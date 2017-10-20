White House chief of staff John Kelly gives an unironic lecture on what is ‘sacred’

John Kelly is the former general turned White House chief of staff. He’s credited with bringing some sense of order into the shambles that was the first eight months of the Trump presidency. Kelly “stopped the bleeding,” in that the White House is no longer hemorrhaging staff on a weekly basis and the meetings are held on time. But let’s be clear: Trump is still fundamentally insane, and Kelly is doing little more than rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
Kelly was also dragged into Trump’s ongoing “feud” with a gold-star family. Sgt. La David T. Johnson was killed in action in Niger, along with three other American soldiers. Sgt. Johnson left behind a young, pregnant widow and two children. When Trump called Sgt. Johnson’s widow, he told her that her husband “knew what he signed up for.” That comment was repeated by Rep. Frederica Wilson, who overheard the call because Myeshia Johnson put the call on speak-phone, as the group was in the car on the way to greet Sgt. Johnson’s coffin. Not for nothing, but Sgt. Johnson’s aunt (and the woman who raised him) confirmed Rep. Wilson’s claim that Trump was very disrespectful when he called. Oh, and Rep. Wilson isn’t just the Johnsons’ congresswoman, by the way. She was a close family friend and mentor to Sgt. Johnson.
Anyway, to John Kelly, Rep. Wilson was in the wrong for being with Myeshia Johnson and the family when Trump called. He cannot believe her audacity. In case you haven’t figured it out by now, Rep. Wilson and the Johnson family are all African-Americans. Just another layer to think about, as you listen to John Kelly slam Rep. Wilson.
Gen. Kelly: "It stuns me that a member of Congress would have listened in on that conversation … I thought 'at least that was sacred'" pic.twitter.com/Dooa0VzZgT
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 19, 2017
I don’t get why Kelly is nitpicking the whole issue of “the congresswoman listened to the conversation.” It was made clear from the beginning that the young widow put it on speaker phone. The argument seems to be “How dare this (black) congresswoman overhear the white supremacist president say something graceless and disrespectful to a (black) widow. HOW DARE SHE.” Like, OVERHEARING someone be awful is more deplorable than being awful. And to say this: “at least that was sacred…” Dude, Donald Trump mocked gold-star parents last year, where were you? Where were you when Trump attacked Khizr Khan? Was nothing sacred then?
Also: “When I was a kid growing up, a lot of things were sacred in our country. Women were sacred and looked upon with great honor. That’s obviously not the case anymore as we see from recent cases.” One, Kelly said that just after he threw a tantrum about how two black women weren’t grieving in his preferred way. Two, he’s chief of staff to a sexual predator who bragged about grabbing women by the p–sy. John Kelly is acting as a human shield for a man who reportedly groped, assaulted and molested at least 15 women that we know of. And he’s going to give US a lecture about women being sacred? No.
After that press conference it seemed clear to me that this guy has fully drank the Kool aid.
I’m really getting tired of being told that these sycophants are the grown ups in the room, and that we should feel reassured by their presence.
Yes. They are just as horrible as the rest of the administration.
Indeed. I was beside myself with rage last night at him. As Kaiser said, he has zero right to lecture about what’s sacred.
Was Kelly’s statement really meant for Trump? Kelly’s entire statement was jarring and and completely detached from the fact that Trump conducts his life degrading everyone, especially the women in his life and Gold Star families. What does Kelly think about Trump’s cruel dismissive statement about John McCain, who he mocked for being tortured nearly to death while being a POW for more than five years.
It’s Trump who deserves Kelly’s scorn. Not the soldier’s family or the Congresswoman who is a close family friend or the American people.
Kelly is a monster if he thinks anyone other than Trump deserves this rambling, somewhat bizarre lecture on lost American values and decency.
Kelly fits in perfectly with this administration: party before country, always. Don’t worry about actual American citizens, just do what needs to be done so they can continue to impose their sick agenda.
One of the generals on CNN last night ( I forget his name) said Kelly’s speech was untoward, and I agree. He also pointed out that when fellow soldiers discuss loss and death on the battlefield it is very different than how they comfort a spouse or family member.
And besides let’s just think about this, our Commander in Chief has no clue how to comfort someone who just suffered a devastating loss. He needs Kelly to hold his hand and be on the call…but yet they rebuke a congress woman who has been close to Sgt. Johnson’s family for a generation.
Gen. Kelly, I hope you can live with yourself after Dump goes down.
He’s just adding to his resume. He’s not just a general, now he’s a propagandist too!
And now the proof emerges – Kelly LIED about Rep. Wilson’s speech at the building dedication. A Miami news organization found the video, and he flat out lied. She never claimed to get funding for the building. It was exactly as she said – she told the story of how they got the building named so fast, which she spearheaded, but she gave much credit to many people involved. She had people stand and applaud the FBI and first responders in the room.
Another case of white men in this misogynistic, racist, nationalist administration who can’t deal with a woman having any power or voice. She has said nothing but the truth, it’s been proven repeatedly. They need to stfu.
I thought Kelly was going to be the voice of reason. Now I have lost all respect for him. He has disrespected Gold Star families. That is truly horrifying since he himself belongs in that group.
Fully. He is a Trump guy. I’ve never cared for him. His look always seemed so cold. He took a grenade for his Trump.
I don’t get how people aren’t aware how awful kelly is. He’s sane but still awful.
The only reason people pretend he’s not horrible is because the WH is full of terrible people. It’s like we keep lowering the bar daily.
Let’s be real if you’re in the WH you’re terrible. Full stop.
He’s also a general. If you’re like me and you fundamentally oppose war, then it’s kind of hard to get behind the idea of a general in a position of power in the White House.
Kelly is ride or die for Trump. He has been from Day 1. Anyone who thinks otherwise is in deep denial. Kelly will not save us from Trump because he doesn’t think Trump is the problem.
Does Kelly realize that he confirmed the congreswoman’s account and contradicted Trump’s account of the conversation? He implies here that Trump said exactly what we heard he said (knew what he signed up for, which by the way would be the last thing I would want to hear).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wilma – yes, indeed, Kelly did just confirm that the Prez is a liar. Not the first time a defender has done that.
And if my brother had come home from Vietnam in a box, li’l ol’ nonviolent me might have kicked somebody in the groin who told my mother “he knew what he signed up for”.
Kelly and Trump are just upset that the receiver of the non-comforting Presidential message had the gall to actually put the Prez on speaker so the whole car could hear his golden words. Bet many people do that. There is nothing about a phone call from the Prez that is “private”, as Kelly certainly knows. Trump doesn’t consider them private if the people receiving them actually like what he says – then he wants them to sing his praises to the press.
The big problem here is that instead of Trump apologizing for inadvertently upsetting the widow, he has been calling the man’s family and friends a bunch of liars. At every step in this, he had opportunities for recovering from the PR hit but instead chose to shoot himself in the foot again. This is part of his aggravating pattern.
Kelly – if you must allow the Orange Maroon to make such calls, at least coach him to use the name of the deceased properly. Find out from someone who knew the deceased exactly how it’s pronounced and what form he preferred and make Trump practice it until he can do it right. The man’s widow was clearly upset when Trump didn’t even know her husband’s name but instead called him “your guy”. She wasn’t fooled.
Same procedure can be used to make sure Trump knows how to pronounce names of other government leaders and other countries.
I thought that too! I was actually a little surprised that wasn’t more of a story.
I agree with all of you who say he’s all-in with the Moron. At this point he’s the most complicit person in the WH.
He also admitted that he told the Orange lizard not to make a call but to send condolence letters. So I don’t know if that was on purpose or not. It’s like he’s praising and dissing him all in one speech.
And it’s official : Kelly has sold his soul to the devil.
Hopefully, this shameful press conference will put an end to the ridiculous, offensive ‘John Kelly is the sane adult in this White House’ narrative. He is in for the ridicule, the offensive, the racist, the sexist, the transphobic, the unlawful. Everything.
Shame on Trump and Fuckabee Sanders for dragging his dead son into this feud. And shame on Kelly for allowing it.
My biggest problem is that he didn’t mention the grieving families or he sacrifice by the officers specifically. The focus should really be on what the f happened during this ambush.. did anyone see Maddox? It sounds terrible.
And I think maybe Kelly feels responsible re: the call? From the anecdote, it’s clear that Kelly coached Trump on what to say and of course Trumpy bungled it.
THIS. yes, Kelly told Trump what comforted him back in the day and Trump just repeated it like a parot because he obviously had no clue what to say. so much to his “tradition” to call all the gold star families himself. unfortunately what did comfort Kelly did not comfort anybody in that car. the whole situation is a scandal and I am done with the adults in the room. these people show no mercy and they don’t deserve mercy when the pendulum swings back.
*oops Maddow. Spellcheck.
And he bungled it because he can’t even feign compassion. He doesn’t know how to say anything in a heartfelt way because he has no heart.
agreed. he didn’t ask to be dragged into it by trump and sanders but he sure relished the opportunity to defend a racist bigot and undoubtedly aid in a cover-up as to why this solider was left for dead by paid contractors and found days later – not by the US military – but locals. the milk isn’t fresh folks.
Some believe Johnson was alive when he was abandoned by the contractor’s helicopter. 48 hours passed before he was found dead. It sounds truly horrifying.
He was grandstanding, and despicable hiding behind his rank and therefore applied respect but then using it to back up what the lunatic said. Shameful.
So agree w/ Kate.
This is a comment-bait article.
THAT’S your only takeaway from this?
It seems to be the major story across the internet this morning but sure, whatever.
Then don’t click on it. As I say everytime this issue is raised, of the 15 or 16 threads posted everyday there are at least 13 I don’t look at. It’s easy.
I thought comments were the purpose of this site.
Your comment is a comment-bait comment, so there!
Go FU, “Elle”.
As opposed to a “no comment” article?
This is a troll. Most likely paid.
@Elle, there have been plenty of moronic comments on this site over the years, but you just took the cake for the absolute worst one ever. 🥇
Chto ty khochesh, Sputnik?
So it did happen! Thanks for confirming Kelly. He’s just another dirty Trump puppet. These people are a disgrace to our country. Always trying to change the subject when they are in the wrong.
So can we take this as proof that no ‘sensible’ person in this administration is going to save us from this insanity? I never bought the argument that anyone could make it better from the inside. At this point, anyone involved is complicit. This is not normal-there is no point trying to apply pre-2016 standards to this s***show
This was heartbreaking and grotesque. I am from a military family [father fought in 3 wars] and Kelly has been tainted by Trump as Trump taints and degrades everything he touches. To let the audience know about how fallen soldiers come home was a fine thing. But Kelly switched gears and went into a defense of a creature whose lack of empathy and common decency place him beyond the bounds of what is acceptable for human beings. Shame.
As for women being viewed as sacred, I think most of us would trade that for autonomy over our bodies, safety in the workplace and elsewhere, and equal pay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Treat me with respect, as a worthy equal-forget “sacred.”
Well said, Third Ginger!
Great post third ginger. Sums up my feelings too.
Thank you Ginger, perfectly stated!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES, Third Ginger! Perfect.
Ginger my dad served in several wars, my uncles, brothers, nieces, nephews, and spouse did as well. So I agree w/ you. As the daughter & wife I listened with heavy heart to the first part of Kelly’s message. Growing up we have lifelong friends whose fathers never came home or were killed in the line of duty.
Once Kelly started with the sacred things he seemed to be disingenuous to me. Especially since his boss has never respected women & is as bad as Weinstein.
Lawrence ODonnell last night had a great show. He broke down that Sacred speech & explained what bottle barrel meant as he & Kelly came from the same Irish Catholic neighbor hood where women were beaten by drunk husbands and racism ran rampant. Kelly is losing the respect of so many. Being Trump’s cleaner he is seriously tarnishing his military career, but somewhere in there is a man not too different from Trump.
@third ginger
Beautifully said. His statement was so moving at first. I appreciate his service and mourn for him on the loss of his son as a parent and a human being. But then the speech turned on attacking Fredricka Wilson and I just cringed. He never addressed Myeisha Johnson’s loss of her husband. I did here him say that the respect of Gold Star families took a turn at the convention and I wondered if that was a dig at Trump. It also struck me that what his best friend said to him was more what one Marine would say to another Marine, not what would say to a grieving spouse. And I also heard him say his first instinct was for Trump not to call, most likely because he knows Trump is completely incapable of empathy. I have heard that he threatened to resign if Trump fired Bob Mueller. My heart is just heavy this morning that Trump personally calls veteran’s widows liars and people still support him. Would it be so hard for Trump to actually apologize FOR ONCE in his life and say I’m sorry my comments upset Myeisha Johnson and added to her pain? This is stuff one learns in preschool.
Unfortunately extreme narcissists are never wrong, its part of their disorder.
Its such a simple thing to give a sincere apology. But we know that Trump never ever apologizes because he doesn’t think he’s ever wrong. He was asked during the campaign about asking God for forgiveness. He said he’s never done that because he’s never been wrong.
“what his best friend said to him was more what one Marine would say to another Marine, not what would say to a grieving spouse. ”
Yes, I agree.
Ok first, (and this is not me asking snarky but genuinely want to know) what three wars was your father in? I’m assuming he’s American and I can’t get three wars that would fit with in a single military career without him being really high in rank and having an abnormally long career. Second, I WANT the military to treat me like I’m sacred.
My father just passed away and he served for a little over 25 years (and he only saw 2 wars during that time) and the DAY he died, the military took his retirement pay, that had already been paid out that month, out of my moms bank account. We still do t know when she’ll see that money again. She would be seriously screwed if we didn’t have friends in the VA that can help us. My husband is a current member of the armed forces and seeing what my mother is going through terrifies me. Very few military wives get to have careers because we are asked to pick up move at very short notice. The only reason I have my business is because I owned it prior to meeting my husband. We’re asked to sacrifice so much and in return we are cheated and used as political pawns on both sides. If someone in power wants to treat me like I’m sacred, they are more than welcome to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone who knows someone on SocSec who experiences a death — be sure they don’t have money pulled back that they are entitled to have. If the person passes on the 1st of a month or after, survivor is entitled to the previous month’s payment (which is paid that month, retroactively). You are always one month behind with how SocSec pays recipients.
My father was drafted into WWII at 18, then he reenlisted after the war. He fought in the Korean War, and at 45 was sent to Vietnam. He was an NCO. He retired as a Command SGT. Major. He was awarded 2 Bronze Stars, and a Silver Star. He died in 2015 at 91. He was in the Army for 30 years. Because you so obviously think I am lying [the rudeness of which is astonishing] Please google the infantry Museum In Ft. Benning, Ga. They have a wall there in honor of men just like my father who served in combat in 3 wars. Also, I’m not sure about your comprehension skills, but Gen. Kelly did not say the military treated women as sacred, he was referencing a past time in the culture. Many of us who are enlightened and progressive have expressed our disdain for this sentiment.
uh I didn’t think you were lying, I just wanted to know. I assumed you were younger than you obviously are.
@Christin yea we’re dealing with SS as well. We always knew that one was going to be a headache but the way my mother was treated by the military bureaucracy was just painful.
So well said!!!
Nick, I am 65. English professor for 37 years. I hope your family’s problems are worked out.
My take on General Kelly’s press conference: he is furious that his late son and family has been dragged into this mess. As much as Kelly says things are great in the White House it is just a s***show and he is really trying to find an exit plan.
Understandable that he’s furious but why would he then defend the guy who dragged his son into it?
The only reason I could see why he would defend him is that he is just emotionally burnt out and furious. He will do whatever his boss demands, as Kelly is just over it and wants to live his life in peace. In other words he has no f*#ks left to give.
b/c trump’s thumb is literally on the nuke button pointed at korea and he if doesn’t placate him – a tantrum could kill 20 million people in an instant. sad and scary huh?
all of them need to be gone. i’m sorry kelly’s son died but in his anger he turned left to trumptown and lost any and all credibility that he is just a great guy who is interested in saving the country.
I was listening to Pod Save America yesterday, and they were saying that Trump went and talked about Gen Kelly’s son without discussing it with him first! Absolutely disgraceful behaviour.
Yes! And what makes Kelly’s press conference even more disgusting is that he went up there place blame on someone else.
My take: Trump is so freaking unhinged that Kelly is pacifying him because he’s scared of what he’ll do. We’ve seen Kelly facepalm at Trump’s antics. It’s clear he is probably super pissed.
That doesn’t excuse this nonsense from Kelly, but I’m not so sure he’s drank the kool aid. Not all of it.
I don’t know about that. Seems like there would be other ways to pacify him. You are mighty generous to still give him the benefit of the doubt. I can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also do believe that Trump is probably scaring the shit out of his advisors in the WH.
I don’t think there is another way to pacify the baby if the baby demanded that he goes up at a press conference and shout fealty to the supreme toddler. I am disappointed by the speech but it was a praise/diss rolled into one.
I guess it’s fine to disrespect Gold star families as long as everyone stands for the flag because, patriotism and respect for soldiers,etc.
And it’s fine to disrespect Frederica Wilson when he has his facts completely wrong. Also racist as all hell. ( empty barrel bs) She was an elementary school principal when she started a mentorship program where she met La David Johnson and has been close with his family ever since. She was INVITED, dammit, to be with the family when his body came home. She was not eavesdropping on that phone call, as Kelly implied, it was on the speakerphone. I have sympathy for Kelly for the loss of his son, but it does not excuse his tone toward Wilson, or the fact that he aimed his anger at her when he couldn’t at Trump. John Kelly owes Rep. Frederica Wilson an apology. Let’s all hold our breath and see if she gets one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sick about ever having given this man the benefit of any doubt. Clearly he’s a self righteous, wrong-headed, contrarian bigot. I was so enraged by his stunt and reducing his son to a talking point and disrespecting LaDavid Johnson’s family and Congresswoman Wilson yet again. The administration has such genuine hatred for black people and women, it’s appalling. Kelly, you’ve disgraced your legacy. You’re garbage.
I was comforted (and yes I’m so effin’ worn out by now I personally need comforting) by Lawrence O’Donnell dragging this bum for filth last night.
Also kudos to the brilliant Rachel Maddow for connecting the dots between the arbitrary hatefulness of the travel ban and the real life fallout which likely led to the Green Beret’s ambush.
I haven’t heard Maddow yet but maybe that’s why they wanted to stay so under the radar about the whole thing – to divert attention from the fact that Chad soldiers had been withdrawn in retaliation against Trump’s travel ban for Chad citizens. Such actions have real consequences. If it turns out that La David Johnson was left behind while still alive, there will be hell to pay from all sides here.
My autocorrect changed Maddow to Maddox, too… It can spell the name of every Kardashian but gets that one wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had heard that same theory (Chad/travel ban) floated days ago, but it got drowned out by the WH theatrics that have dominated news cycles this week.
I watch RM as well, but she does not always have first-time ‘scoops’. She just picks up things that have gotten lost and elaborates on them.
I also read that Russia signed a security agreement with Niger in August. Which is interesting.
I think it is VERY important to highlight that the removal of the Chad troops from Niger was because of the travel ban. The consequences of these choices must be made very clear.
Some points for Gen. Kelly.
1. These people lost their loved one. If they want to be political, let them.
2. These people lost their loved one. If they lied, now is not the time to get defensive. It’s petty and unnecessary.
3. These people lost their loved one. If they want Rep. Wilson to listen to Trump’s call, that’s not your place to judge.
4. These people lost their loved one. He died for our country. That means his family deserves respect from the country’s leaders.
5. If Trump didn’t want this sacred convo heard, then he should have called 12 days earlier instead of when the widow was on her way to the funeral with people in the car.
Damn these f$@#ers.
Btw, who thinks Trump’s lazy ass will use this as an excuse to stop calling family of dead soldiers?
Yes! Who set up this phone call? Why weren’t they aware that Mrs. Johnson was on her way to get her husband’s dead body? I swear, I would’ve said, I can’t talk now and hang up on him. But, Mrs. Johnson has shown that she has more class than a lot of us.
I believe that he’ll stop calling as well. Keep in mind, the only reason he called, and got himself into this crap, was because he lied that he called every Gold Star family.
And he promised $25,000 to a Gold Star father and the only reason the check’s now being mailed is because a reporter followed up and the father said he’d never received anything other than a Sorry for your loss card. Wonder what fund he’s stealing that $25,000 from.
He never does anything promised until his lies hit the news.
Exactly and I know this is really tangential to the more important points that you covered here but it’s so bizarre to me to see people like Kelly and others on the right complaining about the “politicization” of everything from the NFL to how a widow mourns a fallen soldier when it is precisely BECAUSE of Trump that it becomes politicized in the first place.
If he didn’t respond to every inconsequential news story by tweeting about it then it wouldn’t become a partisan war. The truth is that he INSERTS himself into these issues because he has no restraint, no judiciousness, no humility and no understanding of basic social protocol, much less presidential etiquette.
So yes, when the POTUS feels the need to comment on every.single.story. that hurts his fee-fees then yes it WILL become political.
Gah. Effin asswipes– all of them.
Good points!
Well said, Rapunzel! Sadly, I think I read yesterday that people are already floating the idea of ending calls to grieving families.
Yes things used to be sacred. I.e. democracy and the office of the POTUS prior to Jan 20, 2017.
It’s a godd@mn three ring circus but nobody is entertained except Putin.
This.
I’m shocked and stunned..that the press is drooling over this man because he has a military resume..that he referred to a woman who had known this young man for years as an ‘empty barrel’..I’m shocked that this voice for gold star families has aligned with the creature who belittled the Khan’s and ridiculed pow’s…yeah, the pundits are so impressed with his pain but are shrugging off the pain inflicted on a grieving family
America has run out of shame apparently.
Many in America, press included, have an exaggerated view of the military because so few serve. Respect is due but not idolatry. [As I note above, I come from an Army family.] Kelly should be called out for the offensive parts of his speech.
I take this as evidence that Kelly’s shared bond with Trump is their racism. You can google John Kelly Immigration to find the crap he did at Homeland Security. That the man working for the gaping void that is Trump can call an accomplished black woman an ‘empty barrel’… sickening. I appreciate his contribution to being a failsafe against nuclear war, but other than that, he has clearly demonstrated who he is and I hope the press quickly comes down off their hero worship man crush on this person.
Turns out Kelly LIED about what the representative said, his justification for the “empty barrel” comments. He has no integrity.
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/356395-video-appears-to-show-kelly-misrepresented-speech-of-dem
Sure, Kelly, how dare Myeshia Johnson break your sacred trust by sharing the conversation in which your boss defecated on her husband with other people in the car. And by now you should know that “in his own way” means Trump will disrespect and defecate all over everyone, including a fallen soldier and his family. Myeshia Johnson owed you nothing. She owed Trump nothing. She certainly does not owe him silence as he insults her in what must be the most painful moments of her life. HOW DARE YOU QUESTION HER JUDGMENT IN DECIDING WITH WHOM SHE SHARES PHONE CALLS? HOW DARE YOU? And that is EXACTLY what you are doing. You are attacking Myeshia Johnson for reaching out to others when your boss got her husband killed. And for what? And why did your boss wait WEEKS before even acknowledging this? As for disrespect women? Seriously? You work for an admitted sexual predator.
I still can’t believe they are still attacking Rep Wilson and Johnson family and calling them liars. Nobody in the administration gets that Trump sounded rude and cold. The funny thing is Trump is the one who made this into a story by lying how he was the only President to call all Gold Star families.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He got the world distracted from the Russia investigation and hurricane disaster for a little while by starting this story. He’ll do anything to distract, no matter what
They are on to Russian bribery: Obama and HRC AKA Benghazi 2.0 or “But Her Emails” 2.0.
I might be paranoid but I really think people on the right and hyper-partisan RW news outlets will use this as justification to fire Mueller. The RW talking heads and GOP loons are all over Faux and other outlets saying that this story will preclude Mueller from being able to objectively investigate and that he is proven untrustworthy/unfit for the job.
It was trump that started the “who is the best consoler?” competition. And awarded himself the gold medal. Just as he started the “who is the best hurricane handler?” contest. And gave himself 10/10. The man is, and I quote, an effing moron.
Lol Trump already tweeted and contradicted Kelly’s statement. Also, Rep. Wilson is a family friend of the fallen soldier and has known the family for years. I’m sick of this being painted like she was opportunistic and waiting for something to jump on Trump about.
If the soldier and his family who died were white, this would be a completely different conversation.
Kelly’s speech wasn’t for most of us tuning in here at Celebitchy, just as most “lectures” coming from the WH house these are not. They’re aiming to keep the base close, there’s no other audience, global or otherwise, that they care about.
These corrective re-directs in response to unfavorable “fake news” are intended as life rafts thrown to Trumps base/the GOP – like here’s just enough spin on the issue to give the most desperately awful among them opportunity to say whew! See? That’s what Trump meant, he was just awkward about saying it! Thank God Kelly is here to translate for our bigliest toughest impolite-because-hes-just-so-goshdarn-genuine-and-straight-foward “president”.
I’m reminded everday of trumps “presidency” of the old adage: the difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has limits.
I miss Obama #stillmypresident
You’re right, of course the speech wasn’t for most of the U.S. But to paraphrase Obama last night, how can you hope to ever unite when you ran on division. Clearly uniting the country is not on the radar whatsoever. As I said last night, Eff Kelly and eff Trump. And eff their deplorable base.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still stuck on, “the woman, the wife . . . We had a good conversation” too. Like an object, an interchangeable means to a deplorable end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But the fact that he used a military widow and her deceased husband as collateral damage in his quest to drill his message into his base is just appalling to me. But because she’s black, her deceased husband is black and he’s the First White President–his base condones and sanctions their Toddler-in-Chief’s abominable treatment of a fallen soldier’s family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, rant over. As you were.
Need my morning coffee.
Unfortunately, the sheeple in this country don’t have the courage and will to actually mount an all out offensive. I read somewhere the other day that most Americans don’t like protests and resent them. But to bring about actual change and get the message across, it truly would take the majority of citizens rising up, marching and protesting in unison to get the message heard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
30,000 people in Boston to protest the Nazis a few months ago.
If we got every single Trump-hater to come out then we could definitely make a statement. Problem is that it would take EVERYONE showing up, not just women.
I marched with 750,000 people this year.
At the end of the day, though, marching shows representation but it doesn’t change policy. I think there are more productive ways of advancing the cause, but marches are important in their own way.
What I am seeing are two families mad with grief. A father who lost his son, put in the position of coaching an inept President through a notification call, crafting words of comfort that distort when coming out of the mouth of a man who has no understanding of love of country, or loss. And then a close family friend who mentored a youth from childhood, seeing his potential and believing in it, encouraging him to take an active part in our military as a way to contribute, who happens to be in the car when that President calls. It was a perfect storm. What is most heartbreaking to me is that Gen. Kelly and Rep. Wilson stand together on the sad and terrible ground of national sacrifice. They understand the pain more than most of us ever will. That we are living in a moment where they are crossing swords is something that makes me profoundly unsettled.
I agree with the general sentiment of what you wrote here, particularly your last sentence which I found to be really heartfelt and poignant.
That being said, I have a more cynical take on things.
I DO think that this situation pains Kelly and makes him greatly uncomfortable.
However, I also think that part of Kelly covering up for Trump is Kelly covering up for himself and the mess that just happened in Niger. He cannot criticize Trump right now after the tragic mistake the two of them–along with Matthis and McMaster–just made. Wilson’s public disclosure of the phonecall between Trump and Johnson is problematic for Kelly because it keeps the spotlight on the horrific events in Niger, something that Kelly wants to go away sooner rather than later.
Personally, I think that’s why he’s being so defensive about this–because his ass is on the line too.
He must be desperate to keep his job after that face palming at the U.N.
Apparently Kelly didn’t have a clue as to what he signed up for.
Has he lectured Groper-in-Chief on the sacredness of not grabbing women’s pussies?
And why were he and others listening in on the conversation?
I’ve got to say, when I heard the comment about holding women sacred, I thought he was taking a jab at Trump. I thought several of his comments were jabs at Trump. I don’t know anything about him, so I’m no apologist, that’s just how it hit me.
I don’t understand the fuss over others listening to the widow’s call. She was in a vehicle headed to receive her husband’s body. Why wouldn’t she utilize speakerphone, as others have done? And as the caller apparently did, for his CYA man Kelly to have heard it all.
This is deflection from the real questions about the mission and what happened.
Where’s all the Benghazi bitches now that a CF happened in Niger?
Mattis, McMaster, Kelly all complicit!
I wonder how much money 45 gave him to say this? How many pieces of silver is your soul worth to defend such a hateful, vile, evil man?
How much to turn your back on the military you served for so long, to throw a grieving military family to the wolves for the sake of defending a childish tyrant. A man who lied about what he’d said and lied again even after irrefutable proof was given over and over again. Someone who less than 24 hours after you made excuses for behavior you yourself even admitted he’d done, contradicted you and lied AGAIN? Did he give you enough to willingly play a fool to the nation?
You have no honor. Turn in your uniform and any medals or stripes and quit using General before your name. You have no business representing the military or their families. I have to think your son would be ashamed to see what you did.
Women were sacred? What kool-aid is Kelly drinking. He was genuine and had my heart when he spoke about his son and the sacrifices of the military and their families. But he sure as heck lost me with the rest of it. He harkens back to the “culture” wars and now I understand why he can stomach being around Trump … same misguided mentality. He actually said Trump “bravely” spoke to the family. Trump (who weaseled out of being in the military several times) is “brave” in his upside down out-of-touch world???!!!
I’m with Lawrence O’Donnell who was “stunned” by John Kelly. Everyone should listen to his take on Kelly’s “empty barrel” comments and more. I would provide the link if I knew how but it’s easy enough to find online and well worth listening to.
Part I
http://crooksandliars.com/cltv/2017/10/lawrence-odonnell-calls-out-general
Part II
http://crooksandliars.com/cltv/2017/10/lawrence-odonnell-calls-out-general-0
This whole issue has come right down to the same two problems with Trump, his constant Twittering and his absolute hatred for Obama, he could have quite simply sent out a tweet of condolence when the news broke about the deaths of these soldiers, but no he ignored their deaths, kept on rage tweeting about the NFL, Puerto Rico and Rocket Man and then when asked about it automatically tried to place blame on Obama, which backfired on him. I’m really disappointed in Kelly, I appreciate his service to our country, but it’s time to hang up the uniform. Also the White House should have known that this service man’s body was due to be released to his family that day, who decided that this would be a great time for a phone call.
+++++++
Kelly just showed his true colors as another worthless POS in this never ending psychotic death spiral we all are being subjected to. How could anyone with an ounce of decency or morals stand there and defend Trump and then attack a grieving family. Oh right, they were African Americans, so game on. If I could reach out to the 13% of African American MALES who voted for Trump I would smack the shit out of them. African American women saw and knew the danger and voted accordingly.
From the HuffPost:
“The price of treating women as “sacred” is that it assumes women are “other” to men. It plays into years of damaging stereotypes that have been used to justify men continuing to occupy positions of power, both professionally and domestically; that women are weak and delicate; that women must be “handled” by men; that some women are more “sacred” than others because of the way they look or act; and that women must stand to the side and be protected while men go out into the world.“
This is such a correct statement … and isn’t “sacred” used to keep women down in many Muslim countries. They are even too sacred to drive and must be protected by men at all times in some places. Never too sacred to cook, serve, clean and wash the dishes, however.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone!
Please watch Lawrence O’Donnell MSNBC The Last Word on You Tube takedown of this and the Empty Vessel Statement of Kelly’s it is excellent and explains the insult to the congresswoman very well..I am sorry I do not know how to link but I am sure you can find it…
I live in the U.K. ..at 4 am I am riveted to it!
I was pleased both the servicemen.a General and a Colonel both ex Vietnam..which is my youth too agreed he should never have attacked that lady
Please if you can find the empty vessel assessment watch it and see the underlying Boston implications of that generation..and the racism implied
Wasn’t Lawrence’s show one of his best last night? He really broke down Kelly’s choice of words so well. It was very telling. That’s why I do believe Kelly is a more reserved version of Trump.
It was excellent and helped me understand..which I always love about that type of quality person is that someone like me from the UK can watch this and understand the issue and its deep perspective..
It is like people forget Pence is a sinister individual and it becomes wondering that an inept con man like 45 is better kept in office where he cannot pass any legislation as he insults everyone especially if they loose the hold on Congress next year than get Pence who is a smoother version with even more extreme views….!
I saw it last night and it was masterful. I hadn’t heard Kelly’s ‘empty barrel’ phrase before yesterday. I certainly got it that it was an insult, but I was horrified that my fears were correct and that it was also racist. So, I wonder, in Kelly’s perfect world of memory, were black women sacred? Guess not.
@ Giddy it is not racist as a phrase ..it is an UK phrase..and empty barrel/vessel makes most noise and in fact is better applied to 45 as it has always meant a person with nothing in them will possibly be loud ( and obnoxious…as they have nothing important to say..)..just like a vat or barrel of beer/wine ..which of course would be wooden would have a louder noise when hit from one which is full
However. Kelly chose to use it to insult a woman who as Laurence O’Donnell pointed out has been a more productive member of society with all the things she has done than that Putin Puppet Con Man ..you have..and who uses everyone and everything like a trickster to hide the truth!!
Rant Over for now!!!
In 1962 I was picked up by a child molester who exposed himself to me on the way to school. This was General Kelly’s time (“When I was a kid growing up, a lot of things were sacred in our country. Women were sacred and looked upon with great honor. ) How was this treating me with honor? How was I sacred? He doesn’t know what he is talking about. JUST. SHUT. UP.
I experienced some similar incidents here in the U.K..
What was interesting to me is something said on the YouTube by a conservative Republican that wrote a column ..Andrew..Sullivan…..that these men are like living in Nostalgia for somewhere and something that never existed and the reality is they have no success because they do not live in the real world and do not have policies just some wish for something that never was and never now can be..
He is a 70 year old Fox News watcher who does not read and doesn’t want to…..
This is coming from someone who is not a Democrat!!
Examples of 1950s advertising is filled with examples of how women were viewed. Well-known brands had ads such as:
-“Show her it’s a man’s world” (woman kneeling beside bed, serving a tray to her relaxing husband)
- Image of a man ready to strike his wife’s backside for buying the wrong coffee
- “You mean a WOMAN can open it?” (Ketchup bottle top)
Not to mention weight, looks, etc., being highly critiqued. Yeah, what respect women had back then.
You did have to stay with a man despite what may be happening to you..divorce was difficult and you were looked down upon and then where would you get a job ?
My mother tried to leave my father in the 50′s when I was a baby ..she had to come back and the headmistress of my sisters school called her into the office to tell her that too..great news for a child to hear..
So my mother and what she went through was not considered sacred!
I sort of came to the realization the other day that – the children heard this call too. They may be too young to fully understand what was happening but they were there.
The idea that they think they can tell a grieving family who should or should not be with them when going to meet her husband’s casket is just other level. Other f*cking level.
And when it was first reported what he said wasn’t Kelly Ann’s first comment that multiple people were on Dump’s side listening?!?!?! So THEY can be a part of this “scared” call to a stranger but close family fiends can’t?!?!?! SURE JAN!!
Any respect I had for him is lost because he fell on the sword of this inept lizard. Yes I know military training is obey the chain of command but how can he spew this trash?
I think my reproductive rights are sacred but funny how that doesn’t fit in with this narrative.
Yes!
However in the late 1950′s they were not…
It is interesting however that at what used to be called the most restrictive time period for morality..Victorian….there were mistresses..”fallen women” and wives dealing with the husbands adultery and violence..
So when exactly and where were they sacred?..
It is what we call in the U.K. ..a load of “bollocks”..which considered a rude word for testicles..but when you say it ..it has such a great expression in it! 😸
Ok Ward Cleaver. Thanks for looking out for we little ladies. Good luck to the women who serve in the military!! Another T Rex roaming the halls of the WH!! #mansplainingtool
At no time in US history were women ‘sacred’. We’re the same species, geez.
It’s appalling that he would harken back fondly to a time that was genuinely harder for women. Insensitive, thoughtless, sexist, pig.
And the Congresswoman was right, he lied about her speech at the FBI building dedication.
And why are we in Niger to begin with?
The troops were there getting information on Boko Harem from local leaders. However reports from surviving soldiers said they were delayed from leaving by those leaders and they believe they were set up to be ambushed.
ETA: the troops had previously had back up support from Chad soldiers but they were pulled when Dump put Chad on his travel ban.
For many years, US Special Forces have been running missions in various African nations to combat islamic extremists and to train local armies to do the same. During the Obama administration their presence there was greatly increased, and was seen as the best way to prevent more countries on the continent from falling to those extremists. It’s highly debatable whether it’s been effective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Erica and jetlagged – so much going on it’s hard to keep up sometimes
“sacred conversation”
So Kelly uses religion as a shield to protect Trump from criticism which sheds light on Trump’s treatment of dead soldiers and their families?
Perhaps Kelly can be ex-communicated from whatever religion he believes in? Excommunicated for abusing religion and for protecting Trump and for abusing dead soldiers and their families?
Is that the same sacred conversation that the priests of that period were having with children ?..
I’ve avoided reading anything about this, because I knew it would be some effery, whitesplaining, mansplaining, racistsplaining, rapesplaining bs. These guys won’t adhere to any value or moral, it’s just fear and anger and control.
