Melania Trump wants to ‘take the lead’ in teaching kids about empathy & inclusion

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump presents her inaugural ball gown during a donation ceremony at the National Museum

Melania Trump decided, seemingly on a whim, that her signature issue as First Lady would be “anti-bullying.” I think she just tossed out that idea on the campaign trail, because she had to say something. She waited for nearly a year after the election before she even said one word about bullying too – back in September, at the United Nations, Melania delivered a speech about her signature issue. Poor Melania was hampered by the fact that A) she was dressed as an Oompa Loompa and B) she had not practiced her speech, which was so obviously written by someone else, and she seemed jumbled and terrified. It was a mess. It bought her a little time too – afterwards, no one was like “let’s make Melania speak about bullying again!”

Since Melania has the work ethic of a waity duchess, she decided to do a second event about “bullying” this week, now that we’re towards the end of National Bullying Prevention Month. She’s really had her nose to the grindstone on this one, hasn’t she? Melania decided, seemingly on a whim, to join Betsy DeVos at a middle school in Michigan, where they would “observe” a class and “participate in lessons about respecting others, kindness, and inclusion.” Because if there’s one thing you associate with the name “Trump,” it’s kindness, inclusion and respect, amirite? From Melania’s press release:

In addition to classroom participation, Mrs. Trump will visit with 7th and 8th grade students in the school’s cafeteria in an effort to bring awareness to “No One Eats Alone,” a concept that seeks to reverse the trends of social isolation by asking students to engage in simple acts of kindness – such as making sure that no one is eating alone and students are making an effort to eat with new classmates and peers.

“As part of my ongoing commitment to the overall well-being of children, I am looking forward to today’s visit,” stated First Lady Melania Trump. “By our own example, we must teach children to be good stewards of the world they will inherit. We need to remember that they are always watching and listening. It is our responsibility to take the lead in teaching children the values of empathy and communication that are at the core of kindness, mindfulness, integrity, and leadership.”

[From the White House]

BY OUR OWN EXAMPLE, Melania? I know the current trend is to not blame wives for the actions of their husbands, but Christ on a cracker. Melania’s husband is a bully, a sociopath, an unhinged nutjob who loses his f–king mind whenever anyone calls out his lies, or even mildly criticizes him. Solve the problems within your own home first, Mel.

Also: Melania’s press secretary Stephanie Grisham actually had to issue a statement about how Melania’s campaign is not ironic. Grisham said: “Mrs. Trump is independent and acts independently from her husband. She does what she feels is right and knows that she has a real opportunity through her role as First Lady to have a positive impact on the lives of children. Her only focus is to effect change within our next generation.” Basically, Melania isn’t going to say sh-t to her husband about his Twitter tantrums. She’s just going to waltz in and out of photo-ops with children, thinking the entire time about Manolos.

President Trump Hosts a Hispanic Heritage Month Event

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

116 Responses to "Melania Trump wants to 'take the lead' in teaching kids about empathy & inclusion"

  1. Jerusha says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. X 1,000,000,000.

    Reply
  2. paranormalgirl says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Start with your husband… the toddler with access to nuclear codes.

    Reply
    • Eliza says:
      October 24, 2017 at 9:33 am

      She should start with herself. She was part of the birther crap. Not just D. Trump.

      Reply
    • Imqrious2 says:
      October 24, 2017 at 10:18 am

      After I caught my breath laughing, my first thought: it’s too early for April Fools jokes. My second thought: Charity begins at home.

      Let’s see you makes some changes with the Orange Toddler In Chief first. THEN *maybe* we’ll let you loose on others.

      Now, I will resume laughing 😆 🤣😂😄😂🤣

      Reply
    • India Rose says:
      October 24, 2017 at 12:25 pm

      Physician heal thyself (and thy husband). Of all the global needs she could choose from, the irony of choosing THIS kills me. Doesn’t she have some Dr. Seuss books to be donating to privileged schools?

      For the first time in my life, I don’t feel like we have a president. We have a man-child playing grown-up in the Oval Office. Nearly everyone around him seems to be falling out of clown cars and making balloon animals to distract from the man behind the curtain who has no idea what he’s doing. It’s terrifying and exasperating. Mueller, Congress, somebody do something. Save us!

      Reply
  3. Deedee says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:26 am

    She’s just trolling us now, right?

    Reply
    • LaraK says:
      October 24, 2017 at 8:31 am

      I don’t think she has enough of a brain to know what that means.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        October 24, 2017 at 12:16 pm

        I don’t think she’s unintelligent, one reason being she speaks multiple languages. I think she chooses to ignore her vile husband and his actions because it mostly gets her what she wants. Sticks her fingers in her ears, la la la la la, and trips off shopping again.

      • themummy says:
        October 24, 2017 at 4:48 pm

        She does not speak multiple languages. She can barely speak English. I would bet my LIFE that she knows enough of a few languages to order food, say please and thank you, etc. We have zero evidence that she is multi-lingual. Also, remember how she tried to pass herself off as a college graduate on the White House website? Yeah. She’s not multi-lingual at all. She knows a few phrases in a few languages and has exaggerated that just like she (they) does everything else.

  4. Megan says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Melania doesn’t understand the concept of irony. She thinks this sh*t is for real.

    Reply
  5. Esmom says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Did anyone see the photo of her sitting with the school kids at their table? They were not here for Melania and it was priceless.

    I cannot, cannot believe of all the issues she decides to (faux) spearhead, it’s bullying. Christ on a cracker indeed.

    Reply
  6. third ginger says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Melania also brought her buddy Betsy [give the kids guns to fight grizzlies] DeVos, now officially the most hated cabinet member [I just read this.] These two know zero about education issues. What an insult to teachers who work so hard for our kids!

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 24, 2017 at 9:02 am

      It really is a slap in the face. The right’s insistence on demonizing public school teachers is abhorrent. Some of the best people I know, hands down, are teachers.

      Reply
    • swak says:
      October 24, 2017 at 9:36 am

      Please don’t even get me started on DeVos. I was brought up in private schools, taught 30 years in public education and had my children attend both (my two youngest couldn’t handle a large school and so went to private from 7th on up – not my choice but was best for them). DeVos has NO idea about education (as well as most of those in gov’t) and is only there to get her agenda in place.

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      October 24, 2017 at 9:46 am

      This is another attempt at cleaning up his mess of the past two weeks. He always sends out Melania when his cleanup regarding mishavior towards a woman fails. Representative Wilson whom he and General Kelly have been bullying is a former principal who has been mentoring young Black men for decades to be good citizens, help out in their communities and was responsible for some of them signing up to join the military.

      He is getting negative reviews for his lack of empathy and humanity towards a good star family. Then add cyber bullying of a former principal who helped children. Melania to the rescue for a “spontaneous” visit to a school to teach empathy. You won’t see her again regarding the subject until Trump needs his people to clean up another misogynistic bullying episode.

      Reply
    • Erica_V says:
      October 24, 2017 at 1:18 pm

      The fact that they went to a public school while DeVos is a champion of charter schools stripping funding from public ones is a double slap in the face to those teachers.

      I saw the pictures on IG – those kids faces! They get it.

      Reply
  7. bleu_moon says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:33 am

    “Melania decided, seemingly on a whim, to join Betsy DeVos at a middle school in Michigan, where they would ‘observe’ a class and ‘participate in lessons about respecting others, kindness, and inclusion.’ ”

    DeVos rescinds guidelines for special needs kids then trots out to Michigan for this charade on kindness and inclusion? F*ck them both.

    Reply
  8. my3cents says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:34 am

    As the head bully said-
    You knew what you were signing up for.

    Reply
    • India Rose says:
      October 24, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      Whoa. Excellent call back. Took my breath away.

      If DeVos & Melania think talking to kids about bullying is throwing a bone to all the people pissed about the pages DeVos just tossed from the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, they can go suck an egg. DeVos is a horror show who is as qualified as her boss. That is to say not at all. Piss off, ladies. Our kids deserve better.

      Reply
  9. Nancy says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Seriously? Next, Woody Allen will be teaching sex education at middle school. Life doesn’t make sense anymore.

    Reply
  10. Dorothy#1 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:35 am

    This enrages me.

    Reply
  11. Eric says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Snakes on a Plane!

    Dotard is bullying Corker right now on the Twitter. After bullying Mrs Johnson, a pregnant widow whose husband died in an ambush about which we have no idea.

    Christ on a Cracker!

    Reply
  12. cindy says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Oh f*ck off lady.

    If it makes anyone feel better, the onion has an article today by trump called,” If you are feeling low just remember I’ll be dead in 15 to 20 years”.

    Reply
  13. Snowflake says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Unbelievable. What’s next? Trump conducting sexual harrassment training for businesses? This Presidency is a fucking joke. And not a funny one

    Reply
  14. Angela82 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:40 am

    And I want Woody Allen and Soon Yi to head Child Protective Services. 🙄

    Reply
  15. Canadiangirl says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:42 am

    😒…..

    Reply
  16. S says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Melania Trump launching an anti-bullying campaign is like Ivanka, Eric & Don Jr. announcing they’re committed to ending nepotism.

    Sometimes I think the death of irony is what I’ll miss most after the nuclear winter.

    Reply
  17. the_blonde_one says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Independent of her husband, she has proven to be quite the bully in her own right.

    Reply
  18. kodakay says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Has she me her husband?

    Reply
  19. lightpurple says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:59 am

    That bottom picture of them and pictures yesterday of Princess Nagini. Can’t these women afford bras and shirts that don’t subject us to their nipples constantly? I swear I’ve seen their nipples more in the past six months than I ‘ve seen my own.

    Reply
  20. hmmm says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:59 am

    I fear hypocrisy, along with mendacity and bullying, have become virtues under this regime. Apart from calling it out, exposing it, what else can we do? (I know, we vote, but in the meantime?) Melania just brings more of the same. I’m sure Drumpf and minions applaud her.

    Reply
  21. grabbyhands says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Like, who is this for except his small base of evangelical, xenophobic lunatic base? Even the GOP isn’t checking for her and what she does anymore.

    Reply
  22. IlsaLund says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I can’t…not today. Pleas Melania just go back to the White House and continue doing nothing. Don’t waste our tax dollars with this faux anti bullying campaign.

    Reply
  23. Green Is Good says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Oh FFS. Now she’s just trolling us. What a useless hag.

    Reply
  24. robyn says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:08 am

    It’s mindboggling and makes her sound totally irrelevant, silly and a hypocrite when she supports the biggest offender of empathy and inclusion. Go away Melania! Until you leave this man, Trump, and disavow him, you are not even a little bit credible!

    Reply
  25. Tiffany says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:08 am

    *looks over both shoulders for Ashton Kuncher*

    Nope, not there.

    Reply
  26. Lindy79 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Someone on my FB shared a link to a DM article comparing spends for Melania V Michelle and how she’s spent less so far. My friend was rightfully calling out the utter BS of it not including the fact she wasnt there for the 1st 6 months and it didnt include the cost of keeping her in NY for those months and the fact that Melania has basically done eff all since. The comments on the FB article were so gross, assholes commenting how “natural beauty” Melania didn’t need as much help as Michelle. It made me sick to my stomach

    She’s not fit to lick Michelle’s shoes, neither of them are.

    Reply
  27. Tootsie McJingle says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I’m really starting to believe she’s actually a robot programmed to do or say whatever they want. There’s no way a human being could be that…tone deaf? Dense? Clueless?

    I miss Michelle Obama😢

    Reply
  28. Christa says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Eyeroll

    Reply
  29. Let It Be says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Her husband is a disgrace, but I personally think there is more to her than the Stepford Wife/Barbie we currently see. She may actually do some good with this initiative, if given a chance. Stranger things have happened.

    Reply
  30. Shannon says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:09 am

    “See the man I married, the father of my son, the man some of your parents might have voted for? Don’t be like him. Okay, we’re done here.”

    Reply
  31. The Original G says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:21 am

    I have for some time suspected that Melania has been trolling her husband. Time will tell.

    Reply
  32. jferber says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:54 am

    I’m tired this morning so will be concise: f–k her.

    Reply
  33. PassTheCovfefe says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Melania, gurl………….get up tomorrow morning, cross the hallway to the orange lump’s bedroom, and START YOUR CAMPAIGN THERE!

    She’s trolling us, right? Is she this tone-deaf?

    Reply
  34. holly hobby says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:49 am

    She can start with that old fart she sleeps next to every night.

    Reply
  35. Dorothy K Zbornak says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    I still can’t believe this is real life.

    Reply
  36. why? says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    How can she even lecture anyone on bullying after the bully campaign her husband and JK launched against F Wilson, Jemele, and the mayor of SJ?

    Reply
  37. Odesa says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    I think this has a lot to do with her own son. This makes me think he has bulling,
    issues fitting in at school and she has had to champion his cause, and it’s probably something she feels passionate about in terms of her own parenting. It certainly is tone deaf, but I suspect the reasoning behind it has something to do with that

    Reply
  38. Green_eyes says:
    October 24, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Hubby & I are still laughing to “Christ on a cracker Melania”. Lord I need to remember that phrase! Great write up Kaiser! 😀

    Reply
  39. Jayna says:
    October 24, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    She is a comic. Who knew?

    “By our own example.” LOL

    Reply
  40. Curiosity says:
    October 24, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Is there any chance that the orange toddler with the overcomb might get so angry while ranting on twitter that a kind God gives him a quick passage into a better place? Heart attack or stroke or something?

    Wishing that angry white house baby a good journey is a decent thing, I guess ;-)

    Reply
  41. Tanya says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Can’t lay with bullies and expect to speak on how not to be a bully.

    Reply

