White House chief of staff John Kelly gives an unironic lecture on what is ‘sacred’

John Kelly is the former general turned White House chief of staff. He’s credited with bringing some sense of order into the shambles that was the first eight months of the Trump presidency. Kelly “stopped the bleeding,” in that the White House is no longer hemorrhaging staff on a weekly basis and the meetings are held on time. But let’s be clear: Trump is still fundamentally insane, and Kelly is doing little more than rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Kelly was also dragged into Trump’s ongoing “feud” with a gold-star family. Sgt. La David T. Johnson was killed in action in Niger, along with three other American soldiers. Sgt. Johnson left behind a young, pregnant widow and two children. When Trump called Sgt. Johnson’s widow, he told her that her husband “knew what he signed up for.” That comment was repeated by Rep. Frederica Wilson, who overheard the call because Myeshia Johnson put the call on speak-phone, as the group was in the car on the way to greet Sgt. Johnson’s coffin. Not for nothing, but Sgt. Johnson’s aunt (and the woman who raised him) confirmed Rep. Wilson’s claim that Trump was very disrespectful when he called. Oh, and Rep. Wilson isn’t just the Johnsons’ congresswoman, by the way. She was a close family friend and mentor to Sgt. Johnson.

Anyway, to John Kelly, Rep. Wilson was in the wrong for being with Myeshia Johnson and the family when Trump called. He cannot believe her audacity. In case you haven’t figured it out by now, Rep. Wilson and the Johnson family are all African-Americans. Just another layer to think about, as you listen to John Kelly slam Rep. Wilson.

Gen. Kelly: "It stuns me that a member of Congress would have listened in on that conversation … I thought 'at least that was sacred'" pic.twitter.com/Dooa0VzZgT — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 19, 2017

I don’t get why Kelly is nitpicking the whole issue of “the congresswoman listened to the conversation.” It was made clear from the beginning that the young widow put it on speaker phone. The argument seems to be “How dare this (black) congresswoman overhear the white supremacist president say something graceless and disrespectful to a (black) widow. HOW DARE SHE.” Like, OVERHEARING someone be awful is more deplorable than being awful. And to say this: “at least that was sacred…” Dude, Donald Trump mocked gold-star parents last year, where were you? Where were you when Trump attacked Khizr Khan? Was nothing sacred then?

Also: “When I was a kid growing up, a lot of things were sacred in our country. Women were sacred and looked upon with great honor. That’s obviously not the case anymore as we see from recent cases.” One, Kelly said that just after he threw a tantrum about how two black women weren’t grieving in his preferred way. Two, he’s chief of staff to a sexual predator who bragged about grabbing women by the p–sy. John Kelly is acting as a human shield for a man who reportedly groped, assaulted and molested at least 15 women that we know of. And he’s going to give US a lecture about women being sacred? No.

