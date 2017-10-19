Surprise, Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ is full of diss tracks against her many enemies

I’ve been Not-Today-Satan-ing Taylor Swift for two weeks. Now I feel her creeping up on me, humming Morrissey’s “The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get.” To be fair, I ignored her because she was just doing normal Taylor stuff, like hosting “listening sessions” for her super-fans, and announcing her upcoming tour. It’s just that she was doing that in the midst of one of the biggest gossip stories I have ever covered, the Harvey Weinstein saga and all of the adjacent stories around Weinstein. I get that Taylor’s got an album to promote, but she could have waited a few weeks until we actually needed something light and petty to ease ourselves back into the regular gossip cycle. So, that’s what we have now.
I actually think Taylor is really hoping that we gear up for her drama now. Despite the millions of gossip articles written this year with “sources” insisting that Taylor is truly and deeply “low-key” now, chica is nothing of the sort. Becky with the Snake Emoji wants us fully engaged with all of her petty feuds and beefs. There will be no explanation, now buy Reputation so she can drop a million blind-item clues to offer explanations for all of her beefs.
She’s got more bad blood. Taylor Swift took aim at foes Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry in her August diss track “Look What You Made Me Do,” and in the new issue of Us Weekly, a Swift source says she’ll dish more dirt on her upcoming sixth studio album. On Reputation — due to be released November 10 — the 10-time Grammy winner “chronicles her feuds” with West, Kardashian, Perry and former boyfriend Calvin Harris, says the Swift source.
“It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically,” explains the Swift source, “but also obvious.” (Another insider dubs her lyrics “totally on point.”)
And though the 27-year-old is known for writing about her love life (see: Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Joe Jonas), she’s not immortalizing boyfriend of less than a year Joe Alwyn in verse just yet. Though one Swift friend says the singer is “very much in love” with the London-born Mary Queen of Scots actor, 26, she wrote a lot of the album before they started dating, explains the original source. So, notes the source, “I believe there is only one song with a reference to him.”
But one thing remains standard for the decorated musician. With what the insider calls “her most experimental work yet in terms of sound,” Swift is looking to impress. Says the insider, “She’s definitely coming for the Grammys.”
If there’s only one reference to Joe, we’ve already heard it on “Ready For It.” That song is about Joe. The entire song is about Joe, it’s not just one reference. As for Our Lady of Snake Hisses, of f–king course all of the songs are going to be about Kimye, Katy and Calvin. And Lord Dragonfly himself, Tom Hiddleston. What did you expect? Lyrical growth and a newfound sense of self-awareness and humility? Of course not. Nothing is ever Taylor’s fault! Don’t you know she’s an innocent blonde child? And sure, they’ll probably give her a dozen Grammys for this petty nonsense too.
Also: Taylor was seen in London several days ago, shooting a new music video on London Bridge. She’s been spending a lot of time in London because her lover Joe Alwyn is English. Still, I have a feeling that the London-set music video is going to be about Tom Hiddleston, not Joe. I mean… how could it not?
Screencaps from ‘LWYMMD’ courtesy of WENN.
I can’t help but feel bad for the guy, I mean after seeing her use the I heart TS shirts in “Look What You Made Me Do.” I realized she was gonna go hard on this guy.
His PR team better be ready, cause he’s promoting Thor right now. Never should have gotten in bed with a snake though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly believe he’s not worried. He has many, many more friends in show business than she seems to have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also doubt if the London music video is about Tom. She never went to London with Tom – just a couple of days in Suffolk. They only actually spent a few weeks together anyway. I think he won’t figure in the album – I hope he won’t!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do people act like Tom H is some victim? He dated a chick and knew what she was about. I’m sure he’s not crying about some shirt he chose to wear. They don’t even seem to dislike each other.
He’s a grown man, who played a part. He wasn’t forced in any of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont think she was making fun of Tom and more like she was making fun of the “Taylor made him do it” narrative in the media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so over Taylor and her pettiness. Just go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s just another mean girl and I refuse to listen to her music.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d be so embarrassed if someone wrote a love song about me.
Granted, they aren’t like, queuing up to do so. But still.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone wanted to get a tattoo of my name once. I was like, No. Really. No. I was pretty much done right there.
And Tom h deserves everything he gets for wearing that tshirt. Tank top, actually, which makes it even worse.
Saving my sympathy and my 2 sh!ts for more worthy causes.
Too early for feeling this over it all. Gah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Tank top, actually, which makes it even worse.”
Yes, so much worse. There is something about guys in tank tops that creep me out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have two. One is beautiful. The other one is shady af.
I think we really should focus on the good now. She helped Keisha and she raised awareness with her own trial. Is Swifty shady? Yes. But she is also a woman who works hard in a men’s world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. Whenever the subject of a love song is “outed” I always cringe for them a bit. But then again, I don’t do sappy and I like my life private.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My late husband wrote a love song for me. It was awesome and sweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
❤️️❤️️❤️️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yawn
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes- i fell asleep halfway through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah – her whole shtick has gotten tired and boring.
And the “source” comment in the story perfectly encapsulates her stupid MO.
“It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically,” explains the Swift source, “but also obvious”
Cryptic and obvious are complete and total opposites – you can not be both!
The truth is she feigns being cryptic but totally goes for the obvious.
I hate that she doesn’t own her sh*t AT ALL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Look what you made me do” is such a classic domestic abuser phrase that I can’t even listen to that song, no matter how catchy it is. And her whole “who, me?” persona is really rubbing me the wrong way these days. #overTayTay
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems very Trumpian and that really bothers me. It’s petty, it’s childish, it’s hateful. Why? Nobody needs this right now. So I feel like it’s all a deplorable dog whistle and I’m so not trying to hear that.
It’ll probably still be a hit because she has a very loyal fanbase. But I hope everyone else ignores this mess. Wrong message, wrong messenger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Radley,See my comment on the VULTURE essay below. I put it in the wrong place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Send her to detention and be done with it. Over her and her poop.😒
Bless you poor men that made the mistake with this awful girl. And I say girl because no decent mature woman acts like this.
And to think this is an example of the role models shaping young girls ideas of self identity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I read “the ten time Grammy winner”, I threw up in my mouth a little. These awards really don’t mean much, do they? I mean she has catchy tunes, but they’re not anything brilliant, and can be interchangeable with any pop star. Ah, to have a great PR team. Also, I think I’m going to love her “Spencer’s” themed outfits this era. It’s hilarious coming from someone close to 30, so edgy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Grammy is worthless now, Swift has two album of the year wins, and Prince had none, let that since in for a bit.
Feel a bit sorry for Legs if he is a song subject, it would be like kicking a golden retriever puppy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure Bowie has zero. So yeah. Awards mean nothing. Charts means nothing. You never know which artists will stay long after they are gone. She is not Amy, Prince or George Michael. But she is also not the worst in music business. She will either change her record or be forgotten.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bowie has a couple, all posthumous except a special award. So yeah, they’re not that important in the grand scheme of things
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well according to the people who have actually heard the album there is poss one shady track depending how u take it, and the rest is pretty much songs about Joe, no mention or hint towards Calvin or Tom. Apparently it’s a case of “why look back when you have it so good now” and AS they are the ONLY ones to hear Reputation I’m going to believe that and hope this album is good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I heard too but I think the source was super fans from a listening party so I’ll take it with a grain of salt for now. I’m a Taylor fan but I try not to take what she does/says too seriously. Girl knows how to make money and has a formula to make it work so I won’t knock her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harvey Wienstien also knows how to make money and had a formula to make it work.
Not that the two are the same, obviously, but having a successful formula to spin money does not preclude one from being an absolute arse. It also doesn’t absolve one of terrible behavior – which I’m afraid Taylor Swift does engage in – money making formula, or not..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Comparing a Sexual harassment victim to a rapist and serial woman abuser.
No. Taylor’s a lot of things (a lot of them not good), but no women deserve their name to even be in the same sentence as a jerk like HW.
Especially one who had to deal with an asshole like him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Clare- woah there, I think we can all agree that TS is nowhere near HW’s level. Let’s not be dramatic. I just think people take Taylor’s stuff way too seriously. She’s not our assaulting people or literally ruining lives. This is why I don’t like to click on TS articles on here anymore, people get crazy about her when she’s relatively harmless in comparison to HW and Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeahhhhhhhh it’s not actually a crime to be a snippy bitch and make thinly veiled references to your ex’s and enemies in song lyrics. Nor is it a crime to collect and curate your group of friends and present a contrived, careful image. We might find it annoying and eye rolly, but it’s not even remotely on the same level as being a sexual predator who literally decides the future of everyone who has the misfortune to work with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Normally I would yell at her for her fakeness and her bitterness and her high school antics but since we are now consumed by disturbing HW saga and the general mood of despair with regards to the state of women, sexuality and gender relations, I now think of this post as light entertainment news. So whatever, I spend all my hate energy on sexual abuse nkw not this.
And wait, is that Tommy Hiddles trembling under the table? I am sure she will run him over in some of her songs. She is so edgy and he should be so embarrased.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im with you, the HW hurts my heart so being temporarily distracted by some unimportant petty stuff is nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We shouldnt forget Taylors problematic behaviour but I agree in the sense that I’d love to have a harmless Tiddlebanging again. That was actual fun. Totally campy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The great film historian Mark Harris noted Taylor’s place in the Trump era in a great essay in VULTURE. It was the ultimate take down. However, it may have been a little highbrow for Swift fans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry. Wrong placement of comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s still up: http://www.vulture.com/2017/08/taylor-swift-look-what-you-made-me-do-pure-trump-era-pop-art.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, whose surprised? She has built a career on chronicling her petty shit – can’t we just ignore her and hope she goes away? I mean…if gossip blogs ignored her I think that would go a long way towards taking some wind out of her mean girl sails.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*I will not be ignored!!!*
-signed: Taylor Swift
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the year of 2017 the last thing I have time for is poor little white wonan Taylor Swift. You are 27 years old. Grow tf up. Or go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really feel that in the wake of the Weinstein Crisis Taylor Swift and her petty bullshit look especially juvenile and over.
I mean here are women and men opening up about how they have been harassed and abused by people who had power over and there is Taylor whining about how some people were maybe mean that one time?
Her lawsuit against that DJ is completely overshadowed by this petty crap. It feels like the gossip world is currently rightfully dealing with “real” issues and I hope this doesn’t get any traction and if it does it gets called out for the vapid fluff it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. It feels petty, silly and tone deaf. I hope it backfires.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1million…. Yes. She was harassed and for the first time, I felt some kind of sympathy. But after hearing what happened to all of these women, chile please! Go some where.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Yeah, all you sexual harassment victims who were groped while working, go somewhere!”
It’s not a contest.
I wish people would stop bringing up her case. If you don’t feel sorry for her, then I guess you think some people have to be a perfect victim.
I guess your sympathy goes to only HW victims. Or certain victims.
Also, no woman should stop doing ANYTHING on the account of HW. He made this mess. No musician, Actor or whatever has to speak up or speak out about anything they don’t want to.
Telling an abuse victim what they should do to make you feel good is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Color me disgusted by comments like this. She was sexually harassed. Doesn’t matter if she wasn’t harassed ENOUGH for your liking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to thread jack for a quick minute to just air out my grievance. I mean no disrespect to the wonderful writers here at Celebitchy. This is my favorite gossip website. I’ve been visiting almost everyday for the past 8 years. I love the commentary from the writers, and most importantly, everyday people like myself who come here for a slight reprieve from our busy days. After lurking for years, I finally had the courage to add my little 2 cents. Sometimes, my comments are thoughtful and direct and other times, my comments have been reactionary and quick; whatever I’m immediately feeling to a specific story. My initial reticence to not wanting to comment, was because I didn’t want to get attacked for having a contrary opinion or being accused of something that wasn’t my intention.
I wrote a comment, quickly on my phone, as I’m waiting for my coffee, about Taylor going back to petty nonsense after her sexual harassment case. I said I was sympathetic to her. But after hearing about rape and continous sexual assaults, I had no time to hear her complain about Kanye, Kim, and Katie being mean to her again. I said, “go somewhere.” Now i’m accused of victim blaming, not caring about certain kind of victims and being called “disgusting.” Why? How am I being dismissive of what Taylor went through? I recognized her experience. Yes, I think she should go somewhere with her petty nonsense and that’s my opinion. If she wants to talk about her experience with sexual harassment, I would be here all day for it. And if she wants to talk all day about her her issues with people, fine. Whatever. But my opinion is that it’s petty and not an important issue. Don’t talk about what I should feel or what I’m not doing. Please, it’s my opinion.
I’m sorry for this long post. I don’t mean to disrespect this site, but I believe the accusations and purposeful demonizing is wrong. I’ve disagreed with people’s views on this site. I’ve seen plenty of wonderful debates without having to resort to incendiary accusations about people’s character. Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But nothing in this post has anything to do with Harvey or her case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was responding to an original comment. And again, there was no victim blaming on my part. It was brought up that these issues seemed petty and I concurred. You made your stance clear and I’ve made my stance clear. Thank you, have a great day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had a window here to write a powerful song about sexual assault and the aftermath of it considering how she just concluded a years-long nightmare and was vindicated in the end. She couldn’t have predicted the Weinstein bombshell, but the timing would have been great for her to garner some good will and empower young girls with a great song. But she didn’t. I’m not saying she SHOULD write a song about it, as no woman should be required to relive the pain and speak out if they don’t want to. Be she COULD have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do we know she hasn’t written a song like that? Idk if she actually did or not but maybe she did and they’re keeping stuff under wraps? Idk, I get exhausted reading the comments on here about TS. It’s like the Beyoncé articles, people get super worked up about what they think she should or shouldn’t be doing and I get frustrated about it lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right Hellosunshine, we don’t know. I got ahead of myself of course. I realize my comment came across as judgmental and I didn’t mean to be. Maybe she did write a song about it, but I won’t judge her if she didn’t. It’s her story to tell if and when she ever wants to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most, if not all, of this album was recorded prior to the resolution of the lawsuit. And HE sued HER. She countersued to defend herself. Under that situation, her lawyers would have advised total silence on her part until the end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I respected her for going after that DJ. That was totally legit. But she managed to burn up all that goodwill by going right back to her old tricks. There’s no sign of growth. She’s too old for this shtick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Juls- thank you for that. It’s really disheartening to see people policing what she should or shouldn’t be doing based on the court case. She’s already had someone take away her choice to be touched, we shouldn’t be taking away her choice to speak or not speak (or sing) about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Somewhat cryptically, but also obvious.”
That makes absolutely no sense. It’s either cryptic or it’s obvious. It cannot be both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Snake hater.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same old Taylor. Will she ever change? Does she even want to change?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am going to say no, and no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The world is upside down and all she can comment on are highschool boyfriends and cafeteria gossip. YAWN.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Certainly knows her audience!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a shock – she did exactly what she ALWAYS does. Literally very single album follows the same pattern. The only thing remotely different is that she has more targets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But the comments of the people that actually listened to the album are actually about the opposite lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yh but come on we all know no one wants to hear the actual truth here when it comes to Taylor. They would rather it just be a place they can dump all their rational and irrational dislike of the thousands of crimes TSwift has committed against mankind .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she is changing course and planted this article to amp up the surprise factor. We’ll see I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the only people that have listened to her album were the super fans? Aren’t they of course going to give glowing praise about it? Also considering this article is coming from her PR, and the fact that for all intents and purposes she’s using the same old schtick, it’s more likely than not the album is yet again another one of her Burn Books.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Her fans take “extra” to new heights, the reactions from the fans who attended her secret session sound absolutely deranged – she has them believing she is actually their BFF and even her dad told them how they were all in Taylor’s “inner circle” now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Soooo…she is upset that Kim had proof that Swifty was full of it and just going after Kanye after he said he spoke to her about the song and she gave to okay.
As someone who this Kayne needs a timeout, I am even more sick of Swifty and her crap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I CANNOT STAND HER! There, I said it!
Her double standard is just pathetic. And all her Stans even more. Seriously, if Joe Jonas kept writing songs about her, what would she and them say? Also, how bitter is she that Sophie got the ring?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loool u know the mention to Joe is about her current bf Joe Alwyn right, and not Joe Jonas ? In fact as they hung out when he dated Gigi I would say she is fine with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m showing my age. Thank you!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she cares about Joe Jonas at all. I think she fake dated most of these guys. Which makes me wonder, what’s up with that? She’d rather be seen as relationship kryptonite rather than gay or asexual? You know how showbiz is. But there’s more to Tay Tay’s story, for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh god a Kaylor 😶
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Sasha
I hope that isn’t directed at me. I don’t “ship”. I don’t care who she dates. I don’t particularly care for Swifty so certainly “Kaylor” is not on my radar. I care that she might feel pressured to be dishonest about her personal life. Because that ain’t right. It’s about bigotry.
God I hate it when people bring these stupid “ships”. This isn’t tumblr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, I’m showing my age: what does Kaylor mean?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Iknowwhatboyslike, I presume it’s the “ship name” (ughhh I shuddered even typing those words) for Karlie Kloss and Taylor.
Some people believe they’re in a super secret relationship.
I personally don’t, but then I don’t believe Taylor’s in a relationship with anyone, because she’s so devoid of any sexual charisma or a 3 dimensional personality I assume that she’s a cyborg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if she’ll do a big exclusive interview with Vogue or Rolling Stone or Vanity Fair this time around? That’s where the real juice will be – blaming others, not owning up, getting her friends to go on the record, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her dad told a fan at the secret sessions that there would be no interviews .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is an idiot, the second week drop-off on her album is going to break records because her fans will have already bought their 13 copies and any interest in the album will have dissipated because anyone with any interest will have snagged it the first week. Her antics have barely registered a passing blip the past month or two after the hype died down from the music video. She ‘ll easily sell over 1 million first week but it will be interesting to see how the total sales over the next year compare to 1989. Taylor cares way too much about breaking records, picking up awards and selling insane amounts of albums – she needs the press. That’s the difference between her and Beyonce – Bey can do the no interviews thing because she isn’t desperately trying to break sales records and she seems to be chill about not always winning awards, the complete opposite of TayTay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scout, They mean magazine interviews where people can easily twist words and take them out of context to start drama. Sort of like this article that we are posting about today. Magazine interviews don’t sell albums anyway. She has a number of concerts lined up for November and December, that’s what will keep her album afloat, not refusing to do magazine interviews.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really over her. She is immature and a bully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish people would stop being gross and needlessly bringing up her sexual assault case. I get disliking someone, but the level some folks go to is gross.
You need to look at yourself. If you think it’s cool to judge what a victim of sexual assault should or shouldn’t do, then maybe you are worst then a petty woman who writes songs about ex-boyfriends & had a stupid beef with a rapper.
Just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kinda hope the album tanks. She’s not invincible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s gonna do 1989 numbers that’s for sure. The climate has changed and people are tired of the perpetual victim act. That being said her super stans have the power to inflate numbers, so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lynnie,
And she will figure out a way to correct that quick, fast and in a hurry. Remember how she was around and everywhere for a whole year for 1989 (and I am not even including the touring). If this does not sell like it should, we all will have to be ready.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do we know that ‘..Ready for It,’ is about Joe Alwyn? She wrote love songs about bfs she broke up with (Style, Wildest Dreams) and I feel like this might be more about a bf she took a vacation with, like maybe Calvin Harris or even Hiddleston, which was clearly more of a sexy fling for her that broke up her relationship. The only line I can see where it may refer to Joe Alwyn is when she says ‘she was stealing hearts and never saying sorry,’ which could refer to the Hiddleston and Harris break ups, which she initiated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yh ready for it is about joe , it has the line “younger than my ex’s” and she confirmed it all over tumblr that it was about him. Apparently there isn’t any songs on the new album about Tom or Calvin .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If only Taylor had the talent to match all this buzz around her stupid videos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has the buzz because you all give her the attention. Its been 12 years and her haters are still around like she’s new. Meanwhile you ignore all the other singers that really need your support. They’d rather bash a very successful singer they hate rather then support a struggling one they like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, you’re a stan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this point, she might as well ask to be adopted by Orange Lizard and join the cons in the White House. She operates exactly like Baby in Chief (it’s not my fault!?!?!). Grow up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m reserving judgment until the album drops. If it’s more of the same, then come on, move and evolve!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why go to us weekly “sources” when many of her fans have heard the album in full and not one of them have mention tom or anything referencing him? There is a lot of talk about Joe but have not heard anything about tom. I think you guys should finally let this tom thing go, clearly this site is catering to his fans as that’s where I found this link. There is no need to keep dragging us weekly into it because as mentioned, fans have heard the album and not one has come back saying its full of diss tracks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LoL, sis, they all had to sign NDAs – they aren’t allowed to talk about the actual content of the album or they will get sued. Her fans have only been vague in their description of the album which has centered around the tone of the album.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yet you believe us weekly? I will take her fans word over a tabloid any day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where did I say I believed US Weekly? I said her fans literally will get sued to hell and back if they discuss the content when you used fan description of the content as validation for your argument.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor has been mostly silent since she dropped Ready For It. I totally disagree that she’s been in our faces for weeks. She has not yet announced tour dates only that she’ll be at a few Jingle Ball events in December. I have seen a total of 1 report on the London listening session and that was from People.
And seriously what does Harvey Weinstein’s scandal have ANYTHING to do with Taylor? Like she knew all of that would be breaking at the same time as her album? Give me a break guys with this “We don’t need this right now.” A little bit of fun pop dance music is EXACTLY what *I* need right now.
Everyone assuming they know exactly what the album is about is laughable. And just checking JB is STILL putting out songs about Selena and that’s totally fine with everyone? Isn’t Demi Lavoto’s “Sorry Not Sorry” a direct diss track against Wilmer with the majority of her new album about their breakup? How is that any different from Taylor?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor mostly uses her platform to promote herself. She is known for her generosity (like donating money to Kesha’s legal fund in her case against Doctor Luke, donating money to organizations that help survivors of sexual assault after her own sexual assault case, donating money to a Houston food bank after Hurricane Harvey) but she is not known for speaking out against important issues. She has been completely silent about Trump and the current state of politics (my sneaking suspicion is that she voted for Trump) and she’s been notably silent after Harvey Weinstein. You would think after her own sexual assault case she would speak up and say something, empathize with all these victims coming forward. But no, she has remained silent and yes, I somewhat judge her for it.
She’s been silent because she is gearing to be in our faces to promote her upcoming album in a few weeks, that’s the only reason. She’s always used this tactic–be super in our faces while promoting current album than retreating back from the limelight to write new material and prepare new record and then be super in our faces about it. While I’ve enjoyed Taylor’s music in the past, I am sick of her petty, whiny, revenge songs (a strategy she has never deviated from and is well-known for which is what separates her from Demi Lovato who isn’t known for constantly writing diss tracks) and I don’t want her “fun pop dance music” in my face. At this point Taylor just reminds me of a stereotype of a mean, sorority girl/Regina from Mean Girls. Her cattiness and pettiness have ruined any songs I might enjoy from this album.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t even entertaining any more. Does anyone, besides her super fans, care? Do we really need to listen to negative, feud-y, diss songs? Talk about being tone deaf, Taylor. This is 2017 – Trump is president, the Republics are effing up your country, Weinstein is being scorched… and you release a diss album?
Pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe I’m doing this but I’m going to be a Taylor apologist, today. Somebody must have put something special in my morning coffee…
We are living proof that gossip sells! We have discussed her ‘not-so-blind-items’ here on celebitchy countless times. And it has made Taylor a lot of money.
Why the hell would she stray from her niche market? She’s moved away from her love life, to some degree, and is now dishing the dirt on the beefs that WE gossip about. Why not?
Most songs are written based on someone’s personal experience or another…it’s just that the characters aren’t necessarily famous people.
I judge based on whether the music is good or not…if there’s some juicy gossip in there to discuss, that’s kind of fun, in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse