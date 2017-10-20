Ben Affleck adopted a ‘stray’ husky puppy because that will solve his image problem



Excuse me while I side eye a new exclusive photo of Ben Affleck carrying an adorable husky puppy he just adopted, allegedly a stray. (You can see the photo on ET Online, with more on X17.) While Affleck has apologized for groping Hilarie Burton’s breast during an appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live nearly 15 years ago, we haven’t heard an explanation or apology from him after a woman claimed he groped her at a Golden Globes party in 2014. Another attendee tweeted that Ben groped several of her friends at that same party. We similarly haven’t heard from him about whether he knew about Harvey Weinstein prior to all the victims’ stories coming out, as Rose McGowan has stated. He has feigned ignorance on that, at a time when Kevin Smith just pledged 2k a month and absolutely all of his Weinstein film residuals to charity. Plus Quentin Tarantino just admitted that he knew about Weinstein on some level and did nothing. Affleck starred in several of Smith’s Weinstein-produced films, Weinstein gave him and Damon their big break on Good Will Hunting and yet Affleck hasn’t announced a donation, he hasn’t done charity work that we know of, and as far as we know he hasn’t worked to increase his awareness of crimes against women. (To be fair, Damon has remained totally silent on Weinstein as well.) But look he has a new puppy! He just loves animals and this impossibly gorgeous dog just happened to be a stray that Affleck rescued. Sure it was. A source gave this information to ET Online:

[Ben Affleck] couldn’t resist taking in an adorable stray husky he recently found, and giving it a new home. “He fell in love with a stray dog a month ago and he’s now a member of the Affleck clan,” a source tells ET, adding, “Ben’s an animal fan.” Affleck was spotted with his newly adopted pet husky in Los Angeles on Thursday. The name of the super cute canine is still unknown. As for how Affleck is doing these days, the source tells ET, “He continues to work on himself.” “He’s happy,” the source adds.”Ben is focused on staying healthy. And he’s enjoying his time with Lindsay [Shookus].

[From ET Online]

I just did five minutes of incredibly rewarding research and found that husky puppies can be available for rescue, especially if you’re a rich celebrity who can fly in to pick them up. So it’s possible this beautiful dog was a stray. Also, Affleck doesn’t know how to carry a dog, as Jezebel points out. The dog looks uncomfortable. We saw Affleck carrying a golden retriever puppy for his kids off a private plane in 2015 and he held that dog the same way. Here’s a pic of that. Again this is not the dog he just adopted.

Affleck was spotted going to outpatient rehab on Wednesday with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, with whom he’s reunited. I wonder how Affleck explained his behavior to Shookus, who has worked on SNL with the husband of one of the women Affleck grabbed. Affleck and Shookus were seen dressed in strikingly similar outfits, both in gold-rimmed sunglasses. Not many agencies have those photos, suggesting they didn’t call the paparazzi.

Congratulations to Ben on his new puppy. He must have needed a new furry companion to soothe his pain and hurt at being exposed as a man who grabs women.