Dear Jeff Flake: Say the words ‘impeach Donald Trump’ or GTFO

Donald Trump spent all of Tuesday morning getting into a Twitter beef with Republican Sen. Bob Corker. Sen. Corker wasn’t playing either – Corker used the hashtag #AlertTheDaycareStaff, a throwback to when he said that he knows for a fact that the White House operates as an “adult daycare” for a tempermental and tantrum-prone emperor who can’t focus on anything besides Fox News. Corker also gave a series of interviews, excoriating Trump for being an unhinged bully, for bringing down the moral character of America, for being a f–king liar and more.

At first I thought the Trum v. Corker thing was just a stupid sideshow. Then it became the big political story of the day… until Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona announced he would not be seeking re-election, and gave a particularly pointed speech on the floor of the Senate.

You can read his full speech here. He talks about the indecency of the current political system, the destructive nature, the coarseness of the president. Flake was emotional and sad and angry, and I believe he was authentic – he’s gotten to that place where he “doesn’t recognize his own party,” and truly, if you’re a Republican who holds a handful of slightly moderate stances on a few issues, then you are not welcome in Trump’s Republican party.

Here is what wasn’t said by Flake or by Corker: we need to invoke the 25th Amendment, we need to impeach, we need to save the republic from this madman. There was no mention of the potential bravery of staying within a broken system and fixing it from within. There was no acknowledgement that Flake, Corker and their Republican cohorts were complicit in destroying the republic because they care more about cutting taxes for their billionaire donors. Speaking of, after Corker and Flake’s day of being mavericky, they both voted to end a major piece of consumer protection. That vote protects banks and financial institutions from being sued by the people they’re ripping off.

So, going forward, I don’t want to be force-fed stories of brave Republicans “standing up” to Donald Trump by announcing they will not be seeking re-election. That’s not brave. These a–holes are getting out while they can and moving on to higher paying work for their billionaire donors. I also don’t want to hear any more crap about how this Republican or that Republican is really “going after” Trump if they never mention the word “impeachment.” All of these a–holes – Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, all of them – voted for Trump, supported Trump and vote with Trump 95% of the time. Don’t give them a cookie for acknowledging what the majority of the country has known for two years or longer.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

71 Responses to “Dear Jeff Flake: Say the words ‘impeach Donald Trump’ or GTFO”

  1. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Exactly.

    Reply
  2. Mermaid says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I know. Great speech but it would have been better if he ended it with: “I encourage my colleagues in the House of Representives to begin Impeachment proceedings so we as a nation can begin to move on and heal from this national nightmare. Or I beg the Cabinet to move forward on the 25th Amendment. Or at the very least, Trump needs to release his taxes. Or, why isn’t Trump moving forward on Russian sanctions.”

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 25, 2017 at 8:22 am

      Yes. I felt his emotion and I think any/all of your suggestions would have been a very fitting conclusion to his speech. Instead he chose to protect himself instead of the country he professes to love. Grr.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      October 25, 2017 at 9:06 am

      THISSSSSSSSS

      Reply
    • FLORC says:
      October 25, 2017 at 10:09 am

      I’m glad he didn’t end it with impeachment calls. That would have become the focus of a well worded speech. And I don’t think any of us want a president pence. Also, impeachment isn’t removal and it wouldn’t happen with the numbers holding seats. So why say it. It would be a pointless exercise.

      Instead, he’s calling out his own party in a super passive aggressive way to tug at their values. Something to spark some passion or shame. Idk… even if you can’t agree with republicans. Hate them or whatever. We can all unite that Trump is awful. Any step taken against him. Even self serving step. At least it’s a step.

      Reply
  3. Clare says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Yeah too little, too late, morons.

    You (YOU Corker) helped get us into this mess. You don’t get to wash your hands of it with a few snarky twitter posts.

    Reply
  4. ArchieGoodwin says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:41 am

    100%

    on that note, I am staying away from the news today. After the info about the DNC funding that dossier came out yesterday, facts we already knew from months ago, I am just sick reading the comments justifying trump.
    People really do believe him, believe HC should be in jail, believe everything he says.
    I am so scared that even when Mueller releases his findings, it won’t even matter.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      October 25, 2017 at 7:57 am

      I saw headlines about it, but didn’t bother to read the articles. Trumpsters will have handcuffs ready for Clinton because of this, but refuse to face the fact that Trump has been under investigation for months and should already be in handcuffs and prison jumpsuit. The things they say to justify Trump absolutely blow my mind

      Reply
      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        October 25, 2017 at 1:23 pm

        I’ve come to accept that the reason Trump voters still support him through thick and thin isn’t because they are confused, ignorant or even frustrated…..they support him because they are LIKE HIM.

        Spiteful, mean spirited, entitled, and completely lacking in empathy. At long last, they don’t have to conform to societal expectations and play nice or pretend to be decent. They can FINALLY just be plain evil and feel comfortable that the man at the top is just like them.

        Evil is now in fashion.

    • Esmom says:
      October 25, 2017 at 8:27 am

      I’m with you. Nothing matters. Last night I saw Judy Woodruff interview one GOP congressman and two conservative operatives about this whole Corker/Flake drama and they stood firm in putting party/ideology over country/civility and even subtly siding with Trump in his trashing of Flake. No cracks at all no matter how she tried to pry some acknowledgment that Trump was a menace/that the current state of affairs is unsustainable. I thought to myself, we are f&cked.

      Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      October 25, 2017 at 12:24 pm

      Didn’t the Republican Party originally fund the Trump/Russia dossier during the primaries? And then it was offered to the Democrats during the presidential election? I hope this comes out and it’s a sticking point. I don’t see this investigation going anywhere.

      Reply
  5. Maya says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:41 am

    If any republicans really care for their country, they will change their registration from republican to democrat and impeach then son of a b….

    Reply
  6. lightpurple says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Both vote GOP over USA consistently. Neither has called for removal even though they have the tools to start that removal. Instead, they are running away.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Exactly. You’re not brave

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:46 am

    This.

    I’m sorry, but I’m pretty much over all the accolades these two assh*les are getting for speaking up. Where was all this conviction BEFORE the election? It’s not like his personality was a well kept secret and he suddenly became an unhinged lunatic. Where was all this love of country and dedication to working together to make things right when he and the GOP point blank told Americans that their only goal was to obstruct everything Obama did?

    Screwing everything up and then f*cking off back to your home state because you lost control of the monster you created and you know you won’t survive the next election isn’t bravery, it is the most base kind of cowardice. He and Corker could become independents. They could become Democrats and change the power balance a little. Hell, they could just WORK with Democrats and admit that they were DEAD WRONG about 45 and about standing in the way of progress while Obama was in office.THAT would be brave.

    As usual, the you can do the absolute least as a white man and people want to award you.

    Reply
  9. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:50 am

    This morning on NPR Flake ruled out impeachment. That would hurt the Republican party as much as drump. Flake also said that Mercer/Koch puppet Pence was a very good friend.

    So while Flake criticized “those in the executive branch” (no mention of drump by name) he is in self preservation mode. Nothing especially brave in that. He will move on to a multi -million dollar job that will destroy our country in other ways in order to enrich himself.

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      October 25, 2017 at 7:59 am

      Once again putting GOP over USA.

      Reply
    • Who ARE these people? says:
      October 25, 2017 at 8:19 am

      Flake may want to run in 2020. He’s just positioning himself. He’ll spend his remaining months voting with his party while making a few speeches about “principles.” I guess there’ll be a book. This speech just gets people’s hopes up. McConnell was not impressed.

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      October 25, 2017 at 8:57 am

      I mean that’s a true patriot right there, no? Putting your party before your country?

      Anyone who still supported 45 after P*ssygate is disgusting at best. Too little too late. Or maybe they are all distracted because they misplaced their testicles over a year ago and can’t seem to locate them.

      Reply
      • whatWHAT? says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:30 am

        anyone who supported him after he mocked that disabled reporter is disgusting.

        that incident showed us what kind of person he is…he “punched back” by making fun of a person with a disability. because he only punches back at people who he sees as “weaker” than him.

        has he said word one about Eminem’s diss?

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        October 25, 2017 at 11:40 am

        I can’t keep the timeline straight but if that was before p*ssygate, then I agree.

        He’s not going to go near Eminem. I’m sure somewhere under that yellow mop there’s a lonely braincell rolling around telling him to not go there.

    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      October 25, 2017 at 9:29 am

      I cannot understand why they don’t 25A him. Several former republican congressmen on Maddow last night said it very plainly, and also stated many other former and active legislators are thinking in kind. tRump will hurt the GOP, has hurt them, is hurting them ( hahaha, insert Grumpy Cat “Good” meme).

      I am a dem, and certainly do not support their agenda, but why won’t they install the tool Pence? He isn’t going to create international instability, and he would very happily support their inhumane and inhuman legislation. It would be a win/win for those pigs.
      Eh. On second thought, let them keep tRump, burn their constituents and reap what they sow in the near future.

      To their constituents: Let them eat MAGA.

      Reply
  10. Ms. Lib says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Yes! Yes! Yes! Once again you hit the nail on the head with this article.

    Reply
  11. MMC says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:04 am

    The Trumo stuff is nothing new, it’s the under the radar legislation getting passed that concerns me more, ie the quick reference in this story.

    It’s legislation like this that highlights how much lobbyists run this country. How could anyone in their right mind think it is OK to take away the right for someone to sue when their bank ripped them off (keep those shareholders happy!)?! The whole reason chip cards and not much more secure old credit cards is the banking insurance opposed the extra step, required in Europe and Asia, because the expense to code would eat into profits. Yet they also were close in many states to getting legislation passed the bank would have no responsibility for fraud.

    There was an article recently in The NY Times about the NRA lobbyist in Florida (might have also been referenced here). She has written extensive legislation, and the power she has over the governor and legislators is amazing.

    Reply
  12. Eric says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I would still take GOPers like Flake, Corker, McCain, and Bush over destroyers like Emperor Zero, Bannon, and Roy Moore (if I was a republican).
    Wait til you see the absolute gems Bannon will have lined up when these Senators retire. Oh boy.
    Cmon Mueller! Not fast enough!

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 25, 2017 at 8:30 am

      Exactly. The GOP candidates being backed for those states’ primaries are extremist lunatics. Flake and Corker have played right into Bannon’s hands.

      Reply
      • Juls says:
        October 25, 2017 at 9:05 am

        Nailed it. The politicians here in TN are horrible. Our state legislature is a joke and the rest of the country laughs at how ignorant and backwards they are. Even our democrats (in TN, democrat=moderate republican) are useless. One Democrat in particular, that is rumored to possibly run for Corker’s seat, is a mayor that got re-elected last year while in the midst of a sex scandal involved a female aide. I laugh to keep from crying.

    • Indiana Joanna says:
      October 25, 2017 at 9:06 am

      Yes, it’s terrifying. Bloodsucking Bannon is crowing victory, crediting himself for accomplishing what he claims has been his brilliant plan all along. We could very well get something much worse after Flake and Corker leave.

      Reply
  13. Taxi says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Sane Republicans need to stay in office to prevent Trump-ites from increasing their
    congressional numbers. If Flake et al leave, their replacements are likely to be terrible. Don’t they owe it to their constituents & citizenry of the USA to do everything possible to stick around & do damage control from the incumbent fool?

    Reply
  14. robyn says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:24 am

    As far as I know, Flake did NOT vote for Trump so I give him credit for that and for speaking his mind about the hideous/dangerous era of Trump. Trump is nothing without his supporters and he still has a lot of them. They love Trump for what he is … a fake patriot racist-baiting bully, low in intellect and high on ego. I can only hope the slow moving Mueller investigation nails Trump before much more damage is done. Perhaps then the Bannon types and the white “nationalists” will crawl back under their rocks.

    Reply
  15. IlsaLund says:
    October 25, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Kaiser you are so correct. The media celebrates these asshats while The country burns down. They’ve not shown any encourage by giving shallow speeches or tweets denouncing Trump. They all continue to vote the party line. Party and billionaire tax cuts over the safety and saving of the Republic.

    I just can’t anymore. And now that the heat is on Trump for his failures in Niger and attacks on Gold Star families, the narrative conveniently turns to the DNC funding the golden shower dossier and new Congressional investigations into Hillary Clinton. WTF????

    Reply
  16. hmmm says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Talk is cheap. Flake and Corker are as common as Drumpf, debasing and dehumanising America with their complicit votes. They could have crossed the floor to become D or become Independents. They continue to align themselves with hatred- they just want it to be quiet, civil hatred.

    Reply
    • Ally says:
      October 25, 2017 at 10:26 am

      Exactly! Trump got himself elected as a right-wing old-fart TV watcher who expressed in his fourth grade vocabulary what these guys had been implying/dogwhistling for years. In fact, Trump thinks he’s super smart for picking up on the subtext and saying the quiet part out loud.

      It’s the substance that stinks, not the style. None of these things will be better for humanity when Mike Pence is doing them with greater decorum, bigger words and a smile on his face.

      But be ready for the media to try it on. They are after all currently fêting George W. Bush, responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands and the wave of extremism sweeping the world, as a member of the “resistance”.

      Reply
  17. Ozogirl says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:26 am

    That is a load of BS. This would be the ideal time to STAY in office if he truly feels the nation and his party are going in a bad direction. Isn’t that the point of being a public servant?

    Reply
  18. Ally says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Bless you for that headline and for citing their 90%+ voting record with Trump. Better analysis than MSNBC.

    Corporate media’s kneejerk impulse to cover what people say rather than what they do is a huge problem.

    Reply
  19. Jerusha says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Seth Meyers gave Flake a verrrrry slow clap.
    http://grabien.com/file.php?id=276851

    Reply
  20. Ann says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Good riddance. Arizona has had the same issues my whole life and we have 2 enablers representing us. I’m proud of McCain for coming through on healthcare but both of them can GTFO. Too little, too late. I would love to see Raul Grijalva run but even if he did I don’t think he’d win. Until Phoenix flips blue we’ll probably keep electing twits like Flake.

    Reply
  21. xena says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I suppose an impeachment, if started needs to be waterproof and that’s not the case at the moment? The Republicans are insecure about the right moment? The senators will stay until 2018, will the vote against Trump from now on? I am trying to figure out why its good that they are leaving their posts to hardliners. Are they now free to vote against the party? Does that mean, Trump is surprisingly more powerful due to his extreme right base supporters who basically go bonkers than we all want to see?

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      October 25, 2017 at 10:28 am

      We can get rid of one Republican Senate seat by electing Doug Jones(D-AL). Right now Jones and crazed HomophobicMisogynistRacistGriftingthiefFakeChristianAllAroundBadPerson Roy Moore are tied in the polls. I don’t care whether you live in Alabama or Massachusetts or Oregon or Hawaii, Moore is bad news, the personification of your worst dreams. Ted Cruz just endorsed Moore-that should tell you something. Please look at their records and send support to @GDouglasJones if you can. You know the Mercers and other evil people will be funding Moore.

      Reply
  22. poppy says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:13 am

    haha. this has nothing to do with trump and everything to do with the ugly skeletons in his closet.
    lots of these hypocrites won’t run again. and hell yes DRAG trump on your way out
    GOOD RIDDANCE

    Reply
  23. Meredith says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Am I the only one who thinks impeachment is a horrible idea? At least with Trump as President, we know he can’t get anything done.

    https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/10/23/the-danger-of-president-pence

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      October 25, 2017 at 1:01 pm

      I read that article – scary to think that an impeachment could get the US from the frying pan into the fire with Pence. I’ve become so paranoid about what’s going on south of the border (I’m Canadian) that I actually think the GOP is deliberately using Trump as a foil so that if and when he’s impeached, Pence et al will look like God-sends. *Reaches for Bailey’s to pour on breakfast cereal*

      Reply
  24. BLewis says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:36 am

    These Republicans who made speeches against Drumpf are 9 fucking months too late and dont mean a word of it. Flake is a POS just like all the rest, because after his speech he then turned around and voted to strip Medicaid of the power to ban nursing homes from forcing elderly dementia patients to sign away their right to sue in favor of binding arbitration and to repeal CFPB arbitration rule…basically repeal anything that gives the American people a chance to hold them accountable. It doesn’t take integrity to make a grand speech full of meaningless cliches, it takes integrity to put those words into actions. They are part of a party that could careless about governing and people but rather serving their own interests.

    Reply
  25. Cranberry says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Has anyone seen the commercial billionaire Tom Steyer has put out calling for the impeachment of Trump?
    He has a website that people can sign a petition:

    https://www.needtoimpeach.com/

    Reply
    • Gina says:
      October 25, 2017 at 11:07 am

      I did! I signed his petition. I was blown away by the commercial.

      I know there is fear about a Pence Presidency which I get BUT he’s not mentally unstable like Moron. He’s not on Twitter and watching TV all day. At least if he was President all his actions would be under the microscope. Right now he’s working away behind the scenes while the Moron and Chief distracts.

      What I’m really getting tired of is the media completely falling for the “chase the drama of the Moron and his Twitter use”. When he says one thing, everyone should be looking in the other direction. He uses Twitter to distract people and the Media falls for it again and again.

      Reply
  26. Tinkerbell says:
    October 25, 2017 at 10:59 am

    I’m from AZ and I think Flake is probably an actual, for real, nice guy. I know two of his cousins who were raised on the ranch with him and they are bright, humble and good. Also conservative…so if you can’t stand all conservatives…probably not your guy. He was in charge of the Goldwater Institute before becoming a politician and follows a Barry Goldwater type of conservatism. I met Barry Goldwater in a journalism class years ago. I asked him questions about how he had backed a Democrat in a certain election…he was so cool…liked hard questions without getting his panties in a wad like Trump does. A republican who was nothing like Trump. Most republicans I know in AZ are mad at Flake (and McCain) for speaking out against Trump. This includes, I’m sure, many of their friends, so maybe a little braver than you think. I wanted to work on Flake’s reelection campaign, but really couldn’t see how he could get elected. Also, even though I loathe that Trump is President, I don’t really want to see him impeached. I think it would be very destabilizing for our country right now. I just wish he’d shut up and quit tweeting while we get through the next three years.

    Reply
    • Gina says:
      October 25, 2017 at 11:10 am

      Thanks for sharing. I was curious to know what the home state thinks of Flake. I’m -sadly – not surprised to hear they are for Trump. What I still don’t get about his supports are why are they still following him? He hasn’t done anything to help them, only hurt them and they still blindly support him.

      Reply
    • someone says:
      October 25, 2017 at 11:38 am

      “I just wish he’d shut up and quit tweeting while we get through the next three years.”

      This times 1000

      Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      October 25, 2017 at 12:01 pm

      @Tinkerbell, I’m not from Arizona and I disagree with Flake’s politics almost 100%, but I saw him give an interview a few months ago and he struck me as a very honorable guy, and it pains me think that people like him can’t survive our political system, especially now when we need all of them we can get.

      He told a story about helping his friend and AZ colleague Gabby Giffords during a state of the union speech – and getting hate for it. This is a woman who had been shot in the head and was still having issues standing and walking, so he helped her to her feet when she wanted to stand and applaud with other Democrats during the speech. Some of his fellow Republicans thought he was a traitor for standing next to her to keep her from falling. I realized then if basic human decency isn’t more important than party loyalty, our country is in serious trouble.

      Reply
  27. someone says:
    October 25, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Piers Morgan wrote an interesting commentary today about why Trump is likely to win reelection. If that doesn’t scare you nothing will! Check it out:
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5016619/PIERS-MORGAN-Scream-snowflakes-Trump-win-again.html

    If you doubt how many still support Trump despite everything read thru the comments afterwards – or the comments on any Trump story in the Daily Mail. The majority support Trump.

    SCARY!!!

    Reply
  28. Skippy says:
    October 25, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Those two are leaving, powerless and almost gone. The rest of the GOP Senate and all of the GOP House are silent. Afraid to offend Trump’s base as it could be their own. There is no opposition. No strong Democrat or Independent person.
    I still see dead horse rider Hillary on her book selling tour. I swear I think she will try to run again in 2020.

    Reply

