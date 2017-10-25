Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest hookup/girlfriend is a 19-year-old named Juliette

Leonardo DiCaprio busy on his phone while out with friends in NYC

I try to only pay attention to Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends when they become “official.” Official in the sense of “bike-riding photo-op” or “publicly going on vacation together.” Those are the two most common indicators of Leo’s seriousness about any particular girlfriend: are there photos of them on a bikes or reports of them vacationing together? Then congrats, he has an official girlfriend.

Well, Leo has been single and mingling since his split with Nina Agdal two months after she turned 25 (I sh-t you not). That was in May. Leo spent the summer tearing through models like tissue paper – he repeated with Toni Garrn, there was a fling with 23-year-old BRUNETTE Lorena Rae, there was another brunette named Alina Baikova (who was 27, so you know it was not serious), there was a 20-year-old blonde named Candice Blackburn and probably a lot more. A few nights ago, there was a new girl, thankfully a blonde: 19-year-old Juliette Perkins. They went to a club in LA and left together. She was identified as Toni Garrn, but this is Juliette:

I can understand why photographers confused her with Toni Garrn. Because they look identical. Maybe that’s why Leo has started branching out to the occasional fling with brunettes – even he has a hard time telling the interchangeable blondes apart. I honestly believe he accidentally repeated with Toni because he completely forgot he dated her too. As for 19-year-old Juliette… all I’ll say is that I sincerely hope everyone involved within and around the P-ssy Posse/Wolf Pack is a legal and consenting adult. At 19, I would not have known what to do with a nearly 43-year-old man. Leo is so…ugh.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

68 Responses to “Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest hookup/girlfriend is a 19-year-old named Juliette”

  1. Enough Already says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:21 am

    I recently finished Waiter to the Rich and Hameless and Leo is mentioned. He tipped well but was rude and paternalistic to his date (Bar Refaeli) throughout the entire meal. She kept her head down and picked at her salad. Ugh.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      October 25, 2017 at 7:37 am

      My dad had a tendency to be rude and paternalistic toward me when I was 19 and he was 40-something. I don’t tolerate that behavior now, although I’ll still let him pick up the check.

      Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      October 25, 2017 at 7:45 am

      Betty
      Lol win-win! Oddly enough it’s my brother who tends to try this with me. My dad is really laid back.

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      October 25, 2017 at 8:24 am

      Another kind of telling story about him (a bit random). Do you remember the Cannes party back in May where Salma Hayek brought in a mariachi band? There were videos everywhere of her and a table of Mexican directors and a bunch of actors (Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal, Mads Mikkesen, Isabel Huppert) singing, laughing, having a great old time. Well Leo was at that party too but bailed early and on his own reportedly saying “too many cameras/phones”. Something about that contrast struck me. Not saying he doesn’t have reason to be paranoid and overwhelmed, but to live with that constant fear of having your guard down? It’s got to mess you up a bit.

      Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      October 25, 2017 at 8:53 am

      Mia4s
      Douche bro-ness aside, it must be horrible to live like that.

      Reply
      • Mia4s says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:22 am

        Yeah I definitely don’t give him a pass on the “dating” girls young enough to be his daughter and other nonsense but it got me thinking about the fact that he IS most likely the emotionally stunted dudebro we all think he is. Paranoid and extremely controlled. Possibly with some reason but either way that’s miserable.

    • Amide says:
      October 25, 2017 at 10:19 am

      @Enough Already

      More details about the book, Leo/Bar story please.😉😋😘👀

      Reply
    • AnneC says:
      October 25, 2017 at 11:37 am

      He’s trying to emulate the Warren Beatty/Jack Nicholson playboy until I’m 60 kind of lifestyle and it’s just not that acceptable or seemly anymore. His agent is going to probably tell him when he hits 50 he needs to find a nice early 30’s model and pop out some babies or women will not what to go to his movies anymore. Dating teenagers doesn’t make him look virile, it makes him look like a creepy pervert.

      Reply
  2. Agent Fang says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Don’t know why these attractive young women don’t get with some hot guy closer to their own age instead

    Reply
  3. Lolo86lf says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:32 am

    When is Leo DiCaprio going to realize he is too old to date a 19-year old. Both of them need to have their heads examined.

    Reply
  4. Sixer says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Yuck, yuck, yucketty yuck.

    Reply
  5. Agent Fang says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Does he ever get grilled about this stuff at press conferences?

    Reply
  6. stephka says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Ugh.

    Reply
  7. Skylark says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Meh, Leo’s just living his life the way he wants to. He’s not forcing anyone to do anything they don’t want to, he’s not hurting anyone, and if his dates are getting a leg up the ladder, win-win.

    Some people just like an uncomplicated single life.

    Reply
  8. Nicole says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Ugh gross. I find his obsession with young models gross

    Reply
  9. Maryanne Dillard says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:02 am

    he looks like he had his lips injected

    Reply
  10. Squiggisbig says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

    So I hate myself for knowing this but Candice Blackburn is a brunette/biracial. She is one of Juliette’s friends so I don’t think she was dating Leo.

    Also it kind of ruins the publicity boost of dating him as a no name model if they confuse you with the ex!

    Reply
  11. Wren33 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I mean, it is all consensual so I will give him that. I just don’t think it speaks well of him. Like, does he have any capacity for actual human emotion? Does he never fall in love and appreciate someone’s unique personality? I don’t know that the other trajectory of a “hot” Hollywood star – marrying and then incessantly cheating and eventually divorcing – is better per se, but it does show people’s ability to love beyond their better judgement.

    Reply
    • Millenial says:
      October 25, 2017 at 9:21 am

      I don’t think it speaks well of him either. I work with 19 year olds all day (university) and I can’t imagine any of them having much to say that would interest a 40-something, and vice versa. I don’t care if they are “mature” for their age (but to that I say, “yeah, right”) — your life experiences are no where near those of someone in middle age.

      Reply
  12. JeanGenie says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:19 am

    That “dead in the eyes”/strung out looking FHM photo makes me sad. The fact that so many men think that look is sexy is depressing. And please don’t “not all men” me. Of course there are exceptions, but a huge magazine like this does extensive market research.

    Reply
  13. Tiffany says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I try to see Leo for what he is, a dude that likes to date 20 something models. Now he is going after 19 year olds. This is where he is going to mess up and big. Dude, 26 is not that old for a woman.

    Reply
  14. IlsaLund says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Leo’s old enough to be these young models father. Consensual or not, legal or not, that’s just yucky. Given what I learned from yesterday’s post on how the modeling industry works and how young models are sent to parties and passed around, this is even more yucky. I guess Leo and his posse just calls up a modeling agency and tells them to send over the newest crop for his parties. Yuck…yuck…yuck…

    Reply
  15. Guppy says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I can’t see past the herp on his top lip in that photo.

    Reply
  16. Skins says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Is he still going to be doing this when he is 60?

    Reply
  17. serena says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:00 am

    They keep getting younger and younger.. this is just creepy and gross.

    Reply
  18. Petitehirondelle says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Maybe they are not dating and just in the same car or going to a party. Leo never seems someone happy for me. He is more interesting and clever tough Than Many actors regarding interviews

    Reply
  19. Sarah says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I find leo and his “pussy posse” disgusting. All the douche guys of Hollywood are sticking out like a sore thumb.

    Reply
  20. Becki says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:18 am

    I used to think he was so stunning back in Gilbert Grape, Growing Pains days….even Romeo+Juliet days….but now…yeesh, he’s gross and nasty.

    Reply
  21. smcollins says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Well….at least he’s consistent? But 19 really is too young, I don’t care if it is LEO. And if she’s only 19 how did she get into the club (that’s a bit of a rhetorical question)?

    Reply
  22. Big D says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Guys, come on. He’s not hurting or harassing anybody or messing with underage women.Am sure 90% of guys out there wouldn’t say no to such options and the women in question are not being forced and are attracted to the lifestyle, so superficiality on both sides.and with the way relationships have become so complicated these days, I can understand his stance. He seems to have problems opening up and trusting somebody, and seems to be protecting his emotions with young women where he knows will not be an emotional danger to him. I get that.
    Both sides are having fun, having no commitments, are using each other and not tearing any families apart with their actions. Fair play to them.

    Reply
  23. Turtle says:
    October 25, 2017 at 11:52 am

    It’s got to be exhausting to keep up this charade, for whatever reason. (If it’s true he’s hiding his sexuality, Lukas Haas has to be the most patient boyfriend on the planet.) Think about how many people have to know about this just to maintain the charade; it simply can’t sustain itself. Remember when Tina/Amy were hosting the Golden Globes and they made very pointed fun about Clooney’s role in “Gravity,” about how he’d rather die alone in space than be seen with someone his own age? Within a year, the confirmed bachelor was married to someone perceived as more appropriate. He read the tea leaves, but Leo does not. I used to really be a fan; as someone said upthread, he never seems happy, he never seems relaxed. He’s become so buried up his own ass, I fear a Depp-esque unraveling.

    Reply
  24. Coraline says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Wait, Leo was dating with a model who looked like Gal Gadot weeks ago, he’s already onto another target. Talk about moving fast, Leo.

    Reply
  25. Twinkle says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Leo is so gross.

    Reply
  26. L says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Reply
  27. Macheath says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Seriously, read the Cameron Russell Instagram feed then come and re-read this story. Everything about the way Leo conducts himself is so grotesque to me right now. I feel so disturbed and livid after reading those confessionals.

    I don’t for one second believe there has never been pressure applied to his revolving door of models by their agencies. He either knows and doesn’t care or participates in subtle ways. Just the fact that he is Leonardo DiCaprio applies undue pressure on a 19yr old unknown model.

    Reply
  28. boobytrap says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    There are some striking similarities between Leo and Harvey. Leo is in a position of power, and has the ability to lift a young girl’s career. Yes, it is consensual, but these girls are vulnerable. It just reeks of something…

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment