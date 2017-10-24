Taylor Swift teases her futuristic video for ‘Ready For It’: Britney Realness?

Taylor Swift has released three songs from her soon-to-be-released album, and I only like one of them thus far. “Gorgeous” is juvenile garbage and “Look What You Made Me Do” is a bad song with a dumb, incoherent message (and an even stupider video). But I’m really into “Ready For It” – I downloaded it right away and it’s been one of my workout jams for weeks now. It’s a really solid workout song. Unfortunately, Taylor Swift won’t let us have nice things. We can’t just enjoy one of her songs independent of The Snake Emoji Artist. So Taylor has been teasing the music video for “Ready For It” and this looks like… a rejected Britney Spears video concept?

Oct 23, 2017

The full music video comes out Thursday night, so prepare yourselves for what will probably be… Taylor Swift in a nude catsuit/bodysuit, strutting around a futuristic industrial site and possibly getting electrocuted…? ARE YOU READY FOR IT? Apparently, fans are comparing the design for this video to Ghost in the Shell (doubtful) and Blade Runner (I could see that). There are also a lot of people clutching their pearls about Tay-Tay showing off her skin. Personally, I don’t find nude body stockings all that shocking, but it will be interesting to analyze Taylor’s ever-evolving breast implant situation.