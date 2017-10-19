Duchess Kate’s grandest love affair has always been with buttons

As I’m editing any given batch of photos, I tend to make up dialogue for the people involved, just to amuse myself during a tedious process. All of the dialogue I made up for these photos involved Kate bragging to various people about her buttons. “Oi, did you see my buttons?!” And: “Look, I got four buttons on each sleeve, look at that!” And “Can you believe this coat has so many buttons, it’s amazing!”
These are photos of the Duchess of Cambridge during a “surprise” appearance yesterday at West Ham United’s London Stadium. I guess only William and Harry were due to make this appearance, and Kate tagged-along. Which is what she did earlier this week at the Paddington 2 event, she wasn’t scheduled for that either. Oddly enough, the one thing on her schedule was the November trip to Scandinavia, but that’s the thing she canceled. Anyway, this event was the graduation of 150 Coach Core apprentices. Andy Murray’s mum Judy was there too.
As for Kate and her BUTTONS, this blazer is by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and it costs £760. You might remember that Kate wore a very similar blazer earlier this year – she wore the red version of this exact same blazer on Valentine’s Day, for an event at an RAF base. Go back and look at those photos – she styled the blue blazer the exact same way, with a black turtleneck and black jeggings. Okay, not EXACTLY the same. On V-Day, she wore knee-length boots. On Wednesday, she wore ankle booties. She also wore her hair down on Wednesday. But it’s still very… Duchess Kate’s Keen Uniform.
So what is it with Kate and buttons? I don’t know. I still enjoy it though – like, the Wedges of Doom actually make me angry at this point, and I’m totally over Kate’s penchant for lace doily dresses. But I love that she’s got such a thing for buttons. She always has had a thing for buttons, even in her Waity years, she loved big, shiny, gold buttons. Duchess of Buttons 4 Eva.
PS… Here’s your assignment. Please write a love letter from Kate to her dearest lover, Buttons. You get bonus points for using the words: quiver, shiny, gold, lovingly stroke and rub.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Loves buttons and hoping Harry will love her best.
What do you mean with the Harry comment, Indiana Joanna?
She always leans on Harry for moral support at public events and glows with laughter around him. Will never “takes care” of her like that. He often seems detached.
Now I see it Indiana Joanna. Thanks. Loving this thread.
Wait. What?
You know what? I’m not mad at this theory. I’ve noticed how light and comfortable she always seems around Harry. Her disposition always seem a little tense, as if she’s unsure of what his reactions will be. I just read the Melania body double post, so I’ll go for another one. Kate and Harry have always had a connection, a love that could never be. I believe I’ll truly get my answer once Meghan and Harry are married. How will Kate handle their threesome being a foursome and Harry not being there to lean on? Hmmmmm…
@ I knowwhatboyslike
Completely agree, I’ve always seen far more chemistry between Harry and Kate, that between Kate and Will.
I’m not sure I’ll go as far as calling it live though……but then again, a lot of men harbour secret crushes on their brother’s significant other……..the most forbidden fruit in any man’s life.
Kate likes getting attention from men and Harry gives it to her whereas Will is always a sourpuss. So many pictures show her laughing while looking at Will for approval and he isn’t even looking at her.
I don’t think Harry has any feelings for Kate beyond that of being Will’s wife. He connects with all people and not just Kate when he is in public. It’s something he inherited from his mother.
I have noticed though that since Harry has been serious with Meghan he hasn’t been quite as gregarious with Kate in public than in the past. I think he would rather be doing these events with Meghan.
Nic919, good points. But Bill’s attitude surprises me to say the least. Why would he be so cold towards Kate in public? Especially given his father’s attitude towards his mother. Such disrespect in the public eye. Comments like her hair being a nightmare etc. All I could think is that he may be overtly frustrated with her lack of demeanor and self-confidence that he cannot keep up with the appearances in public. Or that stress gets to both of them before showing up in public. She tries to put up a brave face and smiles/laughs/grinds too much to overcome her anxiety. And he cannot hold himself together and be polite with his wife.
To be fair, i think Will naturally has a sharp tongue…..he also sends some pointed barbs Harry’s way, so I wouldn’t necessarily read too much into what he says to her or Harry for that matter.
I just think Will and Kate have been together for sooooo long, it’s a bit difficult for them to keep things fresh, especially being such a focus of such intense public attention.
Being together for so long works for many couples, but in this case, i fear that Will is already experiencing intense Kate-fatigue.
I meant to say with Will, she always looks tense and on her guard.
I get the sense that William just isn’t a particularly pleasant person, lots of evidence over the years suggests that he’s just kind of a boring jerk. Oh well, surely she knew that when she chose to spend her life with him. I hope it’s worth it for her.
@ NIC919:
Have you never wondered that Meghan looks so much like the Middleton sisters? Especially considering that Harry’s track record has been for the most part with blonds.
It’s a shame we will never really know….
I actually liked the outfit until I saw the Jeggings. She needs grown up pants.
I agree. Slim cut, black slacks (is that still a word? my age might be showing) would look amazing here.
I can handle the blazer but the pant/boot combo is atrocious. If you’re going to wear leggings you need flats or riding boots and a different length jacket. She’s like if Jennifer Garner became a royal, it’s excruciating. But good for her for showing up!
hahaha so on point Annabelle!
She needs style lessons from spanish queen. That woman rocks every outfit.
ITA, Milla. Thought there is only one thing I don’t like about Letizia’s style. Some casual dresses and skirts are way too short for her status and age IMHO. No shade though.
But Kate’s obsession with those jeggins. Just no from me. I get she’s proud of her legs and never misses an opportunity to show them off. But I simply think that a royal woman should not emphasize her bottom so much. But better jeggins than floating skirts/dresses showing the bits.
Why is she allergic to classic black dress pants?? Why??
I don’t get the skinny jeans at all. Dress pants would suit that blazer much better.
What’s with the pink and blues? I think it means twins, a boy and a girl.
I agree! LOVE fitted jeans, but with the formal blazer they look all wrong unless you’re literally an undergrad student pulling together outfits from a thrift store to look fancy for your English Lit crush.
Yes. The proportions are all off on this ensemble. This jacket would look so much better with some wool trousers. Also, for both her red and blue jackets, I am not fond of where the hem hits. A little shorter, or a little longer would look better.
She does look better at this weight.
It would have been cute if she’d cuffed the jeggings. But having them bunch on top of the ankle boots just looks silly.
I don’t mind the love of buttons, but that double breasted style is not flattering on anyone. Makes a person look abnormally wide. Even pencil thin Kate.
I like buttons, too, but that blazer is overkill.
She looks tired. The extra weight suits her.
I think she looks good and considerably well given the fact that she has been having her head down the toilet pan like I used to in my early stages of pregnancy.
I had HG twice, completely sympathetic.
“You get bonus points for using the words: quiver, shiny, gold, lovingly stroke and rub.”
You forget ‘keen’!
Dear Buttons,
I have loved you for years. I wear you all the time. Why don’t you love me back? Why do you make me look like I’m trying too hard? I deserve your love an support. My loyalty to you is real. I expect more respect at future events and if I don’t get it-to the taylor with you. I’m serious. I go to one button only in the future if you don’t get in line.
Love,
Kate
Brava! *giggle*
She looks good. I like her hair straighter like that, not so curled. Prince William does have a nice body.
Buttons – A Poem
Small or large, you have my heart
Changing the drabbiest outfit
Into a work of art
In the sunlight you glitter
Lovingly placed around me
You make my heart quiver
The Princess in me
Loves your presence
My fingers rub you while I sip my tea.
Buttons, buttons, my darling loves
Only you can understand me
Gold or silver, I am keen you be on my jacket and matching gloves
This is awesome. well done!
hahah thanks! I was inspired
Wonderful!!!!
yay! Thanks!
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
LOL
@ Snazzy:
Bravo! Very well done indeed. 👍👍👍
haha, well done Snazzy! a bona fide bard of breathlessly beautiful button ballads
Lol meh… some people love stuff. My sister has probably 20 pieces of striped clothing. Another friend loves polka dots. Whatevs
Oh, buttons! I am keen to wear you all the time. I quiver every time I see you on a jacket or coatdress. You are your most beautiful when shiny and gold. I adore you when you are big and round and make me look like I’m wearing a military uniform. I pretend I am lovingly stroking and rubbing you every time I caress William’s bald head. I want to go shopping for you, so I’m canceling my charity event today.
See you soon, Kate
+100 buttons
Excellent.
haha – William’s bald head. Nice!
Please take this a grain of salt in an attempt of expression of humour and sarcasm. I had to check quiver in the dictionary. I hope I got the word right.
“My Dearest and Loveliest Buttons,
As I stand here, straight as an arrow in its quiver, in my most expression of sincerity and interest in the causes I am so keen about, all I can think about right now is the ordeal I am going through. You might not know that some mean people point fingers at me about my use of these lovely hands of mine during official engagements. This smile of mine is not a genuine smile that people think they see. But there is a genuine smile in my head as I am looking forward to the next half hour. This is how long it will take me to finally! arrive back home to my beautiful palace. I only left less than an hour ago. But it’s been so long!!!
Please rest assured that before I check in with my Super Nanny about our children’s development throughout the day, I will do one thing! I loooong to rub and lovingly stroke you, my dearest, loveliest, loyal gold and shiny buttons!”
#AllTheButtons
I am loving this thread so much!
Me too!
Does that means she likes a Jenson Button too? lol
If you’re going to wear jeggings have to wear a jacket long enough to cover your butt & upper thighs. Totally inappropriate. Why can’t she ever wear a decent pair of trousers?
Yep. Jeggings are fine for a run to the grocery store, your kid’s soccer match, or an afternoon at the movies. But for a professional situation, even if it’s sports-related, it just looks too casual and undignified.
She looks like Paddington Bear
LOL! This entire thread has made my day! Thanks to all for your contributions!
My sister and niece have a phobia towards buttons. Honestly. They avoid clothing with buttons if at all possible.
I love you, shiny buttons,
Oh buttons, big and small.
You are my very bestest friends,
Oh buttons, one and all.
And when I’m feeling anxious
And not so very keen,
(And gossip blogs say Useless Kate
and other things quite mean),
I think of you, my buttons,
And though my heart is sore,
I wrap myself in your embrace
And all is well once more.
yaaaas!!!!!! #Buttons4EVA
Slow clap, Skylark.
Yup, you win the thread today!
Is that to ‘all things bright and beautiful’? Brilliant.
awesome! love this too. rhymes make my day
There’s so many excellent pieces of creative writing on this thread!! I should give y’all assignments more often.
Love buttons and her jacket. Perfect.
There once was a duchess named Kate
Whose sole purpose in life was to wait –
But now that she’s in,
Her only reason to grin,
Are those shiny, keen buttons (and nude heels) We hate.
*cheers wildly*
LOL !
LOL
excellent.
I actually think this outfit looks better than the red jacket she wore to the air cadets event last winter. I like the booties with the jeans better than the tall boots, but agree with a PP that she should have cuffed the jeans a bit. This event seems like it was fairly casual so the jeans themselves don’t bother me.
I am just kind of rolling my eyes though that this is basically the EXACT same outfit from last winter, just different shoes and jacket color. Like, why buy two of the same coat and style them the exact same way? I think even her earrings are the same.
Omg, love you guys!!! I’m cracking up so hard! 😂😂
This event with Coach care was a Harry event in that he was the only one who attended all meetings with them, actually spent time with the people from the Charity. William the Ordinary didn’t do that either. It was only Harry doing the work. So understand that I am quite irritated that useless Kate came to this event just so she could
1. upstage the purpose of this event and shift focus from everything else to what kate wore.
2. Bring her appearance number up.
My Dearest Buttons,
I lovingly stroke you and I quiver,
Rubbing you makes me shiver.
Your shiny gold,
It has no mould.
Buttons, my loves,
We are like doves.
Yours keenly,
Kate
Pumpkin, this was great! Still giggling!
Thanks SoulSPA I had a few laughs myself !
And thank you Kaiser for the challenge The part where you write how you imagine dialogues while editing picture cracked me up big time. Do publish more posts like this one please !
great fun!
Her face gets a little fuller when she’s expecting, and it suits her. She looks softer and prettier.
Wind up toy soldier.
Kate’s button limerick:
Princess Kate quivered as with a cold
As she greedily rubbed her buttons of gold
Shiny, keen and still,
They satisfied her better than Will
She’d come with just a loving stroke
BduP: That’s hysterical !!!!! Well done !!!!!
My mind went elsewhere……😉
such a shame she doesn’t wear her clothes more than twice these days apart from the shoes boots and wedges that is, she must have lots of Similar jackets in her massive wardrobe. It’s a nice colour blue though, as for Harry he is such a big flirt in her company, as for Wills mmm, are things rosy the pressures must be great with the Queen handing over more duties a young family and living in KP, and weren’t his expansion plans for the residence in London upheld due to the residence of Kensington and Chelsea not happy with losing the coffee cafe in the massive plans he had in mind.
Kate looks very tired. I actually feel bad for her.
We should send all the lovely buttony odes above to Jason at KP and tell him to get Kate to record them all to camera. She could showcase all her best buttonery – a different buttony outfit for each recitation! how could she resist! – and the dvd could be out in time for Christmas with all the proceeds going to eg. EACH.
I’d buy it!
I love you guys but I wanna say she looks good here, the hair is simpler ( although she has aways to go there) and she gained five pounds.
Oy I want Sir Ian Mckellen to recite all those tributes to buttons above.
My Love, Buttons (dialogue)
- What shiny buttons you have, my dear?
- All the better to rub and lovingly stroke with polish and cream until they gleam! – Why, what bright gold those buttons are, to behold (they are giving me a royal headache, my dear)?
- Indeed they are bright, for I must catch the light! Tax payers money down the river, not one moment will I quiver, not one moment will I frown:
For these buttons are my crown!
[Or does the duchess look rather like a clown?]
Does one dare to share that not all care for the tarty royal bellhop look with a sixteen button glare?
I love this !!
