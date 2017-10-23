“Justin Timberlake is officially the next Super Bowl Half-Time performer” links
  • October 23, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Justin Timberlake is officially the 2019 Super Bowl Half-Time performer now. Never forget what he did to Janet Jackson. [LaineyGossip]
Kate de Castillo did sleep with Sean Penn during the El Chapo thing. [Dlisted]
Gabrielle Union pulled a Blake Lively with her fashion tour. [Go Fug Yourself]
Betsy DeVos hates disabled schoolchildren now. [Jezebel]
Apparently, The Killing of a Sacred Deer sucks? [Pajiba]
Nikki Reed doesn’t want to say goodbye to her placenta pills. [Wonderwall]
Stop trying to make a Spice Girls reunion happen. [OMG Blog]
A prominent Russian journalist has been stabbed in Moscow. [Buzzfeed]
Just cancel Halloween for all of the racists? [The Blemish]
Magazine editors rarely know what to do with Priyanka Chopra. [Celebslam]

54 Responses to ““Justin Timberlake is officially the next Super Bowl Half-Time performer” links”

  1. Cleatta says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Is Janet really still banned from performing at NFL games? Why would Justin, who pulled down her shirt be cleared but she isn’t?

    Reply
  2. Handwoven says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Ughhhhhhh.
    Not surprising though is it.
    White dudes throwing a black woman under the bus is pretty in vogue right now.

    Reply
  3. Tiffany :) says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Boooooo!

    Reply
  4. Nev says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    #neverforget

    Reply
  5. NewKay says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    He has no shame. He profits off black music and culture and has no shame in taking a gig when black players are loosing their livelihood trying to raise awareness of systemic racism and police brutality. He’s disgusting

    Reply
  6. Don't kill me I am French says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Just my guess.Janet will be with him at Superbowl

    Reply
    • Radley says:
      October 23, 2017 at 12:43 pm

      Hope not, tbh. Not unless they plan to do a protest song and take a knee. I’m just not in the mood for celebrity publicity stunts. Keep it real or keep it moving.

      Reply
    • Ceire says:
      October 23, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      Lots of people on Twitter saying the same thing. My feeling is, even if she chooses to join him (and how can she? She’s still banned, right?) that doesn’t fix or excuse JTs behaviour and attitude over the last decade.

      I know everything I need to know about Justin Timberlake, and I don’t care to hear from him again- not his sh-tty music, his godawful acting, or his “there’s only one race, the human race” bullish-it.

      Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      October 23, 2017 at 12:51 pm

      Even if he brings her on stage, it will be all about him – just as Lainey said. It will be all about “Look at me. I brought Janet back, because I can”. What JT did back then was disgusting and he never owned up to it.
      I can also remember an interview where a reporter asked him about the girl in his ‘Cry me a river’ video and her resemblance to Britney. He was all ‘oh really? she looks like her? not intentional’ with a stupid smirk on his face. He uses women to build his career, but even if gets asked point blank he doesn’t own it. He is such a whimp.

      Reply
    • Dutch says:
      October 23, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      Super Bowl is and has always been two words. Otherwise it would be confused with the Superb Owl.

      Reply
  7. island_girl says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Gross.

    Reply
  8. Jillian says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I hope he starts by apologizing to Janet Jackson. He threw her under the bus and he knows it. A total narcissist

    Reply
  9. Radley says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    The NFL just keeps effing up. They want this upcoming Super Bowl to be about white male privilege and dismissing black people’s legit questions and grievances?? You cannot be serious.

    Janet Jackson is still banned and Tennessee’s appropriative own is welcomed back in all his mediocre glory? It’s Trump’s America.

    Reply
  10. Enough Already says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    The worst part is they were dating at the time. Go away JT.

    Reply
  11. Mel M says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Betsy DeVos can burn in he….

    Reply
  12. nikzilla says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Maybe i’m JT apologist or just a silly optimist but, I hope he uses the platform to send a message, similar to what Lady Gaga did.

    Reply
  13. Shambles says:
    October 23, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Excuse you. I hope it’s the least-viewed halftime show in super bowl history. This narcissistic, culture-vulturing, beady-eyed f*ck face gets NO views from me. Let Janet Sing.

    Reply
    • TQB says:
      October 23, 2017 at 1:25 pm

      It’s so sad, Gaga’s performance was the best part of the game last year (and I’m a Pats fan). So many talented artists to choose from, you pick this douchecanoe who caused you a huge scandal? Some people can do no wrong, i guess – as long as they’re white dudes.

      Reply
  14. booRadley says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    I will NEVER stop dreaming of a Spice Girls reunion!!!!
    I didn’t get to see them in their height, I didn’t get to see them in the brief return, I will go to my grave hoping and praying that I get to Spice up my life just once in person.

    Reply
  15. Miss M says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Pats nation, forgive me…but well..
    I don’t really care if Patriots won’t go to the superbowl…

    Reply
  16. HK9 says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    This is one half-time show I won’t be watching. I will not forget how he threw Janet under the bus. Unless Janet gets a surprise cameo-he’s dead to me.

    Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      October 23, 2017 at 1:24 pm

      I don’t even want Janet to perform with him on this halftime show. To me it would feel so wrong: she gets banned and is not allowed to perform on her own, but then a white man comes along and wants to bring a black woman on stage because he wants to polish his reputation? And bringing Janet on stage would be about nothing else but him. He had 13 years to take some blame but he didn’t. I don’t want people to celebrate him because he brought Janet back after he threw he under the bus.

      Reply
      • HK9 says:
        October 23, 2017 at 2:13 pm

        From my perspective it’s not about his rep but he needs to publicly correct that fact that he didn’t stand up for her post ‘wardrobe malfunction’ and crawled away like a little b-ch to look for his next come up. It’s the least he can do since (correct me if I’m wrong) Janet & Michael used to promote him as an artist. Never forget those who help you along the way or karma will come for you. Personally I’m hoping the power goes out during his set.

      • greenmonster says:
        October 23, 2017 at 3:23 pm

        I understand, but he had 13 years of correcting a racist and misogynistic treatment of Janet. He was (and is) a little b-tch. JT threw Janet under the bus and never took any responsibility for the whole disaster. That’s why I think, bringing her on stage would not be primarily about correcting the narrative but more about HIS image. I totally support a power failure during his performance :)

  17. Boxy Lady says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    I was watching an NFL game yesterday and there was an interview of JT during halftime. In the voiceover introduction, he was referred to as “one of the greatest all around entertainers in the history of music!” (It was exclaimed so I punctuated accordingly.) I said out loud,”WHAT?!” I was alone in my apartment and didn’t care if the neighbors heard me. I was just horrified.

    Reply
  18. Miss V says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Aaaand, there’s no way I’m watching the halftime show now. It’s already ruined, thanks to this tool.

    Reply
  19. megs283 says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    UGH. Wow. Is he the only performer around?? (NO)

    And is he a Pepsi spokesperson or something? I wonder if the sponsor gets to pick the performer…

    Reply
  20. African Sun says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Justin Boringlake. Next.

    Bey + Bruno’s danceoff was still one of the best ever.

    Reply
  21. Mike says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    If this is the best the NFL can do they should really just stop the whole halftime show thing. I would rather see Ringo than see this tool

    Reply
  22. Froma says:
    October 23, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    He is the absolute worst.

    Reply
  23. Birdie says:
    October 23, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Boring.

    Reply
  24. LisD80 says:
    October 23, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Ugh……let me know when it’s over. Can’t stand him and his me, me, me, look at me bug eyed face!

    Reply
  25. KiddVicious says:
    October 23, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Meh. I’ve been boycotting the NFL all season (for Kap) so I won’t be watching the Super Bowl anyway, not even for the commercials. It will be interesting to see of the cost of airing a commercial during the SB will be cheaper this year since viewership is down.

    I didn’t even know JT still performed, honestly.

    Reply
  26. loislane says:
    October 23, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Why?

    Reply
  27. Wind Whistler says:
    October 23, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Justin Timberlake? Merrrr…

    On a side note, the best Halftime Show I’ve ever seen was Prince in 2007. Apparently everyone associated with the show were getting nervous about the weather since it was supposed to pour. They called Prince to voice their concerns and Prince’s response?

    “I would like it to rain harder.”

    That show was magic.

    Reply

