Ben Affleck adopted a ‘stray’ husky puppy because that will solve his image problem

Excuse me while I side eye a new exclusive photo of Ben Affleck carrying an adorable husky puppy he just adopted, allegedly a stray. (You can see the photo on ET Online, with more on X17.) While Affleck has apologized for groping Hilarie Burton’s breast during an appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live nearly 15 years ago, we haven’t heard an explanation or apology from him after a woman claimed he groped her at a Golden Globes party in 2014. Another attendee tweeted that Ben groped several of her friends at that same party. We similarly haven’t heard from him about whether he knew about Harvey Weinstein prior to all the victims’ stories coming out, as Rose McGowan has stated. He has feigned ignorance on that, at a time when Kevin Smith just pledged 2k a month and absolutely all of his Weinstein film residuals to charity. Plus Quentin Tarantino just admitted that he knew about Weinstein on some level and did nothing. Affleck starred in several of Smith’s Weinstein-produced films, Weinstein gave him and Damon their big break on Good Will Hunting and yet Affleck hasn’t announced a donation, he hasn’t done charity work that we know of, and as far as we know he hasn’t worked to increase his awareness of crimes against women. (To be fair, Damon has remained totally silent on Weinstein as well.) But look he has a new puppy! He just loves animals and this impossibly gorgeous dog just happened to be a stray that Affleck rescued. Sure it was. A source gave this information to ET Online:
[Ben Affleck] couldn’t resist taking in an adorable stray husky he recently found, and giving it a new home.
“He fell in love with a stray dog a month ago and he’s now a member of the Affleck clan,” a source tells ET, adding, “Ben’s an animal fan.”
Affleck was spotted with his newly adopted pet husky in Los Angeles on Thursday. The name of the super cute canine is still unknown.
As for how Affleck is doing these days, the source tells ET, “He continues to work on himself.”
“He’s happy,” the source adds.”Ben is focused on staying healthy. And he’s enjoying his time with Lindsay [Shookus].
I just did five minutes of incredibly rewarding research and found that husky puppies can be available for rescue, especially if you’re a rich celebrity who can fly in to pick them up. So it’s possible this beautiful dog was a stray. Also, Affleck doesn’t know how to carry a dog, as Jezebel points out. The dog looks uncomfortable. We saw Affleck carrying a golden retriever puppy for his kids off a private plane in 2015 and he held that dog the same way. Here’s a pic of that. Again this is not the dog he just adopted.
Affleck was spotted going to outpatient rehab on Wednesday with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, with whom he’s reunited. I wonder how Affleck explained his behavior to Shookus, who has worked on SNL with the husband of one of the women Affleck grabbed. Affleck and Shookus were seen dressed in strikingly similar outfits, both in gold-rimmed sunglasses. Not many agencies have those photos, suggesting they didn’t call the paparazzi.
Congratulations to Ben on his new puppy. He must have needed a new furry companion to soothe his pain and hurt at being exposed as a man who grabs women.
That’s a husky pup? It doesn’t look like a husky pup?
Also, a stray fancy breed? What gives?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It happens. A lot of people realize after getting a husky that they are not an easy dog to take care of. They’re also escape artists.
Note might have been added after your post but it says that’s not the dog he adopted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh OK, thanks for the info. Where I live, a pure breed husky wouldn’t stay in a shelter long, generally small puppies are adopted soon, and huskies on top of that are expensive and in demand. It’s those poor mixed breeds and/or old dogs that can’t get a new owner.
Ah, so THAT’s the reason it doesn’t look like a husky. Not sure if it was added later, I admit I wasn’t reading carefully. Affleck’s not a man I’d be interested reading about but give me a puppy and I’ll click on the article anyway and make a stupid comment. *Shallow Nanny is shallow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Husky owner here. And yes, it happens a lot. People want these dogs because they are beautiful but fail to realize they are high energy dogs who requires a lot of exercise and attention. I would always tell people who see my husky and go, I want one to do their research first.
They are a highly intelligent breed. They are also escape artists and it’s in them to run. My friend’s husky has ran away several times but luckily she has a GPS tracker on him. I met a guy that said his husky ran away 6 times. He never lets him off leash anymore unless in a dog park. I’ve even seen huskies climb fences.
As for the writer of this article saying Ben’s pup looks uncomfortable, that’s normal, huskies usually doesn’t like being held or picked up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plenty of ‘fancy’ breeds in shelters, waiting to be rehomed. I don’t know how this is a surprise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I replied to Erinn above why that is a surprise to me – huskies cost a fortune here (!) so a puppy would more likely be given away for a smaller amount of money (compared to a legally sold dog with all the paperwork) than to end up in a shelter.
Emphasis on here, where I live. I see the situation is different in some other places.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read somewhere that it’s not a full-blooded huskie, that it’s part German Shephard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pic is a golden retriever- the dog they got the kids after they first split. The husky picture is on other sites. Husky puppies became a thing after Game of Thrones. People thought they looked like Direwolves. A cast member from GOT asked people to stop purchasing them as so many were ending up in shelters when they realized how much work it is to have a large active dog. They are also used as bait dogs in dog fighting. They are vocal pups and their howls work up the pits. So those rescues come up for adoption.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking as someone who worked in rescue and has a Lab/Husky mix, they are not dogs for first time owners. Huskies have a lot of energy and if you don’t run/walk them they can be destructive. Plus they should be a no-go for apartment dwellers as they howl…a lot. My girl only howls at sirens but boy it can wake you out of a dead sleep!
They dig, they escape, can be problematic with SMALL children. As I said the majority of them wind up in shelters because people don’t research the breed bfore they buy/adopt. They are great dogs if you have the time, energy and expertise to put into them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are TONS of huskies in shelters.
They are infamous escape artists and diggers and need A LOT of attention and play time.
People often can’t handle them and turn them in.
Research before you choose a dog breed, folks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m Australian, but Arctic breed rescue is very common here. Those very photogenic breeds are very popular with puppy farmers but abandoned in large numbers and constantly available for adoption, along with malamutes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good lord he’s obvious.
I hope his assistant takes good care of the dog at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the thing — he’s not going to spend the time training this puppy and giving it the attention it needs, all of that work will fall to his assistant. And a husky pup is a whole lot of work!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww! Will he take it for ice cream after church?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Giggles. He is already schooling the poor thing on the proper ways to pap stroll. Ugh this guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Affleck is of minor importance here. PUPPIES! Thanks for doing that research and including a link. I’ve always wanted a husky but also wanted to rescue. I’ve also wanted to be rich and fly anywhere on the drop of a dime. Could you include a link to that as well?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I suppose it got back to Ben that the photo ops with his children didn’t work to make him look like a good dude, so he’s trying the puppy angle now. I see what you’re doing you cretin and so does everyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. This. Plus the girls may be almost old enough to figure out the photo op game. He needs something else to prop up his image.
Hey Ben, you’re an addict undergoing active treatment with a new (hahahahahaha!!!) girlfriend on one coast and three children to supposedly try and maintain a relationship with on the other coast. You know what you need? A small, helpless, creature that needs lots of care!
Ugh, such a PR ploy. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His PR attempts are so transparent, it would be funny if it didn’t involve groping, substance abuse, cheating on his then wife, etc.
I hope the dog is well cared for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, I wonder what poor sap will actually be tasked with caring for the dog, cause it won’t be Affleck walking it x times a day, taking it to the vet, etc. He has a tight schedule of making lousy movies, drinking, gambling and fumbling over divorcées. What a douche.
“If you’re famous, they let you do it.” I seriously think so many of these guys figure they’ve reached such elevated status, they can skip small talk and civilized interaction and just grope away until someone expresses interest instead of shock and disgust. This is what passes for seduction when you’re an A-lister in many cases, apparently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘He has a tight schedule of making lousy movies’
this made me laugh, he consistently manages to make cack movies, it’s quite the skill tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of people with full time jobs have dog sitters and dog walkers. They’ll be paid handsomely to take care of the dog and it’ll live a spoiled life of luxury. I don’t see how that’s a bad thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
a dog usually needs one consistent person in their life, not a bevy of random walkers and sitters. Hard for a dude in rehab to be that. Especially hard a dude in rehab with a girlfriend 3,000 miles away who loves to travel and party and is divorced with three young kids to be that.
Can people change? Sure. But why not spend more time with the dog he and his family already have, and take on all the responsibilities of that dog for walking, sitting, socializing, vet visits, etc?
Remember how lena dunham got dragged for her dog, despite giving him dog walkers and sitters galore?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he should benefit from any PR bump when we all know he will be minimally involved in actually caring for the dog. My comments don’t apply to normies since they don’t do pap walks and don’t call ET.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The golden retriever lives with Jen. He was on her IG feed this week.
But what I really want to know is WHERE IS BEN AFFLECK’s GERMAN SHEPHERD? (Sorry for the caps.) Remember the black shepherd that made many appearances out walking with him and Jen and the kids? But he seemed to be more “Ben’s dog.” Ben was papped out with him several times right after their 2015 split. The dog was also pictured with Ben on the set of Live by Night. Hope he’s ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. He used to take that dog with him a lot doing errands around town.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a spitz breed that insists upon being carried like an infant, belly up, cradled. I also do dog rescue and at any moment could point someone in the direction of a purebred husky pup. In a kill shelter. or really, almost any kind of purebred, in fact, the above mentioned spitz was a former show dog, purebred american eskimo that was pulled out of a southern high kill shelter.
On the other hand, he’s still a skeeze. just not for this necessarily.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My basset hound demands that we carry her around like a baby. She thinks she’s human.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
haha! Mine has such a look of disdain if you don’t carry him like a little prince. they’re hysterical
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Our dog does too. She will wiggle until she is carried like a baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he likes puppies? Hard to believe I know. 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure he does, but no one can convince me that this isn’t some desperate, manufactured op to fix his image, especially with the release of Justice League right around the corner. Between puppies and “church” and “ice cream”, he’s aiming for wholesome, which he never was to begin with. Side-eye all over this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the dog looks uncomfortable because Affleck’s finger is way too close to his butt crack.
Im confused by the “source” statements. In the link you posted you can clearly see that he arrived to rehab with Lindsay and no dog and he left later with the dog. So the dog was at the rehab facility? if the dog was a stray and that Affleck fell in love with a month ago, when he wasn’t even still going to this particular rehab place it doesn’t quite fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first appearance of the dog in those circumstances has my brow furrowed, as well. Also, in prior videos, his assistant (I am guessing) is seen going into the facility before him. She is standing next to him in the photo of him holding the dog. What is really going on inside that “rehab” place? Is it being used as a front for other business being handled inside, but making it appear as if he is “working on himself?”
Why would be come out with a dog when he didn’t go in with one? And there? Something is fishy, me thinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s obviously a photo op to make it look like he working on his problems which he is not. This is all being set up by WB so Ben dose not bring negative attention to the movie coming out next month.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw those pictures. Lindsey looks over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt it. She was probably requested to be there at the rehab center regarding his sobriety and drinking around him since she is now his “partner” sort of. I think the Ben team even leaked how she won’t drink around him now and wants to be part of the solution, or some BS rehab imaging of her own. The serious look is probably thought out also. The new rollout of them. Lindsay and Ben reintroduced. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That bit about Lindsay was from X17 and they are full of shit. They “reported” that Ben’s last day of rehab was the day he was shown with the dog… and then he was there again yesterday. They post all pics they get of Ben but didn’t post Thursday’s rehab pics because they proved that they were wrong the day before. They have no idea what they’re talking about and are making shit up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@brenda, the DM did the same thing the other day. Big clck bait article on Megan quitting her job on Suits, with all the attendant ignorant comments. The next day they show pictures of her at work with not a word about how she had just supposedly quit the day before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@True, Brenda. I never really go on X-17. I did on this to see the photos of Ben with the dog and then read the story. They probably wrote the thing about Lindsay because she was going into the rehab center with him. So it’s easy to create a story about how she is now committed to help support him with his recovery.
I never believed that was his last day of rehab. It’s out-patient, not intense, daily in-patient therapy. No way it would be over after not even a month.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Think she got a little ticked at his obvious running to cover with Jen to rehab the image, instead of her? The horse left the gate on the co-drinking thing.
Of course, it did say Ben called and asked her to come to him, so maybe when Jen wouldn’t play, he called in the “newby.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dog used to love being carried that way, until he got too heavy for me to even try.
Also, shelters are FULL of pure bred dogs, including huskies. Have a look at the dogs trust website, for example – currently 17 huskies looking for homes.
He is a POS, but can’t hate on him for adopting a dog. If it gets the dog out of a shelter and into a safe home (even one in which he is looked after by assistants), I don’t care if its for image rehab.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking he wants a dog for when the kids come over to his place (Jen has the retriever, as said above, and the german shepard maybe died or lives with Jen?). And maybe He’s actually out of the house and wants a dog of his own for the simple fact he likes them as pets. Not everything is a freaking conspiracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He absolutely seems like the kind of father who disappears for a week, then turns up with a puppy that the mom doesn’t want, and thinks he is a rock star.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m high-fiving myself. Who called it on the previous Ben thread about rehabbing his image with a dog? Me. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, yes you Did! That is the first thing I thought of when I saw this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only clicked to open this story (because I am raged out over the Affleck threads) to say that someone had predicted he would adopt a shelter dog this week! Go you. Looks like Garner refused to let him use the kids as props. Because you’re right, that would clearly have been his preference.
He is so awful. Poor dog; I would not trust him with a goldfish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
let’s see how his PR op is going:
-pap stroll eating an apple: all health ! ✓
-pap stroll hugging his DAUGHTERS after admitting groping a woman ✓
-pap stroll to church all dressed up ✓
-pap stroll with a puppy ✓
next step? I’d say the charity thing is missing here, is just ABC of PR damage control, so my guess is a pap stroll volunteering in some charity event. Maybe a shelter for abused women? Nah….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha I am adding high profile donation to a natural disaster
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmao didn’t someone (can’t remember who it was) suggested his next move would be getting a dog to polish his image?
he’s scum, dog or no dog. and i totally see through this pap game he plays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hahaha, that was such a good guess. or maybe he was reading the thread and you gave him the idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You totally did, Jayna! I thought of you when I saw these pics.
Of course, I’m not going to slam him for getting the dog for whatever reason he got it – as long as he takes care of it. We know he actually does seem to like animals. He went to Virunga National Park on his last trip to Africa and posted about his support for the work the rangers do to stop poaching of mountain gorillas, and there was some mention of him working with/liking the horses used in rehab therapy during his stint last Jan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One’s children are way more important than an adopted stray dog. Ben – take care of your kids, stay sober, be a good Dad. Forget the dog! Use your energy to be a good father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JenFan – I get your point, but one doesn’t necessarily negate the other. He seems to see Lindsay about every two weeks – either in LA or in NYC, and none of us here have any clue how often he sees his kids during those in-between periods. There are a lot of sanctimonious people who like to assume they have some deep insight into these peoples’ lives and that the only time he could possibly see them is when a photographer is there. I don’t believe that at all. I think he sees Jen and the kids a lot more than is ever photographed. Do I think he trots them out when his image needs a boost? Absolutely. But do I think that means it’s the only time he sees them? No. He can have a dog, and see his kids and go to rehab – all at the same time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IDK that I agree that he sees them more than we think. Literally the only time we saw him do the school run this year was last week after this scandal blew up in his face. Has he been spotted doing it at all ~this week? lol He is still getting photographed on a daily basis. I think for all the more he still tries to use this stuff for press, if they were getting together for fun family dinners and he was being dad of the year behind the scenes — we’d hear about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@PA – Well, you’re kind of proving my point. Those are the times you “saw” him doing something. Yes, we’ve been seeing him get papped a lot more recently, but obviously his kids aren’t going to rehab with him, and they’re not out with him when he’s with Lindsay, which is about every two weeks from what we see publicly. So yeah, I do believe he sees them regularly at his home or theirs. I know Ben definitely uses press when he needs/wants to, but he’s also much more press-averse than say, Jen, has been overall. When he’s not having a crisis, we can go weeks and months without ever seeing him in the media.
Personally, I kind of draw the line at speculating whether someone is a bad parent or not – especially someone I don’t know. But that’s just my personal line in the sand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both affleck and Damon only look worse and worse as more people come forward to confirm everyone knew about Harvey. They should have at least been honest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pffff they never will. I’ve seen nothing but bad behaviour from them for a year or two, and by that I mean that we were just fooled into the image they gave to the media.
Also, let’s not forget about Casey Affleck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. They seem more and more complicit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect very strongly that the reason Ben is Trying So Hard while remaining mostly silent at this point about Harvey is not only because he Knows full well who Harvey always was, but also because Ben is a “Harvey” type himself. I can almost picture the two of them trading p*ssy-grabbing stories, high-fiving each other, look how cool we guys are… To me he is in panic mode, desperately trying to salvage his image/career now that the dam has broke; he KNOWS there is more out there to be exposed, including more bad behavior on his own part. I really believe that; we’ve already been exposed plenty to his bad behavior, but what if it’s all just the tip of the iceberg? What if it gets much, much worse? Good-looking and successful men can be perverts too you know. Karma is a b*tch, Ben!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I forgive you, Ben. I’m easily manipulated when it comes to dogs. I forgive you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you kidding me? He arrassed two women and you’re willing to forget because he’s got a new puppy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was ironic in my opinion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just FYI … Huskies are actually very often in rescue, including puppies, because huskies are runners, so if you don’t spay/neuter, they get out and procreate pretty frequently. They’re also high energy, very smart and, therefore can be, highly destructive dogs, so they’re frequently given up. They need a lot of attention, a lot of grooming and aren’t, as a breed, particularly, loyal (they make lousy watchdogs) and as instinctive hunters, often kill other small animals in the house (kids can also be bad news for them), which makes them not the companion animal many envision.
They’re one of the most abandoned dog breeds, actually, in part because people acquire them for their beauty and then ditch them when they discover how much work they are. We’ve had several rescue huskies we got as very small pups. They were likely mixed breed to some point, but were indistinguishable, visually, from a purebred husky. We’re neither famous, nor traveled far to find them. In fact, it’s hard to go to a shelter for more than a week or two and NOT find a husky waiting to be adopted. Not always a puppy, but they’re almost always there, sadly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, I completely agree. I have a purebred husky and I’m about to get another one. But don’t forget besides being highly intelligent, they can also be very stubborn.
But I will say huskies can get along with small animals but it’s not always recommended. I have a cat that my husky loves and play with. He rough house with his friends in the dog park but when he plays with the cat, he is gentle. He hasn’t accidentally hurt him yet. The trick was getting them both while they were still young. They were raised together , only three months apart in age. My dog even gets along with my guinea pigs. He’s very gentle with them and knows they’re part of the family. My dog doesn’t even go after stray cats in my neighborhood but he might be the exception to the rule.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a husky chow mix that we rescued. He’s a handful because he has the energy of a husky, but the protectiveness of a chow. He looks like a German Shepherd, though (husky parent was probably an agouti husky). There are a lot of part huskies in our shelters in Austin because of that issue…their love of escaping and idiot owners who don’t spay or neuter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like those tweets didn’t get the reaction they deserved from media outlets. Everyone takes a stance on Weinstein b/c he’s out for good, but the ‘needed’ stars are still protected. Several people were attacking Annamarie Tendler for “lying” about the groping incident…sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where is the focus on Damon in all of this though? He’s managed to stay “squeaky clean” in the relationship department, although I’ve always had a vibe there’s something under the surface there. But that aside, we’ve seen his questionable behavior and views on race and gender issues slip out more and more over the last few years.
If people want to focus on Casey and Manchester by the Sea, that was all Matt’s show – not Ben’s. Matt hand-picked him, exec produced it and guided him through awards season, gushing about his greatness the entire way through. And I think we can safely say, anything Ben knew about Weinstein, Matt knew too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The stuff about Affleck had a few days of attention last week but seems to have tapered off. No more women have come forward about him and forgive me but “I had friends at the same party and they were groped also” doesn’t carry the same weight as women actually speaking out. As for Rose’s tweet that he knew about her assault, well… that puts him in the same category as everyone else: knew but did nothing. So he touched Tendler’s butt back in 2014 and that’s all we know for certain. Not defending him at all btw but with new daily revelations about Weinstein, the stuff with Affleck seems like small potatoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Not defending him at all btw but with new daily revelations about Weinstein, the stuff with Affleck seems like small potatoes.’
sorry but no. he can take his fingers and shove them up his own bum, i’m not for minimising sexual assault of any kind because someone somewhere could do worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My entire post was in regards to why Ben Affleck isn’t getting more media attention, not minimizing what he did. I said he had one woman claiming that he grabbed her butt several years ago and no other women have come forward, and THIS is why he has largely been forgotten.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This move is so obvious and clichè, what the f- are his pr manager crisis doing? He grabs and arrass women and that’s their move? Making him adopt a puppy?
As adorable as that is (the puppy, not him), it won’t make people forget about what he has done. Release a statement instead of a few sorry words to Burton (One tiny sentence and that’s all? Really????).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think what’s going on right now is somewhat unprecedented and the media is struggling with how to respond. Social media is a free-for-all though, and it isn’t positive for these guys.
Their teams appear to be trying the more traditional methods that worked in the past, but in the past the volcano wasn’t slowing building to an eruption of the proportions I hope are coming. There are lots of smaller releases of pressure that keep building to more and more seemingly.
It’s interesting to see old dogs using old tricks – can they adjust? I dunno – people have a voice now they’ve not had in the past and are calling them out on it.
I don’t think Affleck will recover. Too much has come out on him in the past couple of years even. His imdb is pretty pitiful. The only non-Batman stuff is with his own production company. The only movie there is in “announced” status. We are pretty confident the Batman stuff will fall off completely after JL comes out, too. I also think his continued “enjoying Lindsey” is a kiss of death to him. It reminds people of his cheating ways – keeps it fresh.
It will also be interesting to see how Damon’s movies fare this fall. Will people go see him – can he still sell – given his connection to Weinstein? I don’t think so, but we’ll see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s signed on to do a sequel to The Accountant by WB, but that’s not even been written yet probably.
He was on top of the world since Gone Girl as far as getting acting jobs, and his now 40s, which for many male actors is their peak, looked to be busy. But Batman fell away. He turned back into a drunken mess, got heavy, red, really bloated face. I mean, lookswise he’s nothing like the Ben in The Accountant or a Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman.
So I think the acting offers have dried up. He blew his big window. His image is a mess. His alcoholism has taken his movie star good looks. But he can still produce, and if he cleans up, he can get directing jobs and write his own movie if it’s a strong script. But that won’t be a given because Live By Night was a flop. It will have to be a strong script and movie. Only this time, I doubt they will let him cast himself in his movies, not any time in the foreseeable future, at least. One good hit movie directed by Ben will put him back in the driver’s seat in Hollywood as far as that part of his career. Offers for acting he’s blown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Industry people don’t care about the tabloid stuff. They know how all that works. He’s a white male with a lot of powerful friends and is a two-time Oscar winner. He’ll be fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jayna – Agree with your points, particularly about where he might have opportunities in the future if he cleans up his act. I think he still has real opportunities to write, direct and produce – IF he proves to be clean for a while. And yeah, casting himself could be problematic, although I did think he was good in The Town and Argo (although I just thought Argo was mediocre overall – but I’m not a huge fan of that genre) – his range as an actor is very limited.
Brian Cranston just recently called Affleck the best director in Hollywood, which I found somewhat surprising and slightly odd …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Andie, Ben had his first Oscar for GWH and had been a BIG star when his first decline happened pre-Jennifer marriage. He said no producer would take his calls. Having an Oscar, or 2, will not help him if he isn’t bankable. He has been a horrible disappointment to WB in the Batman thing (not to mention to dip in the pocket for Live By Night-mare). His lack of enthusiasm – the many, many rumors of him wanting out, his failure to direct and then write the script. He is responsible for costing them a LOT of money and good will in the DC series of films. Does he have that many powerful friends still?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think people care that much to boycott these guys. Casey is FAR less popular with FAR worse stains on his character and he’s getting work left and right, presumably b/c producers don’t think people care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After JL he doesn’t have anything concrete on his schedule. He’s filmed nothing new. He has no reason to go to any of the awards shows this season. We all deserve a break from him and Jen and their drama and I hope we get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I must say Ben looks really happy in the pics that I’ve seen of him from this week, happier than I’ve seen him look in ages. He has lost a lot of weight in the last few months, too. Looks well-rested. I think they need to abandon those co-parenting stints and go to parallel parenting because everyone basically looks miserable on those “family outings” lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this was on Twitter:
@BenAffleck If you truly wonder what u can do better, start with who you hire. I worked on your set in 2009. The culture of misogyny was not bearable.
Maybe The Town?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be The Town probably. I wonder who they are talking about as far as, start with who he hires. It was a male-dominated movie characterwise as far as actors, with the exception of Rebecca Hall and Blake.
Actors, director of photography, cameramen, all of the above?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, we can look at Matt Damon’s words during the Project Greenlight/Effie Brown drama to see how he feels about gender and racial diversity on set. He said to Effie that diversity matters in front of the screen, not behind it, to which she replied, Wow.
Not all that surprising to see this type of statement. I’m sure this type of culture has traditionally been pretty pervasive. This is why women like Reese W. and many others have been stepping up to create more movies and more roles (in front of and behind the camera) for women for a while now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was mentored by Weinstein in his early career. To Ben’s credit (?), he learned a behavior. Sadly, he learned from his dad and then Weinstein. Matt – he had a traditional upbringing apparently, so he can’t even use that as an excuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Town came out in 2010, so on set in 2009 makes sense.
Was that posted by someone on the crew? Just a quick scroll through the credits shows barely any women in the cast, and the crew wasn’t much better.
Just found it, by a woman who was a PA on that set. That took guts to call him out.
Matt sucks too. And I was a fan of his, but between the Project Greenlight comments, championing Casey Affleck, and this ‘Father of daughters” bullshit I’m done with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His face is changing rapidly. It’s a little weird, considering how handsome he used to be. Shallow observation of the day…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He could adopt an entire shelter of puppies but that won’t change the dog he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He could not be more obvious if he tried.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
O look Ben adopted a husky the assault on 3 probably more women if forgot. Not try again you piece of sh*t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard about this on the radio this morning, but their version of the story is that the dog is an emotional support dog and that he got it through the rehab he’s been going to. I wonder what the actual deal is?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was the original X17 story, but there was a Gossip Cop rebuttal on that – saying he had found it a month ago and it was NOT an emotion support pet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huskies are everywhere in LA. It’s totally possible he found it as a stray, especially since they are escape artists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse