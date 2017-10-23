“Justin Timberlake is officially the next Super Bowl Half-Time performer” links

Justin Timberlake is officially the 2019 Super Bowl Half-Time performer now. Never forget what he did to Janet Jackson. [LaineyGossip]
Is Janet really still banned from performing at NFL games? Why would Justin, who pulled down her shirt be cleared but she isn’t?
I’ll give you one guess…
It will probably take two guesses :/
Ugh
Because it’s the NFL. You can abuse women and animals, but you can’t take a knee during the Anthem. Or, at least, Goodell tried to secretly pass a rule stating the players must stand.
Janet AND MTV were banned from the SuperBowl… that Justin gets a pass is just so blatantly awful. White guys fail upwards.
All the way into the White House.
Well, he’s irrelevant as a performer now, so maybe it means bigger names passed?
Jay-Z passed, I think
@Who: Timberlake’s last tour grossed over $230 million. I think we all wish we were that irrelevant.
The NFL is saying Janet isn’t banned. I can’t imagine she’d want to perform if they asked her.
Ughhhhhhh.
Not surprising though is it.
White dudes throwing a black woman under the bus is pretty in vogue right now.
Boooooo!
#neverforget
He has no shame. He profits off black music and culture and has no shame in taking a gig when black players are loosing their livelihood trying to raise awareness of systemic racism and police brutality. He’s disgusting
PREACH!!!!! No shame at all.
George Michael got backlash cos he actually sang like someone who is not black or white, hence the support of both black and white musicians as well as nasty comments… he was always apologetic till the end.
On the other hand… JT threw Janet under the buss and he is still oh so important… he uses black artists but he really is just a really white boy, who only likes to be with non white people for profit. He is the face of ‘merika.
Obvious lack of talent doesn’t really matter. He is suck a kissarse. Urgh…. and you think swifty is whitewashing?
Excellent comment Newkay.
Just my guess.Janet will be with him at Superbowl
Hope not, tbh. Not unless they plan to do a protest song and take a knee. I’m just not in the mood for celebrity publicity stunts. Keep it real or keep it moving.
But it wouldn’t be a protest for him. It would be pr move.
Also, why does this Nicky girl takes placenta pills? Her hubby abused her, she’s drinking placents…waiting for the other shoe to drop.
Lots of people on Twitter saying the same thing. My feeling is, even if she chooses to join him (and how can she? She’s still banned, right?) that doesn’t fix or excuse JTs behaviour and attitude over the last decade.
I know everything I need to know about Justin Timberlake, and I don’t care to hear from him again- not his sh-tty music, his godawful acting, or his “there’s only one race, the human race” bullish-it.
Even if he brings her on stage, it will be all about him – just as Lainey said. It will be all about “Look at me. I brought Janet back, because I can”. What JT did back then was disgusting and he never owned up to it.
I can also remember an interview where a reporter asked him about the girl in his ‘Cry me a river’ video and her resemblance to Britney. He was all ‘oh really? she looks like her? not intentional’ with a stupid smirk on his face. He uses women to build his career, but even if gets asked point blank he doesn’t own it. He is such a whimp.
I could totally see it smack of “White Savior” to some…actually, to a lot.
Super Bowl is and has always been two words. Otherwise it would be confused with the Superb Owl.
Gross.
I hope he starts by apologizing to Janet Jackson. He threw her under the bus and he knows it. A total narcissist
The NFL just keeps effing up. They want this upcoming Super Bowl to be about white male privilege and dismissing black people’s legit questions and grievances?? You cannot be serious.
Janet Jackson is still banned and Tennessee’s appropriative own is welcomed back in all his mediocre glory? It’s Trump’s America.
The worst part is they were dating at the time. Go away JT.
Betsy DeVos can burn in he….
I was at an event last night where she was recognized as one of the sponsors and the audiences booed. It was hella awkward for the speaker.
Maybe i’m JT apologist or just a silly optimist but, I hope he uses the platform to send a message, similar to what Lady Gaga did.
Anytime that man tries to send a message, he messes it up. He tries to be woke all the time, just sounds entitled and privileged. The only message he’s ever been capable of is “LOOK AT ME!!!!” in my opinion.
Had he wanted to do so, don’t you think the message of “I’ve been invited to do the SuperBowl and Janet is still banned. That’s racist and sexist and I won’t be involved with it” would have been the one to go with?
Excuse you. I hope it’s the least-viewed halftime show in super bowl history. This narcissistic, culture-vulturing, beady-eyed f*ck face gets NO views from me. Let Janet Sing.
It’s so sad, Gaga’s performance was the best part of the game last year (and I’m a Pats fan). So many talented artists to choose from, you pick this douchecanoe who caused you a huge scandal? Some people can do no wrong, i guess – as long as they’re white dudes.
I will NEVER stop dreaming of a Spice Girls reunion!!!!
I didn’t get to see them in their height, I didn’t get to see them in the brief return, I will go to my grave hoping and praying that I get to Spice up my life just once in person.
Pats nation, forgive me…but well..
I don’t really care if Patriots won’t go to the superbowl…
This is one half-time show I won’t be watching. I will not forget how he threw Janet under the bus. Unless Janet gets a surprise cameo-he’s dead to me.
I don’t even want Janet to perform with him on this halftime show. To me it would feel so wrong: she gets banned and is not allowed to perform on her own, but then a white man comes along and wants to bring a black woman on stage because he wants to polish his reputation? And bringing Janet on stage would be about nothing else but him. He had 13 years to take some blame but he didn’t. I don’t want people to celebrate him because he brought Janet back after he threw he under the bus.
From my perspective it’s not about his rep but he needs to publicly correct that fact that he didn’t stand up for her post ‘wardrobe malfunction’ and crawled away like a little b-ch to look for his next come up. It’s the least he can do since (correct me if I’m wrong) Janet & Michael used to promote him as an artist. Never forget those who help you along the way or karma will come for you. Personally I’m hoping the power goes out during his set.
I understand, but he had 13 years of correcting a racist and misogynistic treatment of Janet. He was (and is) a little b-tch. JT threw Janet under the bus and never took any responsibility for the whole disaster. That’s why I think, bringing her on stage would not be primarily about correcting the narrative but more about HIS image. I totally support a power failure during his performance
I was watching an NFL game yesterday and there was an interview of JT during halftime. In the voiceover introduction, he was referred to as “one of the greatest all around entertainers in the history of music!” (It was exclaimed so I punctuated accordingly.) I said out loud,”WHAT?!” I was alone in my apartment and didn’t care if the neighbors heard me. I was just horrified.
Man, thank god I didn’t hear that, I think my head would have blown up
Boring! Couldn’t they get Muse, Tina Turner, Adele, Rolling Stones, even Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears would be awesome.
Aaaand, there’s no way I’m watching the halftime show now. It’s already ruined, thanks to this tool.
UGH. Wow. Is he the only performer around?? (NO)
And is he a Pepsi spokesperson or something? I wonder if the sponsor gets to pick the performer…
Justin Boringlake. Next.
Bey + Bruno’s danceoff was still one of the best ever.
If this is the best the NFL can do they should really just stop the whole halftime show thing. I would rather see Ringo than see this tool
He is the absolute worst.
Boring.
Ugh……let me know when it’s over. Can’t stand him and his me, me, me, look at me bug eyed face!
Meh. I’ve been boycotting the NFL all season (for Kap) so I won’t be watching the Super Bowl anyway, not even for the commercials. It will be interesting to see of the cost of airing a commercial during the SB will be cheaper this year since viewership is down.
I didn’t even know JT still performed, honestly.
Why?
Justin Timberlake? Merrrr…
On a side note, the best Halftime Show I’ve ever seen was Prince in 2007. Apparently everyone associated with the show were getting nervous about the weather since it was supposed to pour. They called Prince to voice their concerns and Prince’s response?
“I would like it to rain harder.”
That show was magic.
