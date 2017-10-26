Ivanka Trump is really terrible at knowing how to use words, huh?

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the National Day reception held by the Chinese Embassy

There is a grand tradition within the Republican Party with regards to allowing women to speak. Republicans allow a select few women to speak and publicly represent their party, but only if they speak like malfunctioning fem-bots. The most classic example of this is probably Sarah Palin, who never met a word salad she couldn’t shoot from a helicopter. Ivanka Trump follows in this grand tradition, but in Ivanka’s case, it’s even funnier than Palin for some reason. Like, Palin speaks like someone barely educated and barely literate. Ivanka is genuinely well-educated, and she speaks in the fascistic baby-whisper that’s meant to sound soothing, feminine, docile and yet “smart.” Ivanka desperately wants to impress people as easily as she impresses her father. Her father seems flat-out enchanted with her whenever she manages to get two sentences out without collapsing in a puddle of farts. Other people hold Ivanka to higher standards than that though.

All of which to say… Ivanka learned a lot of words with her fancy education, but she doesn’t know what many of those words mean. She didn’t know what the word “complicit” meant. She didn’t know the proper usage of “otherwise” and she ended up throwing shade at a baby:

So we have something new from Ivanka – she doesn’t understand how to use the words “relative” and “albeit.”

This is symptomatic of something I noticed about Ivanka months ago: she views herself as some kind of corporate baby-whisperer, and she speaks in that kind of nonsensical corporate double-speak language that doesn’t actually make any sense. She writes that way too, obviously. Or she’s just a malfunctioning fembot, who knows? Albeit relative synergy causation fascist complicity juxtapositioning an otherwise brilliant drop-by.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the National Day reception held by the Chinese Embassy

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

  1. Darla says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:22 am

    A two cent intellect using five dollar words always leads to babble.

  2. MI6 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Try not to speak.

  3. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

    She really does speak so nonsensically. She speaks like an algorithm of how to be a human being, with all the misuse of words and lack of understanding of sentence structure and nuance.

    And she speaks like a bot. Even when she spoke about her post-partum depression it was all about how she was no longer an extremely dynamic person (brag, brag, brag). She made no mention of being worried that she possibly couldn’t effectively bond with her newborn. No human feelings or understanding of human feelings.

  4. JEM says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Kaiser, you are so damn funny!

  5. Beth says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Her daddy reminded us that he was very intelligent because he went to an Ivy League college. Ivanka went to one too, and they prove daily that not everyone who goes is a genius.

    I hope her tweet didn’t hurt liddle Lukes feelings

  6. Sullivan says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I enjoyed this post.

  7. Lizzie says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:32 am

    maybe it is because her education and grades were bought and paid for and she is an illiterate idiot – just like her father and her brothers!

  8. Rapunzel says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Hey, Ivanka. Here’s those difficult words in a sentence for you, so you can learn them:

    Ivanka has an intellect relative to a potted plant.
    Ivanka pretends to be a good influence on her daddy, albeit nobody realm believes her.
    Ivanka is in the white house because her daddy is president; otherwise she’d still be stealing shoe designs.

  9. Reef says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Does any body know what words she meant in each example given?

  10. Nancy says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:35 am

    She really never had a chance. She has believed her own hype since pops put her on the reality show. She has his blood and she is an idiot. Beauty does come from within. If she were a totally random woman on the street, she may be seen as attractive. When I look at her, all I see is evil, a word that is commonplace since these people took over our country.

  11. Jayna says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Yeah, what happened to Ms. Corporate America, who worked long hours? All I see her doing these days are a ton of photo-ops with her kids at all times of the day showing what a great mommy she is for daddy’s base and doing lots of fashion photo-ops heading to and from the office or elsewhere, exercising with hubby.

  12. littlemissnaughty says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I work with well-educated people and as a language lover (and linguist) it drives me bonkers that they can’t just speak like normal people. They simply have to use bigly words at all costs and half the time it doesn’t make any sense, especially because Germans tend to – in certain fields – mix English and German to the point where none of it makes any sense.

    My English isn’t perfect but at least when I speak German, all is well. This woman is ridiculous and I don’t believe for a second that she’s ever felt the need to pick up a dictionary.

  13. Honeybee Blues says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:37 am

    You people need to stop! She’s architecting communication stuff.

  14. Nicole says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:38 am

    She seems like Eric Matthews when he got his word of the day calendar on an episode of Boy Meets World

    Reply
    October 26, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Agree that both Kaiser and Eve? are hilarious!

    I saw a tweet from TeaPain about how ignorant the trumps are:
    “When Mueller sits Dotard down for an interview, EZ-D will say “I don’t recall.” Mueller will remind Emperor Zero that he claimed to have “one of the best memories.”"
    😂

  16. Cbould says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Let us not forget about ‘architecting’ her word salads

  17. lightpurple says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:43 am

    “whenever she manages to get two sentences out without collapsing in a puddle of farts.”

    I just laughed out loud on the train. But honestly, whenever I see that picture of her in that pink beribboned dress at the G20 summit, the look on her face just screams to me: “I just farted and Putin and Merkel heard it!” And they all consider her “the smart one.”

    Add “architect” to the list. She uses it as a verb. She is a moron. An absolute moron. She has said several times that she hated the various schools she attended. Of course, it was always the school’s fault, never that Princess Nagini was an idiot who didn’t like to be told what to do. I’m beginning to think a Bachelor’s in Economics at Wharton is the “gut.” Both Nagini and Crabbe have them. The other idiot went to Georgetown, where Nagini started before she transferred.

  18. Veronica says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:44 am

    “The most classic example of this is probably Sarah Palin, who never met a word salad she couldn’t shoot from a helicopter.” <—- This sentence is amazing.

    I can understand misusing a word in a verbal interview just because I've done that before when my ADHD brain decides to undergo executive dysfunction and thinks dog and cat are interchangeable terms, but in text, that's just stupid. I have a fairly advanced vocabulary compared to most people because of my writing background, and a big part of that is because I don't have a problem whipping out a thesaurus or dictionary to double check myself on occasion. Not doing otherwise is a terrible mixture of presumptive arrogance of one's intellectual capacities.

    • Honeybee Blues says:
      October 26, 2017 at 9:37 am

      Thank you, Veronica! I’m heading into year 32 as a writer, and I STILL double check myself. And I still read the New Yorker every week with my “new words pad” and a pen. I’ve yet to get through an issue without at least two new words. And then I research the hell out of them to ensure I’m using them correctly.

  19. Juliaoc says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:50 am

    “Albeit relative synergy causation fascist complicity juxtapositioning an otherwise brilliant drop-by.”

    Aaaaand I spit coffee all over my computer screen.

    FFS, Kaiser, WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO WRITE A BOOK?! Seriously.

  20. Rapunzel says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:51 am

    So if I tell Ivanka “the juxtaposition of your father’s administration to the Obama administration shows that your father has been the architect of democracy’s demise” then she won’t understand me?

  21. EOA says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:53 am

    She strikes me as someone who is both trying to sound smart but also trying to say things that are non-controversial. And at the end of the day, those two desires are often in conflict.

    Reply
    October 26, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Must be genetic.

  23. Stace says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Her mouth annoys me

    All the trumps have strange looking mouths

    Like their lips cannot close over their tacky veneers

  24. LondonLozza says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Did she get the same biggly Ivy League education as her father?! Ha!

  25. why? says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Ivanka is just like her father. She lies, blames people, throws people under the bus, leaks positive stories about herself and her father, and uses her kids as damage control.

  26. jana says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Not only does she try way too hard to appear smart by using words she doesn’t know the definition of, she uses them in that breathy, Pebbles Flintstone voice that irritates me to no end.

  27. noodle says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:17 am

    supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

  28. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Oh come on, she’s obviously talking about working long hours vis-a-vis quality time expenditures with kin folk (relative). She insists on family meals and ‘all’ Jared wants to do is ‘beat it’ out the damn door, thus… ‘albeit.’ 😆

    And some juxtapositions can seriously level ya.

  29. Lyla says:
    October 26, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Don’t hate guys, she’s just trying to architect her very own bigly vocabulary.

    You guys missed one. Apparently Princess Nagini doesn’t know what birthday means either. She wished her 8mo baby happy birthday. 😳

    If I was UPenn I would be asking for the trumps’ degrees back. They’re giving the school a bad name.

    Reply
  30. MC2 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Ok but what is her obsession with those uaf earrings?! My kid gave me a pair of those that he picked out himself for mother’s day & I had to wear them all day to my horror (I faked it very well). They are huge disco balls in person & are cheap looking. She’s the worst.

  31. Anastasia says:
    October 26, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Everyone else said what I was going to say, except:

    I never realized until now that her initials spell IT. LOLOLOLOL!!!

  32. Ally says:
    October 26, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Ok, so the “otherwise” tweet would have read much better if she’d just left that word out altogether.

    The use of “relative” and “albeit” seem fine to me, though. Like, isn’t she saying that her work hours are relative to her husband’s? That when he’s working long hours, she’s trying to keep hers shorter? That’s how I read it. And I had to Google “albeit” just to make sure I wasn’t missing something here. It’s a synonym for “although”. Putting “although” in that sentence sounds absolutely fine.

  33. rahrahroey says:
    October 26, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Did somebody spill vodka on her battery pack?

