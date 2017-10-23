Gold-star widow: Donald Trump & John Kelly are lying about Rep. Wilson

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump spent all of last week attacking a congresswoman for giving a correct account about how he’s a graceless pig who can’t even make condolence calls to military widows without being offensive. The congresswoman is Rep. Frederica Wilson, and she was in the car when widow Myeshia Johnson put Trump’s phone call on speakerphone. Wilson heard what he said, and called Trump out publicly for being an a–hole. The Trump White House then went into overdrive attacking Rep. Wilson, the Johnson family and gold-star families in general. White House chief of staff John Kelly was sent out to defend Trump, and he did so by blatantly lying about Rep Wilson repeatedly, insulting her, calling her names, and invoking the memory of his dead son for score cheap political points.

Rep. Wilson has demanded an apology from John Kelly, and the Congressional Black Caucus wants Kelly to apologize as well. Saturday morning, the morning of Sgt. La David Johnson’s funeral in Florida, Trump tweeted this:

I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

Then on Sunday, he tweeted this:

Wacky Congresswoman Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party, a disaster for Dems. You watch her in action & vote R! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2017

All because Rep. Wilson correctly reported and assessed his assholery. Well, Sgt. Johnson’s widow Myeshia Johnson has given an interview to Good Morning America. Here’s the full video. Myeshia confirms that Rep. Wilson was correct from the beginning, that Trump was offensive, that Trump didn’t even remember her husband’s name. This video is brutal and effective and heart-breaking.

FULL INTERVIEW with Myeshia Johnson, widow of fallen soldier Sgt. La David Johnson: pic.twitter.com/ILicEegmSv — Peyton Harper (@PeytonSurfGirl) October 23, 2017

Here’s the worst part: it will not make one goddamn bit of difference. Trump and Kelly are still going to attack Rep. Wilson. Congressional Republicans will sit on their hands, grateful that Trump isn’t attacking them, and dreaming of the day – which is coming very soon – that they can push through massive tax cuts for billionaires. And Myeshia’s babies are going to grow up without a father.