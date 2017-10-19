Donald Trump & the White House spent 24 hours attacking gold-star families

Yesterday, we discussed the story about Donald Trump sociopathic lack of empathy for a fallen American soldier and his pregnant widow. After lying to the press about being the only president who ever called the families of fallen soldiers, Trump went on to make an ass of himself on a call to a widow, telling her that her late husband “knew what he signed up for.” That quote was revealed by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who listened in on the call because the widow put it on speakerphone. Trump then denied, on Twitter, that he ever said that. I honestly hoped that would be the end of it. I mean, how much f–king further can fall? So much deeper. First, he denied it on camera:

Pres. Trump denies lawmaker's account of call with fallen soldier's family: "Didn't say what that congresswoman said. Didn't say it at all." pic.twitter.com/3im4BzfQdr — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 18, 2017

Well, guess what? The aunt of the fallen soldier confirmed that Trump said “he knew what he signed up for.”

The aunt of an Army sergeant killed in Niger, who raised the soldier as her son, said Wednesday that Trump had shown “disrespect” to the soldier’s loved ones as he telephoned them to extend condolences as they drove to the Miami airport to receive his body. Sgt. La David Johnson was one of four American soldiers killed nearly two weeks ago; Trump called the families on Tuesday. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Florida Democrat who was in the car with Johnson’s family, said the president told the widow that Johnson “knew what he signed up for.” She said the president told them something along the lines of “you know this is possible when you sign up but it still hurts.” Cowanda Jones-Johnson, who raised the soldier from age 5 after his mother died, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the Democratic congresswoman’s account was correct. “Yes the statement is true,” she said. “I was in the car and I heard the full conversation.” At the airport, widow Myeshia Johnson leaned in grief across the flag-draped coffin after a military guard received it. “She was crying for the whole time,” Wilson said. “And the worst part of it: When he hung up you know what she turned to me and said? She said he didn’t even remember his name.”

[From The Chicago Tribune]

Yes. I believe Cowanda Jones-Johnson. I do not believe U BUM. I also do not believe Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who had the f–king audacity to try to blame the media and Congresswoman Wilson for the fact that Donald Trump cannot even feign sympathy towards a pregnant widow for a few minutes.

Sanders says Rep. Wilson's comments on Trump's condolence call are "appalling", despite Johnson's mother confirming Wilson's remarks. pic.twitter.com/q36vB2Pffz — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 18, 2017

Sanders: Trump's remarks to Johnson's widow "taken very far out of context by the media", wants "frustration" to be focused on the media. pic.twitter.com/KqvdaDFBP3 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 18, 2017

You know what’s appalling? The Neo-Nazi-in-Chief and all of his enablers, minions, sycophants and apologists. End of. The White House spent a full 24 hours criticizing a gold-star family – including a fallen soldier’s pregnant widow – for being offended by his crass and disgusting words. The White House spent a full 24 hours criticizing a congresswoman because she was there with the gold-star family, and she heard the call and remembered it accurately. The White House spent a full 24 hours criticizing the media for accurately reporting all of the above.

Incidentally, the AP also got in touch with the families of other soldiers who were killed in action this year, during the Trump presidency, and four of the families said they never received a letter or a call. So much for needing to stand for the National Anthem because of the troops and veterans, huh? And finally, the pièce de résistance of this sh-t show: on a call to another gold-star family, Trump offered a personal check of $25,000 to the fallen soldier’s grieving father. The family accepted Trump’s offer but the check was never sent… until the story was reported yesterday, which is when the check was finally sent. And then the White House blamed the media for reporting a gold-star father’s confirmation that he had yet to receive the check

Per @kaitlancollins the $25k check Trump promised to the family of a fallen soldier over the summer was sent today. — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) October 18, 2017