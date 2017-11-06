Sophie Turner on her rom-com role: ‘I’ve never smiled or laughed on camera before’

Sophie Turner has a feature in the latest issue of Marie Claire. This obviously happened before Sophie got engaged to Joe Jonas, so while there is a reference to Joe in the article, it’s not about the engagement. Which is too bad, because it might have livened things up! Sophie is a nice young woman who photographs very well (these photos are gorgeous) but she’s still not great at interviews. Some highlights from Marie Claire:

She didn’t even know what HBO was when she got the Sansa role: “That’s what I craved. I didn’t want some happy-go-lucky, bubblegum thing. I wanted real acting.” On Sansa’s rape: “I was happy people were talking about it. But I was angry they put all their effort into [debating] a television sexual assault when it happens around the world every day, and you barely hear of it.”



The last season of Game of Thrones: “It’s like the carpet is being taken away underneath you. It’s also exciting because there’s such freedom.” Her role in the romantic comedy Time Freak: “I was like, Oh, God, I’ve never smiled or laughed on camera before.” She’s trying to learn how to play the guitar (for Joe!): “I’m terrible. I really want to learn to play properly.”



Her new house in London: Also on the horizon: decorating her new home in London and throwing a housewarming for her GOT friends, including Williams, Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, and Alfie Allen, most of whom live “about 10 minutes away from each other.” So maybe the era isn’t really coming to an end? “It’s still Game of Thrones town in London. We meet up whenever we can. We all party together. We go to festivals together. We’ll probably all be 80 and still going to Glastonbury.”

I’ve always thought it was so sweet that the “Stark kids” are friends in real life – Maisie Williams and Sophie are BFFs, and Kit Harington is pretty much their honorary sister-brother. Kit seems to adore Maisie and Sophie in real life and it’s just… I don’t know, rather cool. Can I tell you something weird? I haven’t really thought about the last half-season of Game of Thrones at all. Once this year’s half-season ended, I was like “yeah, okay” and I have barely thought of it since. Like, what will Sansa say about Jon Snow and Dany? Will Dany and Sansa get along? I suspect they’ll get along. Who knows though.