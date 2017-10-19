Blythe Danner slams NYT columnist Maureen Dowd over Weinstein op-ed

Several days ago, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd devoted a column to Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood’s long history of Weinstein-esque behavior. It was called “Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood’s Oldest Horror Story.” Dowd didn’t break any news in the column (obviously), and she was just editorializing about what Weinstein meant and what he did. Within the column, there was this assessment:
Some who were importuned or pawed, like Angelina Jolie, stalked away and told studio executives that she would never work with the pestilent mogul. Others whom Weinstein asked to give him a massage in his hotel suite refused but continued to collaborate, like Gwyneth Paltrow, who put aside qualms to become ‘the first lady of Miramax.’
Which is pretty harsh. Once again, people find a way to blame Weinstein’s victims for his behavior. The questioning of victims’ motives: what were you wearing, why did you go to his hotel room, why didn’t you leave at that point, why did you continue to work with him? How about this: why did he harass and assault dozens – if not hundreds – of women for three decades? Well, Gwyneth’s mother Blythe Danner is firing back at Dowd:
Blythe Danner has her daughter’s back. The 74-year-old actress wrote in to The New York Times this week after columnist Maureen Dowd called out Gwyneth Paltrow for continuing to work with Harvey Weinstein — and ultimately winning an Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love, the movie he produced — after he allegedly sexually harassed her.
“I cannot remain silent while Maureen Dowd disparages my daughter, Gwyneth Paltrow, for the manner in which she chose to handle Harvey Weinstein’s attempt at a sexual encounter when she was 22,” Danner wrote in response to the columnist’s remarks. “Gwyneth did not ‘put aside her qualms to become ‘the first lady of Miramax’ back then,’ as Ms. Dowd would have it. She continued to hold her own and insist that Mr. Weinstein treat her with respect. She had learned from her father, the producer and director Bruce Paltrow, how to stand up for herself. Bruce received the first Diversity Award from the Directors Guild for helping women and minorities in our business. His daughter wasn’t the only woman he taught to fight for herself.”
The 74-year-old actress ended her letter with hopes for changes within Hollywood, as well as a call for the media to stop shaming the accusers.
“As a longstanding member of the industry, I am much aware of the many years of its prejudiced and unacceptable behavior toward women,” Danner added. “No one would argue that Harvey Weinstein isn’t finally getting what he deserves. But I hope that this is the point of no return where change will occur, not only in our industry but also others. I suggest that the pundits stop casting aspersions on the women who have confronted unwanted sexual advances in the manner each sees fit and concentrate on the constructive ways to prevent this behavior in the future.”
Yeah, I agree. While I rarely (if ever) defend Gwyneth about anything, what could she do? She was 22 years old, just starting out, and she thought of Weinstein like a family friend and mentor. Her actions or inactions should not be under the microscope, and she should not be labeled as “complicit” or a “colluder” just because she was victimized and trying to do the best she could.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I think Gwyneth’s career didn’t suffer because her parents were in the business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly. she couldn’t be blacklisted because of that. it protected her to an extent. and she couldn’t be bullied as easily. having been a victim of harassment, assault and so on, I’ve witnessed firsthand how who you know affects the reactions and response when you speak up about being abused. it shouldn’t but it does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On top of that Spielberg is her godfather.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So what! She was still the victim of sexual harassment. Stop qualifying our level of acceptable “victimhood”. Stop acting like abuse only happens to “good” people or that people we don’t like can’t be victims of assault just like anyone else. It doesn’t matter who her parents were or her god father or goop! Harvey should be the focus and his horrific, criminal behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
In Italy we have the same pb with Asia Argento.
And I would like to remind that Angelina Jolie is the daughter of John Voight and she ended up in the same situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s that saying? There is no such thing as a “perfect victim.” Paltrow was victimized period. She told part of her story that was relevant, and confirmed Weinstein was a creep, like many have. Whatever she did with him after he tried it, is irrelevant to the main point- that Weinstein is a predator.
That’s the battle.
Paltrow is no better and no worse than she was before she told her story.
She’s still the same actress who on orders from the Huvanes, trashed other actresses on a stage faux interviewing Chelsea Handler about her ‘book’ a couple years ago. They could have spent time trashing Harvey, but no- she decided to attack Angelina with Chelsea. I haven’t forgotten that. Yes it was a shtty thing to do, but no one said they’re woke or particular nice people.
Doesn’t change the fact Weinstein is a pig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on @Louise !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m playing devil’s advocate but I think the op’s comment was an observation of the Hollywood dynamics at play after the fact and not an indictment on Gwyneth’s actual victimization. I took it as commentary on the aftermath for her following Weinstein’s attempts to assault her. We all agree that no one deserved what Weinstein did to them, Hollywood royalty or not and certainly no one blames Gwyneth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ enough already
Thank you that’s how I saw the OP comment not attacking Paltrow (nowhere was it stated or implied that she was not a victim) but simply suggested she survived saying no to Harvey and wasn’t black listed because she has some Hollywood clout that’s all
Who knows how many brilliant up and coming starlets who could have been the next Mery Streep but because they said no and had no clout they were discarded never to to seen or heard from again.
These Wenstein articles are sure bringing out a lot Of self righteous indignation ” I’m a better ally /feminist than you comments “
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mogdis
Completely agree with you and frankly, if any actress happened to have a support system that mitigated the effect of Weinstein’s abuse I’m grateful for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Maureen Dowd’s sarcastic view of the world, but sometimes she really gets it wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This blaming the victim by Maureen Dowd is appalling. But lots of people are blaming the female victims of Weinstein’s, not just Dowd. I am going to write The Times and complain about Maureen Dowd – her comments are an outrage and an offense to ALL women and men who have been harassed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The irony of your complaint whilst using the username Mrs Ari Gold……
The Mrs looking the other way and putting up with his shitty behaviour.
Ari Gold being the fictional, sanitised counterpart of every bullying boss in Hollywood, including Harvey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With all due trespect,I hate Maureen Dowd for that very reason, her sarcasm. She equates mean spirited comments with literature worthy of Jonathan Swift, one of the greatest writer and satirists in the English language.
She has compared her work to Swift’s work, which is full of humanity while slyly decimating the powers that starved Irish children and commenting on the cruelty of the powerful.
Dowd is empty, shallow and full of admiration for her endless winding prose.
And where is she now that we have a monster in the White House? Interviewing celebrities and reporting on pop culture. She’s a fraud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Indiana (love your name!), I can’t stand her. And she has been obsessed with Hillary Clinton for decades. A very sick, twisted, obsession too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also conducted one of the worst interviews I’ve ever seen a few years ago at the JFK Library. It was a forum with her interviewing Robert Redford. She was all shimmying in her chair and hair flipping, long-winded pretentious questions that resulted in short yes or no answers. He told her several times that she needed to ask more open questions that required more than a yes or no answer. But she didn’t so we heard more Maureen Dowd than Robert Redford. It wasn’t until she turned it over to audience questions that he got to speak in complete sentences about Paul Newman, Jane Fonda, the environment, film making, and aging.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It also blatantly overlooks one of the primary social mechanisms predators utilize to obscure their behavior – in order to be “good” victims, the women here would have had to sacrifice their potential careers. They know exactly how to back their victims into a corner and force them to consider the cost of going public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maureen Dowd should be riding a broomstick. End of story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s fucking ridiculous to blame the victim this way. I don’t care if she went on to be the First Lady of Miramax or the fing Queen of England. SHE was the victim. HE was at fault.
If she still found a way to hold her head up high and get what she wanted to go, then more power to her.
OF COURSE we have found a way to somehow demonize Harvey’s victims.
And how sad that it is a another woman doing it, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said, Claire. Enough with the negative focus on the victims. Men do this enough, we women should not buy into that crap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree but one qualm I have with Blythe’s retort is this:
“She continued to hold her own and insist that Mr. Weinstein treat her with respect. She had learned from her father, the producer and director Bruce Paltrow, how to stand up for herself.”
I don’t want to analyze it to death but that part bugged me a bit as to me, it insinuates that those who were sexually assaulted by HW didn’t “fight hard enough” or “stand up to Weinstein ” like her daughter did.
IDK..am I overreacting? Wouldn’t be the first time lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anyone else had made that comment, I would have gone after it. In this particular case, I think it was perhaps more of a mother pridefully commenting on her daughter. She’s just proud that her daughter “held her own” so to speak. At least that’s how I took it? I don’t know. My head has been spinning since January with all of the utter stupidity of our society.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and Maureen Dowd continued to work for the NYT after it played a key role in misleading the country into needless war causing tens of thousands of deaths and disastrous fallout to this day. I guess she didn’t quit in moral outrage. See, we can all play this game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*a round of applause*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Take a bow!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(:
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She trashed Hillary Clinton relentlessly last year. She’s a fraud and her snark has gotten stale and sad and destructive. NYT needs to clean house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dowd is vile and vain. She’s to the NY Times what Piers Morgan is to The DailyMail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for Blythe! What a horrible comment by Maureen, who does the predators’ work for them when she decides to disparage certain victims as if she is the sole arbiter of how people are supposed to react and move forward after being harassed. Take a seat, Maureen. Take several.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“She had learned from her father, the producer and director Bruce Paltrow, how to stand up for herself.”
Anybody else frowned at this? Why would a mother say this about her daughter? Why is it necessary to 1. name-check the father and 2. insist that it was he who taught the daughter self-respect, instead of the mother?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I thought the part about who her father was and what he has taught her and has taught other women to do especially strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seemed a little odd to me, I would think she’d have said “her father and I taught her how to stand up for herself”, but overall I think she was right on to criticize Dowd here, for clearly attempting to blame the victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was very strange. Why add his title at all when referring to a parent?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and his special award.
Look Gwen was a victim, it was horrible. But she had a famous family, a famous director goddaddy. So I guess that made it easier for her to “stand up for herself”. Pity other women who didn’t have a daddy like hers. eyeroll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
… perhaps to illustrate that not all Hollywood heavyweights are pigs & fiends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because maybe that’s what happened??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had an issue with it but for a different reason and posted as much up-thread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love what Danner had to say but can’t help but feel she missed an opportunity to make a larger statement. It wasn’t about Gwyneth using her pride, self-worth and family strength to repel Weinstein. It wasn’t about Gwyneth exercising the power her father taught her. There is no correct way to handle what Weinstein did, there is nothing in your family tree that prepares you for assault – *any* reaction you have is the right reaction at that time. I think other victims would have felt validated had Danner at least touched on that. She sort of used the piece to aggrandize her family’s prestige, which is not bad because to a mom your child is always your baby but this could have been and done more. Shame on Maureen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes yes yes. You articulated what I was feeling about that portion of her letter far better than I did. Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her mother looks so much fresher and prettier than Gwyneth
I have no issues with how Gwyneth handled it or what Blythe said, Harvey is the one whose actions and comments should be endlessly dissected and discussed and criticised
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably because she eats real food and doesn’t exercise her body to death…women at some point choose their ass or their face…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gwyneth is a smoker and a sun worshipper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s very complicated. There’s been a lot of comments about why this star or that star (male and female) continued to work on Weinstein projects knowing he was a nasty piece of work. Well, people want (and need) to work. People find workarounds. I’m sure some stars minimized their contact with him. I’m sure some felt that they shouldn’t have to turn down a good project because of one a-hole. I’m sure some knew their name being attached to a project equals a green light which equals jobs for people who make a lot less money, and some of those people are friends and acquaintances. There’s gray areas. Being in a Weinstein film doesn’t mean you’re ok with his behavior. Let’s not waste energy picking apart his victims. Pick Harvey apart and those people who actively and knowingly helped him victimize women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While Goop annoys my soul, in this case it’s obvious that while her connections kept her from being blacklisted, it still didn’t protect her from being assaulted. That is the point, not what Dowd thinks she should have done.
It’s attitudes like Dowd’s that help people like Weinstein, and as a women she needs to ask herself why she’s doing that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think one of the mistakes Weinstein made, from his POW, was to not choose his victims with more discretion. If he’d gone after a (smaller) number of talentless girls with no connections… And yet, it took thirty years to bring him down. Mind boggling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bravo Blythe. Anyone wishing to blame a then 22 year old is complicit and part of the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No she was not complicit! and that is not what I think people are saying. Her mom asserts that Gwen had special powers to handle herself…eyeroll. Maybe she just wanted the damn job and put up with whatever. Maybe other women thought F that, it’s not worth it. Maybe some women had no choice, they got work and harassed and blackballed. There is no magical way of dealing with a predator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jenna is saying that Dowd is complicit in the culture of assault and victim blaming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually stopped reading the NYT years ago over their handling of rape culture and fired off an email telling them as such. The amount of victim blaming that goes on in reports about sex crimes in their newspaper is mindblowing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maureen Dowd is terrible and should hang up her f*cking laptop. While of course her takes are the worst, it’s Danner who also took a swipe at all the women who weren’t able to clap back against Harvey and still have a career.
I’ll never take issue with a mom defending her child, but at the end of the day, it was not that her “daddy” taught her to stand up for herself, it was that she had an enormous safety net of privilege, connections and wealth to fall back on if she spurned Weinstein’s advances.
What about all the women who also “stood up for themselves” and were blacklisted? Or the ones who didn’t have the luxury of “standing up for themselves” if they wanted a career? Danner does them a huge disservice by acting as if what happened with her daughter was replicable to others in that situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
word
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is an incredibly serious subject affecting all women. I would hate it if I finally came forward about my own experiences, and people responded “supportively” with “I don’t like Ruthie, but I believe her,” “Ruthie is too skinny/too ugly/too weird etc., but…” I realize this site is called celebitchy for a reason (and I eat it up), but this post is not the place for snark. Weinstein’s behavior and millions of others’ predatory behavior have ruined lives. Time to focus on that. Insulting victims will prevent others from coming forward for fear of mockery. Us non-celebrity peasants too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love and agree with the comments on this article, but I’m here for the hair. Ms Danner’s ‘do in the first pic is how I want my hair to look, as it’s also curly, and I’d like to try something different than the finge I currently wear. As for GP’s yellow, middle-parted, drab curtains of hair, geez, woman… just listen to a good hairdresser, ok?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This entire situation is a massive dumpster fire. It’s easier to think of it all as black and white, but there’s a lot of grey here. If it makes a lot of people very very uncomfortable – it should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So lots of people heard stories about, or had bad personal experiences with, Weinstein and continued to work with him and Miramax. What were they supposed to do, exactly?
The flood of stories in the last week makes it clear that although Weinstein may have been the most powerful or egregious abuser, he was far from the only one. The whole industry from top to bottom was set up to show this behavior was fine, and to be expected.
And when people did speak up (though perhaps not about Weinstein), what happened? Nothing, really. Think about David Russell. George Clooney nearly punched him in the face. The stories of his treatment of Amy Adams were widespread, and not denied. There is video of him screaming at Lilly Tomlin. These are not “small potato” unknown actors. And? He keeps on making movies, and receiving funding and awards and accolades.
I am not trying to equate yelling with sexual abuse. Merely stating that people with power in Hollywood could clearly get away with any behavior. And everyone was expected to take it. Human beings are very good adapting to their circumstance, and working within the rules of any system that surrounds them.
Polanski is a convicted pedophile. It’s all business as usual.
As with so many outrages, there needs to be a tipping point. And with business, for consumers to finally state, no, we will not financially support people or businesses that engage in this behavior.
I hope we have reached it. Weinstein is hardly the only figure in the movie industry with this history. I hope the whole system falls, not just him or Miramax.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, I hate all this questioning and blaming victims have to go through every single time. I get that for people who haven’t experienced it it’s difficult to understand why a person stays silent, why they go along with it, why they tolerate certain things. But even if you don’t understand it, the one thing you must know is you can’t judge a victim. Everyone gets so holier than thou when it’s not them going through it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse