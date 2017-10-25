Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest hookup/girlfriend is a 19-year-old named Juliette

I try to only pay attention to Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends when they become “official.” Official in the sense of “bike-riding photo-op” or “publicly going on vacation together.” Those are the two most common indicators of Leo’s seriousness about any particular girlfriend: are there photos of them on a bikes or reports of them vacationing together? Then congrats, he has an official girlfriend.
Well, Leo has been single and mingling since his split with Nina Agdal two months after she turned 25 (I sh-t you not). That was in May. Leo spent the summer tearing through models like tissue paper – he repeated with Toni Garrn, there was a fling with 23-year-old BRUNETTE Lorena Rae, there was another brunette named Alina Baikova (who was 27, so you know it was not serious), there was a 20-year-old blonde named Candice Blackburn and probably a lot more. A few nights ago, there was a new girl, thankfully a blonde: 19-year-old Juliette Perkins. They went to a club in LA and left together. She was identified as Toni Garrn, but this is Juliette:
Leonardo DiCaprio continues to rekindle his relationship with former flame Toni Garrn https://t.co/B6CT9XNXDX
I can understand why photographers confused her with Toni Garrn. Because they look identical. Maybe that’s why Leo has started branching out to the occasional fling with brunettes – even he has a hard time telling the interchangeable blondes apart. I honestly believe he accidentally repeated with Toni because he completely forgot he dated her too. As for 19-year-old Juliette… all I’ll say is that I sincerely hope everyone involved within and around the P-ssy Posse/Wolf Pack is a legal and consenting adult. At 19, I would not have known what to do with a nearly 43-year-old man. Leo is so…ugh.
Meet Juliette Perkins, The Blonde Model Whose Been Rumored To Be Hanging With Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/0rLERt2OFu pic.twitter.com/lL0QyQ3sdu
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I recently finished Waiter to the Rich and Hameless and Leo is mentioned. He tipped well but was rude and paternalistic to his date (Bar Refaeli) throughout the entire meal. She kept her head down and picked at her salad. Ugh.
My dad had a tendency to be rude and paternalistic toward me when I was 19 and he was 40-something. I don’t tolerate that behavior now, although I’ll still let him pick up the check.
Betty
Lol win-win! Oddly enough it’s my brother who tends to try this with me. My dad is really laid back.
Another kind of telling story about him (a bit random). Do you remember the Cannes party back in May where Salma Hayek brought in a mariachi band? There were videos everywhere of her and a table of Mexican directors and a bunch of actors (Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal, Mads Mikkesen, Isabel Huppert) singing, laughing, having a great old time. Well Leo was at that party too but bailed early and on his own reportedly saying “too many cameras/phones”. Something about that contrast struck me. Not saying he doesn’t have reason to be paranoid and overwhelmed, but to live with that constant fear of having your guard down? It’s got to mess you up a bit.
Mia4s
Douche bro-ness aside, it must be horrible to live like that.
Yeah I definitely don’t give him a pass on the “dating” girls young enough to be his daughter and other nonsense but it got me thinking about the fact that he IS most likely the emotionally stunted dudebro we all think he is. Paranoid and extremely controlled. Possibly with some reason but either way that’s miserable.
@Enough Already
More details about the book, Leo/Bar story please.😉😋😘👀
He’s trying to emulate the Warren Beatty/Jack Nicholson playboy until I’m 60 kind of lifestyle and it’s just not that acceptable or seemly anymore. His agent is going to probably tell him when he hits 50 he needs to find a nice early 30’s model and pop out some babies or women will not what to go to his movies anymore. Dating teenagers doesn’t make him look virile, it makes him look like a creepy pervert.
Don’t know why these attractive young women don’t get with some hot guy closer to their own age instead
Who says they dont? Use Dicaprio for the publicity and bang all the male models on the side.
Yeah, I guess.
Of course they do. Unless they’re under a girlfriend contract with Leo, but even then at 19 you got plenty of years ahead of you for banging hotties.
OK. I feel better now. Thanks.
Exactly. While Leo’s behavior isn’t exactly a shining example of how to be a good person, I don’t feel bad for any of these girlfriends. They are using each other.
Remember, they are released back into the wild shortly after 25. Leo practices sustainability don’t you know.
But yeah, makes me sad some of their formative years are with this guy.
**laughs out loud**
lmao!
I don’t know..is it really that bad? I mean, he’s not Weinstein-level hideous.
Additionally, yachting, red carpet events, fancy dinners…idk sounds fun to me?
Supermodel sustainability 😂 That’s part of the Paris Accord right?
Lol, its definitely part of the Yaughting Accord.
And i dunno, Kitten, I always assume this type of behaviour is on a spectrum. DiCaprio is a dog, and to me that doesn’t come free of other issues. He doesn’t seem to respect these women beyond their bodies, so I’m not sure how healthy for them it is, but agency, choice, and power dynamics, “she pauses”, it is a difficult issue.
Considering the rumors Leo goes through SI/VS catalogues and asks the agencies to send his picks by, I’m sure there is some pressure by agencies for the more unknown girls to get good publicity and further their career by “being nice” to him and his friends. They do this with other powerful men, to say there’s no pressure or coercion bc its Leo is probably untrue in some cases; although many might be game. But at 19, these girls are not going to know the cute charming Romeo or Jack Leo, just the current dad-bod karate kicking version.
Consider for a moment that the modeling agency, sold the girls off to the actor. Its a thinly veiled backdoor way of prostitution. Tje agents have the power. How else will they get there 15%? It happens more often than people think. Sickening to consider but very true. Former runway model here. Just saying.
Is that Usher burn on his upper lip? He stopped being attractive a long time ago..I’m so into Chris Pratt now after hearing what a nice person he is! We need more men like him!
When is Leo DiCaprio going to realize he is too old to date a 19-year old. Both of them need to have their heads examined.
He’ll put on a bathrobe and reach his final evolution of Full Hef.
I mean, he could Clooney, but I don’t think so.
Regarding going to Clooney way… At least Clooney dated women in their thirties right? Dating barely out of teens as a 40 something year old is pretty gross.
LOL DiCap is aware of the legalities. Clooney was aware of the optics. FWIW I think Clooney is a bit of a serial monogamist, as opposed to addicted to the barely legal strange like Leo.
Yuck, yuck, yucketty yuck.
Yucketty, yucketty yuck, yuck, yuck!
I see you and raise you a yuck.
Nast.
(Sorry I just had to come in here and ruin the flow)
The bar is set so low for men that we’re all like “well, at least it’s consensual.”
“Well, after endless gaslighting, it was a kind of consensual”.
Does he ever get grilled about this stuff at press conferences?
Ugh.
Meh, Leo’s just living his life the way he wants to. He’s not forcing anyone to do anything they don’t want to, he’s not hurting anyone, and if his dates are getting a leg up the ladder, win-win.
Some people just like an uncomplicated single life.
Oh Leo is faaaaaaaaar from “uncomplicated”. But yes the contract of the month is over 18 so onward and upwards I guess.
I’m in my 30s now and the thought of dating a teenager sounds pretty complicated to me. What do they talk about? He’s like a saggy vampire feeding off the girl’s youth.
Ok but if we believe the rumors (and I’m not saying we should, but just for the sake of argument) then couldn’t one argue that he is hurting himself? I mean, I get the need for privacy but if he IS on the DL, I would think that would be absolutely exhausting to constantly worry about hiding your sexuality.
I have NEVER heard that. Seriously?
I always thought he either met the one and she got away or he’s just that dysfunctional. What’s with the 25 cut-off? It’s so specific and weird. I mean this isn’t a Disney movie, these girls don’t turn into a pumpkin on their 25th birthday.
The bearding rumors? They’ve been around forever.
I’ve heard the bearding stuff too, but I also think this sounds like an awfully time-consuming way to keep up the pretence. Let’s say a guy is 40 and wants a beard…what I would do is find a female friend in the same situation, get married or in a long-term fake relationship with them, then carry on on the DL. What he does just seems exhausting…AND it’s really bad for his PR.
Ugh gross. I find his obsession with young models gross
he looks like he had his lips injected
That is his tongue, and he is licking his upper lip, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that’s his tongue! lol
So I hate myself for knowing this but Candice Blackburn is a brunette/biracial. She is one of Juliette’s friends so I don’t think she was dating Leo.
Also it kind of ruins the publicity boost of dating him as a no name model if they confuse you with the ex!
I mean, it is all consensual so I will give him that. I just don’t think it speaks well of him. Like, does he have any capacity for actual human emotion? Does he never fall in love and appreciate someone’s unique personality? I don’t know that the other trajectory of a “hot” Hollywood star – marrying and then incessantly cheating and eventually divorcing – is better per se, but it does show people’s ability to love beyond their better judgement.
I don’t think it speaks well of him either. I work with 19 year olds all day (university) and I can’t imagine any of them having much to say that would interest a 40-something, and vice versa. I don’t care if they are “mature” for their age (but to that I say, “yeah, right”) — your life experiences are no where near those of someone in middle age.
That “dead in the eyes”/strung out looking FHM photo makes me sad. The fact that so many men think that look is sexy is depressing. And please don’t “not all men” me. Of course there are exceptions, but a huge magazine like this does extensive market research.
I try to see Leo for what he is, a dude that likes to date 20 something models. Now he is going after 19 year olds. This is where he is going to mess up and big. Dude, 26 is not that old for a woman.
Leo’s old enough to be these young models father. Consensual or not, legal or not, that’s just yucky. Given what I learned from yesterday’s post on how the modeling industry works and how young models are sent to parties and passed around, this is even more yucky. I guess Leo and his posse just calls up a modeling agency and tells them to send over the newest crop for his parties. Yuck…yuck…yuck…
This kid was born a year after Titanic came out. *Shudders*
*shivers*
I can’t see past the herp on his top lip in that photo.
pretty sure that’s his tongue…as in, he’s licking his upper lip and you can see the underside of the tongue.
look at the pics of him in the car – his upper lip is not that “plumped”.
Is he still going to be doing this when he is 60?
They keep getting younger and younger.. this is just creepy and gross.
And it says a lot about his mentality and level of maturity.
Maybe they are not dating and just in the same car or going to a party. Leo never seems someone happy for me. He is more interesting and clever tough Than Many actors regarding interviews
I find leo and his “pussy posse” disgusting. All the douche guys of Hollywood are sticking out like a sore thumb.
I used to think he was so stunning back in Gilbert Grape, Growing Pains days….even Romeo+Juliet days….but now…yeesh, he’s gross and nasty.
Well….at least he’s consistent? But 19 really is too young, I don’t care if it is LEO. And if she’s only 19 how did she get into the club (that’s a bit of a rhetorical question)?
Guys, come on. He’s not hurting or harassing anybody or messing with underage women.Am sure 90% of guys out there wouldn’t say no to such options and the women in question are not being forced and are attracted to the lifestyle, so superficiality on both sides.and with the way relationships have become so complicated these days, I can understand his stance. He seems to have problems opening up and trusting somebody, and seems to be protecting his emotions with young women where he knows will not be an emotional danger to him. I get that.
Both sides are having fun, having no commitments, are using each other and not tearing any families apart with their actions. Fair play to them.
It’s got to be exhausting to keep up this charade, for whatever reason. (If it’s true he’s hiding his sexuality, Lukas Haas has to be the most patient boyfriend on the planet.) Think about how many people have to know about this just to maintain the charade; it simply can’t sustain itself. Remember when Tina/Amy were hosting the Golden Globes and they made very pointed fun about Clooney’s role in “Gravity,” about how he’d rather die alone in space than be seen with someone his own age? Within a year, the confirmed bachelor was married to someone perceived as more appropriate. He read the tea leaves, but Leo does not. I used to really be a fan; as someone said upthread, he never seems happy, he never seems relaxed. He’s become so buried up his own ass, I fear a Depp-esque unraveling.
Wait, Leo was dating with a model who looked like Gal Gadot weeks ago, he’s already onto another target. Talk about moving fast, Leo.
Leo is so gross.
…
Seriously, read the Cameron Russell Instagram feed then come and re-read this story. Everything about the way Leo conducts himself is so grotesque to me right now. I feel so disturbed and livid after reading those confessionals.
I don’t for one second believe there has never been pressure applied to his revolving door of models by their agencies. He either knows and doesn’t care or participates in subtle ways. Just the fact that he is Leonardo DiCaprio applies undue pressure on a 19yr old unknown model.
There are some striking similarities between Leo and Harvey. Leo is in a position of power, and has the ability to lift a young girl’s career. Yes, it is consensual, but these girls are vulnerable. It just reeks of something…
