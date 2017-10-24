“James Packer says it was a mistake to even date Mariah Carey” links
  • October 24, 2017

  • By Kaiser
James Packer says it was a mistake to date Mariah Carey. Also: did you know Mariah is still wearing that 35-carat ring? [Dlisted]
Who is the royal family of your state? The only person I can think of for Virginia would be, like, John Grisham? But that’s a bad take! [Pajiba]
Bless Gabrielle Union for putting up with Lena Dunham. [LaineyGossip]
Tinsley Mortimer splits from her husband. [Reality Tea]
People are Photoshopping Kylie Jenner’s old face onto her current photos. [Starcasm]
The NY Post trashed Curb Your Enthusiasm. [Moe Jackson]
Jessica Chastain dislikes the term “strong women.” [JustJared]
Selena Gomez is a brilliant graphic designer. [IDLY]
Gerard Butler cried as he shaved off his beard. [Seriously OMG WTF]

18 Responses to ““James Packer says it was a mistake to even date Mariah Carey” links”

  1. Serene Wolf says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Lol, you think?

    I see James around the neighborhood often. He’s mild mannered and very sweet.

    Reply
  2. monette says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Hahaha, the Kylie photoshop article is sooo creepy and so hilarious!

    Reply
  3. Annika says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    The royalty of my state was Prince 💜

    Reply
  4. MelB says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Gerard Butler is looking rough.

    Reply
  5. Sumodo1 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    I’m in Houston. JJ Watt is out for the season, HEB’s entire ad campaign with him is dead in the water. The Astros are in the World Series, and THEY rule here.

    Reply
  6. Betsy says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Ick. James Packer has many ties to Trump-Russia.

    Reply
  7. Lolo86lf says:
    October 24, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    That is the only drawback of buying insanely-expensive jewelry, it does not hold its value. The original price tag of $10 million I am sure is no longer standing. She couldn’t even get $7 million dollars now. Unless the piece belonged to someone famous like Elizabeth Taylor or Princess Diana no one will give you what you pay for.

    Reply
  8. brooksie says:
    October 24, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    I don’t think Tinsley and that guy were ever married.

    Reply
  9. Rachel in August says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Big. HUGE. Yep.

    Reply
  10. Erinn says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Aw, bless Selena. If she did that cover herself – it’s pretty good for someone who clearly doesn’t know much about graphic design. I mean it’s not GOOD. But assuming she (someone who’s career does not involve creating graphics at all) legit opened up photoshop and created that … well, she COULD get good.

    Of course Mariah is still wearing the ring – I’d be concerned if she had stopped just because it’s her. She’s not about subtly.

    I’m Canadian so I can’t take part in state royal family. But as far as NS goes… I suppose the following are the most recognizably famous (so many others are, but probably ‘less’ recognizable atm):
    -Ellen Page
    -Sidney Crosby
    - Alexander Keith (long dead founder of a brewery).
    - The Trailer Park Boys (RIP John Dunsworth)
    -Ian Millar (show jumper)
    -Musicians: Sarah McLaughlin, Rita MacNeil, The Rankin Family, April Wine, Sloan

    Reply

