Duchess Kate won’t hire any new nannies once she gives birth to her third baby

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that Kate is due in April. For some reason, this was treated as breaking news, and exciting news or somehow remarkable. I mean, every time we got a confirmation about anything involving Kate’s first pregnancy, it was legit “news” because she was pregnant with “the heir.” But now that it’s the third pregnancy, it does feel like… interest has dropped off significantly. Here’s the BBC’s Simon McCoy trying to feign excitement over the breaking news story:

This BBC Breaking News alert where @BBCSimonMcCoy announces when Kate Middleton is having her birthday is PEAK SIMON MCCOY pic.twitter.com/GKb4nQOp7J — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 17, 2017

That reaction was pretty much my reaction in a nutshell. Like, “Oh, I guess I should write that down or something, I’m sure someone, somewhere will care… maybe.” It’s very exciting for Will and Kate and their family, for sure. I’m not saying that it isn’t. But it’s like the whole baby shower party for your second, third, or fourth child: do you really expect your friends, work colleagues and taxpayers to have the same level of interest? Us Weekly is really hoping that some people care. Us Weekly devoted this week’s issue to “secrets of the royal baby!” There are only a few interesting details:

Kate’s feeling better: Sources say “It was a difficult start to the pregnancy…She is feeling significantly better. Especially when you compare to how bad she was at the start. It was a worrying time for everyone.” Will & Kate aren’t going to find out the sex: “They’re going to leave it to surprise this time,” says the insider — but they are working out other details ahead of the tiny heir’s expected April arrival. The royal’s OB-GYN, 54-year-old Alan Farthing, who delivered both George and Charlotte, has been tapped to handle the birth, says a source: “He’s postponed his retirement to do it.” And a suite in the ultra-exclusive Lindo Wing of London’s St. Mary’s Hospital has been reserved. Everything else can wait: “They’re taking each day as it comes. After you’ve had two children, the third usually feels like somewhat of a breeze so they’re just focused on Kate and the baby’s health right now. Everything else can wait.” A nursery in KP: Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A will have a new nursery. While the duo are likely to be showered with presents for Baby Cambridge, a Kate source says the room “will be filled with hand-me-down clothes and George and Charlottes old toys, of course!” No new nannies: The new baby also won’t receive their own lady or gentleman-in-waiting. With nanny Maria Borrallo and a house assistant in place, Kate and William are set. Since George is in school and Charlotte is slated to start preschool in 2018, “they feel they can handle everything with the same arrangements as before,” says a source.

Pour one out for Poor Nanny Maria. I don’t think William and Kate have any concept of how hard they work some of their staffers. This is why they have such a high turnover rate with office and household staff – they want to be able to say they only have a “few” staffers, but then they expect those staffers to do everything for them and work 16-hour days. Anyway, I suspect it’s a lie in any case – months after Kate has given birth, I bet we’ll learn that she hired a bunch of nurses, nannies, etc. As for “Everything else can wait.” Yes. That’s the whole point of this. They were looking full schedules in the face and they were both looking for a reason to get out of it for one more year.