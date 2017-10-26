Is David Beckham getting too close to aristocratic party girl Lady Mary Charteris?

One of the things I like most about David Beckham was that he actually enjoyed his time living in America. He became very acclimated to the American way of living, he has good friends and colleagues over here, and he developed an interest in many “typical American” sports (and yes, I know basketball is popular around the world, but basketball is most popular in America). Like, he went to baseball games. And he loves the LA Lakers. He loves going to Lakers games and he always manages to get courtside seats at Lakers games. These are photos of Beckham and his son Romeo at Wednesday night’s Lakers game. It was actually an interesting moment for Becks to be photographed in LA, because apparently there’s a scandal brewing in London society between Becks and an aristocrat.

She is a stalwart of the London party scene. Yet Lady Mary Charteris looked worlds away from the club on Wednesday as she enjoyed a coffee date with a pal in a London cafe, during which she chatted animatedly while displaying her glowing complexion. The 30-year-old socialite’s outing comes after newspaper reports suggested that she has struck up a friendship with David Beckham, 42, which wife Victoria has deemed ‘very worrying’ – yet the footballer’s representatives branded the news ‘nonsense’. David and Lady Mary met at Glastonbury this year. According to The Sun, he has been hanging out with Lady Mary during ‘late night parties’ after they were introduced to each other by his best friend, Dave Gardner. A source said: ‘They were introduced by Dave, and Victoria is very worried that she [Lady Mary] is not the best influence on David. They met at Glastonbury but Victoria is not fond of her.’ The newspaper says that when another man tried to talk to Lady Mary during a recent party at the trendy Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in London, David told him: ‘She’s with me.’ The newspaper said it was clear ‘they were pals’. The footballer’s publicist Simon Oliveira denied the report on Tuesday, describing it as ‘completely untrue and absolute nonsense’. Another source close to the couple said that there wasn’t any animosity with Victoria because she was ‘unaware that there was a wider friendship’ between her husband and Lady Mary. Victoria is widely reported to mistrust David’s ‘ best pal Gardner, who is friends with a party-hard crowd whom she regards as ‘dreggy’. A source said: ‘David loves the wild crowd whom he knows through Dave Gardner and Guy Ritchie. He’s really into music, so it’s no surprise that he would get on well with Lady Mary. At the moment Victoria is horribly busy with her fashion and launching her make-up range. David seems to be rattling around town having a bit of a mid-life crisis.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I honestly believe that David and Victoria Beckham are going to be together forever, and that they adore each other and they’re very focused on their family. I also believe that Posh and David have some sort of implicit or explicit agreement, that as long as he’s discreet, he gets to do whatever. The problem is that David isn’t very discreet. Rebecca Loos was not discreet. And neither is Lady Mary Charteris, who seems like a party girl just looking to make trouble. Also: I totally believe David is in the midst of a midlife crisis. Go home, David! Spend time with Harper.