Surprise, Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ is full of diss tracks against her many enemies

I’ve been Not-Today-Satan-ing Taylor Swift for two weeks. Now I feel her creeping up on me, humming Morrissey’s “The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get.” To be fair, I ignored her because she was just doing normal Taylor stuff, like hosting “listening sessions” for her super-fans, and announcing her upcoming tour. It’s just that she was doing that in the midst of one of the biggest gossip stories I have ever covered, the Harvey Weinstein saga and all of the adjacent stories around Weinstein. I get that Taylor’s got an album to promote, but she could have waited a few weeks until we actually needed something light and petty to ease ourselves back into the regular gossip cycle. So, that’s what we have now.

I actually think Taylor is really hoping that we gear up for her drama now. Despite the millions of gossip articles written this year with “sources” insisting that Taylor is truly and deeply “low-key” now, chica is nothing of the sort. Becky with the Snake Emoji wants us fully engaged with all of her petty feuds and beefs. There will be no explanation, now buy Reputation so she can drop a million blind-item clues to offer explanations for all of her beefs.

She’s got more bad blood. Taylor Swift took aim at foes Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry in her August diss track “Look What You Made Me Do,” and in the new issue of Us Weekly, a Swift source says she’ll dish more dirt on her upcoming sixth studio album. On Reputation — due to be released November 10 — the 10-time Grammy winner “chronicles her feuds” with West, Kardashian, Perry and former boyfriend Calvin Harris, says the Swift source.

“It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically,” explains the Swift source, “but also obvious.” (Another insider dubs her lyrics “totally on point.”)

And though the 27-year-old is known for writing about her love life (see: Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Joe Jonas), she’s not immortalizing boyfriend of less than a year Joe Alwyn in verse just yet. Though one Swift friend says the singer is “very much in love” with the London-born Mary Queen of Scots actor, 26, she wrote a lot of the album before they started dating, explains the original source. So, notes the source, “I believe there is only one song with a reference to him.”

But one thing remains standard for the decorated musician. With what the insider calls “her most experimental work yet in terms of sound,” Swift is looking to impress. Says the insider, “She’s definitely coming for the Grammys.”

If there’s only one reference to Joe, we’ve already heard it on “Ready For It.” That song is about Joe. The entire song is about Joe, it’s not just one reference. As for Our Lady of Snake Hisses, of f–king course all of the songs are going to be about Kimye, Katy and Calvin. And Lord Dragonfly himself, Tom Hiddleston. What did you expect? Lyrical growth and a newfound sense of self-awareness and humility? Of course not. Nothing is ever Taylor’s fault! Don’t you know she’s an innocent blonde child? And sure, they’ll probably give her a dozen Grammys for this petty nonsense too.

Also: Taylor was seen in London several days ago, shooting a new music video on London Bridge. She’s been spending a lot of time in London because her lover Joe Alwyn is English. Still, I have a feeling that the London-set music video is going to be about Tom Hiddleston, not Joe. I mean… how could it not?

Screencaps from 'LWYMMD' courtesy of WENN.

 

102 Responses to “Surprise, Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ is full of diss tracks against her many enemies”

  1. DiligentDiva says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I can’t help but feel bad for the guy, I mean after seeing her use the I heart TS shirts in “Look What You Made Me Do.” I realized she was gonna go hard on this guy.
    His PR team better be ready, cause he’s promoting Thor right now. Never should have gotten in bed with a snake though.

    Reply
  2. H says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I’m so over Taylor and her pettiness. Just go away.

    Reply
  3. ArchieGoodwin says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I’d be so embarrassed if someone wrote a love song about me.

    Granted, they aren’t like, queuing up to do so. But still.

    Reply
  4. KLO says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Yawn

    Reply
  5. trishy says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:49 am

    “Look what you made me do” is such a classic domestic abuser phrase that I can’t even listen to that song, no matter how catchy it is. And her whole “who, me?” persona is really rubbing me the wrong way these days. #overTayTay

    Reply
  6. Mamasan says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Send her to detention and be done with it. Over her and her poop.😒
    Bless you poor men that made the mistake with this awful girl. And I say girl because no decent mature woman acts like this.
    And to think this is an example of the role models shaping young girls ideas of self identity.

    Reply
  7. Alleycat says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:52 am

    When I read “the ten time Grammy winner”, I threw up in my mouth a little. These awards really don’t mean much, do they? I mean she has catchy tunes, but they’re not anything brilliant, and can be interchangeable with any pop star. Ah, to have a great PR team. Also, I think I’m going to love her “Spencer’s” themed outfits this era. It’s hilarious coming from someone close to 30, so edgy.

    Reply
  8. Moira says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Well according to the people who have actually heard the album there is poss one shady track depending how u take it, and the rest is pretty much songs about Joe, no mention or hint towards Calvin or Tom. Apparently it’s a case of “why look back when you have it so good now” and AS they are the ONLY ones to hear Reputation I’m going to believe that and hope this album is good

    Reply
    • HelloSunshine says:
      October 19, 2017 at 9:13 am

      That’s what I heard too but I think the source was super fans from a listening party so I’ll take it with a grain of salt for now. I’m a Taylor fan but I try not to take what she does/says too seriously. Girl knows how to make money and has a formula to make it work so I won’t knock her.

      Reply
      • Clare says:
        October 19, 2017 at 9:16 am

        Harvey Wienstien also knows how to make money and had a formula to make it work.

        Not that the two are the same, obviously, but having a successful formula to spin money does not preclude one from being an absolute arse. It also doesn’t absolve one of terrible behavior – which I’m afraid Taylor Swift does engage in – money making formula, or not..

      • Birdie says:
        October 19, 2017 at 9:30 am

        Comparing a Sexual harassment victim to a rapist and serial woman abuser.
        No. Taylor’s a lot of things (a lot of them not good), but no women deserve their name to even be in the same sentence as a jerk like HW.

        Especially one who had to deal with an asshole like him.

      • HelloSunshine says:
        October 19, 2017 at 9:31 am

        @Clare- woah there, I think we can all agree that TS is nowhere near HW’s level. Let’s not be dramatic. I just think people take Taylor’s stuff way too seriously. She’s not our assaulting people or literally ruining lives. This is why I don’t like to click on TS articles on here anymore, people get crazy about her when she’s relatively harmless in comparison to HW and Trump.

      • Wren says:
        October 19, 2017 at 9:39 am

        Yeahhhhhhhh it’s not actually a crime to be a snippy bitch and make thinly veiled references to your ex’s and enemies in song lyrics. Nor is it a crime to collect and curate your group of friends and present a contrived, careful image. We might find it annoying and eye rolly, but it’s not even remotely on the same level as being a sexual predator who literally decides the future of everyone who has the misfortune to work with him.

  9. SM says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Normally I would yell at her for her fakeness and her bitterness and her high school antics but since we are now consumed by disturbing HW saga and the general mood of despair with regards to the state of women, sexuality and gender relations, I now think of this post as light entertainment news. So whatever, I spend all my hate energy on sexual abuse nkw not this.
    And wait, is that Tommy Hiddles trembling under the table? I am sure she will run him over in some of her songs. She is so edgy and he should be so embarrased.

    Reply
  10. Clare says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Well, whose surprised? She has built a career on chronicling her petty shit – can’t we just ignore her and hope she goes away? I mean…if gossip blogs ignored her I think that would go a long way towards taking some wind out of her mean girl sails.

    Reply
  11. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:56 am

    *I will not be ignored!!!*
    -signed: Taylor Swift

    Reply
  12. Nicole says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:56 am

    In the year of 2017 the last thing I have time for is poor little white wonan Taylor Swift. You are 27 years old. Grow tf up. Or go away.

    Reply
  13. Neelyo says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Go away.

    Reply
  14. BaronSamedi says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I really feel that in the wake of the Weinstein Crisis Taylor Swift and her petty bullshit look especially juvenile and over.

    I mean here are women and men opening up about how they have been harassed and abused by people who had power over and there is Taylor whining about how some people were maybe mean that one time?

    Her lawsuit against that DJ is completely overshadowed by this petty crap. It feels like the gossip world is currently rightfully dealing with “real” issues and I hope this doesn’t get any traction and if it does it gets called out for the vapid fluff it is.

    Reply
    • Neelyo says:
      October 19, 2017 at 9:09 am

      Agree. It feels petty, silly and tone deaf. I hope it backfires.

      Reply
    • Severin88 says:
      October 19, 2017 at 9:12 am

      Amen!!

      Reply
    • Iknowwhatboyslike says:
      October 19, 2017 at 9:19 am

      +1million…. Yes. She was harassed and for the first time, I felt some kind of sympathy. But after hearing what happened to all of these women, chile please! Go some where.

      Reply
      • Birdie says:
        October 19, 2017 at 9:42 am

        “Yeah, all you sexual harassment victims who were groped while working, go somewhere!”
        It’s not a contest.
        I wish people would stop bringing up her case. If you don’t feel sorry for her, then I guess you think some people have to be a perfect victim.
        I guess your sympathy goes to only HW victims. Or certain victims.
        Also, no woman should stop doing ANYTHING on the account of HW. He made this mess. No musician, Actor or whatever has to speak up or speak out about anything they don’t want to.
        Telling an abuse victim what they should do to make you feel good is disgusting.

      • paranormalgirl says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:43 am

        Wow. Color me disgusted by comments like this. She was sexually harassed. Doesn’t matter if she wasn’t harassed ENOUGH for your liking.

      • Iknowwhatboyslike says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:54 am

        I’m going to thread jack for a quick minute to just air out my grievance. I mean no disrespect to the wonderful writers here at Celebitchy. This is my favorite gossip website. I’ve been visiting almost everyday for the past 8 years. I love the commentary from the writers, and most importantly, everyday people like myself who come here for a slight reprieve from our busy days. After lurking for years, I finally had the courage to add my little 2 cents. Sometimes, my comments are thoughtful and direct and other times, my comments have been reactionary and quick; whatever I’m immediately feeling to a specific story. My initial reticence to not wanting to comment, was because I didn’t want to get attacked for having a contrary opinion or being accused of something that wasn’t my intention.

        I wrote a comment, quickly on my phone, as I’m waiting for my coffee, about Taylor going back to petty nonsense after her sexual harassment case. I said I was sympathetic to her. But after hearing about rape and continous sexual assaults, I had no time to hear her complain about Kanye, Kim, and Katie being mean to her again. I said, “go somewhere.” Now i’m accused of victim blaming, not caring about certain kind of victims and being called “disgusting.” Why? How am I being dismissive of what Taylor went through? I recognized her experience. Yes, I think she should go somewhere with her petty nonsense and that’s my opinion. If she wants to talk about her experience with sexual harassment, I would be here all day for it. And if she wants to talk all day about her her issues with people, fine. Whatever. But my opinion is that it’s petty and not an important issue. Don’t talk about what I should feel or what I’m not doing. Please, it’s my opinion.

        I’m sorry for this long post. I don’t mean to disrespect this site, but I believe the accusations and purposeful demonizing is wrong. I’ve disagreed with people’s views on this site. I’ve seen plenty of wonderful debates without having to resort to incendiary accusations about people’s character. Thank you.

      • Birdie says:
        October 19, 2017 at 11:16 am

        But nothing in this post has anything to do with Harvey or her case.

      • Iknowwhatboyslike says:
        October 19, 2017 at 11:23 am

        I was responding to an original comment. And again, there was no victim blaming on my part. It was brought up that these issues seemed petty and I concurred. You made your stance clear and I’ve made my stance clear. Thank you, have a great day!

    • Juls says:
      October 19, 2017 at 9:26 am

      She had a window here to write a powerful song about sexual assault and the aftermath of it considering how she just concluded a years-long nightmare and was vindicated in the end. She couldn’t have predicted the Weinstein bombshell, but the timing would have been great for her to garner some good will and empower young girls with a great song. But she didn’t. I’m not saying she SHOULD write a song about it, as no woman should be required to relive the pain and speak out if they don’t want to. Be she COULD have.

      Reply
      • HelloSunshine says:
        October 19, 2017 at 9:35 am

        Do we know she hasn’t written a song like that? Idk if she actually did or not but maybe she did and they’re keeping stuff under wraps? Idk, I get exhausted reading the comments on here about TS. It’s like the Beyoncé articles, people get super worked up about what they think she should or shouldn’t be doing and I get frustrated about it lol

      • Juls says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:11 am

        You’re right Hellosunshine, we don’t know. I got ahead of myself of course. I realize my comment came across as judgmental and I didn’t mean to be. Maybe she did write a song about it, but I won’t judge her if she didn’t. It’s her story to tell if and when she ever wants to.

      • Lightpurple says:
        October 19, 2017 at 12:14 pm

        Most, if not all, of this album was recorded prior to the resolution of the lawsuit. And HE sued HER. She countersued to defend herself. Under that situation, her lawyers would have advised total silence on her part until the end.

    • Radley says:
      October 19, 2017 at 9:31 am

      I respected her for going after that DJ. That was totally legit. But she managed to burn up all that goodwill by going right back to her old tricks. There’s no sign of growth. She’s too old for this shtick.

      Reply
      • HelloSunshine says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:15 am

        @Juls- thank you for that. It’s really disheartening to see people policing what she should or shouldn’t be doing based on the court case. She’s already had someone take away her choice to be touched, we shouldn’t be taking away her choice to speak or not speak (or sing) about it.

  15. Juliaoc says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:58 am

    “Somewhat cryptically, but also obvious.”

    That makes absolutely no sense. It’s either cryptic or it’s obvious. It cannot be both.

    Reply
  16. L says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Same old Taylor. Will she ever change? Does she even want to change?

    Reply
  17. Severin88 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:59 am

    The world is upside down and all she can comment on are highschool boyfriends and cafeteria gossip. YAWN.

    Reply
  18. grabbyhands says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:07 am

    What a shock – she did exactly what she ALWAYS does. Literally very single album follows the same pattern. The only thing remotely different is that she has more targets.

    Reply
  19. Jessi says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:07 am

    But the comments of the people that actually listened to the album are actually about the opposite lol.

    Reply
  20. Tiffany says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Soooo…she is upset that Kim had proof that Swifty was full of it and just going after Kanye after he said he spoke to her about the song and she gave to okay.

    As someone who this Kayne needs a timeout, I am even more sick of Swifty and her crap.

    Reply
  21. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I CANNOT STAND HER! There, I said it!
    Her double standard is just pathetic. And all her Stans even more. Seriously, if Joe Jonas kept writing songs about her, what would she and them say? Also, how bitter is she that Sophie got the ring?

    Reply
  22. Ceire says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I wonder if she’ll do a big exclusive interview with Vogue or Rolling Stone or Vanity Fair this time around? That’s where the real juice will be – blaming others, not owning up, getting her friends to go on the record, etc.

    Reply
    • Moira says:
      October 19, 2017 at 9:22 am

      Her dad told a fan at the secret sessions that there would be no interviews .

      Reply
      • Scout says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:55 am

        She is an idiot, the second week drop-off on her album is going to break records because her fans will have already bought their 13 copies and any interest in the album will have dissipated because anyone with any interest will have snagged it the first week. Her antics have barely registered a passing blip the past month or two after the hype died down from the music video. She ‘ll easily sell over 1 million first week but it will be interesting to see how the total sales over the next year compare to 1989. Taylor cares way too much about breaking records, picking up awards and selling insane amounts of albums – she needs the press. That’s the difference between her and Beyonce – Bey can do the no interviews thing because she isn’t desperately trying to break sales records and she seems to be chill about not always winning awards, the complete opposite of TayTay.

      • ModelT says:
        October 19, 2017 at 11:08 am

        Scout, They mean magazine interviews where people can easily twist words and take them out of context to start drama. Sort of like this article that we are posting about today. Magazine interviews don’t sell albums anyway. She has a number of concerts lined up for November and December, that’s what will keep her album afloat, not refusing to do magazine interviews.

  23. Cel2495 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I’m really over her. She is immature and a bully.

    Reply
  24. Selena says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I wish people would stop being gross and needlessly bringing up her sexual assault case. I get disliking someone, but the level some folks go to is gross.
    You need to look at yourself. If you think it’s cool to judge what a victim of sexual assault should or shouldn’t do, then maybe you are worst then a petty woman who writes songs about ex-boyfriends & had a stupid beef with a rapper.

    Just saying.

    Reply
  25. Aimee says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I kinda hope the album tanks. She’s not invincible.

    Reply
    • Lynnie says:
      October 19, 2017 at 10:01 am

      I don’t think it’s gonna do 1989 numbers that’s for sure. The climate has changed and people are tired of the perpetual victim act. That being said her super stans have the power to inflate numbers, so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

      Reply
      • Tiffany says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:29 am

        Lynnie,

        And she will figure out a way to correct that quick, fast and in a hurry. Remember how she was around and everywhere for a whole year for 1989 (and I am not even including the touring). If this does not sell like it should, we all will have to be ready.

  26. Sassback says:
    October 19, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Do we know that ‘..Ready for It,’ is about Joe Alwyn? She wrote love songs about bfs she broke up with (Style, Wildest Dreams) and I feel like this might be more about a bf she took a vacation with, like maybe Calvin Harris or even Hiddleston, which was clearly more of a sexy fling for her that broke up her relationship. The only line I can see where it may refer to Joe Alwyn is when she says ‘she was stealing hearts and never saying sorry,’ which could refer to the Hiddleston and Harris break ups, which she initiated.

    Reply
  27. Grant says:
    October 19, 2017 at 10:26 am

    If only Taylor had the talent to match all this buzz around her stupid videos.

    Reply
  28. holly hobby says:
    October 19, 2017 at 10:44 am

    At this point, she might as well ask to be adopted by Orange Lizard and join the cons in the White House. She operates exactly like Baby in Chief (it’s not my fault!?!?!). Grow up!

    Reply
  29. paranormalgirl says:
    October 19, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I’m reserving judgment until the album drops. If it’s more of the same, then come on, move and evolve!

    Reply
  30. ModelT says:
    October 19, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Why go to us weekly “sources” when many of her fans have heard the album in full and not one of them have mention tom or anything referencing him? There is a lot of talk about Joe but have not heard anything about tom. I think you guys should finally let this tom thing go, clearly this site is catering to his fans as that’s where I found this link. There is no need to keep dragging us weekly into it because as mentioned, fans have heard the album and not one has come back saying its full of diss tracks.

    Reply
  31. Erica_V says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Taylor has been mostly silent since she dropped Ready For It. I totally disagree that she’s been in our faces for weeks. She has not yet announced tour dates only that she’ll be at a few Jingle Ball events in December. I have seen a total of 1 report on the London listening session and that was from People.

    And seriously what does Harvey Weinstein’s scandal have ANYTHING to do with Taylor? Like she knew all of that would be breaking at the same time as her album? Give me a break guys with this “We don’t need this right now.” A little bit of fun pop dance music is EXACTLY what *I* need right now.

    Everyone assuming they know exactly what the album is about is laughable. And just checking JB is STILL putting out songs about Selena and that’s totally fine with everyone? Isn’t Demi Lavoto’s “Sorry Not Sorry” a direct diss track against Wilmer with the majority of her new album about their breakup? How is that any different from Taylor?

    Reply
    • Amelie says:
      October 19, 2017 at 11:39 am

      Taylor mostly uses her platform to promote herself. She is known for her generosity (like donating money to Kesha’s legal fund in her case against Doctor Luke, donating money to organizations that help survivors of sexual assault after her own sexual assault case, donating money to a Houston food bank after Hurricane Harvey) but she is not known for speaking out against important issues. She has been completely silent about Trump and the current state of politics (my sneaking suspicion is that she voted for Trump) and she’s been notably silent after Harvey Weinstein. You would think after her own sexual assault case she would speak up and say something, empathize with all these victims coming forward. But no, she has remained silent and yes, I somewhat judge her for it.

      She’s been silent because she is gearing to be in our faces to promote her upcoming album in a few weeks, that’s the only reason. She’s always used this tactic–be super in our faces while promoting current album than retreating back from the limelight to write new material and prepare new record and then be super in our faces about it. While I’ve enjoyed Taylor’s music in the past, I am sick of her petty, whiny, revenge songs (a strategy she has never deviated from and is well-known for which is what separates her from Demi Lovato who isn’t known for constantly writing diss tracks) and I don’t want her “fun pop dance music” in my face. At this point Taylor just reminds me of a stereotype of a mean, sorority girl/Regina from Mean Girls. Her cattiness and pettiness have ruined any songs I might enjoy from this album.

      Reply
  32. Cee says:
    October 19, 2017 at 11:34 am

    This isn’t even entertaining any more. Does anyone, besides her super fans, care? Do we really need to listen to negative, feud-y, diss songs? Talk about being tone deaf, Taylor. This is 2017 – Trump is president, the Republics are effing up your country, Weinstein is being scorched… and you release a diss album?

    Pass.

    Reply
  33. Heat says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    I can’t believe I’m doing this but I’m going to be a Taylor apologist, today. Somebody must have put something special in my morning coffee…
    We are living proof that gossip sells! We have discussed her ‘not-so-blind-items’ here on celebitchy countless times. And it has made Taylor a lot of money.
    Why the hell would she stray from her niche market? She’s moved away from her love life, to some degree, and is now dishing the dirt on the beefs that WE gossip about. Why not?
    Most songs are written based on someone’s personal experience or another…it’s just that the characters aren’t necessarily famous people.
    I judge based on whether the music is good or not…if there’s some juicy gossip in there to discuss, that’s kind of fun, in my opinion.

    Reply

