Micheal Bay to produce live action Dora The Explorer movie with Dora as a teen



Amidst all the news about Weinstein, Roy Price, David O Russell and various other men in Hollywood abusing and sexually harassing women and ruining their careers, I’ve been wondering about director Michael Bay. He has done and said some awful things about his female leads and given what we’ve heard about his casting process I would expect that he’s even worse behind the scenes. So in this climate where women are telling their stories and we’re re-examining the entire industry, who better than to produce a live action movie based on a beloved children’s cartoon character than Bay, right? This is exactly the right moment to announce this exciting and completely well thought out project:

Michael Bay, best known for making movies where giant robots save the Earth, albeit with a frankly unacceptable amount of collateral damage and uncontrolled explosions, is turning his attention to an adaptation of a children’s animation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bay will produce a big screen version of popular Nickelodeon children’s series Dora the Explorer under his Platinum Dunes banner. It will be live-action and apparently see Dora as a teenager instead of a 7-year-old, as she is in the animated series, the film centering on her moving to the city to live with her cousin Diego. Michael Bay gets custom camera, only uses it for explosions and boobs Unless Bay decides to direct the thing, however, it’s unlikely that Dora will come equipped with a jetpack and proton blaster, as the script is currently being worked on by The Muppets scribe Nick Stoller. The project has been kicking around for some time but is finally expected to be released in 2019.

[From Independent.co.uk]

I did like The Muppets Movie by Nick Stoller, who is writing this one, but this is peak Hollywood right here. In an industry where women and girls are vastly underrepresented, they’re hiring a producer known for objectifying and harassing women to produce a story about a beloved girl character. Instead of portraying Dora as we know and love her, as an ingenious and resourceful bilingual middle schooler with a giant head and a bowl haircut, they’re making her a teenager in a live action movie. I’m sure the dudes who came up with this genius idea will have all sorts of excuses and assurances for why it’s ok and why we should just wait and see how it turns out. The people involved at this stage are a harbinger of how this movie is going to be. Make this an animated movie by Pixar, Disney or that studio that makes the characters with the giant heads – Dreamworks. Dora is not a live action character, she’s not a teen, and she needs her story told by women, preferably Hispanic women. Maybe they’ll hire a woman to direct and Bay will have limited involvement, but I doubt it. If he directs, Dora will be played by Megan Fox in a crop top and tight cargo shorts while Diego, played by Chris Pratt, will have to swoop in and save the day. Grab your booty shorts, let’s go! Grabber no grabbing!

Check out Michael Bay’s DORA THE EXPLORER Poster! pic.twitter.com/anoZ9Y5bpV — Danika🦇 (@DanikaCola) October 23, 2017

We live in a world where a Dora the Explorer movie with Michael Bay as its producer is going to be a thing. This is the darkest timeline. — Phantom Thief Mavvy (@BlackMageMavvy) October 23, 2017

This was an actual Collegehumor sketch for crying out loud!https://t.co/InRZfKvmnp — Scarin' O'Reilly (@CaelynOReilly) October 23, 2017

Dora The Explorer (2019) Producer: Michael Bay pic.twitter.com/9YJzdm5wEE — Keith Ó Gealbháin (@KeithGalvin) October 23, 2017