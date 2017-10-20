Taylor Swift’s new single ‘Gorgeous’ is about Joe Alwyn’s impossible beauty

taylor1

Even though I’m a Dedicated Snake Hater™, I can at times appreciate Taylor Swift’s music for what it is: frothy, superficial pop music. I’ll admit to singing along with more than a few Swift songs, and I will even admit to relating to one or two of her songs. Granted, I’m older than Swift and I’m not an innocent blonde child, so I can’t relate that much. But I’ll say it: her new song “Gorgeous” took me back to my high school-college era. That moment when you want to talk to the really good-looking guy but you just can’t because you’re scared and nervous and OMG what if he, like, doesn’t even care? Behold, Tay-Tay’s “Gorgeous.”

“I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us, he’s in the club doing I don’t know what…” So, this is another song about Joe Alwyn?? She also made a reference to Joe’s youth in “Ready For It,” with the lyrics: “He don’t try at all, though/Younger than my exes but he act like such a man, so/I see nothing better, I keep him forever.” Everyone believe this is about Joe and his beauty. Hm. So, yeah… I actually think Tom Hiddleston is more attractive than Joe…?

While some have theorized that Taylor’s Reputation is going to be another lyrical burn book slamming all of her enemies (Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Kimye, Katy Perry), I’m starting to wonder if many of the songs are just about Joe, with a few jabs and digs in there about Tom Hiddleston? I mean, Joe Jonas got a whole song devoted to him. Jake Gyllenhaal got several songs devoted to him. Harry Styles practically got half an album devoted to him. Wouldn’t it be a bigger diss to Tom Hiddleston if she only mentions him as a lyrical aside?

Also: while I still don’t “get” why “Look What You Made Me Do” was some kind of audaciously self-aware moment from Swift, I will give her this: I appreciate the fact that she’s truly letting her stalker-flag fly. “Gorgeous” is flat-out about a girl who is obsessing over a guy and objectifying him and imagining all of the things she wants to tell him.

Embed from Getty Images

There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Photos/IGs courtesy of Taylor Swift and Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

153 Responses to “Taylor Swift’s new single ‘Gorgeous’ is about Joe Alwyn’s impossible beauty”

  1. Zeddy says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Cripes that was awful.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I sort of love it , it cute and fun and the line about her cats made me smile .

    Reply
  3. Jaii says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Nah I love it , it’s frothy pop when u need frothy pop and it does remind u of that moment u get a crush… apparently this is a hint she met joe before Tom when she was still with Calvin, that’s the basis of this song, and how cute is James Reynolds at the start, god I’m broody lately…

    Reply
  4. third ginger says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Should we thank this ridiculous girl for a break in the daily awful news? I thought there was a lyric about a boyfriend being “up in the club.” Who was this? Harris, we would think. However, if it is Thomas William Hiddleston, late of Eaton, Cambridge, and RADA, we need the pictures. Right, dear SIXER? And, of course, Hiddleston is more attractive than this kid.

    Reply
  5. Toot says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:50 am

    He’s not gorgeous (to me) and that song sucks.

    Reply
  6. Jessi says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:50 am

    It’s cute? It brought a smile to my face.

    Also the fans that heard the album at her houses said that she confirmed the love songs are all about Joe Alwyn, and she told them they’ve been dating for over a year?

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      October 20, 2017 at 8:54 am

      Yes. she brought the gang to the lunch room and spilled the secrets. But only for the cool kids who can sit at her table. Dear God. this woman is 27. No disrespect to you if you like the song. I am 65 and find her beyond ridiculous.

      Reply
      • H says:
        October 20, 2017 at 9:01 am

        @third ginger, I’m 50 but have a 12 y.o. so we do listen to Katie Perry, Pink and the like. But I find Taylor’s music lame. My favorite bands are the greats like Springsteen, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and The Doors. All were incredible songwriters who talked about important issues and even when they didn’t the music rocked.

        Taylor? She’s not talented and so shows no growth as an artist. It’s like she’s perpetually Tiffany from the 80s singing about boys and her trips to the mall! Or maybe I’m just old.

      • ell says:
        October 20, 2017 at 9:10 am

        maybe the problem isn’t your age, but the fact you’re still salty about your love tommy.

        she’s doing that for her fans, they love it, it encourages sales. it’s not about cool kids or age fgs. not everything taylor does needs to be dissected and hated to this extent.

      • H says:
        October 20, 2017 at 9:24 am

        @ell, are you referring to me or third ginger? Because I’m a lesbian and as I’ve said many times before here, Tommy, Benny and Fassbender are not my type, so accusing me of hating on their gf/wives is barking up the wrong tree. 😆 OTOH, I’m not sure how liking Hiddleston translates into hating Taylor?

      • ell says:
        October 20, 2017 at 9:30 am

        @H not you, third ginger.

        ‘I’m not sure how liking Hiddleston translates into hating Taylor?’

        good question, you should probably ask his stans :P they seem convinced taylor manipulated and used him, they’ve been bitter since ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      • third ginger says:
        October 20, 2017 at 9:36 am

        H, it was for me. I find it inexplicable. The bad manners. ell is known to hate posh actors. That’s fine, but I never thought she would be ageist. Taylor’s flaws were explained to me by my 25 year old daughter, who is no Hiddleston fan. I discovered how Swift uses white privilege and victimhood. Many of us like Hiddleston’s acting here on CB. ell always challenges it, but never so rudely.

        For ell, remember that our last exchange here was me recommending a Margaret Atwood book to you.. Sorry you could not keep things in that spirit.

      • Whatever says:
        October 20, 2017 at 9:39 am

        I’m 35 and I think she’s fun. She’s entertaining, which is the point. I get sick of hearing about the daily cock ups of Trump and co. Plus all the environmental disasters.

      • SerenaBlackChic says:
        October 20, 2017 at 9:42 am

        To be honest White Privilege isn’t exclusive to Taylor when we are speaking about her and Tom, Tom is white therefore he has it and uses it rather he’s aware or not.

      • ell says:
        October 20, 2017 at 9:50 am

        @third ginger i certainly didn’t mean to be ageist, what i was trying to say is that your age has nothing to do with the way you look at taylor, it’s mostly being a TH fan. but point taken. i’m sorry, i’ll admit i was being snappy.

        i just find much of the criticism towards taylor to be frustratingly misogynist. those things your daughter mentioned are certainly valid; the white feminism, the victimhood, the not speaking out when it’s needed. i get it, and will never argue over that. trouble is that most of the criticism towards taylor isn’t about those things, but how she acts younger than her age (and? men do it all the time, they don’t act like grown ups until they’re well in their 30s and no one bats an eyelid), or she should be in a serious relationship (does she want to?). i really didn’t see the need to criticise inviting her fans to her house for listening to songs, if it were hozier or adele doing that instead of taylor, would you criticise it?

        @SerenaBlackChic TH uses his white privilege plenty, as a white posh brits. the class problem in britain is a bfd, it’s not just about me being petty and hating posh actors i have a reason for it.

      • jammypants says:
        October 20, 2017 at 10:45 am

        @ell, TH used his white posh privilege and did a lot. He’s continuing to mentor RADA students, and ensuring students of all backgrounds have a chance, he’s very involved with the BFI too to do the same thing. He’s over the years been passionate about gay rights, women’s rights, and human rights. Before he went dark on Twitter, all you could see for most of his tweets were about the marginalized. He’s written long form and short form journals on female genital mutilation crisis, education, and hunger. I think your knives out for posh actors might be a bit unfair. I read how Eddie Redmayne pays for some students’ rent. Kenneth Branagh, another poshie, is president of RADA and is known for blind casting roles regardless of gender or race or class. I’m fine for criticism, but it helps to back up arguments, not just leave it with “I have my reasons”.

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        October 20, 2017 at 12:20 pm

        Hey, can I join in the party? I’m Tommy’s Nanny and I am quite a Swift defender too, ever since Kim didn’t prove what everyone says she proved. Right now, I’ll defend Swift by pointing out that it’s also entirely possible she won’t throw Tom under the bus – the person who described her songs being about Calvin, Joe, Kimye etc. never mentioned Hiddleston. That was added on this site. Dreams are allowed, no? :D

      • ell says:
        October 20, 2017 at 2:10 pm

        @jammypants, are you british? because the way you describe what TH does as sort of using his privilege to do good stuff, points to the fact you might not be quite aware of what sort of systemic class problems we have in britain, if you believe that’s enough and should end the matter. it’s way bigger than that. i don’t fault you for not knowing if it’s not your country; there’s tons i do not know about the US or other european countries, it’s normal. but i do believe people should speak in full knowledge, when they have facts, and you clearly don’t.

        you don’t see me going around lecturing people in the US about race problems, or guns issues.

        @Nanny to the Rescue, well she never threw harry styles under the bus in 1989, in fact all her songs about him are quite nice.

    • Nicole says:
      October 20, 2017 at 8:59 am

      That’s what she told them because she knows her stans will spread the message far and wide. Lest anyone think this is about anyone else

      It’s embarrassing that we are the same age

      Reply
    • QueenB says:
      October 20, 2017 at 9:05 am

      How damn awkward and pathetic is that? You invite strangers to your house and then tell them about your boyfriend and say “Tell everyone”. WTF???

      Reply
    • third ginger says:
      October 20, 2017 at 9:54 am

      Serena black chic. I never said he didn’t. I was speaking about my daughter’s opinion Swift.

      Reply
    • third ginger says:
      October 20, 2017 at 10:08 am

      ell, sorry to be overly sensitive. However, in none of my comments have I ever called Tom a “victim” or even implied it. Also, you are right. The class issue is crucially important. If you look back at older posts of mine, you will see me asking UK posters to explain how this affects the acting profession. Most Americans have little idea of how this works. We can certainly learn from UK friends, which I hope you can be among. I wish you well but don’t know how to do any emojis.

      Reply
      • SerenaBlackChic says:
        October 20, 2017 at 10:31 am

        Oh no, I wasn’t trying to be rude. Sorry if it came out that way.
        And I think I’ll leave now. Some of the comments picking at this dudes looks for no reason other than to spiteful to someone else is really gross. (i get ppl think he’s unattractive but as someone who’s been bullied..it’s bringing back bad memories)
        This dude hasn’t done anything to anyone. It’s kind of like people who pick at Vilkander’s (probably spelled wrong) tan or face because they hate she dates MF. Doesn’t make sense.
        But Third Ginger I wasn’t trying to be a meanie. I have a feeling I sound a bit like a swiftie, lol.

      • third ginger says:
        October 20, 2017 at 10:39 am

        You were in no way rude. White people, like me, always need to be reminded of privilege. I wish more people in my age group understood the concept. And it is certainly true that joking can turn into something hurtful. My best to you.

  7. Abby says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Sigh. I’ve enjoyed Taylor’s music all these years but I just can’t with this new album. She has great catchy songs, but maybe it’s because she’s releasing these lyric videos first… both songs just really rub me the wrong way.

    This one… so unnecessarily dramatic. Like omg I’m furious that you’re so gorgeous. I’m so happy I turned mad. Just…. so immature. And not ponies and glitter romance like her past albums. Dramatic psycho stalker immature. The guy is an object here. And she’s projecting consequences for him being good looking.

    Do women talk and act this way? I’m a few years older than her. I feel like this is how the 20 year olds on the bachelor talk… maybe. This is not any kind of healthy. If you want to talk to the guy (even though you have a boyfriend?) just talk to the guy. No need for these histrionics.

    Maybe the music video will be better.

    Reply
  8. Tiffany27 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:51 am

    He looks like a young Joker.

    Reply
  9. Adrien says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Gorgeous is about Karlie Kloss. And Joe Alwyn looks like Zach from Saved by the Bell.

    Reply
  10. SerenaBlackChic says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Let’s see how many people who hate her and the “there’s so much going on in the world” people decide to spend their time complaining about her terrible music.
    Or asking her to “go away” whilst clicking on every article and listening to the song.

    Lol, I know I will. (I don’t hate her though..I just strongly dislike her. Hate I feel is a word for people who’ve done horrific things in my opinion ( for me to hate someone I don’t know). Not..some petty woman who makes semi-decent music sometimes. I can be petty and stupid as well lol)

    Reply
    • Jaii says:
      October 20, 2017 at 9:03 am

      Lol u may be petty like u say (I personally live for petty) , but ur bloody honest too with it, and that is never a fault!

      Reply
    • Alleycat says:
      October 20, 2017 at 9:22 am

      I don’t think that’s necessarily fair. I don’t like Taylor, and obviously I clicked on this link. It’s just celebrity gossip, and sometimes it’s fun to vent about celebrities you don’t like. For example, click on an article about Kate Middleton and you will only see negative comments.

      That said, I usually like her songs because they are catchy but this song is probably one of her worst.

      Reply
      • SerenaBlackChic says:
        October 20, 2017 at 10:00 am

        Well I’ll put it this way, I’m a black 27-year old woman, I’m not in Taylor’s demographic and I’m not a fan, but I feel like a lot of people take EVERYTHING this girl does way too serious.
        Dissecting lyrics and listening to everything she puts out.
        Then the loose comparisons to Harvey or constantly bringing up her case? yeah, that more than gossip, that’s hate that I’m not cool with.
        To not be fans of her and to be people who casually vent about someone they don’t like, they give her a lot of life and more importance then need be.

        I’m apart of this mess too, but I’ll admit that while Tay is..full of BS at times, I have a strong dislike for her but a bit of like for her as well.
        (Kate M. as well, I feel like the hate she gets is irrational and…gross at times)

        I also really feel bad for this dude who has done nothing for people to hate him, getting all this hate, but..I’m a big softie..so..idk, lol.

    • Kitten says:
      October 20, 2017 at 12:03 pm

      Hahaha…yeah..
      I’m generally ambivalent about her–I’ve both criticized her and defended her in the past–but I do find it amusing that the people who hate her most seem to comment the most on these threads.

      Reply
  11. Char says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I don’t think Joe or Tom are “gorgeous” now if she was singing about Chris Hemsworth..but I honestly thought this song was about Tom, & that she was making a jab at Calvin Harris with the “my boyfriend’s in the club doing I don’t know what” line. She even talks about being drunk & dancing, which is what happened with her & Tom at the Met Gala, right? The only thing that messes my theory up is the age comment, because Tom is older than Calvin, so I don’t know. I guess it has to be about Joe.

    Reply
  12. H says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I have no idea why anyone finds this girl talented. Her lyrics are pointless and boring and show no insight into anything but herself. Now everyone can’t be songwriters like Bob Dylan or Bruce Springsteen, but damn, this chick has won Grammy’s? I’ll take Pink over her any day.

    Reply
  13. Alissa says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I think Hiddleston looks like a cartoon vampire – not hot at all. Honestly, the only boyfriends she’s had that I thought were attractive were Calvin Harris and Jake Gyllenhaal.

    I honestly would rather this album be a whole bunch of petty, fun, dramatic songs, than a whole album about some rando boring dude who she will break up with within a year. Snore. At least the first option would be fun for gossip.

    Reply
  14. Severin88 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:59 am

    He is super cute. Im happy that she is so in amor! But this song is no bueno.

    Reply
  15. QueenB says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Eyes so blue and teeth so grey.

    Holy hell Taylor. If you are mesmerized by a guys looks than make it someone half way decent.

    Also funny how he could be the male twin of Karlie Kloss who also looks similiar to Taylor. But no surprise Taylor would be attracted to someone who looks like her. The moment cloning is a possiblity she will literally f*ck herself.

    Reply
  16. Bishg says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Eeeeek.
    I am a teacher, and this is the kind of stuff that my 11-year old pupils write on their diaries.
    Seriously, a girl showed me the sweet messages she had written to her secret love and I thought it was cute.
    Then again, a 28-year old woman writes these lyrics, I think it’s pretty pathetic and I feel second-hand embarrassment for her. Wait, no I don’t, cause if she doesn’t, why should I?

    Reply
  17. Madly says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:04 am

    And released the same day as Thor stuff with Sade at Tom in the song. Still a snake, petty and immature. Especially since it is widely known that she has her people watch her boyfriends to keep them in line during the contract period. So the club thing is hilariously BS.

    Reply
  18. ell says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:04 am

    i’m a fan of taylor’s music, unironically because i don’t believe in attaching guilt to my pleasure, but this song is horrendous and i sort of liked the other 2 singles.

    also i don’t think it’s about her newest bf, first of all he’s younger than taylor and secondly it’s a recent relationship. songs are written and composed waaaay before being recorded.

    Reply
  19. Jayna says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I heard one of her songs yesterday playing when I went in to pick up some takeout . It was one of her older country lite songs, and I have to admit it was pretty and melodic and catchy.

    This is a bore. I couldn’t make it to the end and clicked off. I don’t dislike Taylor, and I actually liked her first single and music video to her new album. This, nah.

    Reply
  20. Connie says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I agree he’s an impossible beauty in that it’s impossible for him to be beautiful. I know beauty is subjective and if she thinks he’s good looking that’s fine but to me he looks like a ventriloquist dummy come to life.

    Reply
  21. Miss V says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I openly admit that I had high expectations for this album. And so far, I have not liked one song. This one is by far the worst yet. Yikes.

    Reply
  22. Madly says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:19 am

    She certainly learned from the last time she released her singles and had a few reviews in her pocket before she released it. Still does not make the song good. Three singles before an album is released feels excessive and this one is noticeably different than the other songs. Feels like damage control from her people. The pard push on the super fans to sell her work so she can on the surface appear like Beyoncé and not do a lot of interviews is funny. Girl is no Beyoncé.

    Reply
  23. MellyMel says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Yeah I don’t like this one. I (eventually) liked the first two singles from this album and bop to them when they come on, but this sounds so juvenile. I’m curious of the direction she’s going with this album cause this one doesn’t vibe with the other songs at all, hmmm.

    Reply
  24. MI6 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:23 am

    This song is definitely about Tom Hiddleston. The bf in the club is Calvin Harris. I don’t give a sh*t what the stans say, the 🐍 doth protest too much.

    Reply
    • jammypants says:
      October 20, 2017 at 9:29 am

      I think it was originally about Tom, then she revised it to be about
      Joe, hence the age reference.

      Reply
      • MI6 says:
        October 20, 2017 at 9:39 am

        Agreed, Jammy. But it’s a sharp left. It was written well before poor little Joe. And it explains a LOT.
        PS- I refuse to listen to it. I read the lyrics
        Kanye has a song called “Gorgeous,” btw….

      • jammypants says:
        October 20, 2017 at 9:48 am

        Haha but she wants everyone to think it’s about Joe 😉

      • MI6 says:
        October 20, 2017 at 10:02 am

        Yeah she does 😉 she can’t give poor Tommy too much credit
        But it’s him. No question. No wonder he got blindsided so hard.
        She’s just recycling her bullsh*t. Perpetual teenager.

      • jammypants says:
        October 20, 2017 at 10:24 am

        The song is basically her stalking her guy. Last I recall she stalked Tom on Tumblr before they dated. She even followed a Tom fan blog back in like 2015. I follow this blog, hence why I know haha. Her own stans had screenshots of her liking Tom posts. She also followed him on twitter in 2014. And the same sleuthy stans noted she unliked all Tom related Tumblr posts once they started dating. One particular post I saw on a Taylor blog showed she liked a post suggesting they date (well before they were a thing). I guess she wanted people to think their meeting was organic. But she also hosted the Met Gala and sat him at her table. She also brought up the dancing point, something, if you’re a Tom fan, you’d know he loves. He didn’t follow her until close to Met Gala. Tumblr usually has receipts and it’s fun to read 😉 but since things didn’t work out, she had to revise a song written well before Joe and make it about him. Her PR planted many stories when HS was happening, saying she’s writing songs about Tom, when they were peak Summer of Lurving.

      • ell says:
        October 20, 2017 at 2:13 pm

        this is exactly what i mean about TH stans being bitter. now following someone on twitter is ‘stalking’. i’m scared now, i follow around 300 people on twitter… am i stalking them? i’m so confused.

    • DiligentDiva says:
      October 20, 2017 at 11:11 am

      She admitted that it was about Joe though, her fans who went to her party were told by Taylor that the song was about Joe.
      Remember guys Joe was also at the Met Gala 2016 and was involved in the planning of it, so she probably met him while still with Calvin. Hiddleston was clearly just her cover cause she didn’t want Joe to be tainted with cheating.

      Reply
      • MI6 says:
        October 20, 2017 at 11:38 am

        Sure, Jan. 👌
        She’s been revealed as a chronic liar. Idk why anyone besides her brainwashed fan base would believe her now.

      • jetlagged says:
        October 20, 2017 at 11:59 am

        How (and why) would an almost-unknown British actor who had at the time exactly one film to his name, which hadn’t even been released yet, be involved in the planning of the biggest fashion/social event in NY?

        If you meant Taylor was involved in the planning, yeah she was a celebrity co-chair (as was Idris Elba), but I’d wager Anna Wintour wants nothing more from her celeb co-chairs than to show up, attend the pre-event party at her house, pose for photos with her the night of the gala, and maybe say a few words before dinner. That being said, I would spend good money to have a bts documentary of Idris and Anna discussing flower arrangements and which tablecloths to use.

  25. Nancy says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Though I’m wrapping up my third decade on earth (a year and half left)…lol, I have a daughter who used to like Swift a bit. I’m sure her songs about her future ex, Joe will be hits with her tweens, and bigger hits on her next album when she’s heart broken. I don’t care about this girl (she perpetually will be a girl, not a woman), but I suggest she lose the stink face. Geez, it doesn’t do her any favors and even with ever growing list of enemies, she will never be a badass! Lighten up Taytay

    Reply
  26. Anatha A says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I think the song is about Calvin and Joe. Taylor said to anyone at the private preview that they should tell that the song is about Joe. The part about “He is at a club” fits for Calvin, who is a DJ. Afterall Joe was already at the Met Gala last year. Maybe Tom was the decoy for the great love story of Joe and Taylor. (And a smoke screen for Kimye.)
    It also sounds a lot like Taylor cheated on a previous boyfriend with Joe. Wouldn’t be surprised if the whole thing was going on for far longer than a year.

    Reply
    • DiligentDiva says:
      October 20, 2017 at 11:15 am

      This is what I think. Hiddleswift was so obviously fake and now we know more or less why. She was already into Joe and didn’t want him associated with all the drama that happened in 2016. She knew it was coming with Kimye and she probably knew Calvin would lose his sh!t after finding out she cheated on him (She probably knows how he treated Rita Ora) so she used Hiddleston as a convenient cover.
      Hiddleston either was too moronic to realize this, or he went along with it for fame. I mean I go back and forth on this one. Tom brought his mother into all of this, and his niece. Which would speak very poorly of him if he knew the entire time it was fake.

      Reply
  27. Whatever says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I love it! It’s fun and frothy and TIC. Perfect pitch Taylor.

    Reply
  28. JA says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I heard this morning… my God! She’s 26 right? Can’t wait for the stans to proclaim this another masterpiece! It’s kinda scary how many 25+ and way older will eat this up and relate because they are still living in high school….le sigh.

    Reply
  29. Millenial says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:30 am

    This relationship is going to be so, so bad for Joe’s career. Unless he plans to make a career out of being Taylor’s house husband, which is not a bad choice. Seems to be working out well for Eric Johnson and Matt Rutler.

    Reply
  30. Veronica says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I have a bad feeling this album is revving up to be a let down for me after 1989, which was a great pop album. Not that Katy Perry is bringing anything better to the field, but this isn’t really clicking for me.

    Reply
  31. Laura says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I like it. I think it’s about Tom.

    Reply
  32. Beth says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Her boyfriend reminds me of Jared Kushner. They’re both adults, but look like they still haven’t started puberty. I honestly don’t see anything “gorgeous ” about this guy she dating

    Reply
  33. Scout says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:58 am

    That child is hideous, good God.

    Reply
  34. Erica_V says:
    October 20, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I’m a TS Stan (I’m sure you all know that by now) but I’m not a fan of this one. The beat is catchy but the lyrics are really really bad. Like rhyming sad with mad is below what she can do. Saying “You should take it as a compliment I made fun of how you talk”? WTF Taylor? No.

    I also side with those saying it’s about Tom. She might say/rewrite to make it seem like it’s about Joe but it’s not it’s about Tom.

    My ranking so far for Rep singles:
    Ready For It
    LWYMMD
    gorgeous

    Tay & I are in a fight right now tho because she held her RI listening party on Wednesday and I did not get an invite. Apparently track #5 is about RI and I’m already obsessed even though I haven’t heard it at all.

    Reply
    • Scout says:
      October 20, 2017 at 11:28 am

      I thought it was about TH too. I imagine the majority of the album is going to be songs written about Calvin and Tom with “age” references workshopped in at the last minute.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      October 20, 2017 at 12:16 pm

      Oh man Erica…it’s got to get lonely being a Swifty stan around these parts lol. Hang in there, friend ;)

      Reply
      • Erica_V says:
        October 20, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        LOL Kitten I run up and down TS posts like an Angie Stan Of A Certain Name with no shame. I feel some people’s gripes are legit while others I feel are not and try to present facts and some just go way overboard to the point I won’t engage.

        I will forever and ever hold my position that nothing she has said, written or will say/write about Kanye is worse than that video he made using her naked likeness and putting her next to accused/convicted DV abusers and rapists.

      • ell says:
        October 20, 2017 at 2:17 pm

        @Erica

        ‘I feel some people’s gripes are legit while others I feel are not and try to present facts and some just go way overboard to the point I won’t engage.’

        same tbh. some of the criticism she gets is something i wouldn’t defend, because it’s true. other stuff? is just specifically targeted towards her because they don’t like her, for whatever reason, and it often is misogynist in nature.

  35. DiligentDiva says:
    October 20, 2017 at 11:23 am

    The song is obviously about Joe, you guys honestly think she would write a positive one about Tom? Sorry no, her entire break up narrative has been to trash the man. She’s writing nothing good about him. Even the lines about an older boyfriend aren’t about him, it’s about Calvin. This is, Taylor, dumping Calvin for Joe song.
    It does make a good case though that Taylor and Tom weren’t a real thing, and that all along Taylor was protecting her relationship with Joe (whom she met at the Met Gala, because he was involved with the 2016 planning) and that it was all staged.
    She got with Joe in October, which was a month after Hiddleswift and there were talks of her using literally wigs to hid herself in London while with him. Clearly, she is taking a lot of energy to protect this relationship.

    Reply
    • Scout says:
      October 20, 2017 at 11:36 am

      No, she is known to have songs written well in advance and then goes back to tweak a lyric to fit a new narrative. This album had been written entirely by September 2016 and the recording was finished in the fall of that year.

      Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      October 20, 2017 at 12:22 pm

      @DiligentDiva – You keep saying how Taylor went out of her way to “protect” her relationship with Joe, and that Hiddleswift was a total sham, but it almost sounds like you admire her for it. To me it makes her sound like a sociopath. She found the perfect patsy (either willing or clueless) and then proceeded to turn him into a publicly ridiculed spectacle to save herself and “her true love” from any scandal or embarrassment. If true, that’s some effed up sh*t right there.

      Reply
    • Char says:
      October 20, 2017 at 12:27 pm

      Wow, I can’t believe the commenters that are doubling down on the fact that this song has to be about Joe because Taylor said so. The age line did throw me, but with the comments that said she has been known to tweak her songs to fit her current love life, it makes even more sense that this song is about Tom.

      Reply
      • DiligentDiva says:
        October 20, 2017 at 12:56 pm

        The song is implying she met Joe while dating Calvin, which makes sense because he was involved with the Met Gala of 2016. How did this nobody get an invite? So yes she had enough time by September to write this song about Joe. She already knew him, and the song is about longing for a guy when you’re in a relationship.
        Sorry, you guys really think that she’s gonna write anything good about Tom?
        And I’m not saying it’s good or bad, but compared to her other relationships Taylor has been extremely protective of this relationship. It’s just the truth of the matter.

  36. jello says:
    October 20, 2017 at 11:29 am

    He is gorgeous?? Am I missing something

    Reply
  37. Scout says:
    October 20, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Can we start a GoFundMe to get Taylor a pair of prescription glasses and a thesaurus, sis is struggling.

    Reply
  38. Kitten says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    I gotta say: this chick has a f*cking BRILLIANT formula. The sheer number of people who will listen to this song just to try to figure out who it’s about….she knows exactly what she’s doing.

    Can’t listen to the song because I’m at work but if it’s anything like the first single she released..? HARD pass for me because that sh*t was atrocious.

    Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      October 20, 2017 at 12:35 pm

      Save yourself. It’s exactly like the first single, just wrapped in cloying-sweet cotton candy sentiment – with a dash of slightly disturbing emotional dysfunction. In short, classic Taylor.

      Reply
    • N. says:
      October 20, 2017 at 12:47 pm

      It may have worked once or twice but people are rapidly getting tired of her schtick. My breaking point was when she dragged the barely legal and obviously very unhappy Harry Styles in front of the waiting papaparazzi for a very staged and fake “date” to boost her album sales. My first thought was “Poor boy is so miserable, why are they doing this to him?”
      This girl (I can’t call her woman because she refuses to grow up and still acts like a petulant teenager) is all about herself and nothing but herself. Everything she does is Me, Me, Me! Look at me! Fill my pockets!

      Reply
  39. Cali says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    I won’t apologize for loving Taylor Swift’s frothy music. It’s perfect for cranking up and belting out in the car on a road trip alone. Stress relief, which is much needed nowadays.

    Reply
  40. BaronSamedi says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Seriously though why do her songs suddenly like shit abusers say? Look what you made me do, you should take it as a compliment that I made fun of you, I’m furious at you for being gorgeous… If this were a man saying this to me I would be in fear of my life.

    Reply
  41. spidey says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Might be a bit dim, but if the lyrics were about Tom how does that fit with the narrative that she dumped him

    Reply
    • Moira says:
      October 20, 2017 at 1:26 pm

      It’s not about Tom, I think it’s just come down to people looking for any link to Tom. Apparently she met Joe when she was with Calvin, nothing happened then Tom did happen, then her and joe reconnected this Oct . This is about that first meeting, someone who’s heard the album has said on tumblr there is another song that explains this more with the timing.

      Reply
  42. Guest says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    “Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats?!”
    I just can’t…. Speechless. Great writer, Taylor.

    Reply
  43. paranormalgirl says:
    October 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    OK, I tried. I really did. But it’s not my cup of tea. OK, I kind of hated it.

    Reply
  44. Bahare says:
    October 20, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I love country music and pop and anything that makes me cry or dance. Why you gotta be so mean was fun and imaginative and Back to December was maudlin good. She should have built on all of that. This sounds like a song a 13 year old could write with a computer program.My standards are not lofty. I even like the backstreet boys and spice girls and my young teen years were Beatles and soul train. Once is enough of this one.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment