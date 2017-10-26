Is David Beckham getting too close to aristocratic party girl Lady Mary Charteris?

David Beckham and his son Romeo at the Los Angeles Lakers game

One of the things I like most about David Beckham was that he actually enjoyed his time living in America. He became very acclimated to the American way of living, he has good friends and colleagues over here, and he developed an interest in many “typical American” sports (and yes, I know basketball is popular around the world, but basketball is most popular in America). Like, he went to baseball games. And he loves the LA Lakers. He loves going to Lakers games and he always manages to get courtside seats at Lakers games. These are photos of Beckham and his son Romeo at Wednesday night’s Lakers game. It was actually an interesting moment for Becks to be photographed in LA, because apparently there’s a scandal brewing in London society between Becks and an aristocrat.

She is a stalwart of the London party scene. Yet Lady Mary Charteris looked worlds away from the club on Wednesday as she enjoyed a coffee date with a pal in a London cafe, during which she chatted animatedly while displaying her glowing complexion. The 30-year-old socialite’s outing comes after newspaper reports suggested that she has struck up a friendship with David Beckham, 42, which wife Victoria has deemed ‘very worrying’ – yet the footballer’s representatives branded the news ‘nonsense’.

David and Lady Mary met at Glastonbury this year. According to The Sun, he has been hanging out with Lady Mary during ‘late night parties’ after they were introduced to each other by his best friend, Dave Gardner. A source said: ‘They were introduced by Dave, and Victoria is very worried that she [Lady Mary] is not the best influence on David. They met at Glastonbury but Victoria is not fond of her.’

The newspaper says that when another man tried to talk to Lady Mary during a recent party at the trendy Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in London, David told him: ‘She’s with me.’ The newspaper said it was clear ‘they were pals’. The footballer’s publicist Simon Oliveira denied the report on Tuesday, describing it as ‘completely untrue and absolute nonsense’. Another source close to the couple said that there wasn’t any animosity with Victoria because she was ‘unaware that there was a wider friendship’ between her husband and Lady Mary.

Victoria is widely reported to mistrust David’s ‘ best pal Gardner, who is friends with a party-hard crowd whom she regards as ‘dreggy’. A source said: ‘David loves the wild crowd whom he knows through Dave Gardner and Guy Ritchie. He’s really into music, so it’s no surprise that he would get on well with Lady Mary. At the moment Victoria is horribly busy with her fashion and launching her make-up range. David seems to be rattling around town having a bit of a mid-life crisis.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I honestly believe that David and Victoria Beckham are going to be together forever, and that they adore each other and they’re very focused on their family. I also believe that Posh and David have some sort of implicit or explicit agreement, that as long as he’s discreet, he gets to do whatever. The problem is that David isn’t very discreet. Rebecca Loos was not discreet. And neither is Lady Mary Charteris, who seems like a party girl just looking to make trouble. Also: I totally believe David is in the midst of a midlife crisis. Go home, David! Spend time with Harper.

David Beckham and his son Romeo at the Los Angeles Lakers game

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

41 Responses to “Is David Beckham getting too close to aristocratic party girl Lady Mary Charteris?”

  1. MaryJane says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Wow. He sure looks rough here. And not in the good way…….

    Reply
  2. Cherry says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:45 am

    “…while displaying her glowing complexion…”
    I knew this was from the Daily Fail before I saw the source.

    Reply
  3. Beth says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:45 am

    He looks like he needs a shower

    Reply
  4. Naomi says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:46 am

    This guys appeal astounds me, decent footballer but mediocre every where else.

    Reply
  5. Alleycat says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I had to google because I’ve never heard of her and wow. I love when rich “kids” seem to think they’re super edgy and punk. And also, that they can call themselves whatever they like -singer, actress, model-without every having any talent or background in it.

    David is definitely having a mid-life crisis.

    Reply
  6. Serene Wolf says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Mary Charteris’ lover.

    Reply
  7. Aimee says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Please google this woman and check out her wedding dress photo. No words.

    Reply
  8. Clare says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Eh, Trashy UK tabloids have been trying to make her happen for year – I guess now is finally her time.

    Reply
  9. Eliza says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:57 am

    What did the new Kingman movie say “what happens at Glastonbury stays at Glastonbury”?

    He’s always been sketch in his love life, but he’s committed to his children and family image. So who knows if they’re prepared to stick it out but so far they seem prepared to do just that

    Reply
  10. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:02 am

    And cut your hair, David. I don’t like his hair.

    Yes, I believe he’s in the middle /beginning of a mid life crisis. Men, who’ve tasted glory, cannot deal with it when it’s diminished in some capacity. Especially when their partners are living their own lives. I really hope he’s not this careless. Whatever works in their relationship is up to them, but, he needs to respect his wife.

    My husband, who is in his early 40s, just retired from his job. For a very long time, he was away from home, and the trials and tribulations of raising children. NOw that he’s home and I’m working a demanding job, he has to take on the responsibilities of parenthood… drop-offs, pick-ups, homework and such. He’s used to being all over the place, feeling important and now it’s all gone. His mid-life crisis so far has been to buy a brand new, very expensive car.

    Reply
  11. AG-UK says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:21 am

    No basketball isn’t popular all over the world maybe the gear is but not the actual sport. Yeah I’d love living where it’s sunny nice all the time and not working 9-5p and going to Soul Cycle daily, what’s not to love:) He never did it for me he’s attractive but doesn’t ring my bell.

    Reply
  12. Sue says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Poor David Beckham is desperate for a title (http://www.businessinsider.de/david-beckham-leaked-emails-2017-2?r=UK&IR=T) … but hanging out with Lady Mary won’t help!

    Reply
  13. Joni says:
    October 26, 2017 at 11:24 am

    I suspect they’re secretly separated.

    Reply
  14. holly hobby says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Well I’ll be disappointed if it’s true. He needs a bath and haircut.

    Reply
  15. Fitz says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    She’s a party girl alright. But she is also married, and apparently devoted to her husband so this seems like a big storm of Daily Fail.

    Reply
  16. IndifferentCat says:
    October 26, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    She was desperate to get into the vvvvip bar at Glasto. Not a good look.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment