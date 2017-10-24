“James Packer says it was a mistake to even date Mariah Carey” links

James Packer says it was a mistake to date Mariah Carey. Also: did you know Mariah is still wearing that 35-carat ring? [Dlisted]
Who is the royal family of your state? The only person I can think of for Virginia would be, like, John Grisham? But that’s a bad take! [Pajiba]
Bless Gabrielle Union for putting up with Lena Dunham. [LaineyGossip]
Tinsley Mortimer splits from her husband. [Reality Tea]
People are Photoshopping Kylie Jenner’s old face onto her current photos. [Starcasm]
The NY Post trashed Curb Your Enthusiasm. [Moe Jackson]
Jessica Chastain dislikes the term “strong women.” [JustJared]
Selena Gomez is a brilliant graphic designer. [IDLY]
Gerard Butler cried as he shaved off his beard. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Lol, you think?
I see James around the neighborhood often. He’s mild mannered and very sweet.
He spoke very kindly about her. I’m a little surprised. But maybe he just has great lawyers.
Hahaha, the Kylie photoshop article is sooo creepy and so hilarious!
I love the internet! hahah
The royalty of my state was Prince 💜
Prince was absolutely our state royalty.
Kentucky gets George Clooney, I suppose. Or Hunter S. Thompson. Yeah, I’m going with the latter.
Gerard Butler is looking rough.
Like he’s aging in dog years.
Poor GB. It’s almost as if too many port-o-throne hookups have caught up with him. So sad. I used to die for him. No way in h-e-2 hockey sticks he hasn’t caught something for life. This is what happens when you put port-o-bangs before your career…a career in the dumps. *Get it, dumps* Hehe.
I’m in Houston. JJ Watt is out for the season, HEB’s entire ad campaign with him is dead in the water. The Astros are in the World Series, and THEY rule here.
Ick. James Packer has many ties to Trump-Russia.
Packer has partnerships with Trump’s treasury secretary, Mnuchin. They’ve taken tons of Russian oligarch money and put it into movies.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-04-19/mnuchin-s-newest-hollywood-partner-made-billions-in-russian-oil
That is the only drawback of buying insanely-expensive jewelry, it does not hold its value. The original price tag of $10 million I am sure is no longer standing. She couldn’t even get $7 million dollars now. Unless the piece belonged to someone famous like Elizabeth Taylor or Princess Diana no one will give you what you pay for.
I don’t think Tinsley and that guy were ever married.
Big. HUGE. Yep.
Aw, bless Selena. If she did that cover herself – it’s pretty good for someone who clearly doesn’t know much about graphic design. I mean it’s not GOOD. But assuming she (someone who’s career does not involve creating graphics at all) legit opened up photoshop and created that … well, she COULD get good.
Of course Mariah is still wearing the ring – I’d be concerned if she had stopped just because it’s her. She’s not about subtly.
I’m Canadian so I can’t take part in state royal family. But as far as NS goes… I suppose the following are the most recognizably famous (so many others are, but probably ‘less’ recognizable atm):
-Ellen Page
-Sidney Crosby
- Alexander Keith (long dead founder of a brewery).
- The Trailer Park Boys (RIP John Dunsworth)
-Ian Millar (show jumper)
-Musicians: Sarah McLaughlin, Rita MacNeil, The Rankin Family, April Wine, Sloan
Man, now I want an Alexander Keith’s IPA. Thanks, Erinn! lol
