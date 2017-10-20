“Louis CK’s ‘I Love You Daddy’ was a bad idea, from start to finish” links
  • October 20, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Louis CK’s I Love You Daddy has a trailer and no, this trailer should not have been released right now. Even more than that, this film should not have been made. [Dlisted]
Demi Lovato has gotten brutally honest about addiction. [LaineyGossip]
I kind of enjoy this look on Kate Hudson, is that crazy? [Go Fug Yourself]
Joe Arpaio’s conviction isn’t being erased. [Jezebel]
Here’s a compilation of actors thanking Harvey Weinstein on stage. [Pajiba]
The NFL has decided to allow (eyeroll) players to kneel. [The Blemish]
Scheana Marie broke up with the dude she was dating. [Reality Tea]
We shall all have to binge-watch the last season of Fixer Upper. [Starcasm]
Dianna Agron looks like Suki Waterhouse in these photos. [Moe Jackson]
Bow-Wow thinks he was part of OG Death Row Records? [Celebslam]

  1. jugil1 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Yeah I’m thinking Louis’ takedown is coming any day now.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I think Louis CK is creepy af. And that movie looks like Woody Allen’s wet dream. So tired of these men and their stunted sexuality.

    Reply
  3. velourazure says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    oooh. no. unfortunate timing. most likely unfortunate movie. can’t quite tell from the trailer what his take is: old man leching after young girls creepy or not creepy?

    Reply
  4. Lynnie says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Of course Arpaio’s conviction won’t be erased and he’s stupid af for even thinking that it can be. Accepting the pardon is an admission of guilt. The only consolation out of this whole thing is that he’ll possibly be wasting all of his money in court trying to fight that😊.

    Bow Wow has thought a lot of things over the years bless his soul lmao.

    Camila in general is ridiculous so I’m not surprised.

    So completely over the NFL’s management and their lack of spines.

    That trailer lmaoooooooooo. Timing is so key that’s all I’m gonna say about that.

    Reply
  5. Lori says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    But we dont know though, we havent seen the movie. It must have a strong moral ending right? I hope so. But it has a subject that doesnt do well for trailers, he should have just dropped it on his website like he did Horace and Pete.

    Reply
  6. Skittlebrau says:
    October 20, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Wrong subject, wrong time, wrong guy.

    Reply
  7. mm says:
    October 20, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    It’s the bad parody of woody’s film with weakest ever joke from Louis. Also he went to Harvey Weinstein to produce this film? How does Louis get to have the moral high ground and tell this story?

    Reply
  8. Whoopsy Daisy says:
    October 20, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Maybe it’s a critique and a commentary on such difficult issues? Maybe?

    Reply
  9. Bella bella says:
    October 20, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Notice how it is mostly men who are thanking Weinsteain. Gwyneth looked rather pained.

    Reply
  10. Frosty says:
    October 20, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    I can’t wait for the hammer to drop on Louis CK and Terry Richardson. It’s like a boil has been lanced and the pus is streaming out, all these secrets. I was just reading that more than 200 animators signed an open letter about sexual harassment in their part of the business. Over 200, non-celebrities. So much for Mayim Bialik’s preening, victim blaming “argument.”

    Re: NFL “allowing” kneeling – hey this is a big step there, NFL, be careful now! How about not turning sporting events into Triump of the Will type monuments to nationalism? How about not having the national anthem sung at games at all?

    Reply

