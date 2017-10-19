Harvey Weinstein ‘would like to stay in the business, he loves making movies’

The Hollywood Reporter used an especially gross cartoon of Harvey Weinstein for their new cover story. Good. The man is a sentient gargoyle. Anyway, there are now thousands of stories about Harvey Weinstein but I know everyone is getting really tired and depressed. So let’s just do some highlights/lowlights. First off, you can see some of THR’s cover story coverage here – there are several guest columns about the abuse of power and the amount of toxic masculinity within Hollywood.
Linda Bloodworth Thomason’s column. In another THR op-ed, Thomason – the creator of Designing Women – writes that “The No. 1 casting criterion for an actress is that she be ‘hot and f—able” and says that she warned Democratic operatives about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior years ago.
Harvey’s baby promise. Us Weekly has a story in their new issue about how Weinstein “raced” to Georgina Chapman when the news broke about his years of assault and harassment. A source tells Us Weekly: “They had a heart-to-heart, and she said they would get through this together. Georgina told him she wanted to have another child. Harvey promised her he could do that.” But as the stories kept coming out, Georgina couldn’t deal with it any longer: “The sheer weight of the allegations was too much. She is stunned by the news.” As for why she stayed with him for so long, the source says “He treated her extremely well… He wooed her with lavish gifts.” But they say she will “never” take him back.
Harvey isn’t even in fake rehab. E! News reports that Weinstein is just hanging out in Arizona and he hasn’t entered rehab yet, and he probably never will because he “is confident the controversy will eventually fade.” A source tells E!: “Harvey is not in any type of traditional or formal rehab. He is receiving some type of treatment and counseling in Arizona.” He’s even plotting his comeback – the source says: “He is still figuring out his next move, but would like to stay in the business. He loves making movies and is convinced he will find people that will work with him. The reality of what’s happening still hasn’t set in. He has an enormous ego and plans to come back and do what he does best. He really thinks he will be able to put this behind him and move on.” Ugh.
In a word, NO!
As much as these stories are a trigger for me and so many women, they need to keep coming out, because that is the only way we can all ensure that he (and hopefully others like him) lose their power once and for all
Yes, exactly. He wants us to stop talking about him and move on; we can’t let that happen.
There’s no sweeping this back under the rug, Pigstein.
Hollywood is the ultimate two-faced cess pool.
Regardless of the hideousness of anyone’s behavior it’s all about “what have you done for me lately?”
If Harvey can keep the gravy train running and making money for the machine, he will be back.
I think that the fact that his company was struggling financially is more likely to stop him from rebuilding his career. He could probably make a comeback if it were just the sexual assault and harassment because that’s how little people care about when.
*women.
And I would like him to go to hell. So what do we do?
And team Georgina is planting stories in The Enquirer Lite (Us mag)?? Stop it. It’s not helping. I don’t believe she was a naive waif longing to have more of his babies. This narrative is gross and just makes her look like a willing co-conspirator trying to weasel her way out of a big mess. Again, she knew he was a sleaze when she married him.
Motion to have all header pictures on these stories be of puppies and kittens from now on, please. I cannot look at this disgusting monsters face anymore.
He’s like my 3.5 year old who is just ASTOUNDED when there are consequences for his actions.
Most narcissistic sociopaths are and not all of them look like Harvey, I would venture to say many do not.
Karma face. That’s all I have.
He’s such a psychopath, he’ll never admit he needs treatment.
Not to thread jack but has anyone seen the video of Uma saying she is too angry to talk but has plenty to say. Check it out, the look on her face. She. is. not. playing. and was as close to Harvey as Gwyneth, not to mention Quentin. Harvey is done forever
https://www.accesshollywood.com/videos/uma-thurman-gets-emotional-about-women-speaking-out-on-sexual-harassment-in-hollywood/
Wow her voice and posturing say so much more than her words – which I’ll wait to hear as I know they’ll be powerful. Between working with Harvey, being tarintino’s muse and working with a bunch of notable large ego males in the industry, I’m sure she has numerous stories.
yeah, so would many of the women he bullied out of the movie business.
Exactly HBIC. This needs to be shouted from the rooftops. He has ruined countless careers because of this same ego he is displaying now. Can they have their careers back please? Of course he wants back in. And if this is allowed to happen, he will go right back to harassing, assaulting, raping, and ruining careers. He loved it. He loved the power and control. And he wants it back.
Sure Jan.
I bet in a year or so he will be making movies and still married. Because again the complicity runs super deep
So he doesn’t want to ‘rehabilitate’ but he wants people to trust him. Ya-you can f-k right off with that. One of the posters on a previous thread said he’d be hanging out at a spa rather than getting help and here we have it.
Yep, he’ll be back because, you know … art … blah blah blah.
I hope the only movie he is associated with are the video cameras in prison where he is getting his a$$ kicked for not being Bubba’s girlfriend.
I have sympathy for a “till death do us part”/“my husband is my family” unconditional support approach, but taking news about philandering/assault on an industrial scale as an occasion to want or negotiate another baby, with that same man? F-ed up and bizarre.
If true, it certainly shows Chapman in a very problematic light. Also, again if true, that the reason she stayed with him for so long was because he treated her extremely well, then that kind of nips in the bud the idea that she was also some helpless victim of his bullying…
From what I understand he went to her when the story first hit? Like when we heard he was trying to bury the expose not after all the rape allegations. I thought people magazine was her mouthpiece, maybe US is his?
Go to hell. What about the many actors, agents, company and production staff that you bullied and threatened explicitly or implicitly? What about that friend in Kate Beckinsale’s story? Did you think about their passion, their ambition, their career? You only thought for yourself and your penis! Not even for your family!
** he loves sexually assaulting women and getting away with it
Fixed the headliner!
Honestly…I think so little of Hollywood, it wouldn’t surprise me all that much if he could continue making movies. I mean, look at Polanski he’s still celebrated. People think with their wallets and no one really cares.
Polanski and Allen, as gross as they are, have very different stories behind them and much fewer victims so they can pretend, and make enough people believe them, that they did nothing wrong. Polanski’s playing “but she was all for it” and “I’ve served my time” cards and Allen denies it all and has some of his kids making Mia Farrow look crazy. They pretend THEY’RE the real victims, so people, both in the industry and in the audience, give them the benefit of a doubt. Weinstein has no such luck. He has done too much – to important enough people, sadly to say, but this is more of a factor than the number itself – to be able to play the victim card. He’s done.
I really hope you’re right, it’s hard not to be cynical these days.
And Charles Manson would like to stay in the music business, he loves making music. JEEZ.
What else can be said about this delusional waste of space? His arrogance & lack of remorse only go further to prove the fact that he is a worthless human being.
Call me a cynical crotch cootie, but baby number three was to pad her bank account. Her design house is tainted and will tank. Child support times three from such a wealthy man plus alimony could go very far in maintaining a lifestyle. Why else in the world would you “find out” your husband is a monster hated by many, and say oh hey, a pregnancy and newborn is just what we need.
Wouldn’t it be nice to live in a world where rapists go to prison?
What scares me is that we wrote these kinds of comments before 45 got elected… we know how that turned out.
I really don’t think past analogies apply. He’s done. He has embarrassed and humiliated too many powerful people, even placing them at risk. The women it goes without saying but even the men too. The public is disgusted and assuming collusion. Dozens of producers, agents, studio heads, etc. are looked upon with suspicion. Plus simple ego. You don’t think Affleck and Damon and Streep are pissed that no one can look back at one of their big Oscar moments now without going “Ewwwwwwww”?
Sure when an actor works with Polanski a portion of the public side-eyes like hell, but no one is wondering if that actor colluded in his crime. This Weinstein stuff is new. It’s unprecedented.
He’d like to stay in the movie business? Well…he should have thought about that each time he allegedly sexually harassed all these women that are telling his real profession…a predator!
