Sam Smith on his gender fluidity: ‘I feel just as much woman as I am man’

Sam Smith has a new album, The Thrill of It All. It’s his first full-length album since the massively successful, Grammy-winning album In the Lonely Hour, which was released in 2014. Back then, Sam was seen as the boy version of Adele, a guy with a baby face singing blue-eyed soul. In the past three years, Sam has won an Oscar (for that James Bond movie), fallen in love (a few times, I think) and lost some weight. But he’s still singing his sad music, of course! That’s his brand. But I think his brand is also being extended to “the new George Michael” – out and proud sexy gay man. Not only that, but Sam is now talking about feeling gender fluid.

Why he didn’t come out sooner: “Looking back on it, it was the fear of saying the wrong thing and offending. And I was 19 when I started writing the first album. I’d just moved to London from a village—I was literally the only gay in the village. I didn’t know what I wanted to say.”

His new songs: “I think they show my growth, my confidence. I feel like they show me. They show the gay guy I’ve become.”

He loves a good heel: “I love a heel. I’ve got loads of heels at home…People don’t know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn [Monroe], and all that. There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years.”

Whether he considers himself cisgendered: He flashed two Venus symbol tattoos at the writer and said, “No. I mean, I’ve got these tattoos on my fingers. I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man.”

He’s taking a break from drinking: “Last year…I’d say the entire year, I went out too much, I started drinking way too much and I started smoking cigarettes, stupidly. And I lost a little bit of control towards the end. I haven’t drunk now in 2.5 months… I will drink again—it wasn’t ‘A Drinking Problem.’” But he also says he has had to realise that he has “an addictive personality”. So he put a lid on it. “I was just going out too much.”