Kate Winslet on the allegations against Woody Allen: ‘It’s just a difficult discussion’

What do we expect from Kate Winslet at this point? I’m really asking. Winslet wants to view herself as some kind of responsible adult, a brave truthteller in Hollywood, someone engaged in political and social issues. But the truth is, she’s just sort of a regular actress, lying her ass off about dumb sh-t, trying to make herself the biggest heroine or the biggest victim of every story she tells, or completely misjudging the national mood. Kate covers the latest issue of Variety to promote her new film, Wonder Wheel. Wonder Wheel was directed and written by Woody Allen. This is not the year to promote a Woody Allen film, let’s just say. Variety makes it clear that this interview was conducted before the Harvey Weinstein story blew up, a scandal in which Winslet told a story about refusing to thank Weinstein at the Oscars (even though she thanked him at the SAG Awards just a few weeks beforehand).

So what should Winslet do with this promotional tour? Pull a Fassbender and just jet off to Ibiza with Ned RockNRoll? No, she can’t. But she also can’t give the same kind of response that she gave back in September, in her New York Times interview:

NYT: Did the allegations against Woody Allen give you pause?
Winslet: Of course one thinks about it. But at the same time, I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that’s the truth.

So that’s what she said two months ago. What is she saying now? From Variety:

Variety: There’s been a discussion about actors in Woody Allen’s movies as a result of the allegations against him. Did that factor in your decision to star in his new film?
Winslet: Um. [Winslet narrates her own silence.] “She pauses.” It’s just a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today.

Variety: There was criticism on social media of an interview you gave to The New York Times, where you said Allen provided “an extraordinary working experience.”
Winslet: I don’t read how people respond to things. We’re always as actors going to say the wrong thing. I think it’s better to respectfully step away from the discussion.

To be clear, this is her version of being “smart” – she doesn’t want to give anyone a juicy quote that will make people yell at her. OF COURSE she doesn’t “read how people respond to things.” That’s why she’s being so f–king cautious about it. And to be clear, it’s not like she refuses to talk about Woody Allen at all – she praises him throughout this Variety interview, she humblebrags about how she’s so brave and fearless when he criticized her for being “too actressy,” brags about Woody calling her personally to offer her the role, and talks about how her late mother was “so proud” that she (Kate) was working with Woody. She only wants to “step away from the discussion” when the conversation is critical of her actions and choices. Man, this is going to be a fun promotional tour.

136 Responses to “Kate Winslet on the allegations against Woody Allen: ‘It’s just a difficult discussion’”

  1. QueenB says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:28 am

    F*ck Kate Winslet.

    On another note she must constantly think: God dammit, why did Cate Blanchett get away with it???

  2. Sparkly says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I’m glad we’re finally starting to see more criticism of predators and those who work with them. There’s no graceful way to say, “Oh, I just don’t care about the victimization of others.”

    • LaraK says:
      October 25, 2017 at 7:57 am

      Yeah but half the women in Hollywood happily work with Polanski and Allen. It’s gross.
      I have only ever seen one Allen movie, back in college before I read about him and his molesting ways. Frankly I don’t see the appeal.
      But even the biggest genius would lose appeal if he was a monster. And I’ve lost respect for countless actresses because they excuse child rapists – Winslet, blanchett, Keaton, Emma stone etc. All glorifying a rapist.

      • Imqrious2 says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:42 am

        AND countless ACTORS. THEY shouldn’t get a pass!

      • Crowdhood says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:45 am

        I don’t know if anybody here listens to the bodega boys podcast/watches Desus and Mero but they address Woody Allen in a pretty hilarious and spot on way. Like their disbelief at the fact that he married his daughter is palpable and it made me realize just how f*cked up society’s acceptance of certain men has been.

      • magnoliarose says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:49 am

        No one should get a pass. Not one. I heard that this might blow up too because again Hollywood is hiding a known fact. Before Dylan it was sketchy, but after the expose, all the rumors could not be denied.
        There are stories that no one would let him be alone with their kids going back to the 70s. Blow the lid off and tell that perv to eff off and take those poor daughters away from him.

    • Midigo says:
      October 25, 2017 at 8:39 am

      I agree. Because, you know, my perception is that many actresses consider themselves “tough” and “Smart” and “reliable” because they can live and prosper in that disgusting environment without a minor hesitation or disconfort JLaw is another one that comes to my mind, a young woman who accepts to work multiple times with David O Russel not to mention the guy the shares her bed with.

    • Serene Wolf says:
      October 25, 2017 at 9:08 am

      Funny, I expressed similar angry feelings toward Blake Lively feining cluelessness re Weinstein and my post was deleted. In short, I have no tolerance toward women who don’t care about other women. It is odd.

    • FLORC says:
      October 25, 2017 at 9:53 am

      She might care. What the take away is, is simple. Kate Winslet cares more about her professional relationships and career than the victimization of others. That’s not happening in her bubble. And that’s what matters.

  3. Pedro45 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Hey Kate, you know what else is a “difficult discussion”? Being a survivor of incest and rape. Thanks for nothing.

    P.S
    I agree with Woody on one thing, you ARE too actressy.

  4. minx says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Sigh, I used to be such a fan. Now I can’t even look at her.

  5. Agent Fang says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I don’t know why established actors put so much stock in being in Woody Allen movies. The movies aren’t that good or commercially successful. And even if they were he’s a creep.

  6. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Diane Keaton, one of my favorite actresses, also is a Woody apologist. I just don’t feel like being hypercritical of actresses who work with Woody at this time because you know that Jim Belushi, a hasbeen actor, is also indifferent to Woody’s past in order to work for him.

    Maybe it’s my exhaustion and heartbreak caused by everything going on with drump and Weinstein, but I think I’ll stop short of accusing Winslet of condoning Allen’s sanctimony while he has committed crimes against against young women. It’s Allen who will get my scorn and whose movies I haven’t watched in decades.

    • Ponytail says:
      October 25, 2017 at 7:53 am

      But Roman Polanski ? Kate Winslet knows that he admitted to raping a 13 year old, has never done the time he was supposed to, and yet still agreed to work with him. That film put me off a number of actors, whereas Woody Allen is a slightly different case – I still loathe him and won’t see his films, but I can see how people can turn a blind eye to his actions.

      • Indiana Joanna says:
        October 25, 2017 at 8:16 am

        Whatever, blame Kate. To me there are much worse crimes happening now than an actress defending her hideous directors. I’ve never seen any of her films so maybe that’s why I don’t care about her ( and you can lump a lot of other actors together with her regarding her defensiveness all in the name of getting work).

      • milla says:
        October 25, 2017 at 8:21 am

        But its her job…and Allen and Polanski are big names. Its a no win situation for many actors.

        Most directors have shady past, i am guessing thats a HW norm. Its not like she sips tea with them or go shopping. She’s doing her job. And she is among many of both actors and actresses who work with them.

        I get why people are pissed. But really, can an actress aford to say NO to Allen or Polanski?

      • Valois says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:19 am

        Of course they can afford to say no. Saying no would mean giving an excuse like saying you’re involved in other projects or so.
        And I’m pretty sure there are actresses that said no to Allen. Isn’t there a rumour that brie Larson did exactly that?
        Winslet is one of the most sought-after actresses of her generation, she’s won an Oscar. She has a choice.

      • lucy2 says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:38 am

        Sure they can milla. There are lots who haven’t worked with either who have great careers.
        Those who can afford to say no, who will certainly get other opportunities and who aren’t struggling to pay their bills and feed their families, they should say no. Men and women.

      • magnoliarose says:
        October 25, 2017 at 10:03 am

        They can say No. I don’t believe in not challenging a woman or a man’s choice in working with these rapists. Neither director makes blockbuster films. She is famous enough that she could have skipped him easily.

      • Kitten says:
        October 25, 2017 at 10:09 am

        Jim Belushi also worked with Polanski.

        I’m *somewhat* with you, Indiana Joanna. I’m conflicted. I find these threads really tiresome at times.
        And while I wouldn’t watch an Allen movie knowing what I know about him, I just can’t be arsed to chastise/shame every actor who choses to work with a scumbag. In my view, actors are artists and historically, artists have never been particularly high-minded or principled people.
        That being said, if people want to call actors out, I’m not trying to stop them and I support anyone’s choice to boycott.

  7. ArchieGoodwin says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Her, and Rose McGowan. Calling a convicted pedophile “kind and gentle”.

    “extraordinary”, is he? That’s just so fucking pathetic, I can’t even.

    The thing is, HW will get away with it. He’ll be back, making movies, just like WA, RP, and VS. And countless others.

    So thanks, Kate, for contributing to the abuse of others.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 7:37 am

    she HAD to know that these questions would come up. and this is her best answer?

    Reply
      October 25, 2017 at 7:40 am

      Right? These people either have terrible publicists or are so obnoxious they don’t listen to their publicists (I assume the latter)

      Reply
    • Wren33 says:
      October 25, 2017 at 7:53 am

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      October 25, 2017 at 8:08 am

      But what else could she say, really? There is no good answer because the question itself already puts you in a position where you have to defend something that’s indefensible. The only truthful stratement any of these people could make is “I don’t care. I put my career first.” There is absolutely nothing else. You either work with him and admit you don’t care (or don’t believe) or you make the decision to not be in a Woody Allen film. Which is no loss, really.

      Reply
      October 25, 2017 at 8:49 am

      What is the right answer here? She filmed the movie. It sounds like she really likes Allen, as most of the actresses that work with him do. What if she may believe his and the other Farrow son’s version, that Dylan was brainwashed by Mia. In that case, what can she possibly say that would smooth this over?

      Reply
      • Faye says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:37 am

        Great comment, Reef. Kate isn’t wrong here. It IS a difficult discussion. The case itself isn’t black or white. Dylan says she was molested, and I believe her. Do I think it was Woody or her weir perverted Uncle who went to prison for child rape? I don’t know. The Soon-Yi thing is more complicated than people realize, and also creepy. Mia has never been a source of stability for these kids. The entire case is absolutely tragic.

        While I believe Dylan and were I in the shoes of an actress, would never work with Woody, I understand why others have their differing opinions. Do we convict people on the basis of no evidence? What does that say about our justice system? About us?

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        October 25, 2017 at 10:42 am

        Faye, that’s not the point. He married his daughter and I’d love to hear what is so complicated about that. Or the fact that he took nude photos of her when she was a teenager. I don’t know what insights you have that we don’t but for me, that’s enough. I believe Dylan but even if I didn’t, the Soon-Yi thing is enough. To me, that’s not a difficult discussion at all but hey, I guess some people need more.

  9. LuckyZeGrand says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Liar,liar pants not on fire b/c apparently can get away with saying no comment when asked about a freakin’ child predator.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Well 2017 is interesting and depressing so far – so many people from Hollywood have showed their true colours.

    So many people I had to put on my “no watch list” for various reasons.

    Thankfully, my favs such as Daniel Day Lewis, Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie, Jamie Fox, Marion Cotillard etc haven’t done anything to make me put them on that list.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 7:41 am

    First she wouldn’t talk about the controversy of actresses not getting paid nearly half as much as actors for similar roles saying it was “difficult ” to discuss. Now this issue with Woody Allen is also “difficult”. So basically she is afraid to express her point of view for fear for being ostracized by white Hollywood.

    She’s becoming another Matt Damon for me. Used to like her, now I can’t stand her.

  12. Sixer says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Privileged woman who was – and is – happy to throw all other women under the bus. Simple.

    Kate: we see you.

    Reply
      October 25, 2017 at 12:12 pm

      Thank you for mentioning this.

      Winslet can’t be a sister friend to other actresses because she has to be entirely self-serving to get what she wants. It’s the way that system has always been rigged. When you are extremely ambitious as an actress, for instance, there’s a whole lot of mental gymnastics you have to execute in order to justify some bad behavior, either yours or others, to get to the most desirable prestige projects.

      Roman Polanski is an unrepentant, high level predator who never dealt with his childhood trauma and he acts as unstoppable violent chaos in the lives of innocent young people, taking from them what was taken from him. He needs to get help or be removed permanently from interacting with young people (especially young women). Nobody should ever be an apologist for this devil; don’t care how great “Chinatown” was.

      We cannot separate the artist from their art if innocent people are constantly getting hurt. Time to try out new artists. (Hollywood has always been way too incestuous, anyway.)

      People always have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable among us from being treated as prey. The innocent and vulnerable must to be protected across all cultural spheres, or we don’t have a society.

      And if sheer ambition (looking at you, Ms. Winslet) gets to that point that we are making excuses for the monsters walking among us, such as Polanski and Allen and Weinstein, it will reach a critical point (and it has) where high art will not be attained, anyway. God-given talent melded with the professional work ethic that give us art we love through the ages, are sacrificed for the perversions and exploitation and abuses of the power hungry, with the help of ambitious co-conspirators.

    • Lola says:
      October 25, 2017 at 12:18 pm

      But you support Grace Jones who has also been abusive? I don’t understand the cognitive dissonance going on here,

      Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Am I reading correctly that she narrates her own pause? She says out loud ‘she pauses’ . Good grief.

    And honey, miss winslet, ma’am, we’re here because people like you have been refusing to have ‘difficult discussions’. You’re part of the problem.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 7:45 am

    How hard can it be to say that it’s horrible if it’s true and condemn these things as we know they happen to too many in all corners of the world and support measures to stop that? Donate a bit of salary to relevant charities?

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 7:46 am

    “I don’t care that children are abused by a sexual predator if it gets me an Oscar” There you are Kate, that is what you are trying to articulate in this “difficult discussion”.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 7:46 am

    If she’s got any sense at all she’ll take a big step back from awards campaigning now. Wonder Wheel is another one of Allen’s painfully mediocre offerings, not a Blue Jasmine, so she’s got no real chance at an Oscar and continuing to promote this film can only hurt her.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 7:51 am

    And this is why I say some people are complicit. She was so AGAINST Weinstein last week but with Allen she doesn’t want to step into the conversation. It’s because she wants that Oscar nom. Not because she believes in ending any corrupt system Hollywood exists in. She full of it. Kate have several seats

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Been canceled for a while.
    Also giving MAJOR side-eye to Cate Blanchett because she’s getting props for her speech the other day but she didn’t comment on it either during her Oscar campaign.
    On the plus side though, she’s learning from Matt Damon, it seems, and realized that sometimes you need to STFU!!!
    I also love that Ronan Farrow’s name is attached to the Weinstein scandal. It harder to step away from THIS conversation.
    I’m also having flashbacks to the Cannes Film Festival when Laurent Lafitte caught so much flack for making a joke about Allen/Polanski at the ceremony. He was only speaking the truth but somehow, everyone was shocked (yeah, right). How can we move forward if we cannot talk about it?
    People need major news outlet to give them to okay to feel outrage? Stupid fashion trends take, ALL THE TIME, but somehow, indignation and backbones are hard to grow…Smh…

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Oh, Kate. So disappointing.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 7:57 am

    This is … interesting. I guess the difference is: HW went after „grown“ women while WA seems to have a thing for children. That makes both of them assholes but one of them seems to be less threatening to actresses that are over the age of 15. Maybe that is the reason why these ladies continue to work with one and condemn the other? Seriously asking.

    Reply
  21. frisbee says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:07 am

    An ambitious driven women? No bad thing, an ambitious, driven women blinded by it to the point of ignoring those who don’t enjoy her privilege and suffer horrible experiences as a result? One of the causes of a deeply entrenched problem and all the more sickening when you factor in how she likes to present herself as a ‘fearless truth teller’. She really needs to just get out of the way of her own ginormous ego and STF up, she clearly has nothing useful to add to the debate.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Well Rose in her wildest hopes of forever love couldn’t find a way to shift her body and allow Jack to live while her heart went on and on. Did I think she would close her eyes to incest? Did she think somehow WA taking nudes of his daughter and leaving them in position for Mia to find and destroy a family’s life is fine b/c she didn’t see it? Does she think oh Hell, Roman is a genius who cares if he raped a 13 year old girl, she was drunk. STOP THE MADNESS

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I’ve said it on another Kate discussion, but I’m seeing a pattern with actresses who support Allen and Polanski but not Weinstein. Despite being gross predators, the former two keep it professional at work. So their sex scandals appear “private” and “personal matters” to these actresses. For Weinstein, his sexual predatory, unprofessional behavior is at work, so they actually witness it, hence why they feel more comfort speaking out against him. I’m just assuming that’s why they have this weird cognitive dissonance.

    Reply
      October 25, 2017 at 8:41 am

      Good theory. That, and the voices of child victims are discounted. If it’s hard for grown women to be taken seriously, it’s infinitely harder for children.

      Reply
      October 25, 2017 at 9:35 am

      I disagree. I just think it is bc HW’s career is effectively over, so these actresses have nothing to lose by piling on the criticism. Whereas WA and RP might make another movie that they could potentially/hopefully get cast in, so no criticism will be spoken. I think you are giving them way too much credit for having a moral compass in this. They don’t.

      Reply
  24. Chef Grace says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Wonder how Lord Dragonfly, Tom Hiddleston would reply on working with WA?
    Or does he get a pass?

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Regardless of what Woody Allen is accused of, he hasn’t made a decent film in 20 years, why would any credible actor work with him on that score alone?! I’m constantly staggered by these actors clamouring to work with him when he makes such crap now. I’ll never understand it.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 8:42 am

    “Winslet wants to view herself as some kind of responsible adult, a brave truthteller in Hollywood, someone engaged in political and social issue” this such an accurate assessment of her character. And this is why I actively hate her ass because she is not. And she goes for the same rationalization that Matty D gives: i haven’t seem anything so I know nothing”. Overall watching these people who want to think of themselves as liberals struggle to guess and understand what would be the most progressive and woke thing the people want to hear in light of HW scandal is unbelievebly frustrating because it just shows how many of them are clueless and that most of them just pretend to care about inclusivness, women’s rights and non discrimination. And it all helps the connservatives who call out the hollywood liberals for their hypocricy. This is why I am so mad with Meryl Streep who calls out the orange tyrant for being a bully (rightly so) and then eas fast to release her statement on HW basically saying: “color me shocked. Never saw any abuse happening here”

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 8:47 am

    So sick of her. I’m so glad this movie didn’t get a red carpet. Can Hollywood just stop with Woody Allen and his shitty movies already?

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I remember it was said J-Law was more like the 2nd coming of Kate Winslet than Meryl Streep but J-Law has more guts than these two combined because she can mix the silly with trying to be political at times (that’s not to say she’s successful at it but she does speak up against the system/industry and can make a valid point that goes against her likability with men).

    Anyway, Winslet has been cancelled for me for a while. She cannot keep up with the uprise of calling out industry people because she doesn’t care so it’s even more obvious she ain’t shit.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 9:07 am

    This is so frigging infuriating. ‘Difficult’ my ass, it’s just not convenient for you (and the thousand of actors and actresses willing to turn a blind eye).
    It’s gross and disgusting, they talk about abuse (looking at you Kate) and then they are all enabling him.

    Reply
      October 25, 2017 at 9:30 am

      I guess in this case guttsy means willing to take the abuse and keep going as if all is good. A lot of people confuse being strong as in the ability to stend up for your self with the ability to nlt pay attention to the abuse normalizing it. And at times women feel that they do not have that choice which also is the real problem.

      Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 9:11 am

    To be honest at this point it’s time to accept that if you’re a player in the elite of any sort of industry – entertainment, tech, whatever, you have to be ruthless and morally flexible. People up there are so powerful and so hell-bent on protecting that power that if you’re encroaching that status, you’re goaded (or jump) in any kind of apologism or even depravity.

    Partly because ‘you just can’ and partly because it’s an initiation of sorts, the “you’re in the club now, and we’ve now got dirt on you so as long as you don’t blow the whistle, we’re all good, all chummy, and your little perversions get swept under the rug”.

    You cannot be good, kind and considerate to get to that kind of power, influence, the only way to there is on the backs of other people. For every genuinely good person in HW or any other elite of any industry there’s 100 people who are rotten in some way.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I’m not excusing Kate, but why do I keep seeing people tearing apart the women who star in Woody Allen films, but not the male actors? Why do they get a pass? Are only the actresses held to a higher standard? And if so, is that fair?

    Reply
      October 25, 2017 at 9:18 am

      People do comment on men too. But yeah, with not as much vitriol I’ve noticed. I suppose it stems from “women should know better, women should speak up more to protect their own”, and all I get from this is “women should be responsible for the behaviour of men and policing them.”

      So now not only do many people think that it’s the woman’s fault, she should’ve known better, but it’s also become “it’s the woman’s fault, she should’ve stopped him”. And yet, even if a woman does a lot, she, in today’s climate, will always have far more to lose and in most cases will lose. You know, take down one arsehole, be branded as ‘difficult’ by the rest and get shunned.

      That said, openly speaking up to -defend- some sordid arsehole is still deplorable. Women do have their own agenda and are perfectly capable of being aggressively awful.

      Anyway, nothing new here, the world still hates women, sometimes women themselves hate women, and women are always held to a higher standard no matter what because it’s always a little bit shocking when bad behaviour comes from “one of your own”. Men’s crappy behaviour is just old news.

      Reply
      October 25, 2017 at 9:19 am

      Very true. I think it’s because it’s *mostly* men who commit the abuse so I think that we just automatically dismiss the men’s opinion in these matters.

      And of course, it’s always the women “who should have known better.” They should have known better not to have worn those clothes, they should have known better than to go to the hotel room, they should have known better than to have trusted that man with their child. And the list goes on and on and on.

      At no time do we sincerely hold the men accountable.

      Reply
      October 25, 2017 at 9:39 am

      I am perfectly happy to boycott Justin Timberlake for everything (Woody, Janet). Oh right, I’ve been doing that since he first started.

      Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 9:32 am

    IMO we are witnessing a sea change and I am loving it! No, now is not the time to be promoting a Woody Allen movie. They are all going to be through the wringer, as they should be. As they always should have been.

    And I believe there will no longer be a line of a listers panting to get into an Allen film. I think he’s done.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 9:58 am

    WTF, Kate Winslet? WTF?

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I have been over Winslet for a while which makes me sad as I loved some of her earlier films, (Hideous Kinky!) but aside from her deliberate ignorance on this issue she also never stops talking about how it is a miracle an ‘ugly chubby duckling ‘ like her is a famous actress, she seems to paint herself as this outcast when in fact she is classically beautiful and models for major companies. I really dislike false modesty.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 11:02 am

    I’ve met countless of actors in my life, and I’m sorry to say this is how most of them think. I don’t know if it’s a mentality formed by their profession or what, but most of them believe in leaving aside personal judgements and just looking at the artist and not the man. Can’t say I agree with that, I find it very hard to separate things especially when there are crimes involved, but I assure you that most people in Hollywood think the same way she does. They won’t touch Weinstein now because he’s been universally condemned but they won’t stop working with Woody Allen because “nothing has been proven” and Polanski because he was “railroaded by justice”.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Every. Single. Actor. And. Actress who hides from their complicity with Polanski, Allen and/or Weinstein is no different from every d-bag politician who doesn’t speak and act out about tRump.

    Money before morality. That’s where we are today, folks.

    Reply
      October 25, 2017 at 11:51 am

      I get what you’re saying but I can’t really agree with it.

      Politicians have far, FAR more power to affect change than an actor. They have the ability to deny people their civil rights and we are quite literally seeing that happen here in the US.
      Their legislation affects EVERYONE.

      Honestly, the comparison irks me slightly because it downplays the power of politicians and undermines/minimizes the idea that politics MATTER, much more than which skeezy director some actress chooses to work with.

      Being complicit within the entertainment industry may be morally reprehensible, but being complicit within the political sphere could mean state-sanctioned murder–literally allowing American citizens to die, some of which could be your constituents-the very people who hired you in the first place.

      Finally, I have to say that I really WISH people cared as much about the voting history of our elected officials as much as they care about the personal history of actors/actresses.
      But hey, welcome to the United States, right?

      Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I’ve always thought she came across like an entitled, privileged, ‘better than the rest’ a$$hole. This proves it.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 11:36 am

    i have ZERO fcking time for any of these folks, male or female, who are financially set for life and 1,000% set for life in a way that hardly anyone will ever be, giving stupid excuses or just being unwilling to even discuss, let alone do anything about this sht. There are a gazillion women who put up with sht OR THEY CAN’T PAY THE GD RENT.

    “We’re always as actors going to say the wrong thing.”

    Poor dear.

    Oh, DO fck off, Kate.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Shame on her. And shame on anyone working with Woody Allen: They all know he is guilty of, at the very least, luring a vulnerable young girl with limited experience and severe psychological damage from a horrendous past into a sexual relationship, then marrying her to make it “okay”. Even if they do not believe he molested his 7 year old daughter ( I do believe her based on the testimony of the nanny; he was legally denied contact with her for a reason)– that they continue to work with him knowing this is appalling. Winslet, Jude Law, Timberlake, etc– have a CHOICE. They don’t need the money, or the cachet, of an Allen film. They are not desperate to make their next mortgage payment and thus have to justify their working for him. Not to mention that his movies are terrible: lazily written, unfunny, stale, basic cinematography. And the way he portrays women in his films is appalling. Unlike so many who thought Blue Jasmine was wonderful, I thought his continual display of women as stupid victims is reflective of his general misogyny. As for Polanski–to ignore his past, as if his drugging and rape of a girl was a mistake that can be rectified through time or talent, is disgusting.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    I’m over the half hearted, self congratulatory movement in hollywood. the same people who fawn over roman polanski and woody allen give PR statements about weinstein. this is part of the problem. picking and choosing who to condemn based on what is convenient for you. stop patting yourselves on the back for doing the BARE MINIMUM at most! cate and kate are not role models here… ok? can we agree on that already? we dont need disingenuous hollywood actors to take the charge here. they are part of the problem. gross

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Alright, Kate W, Cate B, and Colin F. have long been some of my favorite actors but I’ve come to accept that they are problematic for working with Allen and/or Polanski. I do believe that they deserve criticism, although I’m sure someone will accuse me of being a blind stan for my take.

    At the end of the day it’s not Kate Winslet that’s allowing Allen to continue working in Hollywood or even the talent agency that represents him…..it’s the producers and distributors. Amazon’s film division is what is allowing Woody to flourish, as SPC did with Blue Jasmine. I understand why CB focuses on Kate since this is a gossip site, but if Variety writers had real guts they’d hound Amazon executives for working with Allen. But they’re hesitant to p*ss off the true power players & they want to keep getting scoops for future Amazon projects, so they’ll focus on the female actresses who are sure to garner internet hits and bury their heads in the sand while declaring themselves “brave” for addressing the issue even if they aren’t getting at the root of the problem. And the cycle will continue, with Selena and Elle being the focus of the next outrage cycle (and that’s not to say they don’t deserve criticism) while the male actors get a pass and the Amazon executives keep funding and distributing Woody’s pics.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Wouldn’t be a difficult discussion if it were your daughter Ms. Winslet.

    She is a bandwagon activist.

    Reply
    October 25, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Can’t stand her. And her plastic surgery is awful–she doesn’t even look like herself anymore. IIRC, she lied about that, too.

