OMG, Daniel Day Lewis’s last movie, ‘Phantom Thread’, looks completely amazing

Real question: is Paul Thomas Anderson reading my dream journal??? PT Anderson made the movie that seems like it was tailor-made for just me: Phantom Thread, a period costume drama starring Daniel Day Lewis as an authoritative/sexy/neurotic fashion designer who seduces a young woman and makes her his lover-muse. It’s sort of like Jane Eyre, only even more horny and with amazing clothes.

I’m into this. DDL plays Reynolds Woodcock, a dressmaker/designer in 1950s London. He’s the go-to guy for all of British society. And he falls in love and he’s obsessed and crazy and it’s also sort of hot. From the official synopsis:

“Set in the glamour of 1950s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love. With his latest film, Paul Thomas Anderson paints an illuminating portrait both of an artist on a creative journey, and the women who keep his world running.”

God, I’m into this. I’ll say this about DDL too – he’s always been an underrated romantic leading man. Some actors can’t “fall in love” on screen, they can’t portray romantic relationships well, and some actors just don’t like to work that closely with actresses. But Daniel Day Lewis can do it, and I wish he had done it more often, because this is possibly the last film of his career. This comes out on Christmas Day. I’ll wait in line for this.

71 Responses to “OMG, Daniel Day Lewis’s last movie, ‘Phantom Thread’, looks completely amazing”

  1. Maya says:
    October 24, 2017 at 7:47 am

    DDL never disappoints me – the best actor in the world alongside the Indian actor Kamal Hassan.

    Reply
    • denisemich says:
      October 24, 2017 at 8:53 am

      Has DDL ever been bad in a role? I also love PTA. Have to see this movie.

      Reply
      • Mindy says:
        October 24, 2017 at 9:18 am

        I’m a huge fan of DDL. To the point that I have a region free DVD player, so I could have a couple of his films that were never released here in the states. If you go way back to his first filmed stuff for the BBC (look for the BBC Daniel Day-Lewis Triple Feature DVD) he’s a bit shaky and uneven, and he doesn’t have the grasp of doing accents quite yet – but he’s still believable in all of them. He’s been a a few stinkers (Stars and Bars & Eversmile, New Jersey) but trust me, it’s wasn’t because he sucked in the roles – those two films were bad because of weak scripts. Honestly, he can even do comedy if given a good script (Stars & Bars shows he could have easily been the Hugh Grant of the 1980s). Even his work as Guido in Nine wasn’t awful, it’s just that as a movie musical, Nine was weak.

        Anyway, I am very (im)patiently waiting for this movie. Not only because of DDL, but the chance to see a beautifully shot PTA masterpiece. And I don’t think it will be his last. I really think that there are a very small handful of directors (ahem.. Spielberg, for one) that can sweet talk him out of ‘retirement’ for one more film.

      • manta says:
        October 24, 2017 at 10:23 am

        I’m gonna take a guess here and assume you never saw Nine. But to be fair, he wasn’t the worst in that.

      • Lightpurple says:
        October 24, 2017 at 12:41 pm

        Ever smile, NJ was painful. Stars & Bars was a mess of a movie but his scenes involving the pond in the hotel were hilarious

    • imqrious2 says:
      October 24, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      LOVE DDL, and period pieces…but this bothers me. We’re ragging on men who chose age-inappropriate women, older men in positions of power with younger women, etc., and yet, because it’s DDL in this movie, the premise of an older fashion guy “comes across a younger nubile young woman” and “falls in love”, this is OK? How different is it with WA’s obsession with younger women?

      Reply
    • funfactor says:
      October 24, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      Can’t wait to see this film! On a side note, do any of you know what font the movie title is in?

      Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    October 24, 2017 at 7:47 am

    This could’ve been a bomb and I would’ve seen it. But omg looks fantastic. He’s on of the rare greats. Sometimes I forget that he didn’t do a million movies a year. Just select projects he believed in
    Ugh king among men please don’t leave us!

    Reply
  3. Julianna says:
    October 24, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Can’t wait for this. If DDL really is retiring (and not just ‘retiring’ for a while like last time) then I’m really glad he’s going out with what looks to be a masterpiece.

    Reply
  4. wood dragon says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I don’t think he has done a heart throb role since Last of the Mohicans a long long time ago.

    Reply
  5. Agent Fang says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:02 am

    ‘starring Daniel Day Lewis as an authoritative/sexy/neurotic fashion designer who seduces a young woman and makes her his lover-muse.’

    Hang on. I thought we didn’t like the older man younger woman trope anymore?

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I’m there.

    Reply
  7. Eric says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:06 am

    DDL is like Radiohead. Every 3 to 4 years put out a product. It’s always a masterpiece.

    Just for perspective: Taylor Swift has released 8 albums in the 2000s while RH has released 9 since 1993.

    Folks, it’s quality not quantity

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      October 24, 2017 at 8:43 am

      I think Swifty would say “The haters gonna hate, hate, hate…”. By the way, I agree with you 100%.

      Reply
    • Dutch says:
      October 24, 2017 at 1:22 pm

      The comparison is like apples and dinosaurs. First of all, DDL did 17 projects between 1980 and 1989 (you know, his mid-20s and early 30s), it wasn’t until he won an Oscar and became the king of method acting that he had the luxury of being so selective with his projects. Unlike movies, three years is an eternity in pop music. Britney Spears went four years between “In the Zone” and “Blackout” and lost 2 million in album sales. When you are making entertainment for the 12-25 crowd, the key to success is to do an album at least every other year and tour in-between.

      The lack of perspective around here baffles me sometimes.

      Reply
  8. Jane2222 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:11 am

    DDL is great. Paul Thomas Anderson, the director, is also mega-talented – except his films are always over-extended and could benefit from tighter editing. So, let’s hope this one doesn’t go on for too long…

    Reply
  9. ida says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:18 am

    mesmerizing! can’t wait for this movie to come out!

    Reply
  10. MostlyMegan says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:19 am

    He is method personified. Perhaps that is why he rarely falls in love on screen – he loves his wife in real life too much to throw that bit of his soul away for his craft.

    Reply
    • Artemis says:
      October 24, 2017 at 9:23 am

      Well he sowed his oats in his younger years. He was a proper douche :) He probably appreciated life more and settled down. It helps he’s not always away from home as so many actors act non-stop and are surprised they catch feelings for people when they never see their partners or don’t make any effort in communicating (see Hunnam who ghosted his own GF!). DDL can maintain his relationship with his wife because he doesn’t have other women distracting him from his real home life.

      Reply
  11. third ginger says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Many thanks, Kaiser. DDL has been my favorite actor since 1985. I saw him in both ROOM WITH A VIEW and MY BEAUTIFUL LAUNDERETTE. He became in those films two distinctly different human beings. I have been in awe ever since. Javier Bardem, no slouch himself, once called Day-Lewis “a sculptor of the human soul.”

    Reply
    • Boston Green Eyes says:
      October 24, 2017 at 9:22 am

      Me, too. I was such a DDL fangurl back then and all my friends knew it.

      And it was funny because I knew he was in both films but it was really hard to decipher which character he was in Room With a View because he was such a different person in both those films. He totally loses himself in a character and he seems to be a completely different person from film to film.

      Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      October 24, 2017 at 9:48 am

      He did Mutiny on the Bounty the year before those two and was a totally different person then, also. He was so good in RWAV that I sympathized with his prissy Cecil Vyse more than with the hunk/hero of the film.

      Reply
  12. AngieB says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Felt like Dangerous Liasons meets Black Swan.

    Reply
  13. HK9 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Yaaaaaasssssssssssssssss!

    Reply
  14. Tanguerita says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Woodcock tho? Seriously? It is a comedy? Forgive my dirty mind..

    Reply
  15. Miss S says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Unpopular opinion: I find DDL “method acting” pretentious and the whole “this will be my last film” narrative pretty tacky, as it seems more like a marketing gimmick than anything else. And in the same way that I can’t stand people revering Meryl Street, I can’t with the same atitude with DDL. He is a great actor, but even actors know that questioning his method is a heresy, so it never happens unless it’s anonymous commentary.

    Rant over.

    Reply
  16. Carla says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:29 am

    This looks amazing. PTA + DDL = genius. His voice alone – timbre, cadence, tone – is in another league from mere mortals. SIgh.

    Reply
  17. Maria F. says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:50 am

    i would watch it just for the fashion (so Dior) and the settings alone. Gorgeous.

    Reply
  18. Elizabeth says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I guess I’m a Philistine, because I just don’t see his charm. The only one of his movies I’ve been able to sit through more than once is Last of the Mohicans, and that’s only because of the rest of the cast, especially Wes Studi, Russell Means, and Eric Schweig. I do appreciate that he worked to have a relationship with RM and ES although he apparently didn’t spend time with any of the other Native American actors.

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      October 24, 2017 at 10:25 am

      Elizabeth, taste in actors is one of the most subjective things in the world. We can express opinions, but we really can’t say yours is wrong. For example, right now in Hollywood two young actors are pushed for stardom. Miles Teller and Ansel Elgort. I don’t like either one, but I am sure that have many fans, and they could have long careers. As I say above, CB’s mix of opinion is good.

      Reply
  19. manta says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:17 am

    So, the “I will never ever give my money again to support a Tinseltown project where the age gap between the aging male star and his leading lady is a quarter of a century” goes out of the window if the male star is a forever crush. Got it.

    Reply
  20. Bob says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Am I the only one confused by his accent? It sounds very mid-Atlantic to me at the beginning. Brits, please assist! What accent is that? It doesn’t sound like RP to me, but then I’m a humble Midwestern American.

    Reply
  21. minxx says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:16 am

    DDL.. my one and only actor crush ever since The Last of the Mohicans (“You stay alive, no matter what occurs! I will find you! No matter how long it takes, no matter how far. I will find you! ” *swoons*). Amazing in everything he does.

    Reply
  22. cake says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Thank you once again CB for keeping me abreast of movies I MUST see.

    OMG, I am sooo here for this, period piece, fashion, love AND drama!!
    lord jesus, I HAVE to see this one.

    love me some DDL

    Reply
  23. AVVSAJNC says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:53 am

    He broke up with the mother of his son BY FAX. Way overrated.

    Reply
  24. jugil1 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:54 am

    An older man obsessed with a much younger woman? What a novelty….smdh.

    Reply
  25. Stacey says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    “Confirmed bachelor” a euphemism for homosexual? I feel like more is going on in this movie than the trailer lets on. Super excited!

    Reply
  26. Jenny says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    DDL has been my number one actor-crush since the early nineties (yes I’m that old). So sad he’s retiring but he’s definitely earned it. He’s amazing in every role he’s ever done, I’ve seen almost all of them and will def go see Phantom Thread. . I esp loved him as a myopic fop in A room with a view and I’ll never forget the scene in In the name of the father where he learns his dad has passed away. He was that good.

    Reply
  27. Annetommy says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    I’ll wait for the reviews….

    Reply

