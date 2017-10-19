Donald Trump & the White House spent 24 hours attacking gold-star families

Yesterday, we discussed the story about Donald Trump sociopathic lack of empathy for a fallen American soldier and his pregnant widow. After lying to the press about being the only president who ever called the families of fallen soldiers, Trump went on to make an ass of himself on a call to a widow, telling her that her late husband “knew what he signed up for.” That quote was revealed by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who listened in on the call because the widow put it on speakerphone. Trump then denied, on Twitter, that he ever said that. I honestly hoped that would be the end of it. I mean, how much f–king further can fall? So much deeper. First, he denied it on camera:
Pres. Trump denies lawmaker's account of call with fallen soldier's family: "Didn't say what that congresswoman said. Didn't say it at all." pic.twitter.com/3im4BzfQdr
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 18, 2017
Well, guess what? The aunt of the fallen soldier confirmed that Trump said “he knew what he signed up for.”
The aunt of an Army sergeant killed in Niger, who raised the soldier as her son, said Wednesday that Trump had shown “disrespect” to the soldier’s loved ones as he telephoned them to extend condolences as they drove to the Miami airport to receive his body. Sgt. La David Johnson was one of four American soldiers killed nearly two weeks ago; Trump called the families on Tuesday. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Florida Democrat who was in the car with Johnson’s family, said the president told the widow that Johnson “knew what he signed up for.”
She said the president told them something along the lines of “you know this is possible when you sign up but it still hurts.”
Cowanda Jones-Johnson, who raised the soldier from age 5 after his mother died, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the Democratic congresswoman’s account was correct.
“Yes the statement is true,” she said. “I was in the car and I heard the full conversation.”
At the airport, widow Myeshia Johnson leaned in grief across the flag-draped coffin after a military guard received it. “She was crying for the whole time,” Wilson said. “And the worst part of it: When he hung up you know what she turned to me and said? She said he didn’t even remember his name.”
Yes. I believe Cowanda Jones-Johnson. I do not believe U BUM. I also do not believe Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who had the f–king audacity to try to blame the media and Congresswoman Wilson for the fact that Donald Trump cannot even feign sympathy towards a pregnant widow for a few minutes.
Sanders says Rep. Wilson's comments on Trump's condolence call are "appalling", despite Johnson's mother confirming Wilson's remarks. pic.twitter.com/q36vB2Pffz
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 18, 2017
Sanders: Trump's remarks to Johnson's widow "taken very far out of context by the media", wants "frustration" to be focused on the media. pic.twitter.com/KqvdaDFBP3
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 18, 2017
You know what’s appalling? The Neo-Nazi-in-Chief and all of his enablers, minions, sycophants and apologists. End of. The White House spent a full 24 hours criticizing a gold-star family – including a fallen soldier’s pregnant widow – for being offended by his crass and disgusting words. The White House spent a full 24 hours criticizing a congresswoman because she was there with the gold-star family, and she heard the call and remembered it accurately. The White House spent a full 24 hours criticizing the media for accurately reporting all of the above.
Incidentally, the AP also got in touch with the families of other soldiers who were killed in action this year, during the Trump presidency, and four of the families said they never received a letter or a call. So much for needing to stand for the National Anthem because of the troops and veterans, huh? And finally, the pièce de résistance of this sh-t show: on a call to another gold-star family, Trump offered a personal check of $25,000 to the fallen soldier’s grieving father. The family accepted Trump’s offer but the check was never sent… until the story was reported yesterday, which is when the check was finally sent. And then the White House blamed the media for reporting a gold-star father’s confirmation that he had yet to receive the check
Per @kaitlancollins the $25k check Trump promised to the family of a fallen soldier over the summer was sent today.
— Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) October 18, 2017
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Every day holds a new low for our American President. Middle America this is what you voted for…Are you still happy that Hillary isn’t President?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe they are still perfectly happy. If Hitler had run against Hillary, they’d have voted for Adolph.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much this. It doesn’t matter what Trump does, as long as a liberal isn’t on the White House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, sadly Jerusha is right. As someone said somewhere recently, this is the GOP’s long con and Trump is the end game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate to say it, but since we do not have national service, the vast majority of our troops come from poor-to-working class whites and minorities. That means the suburban middle class has no skin whatever in this game and other than some mile-wide, inch-deep social media outrage they don’t give a good g-ddamn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s knows hatred of HRC is his bread and butter. That’s why he talks about her so much. He’s tweeting about that uranium deal this morning. It’s pretty much all he has.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if all of the coal miners who supported him feel? Are they enjoying the nonexistent jobs of shoveling “clean coal” that Trump promised? I bet the ones with black lung disease who depend on Obamacare to live are probably freaking out, but still pretend to support all of Trumps cruel decisions. They still say he’s better than Hillary
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hate to say this but black lungs or not, if hose coal miners knowingly voted in an unqualified bigot, they deserve to have their health care taken away by their orange hero. They deserve to be punished for what they have brought onto the 3 million voters who voted for the other candidate…you know the woman with the emails…who’s known to be sane and experienced…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A couple of days ago, I got stuck listening to Rush Limbaugh and they live in a distorted reality where Trump is doing a great job and the mean media won’t report it. He actually said that Americans are feeling really empowered and hopeful because of all the great changes Trump is making.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think about this all the time — how do we combat that? It feels like such a hopeless battle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Esmom, I think we need to motivate the people that didn’t vote in the last election to vote in the next. we may need to give up on actual Trump supporters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I blame Democrats for a great deal of this. They didn’t take people like Limbaugh seriously until it was too late. The right wing has perverted the left’s message and made the Democratic brand so toxic f*cking Donald Trump was elected.
After getting their asses handed to them the Dems elected the same leadership that has failed us over and over. Doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So their mantra is everything I don’t like is fake news. Yesterday a bunch of Trump supporters commented fake news all over stories about his call to the widow. They also say the media is corrupt and trying to tear us all apart. A lady yesterday said that the fact the family spoke to CNN told her it was fake because CNN is a lying corrupt liberal outlet trying to make the president look bad. Someone asked what she would consider a legit news outlet, Fox? Breitbart? InfoWars? and this woman said she researched things carefully but wouldn’t really answer the question. And this was on the Scary Mommy fb page, not even a news page. I think people did underestimate the power of people like Rush and Alex Jones (barf barf) and Bannon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan….I totally agree with you. If the Democratic leadership think they are going to benefit from the Frump chaos, they are mistaken. Many, many people are frustrated and disgusted with the Democratic Party. Most of the young people I know are registering as Independents and are looking for third party options such as the Working Families Party to,throw their support behind. The Dems are in deep trouble and too blind to know it. Personally, I registered as an Independent years ago though I still support and vote Democratic. But I no longer donate or give to the Democratic Party. My donations go directly to candidates who share my beliefs and whom the National Party has written off and refuse to support. And others I know do the same thing. The National Dem Party will never get another dime of their money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Moonbeam. People don’t realize that Sinclair Broadcasting reaches a third of Americans homes through local news and many people receive a very partisan conservative message:
“The country’s largest owner of local TV stations, the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which reaches over a third of homes across the nation, wants to get even bigger by merging with the Tribune Media Company. But Sinclair is raising concerns among media watchers because of its practice of combining news with partisan political opinion.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/sinclair-broadcasting-puts-partisan-tilt-trusted-local-news“
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan and IlsaLund
I am an Independent too. I have been for years. I vote Democrat, but the party irritates me with their complete ineptitude. Pelosi and Schumer have done what? Please, someone, tell me what great strides have been made under them? I wish HRC would have won, but the Dems are out of touch and seem to think this is 2005 or something. In the eight years, Obama was our POTUS every single year, new voters became eligible so by 2016 these were 26-27-year-olds and then add the ones who began to vote, and we get up to 30 or so.
They both need to sit down.
We don’t effing make freaking deals with a Nazi. Oh look he backed out!
Quelle surprise!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
actually, they are. on facebook, following a thread, the trumpers were not even trying to deny any of what transpired over the past few days…just saying “still better than Hillary”. there is no convincing them. they’re still saying stuff like “investigate her emails and lock her up!” like, WTF, what reality do they live in?
ETA notice the defensive posture he has when he’s denying. he’s so easy to read.
further note: it took him two weeks to even COMMENT on the four deceased American soldiers, but less than 24 hours to “punch back” at the Dem FEMALE rep who criticized him. this is the epitome of his persona. F everyone else, it’s always about HIM and how HE is affected. I loathe this turd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I’ve noticed his body language, too. It’s so telling and also just so unprofessional and unpresidential. He looks like a sullen, bratty kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It concerns me deeply that so many adults lack the ability to recognize or acknowledge inappropriate behavior or extrapolate the potential causes and consequences of said inappropriate behavior. Are people really this dumbed down? It’s very upsetting.
And maybe just maybe people need to consider that their own personal shortcomings could be having a direct effect on their lot in life, rather than uppity women or encroaching POC. Wild, I know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much guys. They still post meme after disparaging meme about Hillary even though Trump is president. He literally could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue. It would still be Hillary’s fault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so damn embarrassing. Literally every single day he spews something vile from his tiny brain and out of his big mouth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@denise. You can cut the Middle America crap because there were states on opposite coasts that he won the electorate. I am sick of hearing this. Stop thinking east and west coast is above it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to call him every filthy, horrible, worst name in the English language, or any language, but none would come close to describing how much I detest this piece of garbage. And that last pic… I want so much to stuff one of my uncle’s massive salamis into that anusgob.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All those ignorant idiots who scrutinized Obama’s every word and rallied for Trump nonstop are suddenly very quiet on their own pages, they don’t post constant memes or support for him anymore. I’m seeing them on Facebook news pages talking about other things that have nothing to do with how awful Trump is, like the NFL and abortion issues, which tells me outlets like Fox and conservative sites are probably doing some major distraction pieces, and of course they still talk about Obama and Clinton. Anytime I dare to challenge them I get told I’m a snowflake or need a paci, no actual thought out arguments, lol, it’s their go to statement because they’re too fkng stupid to think for themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a vile pig. I’m disgusted in him, all who voted for him and all his pathetic minions. This time will be looked back upon with shame and disgrace. I love my country but right now I’m angry and afraid. Shame on you Trump. Shame on you Republicans. Shame on you America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure that I love my country anymore. Look at what we’ve become and how quickly and easily we became it. The past year has really lifted the curtain on some deeply disturbing problems with our country.
I just wish those of us who didn’t vote for this ahole could take our country back. Deport the Trumpsters already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t loved this country since Ferguson. That’s when my active activism really kicked in
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember when John Edwards said there were two Americas? He sure was right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in very blue Maryland. I keep hoping the blue states somehow secede even if its not realistic. So tired of the Midwest and Florida deciding our fate every 4 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Nicole – How could you possibly love a country that treats black Americans with such disregard? It is enraging and appalling. The only thing worse than the way we treat our citizens of color is the sheer number of us who turn a blind eye.
I don’t even know what to say anymore.
We are disgusting.
@Megan-YES I do remember that quote from Edwards. IIRC he was referring to unequal distribution of wealth. Sadly, the economic gap will inevitably become greater in the next three years. We are so f*cked.
@Angela82 – I’ve said the same about New England but I’d be MORE than willing to take Maryland with us. Hell, New York too…Cali…every sanctuary city. How can we make this happen?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its like loving an abuser…until you wake up and realize what it is
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten, you and all non-trumpers are welcome to join Canada. We’d be happy to have you guys. You’ll pay higher taxes but you’ll get healthcare, control over your reproductive rights, less racism (not perfect, we’re working on things) and a PM who makes us Liberals proud (yes, the conservatives hate him, but whatever.) What do you say?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten: I curse this country every day and I’m so tired of people telling me I have to love America or I should leave it. First off I think part of trying to love something is to be critical of everything wrong with it. And America has a lot of wrong with it. Secondly, it isn’t as simple as “leave”. Another country would have to accept me and then I would have to try to find a job among millions who have lived in that country all their life and have paid taxes. I doubt I could ever get any type of refugee status or benefits. I am perfectly fine saying I don’t like America and that is just how it has to be until some radical changes occur but I am not holding my breath. Part of this being a free country (if it even is these days) is being allowed to feel how I want to feel. I am sick of folks being ok w/ police brutality and (yes) flat out murder of POC and now Orange Hitler who is so inept he can’t even fake empathy for dead soldiers, but heaven forbid someone kneels. We also have a congress that doesn’t give a rats a$$ about its own citizens. What happened to having a government that served the people??? Fox News has done a number on at least 1/3 of the population.
@vauvert: That is my back up plan as a dual citizen (I am lucky). I told my mom if we even make it the 4 years and he gets re-elected I’m leaving. I am barely holding it together right now. About the only thing keeping me from following through as a dual Canadian citizen is my cushy Fed job and retirement. That being said I have been shopping around a bit to see if any Canadian gov’t jobs are available for when I depart lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Kitten, I get what you are saying totally. But the majority didn’t vote for him. His opponents giving up is what the minority of his supporters want. I know how frustrating it is but yet I have no clue how truly frustrating it is for African Americans. I know it is so disheartening & exhausting, but we can’t give up.
I like your comments on this site & just trying to give a little moral support & group *hug*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hai guys. Sorry to be the wet noodle of the day, but I really don’t like all the secession talk, even if it’s kind of a joke. That scares the sh!t out of me, to be honest, because what about those of us that live in red states but have blue hearts? I was born in GA, I’ve lived here all my life, and I’m still in my early twenties without the financial stability to just up and move to a new state if I need to. I’m terrified of being stuck in the Republican States of America if something like that ever did come to pass. I know there are plenty of ass-backwards people here that would LOVE to secede and become their own little red country and just let this chaos continue to drag us further into the bowels of hell. What about those of us that didn’t vote for Trump but get caught up in that, hypothetically? Plus, it feels weird to talk about secession with people still waiving real-life confederate flags and believing everything that stands for. I just don’t think we should go there, jmo.
And really… even if this country is kind of sh!t and breaking our hearts every which way (climbs up on soapbox), if we really do believe in what we say we believe in, don’t we have to fight like hell for that? I don’t know if I know the right words for what I mean, and I’m honestly kind of emotional typing this so I hope it makes sense. But if we do hold ourselves to the standard of being kinder, more compassionate, and more human than the toxic leeches that have invaded our leadership right now, don’t we have to fight like hell to keep this country, this whole country, moving in a more positive direction? Even if, right now, that simply means doing everything we can to keep us from regressing too far backward until we can vote in better leadership and move forward again? Isn’t that what we think America is? Idk. Maybe I’m naive. But I’m just feeling a lot of feels this morning and you guys are my people, so this is where I let it out. Hugs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right now I am disgusted with America. My fellow citizens literally make me sick to my stomach. But I am an American because this country gave refugee to persecuted religious minorities on both sides of my family. Frankly, I feel obligated to keep working to make America a better place.
Right now I am more beat down and discouraged than I have ever been, but my mom assures me when she was a young civil rights worker there were more dark moments than light moments, but they knew their cause was right and they soldiered on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t love America anymore. I am ashamed of this country. I tried to believe that the good nature of Americans would win out, and then they voted for him.
Sure there was cheating blah blah, but the blame is squarely on the shoulders of Trump voters. I don’t want to hear about people not voting, or Bernie bros or Russian bots or HRC didn’t go to Michigan. The fault is that 60 million people went to a voting booth and chose a man who has been an insane, vile, corrupt butt boil his whole life.
Blame them. It is their fault.
I don’t want to hear a single dolt say they didn’t know he was like this. BS he came down the escalator spouting racist garbage with his ridiculous wife in that tacky, trashy tower. WhoTF said OH THAT GUY LOOKS LEGIT! Who in their right mind would look at that idiot and think he would make a great POTUS. Dumbass Americans that is who. I rebuke every single ashole who voted for him. I don’t care if you suffer. I don’t care if you have an opioid crisis. I DGAF if you can’t get your medications. I DGAF if you can’t get a job. I DGAF if their lives are cesspools of misery. They are all dead to me.
That isn’t even my nature. I prided myself on being an empathetic person who cared about people and could see the good in everyone. I used to think surely the majority of Americans know when things are unjust and want a peaceful, prosperous country. I didn’t realize how rotten to the core this country is and how many maggots like it that way. I tried. I gave my time and money to causes and had been fighting for equality along with my parents since I was a toddler. Seriously there are pictures of me with my parents at events and protests as a baby. My passionate causes such as the environment, animals, feminism, racism, bigotry, justice, poverty, gender issues, healthcare, and peace are gleefully spit on and handled with such cruelty that it takes my breath away. I didn’t believe in these things for myself, I wanted it for everyone all over the world and thought America’s heart was in the same place.
I am not who I used to be anymore, and I tried to cling to hope, but I am changed, and there is bitterness in my soul now. I think a little of my innocence and optimism died when they allowed George Zimmerman to go free. I think about Trayvon Martin every day, and I still cry about him. He represents for me the moment I began to recognize that there was something very ugly in this nation beyond what I ever imagined.
I see them all now. I hate them. I hate 60 million people who live in this country who voted for 45 and his cohorts. I don’t mean dislike. I mean hate, and I refuse to let it consume me, so I direct it where it belongs. No one who voted for him is welcome in my life, and that includes family. The only person I have ever hated like I hate 45 is Adolph Hitler for murdering 6 million of my people and the 3 million others who went down with us. It is a black deep endless loathing that I have to categorize mentally, or it will consume me.
My heart is all in for everyone else who tried and keeps trying. The good of this I have grown and want to keep growing. But I may have to grow in another country if it gets much worse. I don’t owe this country my taxes or the futures of my children so if it doesn’t turn around I am determined to live elsewhere, probably Canada.
So every voter who threw our country under the bus is responsible for every last thing that happens to us. Every Tweet. Every Nazi march. Every disrespected soldier. Every baby and child that dies from lack of healthcare. For every citizen who died in the wildfires. Every citizen who died in PR and the Virgin Islands. Every immigrant who is deported back to violence. Every black man killed by cops. Every person who dies lack of medical treatment or from reckless deregulation, gun violence, and injustice. It is all on them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan: Exactly – sadly my own family disgusts me. Well those who voted for this a-hole and continue to devolve into right wing racist Christian extremists. I don’t care if they are my elders. If you voted for someone like Trump (and worse haven’t regretted) that’s all I need to know about you. I really hate feeling this way about America. I had my dark periods during W, but nothing like I feel since Nov 9. I never felt deep shame to say I live here.
That being said I am going to continue to press on. I think living in a blue state has helped my mental state some. I feel bad for those who are blue and live in chronically red states. I honestly couldn’t do it. I tell my boyfriend all the time I wouldn’t mind leaving DC/MD but there is no way I am going any further South.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose: You have summed up my feelings perfectly. I told my mom I may skip out on Thanksgiving this year. I don’t want to interact with my psycho aunt who voted for this orange creature. Her hate and faux Christianity (that masks racism) is not welcome in my life. Its bad enough Thanksgiving is all about American Indians being slaughtered.
Lately I find it hard to not go on a “I hate America” tirade. My parents expect me to differentiate b/w this administration and their evil and America itself. And obviously more people voted for Hillary. But like you said there are 62 million who were ok voting for someone who is the definition of evil and inhumane. Honestly this America is the reason he is there and I cannot separate it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, trump voters are the ones to blame for him getting in, but the Rs in congress are to blame for him still BEING in.
they have plenty of reasons to remove him from office but they choose not to because they want to pass their agenda…which they can’t even do while holding both the senate and the house. party over country. and it’s sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES this really should not be overlooked and cannot be stated often enough. The GOP is making this happen and the 2018 mid-terms have never been more crucial.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate, loathe, despise, revile this subhuman waste of flesh. If my Roget’s were handy, I’d have more words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I’ve run out of words to describe the lowlife douchbag occupying the W.H. And a hearty f**k you to all his enablers who help keep him there. Will there ever come a time when McConnell, Ryan, and other Republicans put their country ahead of their blasted party?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys are doing great with the descriptions. I like the conclusions reached yesterday on, I believe, Nicole Wallace’s show. Will Trump ever reach an ultimate low? The unanimous answer was NO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watch Nicole and her disgust soothes me sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This nightmare is intolerable. Mueller needs to work faster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! Haven’t heard anything lately either. Between 45, NK and the constant attacks on health care I’m a mess of anxiety and fear. Not even being dramatic. I think about it daily. Especially NK. How is all of this going to end???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Mueller just interviewed Sean Spicer, all day on monday. Yesterday, Sessions testified and it was a doozy.
Not that anything will happen, he committed perjury, again, but it will just be glossed over.
Then there is this, which is certainly not getting enough air time:
https://twitter.com/SethAbramson/status/920052036120596480
and if you don’t follow Seth, I suggest you do. Excellent information, easy to read and understand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loathe him. I watched Rachel Maddow’s show last night. Something is really going on here. What really happened in Niger? Trump is desperate not to draw attention to it. I was crying watching the video of Myeisha Johnson greet her husband’s casket and the look on her daughter’s face. Someone said it reminded them of the JFK Jr saluting his father’s casket and that really resonated with me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We need a full investigation into the Niger situation. Why are we even there? But our troops there were put at greater risk when Chad pulled out. And why did Chad pull out? In retaliation for being on Orange Voldy’s Muslim Ban list. Trump’s bigotry got those four troops killed and then he disrespected them and their families.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe then we can add little Niger 4 ribbons to our Twitter pictures, make little poems called The Boys of Niger, call Trump the Butcher of Niger, make bumper stickers saying Trump lied and four died… Remember Niger, have shirts saying The Niger Four and have Trey Gowdy launch a full investigation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Moon Beam, you might be joking but honestly that’s how all this anti-Hillary stuff became so incredibly pervasive. People don’t even know what they’re supporting, but as long as it’s packaged neatly into a multitude of easily digestible and sharable bits like that it works. I really think you might be onto something, when it comes to combatting the right’s garbage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ archiegoodwin what was the tweet? It got taken down I think
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a pop up, maybe it just didn’t load for you? anyway, here is the article
https://newrepublic.com/article/145323/donald-trump-installing-mole-mueller-probe
I hadn’t heard of this source, but Seth is right on target so if he reposted it, I trust it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, follow Seth. The tweet still exists. Sometimes, removing the s before the : helps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@archiegoodwin thank you! That is a very concerning article. I hope Muller has his game plan in motion and is staying 2 steps ahead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know but I’m thinking more and more that we can’t count on Mueller. The scary fact is nothing may come of his work. The only way to get rid of Trump is to win at the polls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have hope. Watergate took awhile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I made peace with this very likely outcome months ago. This is all so disheartening and depressing but we need to keep resisting however we can.
We shouldn’t be putting all our hope and faith in Mueller because there is no certain outcome at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have more faith in Mueller than I do in the polls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like the worst person you went to elementary school with became president…at that age!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He cannot even lie convincingly. We see through you, U BUM.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll say it now…f*ck trump supporters and enablers. Screw the NFL for pretending that standing for the anthem is more important than black lives. And screw trump for being the biggest POS in charge of this so called great nation.
I’m frankly embarrassed to even call myself American
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s mentally ill and as mean spirited a bully as Harvey Weinstein. His cavalier, cruel attitude toward the wife of a fallen soldier (and given his previous racist behavior it most definitely is because the soldier was black ), and the lying to Gold Star family member that he is sending money is appalling.
dump’s twitter raging against NFL players not being patriotic is a projection, deflection, a dump game that has wasted our time as a nation and is being orchestrated by Putin.
Don’t even get me started on evil Koch and Mercer puppet Pence.
We are living in a very dangerous time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything is awful. I can’t think of anything else to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep that about covers it. No need to elaborate. Life is shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time he talks I try to imagine the same words coming out of Obama’s mouth.
Would NEVER happen!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and yet imaging the apoplectic rage if they ever had. it would be 24/7 on Faux news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sanders range of expressions-sullen to I smelled a fart. But don’t worry, Sarah, after you’re gone from our lives I’m sure you’ll be able to get a job shilling for a tobacco company or an assault rifle company.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can easily envision her selling assault weapons with a ciggie dangling from her grimacing mouth and in a Arkansas gun shed that passes as a store. Muttering incomprehensibly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is mean and trivial of me. But Aidy Bryant is far too adorable to play Sanders on SNL. I demand Zach Galifinakis. I have seen him nail that accent in several films. I want him to scream “It’s Infrastructure week, ya’ll.” Jersusha, I don’t have to tell you Sanders is a disgrace to our part of the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@third ginger. Latest poll in Alabama-Jones 42%, RacistHomophobicMisogynistic Pig 42%. In ALABAMA!! You’d think the RHM Pig would be eight points ahead, at least.
Vote Doug Jones! @GDouglasJones should anyone care to help out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I agree with you, Aidy is beautiful and can’t dim the sparkle in her eyes enough to really capture the cruelty of dead-eyed Sarah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sanders is really appalling. As well as the awful contents of what she says, she is charmless, monotone, inarticulate, humourless, and is wearing too much eye make up. That’s it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I call her, Sarah gets-uglier-with-every-word Hucabee Sanders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Jesus. These people! We’re in Germany, most of us are sceptical of our military and our soldiers – for the obvious reasons. All hell would break lose if our Chancellor – any official, really – would be this disrespectful to the family of a fallen soldier. No one would come out in his defense, no one! I’m so sorry for the Johnson family. They should not have to put up with this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously. Next time I hear a Trumpster preach about patriotism and respecting our troops I will seriously lose it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s still hard processing last year we had Obama who was a decent, kind and patriotic man who truly respected this country and its people, even those that didn’t like him or his politics. Now we have a venal, man baby that hates anyone who didn’t vote for him or disagrees with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This disgusting monster needs to go, and his enablers need to go just as fast. Yesterday, I watched all of this online all day and night, (still have no cable) and cried. How can anyone, his family, supporters or politicians, think this is okay for him to do? The leader of our country should have a heart and manners, not be so cold, thoughtless, and rude. Enough is enough!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There never really is a low with this man, is there. Not for him and certainly not for the people slavishly following him STILL. The latest defense is that “well, he’s just awkward and didn’t really know what to say, IS THAT A CRIME? LIBERALS WILL PICK ON ANYTHING”.
He’s the godd*amn PRESIDENT. How f*cking hard is it to simply stick to “I’m sorry for your loss. The country supports you and your husband La David’s sacrifice will not be forgotten”. Write it down on a f*cking piece of paper if you don’t think you can remember that much. Not to mention, I’m pretty certain that every single military family is all too aware of what they signed up for every single time a loved one is called up. There was absolutely zero need for this remark, but it’s like he has to make sure you know that nothing can in any way be blamed on him.
Obama was excoriated for among other things, not wearing a flag pin on his lapel. Can you imagine the unending howls if he had done this?
And then to double down on such a ridiculous, cruel lie even when there is proof that he has done so. And calling in his press room harpy to chime in.
What an evil, soulless man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obama was excoriated for eating Dijon mustard and wearing a tan suit. I long for the days of such “scandals”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was excoriated for existing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still hear people commenting on a pair of”mom jeans” that he wore one time. There’s nothing bad to say about Obama, so they’re desperate enough to say he’s terrible for eaing mustard and a couple of outfits he wore
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And don’t forget, Michelle had the nerve to show her arms! Although it was perfectly fine with the R’s when Melania wore that tight white top about ten days ago that clearly showed her nipples.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Giddy, please remember that MO has the Constitutional Right to bare arms! Thank you, I’ll be here all week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They had the congress woman call on the View yesterday. I literally cried in front of my son. That poor family. I cannot fathom the pain and terror of navigating a pregnancy as you bury your beloved.
Sick. Just sickening. Please stop the world, I want to get off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On MSNBC yesterday, the anchor was narrating the film of the widow leaning over to kiss her husband’s casket. I think the anchor was Stephanie Ruhle, and she became overwhelmed and started crying. That’s because she’s kind, and empathetic , and has real human emotions. The sociopath in the WH has no idea why people are upset.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could feel my heart turning over when I watched it..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Today Stephanie Ruhle is trying to give the Dotard the benefit of the doubt. I just don’t understand why the press keeps catering to the Dotard and trying to make excuses for him. She even went so far as to state that even Obama didn’t call all of the families.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did too. I cried and I couldn’t even post on that thread yesterday. I have no words but only tears for that family. Gofundme raised money for the family but it will never erase their loss and treatment from that lunatic in DC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is all a defective game. Go back and watch the Sessions hearing. Not only is he in contempt of congress but he admittedly perjured himself.
At least watch Maddow’s show from last night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. All distraction. I wonder if that’s what took him so long to respond?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so glad that Rachel brought up the fact that no one seems to be investigating what actually happened in Niger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John McCain is. He says the White House is not being “up front” about the attack and giving him the documents his committee needs to investigate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Dotard and WH spent 24 hours attacking a gold star family because there are no adults in the WH and the GOP are too afraid of what the Russians have on them to stop the Dotard.
The Dotard seems to think that everyone, including gold star families simply exist to stroke his ego. This was supposed to be about the gold star families, but the Dotard wanted it to be another praisefest like the one he received from the governor of Puerto Rico and Jennifer. This is why the Dotard is upset. He called the families and he wanted the families to then give interviews praising him just like he made the officials in Puerto Rico sit around a table and praise him during his visit to PR. This needs to stop. The Dotard treats this presidency like it’s one big reality tv show. He tells lies because no one is making him pay for the consequences of his actions. He bullies because the systems put in place to discipline him have given him a pass. The press gave the Dotard way too much credit, he wasn’t deflecting by attacking gold star families yesterday. The Dotard is scared because Mueller is getting close( I hope that Mueller doesn’t fall into the same complicity trap that we saw Burr do) and upset because this presidency is not going the way he played it out in his head. He thinks about one thing and that’s himself.
The most disturbing thing, were the people outside of the WH who were defending the Dotard’s comments to the gold star family. Chris Matthews has done many segments on how the Dotard tells half-truths(he refuses to call the Dotard’s lies lies) and his lack of empathy, but yesterday Chris Matthews decided that compared to the 2 congresswomen and the soldier’s mother, that the Dotard was the virtue of honesty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Republicans aren’t afraid of what Russia has on them, they are ride or die for Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump will hurt as many people as he has to, in order to create a smokescreen of outrage to hide his crimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’ve said it. This pattern is so evident.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Insane twitter ranting this morning about: the budget & taxes; the media not paying attention to that ridiculous story of Hillary selling all the US uranium to Russia & keeping the money for herself; and who paid for the dossier with the pee tape?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And retweeting Fox and Friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SMDH it’s hard to believe that it’s a real person tweeting this bullshit.
This is Russian bot-level nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because he is vindictive and petty, he lets his bitterness against Obama overshadow his life and ends up worsening situations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get this motherfucker out of the White House by any means necessary. He is an abomination and a dangerous one at that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The most disturbing thing is the article that Politico wrote. A source(Ivanka) leaked the “draft” of a sympathy letter that the WH staff(Ivanka) supposedly wrote on Oct 5 about the fallen soldiers. There are many red flags with Politico’s story.
Why were we just hearing about this letter on Wednesday? Sarah didn’t say anything about this letter on Monday or Tuesday. It was only after the backlash continued to build against the Dotard that Sarah and a WH source(Ivanka) announced the existence of the draft letter.
Sarah was asked about the soldiers weeks ago and she didn’t mention this draft letter once. If the draft letter existed on Oct 5 like Politico’s source claimed, then why wasn’t it read that very same day the WH reporter first brought up to fallen soldiers to Sarah? Possibly because the letter didn’t exist until yesterday.
According to the WH source, the draft was never released or given to the Dotard because the WH staff all agreed that it would sound better coming from Sarah. See the problem with Politico’s article? Why would a statement about the 4 fallen soldiers sound better coming from Sarah, the WH spokesperson who SNL labeled as full of nonsense? How stupid does Politico think we are? This should have been an indication to them that the source who showed them the draft letter is conning them.
Then there are the Dotard’s own statements. He said that he didn’t write the letters to the families until the day of the press release in the garden. Why would he have to write letters, if that draft letter already existed because according to the source it was written on Oct 5?
Politico said that the person who wrote the draft letter hung up on them when they called. Why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“46% of Americans think the Media is inventing stories about Trump & his Administration.” @FoxNews It is actually much worse than this!”-The Dotard
Yesterday it was revealed that an account that had been retweeted by the Dotard and his supporters was a Russian bot. How many times does this have to happen before the press wakes up? The majority of the Dotard supporters are bots. It would be interesting if the press were able to determine what percentage of the 30% and the 98% of the GOP voters who still support the Dotard are actually bots. You can watch them in action as they attack anyone who the Dotard targets. First there won’t be any negative comments about the person and then within minutes the timeline is full of negative comments about the person. The real focus should be on what percentage of the “Americans” who took that poll were really Russian bots. Another thing about this poll is that it greatly contradicts previous polls that said that people believe the press over the Dotard and that the Dotard is very dishonest and tells lies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe the polls for a second. Once they revealed how many of his followers were fakes I believe nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you see who was pushing Russian propaganda prior to the election?
Yep…Jr. and KellyAnne.
Deflect!
Preibus and Spicer interviewed by Mueller for hours each?
Distract!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, I read that too. And Jared’s investments/borrowed money? like that. are coming due, something like 1.32 billion, and he doesn’t have it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The press also missed another disgusting part of The Dotard’s statement in the garden. The Dotard asked why the families don’t call him first and why does he have to be the first to call. So you see, the Dotard seems to think that he should be celebrated and praised under any and every circumstance. Hurricane in Puerto Rico. What’s the proper response according to the Dotard? Praise him. 4 soldiers are ambushed and killed. What’s the proper response according to the Dotard? The families of the fallen soldiers have to praise him. This isn’t about deflecting or creating a diversion. The Dotard is upset because he isn’t being praised. Where are the adults in the WH?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mueller is closing in, and faster than anyone anticipated. That’s why Donnie Two Scoops tweets about the Steele Dossier and implying the FBI is corrupt.
It’s going to be a great Christmas season!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I admire your optimism so much, Eric, and I truly hope you’re right.
Because this cannot continue.
WE cannot continue like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten.
I and 65 million Americans and an untold number of world-wide resistors have your back!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right back atcha, Eric.
You have that awesome bench in Cali doing great work, too.
You should be very proud of your state. ♥
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I guess it’s not too bad having Schiff, Harris, Brown, Feinstein, Lieu and an awesome AG.
But Rorhbacher and Nunes have to go! Jesus!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Monster surrounded by minions. It’s not about political affiliation. This man is just a monster. Heartless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah Suckabee Slanders in particular annoys me. How does the good Christian justify all the blatant lies on behalf of her hateful, incompetent, dangerous, train wreck of a boss?? How is this ok? Is this what Jesus would do? It’s pure shameless evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten. Where on the globe are you?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesterday was such a low day. Maybe the lowest since this piece of orange garbage took office. Watching La David’s widow and little girl by his coffin was just it for me. I don’t how people can actually stomach that this POS is our president
Report this comment as spam or abuse