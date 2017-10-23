Matt Damon knows ‘a lot of great men’ who don’t ‘use their power’ like Weinstein

Here are some photos of Matt Damon and his wife Luciana at the Sunday night premiere of Suburbicon in LA. Luciana’s dress isn’t great – I always think that women who have a bust size bigger than a B-cup shouldn’t wear such high-necked dresses. That kind high neck or halter will always give a busty woman a “stubby/no-neck” look.

Anyway, the more that’s come out about Harvey Weinstein and what various people knew and when they knew it and how little they did about it just reinforces this whole idea that… Matt Damon’s initial statement was incomplete. I take him at face value that he wasn’t trying to shut down a New York Times exposé about Weinstein in 2004, but that doesn’t change the fact that for two decades, Harvey Weinstein was preying on women all around Matt Damon, including Matt’s costars and friends. At best, Matt was willfully ignorant. At worst… well, who knows? Anyway, at the premiere, Matt once again said some words about Weinstein:

He hopes the Weinstein scandal will help all women come forward: “To me, the message is that if somebody as powerful as Harvey can be brought down by this what we need is for it to filter all the way down to somebody who is a single mom and a waitress who is getting harassed while she’s punching out [of work] and she’s afraid to speak up because she’s going to lose her job and she needs her job. What we need is for her to be able to say, ‘I’m allowed to speak up because this is wrong.’ That’s hopefully where this is going.” He thinks social media is a powerful way for victims to tell their stories: “Social media has been great in the sense that these really brave women who stepped up first and who took that chance and made their voices heard allowed all of these other women to understand they’re not alone. It’s turning into this avalanche and that’s what’s needed.” What he’ll do to be a part of the “major change” in the industry: “I’ve been in the business for 20 years. I know a lot of great men in this business and men who don’t use their power in that way. I like to feel that I’ve always done that and that women have always felt safe in the environments I’ve worked in and the men that I’ve worked with, the George Clooneys and the Steven Soderberghs [where] the workplace is sacred and valued and equal and fair. Everybody’s got a new awareness about it now.”

[From THR]

“I know a lot of great men in this business and men who don’t use their power in that way.” But if they did use their power in that way, Matt Damon wouldn’t know because he’ll turn a blind eye on it for twenty years, right? Boys will be boys, and great men will be allowed to be great just as long as dozens of women don’t come forward to talk about how not-great they really are. I don’t mean to pick on Matt Damon specifically, he’s just sort of emblematic of how men protect each other and how the system of male dominance and oppression regroups after a scandal. It feels like Damon is saying – with the statement of “I know a lot of great men in this business and men who don’t use their power in that way” – is the “nothing to see here, Harvey Weinstein was the only problem and now he’s out and everything is fine now” defense that a lot of men will be using.