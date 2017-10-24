Harvey Weinstein was also abusing, assaulting & harassing models for years

Harvey Weinstein didn’t just harass, assault and abuse actresses, as it turns out. Because of course he didn’t. He also had a “thing” for abusing models. It seems more and more like Harvey Weinstein was less a “producer” and more like a professional sexual assailant who merely used the “producer” job as a cover for his real career as a sexual predator. Anyway, the whole idea that Weinstein had been preying on models over the years has been on the edge of the story this whole time. Weinstein’s Italian connection/enabler/pimp, Fabrizio Lombardo, was one of the people pipelining European actresses AND MODELS to Weinstein for abuse. Weinstein was heavily involved with his wife’s fashion line, and Weinstein developed deep contacts with Anna Wintour and Vogue, plus contacts with other designers and organizers of New York Fashion Week. It’s safe to say that his hunting ground was any and every fashion week, model-heavy fundraiser or fashion event, really.
The steady stream of models passing through Harvey Weinstein’s orbit may not have been a coincidence, according to a new report from the L.A. Times. Weinstein began developing his connections in fashion in the early 2000s. As he was securing his power in Hollywood, he got to know people in fashion who were increasingly interested in partnering with celebrities. Weinstein went on to serve as an executive producer on Project Runway, invested in the company Halston, and backed his wife, Georgina Chapman’s fashion line, Marchesa.
But in addition to using the fashion world, and magazines like Vogue, to increase the profile of the actresses he worked with, sources interviewed by the L.A. Times say that Weinstein also “used fashion as a pipeline to women. They said that models, oftentimes young and working overseas far from home, were particularly vulnerable.”
At least 10 former and current models including Cara Delevingne and Angie Everhart, have accused Weinstein of various forms of sexual misconduct. One former model Zoë Brock, told the L.A. Times she believes that men connected to Weinstein intentionally sat her next to him at a dinner party in Cannes in 1998.
“Someone put me there next to him — that was on purpose. I am pretty sure that there are a lot of people that would like to sit next to Harvey Weinstein,” Brock told the L.A. Times. “So why was it me?” Brock told the paper she had to lock herself in a hotel bathroom to get away from Weinstein during a 1998 incident in Cannes. She claims they ended up in a hotel room when a naked Weinstein demanded a massage.
Brazilian model Julianna De Paula recalled a particularly pervy incident a decade ago when she allegedly ended up at Weinstein’’s New York loft – and was forced to kiss other women in front of him, the paper said. A naked Weinstein ended up chasing her through his apartment, forcing her to use a broken glass to keep him at bay, De Paula said. “He looked at me, and he started to laugh,” she said. “I was shocked. I was completely in disbelief.”
Model Samantha Panagrosso recalled meeting Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003, when the movieman allegedly started touched her legs under the water in a hotel pool. When she objected, the portly perv simply pointed at another model nearby and boasted, she said. “’Look at her, I’m going to have her come to my room for a screen test,’” Panagrosso said, quoting Weinstein.
How many models will come forward? If anything, it seems to me like the modeling industry would be more susceptible to a code of silence about Weinstein – actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd could use their fame to speak up, but who would believe a 17 year old model from Eastern Europe with a sparse resume? And yes, I’m sure that Weinstein found many, many enablers and collaborators within the fashion industry. Ugh. These poor women.
Photos courtesy of Getty and WENN.
FFS I cannot with these stories.
But I’m reading every single one. Least I can do here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And me, I’m feeling nauseous every time I see his photo but the least I can do is listen to these women tell their stories, so many people must have been shutting them down for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A while back, there was a paparazzi moment capturing Miranda Kerr meeting him for lunch, i.e on her way to meet him (behind closed doors).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember a story about HW and Gisele Bunchen leaving a night club together maybe 20 years ago
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s very unattractive but it didn’t matter because he held the power. I was sexually harassed at the age of 19 at my first office job. Again, it was men who held the power at the company. It’s really sad and unfair that women have to put up with this garbage just so they can work and earn a paycheck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The modeling world is more corrupted than Hollywood. Actors, unlike models, don’t rely on managers/agencies for room/board. Many models don’t see their money as it goes through their agency first, then to their expenses, so maybe down the line they get some shred of income. Runways can pay models in experience and clothing; no cash. So when your room/ board and income (and for many, work visas) depend on others being happy with you, so many of these girls become targets. Weinstein is not the only abuser, they all should go down. And models should be paid directly for their work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. I didn’t realize that’s how the modeling business worked. So models have no direct income from the jobs they do? All money has to go through the modeling agency to be disbursed? That’s crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
Those girls are underfed, drugged up and shipped from one low-paid assignment to the other. If you can’t book a campaign, it’s a dog’s life and you better not grow hips because the next underage/underdeveloped 100 girls are already in line to take your place. And that’s the best scenario for those who don’t become supermodels or are able to toe a fine line between being famous runway models while remaining lowkey and booking steady assignments. The worst is when the agency is acting like a pimp for Hollywood celebs. When you get send to these parties and ‘meet’ actors, the underlying assignment is to ‘date’ these men which can raise their profile but it’s seedy nonetheless. And apparently there is no way they can file a sexual harassment claim because they are seen as employees not independent contractors!
Even Naomi was said to be Vlad Doronin’s armpiece and that their relationship was based on the fact that she can maintain a luxurious lifestyle and he had a beautiful iconic model on his arm for events. He got too much into the Hollywood party scene and started treating her like garbage (hanging out with Leo D and his gaggle of young models etc). Naomi has the fame, money and connections and was still dismissed as an expensive escort basically when she and Vlad broke up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS! I mean, with Terry R., and other photographers who are so popular and in demand by major players (Vogue, Tom Ford) yet still harass models.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I remember right Harvey and Terry are good friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uncle Terry has just been banned from Vouge and other major Magazines.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And if I am not mistaken, this was basically Bill Cosby’s MO. Get desperate-to-make-it, out-of-town, naive and vulnerable young women and funnel them to the powerful abusers. The agencies must be in on the whole thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course they are, that was the system and how they kept the money makers happy, a refined form of in house prostitution rings by any other name, effing sickening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Casablancas had a lot to do with the way the modeling world functions, I think I remember reading.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has the most punchable face. He’s a gd psychopath and he can rot in hell. Sorry not sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?! It’s like he stepped straight out of a bad movie. He is a one dimensional caricature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Marchesa was basically a front for Weinstein to abuse models? It is so f*cking sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yap his resources were drying up in Hollywood so he decided to go after easier victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I keep wondering if he will ever go to jail…. *sigh*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope! Remember, celebrities are exempt from the law. He will get to prance around freely after doing the unthinkable. 👍🏻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it has been told that’s why he executive produced Project Runaway ..running around harassing any models.. What a pig. His place is in jail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I remember other posters mentioning Harvey assaulting models from the show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope he goes to jail for a long, long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder now home much Donna Karen and Anne Winters really new about what went on in stomping ground. Both ladies were good friends with Harvey.
I wonder what just dropped about Terry Richardson because he’s finally been banned from magazines.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I just saw that I wonder what has come out about “Uncle Terry” that after years major Magazine are now banned him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do I imagine that as gross as he was to actresses, he was worse to models.
You know I really hadn’t heard any rumors about him. But I don’t work in the industry and don’t follow a lot of celebrity gossip (I’ve got my people I like and hate-like, but beyond that… eh), but WHO ENABLED THIS? People knew! People who worked with him knew! People hired him! Other people with power who could have done something didn’t. And it’s disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The people with the power to stop him did nothing because he was bring in the money and awards others just looked the other way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone who has Instagram, please follow Cameron Russell. She is a model and has turned her account into a forum that shares anonymous models’ experiences with harassment and assault. It’s absolutely mind boggling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if that was one of the reasons he married his wife, for easier access to the modelling world?
It reminds me of abuse within the Catholic church, with men being attracted to the priesthood because it would give them power and unchallenged access to children. Part of the MO of a sexual predator is to figure out how to get close to their victims in a way that won’t be questioned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse