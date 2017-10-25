Kate Winslet on the allegations against Woody Allen: ‘It’s just a difficult discussion’

What do we expect from Kate Winslet at this point? I’m really asking. Winslet wants to view herself as some kind of responsible adult, a brave truthteller in Hollywood, someone engaged in political and social issues. But the truth is, she’s just sort of a regular actress, lying her ass off about dumb sh-t, trying to make herself the biggest heroine or the biggest victim of every story she tells, or completely misjudging the national mood. Kate covers the latest issue of Variety to promote her new film, Wonder Wheel. Wonder Wheel was directed and written by Woody Allen. This is not the year to promote a Woody Allen film, let’s just say. Variety makes it clear that this interview was conducted before the Harvey Weinstein story blew up, a scandal in which Winslet told a story about refusing to thank Weinstein at the Oscars (even though she thanked him at the SAG Awards just a few weeks beforehand).
So what should Winslet do with this promotional tour? Pull a Fassbender and just jet off to Ibiza with Ned RockNRoll? No, she can’t. But she also can’t give the same kind of response that she gave back in September, in her New York Times interview:
NYT: Did the allegations against Woody Allen give you pause?
Winslet: Of course one thinks about it. But at the same time, I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that’s the truth.
So that’s what she said two months ago. What is she saying now? From Variety:
Variety: There’s been a discussion about actors in Woody Allen’s movies as a result of the allegations against him. Did that factor in your decision to star in his new film?
Winslet: Um. [Winslet narrates her own silence.] “She pauses.” It’s just a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today.
Variety: There was criticism on social media of an interview you gave to The New York Times, where you said Allen provided “an extraordinary working experience.”
Winslet: I don’t read how people respond to things. We’re always as actors going to say the wrong thing. I think it’s better to respectfully step away from the discussion.
To be clear, this is her version of being “smart” – she doesn’t want to give anyone a juicy quote that will make people yell at her. OF COURSE she doesn’t “read how people respond to things.” That’s why she’s being so f–king cautious about it. And to be clear, it’s not like she refuses to talk about Woody Allen at all – she praises him throughout this Variety interview, she humblebrags about how she’s so brave and fearless when he criticized her for being “too actressy,” brags about Woody calling her personally to offer her the role, and talks about how her late mother was “so proud” that she (Kate) was working with Woody. She only wants to “step away from the discussion” when the conversation is critical of her actions and choices. Man, this is going to be a fun promotional tour.
F*ck Kate Winslet.
On another note she must constantly think: God dammit, why did Cate Blanchett get away with it???
Lmao! I read that saying the same damn thing QB… F@&k Kate Winslet.
well, to be fair, Dylan wrote her op-ed after Cate already filmed that film and was in the midst of promoting it. I think people gave her somewhat of a pass because of that.
I know but it still must get to her to see Blanchett win an Oscar while she is grilled about it.
It may have been before Dylan publicly shared her truth but it was still after he married his own step daughter for crying out loud! The Soon Yi situation should have been enough reason to black ball this creep. Marrying her may have been legal but it most certainly was immoral and repulsive.
Did she think she was so special the press wouldn’t ask her why she chose to work with a child rapist?
Yes I think so. Kate gives off the vibe she is very much better than you. How dare us plebs question her, such a serious actress.
I’m done with her. And everyone else who works with this slob. Oscars should be very uncomfortable this year…lol!
Yes, she does. She humblebrags (this is my word of the day, thanks to Kaiser) that she is ‘down with the ordinary folk’ but really she contradicts herself all the time and is rather precious.
F Her indeed. she is the epitome of hypocritical hollywood condemning only when convenient at no risk to her career, which she so obviously holds above her conscience. she is garbage. nothing she says now can make up for her true feelings- she didn’t give a shit about the abuse only for her career. gross gross gross.
I’m glad we’re finally starting to see more criticism of predators and those who work with them. There’s no graceful way to say, “Oh, I just don’t care about the victimization of others.”
Yeah but half the women in Hollywood happily work with Polanski and Allen. It’s gross.
I have only ever seen one Allen movie, back in college before I read about him and his molesting ways. Frankly I don’t see the appeal.
But even the biggest genius would lose appeal if he was a monster. And I’ve lost respect for countless actresses because they excuse child rapists – Winslet, blanchett, Keaton, Emma stone etc. All glorifying a rapist.
AND countless ACTORS. THEY shouldn’t get a pass!
I don’t know if anybody here listens to the bodega boys podcast/watches Desus and Mero but they address Woody Allen in a pretty hilarious and spot on way. Like their disbelief at the fact that he married his daughter is palpable and it made me realize just how f*cked up society’s acceptance of certain men has been.
No one should get a pass. Not one. I heard that this might blow up too because again Hollywood is hiding a known fact. Before Dylan it was sketchy, but after the expose, all the rumors could not be denied.
There are stories that no one would let him be alone with their kids going back to the 70s. Blow the lid off and tell that perv to eff off and take those poor daughters away from him.
I agree. Because, you know, my perception is that many actresses consider themselves “tough” and “Smart” and “reliable” because they can live and prosper in that disgusting environment without a minor hesitation or disconfort JLaw is another one that comes to my mind, a young woman who accepts to work multiple times with David O Russel not to mention the guy the shares her bed with.
Funny, I expressed similar angry feelings toward Blake Lively feining cluelessness re Weinstein and my post was deleted. In short, I have no tolerance toward women who don’t care about other women. It is odd.
I have posted this before. I think the moderator has to approve of the content of your post before posting it. So it probably didn’t pass muster, as many of mine don’t.
It happened when I asked why the Brad Pitt/Weinstein story was pulled. I guess they are answerable to someone on the content.
Some people flag a lot of posts they don’t like, so it isn’t always the moderator though they get blamed for it unfairly. I don’t flag posts except for spam. Plus it was early in the scandal, and a lot of posters were struggling with the whole thing.
And Kristen Stewart, for the same movie, after Dylans open ed came out. She feigned ignorance and deference to her male Co stars opinion on the matter. But last week she was proclaimed some kind of hero for speaking out in defense of makeup artists etc..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes comments just disappear, despite their benign content. The bottom of this page explains how you can retrieve comments that might have been lost.
She might care. What the take away is, is simple. Kate Winslet cares more about her professional relationships and career than the victimization of others. That’s not happening in her bubble. And that’s what matters.
Hey Kate, you know what else is a “difficult discussion”? Being a survivor of incest and rape. Thanks for nothing.
P.S
I agree with Woody on one thing, you ARE too actressy.
Yep, the old pervo was at least right about that! She is a put on priss, on screen and off.
Sigh, I used to be such a fan. Now I can’t even look at her.
Me too. I actually feel the same way about Cate Blanchett. I used to love her so much. But now I am just so utterly disappointed by the two of them…
Same here. I think both are such talented actresses and I love their work, but both are disappointing on a personal level. Kate more so because she chose to work with WA after everything was brought up again a few years ago.
I know, right? She was one of my favorite actresses of the 90s and early 2000s but she has become such a disappointment. I think she’s gone Hollywood in the worst way and has become so ambitious and ego driven. She obviously doesn’t give a rats ass about working with sexual predators if it gets her an Oscar.
This X 10000. My yearly viewing of The Holiday will not be as fun
same. one of my fav films ever is heavenly creatures and when i was a kid i used to love her so much. such a disappointment.
@minx – me too….
Sense and Sensibility was on TV over the weekend and my goodness, her original face! I admired her so much when Titanic came out for being a more “normal” body type, knowing she was getting a lot of sh*t for it.
Other takeaway from rewatching the film: damn, Emma Thompson is amazing and DAMN, I miss you Alan Rickman.
Oh, Sense and Sensibility is one of my all time favorite movies. I love that Greg Wise and Emma Thompson ended up together in real life. And Alan Rickman was so brooding and wonderful as Col. Brandon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I miss him, too.
I don’t know why established actors put so much stock in being in Woody Allen movies. The movies aren’t that good or commercially successful. And even if they were he’s a creep.
His movies are akin to Indie music, poetry readings, art gallery events, specialty coffeehouses, microbreweries and wine tastings, etc. I can almost hear the ‘intellectuals’ discuss the production nuances juxtaposed with narrative particulars, how his understated genius is in the spaces between, blah blah blah. You know the type lol.
Lol Mabs. I always found his films overrated not that I’ve actually watched one in ages, as his dubious attitude towards his Daughter and step Daughter put me right off him.
But lets face it, if you are in the acting profession chances are you’re a ruthless, insincere, attention seeking nightmare, imo. I would imagine there a very few actors who are well rounded decent people, if they were they wouldn’t be in show biz.
Allen is a prolific filmmaker so some of his movies are brilliant, some are duds. Admittedly, I have not seen one of his movies in years, but you don’t have to be an “intellecutal” to recogize good writing that revolves around interesting characters, good acting, and good cinematography.
Nah don’t bring microbreweries into this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do know what you mean, though. I don’t listen to the really obscure experimental indie stuff because I just can’t. I’m all for more raw talent type indie though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Kate Winslet can go f*ck off. Seriously. You put your name to the film, you work with him, that means you support him. And that support from Hollywood has meant that this creepy creepy little man got away with everything. Disgusting.
I don’t get it either — how does this man church out a film every year or two? And why is everyone falling over themselves to get into them?
His prooduction costs are very low and actors don’t get their normal fees so there is always a profit.
I have heard it is because Allen doesn’t work anyone especially hard, and the day always wraps up before 6pm because he wants to go home and watch whatever game is on. Big paycheck, light workday. Liam Neeson commented on this.
Ha! Suddenly it all makes sense…
Diane Keaton, one of my favorite actresses, also is a Woody apologist. I just don’t feel like being hypercritical of actresses who work with Woody at this time because you know that Jim Belushi, a hasbeen actor, is also indifferent to Woody’s past in order to work for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most directors have shady past, i am guessing thats a HW norm. Its not like she sips tea with them or go shopping. She’s doing her job. And she is among many of both actors and actresses who work with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I’m pretty sure there are actresses that said no to Allen. Isn’t there a rumour that brie Larson did exactly that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those who can afford to say no, who will certainly get other opportunities and who aren’t struggling to pay their bills and feed their families, they should say no. Men and women.
They can say No. I don’t believe in not challenging a woman or a man’s choice in working with these rapists. Neither director makes blockbuster films. She is famous enough that she could have skipped him easily.
Jim Belushi also worked with Polanski.
And while I wouldn’t watch an Allen movie knowing what I know about him, I just can’t be arsed to chastise/shame every actor who choses to work with a scumbag. In my view, actors are artists and historically, artists have never been particularly high-minded or principled people.
*shrugs*
Her, and Rose McGowan. Calling a convicted pedophile “kind and gentle”.
The thing is, HW will get away with it. He’ll be back, making movies, just like WA, RP, and VS. And countless others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry it wasnt more clear. I was quoting Rose.
she HAD to know that these questions would come up. and this is her best answer?
Right? These people either have terrible publicists or are so obnoxious they don’t listen to their publicists (I assume the latter)
I know! Especially given everything that has come out she could probably say, “Everyone in the industry is flawed to some extent and I don’t want to be responsible for personally investigating and deciding the truth of every allegation against my future coworkers and bosses. I am here to do a job, not endorse anyone’s private life.” I mean, it would be BS but slightly more sympathetic.
But what else could she say, really? There is no good answer because the question itself already puts you in a position where you have to defend something that’s indefensible. The only truthful stratement any of these people could make is “I don’t care. I put my career first.” There is absolutely nothing else. You either work with him and admit you don’t care (or don’t believe) or you make the decision to not be in a Woody Allen film. Which is no loss, really.
What is the right answer here? She filmed the movie. It sounds like she really likes Allen, as most of the actresses that work with him do. What if she may believe his and the other Farrow son’s version, that Dylan was brainwashed by Mia. In that case, what can she possibly say that would smooth this over?
Great comment, Reef. Kate isn’t wrong here. It IS a difficult discussion. The case itself isn’t black or white. Dylan says she was molested, and I believe her. Do I think it was Woody or her weir perverted Uncle who went to prison for child rape? I don’t know. The Soon-Yi thing is more complicated than people realize, and also creepy. Mia has never been a source of stability for these kids. The entire case is absolutely tragic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many people I had to put on my “no watch list” for various reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s becoming another Matt Damon for me. Used to like her, now I can’t stand her.
I think the real problem is simply that she has no point of view. She’s just not a very intelligent or thoughtful person.
Or she just doesn’t care and is only concerned about herself.
Her point of view is that if it benefits her she doesn’t give a shit about right or wrong.
She’s playing dumb because that’s easier than saying she just does not give a crap.
I think not being very intelligent is true of so many actors. And because we see them in the media we think we know them. We don’t. When they do show their true colors, we often are disappointed because we allowed ourselves to be deluded by the glitz, their fashion and the magazine editors whose job it is to project these people as better versions of ourselves. They just aren’t.
Privileged woman who was – and is – happy to throw all other women under the bus. Simple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Winslet can’t be a sister friend to other actresses because she has to be entirely self-serving to get what she wants. It’s the way that system has always been rigged. When you are extremely ambitious as an actress, for instance, there’s a whole lot of mental gymnastics you have to execute in order to justify some bad behavior, either yours or others, to get to the most desirable prestige projects.
We cannot separate the artist from their art if innocent people are constantly getting hurt. Time to try out new artists. (Hollywood has always been way too incestuous, anyway.)
And if sheer ambition (looking at you, Ms. Winslet) gets to that point that we are making excuses for the monsters walking among us, such as Polanski and Allen and Weinstein, it will reach a critical point (and it has) where high art will not be attained, anyway. God-given talent melded with the professional work ethic that give us art we love through the ages, are sacrificed for the perversions and exploitation and abuses of the power hungry, with the help of ambitious co-conspirators.
But you support Grace Jones who has also been abusive? I don’t understand the cognitive dissonance going on here,
@Lola What?
I don’t know either. But I don’t follow celebrity gossip very well outside of this site, so I may well have missed something significant.
Am I reading correctly that she narrates her own pause? She says out loud ‘she pauses’ . Good grief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She said…
Then she said…
I think that’s what we’re intended to read it as. Quite incredible. She’s Walter Mittying her own interview.
I was trying to work out what was going on with that “narrates her own silence”. English isn’t my first language so I thought it was one of those things that made sense in the writer’s native tongue or a poetic idiom etc, because I read it as you did and could not fathom that that was the correct implication.
I can’t see any other interpretation. The woman is completely oblivious, isn’t she?
Ok, now that I’m sure this is the case, I’m dying. “she dies”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer ponders whether all Celebitchy posters should restrict themselves to third person commenting today, in honour of Ms Winslet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me: “She eyerolls herself right off the chair.”
I forgot that she lied about her C-section. “I said that I had a natural birth because I was so completely traumatised by the fact that I hadn’t given birth [vaginally].”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also giving MAJOR side-eye to Cate Blanchett because she’s getting props for her speech the other day but she didn’t comment on it either during her Oscar campaign.
I also love that Ronan Farrow’s name is attached to the Weinstein scandal. It harder to step away from THIS conversation.
People need major news outlet to give them to okay to feel outrage? Stupid fashion trends take, ALL THE TIME, but somehow, indignation and backbones are hard to grow…Smh…
Oh, Kate. So disappointing.
This is … interesting. I guess the difference is: HW went after „grown“ women while WA seems to have a thing for children. That makes both of them assholes but one of them seems to be less threatening to actresses that are over the age of 15. Maybe that is the reason why these ladies continue to work with one and condemn the other? Seriously asking.
OMG: If that’s true, it’s a whole other level of disgustingness
An ambitious driven women? No bad thing, an ambitious, driven women blinded by it to the point of ignoring those who don’t enjoy her privilege and suffer horrible experiences as a result? One of the causes of a deeply entrenched problem and all the more sickening when you factor in how she likes to present herself as a ‘fearless truth teller’. She really needs to just get out of the way of her own ginormous ego and STF up, she clearly has nothing useful to add to the debate.
Well Rose in her wildest hopes of forever love couldn’t find a way to shift her body and allow Jack to live while her heart went on and on. Did I think she would close her eyes to incest? Did she think somehow WA taking nudes of his daughter and leaving them in position for Mia to find and destroy a family’s life is fine b/c she didn’t see it? Does she think oh Hell, Roman is a genius who cares if he raped a 13 year old girl, she was drunk. STOP THE MADNESS
I’ve said it on another Kate discussion, but I’m seeing a pattern with actresses who support Allen and Polanski but not Weinstein. Despite being gross predators, the former two keep it professional at work. So their sex scandals appear “private” and “personal matters” to these actresses. For Weinstein, his sexual predatory, unprofessional behavior is at work, so they actually witness it, hence why they feel more comfort speaking out against him. I’m just assuming that’s why they have this weird cognitive dissonance.
Good theory. That, and the voices of child victims are discounted. If it’s hard for grown women to be taken seriously, it’s infinitely harder for children.
I disagree. I just think it is bc HW’s career is effectively over, so these actresses have nothing to lose by piling on the criticism. Whereas WA and RP might make another movie that they could potentially/hopefully get cast in, so no criticism will be spoken. I think you are giving them way too much credit for having a moral compass in this. They don’t.
Wonder how Lord Dragonfly, Tom Hiddleston would reply on working with WA?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All prepared to worship at the alter of WA’s dubious genius.
Regardless of what Woody Allen is accused of, he hasn’t made a decent film in 20 years, why would any credible actor work with him on that score alone?! I’m constantly staggered by these actors clamouring to work with him when he makes such crap now. I’ll never understand it.
He works fast and they get paid.
I hate to admit it but I loved Match Point.
“Winslet wants to view herself as some kind of responsible adult, a brave truthteller in Hollywood, someone engaged in political and social issue” this such an accurate assessment of her character. And this is why I actively hate her ass because she is not. And she goes for the same rationalization that Matty D gives: i haven’t seem anything so I know nothing”. Overall watching these people who want to think of themselves as liberals struggle to guess and understand what would be the most progressive and woke thing the people want to hear in light of HW scandal is unbelievebly frustrating because it just shows how many of them are clueless and that most of them just pretend to care about inclusivness, women’s rights and non discrimination. And it all helps the connservatives who call out the hollywood liberals for their hypocricy. This is why I am so mad with Meryl Streep who calls out the orange tyrant for being a bully (rightly so) and then eas fast to release her statement on HW basically saying: “color me shocked. Never saw any abuse happening here”
So sick of her. I’m so glad this movie didn’t get a red carpet. Can Hollywood just stop with Woody Allen and his shitty movies already?
I remember it was said J-Law was more like the 2nd coming of Kate Winslet than Meryl Streep but J-Law has more guts than these two combined because she can mix the silly with trying to be political at times (that’s not to say she’s successful at it but she does speak up against the system/industry and can make a valid point that goes against her likability with men).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s gross and disgusting, they talk about abuse (looking at you Kate) and then they are all enabling him.
I guess in this case guttsy means willing to take the abuse and keep going as if all is good. A lot of people confuse being strong as in the ability to stend up for your self with the ability to nlt pay attention to the abuse normalizing it. And at times women feel that they do not have that choice which also is the real problem.
You are absolutely right, but most of the ‘famous’ names who work for Allen have means and choices. Alas, they still decide to ignore his shady af past just to be attached to one of his projects.
To be honest at this point it’s time to accept that if you’re a player in the elite of any sort of industry – entertainment, tech, whatever, you have to be ruthless and morally flexible. People up there are so powerful and so hell-bent on protecting that power that if you’re encroaching that status, you’re goaded (or jump) in any kind of apologism or even depravity.
You cannot be good, kind and considerate to get to that kind of power, influence, the only way to there is on the backs of other people. For every genuinely good person in HW or any other elite of any industry there’s 100 people who are rotten in some way.
I’m not excusing Kate, but why do I keep seeing people tearing apart the women who star in Woody Allen films, but not the male actors? Why do they get a pass? Are only the actresses held to a higher standard? And if so, is that fair?
People do comment on men too. But yeah, with not as much vitriol I’ve noticed. I suppose it stems from “women should know better, women should speak up more to protect their own”, and all I get from this is “women should be responsible for the behaviour of men and policing them.”
That said, openly speaking up to -defend- some sordid arsehole is still deplorable. Women do have their own agenda and are perfectly capable of being aggressively awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And of course, it’s always the women “who should have known better.” They should have known better not to have worn those clothes, they should have known better than to go to the hotel room, they should have known better than to have trusted that man with their child. And the list goes on and on and on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I believe there will no longer be a line of a listers panting to get into an Allen film. I think he’s done.
WTF, Kate Winslet? WTF?
I have been over Winslet for a while which makes me sad as I loved some of her earlier films, (Hideous Kinky!) but aside from her deliberate ignorance on this issue she also never stops talking about how it is a miracle an ‘ugly chubby duckling ‘ like her is a famous actress, she seems to paint herself as this outcast when in fact she is classically beautiful and models for major companies. I really dislike false modesty.
I’ve met countless of actors in my life, and I’m sorry to say this is how most of them think. I don’t know if it’s a mentality formed by their profession or what, but most of them believe in leaving aside personal judgements and just looking at the artist and not the man. Can’t say I agree with that, I find it very hard to separate things especially when there are crimes involved, but I assure you that most people in Hollywood think the same way she does. They won’t touch Weinstein now because he’s been universally condemned but they won’t stop working with Woody Allen because “nothing has been proven” and Polanski because he was “railroaded by justice”.
Every. Single. Actor. And. Actress who hides from their complicity with Polanski, Allen and/or Weinstein is no different from every d-bag politician who doesn’t speak and act out about tRump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Politicians have far, FAR more power to affect change than an actor. They have the ability to deny people their civil rights and we are quite literally seeing that happen here in the US.
Honestly, the comparison irks me slightly because it downplays the power of politicians and undermines/minimizes the idea that politics MATTER, much more than which skeezy director some actress chooses to work with.
Finally, I have to say that I really WISH people cared as much about the voting history of our elected officials as much as they care about the personal history of actors/actresses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We’re always as actors going to say the wrong thing.”
Oh, DO fck off, Kate.
Shame on her. And shame on anyone working with Woody Allen: They all know he is guilty of, at the very least, luring a vulnerable young girl with limited experience and severe psychological damage from a horrendous past into a sexual relationship, then marrying her to make it “okay”. Even if they do not believe he molested his 7 year old daughter ( I do believe her based on the testimony of the nanny; he was legally denied contact with her for a reason)– that they continue to work with him knowing this is appalling. Winslet, Jude Law, Timberlake, etc– have a CHOICE. They don’t need the money, or the cachet, of an Allen film. They are not desperate to make their next mortgage payment and thus have to justify their working for him. Not to mention that his movies are terrible: lazily written, unfunny, stale, basic cinematography. And the way he portrays women in his films is appalling. Unlike so many who thought Blue Jasmine was wonderful, I thought his continual display of women as stupid victims is reflective of his general misogyny. As for Polanski–to ignore his past, as if his drugging and rape of a girl was a mistake that can be rectified through time or talent, is disgusting.
I’m over the half hearted, self congratulatory movement in hollywood. the same people who fawn over roman polanski and woody allen give PR statements about weinstein. this is part of the problem. picking and choosing who to condemn based on what is convenient for you. stop patting yourselves on the back for doing the BARE MINIMUM at most! cate and kate are not role models here… ok? can we agree on that already? we dont need disingenuous hollywood actors to take the charge here. they are part of the problem. gross
Alright, Kate W, Cate B, and Colin F. have long been some of my favorite actors but I’ve come to accept that they are problematic for working with Allen and/or Polanski. I do believe that they deserve criticism, although I’m sure someone will accuse me of being a blind stan for my take.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a bandwagon activist.
Can’t stand her. And her plastic surgery is awful–she doesn’t even look like herself anymore. IIRC, she lied about that, too.
