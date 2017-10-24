Melania Trump wants to ‘take the lead’ in teaching kids about empathy & inclusion

Melania Trump decided, seemingly on a whim, that her signature issue as First Lady would be “anti-bullying.” I think she just tossed out that idea on the campaign trail, because she had to say something. She waited for nearly a year after the election before she even said one word about bullying too – back in September, at the United Nations, Melania delivered a speech about her signature issue. Poor Melania was hampered by the fact that A) she was dressed as an Oompa Loompa and B) she had not practiced her speech, which was so obviously written by someone else, and she seemed jumbled and terrified. It was a mess. It bought her a little time too – afterwards, no one was like “let’s make Melania speak about bullying again!”
Since Melania has the work ethic of a waity duchess, she decided to do a second event about “bullying” this week, now that we’re towards the end of National Bullying Prevention Month. She’s really had her nose to the grindstone on this one, hasn’t she? Melania decided, seemingly on a whim, to join Betsy DeVos at a middle school in Michigan, where they would “observe” a class and “participate in lessons about respecting others, kindness, and inclusion.” Because if there’s one thing you associate with the name “Trump,” it’s kindness, inclusion and respect, amirite? From Melania’s press release:
In addition to classroom participation, Mrs. Trump will visit with 7th and 8th grade students in the school’s cafeteria in an effort to bring awareness to “No One Eats Alone,” a concept that seeks to reverse the trends of social isolation by asking students to engage in simple acts of kindness – such as making sure that no one is eating alone and students are making an effort to eat with new classmates and peers.
“As part of my ongoing commitment to the overall well-being of children, I am looking forward to today’s visit,” stated First Lady Melania Trump. “By our own example, we must teach children to be good stewards of the world they will inherit. We need to remember that they are always watching and listening. It is our responsibility to take the lead in teaching children the values of empathy and communication that are at the core of kindness, mindfulness, integrity, and leadership.”
BY OUR OWN EXAMPLE, Melania? I know the current trend is to not blame wives for the actions of their husbands, but Christ on a cracker. Melania’s husband is a bully, a sociopath, an unhinged nutjob who loses his f–king mind whenever anyone calls out his lies, or even mildly criticizes him. Solve the problems within your own home first, Mel.
Also: Melania’s press secretary Stephanie Grisham actually had to issue a statement about how Melania’s campaign is not ironic. Grisham said: “Mrs. Trump is independent and acts independently from her husband. She does what she feels is right and knows that she has a real opportunity through her role as First Lady to have a positive impact on the lives of children. Her only focus is to effect change within our next generation.” Basically, Melania isn’t going to say sh-t to her husband about his Twitter tantrums. She’s just going to waltz in and out of photo-ops with children, thinking the entire time about Manolos.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. X 1,000,000,000.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second that. Hahahahaha ×2,000,000,000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll add to that. Hahaha x Infinity (∞)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your comment should be the first & last in this thread. 🤣🤣🤣
Seriously. Melania has no sense of decency. I hope those kids ask her how she sets an example for them while she actively supports the behavior of her husband.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mrs. Trump is independent and acts independently from her husband.
See, now there’s a healthy marriage.
Can you even imagine a statement like that coming from Michelle Obama?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Start with your husband… the toddler with access to nuclear codes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should start with herself. She was part of the birther crap. Not just D. Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After I caught my breath laughing, my first thought: it’s too early for April Fools jokes. My second thought: Charity begins at home.
Let’s see you makes some changes with the Orange Toddler In Chief first. THEN *maybe* we’ll let you loose on others.
Now, I will resume laughing 😆 🤣😂😄😂🤣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Physician heal thyself (and thy husband). Of all the global needs she could choose from, the irony of choosing THIS kills me. Doesn’t she have some Dr. Seuss books to be donating to privileged schools?
For the first time in my life, I don’t feel like we have a president. We have a man-child playing grown-up in the Oval Office. Nearly everyone around him seems to be falling out of clown cars and making balloon animals to distract from the man behind the curtain who has no idea what he’s doing. It’s terrifying and exasperating. Mueller, Congress, somebody do something. Save us!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s just trolling us now, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she has enough of a brain to know what that means.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she’s unintelligent, one reason being she speaks multiple languages. I think she chooses to ignore her vile husband and his actions because it mostly gets her what she wants. Sticks her fingers in her ears, la la la la la, and trips off shopping again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does not speak multiple languages. She can barely speak English. I would bet my LIFE that she knows enough of a few languages to order food, say please and thank you, etc. We have zero evidence that she is multi-lingual. Also, remember how she tried to pass herself off as a college graduate on the White House website? Yeah. She’s not multi-lingual at all. She knows a few phrases in a few languages and has exaggerated that just like she (they) does everything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania doesn’t understand the concept of irony. She thinks this sh*t is for real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did anyone see the photo of her sitting with the school kids at their table? They were not here for Melania and it was priceless.
I cannot, cannot believe of all the issues she decides to (faux) spearhead, it’s bullying. Christ on a cracker indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should’ve done something with animals. At this point, anything involving human beings will cause anyone with half a brain to choke on the irony.
Although … seeing how her husband views environmental causes … maybe not the animals either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are the first First Family in decades not to have pets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re also big game hunters…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you seen the photos of lara trump’s nursery for the newborn. Stuffed animal heads mounted on the wall. Photos of exotic animals that they expect him to grow up to murder. It’s disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this is interesting to me because she seems very engaged with Barron — I only see her smile and soften when she’s with her son. But she may just be one of those people that can’t relate well to others.
Also I am sure she’s resentful that she has to do stuff rather than be a quiet trophy wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Barron is not poor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See Donald Trump and Ivanka. Some people can only relate to their DNA replicas. In a way it’s like looking in a mirror. She kind of shares that with Trump, outside of her son and mother she doesn’t appear to care about anyone or anything else.
Someone compared her to Kate Middleton. Both with no history of public service by choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tiffany – Barron’s wealth or lack thereof is irrelevant to his happiness. The only kid in my brother’s high school class to kill herself was the one from the richest family.
Google “narcissistic parent” to see what a horror show Barron has to deal with when his father actually notices him. Money doesn’t help that situation.
I don’t envy Melania either (Google “narcissistic spouse”). She just doesn’t seem comfortable with strangers and certainly is not comfortable doing public speaking. That’s not a character flaw. She didn’t run for President and didn’t want her husband to do so either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jwoolman
This was not what she signed up for and doesn’t want to be there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania also brought her buddy Betsy [give the kids guns to fight grizzlies] DeVos, now officially the most hated cabinet member [I just read this.] These two know zero about education issues. What an insult to teachers who work so hard for our kids!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It really is a slap in the face. The right’s insistence on demonizing public school teachers is abhorrent. Some of the best people I know, hands down, are teachers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please don’t even get me started on DeVos. I was brought up in private schools, taught 30 years in public education and had my children attend both (my two youngest couldn’t handle a large school and so went to private from 7th on up – not my choice but was best for them). DeVos has NO idea about education (as well as most of those in gov’t) and is only there to get her agenda in place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone, EVERYONE, in the trump cabinet was brought in to destroy the division they head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is another attempt at cleaning up his mess of the past two weeks. He always sends out Melania when his cleanup regarding mishavior towards a woman fails. Representative Wilson whom he and General Kelly have been bullying is a former principal who has been mentoring young Black men for decades to be good citizens, help out in their communities and was responsible for some of them signing up to join the military.
He is getting negative reviews for his lack of empathy and humanity towards a good star family. Then add cyber bullying of a former principal who helped children. Melania to the rescue for a “spontaneous” visit to a school to teach empathy. You won’t see her again regarding the subject until Trump needs his people to clean up another misogynistic bullying episode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that they went to a public school while DeVos is a champion of charter schools stripping funding from public ones is a double slap in the face to those teachers.
I saw the pictures on IG – those kids faces! They get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Melania decided, seemingly on a whim, to join Betsy DeVos at a middle school in Michigan, where they would ‘observe’ a class and ‘participate in lessons about respecting others, kindness, and inclusion.’ ”
DeVos rescinds guidelines for special needs kids then trots out to Michigan for this charade on kindness and inclusion? F*ck them both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As the head bully said-
You knew what you were signing up for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa. Excellent call back. Took my breath away.
If DeVos & Melania think talking to kids about bullying is throwing a bone to all the people pissed about the pages DeVos just tossed from the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, they can go suck an egg. DeVos is a horror show who is as qualified as her boss. That is to say not at all. Piss off, ladies. Our kids deserve better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously? Next, Woody Allen will be teaching sex education at middle school. Life doesn’t make sense anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This enrages me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Snakes on a Plane!
Dotard is bullying Corker right now on the Twitter. After bullying Mrs Johnson, a pregnant widow whose husband died in an ambush about which we have no idea.
Christ on a Cracker!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report his tweets about Corker as targeted harassment. I report all of his bullying and racists tweets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went to his Twitter to report and I’m blocked. Is anyone else?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Indiana. I’ve been doing my darnest, calling him nasty names, etc., but so far I’m not blocked. That is an honor, cherish it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would consider it a compliment, but this is the only blog on which I make comments about Trump and Pence. I didn’t start out blocked by either Twitter account, but the Pence account blocked me a couple of months ago. Now drump.
I suspect they are using information from their witch hunt on voter records. I just sent off an email to our Indiana voter commission to complain that as a long standing Democratic voter I suspect my information is being misused.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Indiana. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they’re doing witchhunts through records. If you want to see his crazy crap @unfollowtrump replicates all his tweets, even the ones he deletes. Also, @unfollowvp does the same to pence. I go there, so that they don’t get clicks from me. I only visit their sites if I want to make a response to their shit,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I may not always agree with him, but our senator Bob C is holding his own with the schoolyard bully. His response? “Same untruths from an utterly untruthful President. #AlertTheDaycareStaff”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Corker really has dumped the kool-aid entirely down the drain. Corker uncorked is a wonder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay Corker. Finally someone who’s willing to call this a$$hole out. Now I need him to vote against any Obamacare repeal and the welfare to the rich aka tax reform.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Corker is great! Asked on GMA if Trump has the ‘will and skill’ to get tax reform, Corker replied, “I haven’t seen that yet.” hahahaha His zingers aren’t even jokes, just the cold hard facts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That little pic…couldn’t Melania have made cat welfare her cause? Won’t someone think about the poor pussies?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For anyone with a twitter account #AlertTheDaycareStaff is trending, so help it out by retweeting.
http://twitter.com/timman4talk/status/922810478828703744
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh f*ck off lady.
If it makes anyone feel better, the onion has an article today by trump called,” If you are feeling low just remember I’ll be dead in 15 to 20 years”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re giving him quite a long life. Isn’t he like 73 or thereabouts…..somehow I think he will be spit shining Satan’s horns by then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s just knock off those second digits. “… dead in 1 to 2 years.” There, much, much better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sooner if he keeps up the two scoops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OT: but where the name “ two scoops” come from?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or if MOSSAD lives up to its reputation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@RBC. At meals he, and only he, gets two scoops of ice cream for dessert. Everyone else gets one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@RBC, at a dinner that he hosted they had pie/cake for dessert with ice cream on top. It was reported that he got TWO scoops of ice cream while everyone else at the dinner only got one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes the most frustrating people live longer lives, so 15 to 20 is probably right. Maybe even 25.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agee. I think the evil keeps them alive. My grandfather (on dad’s side) was the most evil man ever. Not a single happy memoey of him. He lived to be 93. My Grandmother, sweetest woman alive, passed at 78.
I often wonder if she gave up to get away from him. Doctors couldnt find anything wrong with her. Said she was “tired”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She probably internalized her frustration and let go, didn’t she. I’ve seen several people who drain every bit of energy out of others end up living to late 80s/early 90s, no matter what health issues they encounter. The quieter, more pleasant ones often get less years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Robert Mugabe is a horrible despot who seems to be immortal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unbelievable. What’s next? Trump conducting sexual harrassment training for businesses? This Presidency is a fucking joke. And not a funny one
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I want Woody Allen and Soon Yi to head Child Protective Services. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😒…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania Trump launching an anti-bullying campaign is like Ivanka, Eric & Don Jr. announcing they’re committed to ending nepotism.
Sometimes I think the death of irony is what I’ll miss most after the nuclear winter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Independent of her husband, she has proven to be quite the bully in her own right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The word ‘independent’ is repeatedly used by her and others in her employ. Does this give her room to play innocent when and if everything completely crumbles?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they’re indirectly admitting that Trump’s an asshole – but, since Melania is so independent, she shouldn’t have to talk about that, or deal with it. She can campaign against bullying as if her husband doesn’t exist. 🙃
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has she me her husband?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe this is a Melania decoy whose husband isn’t the biggest bully in the world
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That bottom picture of them and pictures yesterday of Princess Nagini. Can’t these women afford bras and shirts that don’t subject us to their nipples constantly? I swear I’ve seen their nipples more in the past six months than I ‘ve seen my own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought of you when I saw that photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do the nips on fake tits always stand at attention? Just curious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I buy nice padded bras that keep mine hidden, so I think these millionaires can afford a few also. Celebrities nipples are usually noticeable, so fake boobs must always have hard ones
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are also bras that come with extra fabric “stickers”, where you can stick them onto the inside of your padded bra right where you have the issue and to your exact fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I fear hypocrisy, along with mendacity and bullying, have become virtues under this regime. Apart from calling it out, exposing it, what else can we do? (I know, we vote, but in the meantime?) Melania just brings more of the same. I’m sure Drumpf and minions applaud her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like, who is this for except his small base of evangelical, xenophobic lunatic base? Even the GOP isn’t checking for her and what she does anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t…not today. Pleas Melania just go back to the White House and continue doing nothing. Don’t waste our tax dollars with this faux anti bullying campaign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh FFS. Now she’s just trolling us. What a useless hag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s mindboggling and makes her sound totally irrelevant, silly and a hypocrite when she supports the biggest offender of empathy and inclusion. Go away Melania! Until you leave this man, Trump, and disavow him, you are not even a little bit credible!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*looks over both shoulders for Ashton Kuncher*
Nope, not there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone on my FB shared a link to a DM article comparing spends for Melania V Michelle and how she’s spent less so far. My friend was rightfully calling out the utter BS of it not including the fact she wasnt there for the 1st 6 months and it didnt include the cost of keeping her in NY for those months and the fact that Melania has basically done eff all since. The comments on the FB article were so gross, assholes commenting how “natural beauty” Melania didn’t need as much help as Michelle. It made me sick to my stomach
She’s not fit to lick Michelle’s shoes, neither of them are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw that article also. I never read comments on DM because they don’t monitor them and they are some of the nastiest comments I have ever read. Also, Melania barely does the bare minimum so should not need the staff that Michelle O needed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fox described it as Melania cutting Michelle’s “bloated” office
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t even go find that article because it wl give me a rage stroke.
How willfully ignorant are these people that they think it’s okay to “leave out” the cost of keeping Melania in NY for all of those months?
Honestly, this year is making me so bitter and distrustful of other human beings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really starting to believe she’s actually a robot programmed to do or say whatever they want. There’s no way a human being could be that…tone deaf? Dense? Clueless?
I miss Michelle Obama😢
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eyeroll
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her husband is a disgrace, but I personally think there is more to her than the Stepford Wife/Barbie we currently see. She may actually do some good with this initiative, if given a chance. Stranger things have happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you. I think she could do great things if given a fair chance. Too bad her husband is who he is. I hate him but I’m warming up to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“See the man I married, the father of my son, the man some of your parents might have voted for? Don’t be like him. Okay, we’re done here.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have for some time suspected that Melania has been trolling her husband. Time will tell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m tired this morning so will be concise: f–k her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania, gurl………….get up tomorrow morning, cross the hallway to the orange lump’s bedroom, and START YOUR CAMPAIGN THERE!
She’s trolling us, right? Is she this tone-deaf?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s much too passive in her activism. If she wants results, she could start with little steps. Put a bowl of candy on Drumpf’s desk. Bring him cocoa every night, with whipped cream. Order bigger buckets from KFC. “Only the best for you, darrrling.” Come on Melania, you can do it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. And see if he will take up smoking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can start with that old fart she sleeps next to every night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d bet my yearly salary that Melania has her own bedroom and never sleeps with Donald.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still can’t believe this is real life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does it help that I very badly wanted to say something soothing-snarky and then call you “pussycat” a la Sophia?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Satirists have difficulties to complete their job requirement as it is so hard to beat real life Trump with satire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can she even lecture anyone on bullying after the bully campaign her husband and JK launched against F Wilson, Jemele, and the mayor of SJ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this has a lot to do with her own son. This makes me think he has bulling,
issues fitting in at school and she has had to champion his cause, and it’s probably something she feels passionate about in terms of her own parenting. It certainly is tone deaf, but I suspect the reasoning behind it has something to do with that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Finally, SOMEONE who gets it.
I think that’s exactly right.
If her son is on the spectrum (as some speculate) and as my son is, it’s a tough go and the bullying can be heart breaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet I can’t muster any sympathy for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can’t muster sympathy for a bullied pre-teen? If there’s anybody in that wretched clan I can muster sympathy for, it’s the kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would be interesting to know if Barron has gone the same route as Yvanka and Donald jr and that other one whatshisname in terms of character development.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, anti bullying is popular now. That’s the reason why they picked it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hubby & I are still laughing to “Christ on a cracker Melania”. Lord I need to remember that phrase! Great write up Kaiser! 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a comic. Who knew?
“By our own example.” LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is there any chance that the orange toddler with the overcomb might get so angry while ranting on twitter that a kind God gives him a quick passage into a better place? Heart attack or stroke or something?
Wishing that angry white house baby a good journey is a decent thing, I guess
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t lay with bullies and expect to speak on how not to be a bully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse