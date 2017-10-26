Is David Beckham getting too close to aristocratic party girl Lady Mary Charteris?

One of the things I like most about David Beckham was that he actually enjoyed his time living in America. He became very acclimated to the American way of living, he has good friends and colleagues over here, and he developed an interest in many “typical American” sports (and yes, I know basketball is popular around the world, but basketball is most popular in America). Like, he went to baseball games. And he loves the LA Lakers. He loves going to Lakers games and he always manages to get courtside seats at Lakers games. These are photos of Beckham and his son Romeo at Wednesday night’s Lakers game. It was actually an interesting moment for Becks to be photographed in LA, because apparently there’s a scandal brewing in London society between Becks and an aristocrat.
She is a stalwart of the London party scene. Yet Lady Mary Charteris looked worlds away from the club on Wednesday as she enjoyed a coffee date with a pal in a London cafe, during which she chatted animatedly while displaying her glowing complexion. The 30-year-old socialite’s outing comes after newspaper reports suggested that she has struck up a friendship with David Beckham, 42, which wife Victoria has deemed ‘very worrying’ – yet the footballer’s representatives branded the news ‘nonsense’.
David and Lady Mary met at Glastonbury this year. According to The Sun, he has been hanging out with Lady Mary during ‘late night parties’ after they were introduced to each other by his best friend, Dave Gardner. A source said: ‘They were introduced by Dave, and Victoria is very worried that she [Lady Mary] is not the best influence on David. They met at Glastonbury but Victoria is not fond of her.’
The newspaper says that when another man tried to talk to Lady Mary during a recent party at the trendy Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in London, David told him: ‘She’s with me.’ The newspaper said it was clear ‘they were pals’. The footballer’s publicist Simon Oliveira denied the report on Tuesday, describing it as ‘completely untrue and absolute nonsense’. Another source close to the couple said that there wasn’t any animosity with Victoria because she was ‘unaware that there was a wider friendship’ between her husband and Lady Mary.
Victoria is widely reported to mistrust David’s ‘ best pal Gardner, who is friends with a party-hard crowd whom she regards as ‘dreggy’. A source said: ‘David loves the wild crowd whom he knows through Dave Gardner and Guy Ritchie. He’s really into music, so it’s no surprise that he would get on well with Lady Mary. At the moment Victoria is horribly busy with her fashion and launching her make-up range. David seems to be rattling around town having a bit of a mid-life crisis.’
I honestly believe that David and Victoria Beckham are going to be together forever, and that they adore each other and they’re very focused on their family. I also believe that Posh and David have some sort of implicit or explicit agreement, that as long as he’s discreet, he gets to do whatever. The problem is that David isn’t very discreet. Rebecca Loos was not discreet. And neither is Lady Mary Charteris, who seems like a party girl just looking to make trouble. Also: I totally believe David is in the midst of a midlife crisis. Go home, David! Spend time with Harper.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Wow. He sure looks rough here. And not in the good way…….
A bit “dreggy,” I’d say.
He kind of resembles Sean Bean here….a bit haggard, a bit weathered, a bit grizzled. Like he needs some decent sleep, a good hair cut, some healthy food in his system and some time off.
Here I was thinking he looks super hot LOLLL. I kind of believe this story. But also believe Victoria will not divorce.
“…while displaying her glowing complexion…”
I knew this was from the Daily Fail before I saw the source.
I just googled this chick and she is trashy, tacky and tasteless. She also looks unwell much of the time. She is washed out and not glowing at all.
Yes. She’s has that heroine look.
LOL, there’s more on the DM page!
“Lady Mary was showing off her natural good looks as she headed out in the capital looking chic in her all-black ensemble which made the most of her slender frame. Looking fresh-faced, she went make-up free before peeling on a pair of trendy sunglasses which coordinated with her gold hoop earrings”
I seriously think they write these comments without even looking at the photos.
She looks a lot younger than 30 IMO.
The Daily Mail *loves* anyone with a title, and the fact that she is called Lady Mary is even better.
He looks like he needs a shower
This guys appeal astounds me, decent footballer but mediocre every where else.
Agree.
Same here
Really? I find him sexy–until he talks.
that voice. womp womp.
His mickey-mouse voice is a total turn off. He thinks it’s sexy to scowl/grimace all the time, it’s embarrassingly not sexy.
I had to google because I’ve never heard of her and wow. I love when rich “kids” seem to think they’re super edgy and punk. And also, that they can call themselves whatever they like -singer, actress, model-without every having any talent or background in it.
David is definitely having a mid-life crisis.
Right? The hair, the flashy watch, the trendy tee – bllluuuk
Mary Charteris’ lover.
teeheehee…!
Please google this woman and check out her wedding dress photo. No words.
Yep, it is something else!!! WOW.
I shouldn’t have done that… ouch.. that’s an awful dress…
That dress is so beyond tacky! And it seems like that’s the norm for her, at least according to Google Images lol
What a mess!
Ha, now I know who we’re talking about. That Bride of Frankenstein lingerie set of a wedding dress is hideously memorable.
Thank you, Aimee. Truly, memorably horrible!! What a step down. Pull it together, man!
is it a pnina tornai? 🤣
We need a word worse than “hideous” to describe that sh*t.
You beat me to it. I was going to ask for a post update to include a picture of her wedding dress.
Possibly the worst I have ever seen.
I think she was trolling her parents.
Eh, Trashy UK tabloids have been trying to make her happen for year – I guess now is finally her time.
What did the new Kingman movie say “what happens at Glastonbury stays at Glastonbury”?
He’s always been sketch in his love life, but he’s committed to his children and family image. So who knows if they’re prepared to stick it out but so far they seem prepared to do just that
And cut your hair, David. I don’t like his hair.
Yes, I believe he’s in the middle /beginning of a mid life crisis. Men, who’ve tasted glory, cannot deal with it when it’s diminished in some capacity. Especially when their partners are living their own lives. I really hope he’s not this careless. Whatever works in their relationship is up to them, but, he needs to respect his wife.
My husband, who is in his early 40s, just retired from his job. For a very long time, he was away from home, and the trials and tribulations of raising children. NOw that he’s home and I’m working a demanding job, he has to take on the responsibilities of parenthood… drop-offs, pick-ups, homework and such. He’s used to being all over the place, feeling important and now it’s all gone. His mid-life crisis so far has been to buy a brand new, very expensive car.
omg I love this hair.
Yes. The hair. It is awful. 🤢
No basketball isn’t popular all over the world maybe the gear is but not the actual sport. Yeah I’d love living where it’s sunny nice all the time and not working 9-5p and going to Soul Cycle daily, what’s not to love:) He never did it for me he’s attractive but doesn’t ring my bell.
Poor David Beckham is desperate for a title (http://www.businessinsider.de/david-beckham-leaked-emails-2017-2?r=UK&IR=T) … but hanging out with Lady Mary won’t help!
I suspect they’re secretly separated.
Well I’ll be disappointed if it’s true. He needs a bath and haircut.
She’s a party girl alright. But she is also married, and apparently devoted to her husband so this seems like a big storm of Daily Fail.
She was desperate to get into the vvvvip bar at Glasto. Not a good look.
