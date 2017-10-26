Ivanka Trump is really terrible at knowing how to use words, huh?

There is a grand tradition within the Republican Party with regards to allowing women to speak. Republicans allow a select few women to speak and publicly represent their party, but only if they speak like malfunctioning fem-bots. The most classic example of this is probably Sarah Palin, who never met a word salad she couldn’t shoot from a helicopter. Ivanka Trump follows in this grand tradition, but in Ivanka’s case, it’s even funnier than Palin for some reason. Like, Palin speaks like someone barely educated and barely literate. Ivanka is genuinely well-educated, and she speaks in the fascistic baby-whisper that’s meant to sound soothing, feminine, docile and yet “smart.” Ivanka desperately wants to impress people as easily as she impresses her father. Her father seems flat-out enchanted with her whenever she manages to get two sentences out without collapsing in a puddle of farts. Other people hold Ivanka to higher standards than that though.
All of which to say… Ivanka learned a lot of words with her fancy education, but she doesn’t know what many of those words mean. She didn’t know what the word “complicit” meant. She didn’t know the proper usage of “otherwise” and she ended up throwing shade at a baby:
who could forget her infamous "otherwise" tweet? pic.twitter.com/XANxpJNQxM
— eve6(66) (@evepeyser) October 24, 2017
So we have something new from Ivanka – she doesn’t understand how to use the words “relative” and “albeit.”
a running list of words Ivanka Trump doesn't know how to use: relative, albeit pic.twitter.com/IHg2xFcI1E
— eve6(66) (@evepeyser) October 24, 2017
This is symptomatic of something I noticed about Ivanka months ago: she views herself as some kind of corporate baby-whisperer, and she speaks in that kind of nonsensical corporate double-speak language that doesn’t actually make any sense. She writes that way too, obviously. Or she’s just a malfunctioning fembot, who knows? Albeit relative synergy causation fascist complicity juxtapositioning an otherwise brilliant drop-by.
what does Ivanka think "juxtaposition" means? pic.twitter.com/MhGikQVXQJ
— eve6(66) (@evepeyser) October 24, 2017
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
A two cent intellect using five dollar words always leads to babble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Empty barrel.
In Trump world, a degree is a thing you purchase to impress other people. You don’t enroll in school to actually learn stuff! That’s for the annoying middle class, not to be confused with Trump’s uneducated base.
None of the Trumps have any depth. It makes me sad and mad, what a waste. And, oh Lord I so desperately want them to go to jail or exile themselves in shame and humiliation, whichever is applicable. Can’t happen a second too soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whats the saying:
The apple does not fall far from the tree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The turd doesn’t fall far from the asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone remember that skit on “In Living Color?” (I’m really aging myself)
Damon Wayans played a drunk who used 10 dollar words in a completely inaccurate context, to hilarious effect.
Unfortunately, daughter- wife and daddy dearest aren’t on a comedy skit show. This sh_t is actually real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yaaaaaaaaasss! The profligration of his inflammation was adversley intimidating the rectification of the anticipation for the geriatric explanation, excuse me, I mean education.
My friends and I can crack ourselves up with this 25 years later
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Try not to speak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really does speak so nonsensically. She speaks like an algorithm of how to be a human being, with all the misuse of words and lack of understanding of sentence structure and nuance.
And she speaks like a bot. Even when she spoke about her post-partum depression it was all about how she was no longer an extremely dynamic person (brag, brag, brag). She made no mention of being worried that she possibly couldn’t effectively bond with her newborn. No human feelings or understanding of human feelings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You made some great points.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Although I’d add she’s not just trying to sound human, she’s trying to sound like what she thinks is a human with business acumen (not that she could use the word correctly). And it’s not surprising that she lacks basic humanity…wonder where she gets that from?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
You said it better. It is like she’s trying to figure out how to be a relatable human being worthy of empathy. She always gets it wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you look at her father and mother, it’s just not possible that she was as great as everyone says she is/thought she was. Two things probably help(ed) her shine:
1 – People were probably comparing her to her awful father. So, the bar is set incredibly low.
2 – She is one of those people that tries to be non-controversial and only has “safe” opinions. This was always clear to me in interviews and then there was an expose on her and Jared where guests at a dinner party confirmed this about them. They [Ivanka and Jared] only made small talk and commented on bland subjects.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a shame her Word-of-the-Day calendar doesn’t include a sample sentence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she is ‘worried’ about bonding with her kids since she raced back to work 1 week after having them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apologies for being so graphic, but my uterus was still bleeding 1week postpartum. All I wanted to do was just try to figure out how to make the pain in my engorged breasts go away, not pass out when the kid was latching on and just sleep, sleep, sleep. Who are those super humans ready to conquer the world one week after? Is it even human? There is no room for any weakness in her life. Jesus, no money in the world would ever make me envy her and those of her ilk.
Her word salads give me indigestion. And English is not even my mother tongue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Russians need to push some updates and reboot her system.
But seriously, considering who her father is, it’s totally unsurprising that she turned out like this. The good news is that she didn’t become a heroin addict and overdose in the basement at Trump tower. The bad news is she’s clearly the walking wounded. Very damaged and probably not getting any kind of help for herself. I wonder how many breakdowns she’s had that never became public knowledge?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her f*cking moron of a father’s base would never know the difference because they are most uneducated, uninformed and ignorant humans (I’d like to see birth certificates) that walk (upright) the face of the earth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser, you are so damn funny!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second that! Keeping up with the Trumps is made a little less painful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this post is f*cking incredible. She never met a word salad she couldn’t shoot from a helicopter + puddle of farts both had me dying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s good to sometimes manically laugh while we are simultaneously crying into our coffee (or harder…..). We gotta have the breaks. There is a fb (?) thing going around where you can push Trump off a cliff. It’s the immature & small stuff sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://www.pushtrumpoffacliffagain.com/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree 1,000,000%, absolute genius.
That phrase describes Palin better than any article, book, documentary that i’ve ever seen about her.
Please keep them coming Kaiser!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her daddy reminded us that he was very intelligent because he went to an Ivy League college. Ivanka went to one too, and they prove daily that not everyone who goes is a genius.
I hope her tweet didn’t hurt liddle Lukes feelings
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I enjoyed this post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
maybe it is because her education and grades were bought and paid for and she is an illiterate idiot – just like her father and her brothers!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so funny too. There’s a clip of them all on the Howard stern show saying how smart they were bc of their college, so Howard asked them to multiply and none of them could get it right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, Ivanka. Here’s those difficult words in a sentence for you, so you can learn them:
Ivanka has an intellect relative to a potted plant.
Ivanka pretends to be a good influence on her daddy, albeit nobody realm believes her.
Ivanka is in the white house because her daddy is president; otherwise she’d still be stealing shoe designs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Priceless!!! You should tweet these …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does any body know what words she meant in each example given?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
otherwise = all around
on a relative basis = relatively short
albeit = on the other hand
I can’t attempt to translate juxtaposition since I can’t see enough of the sentence to know what she’s talking about, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a longer quote last night and *I think* she meant she felt so crappy after pregnancy that it was an odd juxtaposition with how she felt great during.
I think. I don’t speak fembot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In a CBS News interview, she was asked about “complicit.” She answered:
“If being complicit is wanting to, is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit. I don’t know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing. So I hope to make a positive impact. I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Babble babble babble (throws in smart word) babble babble.
“ I peed on the little stick and found out I was complicit”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really never had a chance. She has believed her own hype since pops put her on the reality show. She has his blood and she is an idiot. Beauty does come from within. If she were a totally random woman on the street, she may be seen as attractive. When I look at her, all I see is evil, a word that is commonplace since these people took over our country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I look at her I see a LOT of plastic surgery. I think she think she looks better than she does, if that makes sense. She preens and poses as if she thinks she’s a real babe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She truly is Ivanka Braun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, what happened to Ms. Corporate America, who worked long hours? All I see her doing these days are a ton of photo-ops with her kids at all times of the day showing what a great mommy she is for daddy’s base and doing lots of fashion photo-ops heading to and from the office or elsewhere, exercising with hubby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And they lap it up and defend her passionately. Point out anything she does wrong and they shriek: “JEALOUS!” Yet nothing about Princess Nagini could inspire jealousy in anyone with a brain or ethics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember, she’s a hard-nosed businesswoman working 16-hour days until she’s a dedicated SAHM trying to appeal to conservatives. She’s a hugely-involved shoe designer until she gets sued and denies input. She’s a WH advisor until she’s “trying to stay out of politics”. She’s a moderating influence until she’s not. She’s an independent high-flying real estate mogul until the DA threatens felony charges over a failed project and she goes crying to Daddy to bribe her way out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That describes our Grifter Barbie in a nutshell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has Jared brought peace to the Middle East yet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I work with well-educated people and as a language lover (and linguist) it drives me bonkers that they can’t just speak like normal people. They simply have to use bigly words at all costs and half the time it doesn’t make any sense, especially because Germans tend to – in certain fields – mix English and German to the point where none of it makes any sense.
My English isn’t perfect but at least when I speak German, all is well. This woman is ridiculous and I don’t believe for a second that she’s ever felt the need to pick up a dictionary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I look at it this way: use of higher level vocabulary is a sign of education, but effective communication is a sign of *intelligence.* You have to be able to recognize your audience and properly convey your meaning. Sometimes that means putting the thesaurus down and saying the house is “really big” instead of elephantine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO Oh my god, the thesaurus. It can be a great tool but my god, do not every use words you’ve never heard/used before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Veronica—so right! Tweak that to “proper” use of higher level vocabulary…and I’m with you. I’m not sure what to call hideously improper use of higher level vocabulary, but for her case the best word seems to be “revealing.” At least her dad, despite his inability to spell (or spell check, or get an editor), seems to stay in his lane when it comes to verbalizing his amazing, so huge, winning, big words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is possible to have a great vocabulary without bring formally well educated. My mother left school at 14. That was the way it was in her family. But she was intelligent, articulate, marvellous at crossword and scrabble, and would have loathed and detested trump and all his works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Annetommy – Then she was educated, just not in an official classroom. Education is more than overpriced credits, despite what the college industry wants us to think, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
English is your second language? Well holy Hannah – you’re doing alright.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You people need to stop! She’s architecting communication stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh God, yes. Who could forget Ivanka trying to make architect a verb? Good times!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Problem is, when I typed that “word,” it wasn’t redlined as misspelled. I fear she may have succeeded. I’m such an annoying purist, that I correct people when they use “impact” as a verb. It may be in Webster’s now, but it will NEVER be suitable for conversation with me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know this & I hate to be *that* person, but, just for the record, architect can technically be used as a verb.
your larger point stands, though. & it’s all very amusing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s only a verb in computing or actual architecture, so she is wrong in her use.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems like Eric Matthews when he got his word of the day calendar on an episode of Boy Meets World
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree that both Kaiser and Eve? are hilarious!
I saw a tweet from TeaPain about how ignorant the trumps are:
“When Mueller sits Dotard down for an interview, EZ-D will say “I don’t recall.” Mueller will remind Emperor Zero that he claimed to have “one of the best memories.”"
😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And then Bigly D will yell, “I did not say that!”
And when Mueller plays the video for him, Bigly D will yell “That’s fake news!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let us not forget about ‘architecting’ her word salads
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“whenever she manages to get two sentences out without collapsing in a puddle of farts.”
I just laughed out loud on the train. But honestly, whenever I see that picture of her in that pink beribboned dress at the G20 summit, the look on her face just screams to me: “I just farted and Putin and Merkel heard it!” And they all consider her “the smart one.”
Add “architect” to the list. She uses it as a verb. She is a moron. An absolute moron. She has said several times that she hated the various schools she attended. Of course, it was always the school’s fault, never that Princess Nagini was an idiot who didn’t like to be told what to do. I’m beginning to think a Bachelor’s in Economics at Wharton is the “gut.” Both Nagini and Crabbe have them. The other idiot went to Georgetown, where Nagini started before she transferred.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her degree was obtained the very same way daddy’s likely was… with enormous donations, perhaps an endowment to Penn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The most classic example of this is probably Sarah Palin, who never met a word salad she couldn’t shoot from a helicopter.” <—- This sentence is amazing.
I can understand misusing a word in a verbal interview just because I've done that before when my ADHD brain decides to undergo executive dysfunction and thinks dog and cat are interchangeable terms, but in text, that's just stupid. I have a fairly advanced vocabulary compared to most people because of my writing background, and a big part of that is because I don't have a problem whipping out a thesaurus or dictionary to double check myself on occasion. Not doing otherwise is a terrible mixture of presumptive arrogance of one's intellectual capacities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Veronica! I’m heading into year 32 as a writer, and I STILL double check myself. And I still read the New Yorker every week with my “new words pad” and a pen. I’ve yet to get through an issue without at least two new words. And then I research the hell out of them to ensure I’m using them correctly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Albeit relative synergy causation fascist complicity juxtapositioning an otherwise brilliant drop-by.”
Aaaaand I spit coffee all over my computer screen.
FFS, Kaiser, WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO WRITE A BOOK?! Seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So if I tell Ivanka “the juxtaposition of your father’s administration to the Obama administration shows that your father has been the architect of democracy’s demise” then she won’t understand me?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, because you used “architect” as a noun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slow clap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She strikes me as someone who is both trying to sound smart but also trying to say things that are non-controversial. And at the end of the day, those two desires are often in conflict.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Must be genetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And there it is…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mouth annoys me
All the trumps have strange looking mouths
Like their lips cannot close over their tacky veneers
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tiny rat mouths with horse tooth veneers is a Trump trait
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂😂
I feel guilty for laughing, but damn!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she get the same biggly Ivy League education as her father?! Ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka is just like her father. She lies, blames people, throws people under the bus, leaks positive stories about herself and her father, and uses her kids as damage control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not only does she try way too hard to appear smart by using words she doesn’t know the definition of, she uses them in that breathy, Pebbles Flintstone voice that irritates me to no end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh come on, she’s obviously talking about working long hours vis-a-vis quality time expenditures with kin folk (relative). She insists on family meals and ‘all’ Jared wants to do is ‘beat it’ out the damn door, thus… ‘albeit.’ 😆
And some juxtapositions can seriously level ya.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t hate guys, she’s just trying to architect her very own bigly vocabulary.
You guys missed one. Apparently Princess Nagini doesn’t know what birthday means either. She wished her 8mo baby happy birthday. 😳
If I was UPenn I would be asking for the trumps’ degrees back. They’re giving the school a bad name.
I know people who went to school with her and they certainly have stories to tell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok but what is her obsession with those uaf earrings?! My kid gave me a pair of those that he picked out himself for mother’s day & I had to wear them all day to my horror (I faked it very well). They are huge disco balls in person & are cheap looking. She’s the worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone else said what I was going to say, except:
I never realized until now that her initials spell IT. LOLOLOLOL!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, so the “otherwise” tweet would have read much better if she’d just left that word out altogether.
The use of “relative” and “albeit” seem fine to me, though. Like, isn’t she saying that her work hours are relative to her husband’s? That when he’s working long hours, she’s trying to keep hers shorter? That’s how I read it. And I had to Google “albeit” just to make sure I wasn’t missing something here. It’s a synonym for “although”. Putting “although” in that sentence sounds absolutely fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did somebody spill vodka on her battery pack?
Report this comment as spam or abuse