Taylor Swift teases her futuristic video for ‘Ready For It’: Britney Realness?

Taylor Swift has released three songs from her soon-to-be-released album, and I only like one of them thus far. “Gorgeous” is juvenile garbage and “Look What You Made Me Do” is a bad song with a dumb, incoherent message (and an even stupider video). But I’m really into “Ready For It” – I downloaded it right away and it’s been one of my workout jams for weeks now. It’s a really solid workout song. Unfortunately, Taylor Swift won’t let us have nice things. We can’t just enjoy one of her songs independent of The Snake Emoji Artist. So Taylor has been teasing the music video for “Ready For It” and this looks like… a rejected Britney Spears video concept?
The full music video comes out Thursday night, so prepare yourselves for what will probably be… Taylor Swift in a nude catsuit/bodysuit, strutting around a futuristic industrial site and possibly getting electrocuted…? ARE YOU READY FOR IT? Apparently, fans are comparing the design for this video to Ghost in the Shell (doubtful) and Blade Runner (I could see that). There are also a lot of people clutching their pearls about Tay-Tay showing off her skin. Personally, I don’t find nude body stockings all that shocking, but it will be interesting to analyze Taylor’s ever-evolving breast implant situation.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
*sigh* when Britney evolved she really evolved. This is just going from PG to PG-13
THIS!
*claps* Yes thank you!
Looks like Taylor has been watching some Westworld and Star Wars movies in her off-time.
Let’s hope she also carved out time for some voice lessons and dance classes.
+1
It looks so early 2000′s. Like a super lame Britney rip-off paired with a little Avril Lavigne emo/faux punk. Not good.
This song is so bad. I really wish she go back to her Red era or at least a little country. Not feeling this era right now.
Agreed. It has 2 completely unrelated melodies and she sounds strained.
I think this album sounds awful so far. Granted only three songs have been released but I’ve thought all of them were horrible.
I really wonder how she’s going to sing these songs live? They’re not traditionally difficult, but they all still have a lot more key changes than she’s used to, and that’s something she always struggles with. There’s a reason so many of her songs have a static sound that doesn’t build or switch gears.
She’s not a great performer (she can’t dance and she isn’t exactly a magnetic stage presence), so singing live for at least most of the show is kind of necessary to create energy. If she can’t do that she’s going to have to put on a really gimmicky show loaded with distractions.
UGh she is so very extra, in her mind. Im beyond sick of her face.
The Red era was my favorite. I need the old Taylor back
I still don’t understand how she’s the biggest pop star in the world. She isn’t over-the-top talented. 1989 was her best album, and it was mostly good songs. But she cannot sing very well. She’s worse at dancing. When you watch her perform, she just looks awkward. And she has almost no sex appeal. She a pretty girl, but not sexy. At all. I just don’t get it. Apparently I never will.
I agree, she’s a decent songwriter, but a bad live performer and even worse singer.
A person has never needed all of those things to be the biggest pop star in the world. You just need hype and to connect to your target demographic. Marketing matters more than talent, but that has been true for decades.
I think the term “pop star” is very different now. It’s more cult of personality than any semblance of talent now.
I think if she quits being a popstar, her career can have a second life as a songwriter.
Geez are there going to a billion Taylor Swift stories covered everyday for the next year? What makes it more annoying is that it’s the same stories for years but different people inserted – “blind” item songs, new boyfriend, feuds.
the video for lwymmd was great, even if you don’t like the song you have to admit the video was great. all of the tiny details that tied into the lyrics, the “clues” that popped up along the way. plus nobody is making videos as well produced as she is. nobody. she’s dropping bank on them and it shows.
I didn’t think the video was great. Expensive looking sure, but I’m getting pretty sick of music videos that don’t have any kind of cohesive imagery or story. LWYMMD just seemed messy to me. Too many different sets and costume changes that had nothing to do with each other, a crap dance routine for no reason…it would have been much better to me if it had gone from say, Zombie Taylor, to all the Taylor’s, to the ‘new’ Taylor on the snake throne. That ties in together and makes a proper video, not just a bunch of cool looking scenes.
Nobody is making videos as well produced as Taylor?! Beyoncé’s last two releases were well produced VISUAL ALBUMS. Lemonade was PHENOMENAL. Jay-Z followed that lead with 4:44. On top of that, many of these videos made cultural statements.
Taylor’s video looks to be a standard music video, however that could be due to my age. I grew up in the era of TRL, so that was quintessential time for music videos. I haven’t been wowed by music videos as an adult outside of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Rihanna on a few occasions.
IKR? Don’t forget Kendrick, HUMBLE. was straight up fire.
Her videos this album cycle kind of take me back to MTV TRL times. Anyone remember those making of the video programs? But I think they remind me of those because Joseph Kahn directed a lot of them back then.
The video may have been entertaining for most, but I couldn’t get past the bathtub scene in the beginning. It was an obvious mockery of Kim K’s trauma – complete with making finger guns. I get that Taylor is petty, but making fun of an event in which a mother of 2 was held at gun point is not just petty, it’s basically evil. I don’t care how many flowers she sends people, that was the thing that solidified my revulsion toward her.
I agree completely. Like you said, the bathtub scene was mockery of Kim K’s robbery. I agree, she’s downright evil. Can’t stand her & her petty juvenile bullsh*t.
That…doesn’t look like her body. Jussayin
We’ve seen lots of swim photos over the years and the legs/hips/torso in this video don’t really match up to Taylor’s past appearances. Bodies change and I feel a little skeevy looking that closely, but my first instinct is that she totally used a body double. Her prerogative tbh.
I don’t know, she’s recently told a fan she’s put on 12lbs and from the LWYMMD the dom outfit you can see her body has changed and I could see this being her
Different poster here btw – she put weight on last year, it was obvious in all those pap pics in June/July last year (probably to distract from the new implants).
I think it’s normal to be in curvier after mid 20s. Just look at Rihanna. She was so thin for ages but now has more defined curves. I think Katy Perry gained some lbs too before she dropped it all when she started promoting her new album.
Yeah but you don’t go from straight up and down to hourglass.
I don’t think Taylor looks like an hourglass even now. Just fuller looking. I do agree with others that she’s had implants, which the extra weight hides a little better.
I don’t know why we have to have trailers for upcoming videos. That is annoying to me.
Anyway, Michael K had the best commentary on it, as ever (so glad he is back!) -
I see that one person in America actually watched Ghost in the Shell. And it looks like Taylor Swift found a way to further whitewash the already whitewashed-to-sh*t Ghost in the Shell movie. That’s a f*cking feat!
I’ve seen a pic comparison and it looks like a complete copy of Ghost in the Shell.
It’s Joseph Kahn. He makes videos for both Britney and Taylor.
Can we criticize women without talking about their bodies, please?
By all means, but IMO it gets me when someone in the public eye – esp a role model to impressionable preteen and teen girls – gets obvious plastic surgery and denies it.
Also wearing a nude body suit in a video is going to attract comments, also esp for media savvy/manipulative (depending on your viewpoint) who has up until this point had such a clean image that she didn’t believe in exposing her naval.
She is one of the few performers I can think of who is trying to evolve and going sideways. I never believed her goody two shoes persona, but a badass she is not. I don’t watch or listen to her, but feel I know her from all the threads on this site. Chick needs to smile, the stink face is like ugly crying on steroids. Hit Me Baby One More Time, yeah she’s not Brit.
It’s weird because she has the talent to write a catchy song with basic ass lyrics but the more pop she goes, the more generic, subpar and faux-sexualized she gets without any real message. She’s just not an interesting person and it doesn’t help she has upbeat songs without the ability to give good choreo or vocals during live performances. The only interesting side she has is her business acumen which she doesn’t really own up to. I would buy a business book written by her tbh.
This era is her focus on giving high budget videos with dubious story lines for crap songs (with crap beats and crap lyrics). Interesting turn of events.
If she wants critical success, she should stick with her popsound of 1989 or the sound she had for Red (sorry I didn’t listen to that album but it’s considered her best sooo).
You mean her parents’ business savy. This kid does not make those decisions, she is just the face of the brand.
And they say 80s music was shallow…
The 80s gave us wonderful anthems with deep, inspired lyrics tackling all kind of themes AND catchy, irresistible tunes!
This music is mind-numbing, I wouldn’t even call it “music”, but irritating white noise.. is she capable to write about ANYTHING than her silly teenager love life ?
Katy Perry did it better once and for all with Teenage dream, anyway.
Is this what our culture has come to?
I like the fact she’s owning her own body , showing it by her own choice rather than the sh1t show of a video Kanye used her body for . And like a poster above said no one is putting out videos like this anymore so I’m here for it even if RFI isn’t my fav song.
I totally think this is a deliberate reaction to the Kanye video, and as such, I dig it!
Yep it feels that way to me too – a reowning of her body after he exposed it without her consent.
What happened to releasing one single at a time? Is she promoting Gorgeous or Ready for It? I feel like these songs would be a bit more successful if she focused on one at a time and, you know, actually promoted them.
We are n thebd middle of the harassment scandal and we are surrounded young women showing off their bodies and dancing sexually explicit ways to sell videos? Interesting comparison of values.
Not a Taylor fan, but your comparison is crap.
If Taylor wants to show her body (or a body suit) and use sexually explicit imaginaries to sell her product, she is free to do so.
Stop with the victim blaming. Women should be free to do whatever they want with their own bodies. It’s when others try to censor it or demand control over the bodies of women that we run into trouble.
Now the obvious use of a whitewashed narrative for her video, while not denouncing rampant racism among her consumers and profitting from Nazis, that’s another issue….
Not victim blaming at all, but are male performers expected to do the same thing to sell their music? It is the opposite if victim blaming actually.
The moment you compare a young woman showing of her body and ask what part it plays in sexual harrassment you are putting the pressure to not be sexually harrassed on young woman, which is victim blaming.
Taylor, who is self-made and profits from selling a very innocent image to a young fanbase? If anyone is free in her choice it is her.
She profits like no other woman in the industry and is very much in control of her own image, where usually managers and record companies force an image and gain the profits.
If you want to talk about the sexism in general, where young beautiful woman are judged by their appearance, then you are invited to do so. Putting it in the same sentence as sexual harrassment is not the right way to do it.
But showing their bodies by their own choice rather than a gross man demanding or coercing them too… isn’t that the biggest and most important difference? Again it shouldn’t matter how a woman acts, that gives no man any right to touch her.
Millie,No. Just no.
Also this has been going on For years women always dance in videos, sometimes fully clothed sometimes not. Ppl release videos everyday before and after Harvey. I wish ppl would stop connecting woman to this jackass.
Check my reply above. It concerns me that they may not really be totally free to choose.
Oh please. Everybody sexualizes and takes the power and autonomy out of the female body to sell concepts, ideas and goods but as soon as a woman uses her own body to convey a message or to just own her sexuality, it’s all hands on deck. Men can make money off the female body and discard them but women can’t make a buck? Sure, it’s not really pushing feminism forward at the same time but a woman should be able to do what she wants with her body.
a man going topless is not censored
a man going naked to sell a video or product would be seen as funny or a parody or a bit yuck not s*xy or cheap
women may find it s*xy but I guess its mens opinions that shape the narrative in this area. hence men showing skin to sell products is dismissed even when it happens
Can I just make clear that what I am concerned about is women being pushed into doing this, rather than it being their free choice?
I agree with Millie actually – I think women have the right to own their sexuality, but in a lot of ways it is expected of female pop stars and may not always be a free choice. Have you read Female Chauvinist Pigs? It’s an interesting read and honestly, the question of whether women engaging in ‘raunch’ culture are totally choosing it freely is important.
Hurray, thanks ally, at last someone gets what I mean.
I agree she can be annoying and I’m not one of those people that gets up in arms when we dare to call celebrities out instead of calling them, like, “thin-pinned maven songstress who is one of the most talented acts in the world” etc, but this all seems a little unnecessarily harsh. Vulture is doing it too, but with like six articles per video or song clip. These first three might not be masterpieces, but they’re fun, and her videos are usually fun to look at too. So much else in the world is chronicled on this site with wayyy more posts per day. I’d rather see it mixed in with this fluff than see only depressing “2017 is a dumpster fire” stories. We might all need to read those, but we could all use a little levity too. Bring on the silly Blade Runner video, T. Swift.
I really liked her 1989 and Red and I still listen those songs to this day. But I feel pretty meh about her 3 new songs. And tbh, her first single and video were really off putting, at least for me. An anthem of the bully blaming the victim, an ode to not take responsibility for your mistakes and holding grudges because someone dare to tell the truth and exposed her lies. That narrative exhausts me. Reminds me of Trump. The timing and the message conflict me too much for me to enjoy her new music.
Just go away.
This. Thirsty. Hack.
Where the f are people getting Bladerunner from? I just watched 2049 in theaters and the first one at home beforehand and the bodysuit is definitely more Ghost in the Shell.
As for the songs, I hate …Ready For It-only the chorus is good. I liked LWYMMD way more than most people.
She is not sexy at all.
And she is releasing so much stuff at once to hide how much her songs are sinking on the radio charts. Look sunk faster out of the top ten spot than any other song in radio chart’s history. Her super fans can’t save it.
I don’t get why she doesn’t admit to the breast surgery. It’s obvious she had it. Their’s nothing wrong with it either. She had a flat chest before and wanted a bigger one that she felt comfortable with. What’s the harm in that.
It’s weird. For a while she had super, super fake looking implants, the kind that just look like rock hard orbs shoved haphazardly under the skin, and she was continually wearing these tight push up bra tops that made it so you could really clearly see the ridges of the implants. She would have spotted that immediately, but still, for months she kept wearing things that showed off her sub-par plastic surgery. She obviously knows how these things work, she knew it would be noticed, so she wanted people to notice and talk, but she doesn’t want to actually acknowledge it.
I don’t care if people get work done, I’ve had work done. But if you’re going to get really obvious work done and then pointedly parade it around, it then comes off super weird when you deny it or act insulted that anyone would even wonder.
Saw some stills as I won’t watch the video. That body suit has leg padding in it. Or am I wrong and that is another person’s body. Definitely not hers.
Yeah the legs definitely made me look twice. Once for being super jealous because whoevers legs those are some serious leg goals and then again because even though she gained some weight, I don’t see her doing it by weight training. I could totally be wrong, either way I’m jealous though.
Taylor swift looks like Benedict Cumberbatch.
How is anyone not seeing the clear movie reference? The electricity? The naked down on one knee pose? It’s Terminator Taylor!!!
I am alone in feeling this way but I am SO EXCITED FOR THIS VIDEO!!!
Prepare yourselves for Martyr Swift, there’s a scene where she is standing on top of some elevated platform serving a Christ-like pose with “They Burn All of the Witches” written across the screen as men in dark clothing rush toward her.
Ahh yes you got all that from a 3 second clip…🙄
I liked the other two songs a lot better than the snipped of this one!
