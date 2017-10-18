Kevin Smith pledges 2k a month for life, all Weinstein film residuals to charity

Embed from Getty Images
Director Kevin Smith has announced that he’s donating all future residuals from his Weinstein-distributed films to Women in Film. He’s also donating $2,000 a month to the organization for his entire lifetime. This is a significant monetary commitment from Smith, as Miramax and the Weinstein company produced most of his early work including Clerks, Chasing Amy, Clerks II, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jersey Girl, and Zack and Miri Make a Porno. Smith made the announcement on his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, where he discussed his dismay and disgust at Harvey Weinstein, a man whom he worked with extensively and thought he knew before the revelations that Weinstein is a serial abuser. Smith’s comments really show that he’s trying to understand and empathize with the women whom Harvey harassed, assaulted and whose careers he ruined. I was really moved by the depth and empathy that Smith showed in recognizing his position as a male in the industry and realizing the ways women are barred from the same level of achievement.
“My entire career is tied up with the man,” Smith said in the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On. “”It’s been a weird f—ing week. I just wanted to make some f—ing movies, that’s it. That’s why I came, that’s why I made Clerks. And no f—ing movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career, fuck it, take it. It’s wrapped up in something really f–ing horrible.”
When an audience member screamed out that it wasn’t his fault, Smith got emotional, responding, “I’m not looking for sympathy. I know it’s not my fault, but I didn’t f—ing help. Because I sat out there talking about this man like he was a hero, like he was my friend, like he was my father and shit like that, and he changed my f—ing life. And I showed other people, like, ‘You can dream, and you can make stuff, and this man will put it out.’ I was singing praises of somebody that I didn’t f—ing know. I didn’t know the man that they keep talking about in the press. Clearly he exists, but that man never showed himself to me. It all hurts, and it didn’t happen to me, but it all hurts.”
“I had a dream and I made it, and I presented it to somebody, and they didn’t make me do something f—ing horrible,” continued Smith. “So I feel like there are so many people that we know of now, and maybe even more, that were made to do horrible things to make their dreams come true and maybe didn’t even get to touch the dreams; this f—ing dude chased them away.”
This led to the filmmaker vowing to give any future income garnered from his Weinstein-made titles to Women in Film. And with the possibility that The Weinstein Co. could go under and fail to yield any additional residuals, Smith says he will give $2,000 per month to the organization for the rest of his life. “That feels like a start,” he concluded, while also offering his mentorship if they’d want him. “Hopefully that goes to people that get to make sh— without having to deal with some f—ing animal saying, ‘Here’s the price.’”
Perhaps Smith knew on some superficial level, perhaps his understanding of Weinstein prior to this was similar to Clooney or maybe even Tarantino (although we have heard very little from Tarantino) in that he thought that Weinstein was a player who took advantage of his position to land young women who were ok with the situation. It really sounds like Smith gets it now and is doing what he can to listen and to help women in his industry. This makes me wonder why more men in Hollywood who benefitted from Weinstein aren’t stepping up with donations along with their explanations and condemnations. Think of all the good they can do and I hope this action by Smith sets a precedent.
Incidentally The Hollywood Reporter had a producer’s roundtable discussion last week discussing the Weinstein scandal. It featured Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, Amy Pascal, Jason Blum, Ridley Scott and Eric Fellner. Apatow and Rogen in particular had decent comments about the male-centric culture of their industry and how everyone looked the other way and made excuses as Weinstein made payoffs. Many people online were quick to point out that there was only a single woman on the panel. Pascal said that Weinstein wasn’t an outlier in Hollywood and that people believed they would get hurt if they spoke out against him. She’s right, Weinstein systematically killed the careers of women who turned him down. Imagine what he would and did do to anyone who spoke out against him.
Photos Credit: Getty and WENN
Oh my, this is huge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I applaud this. These monetary contributions to Women in Film are a form of reparations to all women whose careers were destroyed by Weinstein. This is allyship in practice. Take note, Matt Damon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I know it’s not my fault, but I didn’t f—ing help. Because I sat out there talking about this man like he was a hero, like he was my friend, like he was my father and shit like that, and he changed my f—ing life. And I showed other people, like, ‘You can dream, and you can make stuff, and this man will put it out.”
Yes, if you are another man.
Love you, Kevin, and this is such a concrete step forward, but lets really home in on this point.
Wankstain and men like him, support other men that look and talk like they do. So dudes, stop looking at how they treat their equals, how they treat you, and start looking at how they treat women, people of colour, those less financially solvent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This completely. I’m satisfied with Kevin’s statement but I just can’t muster up the applause for any man involved in this mess.
That being said, I have always liked Kevin so it’s reassuring to see that he at least appears to get it. He seemed genuinely remorseful, unlike a lot of the other men who were associated with Weinstein either directly or tangentially.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do really like what he said. I feel like hes someone who will stick up for the little guy (or girl), but we really need to focus on that. Donations are great (donate to your local women’s shelter!), but it’s the daily struggles we need help with, the cultural shift. One time actions, or set monthly donations, are so much better than nothing, but we need the smaller constant things too.
I guess I worry that it becomes about making a statement, a grand gesture, and then poof, it will all be gone. I’m interested to see his next move. He has a huge audience, and a great platform, I’m hopeful he will use it for good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Hopefully that goes to people that get to make sh— without having to deal with some f—ing animal saying, ‘Here’s the price.”
And this seems to me that he gets it, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he does, too. This read to me as very personal, and he sounds like hes still unpacking some stuff. This is going to be really hard for a lot of people, resolving that cognitive dissonance, but I trust Kevin Smith to be on the right side.
I hope my comment doesn’t come across as dismissive of what hes doing and saying, he’s putting his money where his mouth is and that is incredible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a good idea. The next step is figuring out how to do better and turning outrage into action. Kudos, Kevin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh – yes! I’m really glad to see men starting to really get it and lend help. Another clip I saw last night was from Jim Jefferies show and his comments on Weinstein, and himself as a man in Hollywood. Highly recommend checking it out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have always really liked him as a person , not a huge fan of his movies but I’ve always really liked him .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I’ve watched a few of his movies – I don’t hate them, but they’re not my favorites either. A while back I had read about how he was basically taking care of Jason Mewes, doing whatever he could to help him recover from addiction… he seems to be a genuinely good guy, and I think he really does want to make a difference. He’s doing more than most, and I don’t think a single bit of it is for show. I think he genuinely cares about people.
Love Rogan as well. I’ve always liked him, but the more I read about him the more I genuinely appreciate him as a person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Don’t like his movies, but I think he’s a decent guy at heart.
Seth Rogan has always really annoyed me, but I think he’s probably a good guy too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is incredibly important.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Money, meet mouth.
More of this and fewer platitudes please.
Cc: Clooney, Damon etc
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I especially like the part about having a dream and presenting it, and not having to do something f*cking horrible to get it…
Thanks, Kevin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe that he didn’t know. Why? Because pieces of sh!t like HW are very careful not to reveal themselves to men whom they are intimidated by…men who have a moral compass.
I applaud what Kevin Smith is doing here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, amazing.❤
It’s the quiet ones that have the biggest backbones. Today is a good news day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is awesome. Good job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really touched by this. Well done Kevin. Now let’s see if any of your colleagues (many who are richer than you) have the guts and heart to follow suit or do something similar.
Yeah I’m looking at you Matt and Ben. Oh and Leo? Do you really need Gangs of NY residuals? Hmmmmm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good job, Kevin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two thumbs up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so above and beyond. This isn’t something he has to do. I really think that Kevin Smith is a decent person, and someone who had grown a lot over the years. But really, it should be Weinstein paying back every cent he’s made.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He seems genuine in his statements.
I like that he’s doing this. It takes a horrible situation, and tries to make something better out of it, supporting a group that helps women get equal opportunities in many aspects of the industry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right on, Kevin. And I feel he is actually reeling from this and caring and has been since his first remarks, not the boilerplate statement many give that sounds good and then moving on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse