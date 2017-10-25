Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest hookup/girlfriend is a 19-year-old named Juliette

I try to only pay attention to Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends when they become “official.” Official in the sense of “bike-riding photo-op” or “publicly going on vacation together.” Those are the two most common indicators of Leo’s seriousness about any particular girlfriend: are there photos of them on a bikes or reports of them vacationing together? Then congrats, he has an official girlfriend.

Well, Leo has been single and mingling since his split with Nina Agdal two months after she turned 25 (I sh-t you not). That was in May. Leo spent the summer tearing through models like tissue paper – he repeated with Toni Garrn, there was a fling with 23-year-old BRUNETTE Lorena Rae, there was another brunette named Alina Baikova (who was 27, so you know it was not serious), there was a 20-year-old blonde named Candice Blackburn and probably a lot more. A few nights ago, there was a new girl, thankfully a blonde: 19-year-old Juliette Perkins. They went to a club in LA and left together. She was identified as Toni Garrn, but this is Juliette:

Leonardo DiCaprio continues to rekindle his relationship with former flame Toni Garrn https://t.co/B6CT9XNXDX — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 21, 2017

I can understand why photographers confused her with Toni Garrn. Because they look identical. Maybe that’s why Leo has started branching out to the occasional fling with brunettes – even he has a hard time telling the interchangeable blondes apart. I honestly believe he accidentally repeated with Toni because he completely forgot he dated her too. As for 19-year-old Juliette… all I’ll say is that I sincerely hope everyone involved within and around the P-ssy Posse/Wolf Pack is a legal and consenting adult. At 19, I would not have known what to do with a nearly 43-year-old man. Leo is so…ugh.

Meet Juliette Perkins, The Blonde Model Whose Been Rumored To Be Hanging With Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/0rLERt2OFu pic.twitter.com/lL0QyQ3sdu — FHM (@FHM) October 24, 2017