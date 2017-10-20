Taylor Swift’s new single ‘Gorgeous’ is about Joe Alwyn’s impossible beauty

Even though I’m a Dedicated Snake Hater™, I can at times appreciate Taylor Swift’s music for what it is: frothy, superficial pop music. I’ll admit to singing along with more than a few Swift songs, and I will even admit to relating to one or two of her songs. Granted, I’m older than Swift and I’m not an innocent blonde child, so I can’t relate that much. But I’ll say it: her new song “Gorgeous” took me back to my high school-college era. That moment when you want to talk to the really good-looking guy but you just can’t because you’re scared and nervous and OMG what if he, like, doesn’t even care? Behold, Tay-Tay’s “Gorgeous.”
“I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us, he’s in the club doing I don’t know what…” So, this is another song about Joe Alwyn?? She also made a reference to Joe’s youth in “Ready For It,” with the lyrics: “He don’t try at all, though/Younger than my exes but he act like such a man, so/I see nothing better, I keep him forever.” Everyone believe this is about Joe and his beauty. Hm. So, yeah… I actually think Tom Hiddleston is more attractive than Joe…?
While some have theorized that Taylor’s Reputation is going to be another lyrical burn book slamming all of her enemies (Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Kimye, Katy Perry), I’m starting to wonder if many of the songs are just about Joe, with a few jabs and digs in there about Tom Hiddleston? I mean, Joe Jonas got a whole song devoted to him. Jake Gyllenhaal got several songs devoted to him. Harry Styles practically got half an album devoted to him. Wouldn’t it be a bigger diss to Tom Hiddleston if she only mentions him as a lyrical aside?
Also: while I still don’t “get” why “Look What You Made Me Do” was some kind of audaciously self-aware moment from Swift, I will give her this: I appreciate the fact that she’s truly letting her stalker-flag fly. “Gorgeous” is flat-out about a girl who is obsessing over a guy and objectifying him and imagining all of the things she wants to tell him.
Cripes that was awful.
This is a comedy Pop album right? I mean she can’t seriously think this is good music.
I thought the same! It is like a satire!
It copies the very beginning of “I Can’t Stand the Rain” made famous by Tina Turner. Other than that, this is garbage. Yet another idiosyncratic track that is all about Taylor and HER experiences, completely unrelatable to the masses. Reputation will be Taylor’s ArtPop. She has devolved into even more inane lyrics, whose soaring chorus always attempts to be the lifejacket to rescue an otherwise plodding, mechanical song. That formula no longer works. Her lyrics feel as if someone superglued a random mix of twitter ramblings, instagram posts, and text messages with the hope that the “sweet intent” would shine through to save the song upon intentions alone. She should have called this album 1990: The Year I Left Music. For a truly good album in the pop vein, Lorde’s Melodrama is the standout for 2017 thus far.
Ann Peebles sang “I Can’t Stand the Rain”. Carry on.
Tanya- It also became a hit with Tina Turner.
@Tanya If you can read and I assume you can….read closely, I said “made famous” by Tina Turner; not originated. Carry on with your over-sights.
Musically, it’s your standard issue pop. Lyrically, it’s juvenile.
Even if not paying attention to the lyrics this isn’t a song I feel like listening to again. I wonder how people who like it would feel if they didn’t know this was from Taylor. I needed some great pop but this isn’t it:/
This song would have been cut from 1989. She’s really in a slump. And of course the most gorgeous guy she’s ever seen looks like he could be her brother. She’s in love with herself.
I sort of love it , it cute and fun and the line about her cats made me smile .
+1. I preordered Taylor’s album a month ago. I like her.
Shhhh!!! You aren’t allowed to like her on this website
Nah I love it , it’s frothy pop when u need frothy pop and it does remind u of that moment u get a crush… apparently this is a hint she met joe before Tom when she was still with Calvin, that’s the basis of this song, and how cute is James Reynolds at the start, god I’m broody lately…
Should we thank this ridiculous girl for a break in the daily awful news? I thought there was a lyric about a boyfriend being “up in the club.” Who was this? Harris, we would think. However, if it is Thomas William Hiddleston, late of Eaton, Cambridge, and RADA, we need the pictures. Right, dear SIXER? And, of course, Hiddleston is more attractive than this kid.
Lollll at the thought of Mr Hiddleston out “in the club”, with the implication he’s partying it up in some naughty way. Like he’d be on a tonne of gak and grinding up on people, instead of like, sipping tea in a corner before breaking out the dad dancing.
And yes, this song is awful and YES, it was at least something that could be read without wanting to cry or vomit like every other story.
Glad you laughed. I meant it to brighten the day.
It did indeed but then, who else could she mean?
For it to be Calvin up in da club wouldn’t think have to be about Hiddles? And she wouldn’t write this about him.
He’s not gorgeous (to me) and that song sucks.
To me, either, and that sort of syrupy, over-the-top gushing is just embarrassing for a woman her age. Especially since she’s done the. exact. same. thing. soooo many times before about so many other guys (Styles, anyone?).
he’s very generic. she’s had much prettier boyfriends.
@HadToChangeMyName: ‘To me, either, and that sort of syrupy, over-the-top gushing is just embarrassing for a woman her age.’
meh, it’s a song, she’s not gushing about him on an interview.
It’s cute? It brought a smile to my face.
Also the fans that heard the album at her houses said that she confirmed the love songs are all about Joe Alwyn, and she told them they’ve been dating for over a year?
Yes. she brought the gang to the lunch room and spilled the secrets. But only for the cool kids who can sit at her table. Dear God. this woman is 27. No disrespect to you if you like the song. I am 65 and find her beyond ridiculous.
@third ginger, I’m 50 but have a 12 y.o. so we do listen to Katie Perry, Pink and the like. But I find Taylor’s music lame. My favorite bands are the greats like Springsteen, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and The Doors. All were incredible songwriters who talked about important issues and even when they didn’t the music rocked.
Taylor? She’s not talented and so shows no growth as an artist. It’s like she’s perpetually Tiffany from the 80s singing about boys and her trips to the mall! Or maybe I’m just old.
maybe the problem isn’t your age, but the fact you’re still salty about your love tommy.
she’s doing that for her fans, they love it, it encourages sales. it’s not about cool kids or age fgs. not everything taylor does needs to be dissected and hated to this extent.
@ell, are you referring to me or third ginger? Because I’m a lesbian and as I’ve said many times before here, Tommy, Benny and Fassbender are not my type, so accusing me of hating on their gf/wives is barking up the wrong tree. 😆 OTOH, I’m not sure how liking Hiddleston translates into hating Taylor?
@H not you, third ginger.
‘I’m not sure how liking Hiddleston translates into hating Taylor?’
good question, you should probably ask his stans they seem convinced taylor manipulated and used him, they’ve been bitter since ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
H, it was for me. I find it inexplicable. The bad manners. ell is known to hate posh actors. That’s fine, but I never thought she would be ageist. Taylor’s flaws were explained to me by my 25 year old daughter, who is no Hiddleston fan. I discovered how Swift uses white privilege and victimhood. Many of us like Hiddleston’s acting here on CB. ell always challenges it, but never so rudely.
For ell, remember that our last exchange here was me recommending a Margaret Atwood book to you.. Sorry you could not keep things in that spirit.
I’m 35 and I think she’s fun. She’s entertaining, which is the point. I get sick of hearing about the daily cock ups of Trump and co. Plus all the environmental disasters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be honest White Privilege isn’t exclusive to Taylor when we are speaking about her and Tom, Tom is white therefore he has it and uses it rather he’s aware or not.
@third ginger i certainly didn’t mean to be ageist, what i was trying to say is that your age has nothing to do with the way you look at taylor, it’s mostly being a TH fan. but point taken. i’m sorry, i’ll admit i was being snappy.
i just find much of the criticism towards taylor to be frustratingly misogynist. those things your daughter mentioned are certainly valid; the white feminism, the victimhood, the not speaking out when it’s needed. i get it, and will never argue over that. trouble is that most of the criticism towards taylor isn’t about those things, but how she acts younger than her age (and? men do it all the time, they don’t act like grown ups until they’re well in their 30s and no one bats an eyelid), or she should be in a serious relationship (does she want to?). i really didn’t see the need to criticise inviting her fans to her house for listening to songs, if it were hozier or adele doing that instead of taylor, would you criticise it?
@SerenaBlackChic TH uses his white privilege plenty, as a white posh brits. the class problem in britain is a bfd, it’s not just about me being petty and hating posh actors i have a reason for it.
@ell, TH used his white posh privilege and did a lot. He’s continuing to mentor RADA students, and ensuring students of all backgrounds have a chance, he’s very involved with the BFI too to do the same thing. He’s over the years been passionate about gay rights, women’s rights, and human rights. Before he went dark on Twitter, all you could see for most of his tweets were about the marginalized. He’s written long form and short form journals on female genital mutilation crisis, education, and hunger. I think your knives out for posh actors might be a bit unfair. I read how Eddie Redmayne pays for some students’ rent. Kenneth Branagh, another poshie, is president of RADA and is known for blind casting roles regardless of gender or race or class. I’m fine for criticism, but it helps to back up arguments, not just leave it with “I have my reasons”.
Hey, can I join in the party? I’m Tommy’s Nanny and I am quite a Swift defender too, ever since Kim didn’t prove what everyone says she proved. Right now, I’ll defend Swift by pointing out that it’s also entirely possible she won’t throw Tom under the bus – the person who described her songs being about Calvin, Joe, Kimye etc. never mentioned Hiddleston. That was added on this site. Dreams are allowed, no?
@jammypants, are you british? because the way you describe what TH does as sort of using his privilege to do good stuff, points to the fact you might not be quite aware of what sort of systemic class problems we have in britain, if you believe that’s enough and should end the matter. it’s way bigger than that. i don’t fault you for not knowing if it’s not your country; there’s tons i do not know about the US or other european countries, it’s normal. but i do believe people should speak in full knowledge, when they have facts, and you clearly don’t.
you don’t see me going around lecturing people in the US about race problems, or guns issues.
@Nanny to the Rescue, well she never threw harry styles under the bus in 1989, in fact all her songs about him are quite nice.
That’s what she told them because she knows her stans will spread the message far and wide. Lest anyone think this is about anyone else
It’s embarrassing that we are the same age
I don’t get her PR strategy. She made it clear there are no interviews. But she uses her own fans as her mouthpieces. Methinks she needs to pay her fans for doing the grunt work.
How damn awkward and pathetic is that? You invite strangers to your house and then tell them about your boyfriend and say “Tell everyone”. WTF???
Nope, it’s Taylor being Taylor so you say “But like this has to be a secret? Just between me and my friends?” knowing they’ll talk.
Serena black chic. I never said he didn’t. I was speaking about my daughter’s opinion Swift.
ell, sorry to be overly sensitive. However, in none of my comments have I ever called Tom a “victim” or even implied it. Also, you are right. The class issue is crucially important. If you look back at older posts of mine, you will see me asking UK posters to explain how this affects the acting profession. Most Americans have little idea of how this works. We can certainly learn from UK friends, which I hope you can be among. I wish you well but don’t know how to do any emojis.
Oh no, I wasn’t trying to be rude. Sorry if it came out that way.
This dude hasn’t done anything to anyone. It’s kind of like people who pick at Vilkander’s (probably spelled wrong) tan or face because they hate she dates MF. Doesn’t make sense.
But Third Ginger I wasn’t trying to be a meanie. I have a feeling I sound a bit like a swiftie, lol.
You were in no way rude. White people, like me, always need to be reminded of privilege. I wish more people in my age group understood the concept. And it is certainly true that joking can turn into something hurtful. My best to you.
Sigh. I’ve enjoyed Taylor’s music all these years but I just can’t with this new album. She has great catchy songs, but maybe it’s because she’s releasing these lyric videos first… both songs just really rub me the wrong way.
This one… so unnecessarily dramatic. Like omg I’m furious that you’re so gorgeous. I’m so happy I turned mad. Just…. so immature. And not ponies and glitter romance like her past albums. Dramatic psycho stalker immature. The guy is an object here. And she’s projecting consequences for him being good looking.
Do women talk and act this way? I’m a few years older than her. I feel like this is how the 20 year olds on the bachelor talk… maybe. This is not any kind of healthy. If you want to talk to the guy (even though you have a boyfriend?) just talk to the guy. No need for these histrionics.
Maybe the music video will be better.
That being said, I like the SOUND of it. It’s not that different from some 1989 songs. I just wish the lyrics weren’t so immature and problematic.
Agreed Abby, the lyrics just kill it for me. Plus it doesn’t really fit with the vibe set by “LWYMMD” and “Ready for it.”
The lyrics are just so…simple. Like rhyming face with face and mad with sad. I feel like she could do better.
i don’t really listen to lyrics much (in general) i’m all about the melody, but i’m just not very into her new stuff. i loved 1989, i wanted to sing along and dance everytime her songs came up at a party, but the new music does mostly nothing for me.
He looks like a young Joker.
Gorgeous is about Karlie Kloss. And Joe Alwyn looks like Zach from Saved by the Bell.
LoL. Yes he’s carbon copy of Zach from Saved by The Bell. Thanks for pointing that out.
LOL YES! All he needs is some bleach in his hair and he’s be a double for a young Zack Morris.
@Adrien + 1,000. One day the penny may drop.
Let’s see how many people who hate her and the “there’s so much going on in the world” people decide to spend their time complaining about her terrible music.
Lol, I know I will. (I don’t hate her though..I just strongly dislike her. Hate I feel is a word for people who’ve done horrific things in my opinion ( for me to hate someone I don’t know). Not..some petty woman who makes semi-decent music sometimes. I can be petty and stupid as well lol)
Lol u may be petty like u say (I personally live for petty) , but ur bloody honest too with it, and that is never a fault!
I don’t think that’s necessarily fair. I don’t like Taylor, and obviously I clicked on this link. It’s just celebrity gossip, and sometimes it’s fun to vent about celebrities you don’t like. For example, click on an article about Kate Middleton and you will only see negative comments.
That said, I usually like her songs because they are catchy but this song is probably one of her worst.
Well I’ll put it this way, I’m a black 27-year old woman, I’m not in Taylor’s demographic and I’m not a fan, but I feel like a lot of people take EVERYTHING this girl does way too serious.
Dissecting lyrics and listening to everything she puts out.
Then the loose comparisons to Harvey or constantly bringing up her case? yeah, that more than gossip, that’s hate that I’m not cool with.
To not be fans of her and to be people who casually vent about someone they don’t like, they give her a lot of life and more importance then need be.
I’m apart of this mess too, but I’ll admit that while Tay is..full of BS at times, I have a strong dislike for her but a bit of like for her as well.
(Kate M. as well, I feel like the hate she gets is irrational and…gross at times)
I also really feel bad for this dude who has done nothing for people to hate him, getting all this hate, but..I’m a big softie..so..idk, lol.
Hahaha…yeah..
I’m generally ambivalent about her–I’ve both criticized her and defended her in the past–but I do find it amusing that the people who hate her most seem to comment the most on these threads.
I don’t think Joe or Tom are “gorgeous” now if she was singing about Chris Hemsworth..but I honestly thought this song was about Tom, & that she was making a jab at Calvin Harris with the “my boyfriend’s in the club doing I don’t know what” line. She even talks about being drunk & dancing, which is what happened with her & Tom at the Met Gala, right? The only thing that messes my theory up is the age comment, because Tom is older than Calvin, so I don’t know. I guess it has to be about Joe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I should have explained better- I don’t think Tom is unattractive, just not gorgeous, to me. He’s got a great smile, & I think his personality adds to his looks, if that makes sense! I didn’t understand why so many people were all about him, then I saw him in an interview and it made more sense. And I love him as Loki! But beauty is definitely in the eye of the beholder because I think Ian Somerhaulder is gorgeous & most commenters here think he looks creepy. 😂
Oh, think nothing of it. Debating about the cute boys keeps me young. My daughter does not think Hiddleston is attractive at all.
YEEEEES! I agree 100 %, I am convinced it’s about Tom! Even though the age thing is messing it up. Sort of like #fakemelania, I totally thought it wasn’t her until I saw there are photos of her at the same event. oh well
She’s known for revising her songs she wrote before events transpired so it may very well be about Tom, but now he’s out and Joe is in, she revised it.
Isn’t that what she did with Better Man? It was strongly implied it’s about the Calvin break-up, but since it was copyrighted in 2011 at best it was a slight re-work to make it fit her narrative (ugh) for 2016.
I think it’s about Tom, but she had to change a couple lyrics to make it about Joe. I just can’t imagine Taylor (or anyone) being overwhelmed by Joe Alwyns looks (he’s not unattractive, he’s just not like, so cute you can’t look at him). Tom — I could see it.
Joe – dunno who he is, not fussed – looks about 12 in the picture above.
This I think Tom H. is gorgeous and charismatic. He seems like such a genuinely nice guy. It still kills me that she dumped him. They were so cute together!
Harry Styles is the only truly attractive guy she’s ever dated, IMO. Tom Hiddleston is charming. The rest are all so generic and bland.
Tom and Calvin are the same age though. Could she be referring to Tom H. being out at the club doing who knows what?
Nope. Tom was born in Feb 1981. Calvin was born in 1984, I think.
I have no idea why anyone finds this girl talented. Her lyrics are pointless and boring and show no insight into anything but herself. Now everyone can’t be songwriters like Bob Dylan or Bruce Springsteen, but damn, this chick has won Grammy’s? I’ll take Pink over her any day.
The lyrics are really terrible.
I think Hiddleston looks like a cartoon vampire – not hot at all. Honestly, the only boyfriends she’s had that I thought were attractive were Calvin Harris and Jake Gyllenhaal.
I honestly would rather this album be a whole bunch of petty, fun, dramatic songs, than a whole album about some rando boring dude who she will break up with within a year. Snore. At least the first option would be fun for gossip.
I like her most when she was with Harris. They looked really gorgeous together. It’s superficial, I know. For some time, after they broke up, I kinda wished they would be back together. Well, I’m just a fan (of Harris, most of the time).
He is super cute. Im happy that she is so in amor! But this song is no bueno.
Eyes so blue and teeth so grey.
Holy hell Taylor. If you are mesmerized by a guys looks than make it someone half way decent.
Also funny how he could be the male twin of Karlie Kloss who also looks similiar to Taylor. But no surprise Taylor would be attracted to someone who looks like her. The moment cloning is a possiblity she will literally f*ck herself.
” The moment cloning is a possiblity she will literally f*ck herself.” Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! I spit my chai all over the place, and well worth the clean-up.
Bravo, Queen B.
Eeeeek.
I am a teacher, and this is the kind of stuff that my 11-year old pupils write on their diaries.
Seriously, a girl showed me the sweet messages she had written to her secret love and I thought it was cute.
Then again, a 28-year old woman writes these lyrics, I think it’s pretty pathetic and I feel second-hand embarrassment for her. Wait, no I don’t, cause if she doesn’t, why should I?
And released the same day as Thor stuff with Sade at Tom in the song. Still a snake, petty and immature. Especially since it is widely known that she has her people watch her boyfriends to keep them in line during the contract period. So the club thing is hilariously BS.
i’m a fan of taylor’s music, unironically because i don’t believe in attaching guilt to my pleasure, but this song is horrendous and i sort of liked the other 2 singles.
also i don’t think it’s about her newest bf, first of all he’s younger than taylor and secondly it’s a recent relationship. songs are written and composed waaaay before being recorded.
And a song called “Gorgeous” is obvisouly not about him.
hahahah, good point. he’s very basic.
The kid IS a good actor, tho. See “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.”
He’d have to be 😅
I have to admit that I really like LWYMMD.
Not in an ironic way either. Not something I will listen to in my car but definitely doing fast intervals on the elliptical.
I’ll show myself out…
i like it as well, but it’s not my fav really. she made much better songs, idk what is up with her recent music.
@ ell – you’re a fan of TS? I would never have guessed!
not really tbh. i just don’t like misogyny.
I heard one of her songs yesterday playing when I went in to pick up some takeout . It was one of her older country lite songs, and I have to admit it was pretty and melodic and catchy.
This is a bore. I couldn’t make it to the end and clicked off. I don’t dislike Taylor, and I actually liked her first single and music video to her new album. This, nah.
I agree he’s an impossible beauty in that it’s impossible for him to be beautiful. I know beauty is subjective and if she thinks he’s good looking that’s fine but to me he looks like a ventriloquist dummy come to life.
😄😄😄😄😄
Lol.
I openly admit that I had high expectations for this album. And so far, I have not liked one song. This one is by far the worst yet. Yikes.
it’s uninspired, imo. it’s like she made a new album because it was time to, not because she had good ideas.
She certainly learned from the last time she released her singles and had a few reviews in her pocket before she released it. Still does not make the song good. Three singles before an album is released feels excessive and this one is noticeably different than the other songs. Feels like damage control from her people. The pard push on the super fans to sell her work so she can on the surface appear like Beyoncé and not do a lot of interviews is funny. Girl is no Beyoncé.
Yeah I don’t like this one. I (eventually) liked the first two singles from this album and bop to them when they come on, but this sounds so juvenile. I’m curious of the direction she’s going with this album cause this one doesn’t vibe with the other songs at all, hmmm.
This song is definitely about Tom Hiddleston. The bf in the club is Calvin Harris. I don’t give a sh*t what the stans say, the 🐍 doth protest too much.
I think it was originally about Tom, then she revised it to be about
Joe, hence the age reference.
Agreed, Jammy. But it’s a sharp left. It was written well before poor little Joe. And it explains a LOT.
PS- I refuse to listen to it. I read the lyrics
Kanye has a song called “Gorgeous,” btw….
Haha but she wants everyone to think it’s about Joe 😉
Yeah she does 😉 she can’t give poor Tommy too much credit
But it’s him. No question. No wonder he got blindsided so hard.
She’s just recycling her bullsh*t. Perpetual teenager.
The song is basically her stalking her guy. Last I recall she stalked Tom on Tumblr before they dated. She even followed a Tom fan blog back in like 2015. I follow this blog, hence why I know haha. Her own stans had screenshots of her liking Tom posts. She also followed him on twitter in 2014. And the same sleuthy stans noted she unliked all Tom related Tumblr posts once they started dating. One particular post I saw on a Taylor blog showed she liked a post suggesting they date (well before they were a thing). I guess she wanted people to think their meeting was organic. But she also hosted the Met Gala and sat him at her table. She also brought up the dancing point, something, if you’re a Tom fan, you’d know he loves. He didn’t follow her until close to Met Gala. Tumblr usually has receipts and it’s fun to read 😉 but since things didn’t work out, she had to revise a song written well before Joe and make it about him. Her PR planted many stories when HS was happening, saying she’s writing songs about Tom, when they were peak Summer of Lurving.
this is exactly what i mean about TH stans being bitter. now following someone on twitter is ‘stalking’. i’m scared now, i follow around 300 people on twitter… am i stalking them? i’m so confused.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember guys Joe was also at the Met Gala 2016 and was involved in the planning of it, so she probably met him while still with Calvin. Hiddleston was clearly just her cover cause she didn’t want Joe to be tainted with cheating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, Jan. 👌
She’s been revealed as a chronic liar. Idk why anyone besides her brainwashed fan base would believe her now.
How (and why) would an almost-unknown British actor who had at the time exactly one film to his name, which hadn’t even been released yet, be involved in the planning of the biggest fashion/social event in NY?
If you meant Taylor was involved in the planning, yeah she was a celebrity co-chair (as was Idris Elba), but I’d wager Anna Wintour wants nothing more from her celeb co-chairs than to show up, attend the pre-event party at her house, pose for photos with her the night of the gala, and maybe say a few words before dinner. That being said, I would spend good money to have a bts documentary of Idris and Anna discussing flower arrangements and which tablecloths to use.
Though I’m wrapping up my third decade on earth (a year and half left)…lol, I have a daughter who used to like Swift a bit. I’m sure her songs about her future ex, Joe will be hits with her tweens, and bigger hits on her next album when she’s heart broken. I don’t care about this girl (she perpetually will be a girl, not a woman), but I suggest she lose the stink face. Geez, it doesn’t do her any favors and even with ever growing list of enemies, she will never be a badass! Lighten up Taytay
I’m wrapping up my fourth decade in exactly one year, 2 months, and 6 days.
(not that I’m counting!)
*sobs*
Kitten you’ll be fineeeeeeeeeee lol. If anything it’ll just be an improvement on an already great person 😊
I’m wrapping up my eighth in four months and three days, so quit your whinging girls!
Hello, my dear. I turn 65 next week. My hair color, now platinum for all eternity, does not.
Oh, and happy birthday for next week TG
Hello there, my hair is still brownish at the back and silver at the front!!
I think the song is about Calvin and Joe. Taylor said to anyone at the private preview that they should tell that the song is about Joe. The part about “He is at a club” fits for Calvin, who is a DJ. Afterall Joe was already at the Met Gala last year. Maybe Tom was the decoy for the great love story of Joe and Taylor. (And a smoke screen for Kimye.)
It also sounds a lot like Taylor cheated on a previous boyfriend with Joe. Wouldn’t be surprised if the whole thing was going on for far longer than a year.
This is what I think. Hiddleswift was so obviously fake and now we know more or less why. She was already into Joe and didn’t want him associated with all the drama that happened in 2016. She knew it was coming with Kimye and she probably knew Calvin would lose his sh!t after finding out she cheated on him (She probably knows how he treated Rita Ora) so she used Hiddleston as a convenient cover.
Hiddleston either was too moronic to realize this, or he went along with it for fame. I mean I go back and forth on this one. Tom brought his mother into all of this, and his niece. Which would speak very poorly of him if he knew the entire time it was fake.
Actually the way you put it makes her sound like a terrible person.
I love it! It’s fun and frothy and TIC. Perfect pitch Taylor.
I heard this morning… my God! She’s 26 right? Can’t wait for the stans to proclaim this another masterpiece! It’s kinda scary how many 25+ and way older will eat this up and relate because they are still living in high school….le sigh.
27, turning 28 in December.
Yikes. She’s the typical mean girl who refuses to grow up because back then she ruled the highschool (i.e. bullied the less lucky girls and boys).
This relationship is going to be so, so bad for Joe’s career. Unless he plans to make a career out of being Taylor’s house husband, which is not a bad choice. Seems to be working out well for Eric Johnson and Matt Rutler.
Only that Taylors career is more dependent on heart break and new guys on a regular basis.
I have a bad feeling this album is revving up to be a let down for me after 1989, which was a great pop album. Not that Katy Perry is bringing anything better to the field, but this isn’t really clicking for me.
I like it. I think it’s about Tom.
Her boyfriend reminds me of Jared Kushner. They’re both adults, but look like they still haven’t started puberty. I honestly don’t see anything “gorgeous ” about this guy she dating
That child is hideous, good God.
Hardly hideous come on now … I personally think Tom H is not all that , same for Calvin Harris but a lot of people don’t … The only guy of Taylor’s I’ve found remotely attractive is Jake G .
Jake is a cutie and comes off really sweet in interviews.
I’m a TS Stan (I’m sure you all know that by now) but I’m not a fan of this one. The beat is catchy but the lyrics are really really bad. Like rhyming sad with mad is below what she can do. Saying “You should take it as a compliment I made fun of how you talk”? WTF Taylor? No.
I also side with those saying it’s about Tom. She might say/rewrite to make it seem like it’s about Joe but it’s not it’s about Tom.
My ranking so far for Rep singles:
Ready For It
LWYMMD
gorgeous
Tay & I are in a fight right now tho because she held her RI listening party on Wednesday and I did not get an invite. Apparently track #5 is about RI and I’m already obsessed even though I haven’t heard it at all.
I thought it was about TH too. I imagine the majority of the album is going to be songs written about Calvin and Tom with “age” references workshopped in at the last minute.
Oh man Erica…it’s got to get lonely being a Swifty stan around these parts lol. Hang in there, friend
LOL Kitten I run up and down TS posts like an Angie Stan Of A Certain Name with no shame. I feel some people’s gripes are legit while others I feel are not and try to present facts and some just go way overboard to the point I won’t engage.
I will forever and ever hold my position that nothing she has said, written or will say/write about Kanye is worse than that video he made using her naked likeness and putting her next to accused/convicted DV abusers and rapists.
@Erica
‘I feel some people’s gripes are legit while others I feel are not and try to present facts and some just go way overboard to the point I won’t engage.’
same tbh. some of the criticism she gets is something i wouldn’t defend, because it’s true. other stuff? is just specifically targeted towards her because they don’t like her, for whatever reason, and it often is misogynist in nature.
The song is obviously about Joe, you guys honestly think she would write a positive one about Tom? Sorry no, her entire break up narrative has been to trash the man. She’s writing nothing good about him. Even the lines about an older boyfriend aren’t about him, it’s about Calvin. This is, Taylor, dumping Calvin for Joe song.
It does make a good case though that Taylor and Tom weren’t a real thing, and that all along Taylor was protecting her relationship with Joe (whom she met at the Met Gala, because he was involved with the 2016 planning) and that it was all staged.
She got with Joe in October, which was a month after Hiddleswift and there were talks of her using literally wigs to hid herself in London while with him. Clearly, she is taking a lot of energy to protect this relationship.
No, she is known to have songs written well in advance and then goes back to tweak a lyric to fit a new narrative. This album had been written entirely by September 2016 and the recording was finished in the fall of that year.
@DiligentDiva – You keep saying how Taylor went out of her way to “protect” her relationship with Joe, and that Hiddleswift was a total sham, but it almost sounds like you admire her for it. To me it makes her sound like a sociopath. She found the perfect patsy (either willing or clueless) and then proceeded to turn him into a publicly ridiculed spectacle to save herself and “her true love” from any scandal or embarrassment. If true, that’s some effed up sh*t right there.
#Truth
Wow, I can’t believe the commenters that are doubling down on the fact that this song has to be about Joe because Taylor said so. The age line did throw me, but with the comments that said she has been known to tweak her songs to fit her current love life, it makes even more sense that this song is about Tom.
The song is implying she met Joe while dating Calvin, which makes sense because he was involved with the Met Gala of 2016. How did this nobody get an invite? So yes she had enough time by September to write this song about Joe. She already knew him, and the song is about longing for a guy when you’re in a relationship.
Sorry, you guys really think that she’s gonna write anything good about Tom?
And I’m not saying it’s good or bad, but compared to her other relationships Taylor has been extremely protective of this relationship. It’s just the truth of the matter.
He is gorgeous?? Am I missing something
Can we start a GoFundMe to get Taylor a pair of prescription glasses and a thesaurus, sis is struggling.
I gotta say: this chick has a f*cking BRILLIANT formula. The sheer number of people who will listen to this song just to try to figure out who it’s about….she knows exactly what she’s doing.
Can’t listen to the song because I’m at work but if it’s anything like the first single she released..? HARD pass for me because that sh*t was atrocious.
Save yourself. It’s exactly like the first single, just wrapped in cloying-sweet cotton candy sentiment – with a dash of slightly disturbing emotional dysfunction. In short, classic Taylor.
It may have worked once or twice but people are rapidly getting tired of her schtick. My breaking point was when she dragged the barely legal and obviously very unhappy Harry Styles in front of the waiting papaparazzi for a very staged and fake “date” to boost her album sales. My first thought was “Poor boy is so miserable, why are they doing this to him?”
This girl (I can’t call her woman because she refuses to grow up and still acts like a petulant teenager) is all about herself and nothing but herself. Everything she does is Me, Me, Me! Look at me! Fill my pockets!
Oh come on Harry was not unwilling , that’s trying to change the past for your own narrative far too much. And he certainly didn’t mind the connection when he was letting songs off his album being linked to her .
I won’t apologize for loving Taylor Swift’s frothy music. It’s perfect for cranking up and belting out in the car on a road trip alone. Stress relief, which is much needed nowadays.
Come sit with me Cali. My joy is blasting the album version of Wildest Dreams with all the windows down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not about Tom, I think it’s just come down to people looking for any link to Tom. Apparently she met Joe when she was with Calvin, nothing happened then Tom did happen, then her and joe reconnected this Oct . This is about that first meeting, someone who’s heard the album has said on tumblr there is another song that explains this more with the timing.
“Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats?!”
I just can’t…. Speechless. Great writer, Taylor.
OK, I tried. I really did. But it’s not my cup of tea. OK, I kind of hated it.
I love country music and pop and anything that makes me cry or dance. Why you gotta be so mean was fun and imaginative and Back to December was maudlin good. She should have built on all of that. This sounds like a song a 13 year old could write with a computer program.My standards are not lofty. I even like the backstreet boys and spice girls and my young teen years were Beatles and soul train. Once is enough of this one.
