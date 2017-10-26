Joe Biden on running in 2020: ‘I’ve decided I’m not going to decide not to run’

As prominent and respected men are being taken down right and left for their gross and often criminal behavior, I have been wondering about Joe Biden. It’s not that I think Joe Biden is a terrible person – I just think he can’t keep his hands to himself. I seriously doubt he’s propositioned or harassed interns or coworkers, but I’d be willing to bet that more than a few female coworkers have felt uncomfortable with how handsy Joe Biden was and is. I was reminded of that as I sat here and read Vanity Fair’s exclusive with Biden. They interviewed him as he starts promotion of Promise Me, Dad, his memoir of his time as Vice President, and how he dealt with his son Beau’s death. Beau’s passing is the biggest reason why Biden didn’t run for president in 2016 and it’s clear from this interview that Biden is still grieving quite deeply for (frankly) his favorite son. You can read the full VF piece here – he talks at length about Beau, about Hillary Clinton, and about whether he will ever run for president again.
A lovely Obama story: True to his informal persona, Biden usually refers to Barack Obama in the book not as “the president” but as “Barack,” and portrays their relationship as an initially uncertain alliance that developed into a genuinely warm and deep friendship. One of the few people outside the family privy to the severity of Beau’s condition, Obama served as Biden’s confidant and grief counselor, and even made an offer (never taken up) to assist the family out of his own pocket if the going got tough for them financially during Beau’s ordeal. Biden has never been a wealthy man; he is that rare creature in Washington who earned his living from a government salary the whole time he served, for 36 years as a senator and 8 years as vice president.
Biden would have run if not for Beau falling ill: “No question. I had planned on running, and I wasn’t running against Hillary or Bernie or anybody else. Honest to God, I thought that I was the best suited for the moment to be president.”
Hillary told him personally that she was running: Shortly before the Donilon meeting, Hillary Clinton had paid her own visit to the Naval Observatory, to deliver the news in person that she was going to run for president. She asked Biden if he would also be doing so. He told her he was undecided, but that if he did he would not run a negative campaign against her. Biden writes that she promised the same. “Although some of our supporters can get out of hand at times,” he quotes her as saying, “it would not be me.” In the same period, Obama, too, had been trying to suss out Biden’s intentions, at their weekly one-on-one lunches at the White House. The president, in Biden’s telling, dropped heavy hints that, for the good of party unity, the vice president should stand down; Clinton’s political organization was formidable, and it was her turn. Obama further cited the excitement with which he personally was anticipating life after holding high office, and asked Biden, “Joe, have you focused on that? How do you want to spend the rest of your life?”
He didn’t think Hillary really wanted to run: As for Hillary Clinton, Biden writes that he felt a “twinge of sadness” for her as she departed the Naval Observatory the day of her visit. “The sage political analysts would say she was probably on her way to a historic victory—the first woman to win the White House,” he writes. “But she did not evince much joy at the prospect of running. I may have misread her entirely that morning, but she seemed to me like a person propelled by forces not entirely of her own making.” I I asked Biden to elaborate on this passage. “Everyone thinks it was just raw ambition on her part,” he said. “I think she was sort of a prisoner of history. First woman who had a better-than-even chance of getting the nomination. First woman, relative to the Republican field, who had a better-than-even chance of being president. But there’s a lot of baggage, fair and unfair, and there was no illusion on her part—this wasn’t going to be a Marquess of Queensberry fight. And so I never got the sense that there was any joy in her campaign. Maybe it’s me, but I find joy in doing this.”
Whether he’ll run in 2020: “I haven’t decided to run,” he said, “but I’ve decided I’m not going to decide not to run. We’ll see what happens.”
Joe Biden is 74 years old right now, soon to be 75 next month. He would be 78 years old if elected in 2020. Is that too old? Is it ageist to say I think it’s too old? There are a million reasons why Joe should run: he’s genuinely middle class and he appeals to middle class and working class voters; he’s funny, humble and relatable; he’s interesting and he never comes across like a pre-programmed robot; he actually fights for a lot of great issues. But there are so many reasons for him not to run too: he’s still grieving; he’s too old; he would have issues connecting to young voters; he’s a gaffe machine; and I really do worry that some women will come out and say Biden tried to give them massages. Still, America elected an admitted p-ssy grabber, so we’re living in a brave new world.
If America doesn’t want Joe Biden, can Ireland have him?
Yes you guys can have Uncle Perv.
Seconded! I love Biden!
Biden is too old. Sorry. Can we try electing someone that is not an old white male. I mean I love Biden but enough. The dnc needs new blood and fast.
I think Biden is more electable than many of the names being thrown around. His age is a problem, especially when looking at a second term.
Seriously. 78 years old in 2020. Enough, baby boomers. Step aside.
Love me some Joe, but I agree, too old!
It’s time the boomers handed over the keys to the house.
we can try but it seems like a decent percentage of americans wont listen to anyone else, enough that anyone else is running uphill carrying a bucket of water on their head if they try to run
All I know is they aren’t going to retain their base electing Biden or sanders
I think Biden would do very well with the base. He’s from a working class background, speaks eloquently and candidly ( too much so for the politicencia) and is popular across age groups.
Personally I like him because 1) he seems to have retained working class values 2) for decades he has ensured funding goes to CASA for Children 3) he says things that make other politicians nervous.
Agree, So is Bernie. Let’s stop this nonsense. Please. I can’t stand what I see on twitter. I am not interested in any peepaws for 2020, sorry.
Hmm I kind of adore Biden (more than I do Obama, tbh), but I think the Democrats need someone new and fresh. The old guard come with far too much baggage to actually win.
Kamala Harris, Kristen Gillibrand…
Let’s not kid ourselves: Joe Biden is a gaffe machine, as you point out, and it’s only the rarity of his speaking appearances and the glow of people’s affection for Obama that has made him palatable. Also he is doddering. He can move off the stage gracefully and continue organizing soothing kumbaya events with Republicans. He seems to enjoy that.
Yep, Biden has been benefiting greatly from Obama’s reflected glory, and that stupid bff meme that was going around on twitter for years. He has run for President many times, and never got more than like 2 percent in t he primary, or whatever. Give me a break.
Sure, go ahead and put Biden up as candidate – it’s not like the party lost all three branches of government or anything.
i don’t think reaching young voters would be a problem for him. they love him. you ever heard of memes?
I don’t thing people over the age of 75 should have to be Walmart greeters or allowed to be POTUSs. That leaves plenty of employment acreage within the gap so no ageism right?
There was a man that worked in a separate office from mine. Same building. Our offices worked closely together so he would come over often. The man was creepy. The way he spoke. How he carried himself. Always looking to rub a shoulder or offer a hug as he was physically moving in for one. He was skilled at it in an emotionally manipulative way. Made you almost feel bad to refuse the hug. I see traits similar to Biden. Just the personality and maybe not as much Harvey.
*adjusts tin foil tiara*
I think this is a ploy by the DNC to send Trump and his base into a frenzy while they continue to meticulously groom the next, real, bulletproof candidate. The Dems will keep him/her under wraps to give the Russians, er, GOP less time to generate slanderous fake news.
I hope you’re right but I fear the DNC doesn’t have the brains to come up with a scheme like that.
The dnc can’t roll out a good prospect for a good while yet. I have to belive that finding such a candidate is job 1 right now. It’s fine to roll out Biden and whomever right now. He’s not a viable candidate imo, but some of us do love some papa joe.
Oh thank god…. I don’t think it’s ageist to point out his age, but I really think the dems need to consider who they put up carefully, especially if Trump isn’t impeached. Rarely do sitting US presidents lose elections, even when they are deeply unpopular. My vote is for Elizabeth Warren, originally I for Sanders in 2020 but I’ve switched back to Warren. She has everything the Dems need to win. They’d be foolish to push an establishment candidate like Clinton again in this climate.
Warren is awesome. I’d vote for her too.
You think it’s ok to point out biden s age. But you were for sanders 2020?? You’re aware sanders is like the same age as biden right? Warren is great but she will be in her 70s too by 2020.How about we elect someone who isn’t well into their retirement age?
Side note: Always find this talk about people who work in DC as “not establishment” strange.Sanders has been in DC for 3 decades how is that not establiment?
Former presidents and vice presidents are supposed to remain silent about the incumbents UNLESS they are running for the office again. By saying he hasn’t ruled out running, Biden has given himself license to say whatever he wants about Trump in public as an opposition candidate, even if he really isn’t going to run.
Biden surely has his problems, but overall I think he’s on the side of good, and I think he probably would have done a fine job as POTUS. But I’m concerned about his age too. However, I’d vote for a 100 year old before I’d even considered voting for the conman currently squatting in the White House, or any Republican candidate.
The Biden/Obama friendship was a really great thing to watch.
I want youth…I was so depressed when the leading candidates were Trump, Bernie and Biden. Ugh!
Dems need to get their shit together for 2018 and 2020. They can’t just be anti-Trump and rely on the Russia investigation and basically that he is Voldemort. His followers love that he is all those things. And also, don’t underestimate somewhat educated people who will vote for him silently either…I actually know a lot of these people and they reside in places like Philadelphia, and they are all about Blue Lives, standing for the national anthem, anti immigration etc. These were people I went to HS with in the 80′s and we listened to Hip Hop, Rap, wore J Cavaricci jeans and now these people are wearing cowboy hats and going to Luke Bryan concerts…it’s like what?? I’m so thankful I got out and didn’t move 5 houses down from parents.
I’m a boomer, but I understand your position completely. I want a young, energetic President, like Obama was. I want a young family in the WH: children, dogs, etc. I want this young President to be part of a movement of young politicians who sweep out the dinosaurs. McConnell and others have stayed too long. We need to have a Prez who accepts science, is not a creationist, and who puts the teeth back in the EPA. Where is this perfect person?
I just want someone who is good for our country. Frankly I think we need the new progressive supermajority party to form and put forth a fresh, strong candidate. But if I can’t have that, I’d happily vote for Biden.
I do hope that something comes out of the progressive people’s convergence that happened in early September.
The little girls he groped in the past would be grateful for this.
I LOVE Biden and I think he would make a phenomenal president! I really like Kamala too but I hate to say it I don’t think we are ready for a female president. Sad but true Hillary was put through hell.
Does anyone else think he looks like Bob Barker’s from the price is right?
He does a little. Bob is also a wonderful guy!
I think he should run. I’m mostly done with DNC candidates, but I think Joe is free range enough that I’d vote for him.
This. The man was a force in the Senate.
My grandmother worked on her farm until she was 89. She was sharp as a tack, drank, smoked with the guys who did the heavy manual labor, but still did the books and collected rent from companies who rented out some of her land.
So, I’m never going to say Joe Biden is too old to run. If he’s got the energy, I say go for it. Besides the fact, Uncle Joe would rip 45 to shreds in a debate. I’d pay to see that.
I agree, he is too old. I voted for him in the 2008 primaries and I think he was a great VP pick for Obama, but he should take himself out of the running for this one. Enjoy the grandkids or some golf or working on his muscle cars as the Onion suggests.
I would love to see Kamala Harris running but after the Hillary defeat I’m not sure the DNC is willing to rally behind another woman, especially one of color. I’m shocked (but not) at how many “progressives” are, well…sexist and racist. I know more than one liberal and super-educated (PhD level) white dude who is not out and out racist or sexist but who DOES believe things like: women and minorities get an automatic “edge” or “in” with hiring, that HR is biased to believe women/minorities when they complain of discrimination, that white men can no longer complain about their female or minority colleagues being unprofessional because it will be perceived as sexism/racism, etc. Who maybe accept that white male privilege exists but don’t see how it has benefited them in particular. My husband is one of these…he gets FURIOUS if I ever suggest that maybe being a white guy gives him a leg up and points out all the things he has had going against him in life, all the white guys who are way further up the pecking order than he is. I brought it up with a friend recently and she was all “OH MY GOSH MY HUSBAND IS EXACTLY THE SAME”…and her husband is also a very liberal, educated, “progressive” guy. Our husbands didn’t vote for Trump, but they were also just…not that enthusiastic about Hillary. And unfortunately I think there are a lot of people with a similar mindset at the DNC. Yes, the Democrats embrace women and minorities more than the Republicans do, but US politics, especially at the national level, is still overwhelmingly a white men’s game.
Blergh. I love my husband and son but frankly I sometimes think the world would be better without men. Sorry.
Sounds like you’ve describing the “Bernie bro”crowd. I use that term lightly as I have encountered many women I would describe as “Bernie bros”.They take exception with anyone politician that isn’t Bernie or hasn’t pledged alliance to him. And bizarrely as they claim to be progressive they seem to be extra dissmissive of POC or female politicians They are literally using ID politics as a smear. Which is the same as the GOP do ..
they are fine with uncle joe though, even though if we are honest he’s not the most progressive by any means. But you know he’s a white male from the rust belt so it’s ok…
No! We’re not done with him! 😄
With men, we a re going to have to be very careful because this is a new day. And a welcome one! IMO peepaw Biden can be a bit handsy, and it makes me wonder what else might be out there. It’s going to come out. We see what happened with H Bush. These things aren’t going to be hidden any longer. Yes, the orange pig gets a pass, but only because he has the pig vote. All other candidates, are going to be examined in a new light. This includes peepaw Sanders and his rape essays.
I am telling you this is not the way to go. Any of these old politician dudes is a huge mistake. They all have had their hands where they don’t belong.
