Melania Trump wants to ‘take the lead’ in teaching kids about empathy & inclusion

Melania Trump decided, seemingly on a whim, that her signature issue as First Lady would be “anti-bullying.” I think she just tossed out that idea on the campaign trail, because she had to say something. She waited for nearly a year after the election before she even said one word about bullying too – back in September, at the United Nations, Melania delivered a speech about her signature issue. Poor Melania was hampered by the fact that A) she was dressed as an Oompa Loompa and B) she had not practiced her speech, which was so obviously written by someone else, and she seemed jumbled and terrified. It was a mess. It bought her a little time too – afterwards, no one was like “let’s make Melania speak about bullying again!”

Since Melania has the work ethic of a waity duchess, she decided to do a second event about “bullying” this week, now that we’re towards the end of National Bullying Prevention Month. She’s really had her nose to the grindstone on this one, hasn’t she? Melania decided, seemingly on a whim, to join Betsy DeVos at a middle school in Michigan, where they would “observe” a class and “participate in lessons about respecting others, kindness, and inclusion.” Because if there’s one thing you associate with the name “Trump,” it’s kindness, inclusion and respect, amirite? From Melania’s press release:

In addition to classroom participation, Mrs. Trump will visit with 7th and 8th grade students in the school’s cafeteria in an effort to bring awareness to “No One Eats Alone,” a concept that seeks to reverse the trends of social isolation by asking students to engage in simple acts of kindness – such as making sure that no one is eating alone and students are making an effort to eat with new classmates and peers. “As part of my ongoing commitment to the overall well-being of children, I am looking forward to today’s visit,” stated First Lady Melania Trump. “By our own example, we must teach children to be good stewards of the world they will inherit. We need to remember that they are always watching and listening. It is our responsibility to take the lead in teaching children the values of empathy and communication that are at the core of kindness, mindfulness, integrity, and leadership.”

[From the White House]

BY OUR OWN EXAMPLE, Melania? I know the current trend is to not blame wives for the actions of their husbands, but Christ on a cracker. Melania’s husband is a bully, a sociopath, an unhinged nutjob who loses his f–king mind whenever anyone calls out his lies, or even mildly criticizes him. Solve the problems within your own home first, Mel.

Also: Melania’s press secretary Stephanie Grisham actually had to issue a statement about how Melania’s campaign is not ironic. Grisham said: “Mrs. Trump is independent and acts independently from her husband. She does what she feels is right and knows that she has a real opportunity through her role as First Lady to have a positive impact on the lives of children. Her only focus is to effect change within our next generation.” Basically, Melania isn’t going to say sh-t to her husband about his Twitter tantrums. She’s just going to waltz in and out of photo-ops with children, thinking the entire time about Manolos.