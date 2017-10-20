“Louis CK’s ‘I Love You Daddy’ was a bad idea, from start to finish” links

Louis CK’s I Love You Daddy has a trailer and no, this trailer should not have been released right now. Even more than that, this film should not have been made. [Dlisted]

Demi Lovato has gotten brutally honest about addiction. [LaineyGossip]

I kind of enjoy this look on Kate Hudson, is that crazy? [Go Fug Yourself]

Joe Arpaio’s conviction isn’t being erased. [Jezebel]

Here’s a compilation of actors thanking Harvey Weinstein on stage. [Pajiba]

The NFL has decided to allow (eyeroll) players to kneel. [The Blemish]

Scheana Marie broke up with the dude she was dating. [Reality Tea]

We shall all have to binge-watch the last season of Fixer Upper. [Starcasm]

Dianna Agron looks like Suki Waterhouse in these photos. [Moe Jackson]

Bow-Wow thinks he was part of OG Death Row Records? [Celebslam]