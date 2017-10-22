Bill O’Reilly personally settled with a harassment victim for $32 million

I’m not sure who – if anyone – still cares about Bill O’Reilly, but here we go. O’Reilly got taken down for good cause earlier this year, when the New York Times spilled the tea about just how many women O’Reilly and Fox News had paid off over the years. These women were all victims of harassment and abuse at the hands (and falafel) of O’Reilly, Roger Ailes and more. O’Reilly and Ailes seemed to be biggest culprits of Fox News’ Harassment Emporium, and O’Reilly’s systemic harassment of female Fox employees had cost Fox News corporate millions of dollars in under-the-radar settlements. Well, it turns out that O’Reilly’s inability to treat women with respect also cost him a lot personally – O’Reilly had to pay one woman $32 million out of his own pocket. Yikes.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that in January, Bill O’Reilly paid $32 million to settle a previously undisclosed allegation of sexual harassment, just weeks before he agreed to a new contract with Fox News that would pay him $25 million a year. According to the Times, the network’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, was aware of the allegations and settlement, but the company says it was not aware the settlement amount.

The star anchor was dismissed in April amid widespread public outrage after the Times revealed that he and Fox News had paid about $13 million in settlements to bury numerous similar allegations over the years. O’Reilly has dismissed all the charges as baseless, telling the Times that they are “politically and financially motivated.”

In a statement, O’Reilly spokesperson Mark Fabiani dismissed Saturday’s Times report as “false, defamatory, and obviously meant to embarrass Bill O’Reilly and to keep him from competing in the marketplace.”

The Times reports that the newly disclosed case centered around O’Reilly and Lis Wiehl, a former Fox legal analyst who periodically appeared as a guest on The O’Reilly Factor and co-hosted his radio show for a time. Wiehl claimed that she had been subject to a pattern of behavior that included “harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to her,” according to people familiar with the settlement. O’Reilly said that Wiehl was one of his lawyers, and that he had forwarded explicit messages from viewers to her as part of an effort to vet threats against him.

In 2006, Media Matters reported that O’Reilly routinely made inappropriate comments to and about Wiehl during their radio show, labeling her “eye candy” and calling for a “full body search” of his co-host. Despite the lurid details — and the (at least) five other harassment claims that had been settled in previous years — Rupert Murdoch and his sons James and Lachlan reportedly made a “business calculation” to retain O’Reilly, their biggest star at the time, in January.

The money involved in O’Reilly’s case is also exceptional; the $32 million O’Reilly dished out eclipsed the $20 million paid to Gretchen Carlson in her settlement against Roger Ailes and singlehandedly dwarfed the amount of the five other publicly known settlements pertaining to claims against O’Reilly.

Since his dismissal, O’Reilly’s media profile has dimmed, though he continues to broadcast his hard-edged political opinions from home, and recently published the latest installment in his bestselling Killing series. O’Reilly hasn’t exactly been exiled from Fox News either — he recently appeared on Sean Hannity’s show, where he lamented not fighting harder to keep his job. When the charges against him first appeared, O’Reilly also found an ally in fellow alleged groper President Trump, who said “I don’t think Bill did anything wrong. I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person.”

[From NY Magazine]

Even if you’re prone to give abusers and serial harassers the benefit of the doubt in these kinds of situations, the money involved points to the fact that O’Reilly made this woman’s life a living hell. You don’t pay out $32 million because you just want to “throw some money at the problem” or because “it’s easier to settle.” You pay out $32 million because the woman you’ve been harassing is a lawyer, and she gathered evidence of your harassment over the course of years, and she has you dead to rights. You pay out $32 million because you know that if it ever saw the inside of a courtroom, you would have to pay a lot more, and perhaps it would involve criminal charges too. The best part of this story is that the Murdoch family STILL renewed his f–king contract with knowledge of the settlement and harassment. For the love of God.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

58 Responses to “Bill O’Reilly personally settled with a harassment victim for $32 million”

  1. Mia4s says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Amen to Gretchen’s tweet.

    Also $32 million was the settlement number. The means higher numbers were on the table at some point. The awfulness of his actions must have been…I just can’t right now. Throw him in a bottomless pit and be done with it. This would also be a good time to remind everyone that his children, both of them, apparently hate him and don’t see him. He’s ugly inside and out.

    Reply
  2. Snowflake says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I’m so sick of reading about these companies doing settlement for these guys and keeping them on! Does no one have any morals any more? I mean, you have to have a lack of morals to keep a sexual predator on, when you Know he’s done this stuff. Women’s safety means nothing to them. Cause he’s done it before, so he’s going to do it to his female co-workers. But they don’t give a shit as long as they are making money

    Reply
  3. Kate says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:18 am

    He’s a revolting human being, we always knew that but where are all the articles blaming the GOP and the RNC for O’Racist’s actions? Anyone??

    Reply
  4. Radley says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Sounds like he committed rape and was desperate to keep this out of court. There’s a mention of a non-consensual sexual relationship. Is that legalese for sexually assaulted multiple times?

    At any rate, this guy is a pig and I don’t know what Fox could possibly be thinking. This is low, even for them.

    Reply
  5. Sixer says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:25 am

    In the wake of all this shit, male British media journos are writing article after article – you can’t do anything any more! Can I sign my emails with kisses or will it get me the sack? Men’s careers are being destroyed, what about mine? Awkward flirting isn’t abuse!

    On and on and on.

    All they’re doing is looking back at their own behaviour over the years and promptly shitting their pants.

    Reply
    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      October 22, 2017 at 8:29 am

      awkward flirting isn’t abuse,of course it’s not, for god’s sake. You can show interest in someone. It becomes abuse when the signals back are NO, and you do it anyway. That’s the problem.
      People are deliberately obtuse, because I agree, they are looking back and seeing that the person they thought was charmed by their “awkward” attempts was really creeped out and they refused to back the hell off.

      Reply
    • Samantha says:
      October 22, 2017 at 8:32 am

      Funny how none of these high profile cases have been about “awkward flirting”. & if someone can’t differentiate between flirting and harassment, they should just stop flirting. No one’s gonna cry for you cause you could lose your ‘flirting rights’.
      I’m really not hopeful that things will change any time soon about sexual harassment & assault. Every time someone tries to start the conversation about how prevalent these problems are and how woman can’t come forward, there’s a whole lineup of frantic males (& females) screaming “what about false accusations?!!”

      Reply
    • emma33 says:
      October 22, 2017 at 9:21 am

      It’s like Woody Allen’s comments about witch hunts and men being charged for winking at women.

      Creeps of the world: Get back to us when someone IS sued for awkward flirting or winking and we can have that discussion.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 22, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      They are desperate to be seen as victims in a changing world where women and minorities are mad as h.ll and we aren’t going to take it anymore! Now the little brats will have to behave.

      Reply
  6. Samantha says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:25 am

    The average settlement sum for sexual harassment is around $150k! Courts award a bit more, on average around $250K.
    I’m just wondering how they got to $32M. Maybe there were quite a few events that would constitute criminal activity? Apparently not even Weinstein ever paid that much.

    Reply
  7. Peace says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:28 am

    No one even pays $5,000 for a FALSE allegation. Whatever he did must have been so bad that he had to cough out that huge amount. I’m surprised baby fists haven’t hired him yet.

    Reply
  8. TurkeyLurkey says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:02 am

    https://www.nytimes.com/books/best-sellers/hardcover-nonfiction/

    Guess who’s book is number one? The repubs only see Weinstein as a predator not anyone on their side.

    32 million means something really bad happened and she must have a lot of evidence.

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Wow! With all of the millions Fox News have paid for settlements and now $32M right out of his own pocket, these women must have extremely damaging information

    Reply
  10. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:07 am

    How much more confirmation is needed that the US power establishment includes or is based on violence toward women?

    Reply
  11. Lolo86lf says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Wow, 32 million dollars out of his own pocket! Where is the outrage from the GOP and conservative Christians nationwide? Where are Ann Coulter’s pungent tweets decrying Fox News and Bill O’reilly’s reprehensible behavior? Oh wait, she forgot because she way too busy pinning Weintein’s behavior on Democrats and liberals, not to mention that she is a regular guest on Fox News, such hypocrisy.

    Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      October 22, 2017 at 9:37 am

      Totally agree. The hypocrisy is suffocating. FOX news and the conservative right have been sickening in their faux condemnation of Weinstein and the “snowflake liberals.” Once again, their fake moral high road is undermined by the reprehensible actions of one of their own darlings. And FOX really should STFU about Weinstein considering it’s record/behavior with Ailes and O’Reilly. $32 million dollars??? How I wish the info could be made public.

      Reply
  12. Tania says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Sexual harassment and assault are CRIMES. These people are paying for CRIMES to be swept under the rug. Companies are AWARE that CRIMES are being paid to go away. Why is this acceptable? You couldn’t do this with murder, why is it ok for sexual assault?

    Reply
  13. Svea says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:16 am

    And I bet he still thinks he is a victim. He existing hatred of women must be off the scales now.

    Reply
  14. JRenee says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:56 am

    $32M? Omg, tgat amount says it was worth whatever evidence she had, to pay..of his own $$$. I hope this being leaked means the likes of him and his type will no longer be on television. Omg!

    Reply
  15. Who ARE These People? says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Was it really all his $32M or did the company slip him something on the side?

    Reply
  16. Millie says:
    October 22, 2017 at 11:06 am

    While I have absolutely no sympathy for this guy, it never ceases to amaze me, as a Brit, to see the figures paid out in compensation cases in the States.

    Reply
  17. Betsy says:
    October 22, 2017 at 11:26 am

    I clicked on this also wondering “$32 million?” That’s insane! What did he do?

    Reply
  18. smcollins says:
    October 22, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    As if I needed any more reasons to hate Fox News. I feel like I should be shocked by this, but nope. Disgusted, yes. Shocked, no.

    Reply
  19. Olivia says:
    October 22, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Ugh seeing Harvey and Bill O’reilly stories side by side. Men are cancelled #2107#

    Reply
  20. BJ says:
    October 22, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Let me watch Fox News today. I know they will cover the story of a powerful man paying $32M to a woman accusing him of sexual harassment and non consensual sex.#sarcasm

    Reply
  21. Agent Fang says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    And conservatives like this asshole have the cheek to preach about morality, Christian values and being tough on crime. Give me a break.

    Reply

