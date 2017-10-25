Dear Jeff Flake: Say the words ‘impeach Donald Trump’ or GTFO

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump spent all of Tuesday morning getting into a Twitter beef with Republican Sen. Bob Corker. Sen. Corker wasn’t playing either – Corker used the hashtag #AlertTheDaycareStaff, a throwback to when he said that he knows for a fact that the White House operates as an “adult daycare” for a tempermental and tantrum-prone emperor who can’t focus on anything besides Fox News. Corker also gave a series of interviews, excoriating Trump for being an unhinged bully, for bringing down the moral character of America, for being a f–king liar and more.

At first I thought the Trum v. Corker thing was just a stupid sideshow. Then it became the big political story of the day… until Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona announced he would not be seeking re-election, and gave a particularly pointed speech on the floor of the Senate.

You can read his full speech here. He talks about the indecency of the current political system, the destructive nature, the coarseness of the president. Flake was emotional and sad and angry, and I believe he was authentic – he’s gotten to that place where he “doesn’t recognize his own party,” and truly, if you’re a Republican who holds a handful of slightly moderate stances on a few issues, then you are not welcome in Trump’s Republican party.

Here is what wasn’t said by Flake or by Corker: we need to invoke the 25th Amendment, we need to impeach, we need to save the republic from this madman. There was no mention of the potential bravery of staying within a broken system and fixing it from within. There was no acknowledgement that Flake, Corker and their Republican cohorts were complicit in destroying the republic because they care more about cutting taxes for their billionaire donors. Speaking of, after Corker and Flake’s day of being mavericky, they both voted to end a major piece of consumer protection. That vote protects banks and financial institutions from being sued by the people they’re ripping off.

So, going forward, I don’t want to be force-fed stories of brave Republicans “standing up” to Donald Trump by announcing they will not be seeking re-election. That’s not brave. These a–holes are getting out while they can and moving on to higher paying work for their billionaire donors. I also don’t want to hear any more crap about how this Republican or that Republican is really “going after” Trump if they never mention the word “impeachment.” All of these a–holes – Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, all of them – voted for Trump, supported Trump and vote with Trump 95% of the time. Don’t give them a cookie for acknowledging what the majority of the country has known for two years or longer.

