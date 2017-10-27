Duchess Kate will spend Halloween working, watching kids play tennis

The Duchess of Cambridge and I are actually similar in some ways. We have the same hair length and we prefer to wear our hair down. Neither of us has any shoe game. We both like the color blue (I prefer richer, more saturated red-blues than Kate) and we both love sapphires. Here’s something else I think we have in common: neither one of us gives a sh-t about Halloween. Maybe Kate’s kids care about dressing up in costumes, but to Kate, that’s just another day. She loves a costume in everyday life, especially if that costume involves doilies or buttons. So it’s not a surprise to me that Kate has scheduled a solo event for Halloween, her first solo event in months and months and the first since her pregnancy was announced. What will our fair Waity be doing on Halloween? Tennis stuff.

Kate Middleton is going as a tennis fan for Halloween! The avid player (she and Prince William have a court at home at Anmer Hall) will spend the spooky day courtside during a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association on Tuesday, Oct. 31. During the sporty engagement, she will watch several on-court sessions, including a wheelchair tennis demonstration, and she’ll take part in the Tennis for Kids session – an LTA-run program which teaches young children, ages 5 to 8 years old, how to play and enjoy tennis. She will also have the opportunity to meet some of the country’s top junior talents, as well as other members of the training team including coaches, nutritionists and physical therapists. The royal mom isn’t the only royal with exciting plans for Halloween. Prince Harry is coming stateside for the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation in Chicago on Tuesday. The visit means a reunion with his pal and fellow champion of veterans, former First Lady Michelle Obama. Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, became patron of the LTA in December 2016, taking over the patronage from Queen Elizabeth, who held the role for 63 years.

I’m more excited about Prince Harry and Michelle Obama, honestly. But it will be good to see Kate doing another “fun” event – she seems to like it when she gets to do something athletic or athlete-adjacent, especially when it involves tennis players or Ben Ainslie. Even though I suspect that tennis is no longer “fun” for her now that she’s actually patron of the LTA, she usually gets up for this kind of event. Maybe Andy Murray will be there! Or Ben. She always dreams that Ben will come to every one of her events. She dreams of that… and shiny gold buttons.