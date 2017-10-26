Anna Faris was drunk on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, right?

Anna Faris is promoting her new memoir, Unqualified, in which she gets extremely candid. Yesterday we covered the story that she was wooed by Chris Pratt on set while she was married to her first husband, Ben Indra, and had been with him for eight years. Faris admitted that she broke up with Indra over the phone in order to sleep with Pratt. Apparently that wasn’t “cheating” because she held off on the sex. She also wrote that if she hadn’t met Pratt she would not have left Indra because “Chris was my cattle prod” to leave the marriage. It sounded incredibly self-centered, but as many of you pointed out in the comments at least she was honest about it.
Another story that is getting headlines from Anna’s book is the fact that Jennifer Lawrence apologized to her for the tabloid rumor that she was sleeping with Pratt while they were filming Passengers, which was of course untrue. Anna wrote that “Jennifer and I are really friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn’t need to be, because she hadn’t done anything wrong. She’s awesome, but of course it’s hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you, even if it’s patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool.” E, tu Anna?
Now Anna has a new boyfriend, a 47 year-old cinematographer. As I mentioned yesterday I wonder if the story she shared in her book about needing someone to show her the way out of a relationship is her MO and if it applies to her current situation. Like maybe Chris isn’t the one who was cheating.
Anyway this is all preface to the story that Anna appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week and was slurring her words. She didn’t seem completely wasted, just mid-level drunk. She made funny faces, was slumped over at times and it took a while for her to find her words. I’ve heard rumors for some time that she has a drinking problem. I used to be a daily drinker (15 months sober now) and I can relate to her here. Like it’s sad but it’s not surprising. When you’re used to being half blotto by a certain hour it can seem impossible to hold off getting started when you’re supposed to show up sober-ish for something. I would often not go out at night just so I could stay at home and drink. Plus I would convince myself, when I did go out, that it was fine because I was sociable and funny. I was fooling myself and everyone knew.
Here’s that clip and just watch it with the sound off if you’re in a place where you don’t have headphones and can’t play sound. You’ll see what I mean. At 4:04 it gets weird when she asks Colbert if she can look at his question cards. After that she pulls it together a bit and is funny. She mostly talks about her relationship advice podcast and the kinds of guys you should avoid. If Gwyneth Paltrow can give health advice I guess Anna Faris can be a relationship expert.
To be fair to Anna, I saw a segment of her appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers, which aired Tuesday night. She seemed much more sober and coherent there, although that bar is set low.
photos credit: Backgrid and WENN
Maybe she’s on mood altering medication?Antidepressants?
Antidepressants wouldn’t make you slur your words. Now, if she is taking something like Xanax and drinking that’s a different story.
Kind of presumptuous and catty for everyone to jump to alcohol/drugs.
She looks nervous and exactly like someone with social anxiety. She’s not slurring her words or not making eye contact. Her posture or lack of is so hunched like she’s trying to close in on herself. Looks like anxiety and a bad case of nerves.
Also she had to point blank answer:
“What do you know about relationships?”
Imagine having to answer that?
And Colbert isn’t the best at making his guests feel comfortable. Especially those he’s not interested in.
Whoopsy Daisy, what makes you say that about Colbert? And how can you tell which guests he is and isn’t interested in? Genuine questions, no snark intended.
It could be social anxiety, but it seems a little far fetched for it to strike at this stage in her life and career. Considering she’s been an actress for going on 20 years and I’m sure has done a ton of interviews, you’d think she’d be more at ease and used to this by now.
I mean, let’s give her some credit here: she is extremely established in the business, and not only does she have a podcast where SHE is an interviewer, but she literally has a book coming out titled ‘UNQUALIFIED’ where she gives relationship advice… I don’t understand how you think a question like the one you referenced would blindside her or throw her off? It’s likely that it was an approved topic to set her up with a “OH! me?! I’m DEFINITELY NOT qualified – buy my book to find out why and read about all my examples!”
She is definitely not sober here. It might have been presumptuous if there hadn’t been rumors following her around for a few years added with on-set behavior that backs the claims up.
No one is ‘jumping’ to conclusions based off this one video. There’s many others like this, most worse, and extremely strong rumours about her alchoholism abound.
She has a podcast where she gives relationship advice. That shouldn’t be a hard or unexpected question for her.
To me, it seems like she IS very nervous about this interview, and feeling a little sheepish having to sell this relationship advice book amidst the break-up of her marriage, so she likely lubricated a bit before the show. The whole thing makes me cringe for her.
She was very awkward, but I don’t see how anyone can watch that and say definitively that she was drunk.
What words specifically did she slur? I don’t hear any slurring. Just a lot of awkward reactions and laughing.
It’s been years since I’ve seen her speak and thought she sounded fully sober. The Colbert appearance wasn’t even that bad, sometimes on red carpets she slurs so heavily it seems like she’s just a drink or two away from blacking out And her podcast is just a mess.
I think she has a really major problem. There were a lot of rumours last year that her drinking was causing massive issues on the set of her TV show. When you get to the point that you’re not functioning at work, things are bad.
I know people here don’t like Pratt, and I’m not exactly a fan either, but I think he’s a much more stable person, and I think he’s been protecting and covering for her for a while. I wouldn’t be surprised if she becomes a much more public mess now he’s out of the picture.
I remeber when they were splitting it was rumored her alcoholism played a part in the marriage ending
And her show is all about recovering addicts! That must be odd AF. Surprised Janey hasn’t sat her down and laid it all out for her- I can’t imagine her suffering drunk fools gladly.
She looks like an elderly baby.
Jesus Christ! lol. That’s my time. I need to get off the internet.
“Elderly baby” cracked me up.
I feel bad for laughing as hard as I did at this.
I can’t shade someone who’s an alcoholic, it’s a devastating, insidious disease. I don’t know if she is truly an addict or if she’s just drinking for “liquid courage.” That’s how this strikes me — I’ve always gotten an insecure vibe from her — but one appearance on a show clearly isn’t the whole picture.
I am appalled at how she handled her break up from her first husband, though. That was sh^tty and cowardly.
Yea but for her liquid courage is kinda dangerous. There’s no halfway for an alcoholic.
I’m hoping she gets some help. If not for herself than Jack.
I’ve seen drunker people on late night – but I def think there’s a buzz and nervousness….I feel like Stephen managed to control things so it wasn’t a total disaster.
Congrats on your sobriety!!
As for Anna Faris, she’s annoying and actually probably not a good person, and I don’t understand why people would be interested in buying her memoir. Live an amazing life first, then write the damn memoir.
First of all, congratulations Celebitchy for knowing you may have had a problem and addressing it. it takes incredible strength and I’m proud of you.
As I said yesterday, even if she didn’t have sex with Chris, she clearly had an emotional affair with him. I’ve known many people who have either had an emotional affair or were the wronged party. More times then not the damage is so bad that it’s not fixable. I really think she needs to stop right now. She’s not looking good and she’s sounding even worse.
This is painful to watch. I’ve seen many episodes of Mom. She is not at her best and I hope she gets to a better place AKA sober very soon.
Celebitchy, has anyone reached out to Ben Indra to see what he thinks of all of this?
I am wondering what happened exactly to make Topher Grace comment about him like that. I had read a more direct excerpt a few weeks ago about that on set visit. Apparently Ben, Anna, Topher and other castmates went out one night. Anna came home early but everyone else, including Ben, went to a club. Anna wrote that she didn’t know what happened there but her husband didn’t get come back until 7 am.
What happen with her face ? :-O
I don’t quit get her appeal,nothing wrong with her but to me she’s just meh.She did appear rather inebriated with Colbert.And you make a good point about Anna that her thing /pattern seems to be having one man lined up before leaving the other one-vicious cycle that doesn’t end unless and until you are happy with yourself.Before divorcing my first husband I had to get real with myself and make sure I would be okay as a single person,when I found out I was cool with just being me I knew I was ready to go.Thank you Celebitchy for talking of your drinking and sobriety, I am at the place now where I too am done drinking because I don’t like who I am or how I feel after ,you are very courageous and inspiring to me.
Congrats to you!!! After finally being able to leave an abusive relationship I decided to date myself for a year, for the same reason you stated. I spoiled myself with spas, massages, went to movies I wanted to see, had the time to go back to school, and the sex had never been better haha… Almost a year to the day later I found who is now my husband
Oh yeah, she’s definitely not sober. I think a mistake a lot of people make (god knows I have) is to have a drink to “loosen up” or relax before something-the combination of alcohol and nerves isn’t a good one.
Does she have anxiety problems? I can feel that. I do. And im also unsociable. Sometimes in a quest to seem like a nice person, even with my friends, i would tend to overact with the faces, loud talking and telling bad jokes. It manifests in different ways for different people. I guess it doesn’t help if she has alcohol issues.
I feel you, Bucketbot. Especially larger groups of new faces at parties, work etc. makes me feel like I need to be a different person. Thankfully I’m not so fond of drinking, because that does remove anxiety. Perhaps that’s how it started for Anna.
she’s a mess.
in the forward that chris wrote for her book, he eluded to the break up having happened after he was asked to write it. he says “sooo much” has happened since then, but goes on to say that he’s writing it because he said he would.
i know people dislike him for many reasons, but i really believe he’s done his best in this situation and she’s just a disaster.
I agree. People have tried to pin this on him, but she’s a mess and the rumors surrounding her alcoholism have been around for a while. She has even slurred her words on a podcast (can’t remember if it was hers or if she was a guest on someone else’s) so this isn’t new. Dealing with somebody like that is exhausting and unfair especially when there’s a child involved. If you don’t get it together for your child, you never will.
She really doesn’t give me a good vibe and she looks awful in those screencaps. Comedic actors shouldn’t get botox and fillers. She tries to be expressive but her new face is not cooperating. Idk, overall she gives a very sad image. She’s at a good time to stop and get help if she needs it.
all of these things, along with quickly dating after the announcement she and chris made… something that mimics what happened in her first marriage….. it just points to her. the only thing on chris are rumors of cheating with jlaw (which are clearly false) and the fact that people here just seem to dislike him. i really think she nuked this marriage and chris has been very respectful and kind about it all.
She has to be drinking to be rocking that nineties middle-schooler hairdo. Ugh I hate it. But I like Anna and I think she’s very funny. Hope she gets it together and wish her the best.
ha ha ha. I hate that hair too. Get rid of the bangs already.
Yes! For the love of god, get your hair out of your eyes!!
Her style reminds me of the Spice Girls back in the day. Except preppier, and they were 20 years old. 🙄
Maybe from watching other interviews like Norton, I’ve seen more incoherent guests. Although she does seem nervous.
I’ve always felt she was someone who feigned being off in interviews because she thinks it is funny. I don’t think she is drunk, I think she wants to seem off due to the awkwardness of the book and her own relationship issues.
Congratulations on 15 months sober, CB. It’s a daily struggle, any form of addiction. I work through food/eating issues every day.
As for Anna, I have no words to waste on her. Cruel woman, abusive to animals, cheats on her husband (emotionally is worse, IMO), uses Chris to escape a marriage, a coward.
Ok, I had some words after all.
I hope she gets it together because I like Anna Faris a lot. But I get mega Brittany Murphy vibes from her.
Yes!! Like she’s all over the place and always fake happy. Not genuine happy. Big smiles, fake laugh, overly joyful but nothing behind the eyes. I feel like her good mood and happiness is just a front. Her face always looks tired and haggard. She’s also aging super fast. She looks really old in that first screencap and she’s not really old.
She seems sober, she didn’t slur her words at all. She is just a bit awkward but that is part of her brand. I thought the interview was funny.
Am I the only one that doesn’t think she is drunk/tipsy?
She just seemed a little nervous
I watched her interview, and at the time thought she seemed very insecure and uncomfortable. Maybe also intimidated by Colbert, although he really did try to work with her. It was not great television, but not every interview can hit it out of the park! I wondered how it felt to be promoting the book, and have Chris Pratt’s name on the cover as well.
That was awkward. Also, she kept touching his arm. It felt like I was witnessing a bad date.
Celebitchy, my parents were both alcoholics. I just want to congratulate you SO much on your 15 months of sobriety. I wish you all the best. <3 . (And I love your site.)
She sounds like she either had been drinking or worse, mixing antianxiety meds with alcohol.
There have been rumors about her drinking for a while. I hope she gets the help she needs.
That chick is a hot mess. Can someone please explain to me why she’s such a thing? IMO she’s not interesting, she’s not cute, I don’t find her to be funny. Meh.
Thank you for your story, Celebitchy. I am in a bad place now and I can totally relate to what you said. Like, I am after work now and all I think about is opening this bottle of red wine that I carry in my bag.
Magda if you need help quitting or deciding to quit, go to SmartRecovery.org and fill out some of the worksheets. AA is also a great resource. http://www.smartrecovery.org/resources/toolchest.htm
(Magda, I feel you)
she looks super skinny in her legs in that last picture, the divorce diet is hard on someone who is already really tiny.
she’ll always be the girl fron the Blaire witch project to me
Anna wasn’t in The Blair Witch project tho. She was in the Scary Movie franchise that made fun of the Blair Witch Project and other horror movies….
She doesnt seem drunk to me.
To me, she looks like someone who just had a bad phone conversation, and was crying. She looks like she’s trying to stay focused on the interview but has other things on her mind.
I agree, she’s on something here. If you have had a drinking problem (congrats on your sobriety C.!!) you see the telltale signs, immediately. If you haven’t had one, it’s easy to miss or pass it off as nerves, but the rest of us see it for what it is: a drinking problem.
If you watch her entrance, she stumbles behind his desk, just trying to make it to her seat, he has to redirect her, then seems to say “Well okay, whatever way you want to get there, drunk lady” Then the awkward long pauses while she’s looking at her hands and trying to get words out, then partial slurring of some words. I agree, she does seem to try to pull herself together, halfway through, but you can tell she’s consciously trying. It’s like saying to herself: “Uh oh, my drinking is showing.” I agree with others that she could also be on some kind of pills (Xanax, Vicodin) also, but seems like alcohol too.
She doesn’t seem sober, but the interview wasn’t as embarrassing as I thought it would be. She didn’t swear or take her top off or anything — just flirted weirdly. I guess I was expecting worse, considering. She still seems more normal than Donald Trump on a good day.
Hmm. Flushed face, stiff, slightly glassy stare, slumps in her chair, sits down weirdly. Grins madly, grimaces, giggles, fiddles, clearly has problems concentrating. Sorry people, she’s rat arsed.
Congrats on 15 months sober!!!
