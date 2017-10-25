Grace Jones on today’s models: ‘Size 0 is like the walking dead’

Embed from Getty Images

I have been fascinated with Grace Jones since I saw the video for her song “Demolition Man” back in the infancy of MTV. I also loved the arresting visuals of her “Slave to the Rhythm” video, but don’t get me started. Grace has also, well, graced the silver screen in such camp classics as Conan the Destroyer and Vamp, and got to play a Bond villainess in View to a Kill (a/k/a the Bond movie with the best theme song ever.)

Grace, with her unique, androgynous beauty, has done her share of modeling. At the age of 18, Grace signed with Wihelmina Modeling Agency and was one of the Paris fashion scenes most in-demand models, walking the runway for Yves St. Laurent and other prominent designers and appearing on many magazine covers, including Vogue and ELLE. When asked by The Guardian about the current state of the modeling industry, the always outspoken, 69-year-old icon said “I’m glad I’m not doing it now. I’d probably be dead. Everybody’s so skinny. Size 0 is like the walking dead. Not sexy at all.” She went on to add “When I modeled, I would normally be a model size 6, 8, though my shoulders are wide, it’s hard to make them fit into things. Now I can’t get into model sizes, because they’re really small.”

Actress and model Liv Tyler shared a similar sentiment back in 2015, noting, “If you look back at Helena Christensen or Christy Turlington, they were probably a 4 or a 6 — they had beautiful bodies, very lean, obviously, and gorgeous. They obviously took beautiful care of themselves — they weren’t malnourished. The girls walking the catwalk [now] are very, very thin and very tall.”

Grace is currently on the promotional tour for her upcoming documentary, Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, directed by Sophie Fiennes (yes, sister to Joseph and Ralph). I can’t wait to see it myself, and I still need to read her wonderfully titled 2015 book, Grace Jones: I’ll Never Write My Memoirs. It’s too bad that she doesn’t model anymore, as she still looks amazing and we could use a little more excitement on the runway. Of course, I would make any excuse to see more of Grace anywhere.

Embed from Getty Images

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami - Premiere

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami - Premiere

42nd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) - 'Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami' - Premiere

Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

58 Responses to “Grace Jones on today’s models: ‘Size 0 is like the walking dead’”

  1. Enough Already says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:17 am

    She’s right and no, it’s not skinny shaming. Of course there are naturally slender size zeros and some of them may even be six feet tall but we’re talking about an industry that promotes and condones eating disorders and body dysmorphia for profit. Ugh.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      October 25, 2017 at 7:23 am

      +1. Women who have a too-low measure on the BMI should not be allowed to model. I am loving Project Runway season 16 because they hired curvy models who represent real women not malnourished women.

      Reply
      • Ladidah says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:57 am

        I know it is not what you were trying to say (that skinny women bodies are not real women), but just in case anyoe feels hurt – I will say it – skinny women are real women too. If you look at advertisements from the 1950s, straight and narrow was out, they sold weight gain supplements for women who lacked curves, boobs, etc.

        There has always been some ideal body standard for women to which no one could ever measure up.

        But all women’s bodies represent real women :) big, small, tall, short, in a wheelchair, or otherwise ill or disabled which can make one very thin or sometimes very fat.

      • LAK says:
        October 25, 2017 at 10:18 am

        I’m sorry, but by your comment really infuriates me.

        Outside of the preferred body type and size of the modelling industry, women come in all shapes and sizes. They may or may not be tall, short, fat, skinny, and with or without boobs or butts. They may also be healthy or unhealthy at all weight sizes and sizes and have body dysmorphia.

        They are women. Not ‘unreal’ or ‘real’ according to your internalised dislike of the fashion standard that fetishises only one body type and size. And yes, regardless of the fashion standard, those skinny models are ‘real’ women too.

      • Miss Jupitero says:
        October 25, 2017 at 11:21 am

        Thank you for standing up for us skinny girls! Seriously, Up until age 35, I couldn’t gain weight at all and was constantly hassled for it. I think the central problem is that we live in a culture that views women’s bodies as community property. It hurts all of us, and this is what has to stop.

      • magnoliarose says:
        October 25, 2017 at 12:59 pm

        I am a real woman, and I don’t starve myself, and I have always been thin. Weight gain would mean I would have to consume an enormous amount of food and that is as bad as starving. We are all real women and ok the way we are.

    • Sixer says:
      October 25, 2017 at 7:35 am

      Definitely NOT skinny-shaming. I’m a skinny rat. Can’t help it. Genes, dontchaknow. She’s not skinny-shaming me, is she? Size 0 models are pressured into the weight they are by the industry they work in, which is a completely different thing – harmful not only to the models themselves, but to generations of girls and women who feel equally pressurised to emulate them.

      Reply
      • LuckyZeGrand says:
        October 25, 2017 at 7:44 am

        Skinny and malnourished are two different things.I gain weight fairly easily and due to my job(not modeling) have to control my weight.I do that by following a diet based on lean protein,low on carbs and almost no sugar apart from fruit.
        Models starve themselves in order to appease an industry that caters overwhelmingly to women and yet still creates standards and rules that they can never fulfill.

      • Sixer says:
        October 25, 2017 at 7:51 am

        Yes. Exactly. In my case, I could eat the sweet shop* out of chocolate and still look half-starved to everyone else. Natural inclination to thinner or bigger is not what Jones is talking about, is it? It’s industry pressure as you say.

        (*Er… candy store stateside?!)

      • shlockOftheNEw says:
        October 25, 2017 at 8:54 am

        Cindy Crawford was a bit more muscular in the theme of the “super models”, but her 16yo “I’m a model too” daughter has giant starvation eyes and jutting leg bones? I guess we have to pretend it’s “genetics” when her parents are standing right there, obviously NOT ectomorphic people.

      • third ginger says:
        October 25, 2017 at 8:56 am

        Sixer, I eat the “sweet shop out” [much better than candy store] and look like an apple, thin legs and an old lady belly. LOL I do not know anyone size zero, at least I don’t think so. My daughter is a 4 or 6 and seems tiny to me.

        On my 65th birthday today, I just wanted to say thanks to the witty and amazing posters here on CB. They brighten my life in these dark times for our beloved republic.

      • Sixer says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:02 am

        Hippo bathday to you, Ginger, m’dear!

        I’m more of a feeble banana than an apple, but I like the idea of being fruity!

      • Enough Already says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:03 am

        Agree with you both for making this important distinction.
        Sixer
        I was like you until I turned 40. I endured so many nasty comments because of it – even to my face. When I ate large, carb heavy meals to gain weight people whispered that I must be bulemic. When my doctor advised me to drink meal supplements between meals people assumed I was having them instead of meals in order to stay thin. smh. I was sitting on a bench enjoying an ice cream cone once when a woman said hi and commented on how hot it was. I told her it was perfect ice cream weather to which she snapped that it must be nice to be skin and bones and eat ice cream all day. Wtf? That stung for a long time because I was already super self-conscious about my appearance. Fat shaming is and should be seen as wrong and hurtful but it’s funny how comfortable people are criticizing people they feel are too thin.

      • Sixer says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:12 am

        Enough – when I was recovering from chemo, I had to drink those supplements just to keep the weight I was at, let alone put it back on. If I get fed up about anything, the weight falls off me (what there is of it). I eat like a horse. All day, every day. I’ve given up being annoyed by it now – it is what it is. But I feel sorry especially for younger women like this. Because it makes women as vulnerable to other people making unwarranted judgements about their bodies as being overweight does.

        But it is an important distinction. Because it is NOT what is happening in the fashion industry.

      • Nikki says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:39 am

        Happy Birthday, Third Ginger!! Have a (cele)bitchin’ year ahead!! <3

      • Beth says:
        October 25, 2017 at 10:07 am

        @Enough Already, people make the same exact judgements and nasty comments to me all of the time. When they see me pig out like I always do, they ask about bulimia, when I have a bottle of water, they assume it’s anorexia and tell me I should go get something to eat. I drink 2 bottles of gross tasting Ensure every morning with my pancakes and donuts to help keep weight on, but it doesn’t help much. It drives me crazy when people are comfortable criticizing thin people, but think fat shaming is wrong and hurtful. Shaming is shaming no matter what size a person is

        Happy birthday @third ginger!

      • third ginger says:
        October 25, 2017 at 10:16 am

        My God, the garbage some people will say to others. It takes so little to keep one’s comments to oneself. And it can spare so much pain.

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        October 25, 2017 at 12:32 pm

        @ Sixer:

        Wow….. regarding recovering from Chemo. I nursed my father through cancer and chemo and it was an ABSOLUTE, EPIC, BIAATCH to go through. He got so little I could carry him easily and 80% of the time, I spent managing his eating, supplements, nutrient management, etc (I suspect if I had to go through it, I wouldn’t be strong enough to win the fight).

        Still, congrats for winning and lots of respect!

        I used to be pretty skinny as well (U.K. 6/8). I also got some mean comments from some women at work. Specifically, a group of about 3 hard core dieters who took it as personal insults that I could eat whatever I wanted anytime and still stay skinny (one spitefully told me to drink a keg of oil once to put on weight! Another one said I had the flattest arse she’d ever seen (the bitch….))

        I guess it also infuriated them that I very clearly didn’t give a damn about their comments mainly because it was clear to me their comments were driven more by envy than anything else.

        In retaliation, I would buy a big box of Krispy Kreme’s (sometimes 2 boxes, depending on how pissed I was) for the office in general and munch through quite a few while they watched 😡😡😡

        The climax of my Schadenfreude would usually be when one or more of them would break ranks and have a diet-breaking, sugar encrusted doughnut as well. 😁😁😁

        I guess I should have been nicer, but sometimes, bitches only understand bitchiness.

        Sadly, they would be glad to know that I no longer enjoy the privilege of not having to worry about what I eat. If I tried that Krispy Kreme sh*t now, I would be the size of my car before I finished swallowing the first bite.

        🙁🙁🙁

      • Sixer says:
        October 25, 2017 at 12:40 pm

        Bellagio – the weird thing was that when I was actually HAVING the chemo, I was like a ravening beast! Constantly hungry, almost a vampire in my search for red meat every five minutes. I ate so much that even I couldn’t lose weight. The medics said it was probably all the steroids I was taking. But afterwards – total nightmare. Weight fell off and I was having to force myself to eat and eat just to maintain – hence the nutrient drinks.

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        October 25, 2017 at 12:52 pm

        Did you go through it alone? Because I had to literally feed my father every meal time otherwise he wouldn’t touch a morsel of food. He would have probably died of starvation eventually.

        I guess my question is, did you go through it alone (which would make you Superwoman, literally) or did you have people cheering you on and keeping you on the right track? (So to speak)

    • Zondie says:
      October 25, 2017 at 12:20 pm

      Happy Birthday @THIRDGINGER !!

      Reply
  2. Sixer says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:33 am

    If I ever feel miserable, Grace’s La vie en rose is the best tonic EVER. She’s properly, joyously, fierce and bonkers and I love her, even when I disagree with whatever it is she is saying. Here, though, I completely agree with what she is saying.

    Reply
  3. Miss Jupitero says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Speaking as a former ectomorphic teenager who got skinny shamed all the time (seriously, for some us this is just our body type), I don’t take this as skinny shaming at all. She’s right. It is a really hurtful and toxic industry that could easily be very different and better not just for women, but for fashion and style. They need to change their sample sizes.

    Reply
  4. Sunglasses Aready says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:51 am

    My older sister is such a huge fan of this lady. When she speaks about her the sentence always starts with ” the one and only original Grace Jones’. She will be fan girling about this documentary

    Reply
  5. Whatever Gurl says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Size 0 with bolt-ons!

    Reply
  6. milla says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I love Grace. She is timeless and fierce and just amazing.

    Reply
  7. greenmonster says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:10 am

    She is right. I remember when Kate Moss started modeling and how she stood out for having an even skinnier bodytype than all of the other models. Todays agents would tell the same Kate Moss to lose some weight.
    Love me some Grace Jones. Back in the day this little girl with a chubby butt would sit in awe in front of the TV when a GJ video came on. I admired her whole attitude (and bodytype) so much.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 25, 2017 at 9:11 am

      Yes, Kate’s “heroin chic” look was a huge departure from the previously healthier looking norm. According to the girl model documentary, which horrified me, the girls eat cotton balls soaked in orange juice. That really stuck with me for some reason, it’s so sad and messed up.

      I saw someone the other day that I’d guess was a model or an aspiring one. Super tall, lovely hair and face but she was so rail thin that she looked like a walking skeleton. I couldn’t take my eyes off her, wondering how she managed not to collapse in a heap with such fragile looking limbs.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 25, 2017 at 9:26 am

      No, they wouldn’t tell Kate she was too skinny. Her frame would be standard now; she was tiny. Contrary to what is often reported a model can be too lean. They don’t want grey skeletons with dead eyes and fragile with thin, dry hair.
      The models that do that are lower tier struggling models. No way a model making 2 or 3 million dollars a year is going to mess her body up like that potentially. She has a nutritionist and is invested in looking fresh and healthy.

      Reply
  8. JA says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Its a total shock to see the figure shift from the 90s super models to the figures on the runway today. Yes some people are naturally thin but to pretend that the fashion does not have some unhealthy expectations for their models is wrong…

    Reply
  9. JustJen says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:27 am

    It never really hit me how tiny the modern models are, until my daughter started wearing clothes from the adult/junior section. She’s petite, a size 1 or 3 in juniors and a size 2 in womens. But then, she’s 5’3. Trying to imagine her size stretched out to a 6 ft tall model rattles my brain. I miss the Cindy C and Linda Evangelista days. Remember Claudia Schiffer?

    Reply
  10. Don Mendenhall says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I love her. Still authentic and uncompromising. I agree, we need more Grace in our lives! 💋❤️

    Reply
  11. Artemis says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I had to convert size 6 – 8 to EU sizes and…it’s doable for most women I think. It would still be lean and takes some effort but you wouldn’t have to deprive yourself like with size 0.

    I was reading an article on SELF about a journalist who followed a supermodel diet and exercise plan for 2 weeks and it’s diabolical. There’s no joy. Like the trainer said (Heather Marr), she prepares the models for aesthetics not athletics and most foods like carbs are forbidden. To think that size 0 is not deliberate is foolish. Genetics can only take you so far. Those girls work very hard to get their bodies so slim AND toned. And it trickled down to these Insta models with their salads and avocado toast while spending 3 hours in the gym because being thin is not good enough, they have to have abs and a bigger ass too. I would rather have a 90s supermodel diet, they seemed to be able to indulge once in a while.

    Reply
  12. Wren33 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I was skinny until kids, so it is not like I have a problem with skinny women. My issue is that the industry really is fetishizing the 14-year-old body type for women’s fashion. Of course skinny women are real women too, but this stick thin, no curves anywhere look is not something 95% of women have after the teen years.

    Reply
  13. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I think all women, skinny, lean, full figured, or curvy, should be comfortable and have a body weight they can maintain and work for an active, balanced lifestyle. The fashion industry doesn’t celebrate muscle or lean strong bodies-they simply want skeletal figures which most closely resemble a hanger because designing clothes to lay nicely is harder when there are bumps on the body (hips, thighs, butt, breasts, etc). What is challenging to me is how we’ve fetishized the crossroads of youth, leanness, and fame to the point where people are dying or mutilating themselves to achieve those results. The 90s supermodels aren’t to blame, but the culture of celebrating inhuman standards of beauty has taken a nasty turn in the last 30 years.

    Reply
  14. Tiffany says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I remember a interview Dolph Lundgren did and he was asked about his life with Grace. It was so bananas and I wanted to date Grace after that.

    Reply
  15. crotchetyoldcatlady says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Well thank god, I now have “View to a Kill” theme song stuck in my head to start the day with. Thumbs up.

    Reply
  16. magnoliarose says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:17 am

    It isn’t skinny shaming because a model who is naturally thin isn’t starving herself. There is nothing a person can do to become a very successful model unless genetics have come together for height, bone structure, proportions and being photogenic. If you have to drop 40 pounds to model then eating disorders and drugs are used to compensate. It will be a daily struggle and a life of misery, and they end up looking unhealthy and don’t last very long.
    One thing Grace doesn’t realize is that her size 4-6 is now a 0-2. 70s models were as thin but not as tall. But even when you look at her now after menopause, you can see she is not prone to being fuller figured. For some models as they age weight becomes a problem because their body is done and will no longer cooperate. Karli Kloss was a skinny kid, so it is natural for her to be very thin.
    Starving for supermodels with longevity is a myth, but it is accurate before show season a model may reduce calories and up the exercise because they expect your measurements to stay static. If it easy then the hardest part of modeling is the other stuff.

    Reply
  17. Charlotte says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Hmm, I’m on the fence here.
    I am naturally thin and small-framed, but not that tall (5’6) and a lot of people assume I must diet like crazy all the time to maintain my size (I’m a 0), which I don’t. So my inclination is to think that the majority of models are naturally like that as well. Then I make the mental note that they are are 5 to 7 inches taller than me, and it seems I suppose, yes, a bit unlikely/unnatural.
    But even between models there a differences. Miranda Kerr by example doesn’t look like she starves herself at all, but clearly maintains a balanced lifestyle and also has that aforementioned small frame. For women that height though, I guess the nineties models do look more “realistic” than the current runway girls (Kerr isn’t really runway anyway).

    Reply
  18. Betsy says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:42 am

    I’d be happy for runway models to be adult women with any size other than the ultra skinny size they are presently. It’s sheer laziness on the part of the designers, for one thing – these women are so thin that clothing can just hang and look decent. Designing for someone other than straight lines is more complicated.

    ETA: perhaps what I am hoping for is something that reads as aspirational possibly attainable. The glamazon look wasn’t necessarily attainable either, but it was closer than what there is now.

    Reply
  19. Megan says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I don’t know….first of there is vanity sizing, so a 6-8 today was probably a 0 back in the day.

    We watched “Mahogany” on TCM on Friday night and Diana Ross was scary skinny! I’ve noticed this about a lot of older movies – the actresses were so thin! Of course now we know they were given diet pills, and later on cocaine…

    Reply
  20. Ladidah says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Grace Jones is my everything, and also she is right.

    They have to photoshop models like Karlie Kloss to look less underweight

    https://jezebel.com/5947061/karlie-kloss-loses-her-ribs-to-numero

    Kloss works out diligently, sticks to an egg white omelet, has to watch what she eats – all so they can photoshop more weight on her. Really??!? Let the women eat.

    Reply
  21. Heather says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Is that Ralph Fiennes sister in the picture with her?? Grace Jones is also an abusive person. Given the abuse that has come out of Hollywood in the past few weeks, I’m suprised that you are willing to overlook her behaviour simply because she is a woman.

    Reply
  22. Meggles says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I don’t disagree with her but with vanity sizing who can even say what a size 0 is? I bought a skirt the other day that was size 0, and the waistband was larger than that of a size 12 pair of shorts I bought in about 1998.

    Reply
  23. Zondie says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    So happy to see this story on Grace Jones! Just yesterday I randomly started singing the song of hers -Where has everybody gone.. And then I started missing the 80ies. Weird coincidence

    Reply
  24. booRadley says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Grace was before my time, but my dad, of all people, loved her. Always, would find reasons to bring her up in conversation, and once tried to sit me down and give like an hour lecture on her greatness lol.
    I miss him :(

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment