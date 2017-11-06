Sophie Turner on her rom-com role: ‘I’ve never smiled or laughed on camera before’

MCX110117_156

Sophie Turner has a feature in the latest issue of Marie Claire. This obviously happened before Sophie got engaged to Joe Jonas, so while there is a reference to Joe in the article, it’s not about the engagement. Which is too bad, because it might have livened things up! Sophie is a nice young woman who photographs very well (these photos are gorgeous) but she’s still not great at interviews. Some highlights from Marie Claire:

She didn’t even know what HBO was when she got the Sansa role: “That’s what I craved. I didn’t want some happy-go-lucky, bubblegum thing. I wanted real acting.”

On Sansa’s rape: “I was happy people were talking about it. But I was angry they put all their effort into [debating] a television sexual assault when it happens around the world every day, and you barely hear of it.”

The last season of Game of Thrones: “It’s like the carpet is being taken away underneath you. It’s also exciting because there’s such freedom.”

Her role in the romantic comedy Time Freak: “I was like, Oh, God, I’ve never smiled or laughed on camera before.”

She’s trying to learn how to play the guitar (for Joe!): “I’m terrible. I really want to learn to play properly.”

Her new house in London: Also on the horizon: decorating her new home in London and throwing a housewarming for her GOT friends, including Williams, Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, and Alfie Allen, most of whom live “about 10 minutes away from each other.” So maybe the era isn’t really coming to an end? “It’s still Game of Thrones town in London. We meet up whenever we can. We all party together. We go to festivals together. We’ll probably all be 80 and still going to Glastonbury.”

[From Marie Claire]

I’ve always thought it was so sweet that the “Stark kids” are friends in real life – Maisie Williams and Sophie are BFFs, and Kit Harington is pretty much their honorary sister-brother. Kit seems to adore Maisie and Sophie in real life and it’s just… I don’t know, rather cool. Can I tell you something weird? I haven’t really thought about the last half-season of Game of Thrones at all. Once this year’s half-season ended, I was like “yeah, okay” and I have barely thought of it since. Like, what will Sansa say about Jon Snow and Dany? Will Dany and Sansa get along? I suspect they’ll get along. Who knows though.

MCX110117_160

Photos courtesy of Beau Grealy for Marie Claire.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Sophie Turner on her rom-com role: ‘I’ve never smiled or laughed on camera before’”

  1. Nicole says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:43 am

    They just had their engagement party too. Looked like fun.
    It will be interesting to see her tackle something “happy” as she’s typically serious. Even Jean Grey is serious and mature for her age due to her circumstances

    Reply
  2. CynicalAnn says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:44 am

    She seems very flat on camera to me-but you never know. Maybe she’ll be great in a rom com?

    Reply
  3. ell says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:44 am

    ‘On Sansa’s rape: “I was happy people were talking about it. But I was angry they put all their effort into [debating] a television sexual assault when it happens around the world every day, and you barely hear of it.”’

    my soul just left my body. clearly she lives a ridiculously sheltered life, and never checks the news, unless they involve game of thrones.

    Reply
  4. Zondie says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I hope we see more of her once GoT is done.

    Reply
  5. KLO says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:51 am

    These photos are the best I’ve ever seen her look.

    Reply
  6. dttimes2 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Shes my hair colour goal

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment