was an African-American man, Sgt. La David T. Johnson. Sgt. Johnson’s body wasn’t recovered until 48 hours after the assault, and his last journey home to Florida just happened this week. Donald Trump whined endlessly about how f–king tough his life is now that people expect him to write letters and make calls to gold-star families, plus he blatantly and clearly lied about how he was the only president in history who, like, made calls and wrote letters to the families of fallen soldiers. Well, the U BUM finally called Sgt. Johnson’s pregnant widow. And U BUM has all of the decency and grace of a hemorrhoid.

President Donald Trump allegedly told the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson of Miami Gardens, Florida, that “he knew what he signed up for” as she was on her way to pick up his body at a ceremonial homecoming Tuesday. The 25-year-old was one of four US special forces soldiers killed in Niger. Myeshia Johnson was heading toward Miami International Airport with U.S. Rep Frederica Wilson when Trump called at about 4:45 p.m., just before the soldier’s body arrived, according to the Miami Herald. Wilson, who overheard the call on speakerphone, said Trump’s call lasted only five minutes but left an impact with these words, “He knew what he signed up for… but when it happens it hurts anyway.” “I think it’s so insensitive. It’s crazy. Why do you need to say that?” Wilson told the Herald. “You don’t say that to someone who lost family, the father, the breadwinner. You can say, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss. He’s a hero.’ I’m livid. [Johnson] can’t even have an open-coffin funeral because his body is so messed up.” His widow is pregnant with the couple’s third child, which is due in January. They share a 2-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter. Just minutes after the call, the family were on the tarmac as the husband and father’s body arrived home. Myeshia threw herself over her husband’s casket as she began to sob uncontrollably, according to Local 10 News. Their daughter stood by her mother, standing stoically and with her head held tall. Her baby brother was in the arms of a relative according to the outlet. Local politicians, police officers and firefighters stood in silence, lining up to honor Johnson for his service. Local 10 News reports Johnson was a former Walmart employee who joined the 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“He knew what he signed up for…” That will be the epitaph for every Republican who stands with Donald Trump. They knew what they were doing. They still know. They all got what they paid for: an ignorant, crass, graceless motherf–ker who lacks the ability to be sympathetic or empathetic or even have a modicum of decency. He knew what he signed up for. Can you imagine saying that to a pregnant widow? And what do you want to bet that Trump was a lot more respectful to the families of the white soldiers who were killed in action? I’m being completely f–king serious. Republicans and Trump voters: you knew what you signed up for. You saw the way he treated Khizr Khan and you still f–king voted for this monster.

Trump just tweeted this:

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

F–k off, U BUM.

