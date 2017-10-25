Grace Jones on today’s models: ‘Size 0 is like the walking dead’

I have been fascinated with Grace Jones since I saw the video for her song “Demolition Man” back in the infancy of MTV. I also loved the arresting visuals of her “Slave to the Rhythm” video, but don’t get me started. Grace has also, well, graced the silver screen in such camp classics as Conan the Destroyer and Vamp, and got to play a Bond villainess in View to a Kill (a/k/a the Bond movie with the best theme song ever.)
Grace, with her unique, androgynous beauty, has done her share of modeling. At the age of 18, Grace signed with Wihelmina Modeling Agency and was one of the Paris fashion scenes most in-demand models, walking the runway for Yves St. Laurent and other prominent designers and appearing on many magazine covers, including Vogue and ELLE. When asked by The Guardian about the current state of the modeling industry, the always outspoken, 69-year-old icon said “I’m glad I’m not doing it now. I’d probably be dead. Everybody’s so skinny. Size 0 is like the walking dead. Not sexy at all.” She went on to add “When I modeled, I would normally be a model size 6, 8, though my shoulders are wide, it’s hard to make them fit into things. Now I can’t get into model sizes, because they’re really small.”
Actress and model Liv Tyler shared a similar sentiment back in 2015, noting, “If you look back at Helena Christensen or Christy Turlington, they were probably a 4 or a 6 — they had beautiful bodies, very lean, obviously, and gorgeous. They obviously took beautiful care of themselves — they weren’t malnourished. The girls walking the catwalk [now] are very, very thin and very tall.”
Grace is currently on the promotional tour for her upcoming documentary, Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, directed by Sophie Fiennes (yes, sister to Joseph and Ralph). I can’t wait to see it myself, and I still need to read her wonderfully titled 2015 book, Grace Jones: I’ll Never Write My Memoirs. It’s too bad that she doesn’t model anymore, as she still looks amazing and we could use a little more excitement on the runway. Of course, I would make any excuse to see more of Grace anywhere.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
She’s right and no, it’s not skinny shaming. Of course there are naturally slender size zeros and some of them may even be six feet tall but we’re talking about an industry that promotes and condones eating disorders and body dysmorphia for profit. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1. Women who have a too-low measure on the BMI should not be allowed to model. I am loving Project Runway season 16 because they hired curvy models who represent real women not malnourished women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it is not what you were trying to say (that skinny women bodies are not real women), but just in case anyoe feels hurt – I will say it – skinny women are real women too. If you look at advertisements from the 1950s, straight and narrow was out, they sold weight gain supplements for women who lacked curves, boobs, etc.
There has always been some ideal body standard for women to which no one could ever measure up.
But all women’s bodies represent real women big, small, tall, short, in a wheelchair, or otherwise ill or disabled which can make one very thin or sometimes very fat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry, but by your comment really infuriates me.
Outside of the preferred body type and size of the modelling industry, women come in all shapes and sizes. They may or may not be tall, short, fat, skinny, and with or without boobs or butts. They may also be healthy or unhealthy at all weight sizes and sizes and have body dysmorphia.
They are women. Not ‘unreal’ or ‘real’ according to your internalised dislike of the fashion standard that fetishises only one body type and size. And yes, regardless of the fashion standard, those skinny models are ‘real’ women too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for standing up for us skinny girls! Seriously, Up until age 35, I couldn’t gain weight at all and was constantly hassled for it. I think the central problem is that we live in a culture that views women’s bodies as community property. It hurts all of us, and this is what has to stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a real woman, and I don’t starve myself, and I have always been thin. Weight gain would mean I would have to consume an enormous amount of food and that is as bad as starving. We are all real women and ok the way we are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely NOT skinny-shaming. I’m a skinny rat. Can’t help it. Genes, dontchaknow. She’s not skinny-shaming me, is she? Size 0 models are pressured into the weight they are by the industry they work in, which is a completely different thing – harmful not only to the models themselves, but to generations of girls and women who feel equally pressurised to emulate them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Skinny and malnourished are two different things.I gain weight fairly easily and due to my job(not modeling) have to control my weight.I do that by following a diet based on lean protein,low on carbs and almost no sugar apart from fruit.
Models starve themselves in order to appease an industry that caters overwhelmingly to women and yet still creates standards and rules that they can never fulfill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Exactly. In my case, I could eat the sweet shop* out of chocolate and still look half-starved to everyone else. Natural inclination to thinner or bigger is not what Jones is talking about, is it? It’s industry pressure as you say.
(*Er… candy store stateside?!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cindy Crawford was a bit more muscular in the theme of the “super models”, but her 16yo “I’m a model too” daughter has giant starvation eyes and jutting leg bones? I guess we have to pretend it’s “genetics” when her parents are standing right there, obviously NOT ectomorphic people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer, I eat the “sweet shop out” [much better than candy store] and look like an apple, thin legs and an old lady belly. LOL I do not know anyone size zero, at least I don’t think so. My daughter is a 4 or 6 and seems tiny to me.
On my 65th birthday today, I just wanted to say thanks to the witty and amazing posters here on CB. They brighten my life in these dark times for our beloved republic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hippo bathday to you, Ginger, m’dear!
I’m more of a feeble banana than an apple, but I like the idea of being fruity!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with you both for making this important distinction.
Sixer
I was like you until I turned 40. I endured so many nasty comments because of it – even to my face. When I ate large, carb heavy meals to gain weight people whispered that I must be bulemic. When my doctor advised me to drink meal supplements between meals people assumed I was having them instead of meals in order to stay thin. smh. I was sitting on a bench enjoying an ice cream cone once when a woman said hi and commented on how hot it was. I told her it was perfect ice cream weather to which she snapped that it must be nice to be skin and bones and eat ice cream all day. Wtf? That stung for a long time because I was already super self-conscious about my appearance. Fat shaming is and should be seen as wrong and hurtful but it’s funny how comfortable people are criticizing people they feel are too thin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enough – when I was recovering from chemo, I had to drink those supplements just to keep the weight I was at, let alone put it back on. If I get fed up about anything, the weight falls off me (what there is of it). I eat like a horse. All day, every day. I’ve given up being annoyed by it now – it is what it is. But I feel sorry especially for younger women like this. Because it makes women as vulnerable to other people making unwarranted judgements about their bodies as being overweight does.
But it is an important distinction. Because it is NOT what is happening in the fashion industry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Birthday, Third Ginger!! Have a (cele)bitchin’ year ahead!! <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Enough Already, people make the same exact judgements and nasty comments to me all of the time. When they see me pig out like I always do, they ask about bulimia, when I have a bottle of water, they assume it’s anorexia and tell me I should go get something to eat. I drink 2 bottles of gross tasting Ensure every morning with my pancakes and donuts to help keep weight on, but it doesn’t help much. It drives me crazy when people are comfortable criticizing thin people, but think fat shaming is wrong and hurtful. Shaming is shaming no matter what size a person is
Happy birthday @third ginger!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My God, the garbage some people will say to others. It takes so little to keep one’s comments to oneself. And it can spare so much pain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Sixer:
Wow….. regarding recovering from Chemo. I nursed my father through cancer and chemo and it was an ABSOLUTE, EPIC, BIAATCH to go through. He got so little I could carry him easily and 80% of the time, I spent managing his eating, supplements, nutrient management, etc (I suspect if I had to go through it, I wouldn’t be strong enough to win the fight).
Still, congrats for winning and lots of respect!
I used to be pretty skinny as well (U.K. 6/8). I also got some mean comments from some women at work. Specifically, a group of about 3 hard core dieters who took it as personal insults that I could eat whatever I wanted anytime and still stay skinny (one spitefully told me to drink a keg of oil once to put on weight! Another one said I had the flattest arse she’d ever seen (the bitch….))
I guess it also infuriated them that I very clearly didn’t give a damn about their comments mainly because it was clear to me their comments were driven more by envy than anything else.
In retaliation, I would buy a big box of Krispy Kreme’s (sometimes 2 boxes, depending on how pissed I was) for the office in general and munch through quite a few while they watched 😡😡😡
The climax of my Schadenfreude would usually be when one or more of them would break ranks and have a diet-breaking, sugar encrusted doughnut as well. 😁😁😁
I guess I should have been nicer, but sometimes, bitches only understand bitchiness.
Sadly, they would be glad to know that I no longer enjoy the privilege of not having to worry about what I eat. If I tried that Krispy Kreme sh*t now, I would be the size of my car before I finished swallowing the first bite.
🙁🙁🙁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bellagio – the weird thing was that when I was actually HAVING the chemo, I was like a ravening beast! Constantly hungry, almost a vampire in my search for red meat every five minutes. I ate so much that even I couldn’t lose weight. The medics said it was probably all the steroids I was taking. But afterwards – total nightmare. Weight fell off and I was having to force myself to eat and eat just to maintain – hence the nutrient drinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you go through it alone? Because I had to literally feed my father every meal time otherwise he wouldn’t touch a morsel of food. He would have probably died of starvation eventually.
I guess my question is, did you go through it alone (which would make you Superwoman, literally) or did you have people cheering you on and keeping you on the right track? (So to speak)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Birthday @THIRDGINGER !!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I ever feel miserable, Grace’s La vie en rose is the best tonic EVER. She’s properly, joyously, fierce and bonkers and I love her, even when I disagree with whatever it is she is saying. Here, though, I completely agree with what she is saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking as a former ectomorphic teenager who got skinny shamed all the time (seriously, for some us this is just our body type), I don’t take this as skinny shaming at all. She’s right. It is a really hurtful and toxic industry that could easily be very different and better not just for women, but for fashion and style. They need to change their sample sizes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is needed is an extension in categories as long as the other qualities and every other thing works then healthy and fit should have a market for a mid-size range. Plus models are already finding their place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You DO realize that a very healthy size 8-10 IS considered Plus sized in today’s fashion industry?? How warped is that?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love to see them find a place for petite women. Not just skinny. Some of us are short and have little bones. I am so tired of the limited options and having to have everything I wear altered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My older sister is such a huge fan of this lady. When she speaks about her the sentence always starts with ” the one and only original Grace Jones’. She will be fan girling about this documentary
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Size 0 with bolt-ons!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Grace. She is timeless and fierce and just amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is right. I remember when Kate Moss started modeling and how she stood out for having an even skinnier bodytype than all of the other models. Todays agents would tell the same Kate Moss to lose some weight.
Love me some Grace Jones. Back in the day this little girl with a chubby butt would sit in awe in front of the TV when a GJ video came on. I admired her whole attitude (and bodytype) so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Kate’s “heroin chic” look was a huge departure from the previously healthier looking norm. According to the girl model documentary, which horrified me, the girls eat cotton balls soaked in orange juice. That really stuck with me for some reason, it’s so sad and messed up.
I saw someone the other day that I’d guess was a model or an aspiring one. Super tall, lovely hair and face but she was so rail thin that she looked like a walking skeleton. I couldn’t take my eyes off her, wondering how she managed not to collapse in a heap with such fragile looking limbs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, they wouldn’t tell Kate she was too skinny. Her frame would be standard now; she was tiny. Contrary to what is often reported a model can be too lean. They don’t want grey skeletons with dead eyes and fragile with thin, dry hair.
The models that do that are lower tier struggling models. No way a model making 2 or 3 million dollars a year is going to mess her body up like that potentially. She has a nutritionist and is invested in looking fresh and healthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you seen Gigi Hadid lately? She doesn’t look fresh and healthy. She looks like she developed a serious eating disorder. The models walking in Paris and Milan are extremely thin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its a total shock to see the figure shift from the 90s super models to the figures on the runway today. Yes some people are naturally thin but to pretend that the fashion does not have some unhealthy expectations for their models is wrong…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It never really hit me how tiny the modern models are, until my daughter started wearing clothes from the adult/junior section. She’s petite, a size 1 or 3 in juniors and a size 2 in womens. But then, she’s 5’3. Trying to imagine her size stretched out to a 6 ft tall model rattles my brain. I miss the Cindy C and Linda Evangelista days. Remember Claudia Schiffer?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her. Still authentic and uncompromising. I agree, we need more Grace in our lives! 💋❤️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to convert size 6 – 8 to EU sizes and…it’s doable for most women I think. It would still be lean and takes some effort but you wouldn’t have to deprive yourself like with size 0.
I was reading an article on SELF about a journalist who followed a supermodel diet and exercise plan for 2 weeks and it’s diabolical. There’s no joy. Like the trainer said (Heather Marr), she prepares the models for aesthetics not athletics and most foods like carbs are forbidden. To think that size 0 is not deliberate is foolish. Genetics can only take you so far. Those girls work very hard to get their bodies so slim AND toned. And it trickled down to these Insta models with their salads and avocado toast while spending 3 hours in the gym because being thin is not good enough, they have to have abs and a bigger ass too. I would rather have a 90s supermodel diet, they seemed to be able to indulge once in a while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was skinny until kids, so it is not like I have a problem with skinny women. My issue is that the industry really is fetishizing the 14-year-old body type for women’s fashion. Of course skinny women are real women too, but this stick thin, no curves anywhere look is not something 95% of women have after the teen years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think all women, skinny, lean, full figured, or curvy, should be comfortable and have a body weight they can maintain and work for an active, balanced lifestyle. The fashion industry doesn’t celebrate muscle or lean strong bodies-they simply want skeletal figures which most closely resemble a hanger because designing clothes to lay nicely is harder when there are bumps on the body (hips, thighs, butt, breasts, etc). What is challenging to me is how we’ve fetishized the crossroads of youth, leanness, and fame to the point where people are dying or mutilating themselves to achieve those results. The 90s supermodels aren’t to blame, but the culture of celebrating inhuman standards of beauty has taken a nasty turn in the last 30 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember a interview Dolph Lundgren did and he was asked about his life with Grace. It was so bananas and I wanted to date Grace after that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Immediately googled to be enjoyed later! 😬👍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well thank god, I now have “View to a Kill” theme song stuck in my head to start the day with. Thumbs up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too – Duran Duran forever!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It isn’t skinny shaming because a model who is naturally thin isn’t starving herself. There is nothing a person can do to become a very successful model unless genetics have come together for height, bone structure, proportions and being photogenic. If you have to drop 40 pounds to model then eating disorders and drugs are used to compensate. It will be a daily struggle and a life of misery, and they end up looking unhealthy and don’t last very long.
One thing Grace doesn’t realize is that her size 4-6 is now a 0-2. 70s models were as thin but not as tall. But even when you look at her now after menopause, you can see she is not prone to being fuller figured. For some models as they age weight becomes a problem because their body is done and will no longer cooperate. Karli Kloss was a skinny kid, so it is natural for her to be very thin.
Starving for supermodels with longevity is a myth, but it is accurate before show season a model may reduce calories and up the exercise because they expect your measurements to stay static. If it easy then the hardest part of modeling is the other stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2013/jul/05/vogue-truth-size-zero-kirstie-clements
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I was horrified to hear what the industry was covering up and I felt complicit. We were all complicit. But in my experience it is practically impossible to get a photographer or a fashion editor – male or female – to acknowledge the repercussions of using very thin girls. They don’t want to. For them, it’s all about the drama of the photograph. They convince themselves that the girls are just genetically blessed, or have achieved it through energetic bouts of yoga and eating goji berries.”
Thank you for sharing this article.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm, I’m on the fence here.
I am naturally thin and small-framed, but not that tall (5’6) and a lot of people assume I must diet like crazy all the time to maintain my size (I’m a 0), which I don’t. So my inclination is to think that the majority of models are naturally like that as well. Then I make the mental note that they are are 5 to 7 inches taller than me, and it seems I suppose, yes, a bit unlikely/unnatural.
But even between models there a differences. Miranda Kerr by example doesn’t look like she starves herself at all, but clearly maintains a balanced lifestyle and also has that aforementioned small frame. For women that height though, I guess the nineties models do look more “realistic” than the current runway girls (Kerr isn’t really runway anyway).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry to tell you that, but you’re a little naive. Many models starve themselves. It’s not even a secret. You can read up on it in Kirstie Clements’ book. She used to be an editor at Vogue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d be happy for runway models to be adult women with any size other than the ultra skinny size they are presently. It’s sheer laziness on the part of the designers, for one thing – these women are so thin that clothing can just hang and look decent. Designing for someone other than straight lines is more complicated.
ETA: perhaps what I am hoping for is something that reads as aspirational possibly attainable. The glamazon look wasn’t necessarily attainable either, but it was closer than what there is now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“these women are so thin that clothing can just hang and look decent.”
ding-ding-ding!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know….first of there is vanity sizing, so a 6-8 today was probably a 0 back in the day.
We watched “Mahogany” on TCM on Friday night and Diana Ross was scary skinny! I’ve noticed this about a lot of older movies – the actresses were so thin! Of course now we know they were given diet pills, and later on cocaine…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grace Jones is my everything, and also she is right.
They have to photoshop models like Karlie Kloss to look less underweight
https://jezebel.com/5947061/karlie-kloss-loses-her-ribs-to-numero
Kloss works out diligently, sticks to an egg white omelet, has to watch what she eats – all so they can photoshop more weight on her. Really??!? Let the women eat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that’s it, isn’t it? They hide how truly thin these models are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that Ralph Fiennes sister in the picture with her?? Grace Jones is also an abusive person. Given the abuse that has come out of Hollywood in the past few weeks, I’m suprised that you are willing to overlook her behaviour simply because she is a woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t disagree with her but with vanity sizing who can even say what a size 0 is? I bought a skirt the other day that was size 0, and the waistband was larger than that of a size 12 pair of shorts I bought in about 1998.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every brand seems to be totally different than each other. My Levi’s and Gap shorts, both labeled the same size, are not even close to actually being the same size.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So happy to see this story on Grace Jones! Just yesterday I randomly started singing the song of hers -Where has everybody gone.. And then I started missing the 80ies. Weird coincidence
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grace was before my time, but my dad, of all people, loved her. Always, would find reasons to bring her up in conversation, and once tried to sit me down and give like an hour lecture on her greatness lol.
I miss him
Report this comment as spam or abuse