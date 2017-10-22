What in the world is going on with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Calvin Klein commercial?

Earlier this month, Calvin Klein released the first image from their new ad campaign for Calvin Klein Eternity, a perfume/cologne which I personally don’t like, but one which is pretty popular. The campaign features Jake Gyllenhaal and Liya Kebede and a small child/toddler. It’s a pretty print ad, but you know Calvin Klein is paying big money for Jake’s face, so why doesn’t the print ad show more of his face? I don’t know. Anyway, late last week, Calvin Klein debuted their first commercial from this campaign. The commercial is… odd. Just go into cold and see what you think.
To me, it seems like a clip from a completely random indie film which takes itself too seriously. Jezebel theorized that it comes across as creepy, like Jake later goes crazy and kills a bunch of people. This was directed by Cary Fukunaga, best known to people as the director of the first season of True Detective, and the director of Beasts of No Nation. Neither of those projects scream “future perfume ad director,” and I think it’s safe to say that maybe Fukunaga has a problem with tone, specifically keeping the tone light and joyful instead of ominous and sad. Like, I don’t want my perfume purchase to come with feelings of regret and ennui.
As for the e.e. cummings poem being recited – you can read some of the backstory here. Fukanaga says that they were going to experiment with different poems and activities, and basically this young child actor-model, Leila, only really enjoyed the cummings poem. It sounds like a really exhaustive and expensive way to just get Jake Gyllenhaal to make a foot-phone with a child.
Photos courtesy of Calvin Klein.
This reminds me of the start of Casualty where u have a really happy lovely family and u know something absolutely awful is about to happen in the next few minutes… jake is gorgeous though , and wow Liya Kebede is stunning. Don’t u just want to munch on that’s kids feet though? Scrumptious kid.
Hahahahahaha. Casualty! That is so true!
It comes across as a tick box exercise for me:
Famous person? Check.
Diversity casting? Check.
Artsy director? Check.
Artsy dialogue that will make people Google? Check.
The thing is, tick box recipes don’t make good cakes. Adverts either!
Unicorn? Oh, damn.
Diversity casting? Really? When do you ever see this coupling in print/commercial ads?
Usually it’s white women/black men pairings shoved down our throats constantly.
Nice change and it helps that jake is handsome and liya is a beauty 😍
Adorable child, such a sweetie. And beautiful people. Seems like a typical CK commercial to me, pretentious as all get out.
Lol true.
“It sounds like a really exhaustive and expensive way to just get Jake Gyllenhaal to make a foot-phone with a child.” Lollll 😂
Right? Fantastic.🏅
I think his beard adds to the creep factor, it’s just a tiny bit too long.
I did like that the ad had no music, it gave it more of an intimate feel.
Well you can tell Cary Fukunaga is a Terence Malick fan. I don’t like it. Poor kid was squirming through it. As was I.
What? The kid wasn’t squirming through the commercial. She wouldn’t have seen the finished product. She was just filming her scenes.
Oh dear, such cynics! I thought it was lovely. I was happy to see that the interaction was focused on the love for a child and not on the sexuality of a woman.
This reminds me of the Brad Pitt commercials a few years for some prestige brand that I now forget–artsy, pretentious, strange.
The mother and child are gorgeous–why not have a joyful beach romp, or something, among the three of them? Or at least some storyline that doesn’t feel so foreboding.
It was Chanel.
And SNL’s parody of it (w/ Taran) was SO on point!
Brad is ALWAYS pretentious. That idiotic Tree of Life movie was, hands down, the WORST piece of crap I’ve ever sat through in a theater. (I’d have left but was on a date.)
I think what they were going for was a lazy Sunday afternoon.
@ SIGH-OMG, Taran was so f’ing BRILLIANT that whenever I see Brad Pitt speaking, I flash on Taran 🤣 Really miss him on SNL.
I don’t get ominous or creepy as much as I get formulaic and pretentious. It’s like the perfume makers think lighthearted isn’t the right tone so they force this faux depth into the narrative. Which is too bad because the actors have chemistry and the lighthearted part rings true while the poetry recitation feels ridiculous.
^^this
Yep. The poem is beautiful but is too pretentious all in one dose. They should have used everyday chatter for most of the ad, and then just included a few lines of the poem.
But I like the idea of the kid for Eternity if they need to get deep. Our claim to eternity is the love that we leave behind in our families and communities.
Calvin Klein used to regularly make weird perfume commercials. SNL did a bit on it back in the day. It’s a return to form for CK. I guess it works.
Not sure I get where this is coming from…? They’re supposed to be a family lounging around. My family used to do this, but we would sing Beatles songs, etc., so I don’t get “creepy” vibes at all. Pretentious? Absolutely. Creepy? Um…not really.
I like it…maybe I’m a creep?
I must be a creep. I liked it too
An e.e. cummings poem? Really? Did no one at Calvin Klein ready any other poetry after high school?
A bit of Charles Bukowski would’ve been better.
A bit of Hiddles reading “May I Feel”………..would have been best
Perfume commercials are always weird and / or contrived to me.
I don’t see it as creepy, it’s a normal kind of commercial for CK perfume. If they weren’t talking, it would be better
I am a total loss as to how this commercial is going to compel me to buy the cologne. It is weird advertisement. Who are they targeting? Newlyweds and young families? The actors are nice looking though.
I think they are targeting the people that were young when it originally came out. I was in my teens when it first came out. It was the beginning of the Calvin Klein craze–Eternity, Obsession, CK One, Kate Moss. I am now married with two small children so the ad resonates with me and gives me some nostalgia as well. There’s something disingenuous about the ad though. Perhaps the fact that they’re all so morose. Kids are joyful, giggly and smiley most of the time.
Creepy? Nah.
Creepy would be broke shields spreading her legs full crotch shot telling us nothing comes between her and her calvins. I think she was about 16 at the time? Ceepy.
Also, brad pitt and his perfume ad and his weird eyes moving everywhere as the world turns so do…we?
As an adult, yes that was creepy. As a 16 year old it sent me right out to buy a pair of Calvin’s. LOL I don’t remember thinking her age was a big deal, I remember adults mentioning how young she was but it never entered my head that it was wrong or creepy, she was just a model/actress to me.
worst commercial ever. period.
Calvin Klein Eternity ads have always been pretentious, overly serious, and weird going back to the ones with Christy Turlington decades ago.
Pompous and pretentious. And frankly depressing.
Would have been perfect without the voice-over? Some of his expressions seems off with the narrative.
I will definitely buy this to support the beautiful liya kebede. I just realized how rare it is to see normal, attractive, slim and pretty black women in ads. Well done Calvin Klein!
The opening scene for Donnie Darko 2..?
Alternate thought, not knowing anything about the model and child and not wanting to google to ruin my idea. What if this is Jake’s secret family and they’re now all hiding in plain sight?
That would be nothing short of amazing, and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Secret Hot Family is exactly what we need right now
I like it!🙌
I want this to be true. Lets start a conspiracy theory as a distraction.
Eh…it’s a perfume ad. Over analyzing it and picking it apart seems silly. Sorry. Seems on par with most ads for designer perfumes/colognes, not so much about the product as the “art” in the advertising.
Lol. I can’t stream the video here in Canada but your description made me laugh so hard. Phone foot!
You haven’t missed much!
Call me crazy but I like it
I don’t hate the commercial, I do think it’s odd, though.
Calvin Klein’s first Eternity commercials were pretty good. They’re also what started the family portraits where everyone is on the beach in khakis and matching blue or white shirts. LOL
Memory is funny. Mine is that those earlier commercials were b/w, like this one. The rest sounds familiar— beautiful families, frolicking on the beach, simple clothing, & etc.
Exactly. Black and white with beautiful models, beautiful children. The funny part was the models were way too young (like 22-23) to have children that age, 7-8 yrs. The clothing was very much the Calvin Klein look of that time, which is still popular now. Very classic.
I tried a cold watch and to me, the biggest problem was trying to believe that Jake G is actually in this family and honestly is loving these people. This is an ad, not a movie. Jake is a famous, well-known personality. I can’t forget who he is and suspend disbelief for 1 minute! Therefore, I am completely unable to get into the mood of the piece. I do like that they did an interracial couple. I think music would have helped, and using a non-celebrity actor with whom it would have been easier to pretend.
Pretty people, adorable kid and I like e.e. cummings. But none of it made me think, “I want this perfume.” I actually found it vaguely depressing.
I’m laughing. This is just run of the mill behavior for Jake Gyllenhaal, and I’ve come to love his weirdness and eccentricities. So many of his movies follow the same pattern as this CK ad commercial. Jake looks so much better without the beard, so CK should have first of all made that clear in his contract to show his entire shaven face in all print ads and commercials. I think Jake and Cary Fukunaga are friends, so maybe this was Jake’s condition to do a perfume ad. He probably didn’t want it to be light and cheesy, so he specifically told Cary he wanted it to have some deeper meaning that most people would never understand. I could totally see Jake wanting this type of ad and being happy that at least it is not of him looking super sexy in a suit in Paris or half naked running along a beach. Oftentimes Jake takes himself too seriously, but at least he appears to have the intelligence, acting talent, and demeanor to kind of pull it off without seeming fake about his dark persona.
